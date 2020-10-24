Drive Chart
TEMPLE
MEMP

Key Players
A. Russo 15 QB
387 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 3 INTs, -7 RuYds
B. White 3 QB
313 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, INT
1st Quarter
Touchdown 5:36
3-B.White complete to 18-T.Washington. 18-T.Washington runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
65
yds
03:21
pos
0
6
Point After TD 5:29
36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Field Goal 1:45
91-W.Mobley 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
2
yds
01:21
pos
3
7
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 7:45
15-A.Russo complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
54
yds
02:51
pos
9
7
Missed Point After Touchdown 7:41
91-W.Mobley extra point is no good. blocked by. Penalty on TEM 69-E.Boozer Holding declined.
plays
yds
pos
9
7
Field Goal 3:40
36-R.Patterson 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
1
yds
01:14
pos
9
10
Touchdown 0:34
15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack runs 10 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on MEM Pass interference declined.
12
plays
75
yds
03:03
pos
15
10
Missed Two Point Conversion 0:31
15-A.Russo incomplete.
plays
yds
pos
15
10
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 8:45
36-R.Patterson 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
47
yds
06:15
pos
15
13
Touchdown 8:03
3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
66
yds
00:40
pos
15
19
Point After TD 7:52
36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
15
20
Touchdown 6:36
3-B.White complete to 18-T.Washington. 18-T.Washington runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
54
yds
00:46
pos
15
26
Point After TD 6:29
36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
15
27
Touchdown 2:53
15-A.Russo complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
58
yds
03:36
pos
21
27
4th Quarter
Touchdown 12:11
3-B.White complete to 13-J.Ivory. 13-J.Ivory runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
50
yds
00:06
pos
22
33
Point After TD 12:02
36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
22
34
Touchdown 10:17
15-A.Russo complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
01:52
pos
28
34
Point After TD 10:10
91-W.Mobley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
29
34
Touchdown 2:20
17-K.Watkins runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
73
yds
02:52
pos
29
40
Point After TD 2:15
36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
29
41
Team Stats
1st Downs 30 24
Rushing 7 10
Passing 19 10
Penalty 4 4
3rd Down Conv 8-19 9-18
4th Down Conv 2-4 2-2
Total Net Yards 500 489
Total Plays 96 77
Avg Gain 5.2 6.4
Net Yards Rushing 113 176
Rush Attempts 33 41
Avg Rush Yards 3.4 4.3
Yards Passing 387 313
Comp. - Att. 41-63 17-36
Yards Per Pass 5.4 8.7
Penalties - Yards 6-75 7-71
Touchdowns 4 5
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 4 4
Other 0 0
Turnovers 4 3
Fumbles - Lost 3-1 4-2
Int. Thrown 3 1
Punts - Avg 3-40.3 3-41.3
Return Yards 0 29
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-9
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 3-20
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Temple 1-1 3127729
Memphis 2-1 73171441
Liberty Bowl Memorial Memphis, TN
 387 PASS YDS 313
113 RUSH YDS 176
500 TOTAL YDS 489
Temple
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Russo 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.1% 387 4 3 128.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.1% 387 4 3 128.1
A. Russo 41/63 387 4 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Davis 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 113 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 113 0
R. Davis 20 113 0 30
T. Ruley 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 5 0
T. Ruley 4 5 0 3
R. Jones 0 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
R. Jones 1 2 0 2
A. Russo 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 -7 0
A. Russo 8 -7 0 7
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
R. Jones 0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
17 12 118 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 118 0
R. Jones 17 12 118 0 32
J. Blue 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
18 13 115 3
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 115 3
J. Blue 18 13 115 3 32
B. Mack 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
13 6 64 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 64 1
B. Mack 13 6 64 1 25
R. Davis 13 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 32 0
R. Davis 6 5 32 0 12
T. Ruley 29 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 29 0
T. Ruley 1 1 29 0 29
D. Pittman 81 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
D. Pittman 2 2 20 0 18
J. Barbon 10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
J. Barbon 4 2 9 0 7
A. Jarman 86 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Jarman 1 0 0 0 0
J. Smith 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Smith 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Tyler 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
A. Tyler 6-0 0.0 0
A. Isaacs 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
A. Isaacs 6-2 0.0 0
F. Johnson 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
F. Johnson 5-0 0.0 0
W. Kwenkeu 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
W. Kwenkeu 4-1 0.0 0
I. Maijeh 88 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
I. Maijeh 4-0 0.0 0
A. Ebiketie 17 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Ebiketie 4-0 0.0 0
G. Reid 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
G. Reid 3-1 0.0 0
C. Braswell 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Braswell 2-0 0.0 0
M. Griffin 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Griffin 2-0 0.0 0
K. Robertson 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Robertson 2-0 0.0 0
J. Ware 38 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Ware 2-1 0.0 0
D. Archibong 6 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Archibong 1-1 0.0 0
K. Banks 56 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Banks 1-0 0.0 0
L. Crump 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Crump 1-0 0.0 0
L. Jordan 13 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Jordan 1-0 0.0 0
E. Clark 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
E. Clark 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
W. Mobley 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 2/3
SEASON FG XP
1/2 2/3
W. Mobley 1/2 25 2/3 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Barry 49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 40.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 40.3 1
A. Barry 3 40.3 1 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Blue 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 22.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 22.0 27 0
J. Blue 2 22.0 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Memphis
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. White 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.2% 313 4 1 151.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.9% 576 7 3 153.8
B. White 17/36 313 4 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Clark 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 106 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 203 1
R. Clark 22 106 0 28
K. Watkins 17 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 45 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 120 0
K. Watkins 9 45 1 15
T. Taylor 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
T. Taylor 1 15 0 15
A. Martin 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
A. Martin 1 5 0 5
M. Weaver 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 30 0
M. Weaver 2 4 0 2
T. Washington 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
T. Washington 1 3 0 3
B. White 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 46 0
B. White 4 0 0 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
C. Austin III 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
14 6 184 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 89 2
C. Austin III 14 6 184 1 65
T. Washington 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 5 77 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 18 1
T. Washington 9 5 77 2 30
J. Ivory 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 3 40 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 40 1
J. Ivory 7 3 40 1 20
M. Weaver 26 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
M. Weaver 1 1 8 0 8
R. Clark 2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 10 0
R. Clark 1 1 2 0 2
S. Dykes 5 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 222 3
S. Dykes 3 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Lindsey 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
T. Lindsey 10-0 0.0 0
J. Broussard Jr. 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
J. Broussard Jr. 9-1 0.0 0
O. Goodson 1 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 1.0
O. Goodson 8-0 1.0 0
J. Russell 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
J. Russell 6-2 0.0 0
J. Clemons 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
J. Clemons 4-0 1.0 0
R. Owens 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 2 0.0
R. Owens 4-1 0.0 2
M. Joseph 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
M. Joseph 3-1 1.0 0
Q. Johnson 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
Q. Johnson 3-2 0.0 0
J. Francis 32 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
J. Francis 2-0 0.0 1
T. Pickens 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Pickens 2-0 0.0 0
M. White 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. White 1-0 0.0 0
X. Cullens 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
X. Cullens 1-1 0.0 0
K. Robinson 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Robinson 1-0 0.0 0
W. Ducksworth 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
W. Ducksworth 1-0 1.0 0
S. Blake Jr. 41 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Blake Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
C. Mashburn 46 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Mashburn 1-0 0.0 0
S. Oliver 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Oliver 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Patterson 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/4 5/5
SEASON FG XP
3/4 7/8
R. Patterson 2/4 42 5/5 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Williams 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 41.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 0 0
A. Williams 3 41.3 0 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Washington 18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 18.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 18.0 23 0
T. Washington 2 18.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Austin III 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 7.5 15 0
C. Austin III 1 9.0 9 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TEMPLE 25 6:01 13 66 FG Miss
5:29 TEMPLE 30 2:02 3 -3 Punt
3:06 MEMP 10 1:21 3 2 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 TEMPLE 16 3:27 8 62 Downs
10:31 TEMPLE 35 2:51 9 65 TD
6:55 TEMPLE 32 1:53 7 43 INT
3:34 TEMPLE 25 3:03 12 75 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:38 TEMPLE 25 0:00 1 9 INT
7:52 TEMPLE 30 0:00 2 24 Fumble
6:29 TEMPLE 22 3:36 10 63 TD
0:53 TEMPLE 32 0:04 2 23 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:02 TEMPLE 25 1:52 7 75 TD
8:55 TEMPLE 28 1:56 6 17 Punt
5:52 MEMP 46 0:43 3 1 Punt
2:15 TEMPLE 25 1:59 14 64 Downs
2:15 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:50 MEMP 20 3:21 12 80 TD
3:17 MEMP 27 0:00 1 21 Fumble
1:42 MEMP 35 1:31 7 46
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:18 MEMP 22 0:35 3 2 Punt
7:41 MEMP 25 0:16 3 1 Punt
4:54 TEMPLE 25 1:14 3 1 FG
0:31 MEMP 35 0:27 4 38 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MEMP 29 6:15 12 47 FG
8:32 MEMP 34 0:40 2 66 TD
7:15 MEMP 46 0:46 2 54 TD
2:53 MEMP 25 1:55 6 43 FG Miss
0:23 TEMPLE 45 0:12 2 7
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:10 MEMP 27 1:09 3 4 Punt
6:34 MEMP 22 0:33 3 32 INT
5:07 MEMP 12 2:52 9 88 TD
0:10 MEMP 11 0:00 1 -2 Game
0:10 0:00 0 0

TEMPLE Owls  - Missed FG (13 plays, 66 yards, 6:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to TEM End Zone. touchback.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25
(15:00 - 1st) 13-R.Davis to TEM 22 FUMBLES. 13-R.Davis to TEM 22 for no gain.
+25 YD
2 & 13 - TEMPLE 22
(14:30 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack to TEM 47 for 25 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 47
(14:01 - 1st) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 48 FUMBLES (9-J.Broussard). 86-A.Jarman to TEM 48 for no gain.
+4 YD
2 & 9 - TEMPLE 48
(13:25 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 0-R.Jones. 0-R.Jones to MEM 48 for 4 yards (23-J.Russell).
+6 YD
3 & 5 - TEMPLE 48
(12:47 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack to MEM 42 for 6 yards (9-J.Broussard).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 42
(12:23 - 1st) 13-R.Davis to MEM 41 for 1 yard (40-T.Pickens23-J.Russell).
+9 YD
2 & 9 - TEMPLE 41
(11:49 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack to MEM 32 for 9 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 32
(11:20 - 1st) 15-A.Russo to MEM 27 for 5 yards (22-T.Lindsey).
-1 YD
2 & 5 - TEMPLE 27
(10:48 - 1st) 29-T.Ruley to MEM 28 for -1 yard (15-Q.Johnson). Penalty on MEM 99-K.Robinson Unsportsmanlike conduct 14 yards enforced at MEM 28.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 14
(10:17 - 1st) Penalty on TEM 76-V.Picozzi False start 5 yards enforced at MEM 14. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 15 - TEMPLE 19
(10:17 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue to MEM 14 for 5 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 14
(9:44 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 13-R.Davis. 13-R.Davis to MEM 9 for 5 yards (1-O.Goodson).
No Gain
3 & 5 - TEMPLE 9
(9:05 - 1st) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack.
No Good
4 & 5 - TEMPLE 9
(8:59 - 1st) 91-W.Mobley 26 yards Field Goal is No Good.

MEMP Tigers  - TD (12 plays, 80 yards, 3:21 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 20
(8:50 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MEMP 20
(8:45 - 1st) 2-R.Clark to MEM 20 for no gain (2-C.Braswell).
+14 YD
3 & 10 - MEMP 20
(8:13 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin to MEM 34 for 14 yards (17-A.Ebiketie).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 34
(7:49 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 2-R.Clark. 2-R.Clark pushed ob at MEM 36 for 2 yards (39-G.Reid).
No Gain
2 & 8 - MEMP 36
(7:38 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete.
+29 YD
3 & 8 - MEMP 36
(7:26 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin runs ob at TEM 35 for 29 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 35
(7:13 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Washington.
+13 YD
2 & 10 - MEMP 35
(7:08 - 1st) 17-K.Watkins to TEM 22 for 13 yards (30-A.Isaacs).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 22
(6:44 - 1st) 17-K.Watkins to TEM 21 for 1 yard (9-I.Maijeh).
+3 YD
2 & 9 - MEMP 21
(6:09 - 1st) 17-K.Watkins to TEM 18 for 3 yards (30-A.Isaacs38-J.Ware).
Penalty
3 & 6 - MEMP 18
(5:42 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 45-K.Wilson. Penalty on TEM 39-G.Reid Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TEM 18. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 3 - MEMP 3
(5:36 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 18-T.Washington. 18-T.Washington runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:29 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.

TEMPLE Owls  - Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 2:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:29 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson kicks 62 yards from MEM 35. 5-J.Blue to TEM 30 for 27 yards (36-R.Patterson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 30
(5:23 - 1st) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 33 for 3 yards (10-M.Joseph).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 33
(4:43 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 81-D.Pittman. 81-D.Pittman to TEM 35 for 2 yards (23-J.Russell).
Sack
3 & 5 - TEMPLE 35
(4:05 - 1st) 15-A.Russo sacked at TEM 27 for -8 yards (97-W.Ducksworth).
Punt
4 & 13 - TEMPLE 27
(3:27 - 1st) 49-A.Barry punts 46 yards from TEM 27 Downed at the MEM 27.

MEMP Tigers  - Fumble (1 plays, 21 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+21 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 27
(3:17 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin to MEM 48 FUMBLES (11-S.Oliver). 30-A.Isaacs to MEM 10 for 38 yards (71-E.Fields).

TEMPLE Owls  - FG (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 10
(3:06 - 1st) 13-R.Davis to MEM 7 for 3 yards (13-J.Clemons15-Q.Johnson).
Sack
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 7
(2:28 - 1st) 15-A.Russo sacked at MEM 8 for -1 yard (1-O.Goodson).
No Gain
3 & 8 - TEMPLE 8
(1:50 - 1st) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack.
Field Goal
4 & 8 - TEMPLE 8
(1:45 - 1st) 91-W.Mobley 25 yards Field Goal is Good.

MEMP Tigers

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:42 - 1st) 47-R.Bell kicks 30 yards from TEM 35 out of bounds at the MEM 35. Team penalty on TEM Offside declined.
Penalty
1 & 10 - MEMP 35
(1:42 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin. Penalty on TEM 21-F.Johnson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MEM 35. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 50
(1:39 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - MEMP 50
(1:35 - 1st) 2-R.Clark to TEM 48 for 2 yards (12-M.Walker).
+17 YD
3 & 8 - MEMP 48
(1:10 - 1st) 2-R.Clark to TEM 31 for 17 yards (2-C.Braswell).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 31
(0:45 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - MEMP 31
(0:40 - 1st) 26-M.Weaver to TEM 29 for 2 yards (4-W.Kwenkeu12-M.Walker).
+10 YD
3 & 8 - MEMP 29
(0:11 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 18-T.Washington. 18-T.Washington runs ob at TEM 19 for 10 yards.

MEMP Tigers

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 19
(15:00 - 2nd) 3-B.White to TEM 16 FUMBLES. 2-C.Braswell to TEM 16 for no gain (56-D.Parham).

TEMPLE Owls  - Downs (8 plays, 62 yards, 3:27 poss)

Result Play
+30 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 16
(14:53 - 2nd) 13-R.Davis pushed ob at TEM 46 for 30 yards (30-R.Owens).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 46
(14:12 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 0-R.Jones. 0-R.Jones pushed ob at MEM 50 for 4 yards (22-T.Lindsey).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - TEMPLE 50
(13:56 - 2nd) 13-R.Davis to MEM 49 for 1 yard (9-J.Broussard).
+29 YD
3 & 5 - TEMPLE 49
(13:24 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 29-T.Ruley. 29-T.Ruley pushed ob at MEM 20 for 29 yards (9-J.Broussard).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 20
(12:49 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Blue.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 20
(12:44 - 2nd) 13-R.Davis to MEM 22 for -2 yards (13-J.Clemons23-J.Russell).
Sack
3 & 12 - TEMPLE 22
(12:05 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo sacked at MEM 31 for -9 yards (13-J.Clemons).
+9 YD
4 & 21 - TEMPLE 31
(11:26 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 13-R.Davis. 13-R.Davis to MEM 22 for 9 yards (23-J.Russell).

MEMP Tigers  - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:35 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 22
(11:18 - 2nd) 17-K.Watkins to MEM 24 for 2 yards (17-A.Ebiketie).
No Gain
2 & 8 - MEMP 24
(10:51 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Ivory.
No Gain
3 & 8 - MEMP 24
(10:46 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
Punt
4 & 8 - MEMP 24
(10:43 - 2nd) 48-A.Williams punts 41 yards from MEM 24 Downed at the TEM 35.

TEMPLE Owls  - TD (9 plays, 65 yards, 2:51 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 35
(10:31 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 0-R.Jones. 0-R.Jones to TEM 43 for 8 yards (22-T.Lindsey).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - TEMPLE 43
(10:08 - 2nd) 13-R.Davis to TEM 44 for 1 yard (99-K.Robinson10-M.Joseph).
+6 YD
3 & 1 - TEMPLE 44
(9:32 - 2nd) 13-R.Davis to MEM 50 for 6 yards (10-M.Joseph).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 50
(9:14 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 81-D.Pittman. 81-D.Pittman to MEM 32 for 18 yards (9-J.Broussard).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 32
(8:48 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Jones.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 32
(8:43 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 13-R.Davis. 13-R.Davis to MEM 20 for 12 yards (1-O.Goodson15-Q.Johnson).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 20
(8:23 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 0-R.Jones. 0-R.Jones to MEM 16 for 4 yards (9-J.Broussard30-R.Owens).
Penalty
2 & 6 - TEMPLE 16
(7:49 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Jones. Penalty on MEM 15-Q.Johnson Pass interference 11 yards enforced at MEM 16. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 5 - TEMPLE 5
(7:45 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
Missed PAT
(7:40 - 2nd) 91-W.Mobley extra point is no good. blocked by. Penalty on TEM 69-E.Boozer Holding declined.

MEMP Tigers  - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:41 - 2nd) 47-R.Bell kicks 65 yards from TEM 35 to MEM End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 25
(7:41 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Dykes.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - MEMP 25
(7:36 - 2nd) 3-B.White scrambles to MEM 26 for 1 yard.
No Gain
3 & 9 - MEMP 26
(7:32 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Ivory.
Punt
4 & 9 - MEMP 26
(7:25 - 2nd) 48-A.Williams punts 42 yards from MEM 26 to TEM 32 fair catch by 84-W.Erdman.

TEMPLE Owls  - Interception (7 plays, 43 yards, 1:53 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 32
(6:55 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Barbon.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 32
(6:50 - 2nd) 13-R.Davis to TEM 41 for 9 yards (13-J.Clemons).
No Gain
3 & 1 - TEMPLE 41
(6:21 - 2nd) 13-R.Davis to TEM 41 for no gain (23-J.Russell).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - TEMPLE 41
(5:35 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo to TEM 43 for 2 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 43
(5:16 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 43
(5:07 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Smith.
Int
3 & 10 - TEMPLE 43
(5:02 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack INTERCEPTED by 32-J.Francis at MEM 47. 32-J.Francis pushed ob at TEM 25 for 28 yards (57-M.Niese).

MEMP Tigers  - FG (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:14 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 25
(4:54 - 2nd) 2-R.Clark to TEM 23 for 2 yards (9-I.Maijeh).
-1 YD
2 & 8 - MEMP 23
(4:28 - 2nd) 2-R.Clark to TEM 24 for -1 yard (12-M.Walker).
No Gain
3 & 9 - MEMP 24
(3:46 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Ivory.
Field Goal
4 & 9 - MEMP 24
(3:40 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson 42 yards Field Goal is Good.

TEMPLE Owls  - TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 3:03 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:34 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to TEM End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25
(3:34 - 2nd) 13-R.Davis to TEM 30 for 5 yards (1-O.Goodson8-X.Cullens).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - TEMPLE 30
(3:17 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 0-R.Jones. 0-R.Jones pushed ob at TEM 35 for 5 yards (22-T.Lindsey).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 35
(2:48 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue to TEM 44 for 9 yards (1-O.Goodson9-J.Broussard).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - TEMPLE 44
(2:29 - 2nd) 13-R.Davis to TEM 46 for 2 yards (1-O.Goodson).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 46
(1:57 - 2nd) 13-R.Davis runs ob at MEM 34 for 20 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 34
(1:55 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo scrambles to MEM 32 for 2 yards (92-M.White).
+8 YD
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 32
(1:25 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 0-R.Jones. 0-R.Jones to MEM 24 for 8 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 24
(1:18 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 13-R.Davis. 13-R.Davis to MEM 16 for 8 yards (8-X.Cullens).
+5 YD
2 & 2 - TEMPLE 16
(1:00 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 0-R.Jones. 0-R.Jones runs ob at MEM 11 for 5 yards.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 11
(0:49 - 2nd) 13-R.Davis to MEM 14 for -3 yards (1-O.Goodson).
+4 YD
2 & 13 - TEMPLE 14
(0:41 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack to MEM 10 for 4 yards (9-J.Broussard).
+10 YD
3 & 9 - TEMPLE 10
(0:34 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack runs 10 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on MEM Pass interference declined.
+2 YD
(0:31 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo incomplete.

MEMP Tigers  - Halftime (4 plays, 38 yards, 0:27 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:31 - 2nd) 91-W.Mobley kicks 62 yards from TEM 35 out of bounds at the MEM 3.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 35
(0:31 - 2nd) 21-T.Taylor to TEM 50 for 15 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 50
(0:21 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Washington.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MEMP 50
(0:15 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
+8 YD
3 & 10 - MEMP 50
(0:10 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 18-T.Washington. 18-T.Washington to TEM 42 for 8 yards (21-F.Johnson). Penalty on TEM 21-F.Johnson Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at TEM 42.
No Good
1 & 10 - MEMP 27
(0:04 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson 45 yards Field Goal is No Good.

MEMP Tigers  - FG (12 plays, 47 yards, 6:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 47-R.Bell kicks 59 yards from TEM 35. 18-T.Washington to MEM 29 for 23 yards (2-C.Braswell).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 29
(14:54 - 3rd) 18-T.Washington to MEM 32 for 3 yards (21-F.Johnson).
-2 YD
2 & 7 - MEMP 32
(14:25 - 3rd) 2-R.Clark to MEM 30 for -2 yards (39-G.Reid).
+20 YD
3 & 9 - MEMP 30
(13:48 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 13-J.Ivory. 13-J.Ivory to TEM 50 for 20 yards (21-F.Johnson).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 50
(13:28 - 3rd) 2-R.Clark to TEM 44 for 6 yards (3-A.Tyler).
-2 YD
2 & 4 - MEMP 44
(13:00 - 3rd) 2-R.Clark pushed ob at TEM 46 for -2 yards (28-M.Griffin).
+6 YD
3 & 6 - MEMP 46
(12:26 - 3rd) 2-R.Clark to TEM 40 for 6 yards (17-A.Ebiketie).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 40
(11:52 - 3rd) 17-K.Watkins to TEM 35 for 5 yards (28-M.Griffin).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - MEMP 35
(11:22 - 3rd) 17-K.Watkins to TEM 35 FUMBLES (9-I.Maijeh). 17-K.Watkins to TEM 31 for no gain.
+3 YD
3 & 1 - MEMP 31
(10:46 - 3rd) 2-R.Clark to TEM 28 for 3 yards (30-A.Isaacs4-W.Kwenkeu).
-5 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 28
(10:32 - 3rd) 3-B.White to TEM 33 FUMBLES. 3-B.White to TEM 33 for no gain.
+1 YD
2 & 15 - MEMP 33
(10:02 - 3rd) 2-R.Clark to TEM 32 for 1 yard (13-L.Jordan39-G.Reid).
+8 YD
3 & 14 - MEMP 32
(9:24 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 26-M.Weaver. 26-M.Weaver to TEM 24 for 8 yards (21-F.Johnson).
Field Goal
4 & 6 - MEMP 24
(8:45 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson 42 yards Field Goal is Good.

TEMPLE Owls  - Interception (1 plays, 9 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:38 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 40 yards from MEM 35 to TEM 25 fair catch by 10-J.Barbon.
Int
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25
(8:40 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Blue INTERCEPTED by 30-R.Owens at MEM 41. 30-R.Owens to MEM 34 for -7 yards (5-J.Blue).

MEMP Tigers  - TD (2 plays, 66 yards, 0:40 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 34
(8:32 - 3rd) 17-K.Watkins to MEM 35 for 1 yard (98-K.Robertson).
+65 YD
2 & 9 - MEMP 35
(8:03 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:52 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.

TEMPLE Owls  - Fumble (2 plays, 24 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:52 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to TEM End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25
(7:52 - 3rd) Team penalty on MEM Offside 5 yards enforced at TEM 25.
+23 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 30
(7:52 - 3rd) 13-R.Davis to MEM 47 for 23 yards (22-T.Lindsey).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 47
(7:52 - 3rd) 13-R.Davis to MEM 46 FUMBLES (23-J.Russell). 1-O.Goodson to MEM 46 for no gain.

MEMP Tigers  - TD (2 plays, 54 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
+28 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 46
(7:15 - 3rd) 2-R.Clark to TEM 26 for 28 yards (3-A.Tyler).
+26 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 26
(6:36 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 18-T.Washington. 18-T.Washington runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:29 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.

TEMPLE Owls  - TD (10 plays, 63 yards, 3:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:29 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 60 yards from MEM 35. 5-J.Blue to TEM 22 for 17 yards (16-C.Mashburn).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 22
(6:25 - 3rd) 13-R.Davis to TEM 33 for 11 yards (41-S.Blake).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 33
(5:56 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue to TEM 32 for -1 yard (32-J.Francis).
+10 YD
2 & 11 - TEMPLE 32
(5:20 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack to TEM 42 for 10 yards (9-J.Broussard).
+4 YD
3 & 1 - TEMPLE 42
(4:57 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue to TEM 46 for 4 yards (22-T.Lindsey).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 46
(4:51 - 3rd) Penalty on MEM 22-T.Lindsey Illegal use of hands 15 yards enforced at TEM 46.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 39
(4:51 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 39
(4:51 - 3rd) 13-R.Davis to MEM 35 for 4 yards (32-J.Francis).
-2 YD
3 & 6 - TEMPLE 35
(4:27 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue pushed ob at MEM 37 for -2 yards (22-T.Lindsey).
Penalty
4 & 8 - TEMPLE 37
(3:55 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Barbon. Penalty on MEM 9-J.Broussard Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MEM 37. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 22
(3:16 - 3rd) 13-R.Davis to MEM 20 for 2 yards (32-J.Francis). Penalty on TEM 57-M.Niese Holding 10 yards enforced at MEM 22. No Play.
+32 YD
1 & 20 - TEMPLE 32
(2:53 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue runs 32 yards for a touchdown.

MEMP Tigers

Result Play
PAT Good
(2:53 - 3rd) 91-W.Mobley extra point is good. Team penalty on MEM Personal Foul declined.

MEMP Tigers  - Missed FG (6 plays, 43 yards, 1:55 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:53 - 3rd) 47-R.Bell kicks 65 yards from TEM 35 to MEM End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - MEMP 25
(2:37 - 3rd) Team penalty on MEM Delay of game 5 yards enforced at MEM 25. No Play.
+30 YD
1 & 15 - MEMP 20
(2:37 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin to TEM 50 for 30 yards (21-F.Johnson).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 50
(2:37 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 13-J.Ivory. 13-J.Ivory to TEM 37 for 13 yards (38-J.Ware30-A.Isaacs).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 37
(2:16 - 3rd) 28-A.Martin to TEM 32 for 5 yards (3-A.Tyler).
No Gain
2 & 5 - MEMP 32
(1:43 - 3rd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Ivory.
No Gain
3 & 5 - MEMP 32
(1:12 - 3rd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Dykes.
No Good
4 & 5 - MEMP 32
(0:58 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson 49 yards Field Goal is No Good.

TEMPLE Owls  - Interception (2 plays, 23 yards, 0:04 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 32
(0:53 - 3rd) 13-R.Davis to TEM 35 for 3 yards.
Int
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 35
(0:49 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Blue INTERCEPTED by 30-R.Owens at TEM 44. 30-R.Owens to TEM 45 for -1 yard (13-R.Davis).

MEMP Tigers

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 45
(0:23 - 3rd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - MEMP 45
(0:11 - 3rd) 2-R.Clark to TEM 38 for 7 yards (4-W.Kwenkeu).

MEMP Tigers

Result Play
+2 YD
3 & 3 - MEMP 38
(15:00 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 5-S.Dykes. 5-S.Dykes to TEM 36 for 2 yards (9-I.Maijeh30-A.Isaacs).
Penalty
4 & 1 - MEMP 36
(15:00 - 4th) Team penalty on MEM False start 6 yards enforced at TEM 36. No Play.
+25 YD
4 & 7 - MEMP 42
(14:23 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin to TEM 17 for 25 yards (39-G.Reid).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 17
(14:16 - 4th) 2-R.Clark to TEM 9 for 8 yards (6-D.Archibong).
No Gain
2 & 2 - MEMP 9
(13:23 - 4th) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Washington.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - MEMP 9
(12:48 - 4th) 2-R.Clark to TEM 8 for 1 yard (38-J.Ware).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - MEMP 8
(12:43 - 4th) 3-B.White to TEM 7 for 1 yard (3-A.Tyler).
+7 YD
1 & 7 - MEMP 7
(12:11 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 13-J.Ivory. 13-J.Ivory runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:02 - 4th) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.

TEMPLE Owls  - TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:02 - 4th) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to TEM End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25
(12:02 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue to TEM 29 for 4 yards (22-T.Lindsey).
No Gain
2 & 6 - TEMPLE 29
(11:39 - 4th) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack.
+29 YD
3 & 6 - TEMPLE 29
(11:35 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 0-R.Jones. 0-R.Jones to MEM 42 for 29 yards (22-T.Lindsey). Penalty on MEM 22-T.Lindsey Pass interference declined.
+32 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 42
(11:18 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 0-R.Jones. 0-R.Jones to MEM 10 for 32 yards (11-S.Oliver).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 10
(11:02 - 4th) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Blue.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 10
(10:55 - 4th) 29-T.Ruley to MEM 8 for 2 yards (9-J.Broussard).
+8 YD
3 & 8 - TEMPLE 8
(10:17 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:10 - 4th) 91-W.Mobley extra point is good.

MEMP Tigers  - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:10 - 4th) 47-R.Bell kicks 51 yards from TEM 35. 18-T.Washington to MEM 27 for 13 yards (83-K.Evans).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 27
(10:05 - 4th) 2-R.Clark to MEM 33 for 6 yards (98-K.Robertson).
-2 YD
2 & 4 - MEMP 33
(9:36 - 4th) 2-R.Clark to MEM 31 for -2 yards (56-K.Banks).
No Gain
3 & 6 - MEMP 31
(9:06 - 4th) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
Punt
4 & 6 - MEMP 31
(9:01 - 4th) 48-A.Williams punts 41 yards from MEM 31 to TEM 28 fair catch by 84-W.Erdman.

TEMPLE Owls  - Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 1:56 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 28
(8:55 - 4th) 0-R.Jones to TEM 30 for 2 yards (30-R.Owens).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 30
(8:25 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 10-J.Barbon. 10-J.Barbon to TEM 32 for 2 yards (30-R.Owens).
+7 YD
3 & 6 - TEMPLE 32
(7:45 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 10-J.Barbon. 10-J.Barbon to TEM 39 for 7 yards (23-J.Russell).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 39
(7:38 - 4th) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 39
(7:36 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue to TEM 45 for 6 yards (22-T.Lindsey).
No Gain
3 & 4 - TEMPLE 45
(7:03 - 4th) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Davis.
Punt
4 & 4 - TEMPLE 45
(6:59 - 4th) 49-A.Barry punts 42 yards from TEM 45. 4-C.Austin pushed ob at MEM 22 for 9 yards (21-F.Johnson).

MEMP Tigers  - Interception (3 plays, 32 yards, 0:33 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 22
(6:34 - 4th) 17-K.Watkins to MEM 23 for 1 yard (17-A.Ebiketie).
No Gain
2 & 9 - MEMP 23
(6:05 - 4th) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
Int
3 & 9 - MEMP 23
(6:01 - 4th) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Washington INTERCEPTED by 20-E.Clark at MEM 46. 20-E.Clark to MEM 46 for no gain. Team penalty on MEM Holding declined.

TEMPLE Owls  - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 46
(5:52 - 4th) 13-R.Davis to MEM 45 for 1 yard (40-T.Pickens).
No Gain
2 & 9 - TEMPLE 45
(5:20 - 4th) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Barbon.
No Gain
3 & 9 - TEMPLE 45
(5:15 - 4th) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Jones.
Punt
4 & 9 - TEMPLE 45
(5:09 - 4th) 49-A.Barry punts 33 yards from MEM 45 to MEM 12 fair catch by 4-C.Austin.

MEMP Tigers  - TD (9 plays, 88 yards, 2:52 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 12
(5:07 - 4th) 2-R.Clark to MEM 22 for 10 yards (30-A.Isaacs).
Penalty
1 & 10 - MEMP 22
(5:07 - 4th) Penalty on TEM 30-A.Isaacs Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at MEM 22. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 37
(4:48 - 4th) 2-R.Clark to MEM 39 for 2 yards (30-A.Isaacs).
+30 YD
2 & 8 - MEMP 39
(4:14 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 18-T.Washington. 18-T.Washington to TEM 31 for 30 yards (3-A.Tyler).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 31
(3:35 - 4th) 2-R.Clark to TEM 22 for 9 yards (3-A.Tyler).
+3 YD
2 & 1 - MEMP 22
(2:52 - 4th) 2-R.Clark to TEM 19 for 3 yards (30-A.Isaacs12-M.Walker).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 19
(2:38 - 4th) 26-M.Weaver to TEM 17 for 2 yards (4-W.Kwenkeu).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - MEMP 17
(2:26 - 4th) 26-M.Weaver to TEM 15 for 2 yards (4-W.Kwenkeu6-D.Archibong).
+15 YD
3 & 6 - MEMP 15
(2:20 - 4th) 17-K.Watkins runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:15 - 4th) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.

TEMPLE Owls  - Downs (14 plays, 64 yards, 1:59 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:15 - 4th) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to TEM End Zone. touchback.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25
(2:15 - 4th) 15-A.Russo scrambles to TEM 32 for 7 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 3 - TEMPLE 32
(2:03 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 0-R.Jones. 0-R.Jones to TEM 36 for 4 yards (23-J.Russell).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 36
(1:45 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 13-R.Davis. 13-R.Davis to TEM 34 for -2 yards (46-C.Mashburn).
+26 YD
2 & 12 - TEMPLE 34
(1:35 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 0-R.Jones. 0-R.Jones to MEM 40 for 26 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 40
(1:25 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 0-R.Jones. 0-R.Jones runs ob at MEM 34 for 6 yards.
No Gain
2 & 4 - TEMPLE 34
(1:18 - 4th) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Blue.
Sack
3 & 4 - TEMPLE 34
(1:14 - 4th) 15-A.Russo sacked at MEM 39 for -5 yards (10-M.Joseph).
+15 YD
4 & 9 - TEMPLE 39
(0:52 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue to MEM 24 for 15 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 24
(0:41 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue runs ob at MEM 20 for 4 yards.
+9 YD
2 & 6 - TEMPLE 20
(0:37 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 0-R.Jones. 0-R.Jones to MEM 11 for 9 yards (30-R.Owens11-S.Oliver).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 11
(0:28 - 4th) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Jones.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 11
(0:23 - 4th) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 86-A.Jarman.
No Gain
3 & 10 - TEMPLE 11
(0:21 - 4th) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Jones.
No Gain
4 & 10 - TEMPLE 11
(0:16 - 4th) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Jones.

MEMP Tigers  - End of Game (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 11
(0:10 - 4th) to MEM 9 for -2 yards.
NCAA FB Scores