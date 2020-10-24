Drive Chart
|
|
|USM
|LIB
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
|
T. Whatley
6 QB
188 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 52 RuYds, 4 RuTDs
|
|
M. Willis
7 QB
345 PaYds, 6 PaTDs, 97 RuYds, RuTD
Touchdown 11:23
7-M.Willis complete to 2-K.Shaa. 2-K.Shaa runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
65
yds
00:42
pos
7
6
Touchdown 1:30
7-M.Willis complete to 3-D.Douglas. 3-D.Douglas runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
98
yds
06:15
pos
7
13
Touchdown 8:48
7-M.Willis complete to 2-K.Shaa. 2-K.Shaa runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
83
yds
06:08
pos
7
20
Touchdown 5:52
7-M.Willis complete to 15-C.Barrett. 15-C.Barrett runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
35
yds
01:24
pos
7
27
Touchdown 0:21
7-M.Willis complete to 0-J.Huntley. 0-J.Huntley runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
44
yds
03:51
pos
7
34
Touchdown 1:41
7-M.Willis complete to 4-C.Daniels. 4-C.Daniels runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
01:55
pos
28
41
Touchdown 0:24
6-T.Whatley complete to 17-J.Brownlee. 17-J.Brownlee runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
67
yds
01:09
pos
34
56
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|25
|Rushing
|9
|11
|Passing
|9
|13
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|4-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-3
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|416
|537
|Total Plays
|68
|69
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|7.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|215
|192
|Rush Attempts
|41
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.2
|5.2
|Yards Passing
|201
|345
|Comp. - Att.
|16-27
|24-32
|Yards Per Pass
|6.9
|8.8
|Penalties - Yards
|5-42
|4-50
|Touchdowns
|5
|8
|Rushing TDs
|4
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|6
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-37.3
|2-35.5
|Return Yards
|0
|7
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-7
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|201
|PASS YDS
|345
|
|
|215
|RUSH YDS
|192
|
|
|416
|TOTAL YDS
|537
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Whatley 6 QB
|T. Whatley
|15/26
|188
|1
|1
|
G. Fleming 49 P
|G. Fleming
|1/1
|13
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Gore Jr. 21 RB
|F. Gore Jr.
|15
|79
|0
|10
|
T. Whatley 6 QB
|T. Whatley
|12
|52
|4
|19
|
D. Maberry 7 RB
|D. Maberry
|6
|45
|0
|34
|
K. Perkins 33 RB
|K. Perkins
|6
|33
|0
|15
|
B. Hayes 16 RB
|B. Hayes
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Baker 23 RB
|D. Baker
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Brownlee 17 WR
|J. Brownlee
|6
|5
|114
|1
|35
|
A. Robinson 13 WR
|A. Robinson
|6
|3
|39
|0
|21
|
D. Jones 0 WR
|D. Jones
|4
|4
|30
|0
|25
|
N. Brooks 18 DB
|N. Brooks
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
K. Perkins 33 RB
|K. Perkins
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Maberry 7 RB
|D. Maberry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Hayes 16 RB
|B. Hayes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Gunter 89 TE
|G. Gunter
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Cavallo 97 TE
|C. Cavallo
|2
|2
|-2
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Hemby 19 DB
|K. Hemby
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Scott Jr. 12 DB
|E. Scott Jr.
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Maples 32 LB
|H. Maples
|5-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Moody 36 DB
|T. Moody
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Brooks 18 DB
|N. Brooks
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Latham 6 LB
|S. Latham
|4-1
|2.0
|0
|
S. Bozeman 28 LB
|S. Bozeman
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Habas 46 LB
|A. Habas
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harrell 29 DB
|C. Harrell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Barnes 25 DB
|T. Barnes
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Quewon 7 DL
|D. Quewon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sykes 3 DL
|T. Sykes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Newsome 35 LB
|T. Newsome
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Kitchen 2 DL
|E. Kitchen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cherry 24 DL
|T. Cherry
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
S. Roberson 62 LS
|S. Roberson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ratcliff 93 DL
|J. Ratcliff
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Bourgeois 40 K
|B. Bourgeois
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Fleming 49 P
|G. Fleming
|4
|37.3
|2
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Robinson 13 WR
|A. Robinson
|4
|21.8
|26
|0
|
D. Thomas 37 LB
|D. Thomas
|2
|2.5
|5
|0
|
T. Newsome 35 LB
|T. Newsome
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Willis 7 QB
|M. Willis
|24/31
|345
|6
|0
|
C. Ferguson 14 QB
|C. Ferguson
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Willis 7 QB
|M. Willis
|12
|97
|1
|38
|
S. Louis 1 RB
|S. Louis
|12
|64
|0
|25
|
J. Mack 8 RB
|J. Mack
|9
|17
|1
|5
|
P. Pickett 25 RB
|P. Pickett
|3
|15
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|6
|6
|115
|1
|46
|
D. Stubbs 5 WR
|D. Stubbs
|8
|6
|71
|0
|17
|
C. Daniels 4 WR
|C. Daniels
|4
|3
|59
|1
|42
|
K. Shaa 2 WR
|K. Shaa
|5
|3
|53
|2
|39
|
C. Barrett 15 TE
|C. Barrett
|1
|1
|18
|1
|18
|
C. Yarbrough 13 WR
|C. Yarbrough
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. Huntley 0 TE
|J. Huntley
|4
|2
|10
|1
|10
|
J. Jackson 88 TE
|J. Jackson
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
P. Pickett 25 RB
|P. Pickett
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Butler 6 LB
|A. Butler
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scruggs 1 S
|J. Scruggs
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Clark 10 DE
|T. Clark
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
R. Rusins 99 DT
|R. Rusins
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 11 DE
|D. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. James 55 DT
|E. James
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pierre 32 LB
|A. Pierre
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jolly Jr. 20 S
|J. Jolly Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Stone 23 S
|C. Stone
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Treadwell 9 S
|J. Treadwell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Chibueze 50 DT
|H. Chibueze
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Dabney 2 CB
|E. Dabney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Megginson 4 CB
|C. Megginson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Faulks 8 CB
|J. Faulks
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Sanders 15 DE
|J. Sanders
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dupree 35 LB
|T. Dupree
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lewis 44 DE
|A. Lewis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Poole 57 LB
|C. Poole
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Haskins 7 S
|M. Haskins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Biggins 14 CB
|D. Biggins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Barbir 95 K
|A. Barbir
|0/1
|0
|8/8
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Alves 46 P
|A. Alves
|2
|35.5
|2
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Pickett 25 RB
|P. Pickett
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
USM
Golden Eagles
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 3:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 95-A.Barbir kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to USM End Zone. touchback.
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 25(15:00 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley complete to 0-D.Jones. 0-D.Jones to USM 20 for -5 yards (9-J.Treadwell).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 15 - USM 20(14:32 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley complete to 17-J.Brownlee. 17-J.Brownlee to USM 37 for 17 yards (2-E.Dabney).
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 37(14:06 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley complete to 17-J.Brownlee. 17-J.Brownlee runs ob at LIB 34 for 29 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 34(13:48 - 1st) 21-F.Gore to LIB 32 for 2 yards (11-D.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - USM 32(13:16 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley scrambles to LIB 31 for 1 yard (9-J.Treadwell).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 7 - USM 31(12:36 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley complete to 13-A.Robinson. 13-A.Robinson to LIB 10 for 21 yards (6-A.Butler7-M.Haskins).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 10(12:06 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:00 - 1st) 40-B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
LIB
Flames
- TD (3 plays, 65 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:56 - 1st) 98-A.Stein kicks 40 yards from USM 35. 25-P.Pickett pushed ob at LIB 35 for 10 yards (51-A.Gregory).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 35(11:52 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs to USM 48 for 17 yards (19-K.Hemby).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 48(11:35 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs to USM 39 for 9 yards (13-T.Moody).
|+39 YD
|
2 & 1 - LIB 39(11:23 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 2-K.Shaa. 2-K.Shaa runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:14 - 1st) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Punt (7 plays, 24 yards, 3:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:14 - 1st) 95-A.Barbir kicks 65 yards from LIB 35. 13-A.Robinson to USM 26 for 26 yards (9-J.Treadwell).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 26(11:08 - 1st) 21-F.Gore to USM 34 for 8 yards (6-A.Butler1-J.Scruggs).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - USM 34(10:26 - 1st) 21-F.Gore to USM 40 for 6 yards (32-A.Pierre6-A.Butler).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 40(9:56 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley complete to 13-A.Robinson. 13-A.Robinson to LIB 45 for 15 yards (32-A.Pierre).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 45(9:18 - 1st) 21-F.Gore to LIB 44 for 1 yard (10-T.Clark99-R.Rusins).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - USM 44(8:43 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley complete to 97-C.Cavallo. 97-C.Cavallo to LIB 45 for -1 yard (32-A.Pierre).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - USM 45(8:00 - 1st) Penalty on USM 70-K.Washington False start 5 yards enforced at LIB 45. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - USM 50(7:50 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 13-A.Robinson.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - USM 50(7:44 - 1st) 49-G.Fleming punts 38 yards from LIB 50 to LIB 12 fair catch by 3-D.Douglas.
LIB
Flames
- TD (15 plays, 88 yards, 6:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 12(7:36 - 1st) 1-S.Louis to LIB 15 for 3 yards (28-S.Bozeman).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - LIB 15(7:03 - 1st) 1-S.Louis to LIB 17 for 2 yards (46-A.Habas24-T.Cherry).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - LIB 17(6:28 - 1st) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Huntley. Penalty on USM 29-C.Harrell Holding 10 yards enforced at LIB 17. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 27(6:20 - 1st) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Huntley.
|+23 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 27(6:16 - 1st) 7-M.Willis scrambles to LIB 50 for 23 yards (46-A.Habas).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 50(5:47 - 1st) 25-P.Pickett to USM 45 for 5 yards (29-C.Harrell).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - LIB 45(5:25 - 1st) 8-J.Mack pushed ob at USM 40 for 5 yards (19-K.Hemby).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LIB 40(4:33 - 1st) 7-M.Willis runs 40 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on LIB 8-J.Mack Holding 10 yards enforced at USM 40. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 20 - LIB 50(4:19 - 1st) 8-J.Mack to USM 48 for 2 yards.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 18 - LIB 48(3:47 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 3-D.Douglas. 3-D.Douglas pushed ob at USM 34 for 14 yards (6-S.Latham).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - LIB 34(3:28 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 3-D.Douglas. 3-D.Douglas to USM 30 for 4 yards (29-C.Harrell).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LIB 30(2:43 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 2-K.Shaa. 2-K.Shaa to USM 19 for 11 yards (25-T.Barnes). Penalty on LIB 88-J.Jackson Holding 10 yards enforced at USM 30. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 20 - LIB 40(2:09 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs pushed ob at USM 28 for 12 yards (18-N.Brooks).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 8 - LIB 28(1:49 - 1st) 7-M.Willis scrambles pushed ob at USM 12 for 16 yards (13-T.Moody).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 12(1:30 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 3-D.Douglas. 3-D.Douglas runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:21 - 1st) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
USM
Golden Eagles
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:21 - 1st) 95-A.Barbir kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to USM End Zone. touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 25(1:21 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley complete to 0-D.Jones. 0-D.Jones to USM 36 for 11 yards (23-C.Stone).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 36(0:53 - 1st) 21-F.Gore to USM 38 for 2 yards (55-E.James).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - USM 38(0:20 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley to USM 42 for 4 yards (55-E.James).
LIB
Flames
- TD (13 plays, 83 yards, 6:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 17(14:49 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 25-P.Pickett. 25-P.Pickett pushed ob at LIB 17 for no gain (32-H.Maples).
|+32 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 17(14:15 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 3-D.Douglas. 3-D.Douglas to LIB 49 for 32 yards (12-E.Scott).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 49(13:24 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis scrambles to USM 33 for 18 yards (18-N.Brooks19-K.Hemby).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 33(12:55 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Stubbs.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LIB 33(12:50 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shaa.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - LIB 33(12:44 - 2nd) 1-S.Louis to USM 25 for 8 yards (5-M.Pleas).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 2 - LIB 25(12:12 - 2nd) 1-S.Louis to USM 23 for 2 yards (2-E.Kitchen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 23(11:52 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Stubbs.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 23(11:45 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 3-D.Douglas. 3-D.Douglas to USM 16 for 7 yards (28-S.Bozeman18-N.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - LIB 16(11:02 - 2nd) 1-S.Louis to USM 16 for no gain (19-K.Hemby2-E.Kitchen).
|+6 YD
|
4 & 3 - LIB 16(10:17 - 2nd) 1-S.Louis to USM 10 for 6 yards (28-S.Bozeman).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - LIB 10(9:38 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis sacked at USM 11 for -1 yard (24-T.Cherry).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 11 - LIB 11(8:48 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 2-K.Shaa. 2-K.Shaa runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:41 - 2nd) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:41 - 2nd) 95-A.Barbir kicks 65 yards from LIB 35. 13-A.Robinson to USM 26 for 26 yards (23-C.Stone57-C.Poole).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 26(8:32 - 2nd) 6-T.Whatley incomplete.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 26(8:26 - 2nd) 6-T.Whatley complete to 16-B.Hayes. 16-B.Hayes to USM 35 for 9 yards (1-J.Scruggs).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - USM 35(7:38 - 2nd) 6-T.Whatley to USM 35 for no gain (55-E.James).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - USM 35(7:18 - 2nd) 33-K.Perkins to USM 35 for no gain (6-A.Butler10-T.Clark).
LIB
Flames
- TD (4 plays, 35 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 35(7:10 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 4-C.Daniels. 4-C.Daniels to USM 27 for 8 yards (29-C.Harrell).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - LIB 27(6:28 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 4-C.Daniels. 4-C.Daniels to USM 18 for 9 yards (18-N.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 18(5:56 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Huntley.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 18(5:52 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 15-C.Barrett. 15-C.Barrett runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:46 - 2nd) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:46 - 2nd) 95-A.Barbir kicks 65 yards from LIB 35. 13-A.Robinson runs 100 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on USM 34-T.Hopkins Illegal block in the back 7 yards enforced at USM 14.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 7(5:32 - 2nd) 6-T.Whatley complete to 97-C.Cavallo. 97-C.Cavallo to USM 6 for -1 yard (1-J.Scruggs55-E.James).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - USM 6(4:53 - 2nd) 6-T.Whatley pushed ob at USM 12 for 6 yards (35-T.Dupree).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - USM 12(4:19 - 2nd) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 89-G.Gunter.
|Penalty
|
4 & 5 - USM 12(4:15 - 2nd) Team penalty on USM Delay of game 5 yards enforced at USM 12. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - USM 7(4:15 - 2nd) 49-G.Fleming punts 37 yards from USM 7. 3-D.Douglas to USM 44 for no gain (11-A.Willis).
LIB
Flames
- TD (6 plays, 44 yards, 3:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 44(4:06 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 13-C.Yarbrough. 13-C.Yarbrough to USM 30 for 14 yards (25-T.Barnes6-S.Latham).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 30(3:19 - 2nd) 8-J.Mack to USM 32 for -2 yards.
|+25 YD
|
2 & 12 - LIB 32(2:33 - 2nd) 1-S.Louis pushed ob at USM 7 for 25 yards (19-K.Hemby).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 7 - LIB 7(1:56 - 2nd) 1-S.Louis to USM 6 for 1 yard (32-H.Maples).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 6 - LIB 6(1:10 - 2nd) 1-S.Louis to USM 10 for -4 yards (3-T.Sykes).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - LIB 10(0:21 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 0-J.Huntley. 0-J.Huntley runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:15 - 2nd) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Halftime (1 plays, 8 yards, 0:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:15 - 2nd) 95-A.Barbir kicks 40 yards from LIB 35. 35-T.Newsome to USM 26 for 1 yard.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 26(0:13 - 2nd) 21-F.Gore to USM 34 for 8 yards (1-J.Scruggs35-T.Dupree).
LIB
Flames
- Fumble (2 plays, 59 yards, 0:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 98-A.Stein kicks 40 yards from USM 35 to LIB 25 fair catch by 15-C.Barrett.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 25(15:00 - 3rd) 8-J.Mack to LIB 27 for 2 yards (32-H.Maples).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - LIB 27(14:35 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis sacked at LIB 16 for -11 yards FUMBLES (6-S.Latham). 32-H.Maples to LIB 16 for no gain.
USM
Golden Eagles
- TD (1 plays, 16 yards, 0:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 16(14:28 - 3rd) 6-T.Whatley runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:21 - 3rd) 40-B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
USM
Golden Eagles
- TD (8 plays, 35 yards, 3:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 35(14:16 - 3rd) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 13-A.Robinson.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 35(14:09 - 3rd) 21-F.Gore to LIB 27 for 8 yards (6-A.Butler).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - USM 27(13:51 - 3rd) 21-F.Gore to LIB 20 for 7 yards (1-J.Scruggs).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 20(13:21 - 3rd) 21-F.Gore to LIB 18 for 2 yards (6-A.Butler).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 8 - USM 18(12:51 - 3rd) 6-T.Whatley complete to 17-J.Brownlee. 17-J.Brownlee pushed ob at LIB 2 for 16 yards (8-J.Faulks).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - USM 2(12:21 - 3rd) 7-D.Maberry to LIB 1 for 1 yard (11-D.Johnson55-E.James).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - USM 1(11:52 - 3rd) 7-D.Maberry to LIB 1 for no gain (99-R.Rusins).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - USM 1(11:18 - 3rd) 6-T.Whatley runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:05 - 3rd) 40-B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
LIB
Flames
- Punt (7 plays, 33 yards, 2:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:05 - 3rd) 98-A.Stein kicks 40 yards from USM 35 to LIB 25 fair catch by 15-C.Barrett.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 25(11:05 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs to LIB 33 for 8 yards (13-T.Moody).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 2 - LIB 33(10:41 - 3rd) 1-S.Louis runs ob at LIB 49 for 16 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 49(10:09 - 3rd) 25-P.Pickett to USM 44 for 7 yards (12-E.Scott).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - LIB 44(9:52 - 3rd) 25-P.Pickett to USM 41 for 3 yards (25-T.Barnes).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 41(9:33 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis to USM 37 for 4 yards (25-T.Barnes).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - LIB 37(9:00 - 3rd) 14-C.Ferguson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shaa.
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - LIB 37(8:54 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis sacked at USM 42 for -5 yards (93-J.Ratcliff32-H.Maples).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - LIB 42(8:10 - 3rd) 46-A.Alves punts 36 yards from USM 42 Downed at the USM 6.
USM
Golden Eagles
- TD (13 plays, 94 yards, 4:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 6(8:01 - 3rd) 21-F.Gore to USM 16 for 10 yards (6-A.Butler).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 16(7:42 - 3rd) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 16-B.Hayes.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 16(7:39 - 3rd) 21-F.Gore to USM 21 for 5 yards (99-R.Rusins55-E.James).
|+35 YD
|
3 & 5 - USM 21(6:59 - 3rd) 6-T.Whatley complete to 17-J.Brownlee. 17-J.Brownlee to LIB 44 for 35 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 44(6:38 - 3rd) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Brownlee.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 44(6:32 - 3rd) 21-F.Gore to LIB 39 for 5 yards (99-R.Rusins).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - USM 39(5:57 - 3rd) 21-F.Gore to LIB 33 for 6 yards (10-T.Clark6-A.Butler).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 33(5:32 - 3rd) 33-K.Perkins to LIB 22 for 11 yards (1-J.Scruggs).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 22(5:11 - 3rd) 33-K.Perkins to LIB 22 for no gain (10-T.Clark9-J.Treadwell).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 22(4:34 - 3rd) 6-T.Whatley pushed ob at LIB 3 for 19 yards (1-J.Scruggs).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 3 - USM 3(4:09 - 3rd) 33-K.Perkins to LIB 4 for -1 yard (6-A.Butler15-J.Sanders).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - USM 4(3:37 - 3rd) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 89-G.Gunter.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - USM 4(3:32 - 3rd) 6-T.Whatley runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:27 - 3rd) 40-B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
LIB
Flames
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:27 - 3rd) 98-A.Stein kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to LIB End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 25(3:27 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis complete to 2-K.Shaa. 2-K.Shaa to LIB 28 for 3 yards (12-E.Scott).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LIB 28(2:59 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis incomplete.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 7 - LIB 28(2:53 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs to LIB 45 for 17 yards (19-K.Hemby).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 45(2:32 - 3rd) 8-J.Mack to LIB 50 for 5 yards (35-T.Newsome).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - LIB 50(1:56 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs pushed ob at USM 42 for 8 yards (12-E.Scott).
|+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 42(1:41 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis complete to 4-C.Daniels. 4-C.Daniels runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:32 - 3rd) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:32 - 3rd) 95-A.Barbir kicks 42 yards from LIB 35. 37-D.Thomas runs ob at USM 23 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 23(1:30 - 3rd) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 13-A.Robinson.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 23(1:26 - 3rd) 6-T.Whatley to USM 24 for 1 yard (6-A.Butler55-E.James).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 9 - USM 24(0:51 - 3rd) 6-T.Whatley complete to 0-D.Jones. 0-D.Jones to USM 23 for -1 yard.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - USM 23(0:07 - 3rd) 49-G.Fleming punts 33 yards from USM 23 to LIB 44 fair catch by 3-D.Douglas.
LIB
Flames
- Punt (4 plays, 13 yards, 2:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 44(15:00 - 4th) 7-M.Willis scrambles to USM 43 for 13 yards (32-H.Maples).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 43(14:36 - 4th) 1-S.Louis to USM 43 for no gain (46-A.Habas62-S.Roberson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LIB 43(13:54 - 4th) 7-M.Willis complete to 0-J.Huntley. 0-J.Huntley to USM 43 for no gain (19-K.Hemby).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LIB 43(13:18 - 4th) 7-M.Willis to USM 43 for no gain (7-D.Quewon13-T.Moody).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - LIB 43(12:34 - 4th) 46-A.Alves punts 35 yards from USM 43 out of bounds at the USM 8.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Interception (4 plays, 48 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 8(12:25 - 4th) 21-F.Gore to USM 13 for 5 yards (99-R.Rusins). Penalty on LIB 99-R.Rusins Facemasking 15 yards enforced at USM 13.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 28(12:10 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley complete to 13-A.Robinson. 13-A.Robinson to USM 31 for 3 yards (57-C.Poole).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - USM 31(11:36 - 4th) 21-F.Gore to USM 35 for 4 yards (11-D.Johnson).
|Int
|
3 & 3 - USM 35(10:54 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 8-J.Faulks at LIB 48. 8-J.Faulks pushed ob at USM 44 for 8 yards (13-A.Robinson).
LIB
Flames
- Missed FG (4 plays, 14 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LIB 44(10:43 - 4th) Penalty on USM 33-K.Perkins Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at USM 44. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 29(10:43 - 4th) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Daniels.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 29(10:35 - 4th) 1-S.Louis to USM 25 for 4 yards (19-K.Hemby).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - LIB 25(10:10 - 4th) 7-M.Willis sacked at USM 30 for -5 yards (6-S.Latham).
|No Good
|
4 & 11 - LIB 30(9:32 - 4th) 95-A.Barbir 47 yards Field Goal is No Good.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Downs (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 30(9:25 - 4th) 23-D.Baker to USM 27 for -3 yards (23-C.Stone10-T.Clark).
|Sack
|
2 & 13 - USM 27(8:44 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley sacked at USM 18 for -9 yards FUMBLES (10-T.Clark). 79-T.Doss to USM 18 for no gain.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 22 - USM 18(7:58 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley complete to 33-K.Perkins. 33-K.Perkins to USM 25 for 7 yards (6-A.Butler). Penalty on USM 63-A.Fletcher Holding declined.
|+13 YD
|
4 & 15 - USM 25(7:43 - 4th) 49-G.Fleming complete to 18-N.Brooks. 18-N.Brooks to USM 38 for 13 yards (15-J.Sanders14-D.Biggins).
USM
Golden Eagles
- Downs (5 plays, 41 yards, 1:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:22 - 4th) 95-A.Barbir kicks 64 yards from LIB 35. 13-A.Robinson to USM 22 for 21 yards (19-B.Brumm).
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 22(7:14 - 4th) 7-D.Maberry to LIB 44 for 34 yards (4-C.Megginson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 44(6:51 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Maberry.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 44(6:45 - 4th) 7-D.Maberry to LIB 39 for 5 yards (50-H.Chibueze).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - USM 39(6:15 - 4th) 7-D.Maberry to LIB 36 for 3 yards (44-A.Lewis).
|-1 YD
|
4 & 2 - USM 36(5:41 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley to LIB 37 for -1 yard (10-T.Clark57-C.Poole).
LIB
Flames
- TD (7 plays, 63 yards, 4:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 37(5:34 - 4th) 8-J.Mack to LIB 37 for no gain (32-H.Maples).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 37(4:48 - 4th) 8-J.Mack to LIB 41 for 4 yards (6-S.Latham).
|+46 YD
|
3 & 6 - LIB 41(4:02 - 4th) 7-M.Willis complete to 3-D.Douglas. 3-D.Douglas to USM 13 for 46 yards (18-N.Brooks).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 13(3:13 - 4th) 7-M.Willis pushed ob at USM 6 for 7 yards (13-T.Moody).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - LIB 6(2:35 - 4th) 7-M.Willis complete to 88-J.Jackson. 88-J.Jackson runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - LIB 6(2:35 - 4th) 7-M.Willis complete to 88-J.Jackson. 88-J.Jackson to USM 1 for 5 yards (12-E.Scott).
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - LIB 1(2:14 - 4th) 8-J.Mack to USM 1 for no gain (7-D.Quewon).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - LIB 1(1:33 - 4th) 8-J.Mack runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:27 - 4th) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
USM
Golden Eagles
- TD (6 plays, 82 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:27 - 4th) 95-A.Barbir kicks 37 yards from LIB 35. 37-D.Thomas to USM 33 for 5 yards (19-B.Brumm21-M.Glaize).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 33(1:20 - 4th) 33-K.Perkins pushed ob at USM 48 for 15 yards (20-J.Jolly).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 48(1:10 - 4th) 33-K.Perkins to LIB 44 for 8 yards (20-J.Jolly44-A.Lewis).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 2 - USM 44(0:50 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley complete to 0-D.Jones. 0-D.Jones to LIB 19 for 25 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 19(0:31 - 4th) 7-D.Maberry to LIB 17 for 2 yards (50-H.Chibueze).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 8 - USM 17(0:24 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley complete to 17-J.Brownlee. 17-J.Brownlee runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:18 - 4th) 40-B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - USM 35(0:18 - 4th) Penalty on LIB 33-S.Sings Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at USM 35. No Play.
