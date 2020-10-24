Drive Chart
|
|
|TXSTSM
|BYU
Preview not available
Preview not available
Touchdown 11:41
2-B.McBride complete to 18-M.Barbee. 18-M.Barbee runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
85
yds
03:27
pos
6
0
Touchdown 7:09
4-L.Katoa runs 4 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on TXST 8-H.Vinson Offside declined.
10
plays
86
yds
04:30
pos
7
6
Touchdown 1:51
1-Z.Wilson complete to 86-K.Hill. 86-K.Hill runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
03:03
pos
7
13
Touchdown 7:53
1-Z.Wilson complete to 83-I.Rex. 83-I.Rex runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
71
yds
03:56
pos
7
27
Touchdown 0:36
1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
94
yds
02:16
pos
7
34
Touchdown 10:55
1-Z.Wilson complete to 83-I.Rex. 83-I.Rex runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
56
yds
03:07
pos
7
41
Point After TD 10:47
39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good. Team penalty on TXST Offside declined.
plays
yds
pos
7
42
Touchdown 10:07
2-B.McBride incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 53-I.Kaufusi at TXST 32. 53-I.Kaufusi runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
7
48
Touchdown 8:15
2-B.McBride complete to 18-M.Barbee. 18-M.Barbee runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
96
yds
04:11
pos
13
49
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|30
|Rushing
|5
|11
|Passing
|8
|17
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-11
|9-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|267
|579
|Total Plays
|57
|76
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|7.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|117
|227
|Rush Attempts
|26
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|5.7
|Yards Passing
|150
|352
|Comp. - Att.
|17-31
|25-36
|Yards Per Pass
|4.8
|9.8
|Penalties - Yards
|6-55
|3-33
|Touchdowns
|2
|7
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|4
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-39.5
|2-49.5
|Return Yards
|9
|48
|Punts - Returns
|1-4
|1-11
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-5
|2-37
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|150
|PASS YDS
|352
|
|
|117
|RUSH YDS
|227
|
|
|267
|TOTAL YDS
|579
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. McBride 2 QB
|B. McBride
|17/30
|150
|2
|2
|
T. Vitt 11 QB
|T. Vitt
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Sturges 5 RB
|B. Sturges
|8
|58
|0
|34
|
C. Hill 22 RB
|C. Hill
|10
|43
|0
|12
|
J. Jeter 28 RB
|J. Jeter
|8
|16
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Barbee 18 WR
|M. Barbee
|3
|3
|48
|2
|20
|
C. Hill 22 RB
|C. Hill
|5
|5
|38
|0
|18
|
D. Jackson 9 WR
|D. Jackson
|5
|2
|22
|0
|19
|
J. Haydel 3 WR
|J. Haydel
|5
|2
|21
|0
|15
|
J. Lanam 87 TE
|J. Lanam
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Sheread 1 WR
|J. Sheread
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Jeter 28 RB
|J. Jeter
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Speights 80 WR
|C. Speights
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Williams 29 CB
|J. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Banks 12 WR
|J. Banks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Graham Jr. 14 WR
|T. Graham Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Sturges 5 RB
|B. Sturges
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Tupou 55 LB
|S. Tupou
|8-4
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Childress 11 S
|Z. Childress
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morris 0 CB
|J. Morris
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Spears 14 S
|T. Spears
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Luper 25 S
|B. Luper
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Taylor 18 LB
|C. Taylor
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Coleman 7 LB
|M. Coleman
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Anderson 5 S
|K. Anderson
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Deason 16 S
|A. Deason
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Stringer 33 LB
|B. Stringer
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
G. Graham 4 LB
|G. Graham
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ray 93 DE
|D. Ray
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hopper 6 S
|J. Hopper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Vinson 8 LB
|H. Vinson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Obiang 92 DL
|S. Obiang
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Ezidore 95 DL
|N. Ezidore
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Harris 27 LB
|L. Harris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Emmanuel 30 LB
|J. Emmanuel
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Keller 43 K
|S. Keller
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. O'Kelly 99 P
|S. O'Kelly
|6
|39.5
|4
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Williams 29 CB
|J. Williams
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Haydel 3 WR
|J. Haydel
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Wilson 1 QB
|Z. Wilson
|19/25
|287
|4
|0
|
B. Romney 16 QB
|B. Romney
|5/10
|49
|0
|1
|
N. Pau'u 2 WR
|N. Pau'u
|1/1
|16
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Allgeier 25 RB
|T. Allgeier
|12
|76
|1
|14
|
R. Rehkow 24 P
|R. Rehkow
|1
|49
|0
|49
|
L. Katoa 4 RB
|L. Katoa
|8
|35
|1
|7
|
S. Finau 20 RB
|S. Finau
|5
|21
|0
|9
|
Z. Wilson 1 QB
|Z. Wilson
|4
|15
|0
|10
|
K. Epps 0 WR
|K. Epps
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
D. Milne 5 WR
|D. Milne
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
C. Jackson 82 WR
|C. Jackson
|3
|12
|0
|14
|
M. Davis 19 WR
|M. Davis
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
B. Romney 16 QB
|B. Romney
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Gunther 36 WR
|T. Gunther
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Milne 5 WR
|D. Milne
|7
|4
|89
|1
|45
|
I. Rex 83 TE
|I. Rex
|5
|5
|66
|2
|30
|
N. Pau'u 2 WR
|N. Pau'u
|3
|2
|40
|0
|25
|
K. Hill 86 WR
|K. Hill
|2
|2
|39
|1
|33
|
M. Wake 13 TE
|M. Wake
|1
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
H. Tuipulotu 32 TE
|H. Tuipulotu
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
Z. Wilson 1 QB
|Z. Wilson
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
L. Katoa 4 RB
|L. Katoa
|3
|3
|16
|0
|18
|
K. Epps 0 WR
|K. Epps
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
B. Cosper 85 WR
|B. Cosper
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Allgeier 25 RB
|T. Allgeier
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Jackson 82 WR
|C. Jackson
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Davis 19 WR
|M. Davis
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
S. Finau 20 RB
|S. Finau
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
C. Wheat 96 TE
|C. Wheat
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Lunt 80 TE
|L. Lunt
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Kaufusi 53 LB
|I. Kaufusi
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Tooley 31 LB
|M. Tooley
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. El-Bakri 93 DL
|B. El-Bakri
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Livingston 20 DB
|H. Livingston
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Criddle 17 LB
|M. Criddle
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Warner 4 DB
|T. Warner
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Herron 11 DB
|I. Herron
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Udo 7 DB
|G. Udo
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
U. Leiataua 58 DL
|U. Leiataua
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kaufusi 38 LB
|J. Kaufusi
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mandell 0 DB
|D. Mandell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Anderson 23 LB
|Z. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Tonga 95 DL
|K. Tonga
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Wilgar 49 LB
|P. Wilgar
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Andrus 59 LB
|T. Andrus
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Summers 98 DL
|G. Summers
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Dawe 99 DL
|Z. Dawe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Fevaleaki 44 DL
|S. Fevaleaki
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Haws 73 DL
|C. Haws
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Fonua 34 LB
|K. Fonua
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kapisi 43 DB
|J. Kapisi
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Harper 1 DB
|M. Harper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jensen 46 LB
|D. Jensen
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
P. Tanuvasa 47 LB
|P. Tanuvasa
|0-2
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Oldroyd 39 K
|J. Oldroyd
|1/1
|28
|7/7
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Rehkow 24 P
|R. Rehkow
|2
|49.5
|2
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Christensen 15 DB
|C. Christensen
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Nyberg 26 WR
|H. Nyberg
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to TXST End Zone. touchback.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(15:00 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 22-C.Hill. 22-C.Hill to TXST 43 for 18 yards (23-Z.Anderson).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 43(14:36 - 1st) 22-C.Hill to BYU 45 for 12 yards (53-I.Kaufusi4-T.Warner).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 45(14:15 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 9-D.Jackson. 9-D.Jackson to BYU 26 for 19 yards (59-T.Andrus4-T.Warner).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 26(13:41 - 1st) 22-C.Hill to BYU 22 for 4 yards (34-K.Fonua95-K.Tonga).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 22(13:22 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 18-M.Barbee. 18-M.Barbee to BYU 13 for 9 yards (53-I.Kaufusi).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 13(13:04 - 1st) 5-B.Sturges to BYU 10 for 3 yards (49-P.Wilgar58-U.Leiataua).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 10(12:35 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 1-J.Sheread. 1-J.Sheread to BYU 6 for 4 yards (34-K.Fonua4-T.Warner). Penalty on TXST 71-T.Heitmeier Holding 10 yards enforced at BYU 10. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 17 - TXSTSM 20(12:11 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 22-C.Hill. 22-C.Hill pushed ob at BYU 19 for 1 yard (53-I.Kaufusi).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 16 - TXSTSM 19(11:41 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 18-M.Barbee. 18-M.Barbee runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:33 - 1st) 43-S.Keller extra point is good.
BYU
Cougars
- TD (10 plays, 86 yards, 4:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:33 - 1st) 47-J.Bates kicks 65 yards from TXST 35. 15-C.Christensen to BYU 14 for 14 yards (27-L.Harris7-M.Coleman).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 14(11:27 - 1st) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 18 for 4 yards (14-T.Spears55-S.Tupou).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - BYU 18(10:55 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne runs ob at BYU 29 for 11 yards.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 29(10:37 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne to TXST 49 for 22 yards (25-B.Luper).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 49(10:19 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 83-I.Rex. 83-I.Rex to TXST 33 for 16 yards (14-T.Spears25-B.Luper).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 33(9:44 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson to TXST 31 for 2 yards (55-S.Tupou).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - BYU 31(9:11 - 1st) 25-T.Allgeier to TXST 24 for 7 yards (14-T.Spears25-B.Luper).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 1 - BYU 24(8:48 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 85-B.Cosper. 85-B.Cosper to TXST 15 for 9 yards (5-K.Anderson11-Z.Childress).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 15(8:20 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson to TXST 5 for 10 yards (11-Z.Childress).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - BYU 5(7:46 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa to TXST 4 for 1 yard (0-J.Morris).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - BYU 4(7:09 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa runs 4 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on TXST 8-H.Vinson Offside declined.
|PAT Good
|(7:03 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (5 plays, 25 yards, 2:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:03 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to TXST End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(7:03 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 9-D.Jackson. 9-D.Jackson pushed ob at TXST 28 for 3 yards (53-I.Kaufusi).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 28(6:38 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel runs ob at TXST 43 for 15 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 43(6:11 - 1st) 28-J.Jeter to TXST 47 for 4 yards (99-Z.Dawe34-K.Fonua).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 47(5:37 - 1st) 28-J.Jeter to BYU 50 for 3 yards (95-K.Tonga34-K.Fonua).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TXSTSM 50(4:56 - 1st) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 29-J.Williams. Penalty on TXST 71-T.Heitmeier Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - TXSTSM 50(4:51 - 1st) 99-S.O'Kelly punts 40 yards from BYU 50 to BYU 10 fair catch by 26-H.Nyberg.
BYU
Cougars
- TD (8 plays, 90 yards, 3:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 10(4:46 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 17 for 7 yards (18-C.Taylor5-K.Anderson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - BYU 17(4:10 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 19 for 2 yards (5-K.Anderson55-S.Tupou).
|+26 YD
|
3 & 1 - BYU 19(3:35 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 13-M.Wake. 13-M.Wake pushed ob at BYU 45 for 26 yards (55-S.Tupou).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BYU 45(2:57 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 0-J.Morris at TXST 5. 0-J.Morris to TXST 5 for no gain. Penalty on TXST 0-J.Morris Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BYU 45. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 40(2:48 - 1st) 25-T.Allgeier pushed ob at TXST 40 for no gain (4-G.Graham).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 40(2:19 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 25-T.Allgeier. 25-T.Allgeier to TXST 33 for 7 yards (55-S.Tupou).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - BYU 33(1:55 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Milne.
|+33 YD
|
4 & 3 - BYU 33(1:51 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 86-K.Hill. 86-K.Hill runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:43 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (4 plays, 2 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:43 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to TXST End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(1:43 - 1st) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 29 for 4 yards (31-M.Tooley).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 29(1:21 - 1st) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 32 for 3 yards (93-B.El-Bakri34-K.Fonua).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - TXSTSM 32(0:43 - 1st) Penalty on TXST 74-R.Baker False start 5 yards enforced at TXST 32. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TXSTSM 27(0:32 - 1st) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Haydel.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - TXSTSM 27(0:23 - 1st) 99-S.O'Kelly punts 44 yards from TXST 27. 26-H.Nyberg to BYU 40 for 11 yards (0-J.Morris87-J.Lanam).
BYU
Cougars
- TD (6 plays, 60 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 40(0:12 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 35-H.Tuipulotu. 35-H.Tuipulotu pushed ob at TXST 40 for 20 yards (11-Z.Childress).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 40(15:00 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier pushed ob at TXST 34 for 6 yards (25-B.Luper).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - BYU 34(14:28 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson to TXST 33 for 1 yard (33-B.Stringer).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - BYU 33(13:49 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 86-K.Hill. 86-K.Hill to TXST 27 for 6 yards (0-J.Morris).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 27(13:15 - 2nd) 2-N.Pau'u complete to 1-Z.Wilson. 1-Z.Wilson to TXST 11 for 16 yards (14-T.Spears).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 11(12:40 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:35 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:35 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to TXST End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(12:35 - 2nd) 22-C.Hill to TXST 30 for 5 yards (53-I.Kaufusi).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TXSTSM 30(12:03 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 14-T.Graham.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TXSTSM 30(11:56 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Sheread.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - TXSTSM 30(11:50 - 2nd) 99-S.O'Kelly punts 41 yards from TXST 30 to BYU 29 fair catch by 26-H.Nyberg.
BYU
Cougars
- TD (11 plays, 71 yards, 3:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 29(11:43 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 2-N.Pau'u.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 29(11:37 - 2nd) 82-C.Jackson to BYU 43 for 14 yards (0-J.Morris25-B.Luper).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 43(11:07 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne to TXST 46 for 11 yards (33-B.Stringer).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 46(10:43 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa to TXST 49 for -3 yards (55-S.Tupou5-K.Anderson). Team penalty on BYU Holding declined.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 13 - BYU 49(10:13 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 19-M.Davis. 19-M.Davis to TXST 43 for 6 yards (14-T.Spears4-G.Graham).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 7 - BYU 43(9:55 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to TXST 29 for 14 yards (18-C.Taylor16-A.Deason).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 29(9:34 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 2-N.Pau'u. 2-N.Pau'u to TXST 14 for 15 yards (16-A.Deason11-Z.Childress).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 14(9:21 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to TXST 9 for 5 yards (55-S.Tupou95-N.Ezidore).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - BYU 9(8:43 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - BYU 9(8:35 - 2nd) 4-L.Katoa to TXST 3 for 6 yards (11-Z.Childress).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - BYU 3(7:53 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 83-I.Rex. 83-I.Rex runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:47 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (9 plays, 26 yards, 2:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:47 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 40 yards from BYU 35 to TXST 25 fair catch by 28-J.Jeter.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(7:47 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Jackson.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(7:40 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride complete to 5-B.Sturges. 5-B.Sturges to TXST 24 for -1 yard (31-M.Tooley0-D.Mandell). Penalty on BYU 0-D.Mandell Facemasking 18 yards enforced at TXST 24.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 42(7:16 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Banks.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 42(7:07 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride complete to 80-C.Speights. 80-C.Speights to TXST 43 for 1 yard (11-I.Herron).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - TXSTSM 43(6:30 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Penalty on BYU 7-G.Udo Holding 10 yards enforced at TXST 43. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 47(6:20 - 2nd) 5-B.Sturges to BYU 44 for 3 yards (98-G.Summers7-G.Udo).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 44(5:50 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Haydel. Penalty on TXST 73-D.Cooper Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at BYU 44. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - TXSTSM 49(5:34 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Sheread.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - TXSTSM 49(5:28 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Haydel.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - TXSTSM 49(5:22 - 2nd) 99-S.O'Kelly punts 37 yards from BYU 49 to BYU 12 fair catch by 36-T.Gunther.
BYU
Cougars
- Fumble (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 12(5:15 - 2nd) 5-D.Milne to BYU 25 for 13 yards (25-B.Luper).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 25(4:47 - 2nd) 20-S.Finau to BYU 30 for 5 yards (8-H.Vinson95-N.Ezidore).
|-20 YD
|
2 & 5 - BYU 30(4:02 - 2nd) to BYU 10 FUMBLES. 8-H.Vinson to BYU 10 for no gain.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Downs (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 10(3:54 - 2nd) 28-J.Jeter to BYU 11 for -1 yard (31-M.Tooley).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - TXSTSM 11(3:22 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride complete to 28-J.Jeter. 28-J.Jeter to BYU 6 for 5 yards (4-T.Warner31-M.Tooley).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TXSTSM 6(2:56 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Jackson.
|No Gain
|
4 & 6 - TXSTSM 6(2:51 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Haydel.
BYU
Cougars
- TD (7 plays, 94 yards, 2:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 6(2:43 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 13 for 7 yards (25-B.Luper5-K.Anderson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - BYU 13(2:06 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 15 for 2 yards (92-S.Obiang).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 1 - BYU 15(1:30 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 24 for 9 yards (6-J.Hopper).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 24(1:07 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 83-I.Rex. 83-I.Rex to BYU 28 for 4 yards (18-C.Taylor).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - BYU 28(1:00 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson runs ob at BYU 30 for 2 yards.
|+25 YD
|
3 & 4 - BYU 30(0:52 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 2-N.Pau'u. 2-N.Pau'u to TXST 45 for 25 yards (11-Z.Childress).
|+45 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 45(0:36 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:27 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
BYU
Cougars
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 43-S.Keller kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to BYU End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 20-S.Finau.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 25(14:53 - 3rd) 19-M.Davis to BYU 29 for 4 yards (4-G.Graham55-S.Tupou).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - BYU 29(14:09 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Milne.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - BYU 29(14:04 - 3rd) 24-R.Rehkow punts 32 yards from BYU 29 out of bounds at the TXST 39. Penalty on TXST 27-L.Harris Roughing the kicker 15 yards enforced at BYU 29. No Play.
BYU
Cougars
- TD (7 plays, 56 yards, 3:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 44(13:54 - 3rd) 25-T.Allgeier to TXST 48 for 8 yards (55-S.Tupou18-C.Taylor).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - BYU 48(13:25 - 3rd) 25-T.Allgeier to TXST 45 for 3 yards (55-S.Tupou18-C.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 45(12:53 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Milne.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 45(12:43 - 3rd) 4-L.Katoa to TXST 39 for 6 yards (55-S.Tupou).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - BYU 39(12:10 - 3rd) 4-L.Katoa to TXST 34 for 5 yards (7-M.Coleman).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 34(11:40 - 3rd) 4-L.Katoa to TXST 30 for 4 yards (0-J.Morris).
|+30 YD
|
2 & 6 - BYU 30(10:55 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 83-I.Rex. 83-I.Rex runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:47 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good. Team penalty on TXST Offside declined.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Interception (4 plays, 73 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:47 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 40 yards from BYU 35 to TXST 25 fair catch by 28-J.Jeter.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(10:47 - 3rd) 22-C.Hill to TXST 24 for -1 yard (93-B.El-Bakri).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - TXSTSM 24(10:13 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Jackson.
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - TXSTSM 24(10:07 - 3rd) Team penalty on TXST Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TXST 24. No Play.
|Int
|
3 & 16 - TXSTSM 19(10:07 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 53-I.Kaufusi at TXST 32. 53-I.Kaufusi runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (6 plays, 22 yards, 3:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:50 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to TXST End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(9:50 - 3rd) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 27 for 2 yards (73-C.Haws46-D.Jensen).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 27(9:13 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride complete to 1-J.Sheread. 1-J.Sheread to TXST 33 for 6 yards (1-M.Harper47-P.Tanuvasa).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - TXSTSM 33(8:34 - 3rd) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 40 for 7 yards (31-M.Tooley98-G.Summers).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 40(8:03 - 3rd) 28-J.Jeter to TXST 49 for 9 yards (38-J.Kaufusi).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 1 - TXSTSM 49(7:30 - 3rd) 28-J.Jeter to TXST 47 for -2 yards (7-G.Udo).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TXSTSM 47(6:52 - 3rd) 28-J.Jeter to TXST 47 for no gain (4-T.Warner).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - TXSTSM 47(6:06 - 3rd) 99-S.O'Kelly punts 41 yards from TXST 47 to BYU 12 fair catch by 26-H.Nyberg.
BYU
Cougars
- Interception (6 plays, 34 yards, 2:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 12(6:01 - 3rd) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 13 for 1 yard (7-M.Coleman92-S.Obiang).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - BYU 13(5:17 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney complete to 83-I.Rex. 83-I.Rex to BYU 26 for 13 yards (5-K.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 26(4:46 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney incomplete. Intended for 96-C.Wheat.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 26(4:42 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney to BYU 30 for 4 yards (25-B.Luper27-L.Harris).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 6 - BYU 30(3:59 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa to BYU 48 for 18 yards (33-B.Stringer11-Z.Childress).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - BYU 48(3:17 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney incomplete. Intended for 85-B.Cosper INTERCEPTED by 33-B.Stringer at TXST 41. 33-B.Stringer to TXST 46 for 5 yards (71-B.Freeland).
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 46(3:07 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 80-C.Speights.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 46(3:02 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride complete to 22-C.Hill. 22-C.Hill to BYU 49 for 5 yards (11-I.Herron46-D.Jensen).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TXSTSM 49(2:23 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride complete to 22-C.Hill. 22-C.Hill to BYU 49 for no gain (28-H.Livingston).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - TXSTSM 49(1:46 - 3rd) 99-S.O'Kelly punts 34 yards from BYU 49 to BYU 15 fair catch by 36-T.Gunther.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
|Result
|Play
|-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 45(15:00 - 4th) 82-C.Jackson to BYU 38 for -7 yards (93-D.Ray).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 17 - TXSTSM 38(14:24 - 4th) 16-B.Romney complete to 20-S.Finau. 20-S.Finau to BYU 39 for 1 yard (27-L.Harris).
|Penalty
|
3 & 16 - TXSTSM 39(13:34 - 4th) Penalty on BYU 76-H.LaChance False start 5 yards enforced at BYU 39. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 21 - TXSTSM 34(13:09 - 4th) 16-B.Romney complete to 82-C.Jackson. 82-C.Jackson to BYU 40 for 6 yards (0-J.Morris).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - TXSTSM 40(12:32 - 4th) 24-R.Rehkow punts 60 yards from BYU 40. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 4 for 4 yards (84-A.Riggs10-M.Pyper).
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- TD (8 plays, 96 yards, 4:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 4(12:20 - 4th) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 6 for 2 yards (58-U.Leiataua47-P.Tanuvasa).
|+34 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 6(11:39 - 4th) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 40 for 34 yards (28-H.Livingston).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 40(10:57 - 4th) 22-C.Hill to BYU 49 for 11 yards (28-H.Livingston).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 49(10:19 - 4th) 2-B.McBride complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to BYU 43 for 6 yards (17-M.Criddle).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXSTSM 43(9:47 - 4th) 2-B.McBride complete to 22-C.Hill. 22-C.Hill to BYU 29 for 14 yards (38-J.Kaufusi31-M.Tooley).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 29(9:14 - 4th) 2-B.McBride complete to 87-J.Lanam. 87-J.Lanam to BYU 19 for 10 yards (17-M.Criddle11-I.Herron).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 19(8:49 - 4th) 22-C.Hill to BYU 20 for -1 yard (46-D.Jensen).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 11 - TXSTSM 20(8:15 - 4th) 2-B.McBride complete to 18-M.Barbee. 18-M.Barbee runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:09 - 4th) 43-S.Keller extra point is good.
BYU
Cougars
- FG (7 plays, 64 yards, 3:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:09 - 4th) 47-J.Bates kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to BYU End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 25(8:09 - 4th) 16-B.Romney incomplete. Intended for 82-C.Jackson.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 25(8:02 - 4th) 20-S.Finau to BYU 34 for 9 yards (18-C.Taylor55-S.Tupou).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - BYU 34(7:22 - 4th) 20-S.Finau to BYU 34 for no gain (95-N.Ezidore).
|+49 YD
|
4 & 1 - BYU 34(6:38 - 4th) 24-R.Rehkow to TXST 17 for 49 yards (16-A.Deason).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 17(6:10 - 4th) 82-C.Jackson to TXST 12 for 5 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - BYU 12(5:36 - 4th) 20-S.Finau to TXST 11 for 1 yard (11-Z.Childress8-H.Vinson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - BYU 11(4:54 - 4th) 16-B.Romney incomplete. Intended for 0-K.Epps.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - BYU 11(4:49 - 4th) 39-J.Oldroyd 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Interception (3 plays, 24 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:44 - 4th) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to TXST End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(4:44 - 4th) 28-J.Jeter to TXST 27 for 2 yards (58-U.Leiataua).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 27(4:10 - 4th) 28-J.Jeter to TXST 28 for 1 yard (44-S.Fevaleaki).
|Int
|
3 & 7 - TXSTSM 28(3:23 - 4th) 2-B.McBride incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 47-P.Tanuvasa at BYU 44. 47-P.Tanuvasa to BYU 49 for 5 yards (1-J.Sheread).
BYU
Cougars
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 49(3:09 - 4th) 19-M.Davis to BYU 50 for 1 yard (11-Z.Childress30-J.Emmanuel).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - BYU 50(2:33 - 4th) 16-B.Romney incomplete. Intended for 80-L.Lunt.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 9 - BYU 50(2:28 - 4th) 36-T.Gunther to TXST 46 for 4 yards (93-D.Ray25-B.Luper).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - BYU 46(1:38 - 4th) 24-R.Rehkow punts 39 yards from TXST 46 to TXST 7 fair catch by 3-J.Haydel.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- End of Game (3 plays, 12 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 7(1:31 - 4th) 22-C.Hill to TXST 9 for 2 yards (0-D.Mandell43-J.Kapisi).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 9(0:49 - 4th) 22-C.Hill to TXST 18 for 9 yards (43-J.Kapisi46-D.Jensen).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 18(0:19 - 4th) 22-C.Hill to TXST 19 for 1 yard (7-G.Udo).
-
AF
SJST
6
17
4th 1:07 FS1
-
UNLV
SDGST
6
34
4th 8:25 CBSSN
-
ARKST
APLST
17
45
Final ESPN
-
JAXST
FIU
19
10
Final ESP+
-
TULSA
SFLA
42
13
Final ESPN
-
LALAF
UAB
24
20
Final CBSSN
-
ILL
14WISC
7
45
Final BTN
-
OKLA
TCU
33
14
Final ABC
-
NEB
5OHIOST
17
52
Final FOX
-
UTEP
CHARLO
28
38
Final ESP+
-
TEMPLE
MEMP
29
41
Final ESP+
-
RUT
MICHST
38
27
Final BTN
-
MERCER
ARMY
3
49
Final CBSSN
-
FSU
LVILLE
16
48
Final
-
KANSAS
20KSTATE
14
55
Final FS1
-
CUSE
1CLEM
21
47
Final ACCN
-
AUBURN
MISS
35
28
Final SECN
-
GAS
25CSTCAR
14
28
Final ESPU
-
23NCST
14UNC
21
48
Final ESPN
-
USM
LIB
35
56
Final ESP3
-
TULANE
UCF
34
51
Final ESP2
-
FAU
22MRSHL
9
20
Final
-
HOU
NAVY
37
21
Final CBSSN
-
17IOWAST
6OKLAST
21
24
Final FOX
-
IOWA
PURDUE
20
24
Final BTN
-
MTSU
RICE
40
34
Final/2OT ESP3
-
8PSU
IND
35
36
Final/OT FS1
-
2BAMA
TENN
48
17
Final CBS
-
19VATECH
WAKE
16
23
Final
-
3ND
PITT
45
3
Final ABC
-
BAYLOR
TEXAS
16
27
Final ESPN
-
GAST
TROY
36
34
Final ESPU
-
TNCHAT
WKY
10
13
Final ESP3
-
UK
MIZZOU
10
20
Final SECN
-
GATECH
BC
27
48
Final ACCN
-
WVU
TXTECH
27
34
Final ESP2
-
WYO
NEVADA
34
37
Final/OT CBSSN
-
UTAHST
BOISE
13
42
Final FS1
-
LAMON
SALA
14
38
Final ESP+
-
SC
LSU
24
52
Final ESPN
-
18MICH
21MINN
49
24
Final ABC
-
MD
NWEST
3
43
Final BTN
-
HAWAII
FRESNO
34
19
Final
-
UVA
11MIAMI
14
19
Final ACCN
-
LATECH
TXSA
26
27
Final ESPU
-
9CINCY
16SMU
42
13
Final ESP2
-