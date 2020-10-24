Drive Chart
|IOWA
|PURDUE
IOWA
1 Pass
0 Rush
16 YDS
0:07 POS
+16 YD
1ST & 10 IOWA 28
2:08
7-S.Petras complete to 84-S.LaPorta. 84-S.LaPorta runs ob at IOW 44 for 16 yards.
Kickoff
Kickoff
2:15
85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to IOW 28 for 28 yards (33-J.Anthrop).
PURDUE
3 Pass
63 Rush
57 YDS
3:45 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
2:15
85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
+6 YD
3RD & 5 IOWA 6
2:19
16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
No Gain
2ND & 5 IOWA 6
2:25
16-A.O'Connell incomplete.
+5 YD
1ST & 10 IOWA 11
2:56
40-Z.Horvath to IOW 6 for 5 yards (92-J.Waggoner28-J.Koerner).
+11 YD
2ND & 10 IOWA 22
3:18
40-Z.Horvath to IOW 11 for 11 yards (35-B.Wade).
No Gain
1ST & 10 IOWA 22
3:24
16-A.O'Connell incomplete.
Penalty
1ST & 10 IOWA 37
3:35
16-A.O'Connell sacked at IOW 41 for -4 yards. Penalty on IOW 96-J.Heflin Facemasking 15 yards enforced at IOW 37. No Play. (57-C.Golston).
+10 YD
1ST & 10 IOWA 47
3:50
16-A.O'Connell complete to 0-M.Wright. 0-M.Wright to IOW 37 for 10 yards (33-R.Moss).
Touchdown 2:19
16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
57
yds
03:45
pos
20
23
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 1:47
16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
03:02
pos
14
13
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|24
|Rushing
|9
|7
|Passing
|10
|14
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|471
|390
|Total Plays
|71
|74
|Avg Gain
|6.6
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|195
|108
|Rush Attempts
|36
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.4
|4.5
|Yards Passing
|276
|282
|Comp. - Att.
|22-35
|31-50
|Yards Per Pass
|7.4
|5.2
|Penalties - Yards
|10-95
|3-21
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|6-44.2
|6-47.5
|Return Yards
|53
|0
|Punts - Returns
|3-37
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-16
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|276
|PASS YDS
|282
|
|
|195
|RUSH YDS
|108
|
|
|471
|TOTAL YDS
|390
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Petras 7 QB
|S. Petras
|22/35
|260
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Goodson 15 RB
|T. Goodson
|16
|77
|0
|16
|
M. Sargent 10 RB
|M. Sargent
|11
|71
|1
|21
|
I. Kelly-Martin 21 RB
|I. Kelly-Martin
|4
|29
|0
|14
|
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
|I. Smith-Marsette
|2
|18
|0
|15
|
S. Petras 7 QB
|S. Petras
|3
|0
|1
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. LaPorta 84 TE
|S. LaPorta
|6
|5
|71
|0
|20
|
N. Ragaini 89 WR
|N. Ragaini
|4
|4
|61
|0
|28
|
T. Goodson 15 RB
|T. Goodson
|5
|5
|59
|0
|40
|
B. Smith 12 WR
|B. Smith
|6
|3
|34
|0
|16
|
T. Tracy Jr. 3 WR
|T. Tracy Jr.
|2
|2
|19
|0
|15
|
M. Pottebaum 38 FB
|M. Pottebaum
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
S. Beyer 42 TE
|S. Beyer
|3
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
I. Kelly-Martin 21 RB
|I. Kelly-Martin
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
|I. Smith-Marsette
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Koerner 28 DB
|J. Koerner
|11-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Niemann 49 LB
|N. Niemann
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Moss 33 DB
|R. Moss
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Nixon 54 DT
|D. Nixon
|5-2
|0.5
|0
|
M. Hankins 8 DB
|M. Hankins
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Belton 4 DB
|D. Belton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wade 35 LB
|B. Wade
|3-2
|1.0
|1
|
C. Golston 57 DL
|C. Golston
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brents 20 DB
|J. Brents
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Waggoner 92 DL
|J. Waggoner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Marchese 13 DB
|H. Marchese
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Heflin 96 DL
|J. Heflin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. VanValkenburg 97 DL
|Z. VanValkenburg
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jacobs 5 LB
|J. Jacobs
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Shannon 99 DL
|N. Shannon
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
C. Thurm 57 OL
|C. Thurm
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Duncan 3 K
|K. Duncan
|2/2
|33
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Taylor 9 P
|T. Taylor
|6
|44.2
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
|I. Smith-Marsette
|3
|21.7
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Jones 16 WR
|C. Jones
|3
|12.3
|25
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. O'Connell 16 QB
|A. O'Connell
|31/50
|282
|3
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Horvath 40 RB
|Z. Horvath
|21
|129
|0
|33
|
M. Wright 0 WR
|M. Wright
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
A. O'Connell 16 QB
|A. O'Connell
|2
|-19
|0
|-9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Bell 3 WR
|D. Bell
|21
|13
|121
|3
|22
|
M. Wright 0 WR
|M. Wright
|10
|7
|85
|0
|20
|
P. Durham 87 TE
|P. Durham
|5
|4
|41
|0
|16
|
M. Carr 6 WR
|M. Carr
|3
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
A. Anderson Jr. 10 WR
|A. Anderson Jr.
|3
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
J. Sparks 12 WR
|J. Sparks
|2
|2
|6
|0
|6
|
Z. Horvath 40 RB
|Z. Horvath
|2
|2
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Hewitt 5 RB
|D. Hewitt
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Alexander 36 LB
|J. Alexander
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Trice 23 S
|C. Trice
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mackey 1 CB
|D. Mackey
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Allen 18 CB
|C. Allen
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mitchell 15 LB
|D. Mitchell
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Thieneman 38 S
|B. Thieneman
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Barnes 55 LB
|D. Barnes
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Graham 6 S
|J. Graham
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Fakasiieiki 97 DE
|S. Fakasiieiki
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Karlaftis 5 DE
|G. Karlaftis
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Howard 13 CB
|G. Howard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 17 S
|D. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Deen 58 DL
|B. Deen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Johnson 90 DL
|L. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Dellinger 85 K
|J. Dellinger
|1/1
|29
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Cormier 19 P
|B. Cormier
|6
|47.5
|2
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Sheffield 8 WR
|T. Sheffield
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|
M. Wright 0 WR
|M. Wright
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- TD (13 plays, 72 yards, 3:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:15 - 4th) 85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - PURDUE 6(2:19 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - PURDUE 6(2:25 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 11(2:56 - 4th) 40-Z.Horvath to IOW 6 for 5 yards (92-J.Waggoner28-J.Koerner).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 22(3:18 - 4th) 40-Z.Horvath to IOW 11 for 11 yards (35-B.Wade).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 22(3:24 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 37(3:35 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell sacked at IOW 41 for -4 yards. Penalty on IOW 96-J.Heflin Facemasking 15 yards enforced at IOW 37. No Play. (57-C.Golston).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 47(3:50 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 0-M.Wright. 0-M.Wright to IOW 37 for 10 yards (33-R.Moss).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - PURDUE 49(4:08 - 4th) 40-Z.Horvath to IOW 47 for 2 yards (28-J.Koerner96-J.Heflin).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - PURDUE 48(4:44 - 4th) 40-Z.Horvath to IOW 49 for -1 yard (28-J.Koerner).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 43(5:10 - 4th) 40-Z.Horvath to IOW 48 for 9 yards (28-J.Koerner).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - PURDUE 33(5:30 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to PUR 43 for 10 yards (8-M.Hankins).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 28(5:57 - 4th) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 33 for 5 yards (97-Z.VanValkenburg20-J.Brents).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 28(6:00 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Carr.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- Fumble (6 plays, 47 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - IOWA 41(6:13 - 4th) 10-M.Sargent to PUR 28 FUMBLES (1-D.Mackey). 18-C.Allen to PUR 28 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 44(6:47 - 4th) 10-M.Sargent to PUR 41 for 3 yards (38-B.Thieneman).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 35(7:17 - 4th) 10-M.Sargent to PUR 44 for 21 yards (17-D.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 35(7:23 - 4th) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Smith-Marsette.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 25(7:45 - 4th) 7-S.Petras complete to 12-B.Smith. 12-B.Smith pushed ob at IOW 35 for 10 yards (38-B.Thieneman).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(8:20 - 4th) 10-M.Sargent to IOW 25 for no gain (15-D.Mitchell).
|Kickoff
|(8:20 - 4th) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to IOW End Zone. touchback.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- FG (13 plays, 71 yards, 4:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - PURDUE 12(8:23 - 4th) 85-J.Dellinger 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - PURDUE 12(8:27 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - PURDUE 12(8:34 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Carr.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 13(9:05 - 4th) 40-Z.Horvath to IOW 12 for 1 yard (28-J.Koerner).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - PURDUE 20(9:33 - 4th) 40-Z.Horvath to IOW 13 for 7 yards (49-N.Niemann).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(10:08 - 4th) 40-Z.Horvath to IOW 20 for 5 yards (8-M.Hankins).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - PURDUE 27(10:30 - 4th) 40-Z.Horvath to IOW 25 for 2 yards (54-D.Nixon).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - PURDUE 33(10:58 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 12-J.Sparks. 12-J.Sparks to IOW 27 for 6 yards (33-R.Moss).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - PURDUE 31(11:33 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to IOW 33 for -2 yards (54-D.Nixon).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 36(11:58 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 0-M.Wright. 0-M.Wright to IOW 31 for 5 yards (33-R.Moss).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 44(12:10 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 0-M.Wright. 0-M.Wright to IOW 36 for 20 yards (33-R.Moss).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 32(12:42 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 87-P.Durham. 87-P.Durham to PUR 44 for 12 yards (4-D.Belton99-N.Shannon).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 17(13:01 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 0-M.Wright. 0-M.Wright to PUR 32 for 15 yards (4-D.Belton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 17(13:04 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell.
|Kickoff
|(13:12 - 4th) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35. 8-T.Sheffield to PUR 17 for 17 yards (23-S.Byrd10-A.Anderson).
IOWA
Hawkeyes
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - IOWA 15(13:15 - 4th) 3-K.Duncan 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 19 - IOWA 25(13:47 - 4th) 7-S.Petras complete to 89-N.Ragaini. 89-N.Ragaini to PUR 15 for 10 yards (23-C.Trice).
|No Gain
|
2 & 19 - IOWA 25(13:53 - 4th) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 84-S.LaPorta.
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - IOWA 15(13:58 - 4th) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 12-B.Smith. Penalty on IOW 65-T.Linderbaum Holding 10 yards enforced at PUR 15. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 16(14:35 - 4th) 21-I.Kelly-Martin to PUR 15 for 1 yard (15-D.Mitchell).
|+17 YD
|
4 & 4 - IOWA 33(15:00 - 4th) 7-S.Petras complete to 89-N.Ragaini. 89-N.Ragaini pushed ob at PUR 16 for 17 yards (1-D.Mackey18-C.Allen).
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- Downs (5 plays, 24 yards, 1:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - IOWA 37(0:30 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras complete to 3-T.Tracy. 3-T.Tracy to PUR 33 for 4 yards (1-D.Mackey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - IOWA 37(0:35 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras incomplete.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 39(1:11 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to PUR 37 for 2 yards (5-G.Karlaftis).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 4 - IOWA 49(1:35 - 3rd) 10-M.Sargent pushed ob at PUR 39 for 12 yards (23-C.Trice).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 43(2:13 - 3rd) 10-M.Sargent to IOW 49 for 6 yards (36-J.Alexander).
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- Punt (4 plays, -5 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - PURDUE 18(2:25 - 3rd) 19-B.Cormier punts 46 yards from PUR 18. 16-C.Jones to IOW 43 for 7 yards (21-S.Kane).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - PURDUE 28(3:10 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell sacked at PUR 18 for -10 yards (54-D.Nixon99-N.Shannon).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 20 - PURDUE 13(3:48 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 6-M.Carr. 6-M.Carr to PUR 28 for 15 yards (13-H.Marchese35-B.Wade).
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - PURDUE 13(4:01 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 23(4:07 - 3rd) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 29 for 6 yards. Penalty on PUR 87-P.Durham Holding 10 yards enforced at PUR 23. No Play.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 1:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - IOWA 47(4:16 - 3rd) 9-T.Taylor punts 30 yards from IOW 47 to the PUR 23 downed by 22-T.Roberts.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - IOWA 47(4:24 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras incomplete.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - IOWA 46(5:00 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 47 for 1 yard (15-D.Mitchell).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - IOWA 49(5:22 - 3rd) Penalty on IOW 6-I.Smith-Marsette False start 5 yards enforced at PUR 49. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 47(5:57 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to PUR 49 for 4 yards (55-D.Barnes).
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- Punt (5 plays, 18 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - PURDUE 19(6:06 - 3rd) 19-B.Cormier punts 39 yards from PUR 19. 16-C.Jones to IOW 47 for 5 yards (43-K.Douglas).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - PURDUE 19(6:11 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 16 - PURDUE 6(6:45 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 87-P.Durham. 87-P.Durham to PUR 19 for 13 yards (20-J.Brents35-B.Wade).
|No Gain
|
1 & 16 - PURDUE 6(7:12 - 3rd) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 6 for no gain (49-N.Niemann).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 12(7:26 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell pushed ob at PUR 42 for 30 yards (20-J.Brents). Penalty on PUR 3-D.Bell Pass interference 6 yards enforced at PUR 12. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 1(7:51 - 3rd) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 12 for 11 yards (4-D.Belton28-J.Koerner).
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- Punt (11 plays, 33 yards, 4:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - IOWA 47(8:01 - 3rd) 9-T.Taylor punts 52 yards from IOW 47 to the PUR 1 downed by 22-T.Roberts.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - IOWA 47(8:05 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 42-S.Beyer.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - IOWA 47(8:20 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Smith-Marsette.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 13 - IOWA 43(8:40 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 47 for 4 yards (18-C.Allen).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 46(9:05 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras complete to 38-M.Pottebaum. 38-M.Pottebaum runs ob at PUR 37 for 17 yards. Penalty on IOW 3-T.Tracy Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at PUR 42.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 9 - IOWA 31(9:34 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 46 for 15 yards (36-J.Alexander).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 30(10:08 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 31 for 1 yard (36-J.Alexander).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - IOWA 22(10:25 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras complete to 12-B.Smith. 12-B.Smith pushed ob at IOW 30 for 8 yards (1-D.Mackey).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - IOWA 27(10:44 - 3rd) Penalty on IOW 77-A.Jackson False start 5 yards enforced at IOW 27. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 11 - IOWA 18(11:22 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras complete to 84-S.LaPorta. 84-S.LaPorta to IOW 27 for 9 yards (38-B.Thieneman36-J.Alexander).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - IOWA 23(11:43 - 3rd) Penalty on IOW 51-C.Cronk False start 5 yards enforced at IOW 23. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 19(12:18 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 23 for 4 yards (23-C.Trice).
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- Interception (8 plays, 3 yards, 2:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 11(12:30 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 87-P.Durham INTERCEPTED by 35-B.Wade at IOW 3. 35-B.Wade to IOW 19 for 16 yards (69-G.Long).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 11(13:03 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 12-J.Sparks. 12-J.Sparks to IOW 11 for no gain (20-J.Brents).
|+33 YD
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 44(13:28 - 3rd) 40-Z.Horvath to IOW 11 for 33 yards (49-N.Niemann).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 44(14:03 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath to IOW 44 for no gain (49-N.Niemann).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 7 - PURDUE 34(14:13 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to IOW 44 for 22 yards (28-J.Koerner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - PURDUE 34(14:20 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 0-M.Wright.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 31(14:49 - 3rd) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 34 for 3 yards (33-R.Moss54-D.Nixon).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 16(14:54 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell. Penalty on IOW 20-J.Brents Pass interference 15 yards enforced at PUR 16. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35. 0-M.Wright to PUR 16 for 16 yards (22-T.Roberts).
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- Halftime (4 plays, 54 yards, 0:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 10(0:04 - 2nd) 3-K.Duncan 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 10(0:10 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to PUR 10 for no gain (5-G.Karlaftis36-J.Alexander).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 30(0:19 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 84-S.LaPorta. 84-S.LaPorta to PUR 10 for 20 yards (38-B.Thieneman).
|+28 YD
|
2 & 4 - IOWA 42(0:25 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 89-N.Ragaini. 89-N.Ragaini to PUR 30 for 28 yards (18-C.Allen).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 36(0:31 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 15-T.Goodson. 15-T.Goodson runs ob at IOW 42 for 6 yards.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- Interception (3 plays, -7 yards, 0:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 6 - PURDUE 47(0:37 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Anderson INTERCEPTED by 8-M.Hankins at IOW 36. 8-M.Hankins to IOW 36 for no gain.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 43(0:54 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 10-A.Anderson. 10-A.Anderson to PUR 47 for 4 yards (57-C.Golston).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 43(0:59 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 0-M.Wright.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - IOWA 22(1:08 - 2nd) 9-T.Taylor punts 35 yards from IOW 22 to the PUR 43 downed by 26-K.Merriweather.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 16 - IOWA 16(1:19 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 15-T.Goodson. 15-T.Goodson to IOW 22 for 6 yards (13-G.Howard).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 19 - IOWA 13(1:24 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 15-T.Goodson. 15-T.Goodson runs ob at IOW 16 for 3 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 22(1:32 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras sacked at IOW 13 for -9 yards (5-G.Karlaftis).
|Kickoff
|(1:40 - 2nd) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to IOW 22 for 22 yards (43-K.Douglas).
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:40 - 2nd) 85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 11(1:47 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 5 - PURDUE 24(2:10 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to IOW 11 for 13 yards (4-D.Belton).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 29(2:40 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 10-A.Anderson. 10-A.Anderson to IOW 24 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 29(2:48 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 1 - PURDUE 44(3:07 - 2nd) 40-Z.Horvath to IOW 29 for 15 yards (28-J.Koerner).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 47(3:38 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to IOW 44 for 9 yards (49-N.Niemann).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 4 - PURDUE 31(3:58 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to PUR 47 for 16 yards (28-J.Koerner).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 25(4:34 - 2nd) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 31 for 6 yards (49-N.Niemann).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(4:42 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell.
|Kickoff
|(4:42 - 2nd) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to PUR End Zone. touchback.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- TD (12 plays, 73 yards, 4:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:42 - 2nd) 3-K.Duncan extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - IOWA 1(4:46 - 2nd) 10-M.Sargent runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - IOWA 7(5:19 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 89-N.Ragaini. 89-N.Ragaini to PUR 1 for 6 yards (36-J.Alexander).
|No Gain
|
1 & 7 - IOWA 7(5:25 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 38-M.Pottebaum.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 9 - IOWA 22(6:03 - 2nd) 6-I.Smith-Marsette to PUR 7 for 15 yards (23-C.Trice).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 23(6:38 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 21-I.Kelly-Martin. 21-I.Kelly-Martin to PUR 22 for 1 yard (55-D.Barnes).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 38(7:07 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 3-T.Tracy. 3-T.Tracy to PUR 23 for 15 yards (38-B.Thieneman).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - IOWA 47(7:32 - 2nd) 21-I.Kelly-Martin to PUR 38 for 9 yards (97-S.Fakasiieiki).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 47(8:10 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 84-S.LaPorta. 84-S.LaPorta to PUR 47 for 6 yards (97-S.Fakasiieiki).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 38(8:20 - 2nd) Penalty on IOW 6-I.Smith-Marsette Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at PUR 38. No Play.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 5 - IOWA 46(8:33 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 12-B.Smith. 12-B.Smith to PUR 38 FUMBLES (36-J.Alexander). 12-B.Smith to PUR 38 for no gain.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 41(9:05 - 2nd) 21-I.Kelly-Martin to IOW 46 for 5 yards (90-L.Johnson36-J.Alexander).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 27(9:33 - 2nd) 21-I.Kelly-Martin to IOW 41 for 14 yards (55-D.Barnes).
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - PURDUE 31(9:41 - 2nd) 19-B.Cormier punts 42 yards from PUR 31 to IOW 27 fair catch by 16-C.Jones.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - PURDUE 31(9:50 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 0-M.Wright.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 25(10:16 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to PUR 31 for 6 yards (49-N.Niemann).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(10:21 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Hewitt.
|Kickoff
|(10:21 - 2nd) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to PUR End Zone. touchback.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- TD (5 plays, 35 yards, 2:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:21 - 2nd) 3-K.Duncan extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - IOWA 1(10:25 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - IOWA 4(10:51 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to PUR 1 for 3 yards (36-J.Alexander).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 8 - IOWA 8(11:22 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 15-T.Goodson. 15-T.Goodson pushed ob at PUR 4 for 4 yards (23-C.Trice).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 3 - IOWA 28(11:46 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 84-S.LaPorta. 84-S.LaPorta runs ob at PUR 8 for 20 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 35(12:24 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to PUR 28 for 7 yards (6-J.Graham).
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - PURDUE 2(12:36 - 2nd) 19-B.Cormier punts 58 yards from PUR 2. 16-C.Jones runs ob at PUR 35 for 25 yards.
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - PURDUE 11(13:20 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell sacked at PUR 2 for -9 yards (35-B.Wade).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - PURDUE 11(13:27 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 7(13:59 - 2nd) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 11 for 4 yards (49-N.Niemann).
IOWA
Hawkeyes
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - IOWA 47(14:06 - 2nd) 9-T.Taylor punts 46 yards from IOW 47 to PUR 7 fair catch by 0-M.Wright.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - IOWA 39(14:55 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras scrambles to IOW 47 for 8 yards (15-D.Mitchell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 39(15:00 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 42-S.Beyer.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 39(0:08 - 1st) 10-M.Sargent to IOW 39 for no gain (58-B.Deen).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 1 - IOWA 23(0:38 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 39 for 16 yards (18-C.Allen).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 14(1:15 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 23 for 9 yards (23-C.Trice).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - IOWA 6(1:45 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 14 for 8 yards (55-D.Barnes).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 3(2:23 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 6 for 3 yards (36-J.Alexander).
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- Punt (5 plays, 26 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - PURDUE 42(2:33 - 1st) 19-B.Cormier punts 55 yards from PUR 42 to the IOW 3 downed by 0-M.Wright.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - PURDUE 38(3:15 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to PUR 42 for 4 yards (33-R.Moss).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - PURDUE 38(3:20 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 36(3:46 - 1st) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 38 for 2 yards (54-D.Nixon).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 6 - PURDUE 20(4:08 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 87-P.Durham. 87-P.Durham to PUR 36 for 16 yards (28-J.Koerner).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 16(4:32 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to PUR 20 for 4 yards (8-M.Hankins).
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- Fumble (7 plays, 59 yards, 2:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - IOWA 17(4:40 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to PUR 16 FUMBLES (6-J.Graham). 38-B.Thieneman to PUR 16 for no gain (65-T.Linderbaum).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 20(5:10 - 1st) 6-I.Smith-Marsette pushed ob at PUR 17 for 3 yards (1-D.Mackey).
|+40 YD
|
3 & 6 - IOWA 40(5:37 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 15-T.Goodson. 15-T.Goodson to PUR 20 for 40 yards (1-D.Mackey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - IOWA 40(5:42 - 1st) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Smith-Marsette.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 36(6:13 - 1st) 10-M.Sargent to IOW 40 for 4 yards (97-S.Fakasiieiki).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - IOWA 33(6:40 - 1st) 10-M.Sargent to IOW 36 for 3 yards (6-J.Graham).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(7:07 - 1st) 10-M.Sargent to IOW 33 for 8 yards (55-D.Barnes).
|Kickoff
|(7:07 - 1st) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to IOW End Zone. touchback.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- TD (10 plays, 66 yards, 3:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:07 - 1st) 85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - PURDUE 9(7:13 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - PURDUE 9(7:18 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell.
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - PURDUE 14(7:34 - 1st) 40-Z.Horvath to IOW 13 for 1 yard (54-D.Nixon). Team penalty on IOW 12 men in the huddle 5 yards enforced at IOW 14. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 20(8:05 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 0-M.Wright. 0-M.Wright to IOW 14 for 6 yards (54-D.Nixon20-J.Brents).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 12 - PURDUE 33(8:35 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 0-M.Wright. 0-M.Wright to IOW 20 for 13 yards (28-J.Koerner).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 31(9:13 - 1st) 0-M.Wright to IOW 33 for -2 yards (54-D.Nixon).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - PURDUE 44(9:35 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to IOW 31 for 13 yards (28-J.Koerner).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 46(10:08 - 1st) 40-Z.Horvath to IOW 44 for 2 yards (8-M.Hankins).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 6 - PURDUE 38(10:30 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 0-M.Wright. 0-M.Wright to IOW 46 for 16 yards (28-J.Koerner5-J.Jacobs).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 34(11:00 - 1st) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 38 for 4 yards (57-C.Golston).
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - IOWA 14(11:08 - 1st) 9-T.Taylor punts 52 yards from IOW 14 to PUR 34 fair catch by 8-T.Sheffield.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - IOWA 14(11:16 - 1st) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 12-B.Smith.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 14(11:21 - 1st) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Smith-Marsette.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 14(11:29 - 1st) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 12-B.Smith.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- Punt (4 plays, 3 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - PURDUE 41(11:36 - 1st) 19-B.Cormier punts 45 yards from PUR 41 to IOW 14 fair catch by 16-C.Jones.
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - PURDUE 46(11:36 - 1st) Team penalty on PUR Delay of game 5 yards enforced at PUR 46. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - PURDUE 46(12:25 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 87-P.Durham. 87-P.Durham to PUR 46 for no gain (35-B.Wade).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - PURDUE 41(12:49 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath pushed ob at PUR 46 for 5 yards (33-R.Moss).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 38(13:15 - 1st) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 41 for 3 yards (96-J.Heflin57-C.Thurm).
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- Punt (4 plays, -3 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - IOWA 12(13:23 - 1st) 9-T.Taylor punts 50 yards from IOW 12 to PUR 38 fair catch by 8-T.Sheffield.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - IOWA 12(13:28 - 1st) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 12-B.Smith.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - IOWA 17(13:43 - 1st) Penalty on IOW 64-K.Schott False start 5 yards enforced at IOW 17. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - IOWA 18(14:19 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 17 for -1 yard (15-D.Mitchell).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 15(14:56 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 42-S.Beyer. 42-S.Beyer to IOW 18 for 3 yards (18-C.Allen).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to IOW 15 for 15 yards (21-S.Kane20-A.Armour).
