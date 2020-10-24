Drive Chart
USM
LIB

Preview not available

Preview not available
Key Players
T. Whatley 6 QB
188 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 52 RuYds, 4 RuTDs
M. Willis 7 QB
345 PaYds, 6 PaTDs, 97 RuYds, RuTD
1st Quarter
Touchdown 12:06
6-T.Whatley runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
03:00
pos
6
0
Point After TD 12:00
40-B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 11:23
7-M.Willis complete to 2-K.Shaa. 2-K.Shaa runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
65
yds
00:42
pos
7
6
Point After TD 11:14
95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 1:30
7-M.Willis complete to 3-D.Douglas. 3-D.Douglas runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
98
yds
06:15
pos
7
13
Point After TD 1:21
95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 8:48
7-M.Willis complete to 2-K.Shaa. 2-K.Shaa runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
83
yds
06:08
pos
7
20
Point After TD 8:41
95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 5:52
7-M.Willis complete to 15-C.Barrett. 15-C.Barrett runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
35
yds
01:24
pos
7
27
Point After TD 5:46
95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
28
Touchdown 0:21
7-M.Willis complete to 0-J.Huntley. 0-J.Huntley runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
44
yds
03:51
pos
7
34
Point After TD 0:15
95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
35
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 14:28
6-T.Whatley runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
16
yds
00:07
pos
13
35
Point After TD 14:21
40-B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
35
Touchdown 11:18
6-T.Whatley runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
35
yds
03:11
pos
20
35
Point After TD 11:05
40-B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
35
Touchdown 3:32
6-T.Whatley runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
94
yds
04:34
pos
27
35
Point After TD 3:27
40-B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
35
Touchdown 1:41
7-M.Willis complete to 4-C.Daniels. 4-C.Daniels runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
01:55
pos
28
41
Point After TD 1:32
95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
42
4th Quarter
Touchdown 7:32
7-M.Willis runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
38
yds
00:10
pos
28
48
Point After TD 7:22
95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
49
Touchdown 1:33
8-J.Mack runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
63
yds
04:07
pos
28
55
Point After TD 1:27
95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
56
Touchdown 0:24
6-T.Whatley complete to 17-J.Brownlee. 17-J.Brownlee runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
67
yds
01:09
pos
34
56
Point After TD 0:18
40-B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
56
Team Stats
1st Downs 19 25
Rushing 9 11
Passing 9 13
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 6-14 4-9
4th Down Conv 0-3 2-2
Total Net Yards 416 537
Total Plays 68 69
Avg Gain 6.1 7.8
Net Yards Rushing 215 192
Rush Attempts 41 37
Avg Rush Yards 5.2 5.2
Yards Passing 201 345
Comp. - Att. 16-27 24-32
Yards Per Pass 6.9 8.8
Penalties - Yards 5-42 4-50
Touchdowns 5 8
Rushing TDs 4 2
Passing TDs 1 6
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 4-37.3 2-35.5
Return Yards 0 7
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-7
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Southern Miss 1-3 7021735
Liberty 5-0 142171456
Williams Stadium Lynchburg, VA
 201 PASS YDS 345
215 RUSH YDS 192
416 TOTAL YDS 537
Southern Miss
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Whatley 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.7% 188 1 1 123.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.7% 188 1 1 123.4
T. Whatley 15/26 188 1 1
G. Fleming 49 P
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 13 0 0 209.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 13 0 0 209.2
G. Fleming 1/1 13 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
F. Gore Jr. 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 79 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 208 1
F. Gore Jr. 15 79 0 10
T. Whatley 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 52 4
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -6 0
T. Whatley 12 52 4 19
D. Maberry 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 45 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 55 2
D. Maberry 6 45 0 34
K. Perkins 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 82 2
K. Perkins 6 33 0 15
B. Hayes 16 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
B. Hayes 1 9 0 9
D. Baker 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 61 0
D. Baker 1 -3 0 -3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Brownlee 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 114 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 301 3
J. Brownlee 6 5 114 1 35
A. Robinson 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 55 0
A. Robinson 6 3 39 0 21
D. Jones 0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 183 1
D. Jones 4 4 30 0 25
N. Brooks 18 DB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
N. Brooks 1 1 13 0 13
K. Perkins 33 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 4 0
K. Perkins 1 1 7 0 7
D. Maberry 7 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Maberry 1 0 0 0 0
B. Hayes 16 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 41 0
B. Hayes 1 0 0 0 0
G. Gunter 89 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 51 0
G. Gunter 3 0 0 0 0
C. Cavallo 97 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
C. Cavallo 2 2 -2 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Hemby 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
K. Hemby 7-1 0.0 0
E. Scott Jr. 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
E. Scott Jr. 5-0 0.0 0
H. Maples 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.5
H. Maples 5-1 0.5 0
T. Moody 36 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Moody 4-1 0.0 0
N. Brooks 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
N. Brooks 4-1 0.0 0
S. Latham 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Latham 4-1 2.0 0
S. Bozeman 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Bozeman 3-0 0.0 0
A. Habas 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Habas 3-0 0.0 0
C. Harrell 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Harrell 3-0 0.0 0
T. Barnes 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Barnes 3-0 0.0 0
D. Quewon 7 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Quewon 2-0 0.0 0
T. Sykes 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Sykes 1-0 0.0 0
T. Newsome 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Newsome 1-0 0.0 0
E. Kitchen 2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
E. Kitchen 1-1 0.0 0
T. Cherry 24 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
T. Cherry 1-1 1.0 0
S. Roberson 62 LS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Roberson 0-1 0.0 0
J. Ratcliff 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
J. Ratcliff 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Bourgeois 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 5/5
SEASON FG XP
6/8 12/12
B. Bourgeois 0/0 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
G. Fleming 49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 37.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
13 0 0
G. Fleming 4 37.3 2 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Robinson 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 21.8 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 21.8 26 0
A. Robinson 4 21.8 26 0
D. Thomas 37 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 2.5 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 2.5 5 0
D. Thomas 2 2.5 5 0
T. Newsome 35 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
T. Newsome 1 1.0 1 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Liberty
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Willis 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.4% 345 6 0 234.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.5% 418 2 0 154.3
M. Willis 24/31 345 6 0
C. Ferguson 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.5% 87 3 0 131.3
C. Ferguson 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Willis 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 97 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 253 3
M. Willis 12 97 1 38
S. Louis 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 64 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 106 1
S. Louis 12 64 0 25
J. Mack 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 17 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 337 1
J. Mack 9 17 1 5
P. Pickett 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 144 1
P. Pickett 3 15 0 7
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Douglas 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 6 115 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 33 1
D. Douglas 6 6 115 1 46
D. Stubbs 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 6 71 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 177 2
D. Stubbs 8 6 71 0 17
C. Daniels 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 59 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 59 1
C. Daniels 4 3 59 1 42
K. Shaa 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 53 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 113 0
K. Shaa 5 3 53 2 39
C. Barrett 15 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 18 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 10 1
C. Barrett 1 1 18 1 18
C. Yarbrough 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 96 0
C. Yarbrough 1 1 14 0 14
J. Huntley 0 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 10 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Huntley 4 2 10 1 10
J. Jackson 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 29 0
J. Jackson 1 1 5 0 5
P. Pickett 25 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
P. Pickett 1 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Butler 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
A. Butler 9-2 0.0 0
J. Scruggs 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
J. Scruggs 6-1 0.0 0
T. Clark 10 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
T. Clark 5-2 1.0 0
R. Rusins 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
R. Rusins 4-1 0.0 0
D. Johnson 11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Johnson 3-0 0.0 0
E. James 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
E. James 3-4 0.0 0
A. Pierre 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Pierre 3-0 0.0 0
J. Jolly Jr. 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Jolly Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
C. Stone 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Stone 2-0 0.0 0
J. Treadwell 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Treadwell 2-1 0.0 0
H. Chibueze 50 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
H. Chibueze 2-0 0.0 0
E. Dabney 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Dabney 1-0 0.0 0
C. Megginson 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Megginson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Faulks 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
J. Faulks 1-0 0.0 1
J. Sanders 15 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Sanders 1-1 0.0 0
T. Dupree 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Dupree 1-1 0.0 0
A. Lewis 44 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Lewis 1-1 0.0 0
C. Poole 57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Poole 1-1 0.0 0
M. Haskins 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Haskins 0-1 0.0 0
D. Biggins 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Biggins 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Barbir 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 8/8
SEASON FG XP
4/7 10/11
A. Barbir 0/1 0 8/8 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Alves 46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 35.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 0 0
A. Alves 2 35.5 2 36
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
P. Pickett 25 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
P. Pickett 1 10.0 10 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Douglas 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 9.5 38 0
D. Douglas 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 USM 25 3:00 7 75 TD
11:14 USM 26 3:30 7 24 Punt
1:21 USM 25 1:01 3 17
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:41 USM 26 1:23 4 9 Downs
5:46 USM 7 1:31 4 0 Punt
0:15 USM 26 0:02 1 8 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:28 LIB 16 0:07 1 16 TD
14:16 LIB 35 3:11 8 35 TD
8:01 USM 6 4:34 13 94 TD
1:32 USM 23 1:25 3 0 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:25 USM 8 1:31 4 48 INT
9:25 USM 30 1:42 4 8 Downs
7:22 USM 22 1:41 5 41 Downs
1:27 USM 33 1:09 6 82 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:56 LIB 35 0:42 3 65 TD
7:36 LIB 12 6:15 15 88 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:49 LIB 17 6:08 13 83 TD
7:10 USM 35 1:24 4 35 TD
4:06 USM 44 3:51 6 44 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LIB 25 0:25 2 59 Fumble
14:21 0:00 0 0
11:05 LIB 25 2:55 7 33 Punt
3:27 LIB 25 1:55 6 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LIB 44 2:26 4 13 Punt
10:43 USM 44 1:11 4 14 FG Miss
7:32 USM 38 0:10 1 38 TD
5:34 LIB 37 4:07 7 63 TD
0:18 LIB 25 0:00 1 -1 Game
0:18 0:00 0 0

USM Golden Eagles  - TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 3:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 95-A.Barbir kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to USM End Zone. touchback.
-5 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25
(15:00 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley complete to 0-D.Jones. 0-D.Jones to USM 20 for -5 yards (9-J.Treadwell).
+17 YD
2 & 15 - USM 20
(14:32 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley complete to 17-J.Brownlee. 17-J.Brownlee to USM 37 for 17 yards (2-E.Dabney).
+29 YD
1 & 10 - USM 37
(14:06 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley complete to 17-J.Brownlee. 17-J.Brownlee runs ob at LIB 34 for 29 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 34
(13:48 - 1st) 21-F.Gore to LIB 32 for 2 yards (11-D.Johnson).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - USM 32
(13:16 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley scrambles to LIB 31 for 1 yard (9-J.Treadwell).
+21 YD
3 & 7 - USM 31
(12:36 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley complete to 13-A.Robinson. 13-A.Robinson to LIB 10 for 21 yards (6-A.Butler7-M.Haskins).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - USM 10
(12:06 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:00 - 1st) 40-B.Bourgeois extra point is good.

LIB Flames  - TD (3 plays, 65 yards, 0:42 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:56 - 1st) 98-A.Stein kicks 40 yards from USM 35. 25-P.Pickett pushed ob at LIB 35 for 10 yards (51-A.Gregory).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 35
(11:52 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs to USM 48 for 17 yards (19-K.Hemby).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 48
(11:35 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs to USM 39 for 9 yards (13-T.Moody).
+39 YD
2 & 1 - LIB 39
(11:23 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 2-K.Shaa. 2-K.Shaa runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:14 - 1st) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.

USM Golden Eagles  - Punt (7 plays, 24 yards, 3:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:14 - 1st) 95-A.Barbir kicks 65 yards from LIB 35. 13-A.Robinson to USM 26 for 26 yards (9-J.Treadwell).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - USM 26
(11:08 - 1st) 21-F.Gore to USM 34 for 8 yards (6-A.Butler1-J.Scruggs).
+6 YD
2 & 2 - USM 34
(10:26 - 1st) 21-F.Gore to USM 40 for 6 yards (32-A.Pierre6-A.Butler).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - USM 40
(9:56 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley complete to 13-A.Robinson. 13-A.Robinson to LIB 45 for 15 yards (32-A.Pierre).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 45
(9:18 - 1st) 21-F.Gore to LIB 44 for 1 yard (10-T.Clark99-R.Rusins).
-1 YD
2 & 9 - USM 44
(8:43 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley complete to 97-C.Cavallo. 97-C.Cavallo to LIB 45 for -1 yard (32-A.Pierre).
Penalty
3 & 10 - USM 45
(8:00 - 1st) Penalty on USM 70-K.Washington False start 5 yards enforced at LIB 45. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 15 - USM 50
(7:50 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 13-A.Robinson.
Punt
4 & 15 - USM 50
(7:44 - 1st) 49-G.Fleming punts 38 yards from LIB 50 to LIB 12 fair catch by 3-D.Douglas.

LIB Flames  - TD (15 plays, 88 yards, 6:15 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 12
(7:36 - 1st) 1-S.Louis to LIB 15 for 3 yards (28-S.Bozeman).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - LIB 15
(7:03 - 1st) 1-S.Louis to LIB 17 for 2 yards (46-A.Habas24-T.Cherry).
Penalty
3 & 5 - LIB 17
(6:28 - 1st) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Huntley. Penalty on USM 29-C.Harrell Holding 10 yards enforced at LIB 17. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 27
(6:20 - 1st) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Huntley.
+23 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 27
(6:16 - 1st) 7-M.Willis scrambles to LIB 50 for 23 yards (46-A.Habas).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 50
(5:47 - 1st) 25-P.Pickett to USM 45 for 5 yards (29-C.Harrell).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - LIB 45
(5:25 - 1st) 8-J.Mack pushed ob at USM 40 for 5 yards (19-K.Hemby).
Penalty
1 & 10 - LIB 40
(4:33 - 1st) 7-M.Willis runs 40 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on LIB 8-J.Mack Holding 10 yards enforced at USM 40. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 20 - LIB 50
(4:19 - 1st) 8-J.Mack to USM 48 for 2 yards.
+14 YD
2 & 18 - LIB 48
(3:47 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 3-D.Douglas. 3-D.Douglas pushed ob at USM 34 for 14 yards (6-S.Latham).
+4 YD
3 & 4 - LIB 34
(3:28 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 3-D.Douglas. 3-D.Douglas to USM 30 for 4 yards (29-C.Harrell).
Penalty
1 & 10 - LIB 30
(2:43 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 2-K.Shaa. 2-K.Shaa to USM 19 for 11 yards (25-T.Barnes). Penalty on LIB 88-J.Jackson Holding 10 yards enforced at USM 30. No Play.
+12 YD
1 & 20 - LIB 40
(2:09 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs pushed ob at USM 28 for 12 yards (18-N.Brooks).
+16 YD
2 & 8 - LIB 28
(1:49 - 1st) 7-M.Willis scrambles pushed ob at USM 12 for 16 yards (13-T.Moody).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 12
(1:30 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 3-D.Douglas. 3-D.Douglas runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:21 - 1st) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.

USM Golden Eagles

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:21 - 1st) 95-A.Barbir kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to USM End Zone. touchback.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25
(1:21 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley complete to 0-D.Jones. 0-D.Jones to USM 36 for 11 yards (23-C.Stone).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 36
(0:53 - 1st) 21-F.Gore to USM 38 for 2 yards (55-E.James).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - USM 38
(0:20 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley to USM 42 for 4 yards (55-E.James).

LIB Flames

Result Play
No Gain
3 & 4 - LIB 42
(15:00 - 2nd) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 89-G.Gunter.
Punt
4 & 4 - LIB 42
(14:57 - 2nd) 49-G.Fleming punts 41 yards from USM 42 to LIB 17 fair catch by 3-D.Douglas.

LIB Flames  - TD (13 plays, 83 yards, 6:08 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 17
(14:49 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 25-P.Pickett. 25-P.Pickett pushed ob at LIB 17 for no gain (32-H.Maples).
+32 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 17
(14:15 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 3-D.Douglas. 3-D.Douglas to LIB 49 for 32 yards (12-E.Scott).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 49
(13:24 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis scrambles to USM 33 for 18 yards (18-N.Brooks19-K.Hemby).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 33
(12:55 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Stubbs.
No Gain
2 & 10 - LIB 33
(12:50 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shaa.
+8 YD
3 & 10 - LIB 33
(12:44 - 2nd) 1-S.Louis to USM 25 for 8 yards (5-M.Pleas).
+2 YD
4 & 2 - LIB 25
(12:12 - 2nd) 1-S.Louis to USM 23 for 2 yards (2-E.Kitchen).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 23
(11:52 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Stubbs.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 23
(11:45 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 3-D.Douglas. 3-D.Douglas to USM 16 for 7 yards (28-S.Bozeman18-N.Brooks).
No Gain
3 & 3 - LIB 16
(11:02 - 2nd) 1-S.Louis to USM 16 for no gain (19-K.Hemby2-E.Kitchen).
+6 YD
4 & 3 - LIB 16
(10:17 - 2nd) 1-S.Louis to USM 10 for 6 yards (28-S.Bozeman).
Sack
1 & 10 - LIB 10
(9:38 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis sacked at USM 11 for -1 yard (24-T.Cherry).
+11 YD
2 & 11 - LIB 11
(8:48 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 2-K.Shaa. 2-K.Shaa runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:41 - 2nd) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.

USM Golden Eagles  - Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:41 - 2nd) 95-A.Barbir kicks 65 yards from LIB 35. 13-A.Robinson to USM 26 for 26 yards (23-C.Stone57-C.Poole).
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 26
(8:32 - 2nd) 6-T.Whatley incomplete.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - USM 26
(8:26 - 2nd) 6-T.Whatley complete to 16-B.Hayes. 16-B.Hayes to USM 35 for 9 yards (1-J.Scruggs).
No Gain
3 & 1 - USM 35
(7:38 - 2nd) 6-T.Whatley to USM 35 for no gain (55-E.James).
No Gain
4 & 1 - USM 35
(7:18 - 2nd) 33-K.Perkins to USM 35 for no gain (6-A.Butler10-T.Clark).

LIB Flames  - TD (4 plays, 35 yards, 1:24 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 35
(7:10 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 4-C.Daniels. 4-C.Daniels to USM 27 for 8 yards (29-C.Harrell).
+9 YD
2 & 2 - LIB 27
(6:28 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 4-C.Daniels. 4-C.Daniels to USM 18 for 9 yards (18-N.Brooks).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 18
(5:56 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Huntley.
+18 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 18
(5:52 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 15-C.Barrett. 15-C.Barrett runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:46 - 2nd) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.

USM Golden Eagles  - Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:46 - 2nd) 95-A.Barbir kicks 65 yards from LIB 35. 13-A.Robinson runs 100 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on USM 34-T.Hopkins Illegal block in the back 7 yards enforced at USM 14.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 7
(5:32 - 2nd) 6-T.Whatley complete to 97-C.Cavallo. 97-C.Cavallo to USM 6 for -1 yard (1-J.Scruggs55-E.James).
+6 YD
2 & 11 - USM 6
(4:53 - 2nd) 6-T.Whatley pushed ob at USM 12 for 6 yards (35-T.Dupree).
No Gain
3 & 5 - USM 12
(4:19 - 2nd) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 89-G.Gunter.
Penalty
4 & 5 - USM 12
(4:15 - 2nd) Team penalty on USM Delay of game 5 yards enforced at USM 12. No Play.
Punt
4 & 10 - USM 7
(4:15 - 2nd) 49-G.Fleming punts 37 yards from USM 7. 3-D.Douglas to USM 44 for no gain (11-A.Willis).

LIB Flames  - TD (6 plays, 44 yards, 3:51 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 44
(4:06 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 13-C.Yarbrough. 13-C.Yarbrough to USM 30 for 14 yards (25-T.Barnes6-S.Latham).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 30
(3:19 - 2nd) 8-J.Mack to USM 32 for -2 yards.
+25 YD
2 & 12 - LIB 32
(2:33 - 2nd) 1-S.Louis pushed ob at USM 7 for 25 yards (19-K.Hemby).
+1 YD
1 & 7 - LIB 7
(1:56 - 2nd) 1-S.Louis to USM 6 for 1 yard (32-H.Maples).
-4 YD
2 & 6 - LIB 6
(1:10 - 2nd) 1-S.Louis to USM 10 for -4 yards (3-T.Sykes).
+10 YD
3 & 10 - LIB 10
(0:21 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 0-J.Huntley. 0-J.Huntley runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:15 - 2nd) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.

USM Golden Eagles  - Halftime (1 plays, 8 yards, 0:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:15 - 2nd) 95-A.Barbir kicks 40 yards from LIB 35. 35-T.Newsome to USM 26 for 1 yard.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - USM 26
(0:13 - 2nd) 21-F.Gore to USM 34 for 8 yards (1-J.Scruggs35-T.Dupree).

LIB Flames  - Fumble (2 plays, 59 yards, 0:25 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 98-A.Stein kicks 40 yards from USM 35 to LIB 25 fair catch by 15-C.Barrett.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 8-J.Mack to LIB 27 for 2 yards (32-H.Maples).
Sack
2 & 8 - LIB 27
(14:35 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis sacked at LIB 16 for -11 yards FUMBLES (6-S.Latham). 32-H.Maples to LIB 16 for no gain.

USM Golden Eagles  - TD (1 plays, 16 yards, 0:07 poss)

Result Play
+16 YD
1 & 10 - USM 16
(14:28 - 3rd) 6-T.Whatley runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:21 - 3rd) 40-B.Bourgeois extra point is good.

LIB Flames

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:21 - 3rd) 98-A.Stein kicks 30 yards from USM 35. to LIB 35 for no gain.

USM Golden Eagles  - TD (8 plays, 35 yards, 3:11 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 35
(14:16 - 3rd) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 13-A.Robinson.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - USM 35
(14:09 - 3rd) 21-F.Gore to LIB 27 for 8 yards (6-A.Butler).
+7 YD
3 & 2 - USM 27
(13:51 - 3rd) 21-F.Gore to LIB 20 for 7 yards (1-J.Scruggs).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 20
(13:21 - 3rd) 21-F.Gore to LIB 18 for 2 yards (6-A.Butler).
+16 YD
2 & 8 - USM 18
(12:51 - 3rd) 6-T.Whatley complete to 17-J.Brownlee. 17-J.Brownlee pushed ob at LIB 2 for 16 yards (8-J.Faulks).
+1 YD
1 & 2 - USM 2
(12:21 - 3rd) 7-D.Maberry to LIB 1 for 1 yard (11-D.Johnson55-E.James).
No Gain
2 & 1 - USM 1
(11:52 - 3rd) 7-D.Maberry to LIB 1 for no gain (99-R.Rusins).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - USM 1
(11:18 - 3rd) 6-T.Whatley runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:05 - 3rd) 40-B.Bourgeois extra point is good.

LIB Flames  - Punt (7 plays, 33 yards, 2:55 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:05 - 3rd) 98-A.Stein kicks 40 yards from USM 35 to LIB 25 fair catch by 15-C.Barrett.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 25
(11:05 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs to LIB 33 for 8 yards (13-T.Moody).
+16 YD
2 & 2 - LIB 33
(10:41 - 3rd) 1-S.Louis runs ob at LIB 49 for 16 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 49
(10:09 - 3rd) 25-P.Pickett to USM 44 for 7 yards (12-E.Scott).
+3 YD
2 & 3 - LIB 44
(9:52 - 3rd) 25-P.Pickett to USM 41 for 3 yards (25-T.Barnes).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 41
(9:33 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis to USM 37 for 4 yards (25-T.Barnes).
No Gain
2 & 6 - LIB 37
(9:00 - 3rd) 14-C.Ferguson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shaa.
Sack
3 & 6 - LIB 37
(8:54 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis sacked at USM 42 for -5 yards (93-J.Ratcliff32-H.Maples).
Punt
4 & 11 - LIB 42
(8:10 - 3rd) 46-A.Alves punts 36 yards from USM 42 Downed at the USM 6.

USM Golden Eagles  - TD (13 plays, 94 yards, 4:34 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - USM 6
(8:01 - 3rd) 21-F.Gore to USM 16 for 10 yards (6-A.Butler).
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 16
(7:42 - 3rd) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 16-B.Hayes.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - USM 16
(7:39 - 3rd) 21-F.Gore to USM 21 for 5 yards (99-R.Rusins55-E.James).
+35 YD
3 & 5 - USM 21
(6:59 - 3rd) 6-T.Whatley complete to 17-J.Brownlee. 17-J.Brownlee to LIB 44 for 35 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 44
(6:38 - 3rd) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Brownlee.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - USM 44
(6:32 - 3rd) 21-F.Gore to LIB 39 for 5 yards (99-R.Rusins).
+6 YD
3 & 5 - USM 39
(5:57 - 3rd) 21-F.Gore to LIB 33 for 6 yards (10-T.Clark6-A.Butler).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - USM 33
(5:32 - 3rd) 33-K.Perkins to LIB 22 for 11 yards (1-J.Scruggs).
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 22
(5:11 - 3rd) 33-K.Perkins to LIB 22 for no gain (10-T.Clark9-J.Treadwell).
+19 YD
2 & 10 - USM 22
(4:34 - 3rd) 6-T.Whatley pushed ob at LIB 3 for 19 yards (1-J.Scruggs).
-1 YD
1 & 3 - USM 3
(4:09 - 3rd) 33-K.Perkins to LIB 4 for -1 yard (6-A.Butler15-J.Sanders).
No Gain
2 & 4 - USM 4
(3:37 - 3rd) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 89-G.Gunter.
+4 YD
3 & 4 - USM 4
(3:32 - 3rd) 6-T.Whatley runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:27 - 3rd) 40-B.Bourgeois extra point is good.

LIB Flames  - TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 1:55 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:27 - 3rd) 98-A.Stein kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to LIB End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 25
(3:27 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis complete to 2-K.Shaa. 2-K.Shaa to LIB 28 for 3 yards (12-E.Scott).
No Gain
2 & 7 - LIB 28
(2:59 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis incomplete.
+17 YD
3 & 7 - LIB 28
(2:53 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs to LIB 45 for 17 yards (19-K.Hemby).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 45
(2:32 - 3rd) 8-J.Mack to LIB 50 for 5 yards (35-T.Newsome).
+8 YD
2 & 5 - LIB 50
(1:56 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs pushed ob at USM 42 for 8 yards (12-E.Scott).
+42 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 42
(1:41 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis complete to 4-C.Daniels. 4-C.Daniels runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:32 - 3rd) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.

USM Golden Eagles  - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:32 - 3rd) 95-A.Barbir kicks 42 yards from LIB 35. 37-D.Thomas runs ob at USM 23 for no gain.
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 23
(1:30 - 3rd) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 13-A.Robinson.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - USM 23
(1:26 - 3rd) 6-T.Whatley to USM 24 for 1 yard (6-A.Butler55-E.James).
-1 YD
3 & 9 - USM 24
(0:51 - 3rd) 6-T.Whatley complete to 0-D.Jones. 0-D.Jones to USM 23 for -1 yard.
Punt
4 & 10 - USM 23
(0:07 - 3rd) 49-G.Fleming punts 33 yards from USM 23 to LIB 44 fair catch by 3-D.Douglas.

LIB Flames  - Punt (4 plays, 13 yards, 2:26 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 44
(15:00 - 4th) 7-M.Willis scrambles to USM 43 for 13 yards (32-H.Maples).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 43
(14:36 - 4th) 1-S.Louis to USM 43 for no gain (46-A.Habas62-S.Roberson).
No Gain
2 & 10 - LIB 43
(13:54 - 4th) 7-M.Willis complete to 0-J.Huntley. 0-J.Huntley to USM 43 for no gain (19-K.Hemby).
No Gain
3 & 10 - LIB 43
(13:18 - 4th) 7-M.Willis to USM 43 for no gain (7-D.Quewon13-T.Moody).
Punt
4 & 10 - LIB 43
(12:34 - 4th) 46-A.Alves punts 35 yards from USM 43 out of bounds at the USM 8.

USM Golden Eagles  - Interception (4 plays, 48 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - USM 8
(12:25 - 4th) 21-F.Gore to USM 13 for 5 yards (99-R.Rusins). Penalty on LIB 99-R.Rusins Facemasking 15 yards enforced at USM 13.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - USM 28
(12:10 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley complete to 13-A.Robinson. 13-A.Robinson to USM 31 for 3 yards (57-C.Poole).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - USM 31
(11:36 - 4th) 21-F.Gore to USM 35 for 4 yards (11-D.Johnson).
Int
3 & 3 - USM 35
(10:54 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 8-J.Faulks at LIB 48. 8-J.Faulks pushed ob at USM 44 for 8 yards (13-A.Robinson).

LIB Flames  - Missed FG (4 plays, 14 yards, 1:11 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - LIB 44
(10:43 - 4th) Penalty on USM 33-K.Perkins Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at USM 44. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 29
(10:43 - 4th) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Daniels.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 29
(10:35 - 4th) 1-S.Louis to USM 25 for 4 yards (19-K.Hemby).
Sack
3 & 6 - LIB 25
(10:10 - 4th) 7-M.Willis sacked at USM 30 for -5 yards (6-S.Latham).
No Good
4 & 11 - LIB 30
(9:32 - 4th) 95-A.Barbir 47 yards Field Goal is No Good.

USM Golden Eagles  - Downs (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:42 poss)

Result Play
-3 YD
1 & 10 - USM 30
(9:25 - 4th) 23-D.Baker to USM 27 for -3 yards (23-C.Stone10-T.Clark).
Sack
2 & 13 - USM 27
(8:44 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley sacked at USM 18 for -9 yards FUMBLES (10-T.Clark). 79-T.Doss to USM 18 for no gain.
+7 YD
3 & 22 - USM 18
(7:58 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley complete to 33-K.Perkins. 33-K.Perkins to USM 25 for 7 yards (6-A.Butler). Penalty on USM 63-A.Fletcher Holding declined.
+13 YD
4 & 15 - USM 25
(7:43 - 4th) 49-G.Fleming complete to 18-N.Brooks. 18-N.Brooks to USM 38 for 13 yards (15-J.Sanders14-D.Biggins).

LIB Flames  - TD (1 plays, 38 yards, 0:10 poss)

Result Play
+38 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 38
(7:32 - 4th) 7-M.Willis runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:22 - 4th) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.

USM Golden Eagles  - Downs (5 plays, 41 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:22 - 4th) 95-A.Barbir kicks 64 yards from LIB 35. 13-A.Robinson to USM 22 for 21 yards (19-B.Brumm).
+34 YD
1 & 10 - USM 22
(7:14 - 4th) 7-D.Maberry to LIB 44 for 34 yards (4-C.Megginson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 44
(6:51 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Maberry.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - USM 44
(6:45 - 4th) 7-D.Maberry to LIB 39 for 5 yards (50-H.Chibueze).
+3 YD
3 & 5 - USM 39
(6:15 - 4th) 7-D.Maberry to LIB 36 for 3 yards (44-A.Lewis).
-1 YD
4 & 2 - USM 36
(5:41 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley to LIB 37 for -1 yard (10-T.Clark57-C.Poole).

LIB Flames  - TD (7 plays, 63 yards, 4:07 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 37
(5:34 - 4th) 8-J.Mack to LIB 37 for no gain (32-H.Maples).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 37
(4:48 - 4th) 8-J.Mack to LIB 41 for 4 yards (6-S.Latham).
+46 YD
3 & 6 - LIB 41
(4:02 - 4th) 7-M.Willis complete to 3-D.Douglas. 3-D.Douglas to USM 13 for 46 yards (18-N.Brooks).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 13
(3:13 - 4th) 7-M.Willis pushed ob at USM 6 for 7 yards (13-T.Moody).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - LIB 6
(2:35 - 4th) 7-M.Willis complete to 88-J.Jackson. 88-J.Jackson runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
+5 YD
2 & 3 - LIB 6
(2:35 - 4th) 7-M.Willis complete to 88-J.Jackson. 88-J.Jackson to USM 1 for 5 yards (12-E.Scott).
No Gain
1 & 1 - LIB 1
(2:14 - 4th) 8-J.Mack to USM 1 for no gain (7-D.Quewon).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - LIB 1
(1:33 - 4th) 8-J.Mack runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:27 - 4th) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.

USM Golden Eagles  - TD (6 plays, 82 yards, 1:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:27 - 4th) 95-A.Barbir kicks 37 yards from LIB 35. 37-D.Thomas to USM 33 for 5 yards (19-B.Brumm21-M.Glaize).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - USM 33
(1:20 - 4th) 33-K.Perkins pushed ob at USM 48 for 15 yards (20-J.Jolly).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - USM 48
(1:10 - 4th) 33-K.Perkins to LIB 44 for 8 yards (20-J.Jolly44-A.Lewis).
+25 YD
2 & 2 - USM 44
(0:50 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley complete to 0-D.Jones. 0-D.Jones to LIB 19 for 25 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 19
(0:31 - 4th) 7-D.Maberry to LIB 17 for 2 yards (50-H.Chibueze).
+17 YD
2 & 8 - USM 17
(0:24 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley complete to 17-J.Brownlee. 17-J.Brownlee runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:18 - 4th) 40-B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
Penalty
1 & 10 - USM 35
(0:18 - 4th) Penalty on LIB 33-S.Sings Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at USM 35. No Play.

LIB Flames  - End of Game (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:18 - 4th) 98-A.Stein kicks 50 yards from USM 50 to LIB End Zone. touchback.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 25
(0:18 - 4th) kneels at LIB 24 for -1 yard.
