Key Players
M. Barbee 18 WR
48 ReYds, 2 ReTDs, 3 RECs
Z. Wilson 1 QB
287 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 15 RuYds
1st Quarter
Touchdown 11:41
2-B.McBride complete to 18-M.Barbee. 18-M.Barbee runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
85
yds
03:27
pos
6
0
Point After TD 11:33
43-S.Keller extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 7:09
4-L.Katoa runs 4 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on TXST 8-H.Vinson Offside declined.
10
plays
86
yds
04:30
pos
7
6
Point After TD 7:03
39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 1:51
1-Z.Wilson complete to 86-K.Hill. 86-K.Hill runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
03:03
pos
7
13
Point After TD 1:43
39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 12:40
25-T.Allgeier runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
60
yds
00:00
pos
7
20
Point After TD 12:35
39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 7:53
1-Z.Wilson complete to 83-I.Rex. 83-I.Rex runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
71
yds
03:56
pos
7
27
Point After TD 7:47
39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
28
Touchdown 0:36
1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
94
yds
02:16
pos
7
34
Point After TD 0:27
39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
35
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 10:55
1-Z.Wilson complete to 83-I.Rex. 83-I.Rex runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
56
yds
03:07
pos
7
41
Point After TD 10:47
39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good. Team penalty on TXST Offside declined.
plays
yds
pos
7
42
Touchdown 10:07
2-B.McBride incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 53-I.Kaufusi at TXST 32. 53-I.Kaufusi runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
7
48
Point After TD 9:50
39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
49
4th Quarter
Touchdown 8:15
2-B.McBride complete to 18-M.Barbee. 18-M.Barbee runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
96
yds
04:11
pos
13
49
Point After TD 8:09
43-S.Keller extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
49
Field Goal 4:49
39-J.Oldroyd 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
64
yds
03:20
pos
14
52
Team Stats
1st Downs 15 30
Rushing 5 11
Passing 8 17
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 2-11 9-15
4th Down Conv 0-1 2-2
Total Net Yards 267 579
Total Plays 57 76
Avg Gain 4.7 7.6
Net Yards Rushing 117 227
Rush Attempts 26 40
Avg Rush Yards 4.5 5.7
Yards Passing 150 352
Comp. - Att. 17-31 25-36
Yards Per Pass 4.8 9.8
Penalties - Yards 6-55 3-33
Touchdowns 2 7
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 2 4
Other 0 1
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 2 1
Punts - Avg 6-39.5 2-49.5
Return Yards 9 48
Punts - Returns 1-4 1-11
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-5 2-37
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Texas State 1-5 700714
12 BYU 5-0 142114352
LaVell Edwards Stadium Provo, UT
 150 PASS YDS 352
117 RUSH YDS 227
267 TOTAL YDS 579
Texas State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. McBride 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.7% 150 2 2 107.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.8% 456 4 2 128.7
B. McBride 17/30 150 2 2
T. Vitt 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.6% 602 6 2 174.4
T. Vitt 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Sturges 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 58 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
53 213 2
B. Sturges 8 58 0 34
C. Hill 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 243 3
C. Hill 10 43 0 12
J. Jeter 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 36 0
J. Jeter 8 16 0 9
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
M. Barbee 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 48 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 156 4
M. Barbee 3 3 48 2 20
C. Hill 22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 27 0
C. Hill 5 5 38 0 18
D. Jackson 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 84 0
D. Jackson 5 2 22 0 19
J. Haydel 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 237 3
J. Haydel 5 2 21 0 15
J. Lanam 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 42 0
J. Lanam 1 1 10 0 10
J. Sheread 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 143 1
J. Sheread 3 1 6 0 6
J. Jeter 28 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Jeter 1 1 5 0 5
C. Speights 80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 120 1
C. Speights 2 1 1 0 1
J. Williams 29 CB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Williams 1 0 0 0 0
J. Banks 12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Banks 1 0 0 0 0
T. Graham Jr. 14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 120 0
T. Graham Jr. 1 0 0 0 0
B. Sturges 5 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 82 1
B. Sturges 1 1 -1 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Tupou 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 0.0
S. Tupou 8-4 0.0 0
Z. Childress 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
Z. Childress 6-3 0.0 0
J. Morris 0 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Morris 5-0 0.0 0
T. Spears 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Spears 5-0 0.0 0
B. Luper 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
B. Luper 5-4 0.0 0
C. Taylor 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
C. Taylor 4-2 0.0 0
M. Coleman 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Coleman 3-0 0.0 0
K. Anderson 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
K. Anderson 3-3 0.0 0
A. Deason 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. Deason 3-1 0.0 0
B. Stringer 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
B. Stringer 3-0 0.0 1
G. Graham 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
G. Graham 2-1 0.0 0
D. Ray 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Ray 2-0 0.0 0
J. Hopper 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Hopper 1-0 0.0 0
H. Vinson 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
H. Vinson 1-1 0.0 0
S. Obiang 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Obiang 1-1 0.0 0
N. Ezidore 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
N. Ezidore 1-2 0.0 0
L. Harris 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
L. Harris 1-1 0.0 0
J. Emmanuel 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Emmanuel 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Keller 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 8/8
S. Keller 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. O'Kelly 99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 39.5 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
23 0 0
S. O'Kelly 6 39.5 4 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Williams 29 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
J. Williams 1 1.0 1 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Haydel 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 37.3 149 1
J. Haydel 1 4.0 4 0
BYU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Wilson 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76% 287 4 0 225.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
83.3% 949 6 1 218.8
Z. Wilson 19/25 287 4 0
B. Romney 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 49 0 1 71.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80.0% 127 0 0 186.7
B. Romney 5/10 49 0 1
N. Pau'u 2 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 16 0 0 234.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0.0% 0 0 0 0.0
N. Pau'u 1/1 16 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Allgeier 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 76 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 275 3
T. Allgeier 12 76 1 14
R. Rehkow 24 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 49 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 49 0
R. Rehkow 1 49 0 49
L. Katoa 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 35 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 179 2
L. Katoa 8 35 1 7
S. Finau 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 21 0
S. Finau 5 21 0 9
Z. Wilson 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 41 5
Z. Wilson 4 15 0 10
K. Epps 0 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
K. Epps 1 13 0 13
D. Milne 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 49 0
D. Milne 1 13 0 13
C. Jackson 82 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
C. Jackson 3 12 0 14
M. Davis 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 37 0
M. Davis 2 5 0 4
B. Romney 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
B. Romney 1 4 0 4
T. Gunther 36 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
T. Gunther 1 4 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Milne 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 4 89 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 264 1
D. Milne 7 4 89 1 45
I. Rex 83 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 66 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 1
I. Rex 5 5 66 2 30
N. Pau'u 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 125 0
N. Pau'u 3 2 40 0 25
K. Hill 86 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 39 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 22 0
K. Hill 2 2 39 1 33
M. Wake 13 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 0
M. Wake 1 1 26 0 26
H. Tuipulotu 32 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
H. Tuipulotu 1 1 20 0 20
Z. Wilson 1 QB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
Z. Wilson 1 1 16 0 16
L. Katoa 4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 67 1
L. Katoa 3 3 16 0 18
K. Epps 0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
K. Epps 2 1 11 0 11
B. Cosper 85 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
B. Cosper 2 1 9 0 9
T. Allgeier 25 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 0
T. Allgeier 1 1 7 0 7
C. Jackson 82 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
C. Jackson 2 1 6 0 6
M. Davis 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 30 0
M. Davis 1 1 6 0 6
S. Finau 20 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
S. Finau 2 1 1 0 1
C. Wheat 96 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 30 1
C. Wheat 1 0 0 0 0
L. Lunt 80 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
L. Lunt 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
I. Kaufusi 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
I. Kaufusi 5-0 0.0 1
M. Tooley 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Tooley 4-2 0.0 0
B. El-Bakri 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. El-Bakri 3-0 0.0 0
H. Livingston 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
H. Livingston 3-0 0.0 0
M. Criddle 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Criddle 2-0 0.0 0
T. Warner 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Warner 2-2 0.0 0
I. Herron 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
I. Herron 2-1 0.0 0
G. Udo 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
G. Udo 2-1 0.0 0
U. Leiataua 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
U. Leiataua 2-1 0.0 0
J. Kaufusi 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Kaufusi 2-0 0.0 0
D. Mandell 0 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Mandell 1-1 0.0 0
Z. Anderson 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Anderson 1-0 0.0 0
K. Tonga 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Tonga 1-1 0.0 0
P. Wilgar 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Wilgar 1-0 0.0 0
T. Andrus 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Andrus 1-0 0.0 0
G. Summers 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
G. Summers 1-1 0.0 0
Z. Dawe 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Dawe 1-0 0.0 0
S. Fevaleaki 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Fevaleaki 1-0 0.0 0
C. Haws 73 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Haws 1-0 0.0 0
K. Fonua 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
K. Fonua 1-3 0.0 0
J. Kapisi 43 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Kapisi 1-1 0.0 0
M. Harper 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Harper 1-0 0.0 0
D. Jensen 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
D. Jensen 1-3 0.0 0
P. Tanuvasa 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 1 0.0
P. Tanuvasa 0-2 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Oldroyd 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 7/7
SEASON FG XP
5/5 19/19
J. Oldroyd 1/1 28 7/7 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Rehkow 24 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 49.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 0 0
R. Rehkow 2 49.5 2 60
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Christensen 15 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 22 0
C. Christensen 1 14.0 14 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
H. Nyberg 26 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
H. Nyberg 1 11.0 11 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TXSTSM 25 3:27 9 75 TD
7:03 TXSTSM 25 2:12 5 25 Punt
1:43 TXSTSM 25 1:20 4 2 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:35 TXSTSM 25 0:45 3 5 Punt
7:47 TXSTSM 25 2:25 9 26 Punt
3:54 BYU 10 1:03 4 4 Downs
0:27 TXSTSM 7 0:03 1 1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:47 TXSTSM 25 0:40 4 73 INT
9:50 TXSTSM 25 3:44 6 22 Punt
3:07 TXSTSM 46 1:21 3 5 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:20 TXSTSM 4 4:11 8 96 TD
4:44 TXSTSM 25 1:21 3 24 INT
1:31 TXSTSM 7 1:12 3 12 Game
1:31 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:33 BYU 14 4:30 10 86 TD
4:46 BYU 10 3:03 8 90 TD
0:12 BYU 40 0:00 6 60 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:43 BYU 29 3:56 11 71 TD
5:15 BYU 12 1:13 3 -2 Fumble
2:43 BYU 6 2:16 7 94 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BYU 25 0:56 3 4 Punt
13:54 BYU 44 3:07 7 56 TD
9:50 0:00 0 0 TD
6:01 BYU 12 2:44 6 34 INT
1:38 BYU 15 1:21 3 30
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:09 BYU 25 3:20 7 64 FG
3:09 BYU 49 1:31 3 5 Punt
3:09 0:00 0 0

TXSTSM Bobcats  - TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:27 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to TXST End Zone. touchback.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25
(15:00 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 22-C.Hill. 22-C.Hill to TXST 43 for 18 yards (23-Z.Anderson).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 43
(14:36 - 1st) 22-C.Hill to BYU 45 for 12 yards (53-I.Kaufusi4-T.Warner).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 45
(14:15 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 9-D.Jackson. 9-D.Jackson to BYU 26 for 19 yards (59-T.Andrus4-T.Warner).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 26
(13:41 - 1st) 22-C.Hill to BYU 22 for 4 yards (34-K.Fonua95-K.Tonga).
+9 YD
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 22
(13:22 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 18-M.Barbee. 18-M.Barbee to BYU 13 for 9 yards (53-I.Kaufusi).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 13
(13:04 - 1st) 5-B.Sturges to BYU 10 for 3 yards (49-P.Wilgar58-U.Leiataua).
Penalty
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 10
(12:35 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 1-J.Sheread. 1-J.Sheread to BYU 6 for 4 yards (34-K.Fonua4-T.Warner). Penalty on TXST 71-T.Heitmeier Holding 10 yards enforced at BYU 10. No Play.
+1 YD
2 & 17 - TXSTSM 20
(12:11 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 22-C.Hill. 22-C.Hill pushed ob at BYU 19 for 1 yard (53-I.Kaufusi).
+19 YD
3 & 16 - TXSTSM 19
(11:41 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 18-M.Barbee. 18-M.Barbee runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:33 - 1st) 43-S.Keller extra point is good.

BYU Cougars  - TD (10 plays, 86 yards, 4:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:33 - 1st) 47-J.Bates kicks 65 yards from TXST 35. 15-C.Christensen to BYU 14 for 14 yards (27-L.Harris7-M.Coleman).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 14
(11:27 - 1st) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 18 for 4 yards (14-T.Spears55-S.Tupou).
+11 YD
2 & 6 - BYU 18
(10:55 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne runs ob at BYU 29 for 11 yards.
+22 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 29
(10:37 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne to TXST 49 for 22 yards (25-B.Luper).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 49
(10:19 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 83-I.Rex. 83-I.Rex to TXST 33 for 16 yards (14-T.Spears25-B.Luper).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 33
(9:44 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson to TXST 31 for 2 yards (55-S.Tupou).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - BYU 31
(9:11 - 1st) 25-T.Allgeier to TXST 24 for 7 yards (14-T.Spears25-B.Luper).
+9 YD
3 & 1 - BYU 24
(8:48 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 85-B.Cosper. 85-B.Cosper to TXST 15 for 9 yards (5-K.Anderson11-Z.Childress).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 15
(8:20 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson to TXST 5 for 10 yards (11-Z.Childress).
+1 YD
1 & 5 - BYU 5
(7:46 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa to TXST 4 for 1 yard (0-J.Morris).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - BYU 4
(7:09 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa runs 4 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on TXST 8-H.Vinson Offside declined.
PAT Good
(7:03 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.

TXSTSM Bobcats  - Punt (5 plays, 25 yards, 2:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:03 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to TXST End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25
(7:03 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 9-D.Jackson. 9-D.Jackson pushed ob at TXST 28 for 3 yards (53-I.Kaufusi).
+15 YD
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 28
(6:38 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel runs ob at TXST 43 for 15 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 43
(6:11 - 1st) 28-J.Jeter to TXST 47 for 4 yards (99-Z.Dawe34-K.Fonua).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 47
(5:37 - 1st) 28-J.Jeter to BYU 50 for 3 yards (95-K.Tonga34-K.Fonua).
No Gain
3 & 3 - TXSTSM 50
(4:56 - 1st) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 29-J.Williams. Penalty on TXST 71-T.Heitmeier Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
Punt
4 & 3 - TXSTSM 50
(4:51 - 1st) 99-S.O'Kelly punts 40 yards from BYU 50 to BYU 10 fair catch by 26-H.Nyberg.

BYU Cougars  - TD (8 plays, 90 yards, 3:03 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 10
(4:46 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 17 for 7 yards (18-C.Taylor5-K.Anderson).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - BYU 17
(4:10 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 19 for 2 yards (5-K.Anderson55-S.Tupou).
+26 YD
3 & 1 - BYU 19
(3:35 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 13-M.Wake. 13-M.Wake pushed ob at BYU 45 for 26 yards (55-S.Tupou).
Penalty
1 & 10 - BYU 45
(2:57 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 0-J.Morris at TXST 5. 0-J.Morris to TXST 5 for no gain. Penalty on TXST 0-J.Morris Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BYU 45. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 40
(2:48 - 1st) 25-T.Allgeier pushed ob at TXST 40 for no gain (4-G.Graham).
+7 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 40
(2:19 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 25-T.Allgeier. 25-T.Allgeier to TXST 33 for 7 yards (55-S.Tupou).
No Gain
3 & 3 - BYU 33
(1:55 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Milne.
+33 YD
4 & 3 - BYU 33
(1:51 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 86-K.Hill. 86-K.Hill runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:43 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.

TXSTSM Bobcats  - Punt (4 plays, 2 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:43 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to TXST End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25
(1:43 - 1st) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 29 for 4 yards (31-M.Tooley).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 29
(1:21 - 1st) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 32 for 3 yards (93-B.El-Bakri34-K.Fonua).
Penalty
3 & 3 - TXSTSM 32
(0:43 - 1st) Penalty on TXST 74-R.Baker False start 5 yards enforced at TXST 32. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 8 - TXSTSM 27
(0:32 - 1st) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Haydel.
Punt
4 & 8 - TXSTSM 27
(0:23 - 1st) 99-S.O'Kelly punts 44 yards from TXST 27. 26-H.Nyberg to BYU 40 for 11 yards (0-J.Morris87-J.Lanam).

BYU Cougars  - TD (6 plays, 60 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+20 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 40
(0:12 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 35-H.Tuipulotu. 35-H.Tuipulotu pushed ob at TXST 40 for 20 yards (11-Z.Childress).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 40
(15:00 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier pushed ob at TXST 34 for 6 yards (25-B.Luper).
+1 YD
2 & 4 - BYU 34
(14:28 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson to TXST 33 for 1 yard (33-B.Stringer).
+6 YD
3 & 3 - BYU 33
(13:49 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 86-K.Hill. 86-K.Hill to TXST 27 for 6 yards (0-J.Morris).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 27
(13:15 - 2nd) 2-N.Pau'u complete to 1-Z.Wilson. 1-Z.Wilson to TXST 11 for 16 yards (14-T.Spears).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 11
(12:40 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:35 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.

TXSTSM Bobcats  - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:45 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:35 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to TXST End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25
(12:35 - 2nd) 22-C.Hill to TXST 30 for 5 yards (53-I.Kaufusi).
No Gain
2 & 5 - TXSTSM 30
(12:03 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 14-T.Graham.
No Gain
3 & 5 - TXSTSM 30
(11:56 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Sheread.
Punt
4 & 5 - TXSTSM 30
(11:50 - 2nd) 99-S.O'Kelly punts 41 yards from TXST 30 to BYU 29 fair catch by 26-H.Nyberg.

BYU Cougars  - TD (11 plays, 71 yards, 3:56 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 29
(11:43 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 2-N.Pau'u.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 29
(11:37 - 2nd) 82-C.Jackson to BYU 43 for 14 yards (0-J.Morris25-B.Luper).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 43
(11:07 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne to TXST 46 for 11 yards (33-B.Stringer).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 46
(10:43 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa to TXST 49 for -3 yards (55-S.Tupou5-K.Anderson). Team penalty on BYU Holding declined.
+6 YD
2 & 13 - BYU 49
(10:13 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 19-M.Davis. 19-M.Davis to TXST 43 for 6 yards (14-T.Spears4-G.Graham).
+14 YD
3 & 7 - BYU 43
(9:55 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to TXST 29 for 14 yards (18-C.Taylor16-A.Deason).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 29
(9:34 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 2-N.Pau'u. 2-N.Pau'u to TXST 14 for 15 yards (16-A.Deason11-Z.Childress).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 14
(9:21 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to TXST 9 for 5 yards (55-S.Tupou95-N.Ezidore).
No Gain
2 & 5 - BYU 9
(8:43 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete.
+6 YD
3 & 5 - BYU 9
(8:35 - 2nd) 4-L.Katoa to TXST 3 for 6 yards (11-Z.Childress).
+3 YD
1 & 3 - BYU 3
(7:53 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 83-I.Rex. 83-I.Rex runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:47 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.

TXSTSM Bobcats  - Punt (9 plays, 26 yards, 2:25 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:47 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 40 yards from BYU 35 to TXST 25 fair catch by 28-J.Jeter.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25
(7:47 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Jackson.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 25
(7:40 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride complete to 5-B.Sturges. 5-B.Sturges to TXST 24 for -1 yard (31-M.Tooley0-D.Mandell). Penalty on BYU 0-D.Mandell Facemasking 18 yards enforced at TXST 24.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 42
(7:16 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Banks.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 42
(7:07 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride complete to 80-C.Speights. 80-C.Speights to TXST 43 for 1 yard (11-I.Herron).
Penalty
3 & 9 - TXSTSM 43
(6:30 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Penalty on BYU 7-G.Udo Holding 10 yards enforced at TXST 43. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 47
(6:20 - 2nd) 5-B.Sturges to BYU 44 for 3 yards (98-G.Summers7-G.Udo).
Penalty
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 44
(5:50 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Haydel. Penalty on TXST 73-D.Cooper Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at BYU 44. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 12 - TXSTSM 49
(5:34 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Sheread.
No Gain
3 & 12 - TXSTSM 49
(5:28 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Haydel.
Punt
4 & 12 - TXSTSM 49
(5:22 - 2nd) 99-S.O'Kelly punts 37 yards from BYU 49 to BYU 12 fair catch by 36-T.Gunther.

BYU Cougars  - Fumble (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:13 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 12
(5:15 - 2nd) 5-D.Milne to BYU 25 for 13 yards (25-B.Luper).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25
(4:47 - 2nd) 20-S.Finau to BYU 30 for 5 yards (8-H.Vinson95-N.Ezidore).
-20 YD
2 & 5 - BYU 30
(4:02 - 2nd) to BYU 10 FUMBLES. 8-H.Vinson to BYU 10 for no gain.

TXSTSM Bobcats  - Downs (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:03 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 10
(3:54 - 2nd) 28-J.Jeter to BYU 11 for -1 yard (31-M.Tooley).
+5 YD
2 & 11 - TXSTSM 11
(3:22 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride complete to 28-J.Jeter. 28-J.Jeter to BYU 6 for 5 yards (4-T.Warner31-M.Tooley).
No Gain
3 & 6 - TXSTSM 6
(2:56 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Jackson.
No Gain
4 & 6 - TXSTSM 6
(2:51 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Haydel.

BYU Cougars  - TD (7 plays, 94 yards, 2:16 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 6
(2:43 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 13 for 7 yards (25-B.Luper5-K.Anderson).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - BYU 13
(2:06 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 15 for 2 yards (92-S.Obiang).
+9 YD
3 & 1 - BYU 15
(1:30 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 24 for 9 yards (6-J.Hopper).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 24
(1:07 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 83-I.Rex. 83-I.Rex to BYU 28 for 4 yards (18-C.Taylor).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - BYU 28
(1:00 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson runs ob at BYU 30 for 2 yards.
+25 YD
3 & 4 - BYU 30
(0:52 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 2-N.Pau'u. 2-N.Pau'u to TXST 45 for 25 yards (11-Z.Childress).
+45 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 45
(0:36 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:27 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.

TXSTSM Bobcats  - Halftime (1 plays, 1 yards, 0:03 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:27 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 59 yards from BYU 35. 29-J.Williams to TXST 7 for 1 yard (31-M.Tooley).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 7
(0:24 - 2nd) 22-C.Hill to TXST 8 for 1 yard (93-B.El-Bakri).

BYU Cougars  - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 43-S.Keller kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to BYU End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 20-S.Finau.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 25
(14:53 - 3rd) 19-M.Davis to BYU 29 for 4 yards (4-G.Graham55-S.Tupou).
No Gain
3 & 6 - BYU 29
(14:09 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Milne.
Punt
4 & 6 - BYU 29
(14:04 - 3rd) 24-R.Rehkow punts 32 yards from BYU 29 out of bounds at the TXST 39. Penalty on TXST 27-L.Harris Roughing the kicker 15 yards enforced at BYU 29. No Play.

BYU Cougars  - TD (7 plays, 56 yards, 3:07 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 44
(13:54 - 3rd) 25-T.Allgeier to TXST 48 for 8 yards (55-S.Tupou18-C.Taylor).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - BYU 48
(13:25 - 3rd) 25-T.Allgeier to TXST 45 for 3 yards (55-S.Tupou18-C.Taylor).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 45
(12:53 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Milne.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 45
(12:43 - 3rd) 4-L.Katoa to TXST 39 for 6 yards (55-S.Tupou).
+5 YD
3 & 4 - BYU 39
(12:10 - 3rd) 4-L.Katoa to TXST 34 for 5 yards (7-M.Coleman).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 34
(11:40 - 3rd) 4-L.Katoa to TXST 30 for 4 yards (0-J.Morris).
+30 YD
2 & 6 - BYU 30
(10:55 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 83-I.Rex. 83-I.Rex runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:47 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good. Team penalty on TXST Offside declined.

TXSTSM Bobcats  - Interception (4 plays, 73 yards, 0:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:47 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 40 yards from BYU 35 to TXST 25 fair catch by 28-J.Jeter.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25
(10:47 - 3rd) 22-C.Hill to TXST 24 for -1 yard (93-B.El-Bakri).
No Gain
2 & 11 - TXSTSM 24
(10:13 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Jackson.
Penalty
3 & 11 - TXSTSM 24
(10:07 - 3rd) Team penalty on TXST Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TXST 24. No Play.
Int
3 & 16 - TXSTSM 19
(10:07 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 53-I.Kaufusi at TXST 32. 53-I.Kaufusi runs 32 yards for a touchdown.

BYU Cougars  - TD (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(9:50 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.

TXSTSM Bobcats  - Punt (6 plays, 22 yards, 3:44 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:50 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to TXST End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25
(9:50 - 3rd) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 27 for 2 yards (73-C.Haws46-D.Jensen).
+6 YD
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 27
(9:13 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride complete to 1-J.Sheread. 1-J.Sheread to TXST 33 for 6 yards (1-M.Harper47-P.Tanuvasa).
+7 YD
3 & 2 - TXSTSM 33
(8:34 - 3rd) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 40 for 7 yards (31-M.Tooley98-G.Summers).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 40
(8:03 - 3rd) 28-J.Jeter to TXST 49 for 9 yards (38-J.Kaufusi).
-2 YD
2 & 1 - TXSTSM 49
(7:30 - 3rd) 28-J.Jeter to TXST 47 for -2 yards (7-G.Udo).
No Gain
3 & 3 - TXSTSM 47
(6:52 - 3rd) 28-J.Jeter to TXST 47 for no gain (4-T.Warner).
Punt
4 & 3 - TXSTSM 47
(6:06 - 3rd) 99-S.O'Kelly punts 41 yards from TXST 47 to BYU 12 fair catch by 26-H.Nyberg.

BYU Cougars  - Interception (6 plays, 34 yards, 2:44 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 12
(6:01 - 3rd) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 13 for 1 yard (7-M.Coleman92-S.Obiang).
+13 YD
2 & 9 - BYU 13
(5:17 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney complete to 83-I.Rex. 83-I.Rex to BYU 26 for 13 yards (5-K.Anderson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 26
(4:46 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney incomplete. Intended for 96-C.Wheat.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 26
(4:42 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney to BYU 30 for 4 yards (25-B.Luper27-L.Harris).
+18 YD
3 & 6 - BYU 30
(3:59 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa to BYU 48 for 18 yards (33-B.Stringer11-Z.Childress).
Int
1 & 10 - BYU 48
(3:17 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney incomplete. Intended for 85-B.Cosper INTERCEPTED by 33-B.Stringer at TXST 41. 33-B.Stringer to TXST 46 for 5 yards (71-B.Freeland).

TXSTSM Bobcats  - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 46
(3:07 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 80-C.Speights.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 46
(3:02 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride complete to 22-C.Hill. 22-C.Hill to BYU 49 for 5 yards (11-I.Herron46-D.Jensen).
No Gain
3 & 5 - TXSTSM 49
(2:23 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride complete to 22-C.Hill. 22-C.Hill to BYU 49 for no gain (28-H.Livingston).
Punt
4 & 5 - TXSTSM 49
(1:46 - 3rd) 99-S.O'Kelly punts 34 yards from BYU 49 to BYU 15 fair catch by 36-T.Gunther.

BYU Cougars

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 15
(1:38 - 3rd) 20-S.Finau to BYU 21 for 6 yards (7-M.Coleman).
+13 YD
2 & 4 - BYU 21
(0:58 - 3rd) 0-K.Epps to BYU 34 for 13 yards (16-A.Deason).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 34
(0:17 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney complete to 0-K.Epps. 0-K.Epps to BYU 45 for 11 yards.

TXSTSM Bobcats

Result Play
-7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 45
(15:00 - 4th) 82-C.Jackson to BYU 38 for -7 yards (93-D.Ray).
+1 YD
2 & 17 - TXSTSM 38
(14:24 - 4th) 16-B.Romney complete to 20-S.Finau. 20-S.Finau to BYU 39 for 1 yard (27-L.Harris).
Penalty
3 & 16 - TXSTSM 39
(13:34 - 4th) Penalty on BYU 76-H.LaChance False start 5 yards enforced at BYU 39. No Play.
+6 YD
3 & 21 - TXSTSM 34
(13:09 - 4th) 16-B.Romney complete to 82-C.Jackson. 82-C.Jackson to BYU 40 for 6 yards (0-J.Morris).
Punt
4 & 15 - TXSTSM 40
(12:32 - 4th) 24-R.Rehkow punts 60 yards from BYU 40. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 4 for 4 yards (84-A.Riggs10-M.Pyper).

TXSTSM Bobcats  - TD (8 plays, 96 yards, 4:11 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 4
(12:20 - 4th) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 6 for 2 yards (58-U.Leiataua47-P.Tanuvasa).
+34 YD
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 6
(11:39 - 4th) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 40 for 34 yards (28-H.Livingston).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 40
(10:57 - 4th) 22-C.Hill to BYU 49 for 11 yards (28-H.Livingston).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 49
(10:19 - 4th) 2-B.McBride complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to BYU 43 for 6 yards (17-M.Criddle).
+14 YD
2 & 4 - TXSTSM 43
(9:47 - 4th) 2-B.McBride complete to 22-C.Hill. 22-C.Hill to BYU 29 for 14 yards (38-J.Kaufusi31-M.Tooley).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 29
(9:14 - 4th) 2-B.McBride complete to 87-J.Lanam. 87-J.Lanam to BYU 19 for 10 yards (17-M.Criddle11-I.Herron).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 19
(8:49 - 4th) 22-C.Hill to BYU 20 for -1 yard (46-D.Jensen).
+20 YD
2 & 11 - TXSTSM 20
(8:15 - 4th) 2-B.McBride complete to 18-M.Barbee. 18-M.Barbee runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:09 - 4th) 43-S.Keller extra point is good.

BYU Cougars  - FG (7 plays, 64 yards, 3:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:09 - 4th) 47-J.Bates kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to BYU End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 25
(8:09 - 4th) 16-B.Romney incomplete. Intended for 82-C.Jackson.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 25
(8:02 - 4th) 20-S.Finau to BYU 34 for 9 yards (18-C.Taylor55-S.Tupou).
No Gain
3 & 1 - BYU 34
(7:22 - 4th) 20-S.Finau to BYU 34 for no gain (95-N.Ezidore).
+49 YD
4 & 1 - BYU 34
(6:38 - 4th) 24-R.Rehkow to TXST 17 for 49 yards (16-A.Deason).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 17
(6:10 - 4th) 82-C.Jackson to TXST 12 for 5 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 5 - BYU 12
(5:36 - 4th) 20-S.Finau to TXST 11 for 1 yard (11-Z.Childress8-H.Vinson).
No Gain
3 & 4 - BYU 11
(4:54 - 4th) 16-B.Romney incomplete. Intended for 0-K.Epps.
Field Goal
4 & 4 - BYU 11
(4:49 - 4th) 39-J.Oldroyd 28 yards Field Goal is Good.

TXSTSM Bobcats  - Interception (3 plays, 24 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:44 - 4th) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to TXST End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25
(4:44 - 4th) 28-J.Jeter to TXST 27 for 2 yards (58-U.Leiataua).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 27
(4:10 - 4th) 28-J.Jeter to TXST 28 for 1 yard (44-S.Fevaleaki).
Int
3 & 7 - TXSTSM 28
(3:23 - 4th) 2-B.McBride incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 47-P.Tanuvasa at BYU 44. 47-P.Tanuvasa to BYU 49 for 5 yards (1-J.Sheread).

BYU Cougars  - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 49
(3:09 - 4th) 19-M.Davis to BYU 50 for 1 yard (11-Z.Childress30-J.Emmanuel).
No Gain
2 & 9 - BYU 50
(2:33 - 4th) 16-B.Romney incomplete. Intended for 80-L.Lunt.
+4 YD
3 & 9 - BYU 50
(2:28 - 4th) 36-T.Gunther to TXST 46 for 4 yards (93-D.Ray25-B.Luper).
Punt
4 & 5 - BYU 46
(1:38 - 4th) 24-R.Rehkow punts 39 yards from TXST 46 to TXST 7 fair catch by 3-J.Haydel.

TXSTSM Bobcats  - End of Game (3 plays, 12 yards, 1:12 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 7
(1:31 - 4th) 22-C.Hill to TXST 9 for 2 yards (0-D.Mandell43-J.Kapisi).
+9 YD
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 9
(0:49 - 4th) 22-C.Hill to TXST 18 for 9 yards (43-J.Kapisi46-D.Jensen).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 18
(0:19 - 4th) 22-C.Hill to TXST 19 for 1 yard (7-G.Udo).
