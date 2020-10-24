Drive Chart
KANSAS
KSTATE

Key Players
J. Daniels 17 QB
207 PaYds, INT, 27 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
D. Vaughn 22 RB
71 RuYds, RuTD, 81 ReYds, 4 RECs
1st Quarter
Touchdown 9:37
92-D.Gagen punts 38 yards from KAN 17. 88-P.Brooks runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
00:00
pos
0
6
Point After TD 9:22
10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 11:27
10-B.Lynch 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
6
yds
01:53
pos
0
10
Field Goal 6:16
10-B.Lynch 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
35
yds
03:40
pos
0
13
Touchdown 5:34
17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 20-D.Hishaw INTERCEPTED by 6-J.Gardner at KAN 24. 6-J.Gardner runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
73
yds
00:39
pos
0
19
Point After TD 5:26
10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
20
Touchdown 2:22
17-J.Daniels runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
03:10
pos
6
20
Point After TD 2:16
83-J.Borcila extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
20
Touchdown 0:59
15-W.Howard complete to 19-S.Wheeler. 19-S.Wheeler runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
41
yds
00:29
pos
7
26
Point After TD 0:52
10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
27
Touchdown 0:08
24-R.Vernon punts 32 yards from KAN 20. 88-P.Brooks runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
9
yds
00:44
pos
7
33
Point After TD 0:00
10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
34
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 12:22
22-D.Vaughn runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
69
yds
02:43
pos
7
40
Point After TD 12:17
10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
41
Touchdown 7:47
2-H.Trotter runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
57
yds
03:25
pos
7
47
Point After TD 7:42
10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
48
Touchdown 0:51
15-W.Howard complete to 0-B.Moore. 0-B.Moore runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
94
yds
05:22
pos
7
54
Point After TD 0:48
10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
55
4th Quarter
Touchdown 4:42
17-J.Daniels scrambles runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
4
yds
00:11
pos
13
55
Point After TD 4:38
83-J.Borcila extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
55
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 17
Rushing 5 6
Passing 11 10
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 4-18 4-12
4th Down Conv 1-3 0-0
Total Net Yards 320 381
Total Plays 78 61
Avg Gain 4.1 6.2
Net Yards Rushing 113 129
Rush Attempts 39 33
Avg Rush Yards 2.9 3.9
Yards Passing 207 252
Comp. - Att. 22-39 18-28
Yards Per Pass 4.3 8.3
Penalties - Yards 3-29 10-81
Touchdowns 2 7
Rushing TDs 2 2
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 0 3
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 2-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 9-35.2 6-38.3
Return Yards -2 213
Punts - Returns 2--2 4-189
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-24
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Kansas 0-4 070714
20 Kansas State 3-1 72721055
Bill Snyder Family Stadium Manhattan, KS
 207 PASS YDS 252
113 RUSH YDS 129
320 TOTAL YDS 381
Kansas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Daniels 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.4% 207 0 1 95.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.5% 174 0 0 94.0
J. Daniels 22/39 207 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
V. Gardner 0 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 72 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 182 2
V. Gardner 16 72 0 27
J. Daniels 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 27 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 20 0
J. Daniels 17 27 2 11
D. Hishaw Jr. 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 53 0
D. Hishaw Jr. 6 14 0 5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
K. Lassiter II 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
11 7 58 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 171 1
K. Lassiter II 11 7 58 0 15
E. Naylor II 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 4 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 40 0
E. Naylor II 9 4 40 0 19
M. Fairchild 89 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 38 0
M. Fairchild 2 2 38 0 27
L. Grimm 80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 28 0
L. Grimm 1 1 28 0 28
S. McBride 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 17 0
S. McBride 3 3 17 0 7
V. Gardner 0 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
V. Gardner 5 3 10 0 5
D. Hishaw Jr. 20 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
D. Hishaw Jr. 2 1 9 0 9
K. McQueen 81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
K. McQueen 1 1 7 0 7
T. Golightly 10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Golightly 1 0 0 0 0
A. Parchment 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 75 1
A. Parchment 4 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Logan Jr. 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
K. Logan Jr. 7-0 0.0 0
S. Parker 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
S. Parker 5-0 0.0 0
K. Johnson 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
K. Johnson 5-0 1.0 0
G. Potter 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
G. Potter 4-0 0.0 0
D. Feaster 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Feaster 3-0 0.0 0
M. Harris 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Harris 3-0 0.0 0
C. Harris 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Harris 2-0 0.0 0
R. Thomas 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Thomas 2-0 0.0 0
E. Jones 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Jones 2-0 0.0 0
K. Prunty 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Prunty 2-0 0.0 0
R. Dotson 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Dotson 1-0 0.0 0
K. Mayberry 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Mayberry 1-0 0.0 0
H. Hatcher 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Hatcher 1-0 0.0 0
D. Terry 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Terry 1-0 0.0 0
D. Mayberry 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Mayberry 1-0 0.0 0
M. Lee 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Lee 1-0 0.0 0
S. Burt 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Burt 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Borcila 83 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/2 3/3
J. Borcila 0/1 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Vernon 24 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 34.6 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 34.6 1
R. Vernon 5 34.6 1 39
D. Gagen 92 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 36.7 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 36.7 0
D. Gagen 3 36.7 0 42
J. Daniels 17 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 34.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 34.0 1
J. Daniels 1 34.0 1 34
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Horne 88 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 32 0
J. Horne 1 27.0 27 0
D. Hishaw Jr. 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
D. Hishaw Jr. 1 12.0 12 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Lassiter II 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 -1.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 -1.0 0 0
K. Lassiter II 2 -1.0 0 0
Kansas State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
W. Howard 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.8% 243 2 0 183.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 197 1 0 214.2
W. Howard 17/24 243 2 0
N. Ast 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
25% 9 0 0 43.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
25% 9 0 0 43.9
N. Ast 1/4 9 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Vaughn 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 71 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 205 3
D. Vaughn 11 71 1 24
K. Mozee 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
K. Mozee 3 27 0 27
W. Howard 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 7 0
W. Howard 6 23 0 9
H. Trotter 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 9 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 86 2
H. Trotter 6 9 1 3
T. Burns 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 5 0
T. Burns 2 2 0 2
N. Ast 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
N. Ast 2 0 0 11
J. Wright 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 18 0
J. Wright 2 -1 0 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Vaughn 22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 81 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 234 1
D. Vaughn 5 4 81 0 36
C. Taylor 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 68 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 159 1
C. Taylor 4 4 68 0 37
B. Moore 0 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 33 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 163 2
B. Moore 3 3 33 1 13
D. Render 20 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 21 0
D. Render 3 1 21 0 21
S. Wheeler 19 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 16 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 41 0
S. Wheeler 2 1 16 1 16
K. Garber 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
K. Garber 1 1 9 0 9
M. Barta 36 FB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
M. Barta 1 1 8 0 8
M. Knowles 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 34 0
M. Knowles 4 1 8 0 8
T. Burns 33 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
T. Burns 1 1 5 0 5
N. Lenners 87 FB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
N. Lenners 1 1 3 0 3
H. Trotter 2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 16 0
H. Trotter 1 0 0 0 0
K. Fox 81 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Fox 1 0 0 0 0
E. Hommel 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
E. Hommel 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Elder 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
R. Elder 6-0 0.0 0
J. McPherson 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. McPherson 4-1 0.0 0
E. Sullivan 0 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
E. Sullivan 3-0 0.0 0
A. Parker 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Parker 3-0 0.0 0
E. Huggins 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
E. Huggins 2-1 0.5 0
W. Hubert 56 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
W. Hubert 2-0 1.0 0
H. Henry 36 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
H. Henry 2-0 0.0 0
B. Massie 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Massie 2-0 0.0 0
J. Hughes 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Hughes 2-0 0.0 0
A. Brown 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Brown 2-0 0.0 0
C. Key 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Key 2-0 0.0 0
T. Denson 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Denson 2-0 0.0 0
K. Duke 29 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Duke 2-0 0.0 0
A. Moore 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Moore 2-0 0.0 0
T. Lewis 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Lewis 2-0 0.0 0
K. Gainous 13 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Gainous 1-0 0.0 0
C. Fletcher 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Fletcher 1-0 0.0 0
W. Jones 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
B. Monty 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Monty 1-0 0.0 0
T. Taleni 50 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Taleni 1-0 1.0 0
B. Mott 38 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Mott 1-0 0.0 0
K. Thomas 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Thomas 1-0 0.0 0
R. Hentz II 15 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Hentz II 1-0 0.0 0
J. Pickle 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Pickle 1-0 0.0 0
F. Anudike 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
F. Anudike 1-0 1.0 0
E. Boye-Doe 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Boye-Doe 1-0 0.0 0
S. Trussell 40 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Trussell 1-0 0.0 0
L. Archer 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Archer 1-0 0.0 0
D. Green 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Green 1-0 0.0 0
J. Gardner 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Gardner 0-0 0.0 1
D. Wiley 59 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
D. Wiley 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Lynch 10 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 7/7
SEASON FG XP
3/5 13/13
B. Lynch 2/2 32 7/7 13
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Zentner 8 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 37.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 0 0
T. Zentner 3 37.3 2 51
J. Blumer 43 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 39.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 0 0
J. Blumer 3 39.3 1 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Allen 52 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
N. Allen 1 5.0 5 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
P. Brooks 88 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 47.3 55 2
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 8.5 17 0
P. Brooks 4 47.3 55 2
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 KANSAS 25 1:15 3 6 Punt
10:51 KANSAS 8 1:04 3 4 Punt
9:37 0:00 0 0 TD
9:22 KANSAS 25 6:54 13 53 FG Miss
0:00 KANSAS 12 0:00 3 5 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:23 KANSAS 30 1:24 4 8 Downs
6:13 KANSAS 25 0:39 3 73 INT
5:26 KANSAS 25 3:10 9 75 TD
0:52 KANSAS 16 0:44 4 4 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:17 KANSAS 25 1:02 5 12 Punt
7:42 KANSAS 25 1:24 5 35 Punt
0:48 KANSAS 25 0:23 3 8 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:07 KANSAS 8 1:54 5 15 Punt
8:49 KANSAS 9 3:47 10 44 Punt
4:49 KSTATE 15 0:11 2 15 TD
3:15 KANSAS 29 3:02 9 55 Downs
3:15 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:38 KSTATE 39 2:40 9 23 Punt
9:22 0:00 0 0 TD
2:28 KSTATE 22 2:19 5 20 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:20 KANSAS 19 1:53 3 6 FG
9:56 KANSAS 38 3:40 7 35 FG
5:26 0:00 0 0 TD
2:16 KSTATE 25 0:45 3 5 Fumble
0:00 0:00 0 0
1:21 KANSAS 41 0:29 3 41 TD
0:00 0:00 0 0 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 KSTATE 31 2:43 6 69 TD
11:07 KSTATE 29 3:25 8 71 TD
6:10 KSTATE 6 5:22 11 94 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:38 KANSAS 30 1:23 4 -8 Punt
11:08 KSTATE 44 2:11 4 -4 Punt
4:57 KSTATE 12 0:00 1 3 Fumble
4:38 KSTATE 25 1:16 3 7 Punt
0:07 KSTATE 16 0:00 1 -2 Game
0:07 0:00 0 0

KANSAS Jayhawks  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 8-T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to KAN End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25
(15:00 - 1st) 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 28 for 3 yards (92-E.Huggins).
+23 YD
2 & 7 - KANSAS 28
(14:31 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 19-R.Elder at KAN 49. 19-R.Elder to KAN 49 for no gain.
No Gain
2 & 7 - KANSAS 28
(14:31 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Lassiter.
+3 YD
3 & 7 - KANSAS 28
(14:28 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels scrambles to KAN 31 for 3 yards (0-E.Sullivan).
Punt
4 & 4 - KANSAS 31
(13:45 - 1st) 92-D.Gagen punts 30 yards from KAN 31 out of bounds at the KST 39.

KSTATE Wildcats  - Punt (9 plays, 23 yards, 2:40 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 39
(13:38 - 1st) 22-D.Vaughn pushed ob at KST 41 for 2 yards (15-K.Johnson19-G.Potter).
No Gain
2 & 8 - KSTATE 41
(13:01 - 1st) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Knowles.
+36 YD
3 & 8 - KSTATE 41
(12:55 - 1st) 15-W.Howard complete to 22-D.Vaughn. 22-D.Vaughn to KAN 23 for 36 yards (3-R.Thomas).
Penalty
1 & 10 - KSTATE 23
(12:23 - 1st) Penalty on KST 0-B.Moore False start 5 yards enforced at KAN 23. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - KSTATE 28
(12:10 - 1st) 2-H.Trotter to KAN 28 for no gain (14-S.Parker).
Penalty
2 & 15 - KSTATE 28
(11:30 - 1st) Penalty on KST 76-J.Rivas False start 5 yards enforced at KAN 28. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 20 - KSTATE 33
(11:10 - 1st) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Knowles.
No Gain
3 & 20 - KSTATE 33
(11:03 - 1st) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 2-H.Trotter.
Penalty
4 & 20 - KSTATE 33
(10:58 - 1st) Team penalty on KST Delay of game 5 yards enforced at KAN 33. No Play.
Punt
4 & 25 - KSTATE 38
(10:58 - 1st) 8-T.Zentner punts 30 yards from KAN 38 to KAN 8 fair catch by 8-K.Lassiter.

KANSAS Jayhawks  - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:04 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 8
(10:51 - 1st) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 10 for 2 yards (22-D.Green).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - KANSAS 10
(10:21 - 1st) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 12 for 2 yards (92-E.Huggins31-J.McPherson).
No Gain
3 & 6 - KANSAS 12
(9:51 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Lassiter.
Punt
4 & 6 - KANSAS 12
(9:47 - 1st) 92-D.Gagen punts 26 yards from KAN 12. 88-P.Brooks pushed ob at KAN 30 for 8 yards (81-K.McQueen). Penalty on KST 19-R.Elder Running into kicker 5 yards enforced at KAN 12. No Play.

KANSAS Jayhawks  - TD (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - KANSAS 17
(9:37 - 1st) 92-D.Gagen punts 38 yards from KAN 17. 88-P.Brooks runs 55 yards for a touchdown.

KSTATE Wildcats  - TD (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(9:22 - 1st) 10-B.Lynch extra point is good.

KANSAS Jayhawks  - Missed FG (13 plays, 53 yards, 6:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:22 - 1st) 8-T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to KAN End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25
(9:22 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Parchment. Penalty on KST 6-J.Gardner Pass interference 15 yards enforced at KAN 25. No Play.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 40
(9:16 - 1st) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 38 for -2 yards (90-B.Massie).
+15 YD
2 & 12 - KANSAS 38
(8:43 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to KST 47 for 15 yards (12-A.Parker).
Sack
1 & 10 - KANSAS 47
(8:21 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels sacked at KAN 48 for -5 yards (59-D.Wiley92-E.Huggins).
+4 YD
2 & 15 - KANSAS 48
(7:40 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to KST 48 for 4 yards (19-R.Elder).
+11 YD
3 & 11 - KANSAS 48
(7:10 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels scrambles to KST 37 for 11 yards (8-T.Denson).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 37
(6:36 - 1st) 20-D.Hishaw to KST 33 for 4 yards (31-J.McPherson).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - KANSAS 33
(6:02 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels to KST 29 for 4 yards (12-A.Parker).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - KANSAS 29
(5:17 - 1st) 20-D.Hishaw to KST 28 FUMBLES (15-R.Hentz). 72-A.Lopeti to KST 26 for no gain.
No Gain
3 & 2 - KANSAS 29
(5:17 - 1st) 20-D.Hishaw to KST 29 for no gain (15-R.Hentz).
+2 YD
4 & 2 - KANSAS 29
(4:59 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels scrambles to KST 27 for 2 yards (19-R.Elder).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 27
(4:35 - 1st) 0-V.Gardner to KST 26 for 1 yard (55-C.Fletcher).
+3 YD
2 & 9 - KANSAS 26
(3:59 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to KST 23 for 3 yards (19-R.Elder).
+1 YD
3 & 6 - KANSAS 23
(3:12 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels scrambles to KST 22 for 1 yard (90-B.Massie).
No Good
4 & 5 - KANSAS 22
(2:28 - 1st) 83-J.Borcila 40 yards Field Goal is No Good.

KSTATE Wildcats  - Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 2:19 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - KSTATE 22
(2:28 - 1st) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 22 for no gain (9-K.Prunty). Penalty on KST 0-B.Moore Illegal low block 11 yards enforced at KST 22. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 21 - KSTATE 11
(2:13 - 1st) 2-H.Trotter to KST 13 for 2 yards (19-G.Potter).
+20 YD
2 & 19 - KSTATE 13
(1:35 - 1st) 15-W.Howard scrambles runs ob at KST 33 for 20 yards. Penalty on KST 2-H.Trotter Holding 9 yards enforced at KST 18.
+3 YD
2 & 23 - KSTATE 9
(1:02 - 1st) 2-H.Trotter to KST 12 for 3 yards (15-K.Johnson).
+15 YD
3 & 20 - KSTATE 12
(0:45 - 1st) 15-W.Howard complete to 22-D.Vaughn. 22-D.Vaughn to KST 27 for 15 yards (99-M.Lee).
Punt
4 & 5 - KSTATE 27
(0:09 - 1st) 8-T.Zentner punts 49 yards from KST 27. 8-K.Lassiter to KAN 22 for -2 yards (9-K.Prunty). Penalty on KAN 43-J.Dineen Holding 10 yards enforced at KAN 22.

KANSAS Jayhawks  - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 12
(0:00 - 1st) 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 15 for 3 yards (4-W.Jones).
Sack
2 & 7 - KANSAS 15
(15:00 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels sacked at KAN 9 for -6 yards (56-W.Hubert).
+8 YD
3 & 13 - KANSAS 9
(14:06 - 2nd) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 17 for 8 yards (56-W.Hubert).
Punt
4 & 5 - KANSAS 17
(13:32 - 2nd) 92-D.Gagen punts 42 yards from KAN 17. 88-P.Brooks to KAN 19 for 40 yards (25-G.Flomo).

KSTATE Wildcats  - FG (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:53 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 19
(13:20 - 2nd) 22-D.Vaughn to KAN 12 for 7 yards (9-K.Prunty).
No Gain
2 & 3 - KSTATE 12
(12:40 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard to KAN 12 FUMBLES. 15-W.Howard to KAN 12 for no gain (1-K.Logan).
-1 YD
3 & 3 - KSTATE 12
(12:00 - 2nd) 22-D.Vaughn to KAN 13 for -1 yard (19-G.Potter).
Field Goal
4 & 4 - KSTATE 13
(11:27 - 2nd) 10-B.Lynch 32 yards Field Goal is Good.

KANSAS Jayhawks  - Downs (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:24 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:23 - 2nd) 8-T.Zentner kicks 62 yards from KST 35. 88-J.Horne to KAN 30 for 27 yards (33-T.Burns).
No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 30
(11:16 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 0-V.Gardner.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 30
(11:12 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels scrambles to KAN 35 for 5 yards (29-K.Duke).
+4 YD
3 & 5 - KANSAS 35
(10:37 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels complete to 0-V.Gardner. 0-V.Gardner pushed ob at KAN 39 for 4 yards (25-E.Boye-Doe).
-1 YD
4 & 1 - KANSAS 39
(9:59 - 2nd) 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 38 for -1 yard (31-J.McPherson).

KSTATE Wildcats  - FG (7 plays, 35 yards, 3:40 poss)

Result Play
+17 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 38
(9:56 - 2nd) 22-D.Vaughn to KAN 21 for 17 yards (9-K.Prunty).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 21
(9:21 - 2nd) 22-D.Vaughn to KAN 22 for -1 yard (14-S.Parker).
No Gain
2 & 11 - KSTATE 22
(8:40 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 22-D.Vaughn.
+11 YD
3 & 11 - KSTATE 22
(8:37 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard complete to 0-B.Moore. 0-B.Moore to KAN 11 for 11 yards (22-D.Mayberry).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 11
(8:01 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard to KAN 8 for 3 yards (50-M.Harris).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - KSTATE 8
(7:24 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard scrambles runs ob at KAN 6 for 2 yards.
+3 YD
3 & 5 - KSTATE 6
(6:52 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard complete to 87-N.Lenners. 87-N.Lenners to KAN 3 for 3 yards.
Field Goal
4 & 2 - KSTATE 3
(6:16 - 2nd) 10-B.Lynch 21 yards Field Goal is Good.

KANSAS Jayhawks  - Interception (3 plays, 73 yards, 0:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:13 - 2nd) 8-T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to KAN End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25
(6:13 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels scrambles to KAN 27 for 2 yards (32-J.Hughes).
No Gain
2 & 8 - KANSAS 27
(5:43 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 11-E.Naylor.
Int
3 & 8 - KANSAS 27
(5:34 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 20-D.Hishaw INTERCEPTED by 6-J.Gardner at KAN 24. 6-J.Gardner runs 24 yards for a touchdown.

KSTATE Wildcats  - TD (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:26 - 2nd) 10-B.Lynch extra point is good.

KANSAS Jayhawks  - TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:10 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:26 - 2nd) 8-T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to KAN End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25
(5:26 - 2nd) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 29 for 4 yards (0-E.Sullivan).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - KANSAS 29
(4:56 - 2nd) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 31 for 2 yards (32-J.Hughes).
+27 YD
3 & 4 - KANSAS 31
(4:24 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels complete to 89-M.Fairchild. 89-M.Fairchild to KST 42 for 27 yards (19-R.Elder).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 42
(4:02 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to KST 33 for 9 yards (12-A.Parker).
+6 YD
2 & 1 - KANSAS 33
(3:40 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to KST 27 for 6 yards (19-R.Elder).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 27
(3:18 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels complete to 11-E.Naylor. 11-E.Naylor to KST 15 for 12 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 15
(3:01 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to KST 8 for 7 yards (19-R.Elder).
+6 YD
2 & 3 - KANSAS 8
(2:28 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
No Gain
2 & 3 - KANSAS 8
(2:28 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Parchment.
+8 YD
3 & 3 - KANSAS 8
(2:22 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:16 - 2nd) 83-J.Borcila extra point is good.

KSTATE Wildcats  - Fumble (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:45 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:16 - 2nd) 44-T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to KST End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25
(2:16 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 20-D.Render.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 25
(2:11 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard complete to 22-D.Vaughn. 22-D.Vaughn to KST 30 for 5 yards (1-K.Logan).
No Gain
3 & 5 - KSTATE 30
(1:35 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 20-D.Render.
Punt
4 & 5 - KSTATE 30
(1:31 - 2nd) 8-T.Zentner punts 31 yards from KST 30. 8-K.Lassiter to KAN 39 FUMBLES. 33-T.Burns to KAN 41 for no gain.

KSTATE Wildcats

Result Play
+33 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 41
(1:21 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard complete to 22-D.Vaughn. 22-D.Vaughn to KAN 16 for 25 yards. Penalty on KAN 3-R.Thomas Personal Foul 8 yards enforced at KAN 16.

KSTATE Wildcats  - TD (3 plays, 41 yards, 0:29 poss)

Result Play
+25 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 41
(1:21 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard complete to 22-D.Vaughn. 22-D.Vaughn to KAN 16 for 25 yards (3-R.Thomas).
No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 16
(1:07 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Knowles.
+16 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 16
(0:59 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard complete to 19-S.Wheeler. 19-S.Wheeler runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:52 - 2nd) 10-B.Lynch extra point is good.

KANSAS Jayhawks  - TD (4 plays, 4 yards, 0:44 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:52 - 2nd) 8-T.Zentner kicks 61 yards from KST 35. 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 16 for 12 yards (21-A.Brown).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 16
(0:48 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels complete to 11-E.Naylor. 11-E.Naylor to KAN 21 for 5 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 5 - KANSAS 21
(0:28 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels scrambles runs ob at KAN 24 for 3 yards.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - KANSAS 24
(0:21 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels complete to 0-V.Gardner. 0-V.Gardner to KAN 25 for 1 yard (29-K.Duke).
Penalty
4 & 1 - KANSAS 25
(0:08 - 2nd) Penalty on KAN 2-L.Arnold False start 5 yards enforced at KAN 25. No Play.
Punt
4 & 6 - KANSAS 20
(0:08 - 2nd) 24-R.Vernon punts 32 yards from KAN 20. 88-P.Brooks runs 52 yards for a touchdown.

KSTATE Wildcats  - Halftime (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:00 - 2nd) 10-B.Lynch extra point is good.

KSTATE Wildcats  - TD (6 plays, 69 yards, 2:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 44-T.Allen kicks 39 yards from KAN 35. 52-N.Allen to KST 31 for 5 yards (99-M.Lee).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 31
(14:56 - 3rd) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 43 for 12 yards (4-E.Jones).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 43
(14:16 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard complete to 4-M.Knowles. 4-M.Knowles to KAN 49 for 8 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 2 - KSTATE 49
(14:00 - 3rd) 2-H.Trotter to KAN 47 for 2 yards (14-S.Parker).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 47
(13:25 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard complete to 13-C.Taylor. 13-C.Taylor pushed ob at KAN 38 for 9 yards (4-E.Jones).
+37 YD
2 & 1 - KSTATE 38
(12:57 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard complete to 13-C.Taylor. 13-C.Taylor to KAN 1 for 37 yards (1-K.Logan).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - KSTATE 1
(12:22 - 3rd) 22-D.Vaughn runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:17 - 3rd) 10-B.Lynch extra point is good.

KANSAS Jayhawks  - Punt (5 plays, 12 yards, 1:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:17 - 3rd) 8-T.Zentner kicks 40 yards from KST 35 to KAN 25 fair catch by 20-D.Hishaw.
No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25
(12:17 - 3rd) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Lassiter.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 25
(12:14 - 3rd) 17-J.Daniels complete to 89-M.Fairchild. 89-M.Fairchild to KAN 36 for 11 yards (0-E.Sullivan).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 36
(12:00 - 3rd) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 37 for 1 yard (31-J.McPherson).
No Gain
2 & 9 - KANSAS 37
(11:29 - 3rd) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Parchment.
No Gain
3 & 9 - KANSAS 37
(11:20 - 3rd) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 0-V.Gardner.
Punt
4 & 9 - KANSAS 37
(11:15 - 3rd) 24-R.Vernon punts 34 yards from KAN 37 out of bounds at the KST 29.

KSTATE Wildcats  - TD (8 plays, 71 yards, 3:25 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 29
(11:07 - 3rd) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 33 for 4 yards (18-D.Feaster).
+7 YD
2 & 6 - KSTATE 33
(10:34 - 3rd) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 40 for 7 yards (13-R.Dotson).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 40
(10:06 - 3rd) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 39 for -1 yard (50-M.Harris).
+21 YD
2 & 11 - KSTATE 39
(9:35 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard complete to 20-D.Render. 20-D.Render to KAN 40 for 21 yards.
+24 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 40
(9:06 - 3rd) 22-D.Vaughn pushed ob at KAN 16 for 24 yards (18-D.Feaster).
Penalty
1 & 10 - KSTATE 16
(8:35 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Moore. Penalty on KAN 18-D.Feaster Pass interference 14 yards enforced at KAN 16. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 2 - KSTATE 2
(8:28 - 3rd) 2-H.Trotter to KAN 1 for 1 yard (95-D.Terry).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - KSTATE 1
(7:47 - 3rd) 2-H.Trotter runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:42 - 3rd) 10-B.Lynch extra point is good.

KANSAS Jayhawks  - Punt (5 plays, 35 yards, 1:24 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:42 - 3rd) 8-T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to KAN End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25
(7:42 - 3rd) 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 30 for 5 yards (31-J.McPherson).
+27 YD
2 & 5 - KANSAS 30
(7:15 - 3rd) 0-V.Gardner runs ob at KST 43 for 27 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 43
(6:54 - 3rd) 0-V.Gardner to KST 40 for 3 yards (3-K.Thomas).
No Gain
2 & 7 - KANSAS 40
(6:30 - 3rd) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Parchment.
No Gain
3 & 7 - KANSAS 40
(6:24 - 3rd) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 11-E.Naylor.
Punt
4 & 7 - KANSAS 40
(6:18 - 3rd) 17-J.Daniels punts 34 yards from KST 40 out of bounds at the KST 6.

KSTATE Wildcats  - TD (11 plays, 94 yards, 5:22 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 6
(6:10 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard complete to 33-T.Burns. 33-T.Burns to KST 11 for 5 yards (14-S.Parker).
No Gain
2 & 5 - KSTATE 11
(5:57 - 3rd) 33-T.Burns to KST 11 for no gain (14-S.Parker).
+16 YD
3 & 5 - KSTATE 11
(5:20 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard complete to 13-C.Taylor. 13-C.Taylor to KST 27 for 16 yards (1-K.Logan).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 27
(4:56 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard complete to 13-C.Taylor. 13-C.Taylor to KST 33 for 6 yards (8-K.Mayberry).
+27 YD
2 & 4 - KSTATE 33
(4:19 - 3rd) 6-K.Mozee pushed ob at KAN 40 for 27 yards (1-K.Logan).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 40
(3:43 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard scrambles runs ob at KAN 36 for 4 yards.
+8 YD
2 & 6 - KSTATE 36
(3:13 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard complete to 36-M.Barta. 36-M.Barta to KAN 28 for 8 yards (1-K.Logan).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 28
(2:43 - 3rd) 6-K.Mozee to KAN 31 for -3 yards (50-M.Harris93-S.Burt).
+9 YD
2 & 13 - KSTATE 31
(2:05 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard to KAN 22 for 9 yards (37-H.Hatcher).
+9 YD
3 & 4 - KSTATE 22
(1:27 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard complete to 0-B.Moore. 0-B.Moore to KAN 13 for 9 yards (19-G.Potter).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 13
(0:51 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard complete to 0-B.Moore. 0-B.Moore runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:48 - 3rd) 10-B.Lynch extra point is good.

KANSAS Jayhawks  - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:23 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:48 - 3rd) 8-T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to KAN End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25
(0:48 - 3rd) 0-V.Gardner pushed ob at KAN 30 for 5 yards (21-A.Brown).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - KANSAS 30
(0:25 - 3rd) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 33 for 3 yards (93-J.Pickle).
No Gain
3 & 2 - KANSAS 33
(15:00 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Parchment. Penalty on KAN 4-A.Parchment Pass interference declined.
Punt
4 & 2 - KANSAS 33
(14:54 - 4th) 24-R.Vernon punts 39 yards from KAN 33. 88-P.Brooks to KAN 30 for 42 yards (81-K.McQueen).

KSTATE Wildcats  - Punt (4 plays, -8 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 30
(14:38 - 4th) 33-T.Burns to KAN 28 for 2 yards (15-K.Johnson).
Penalty
2 & 8 - KSTATE 28
(14:00 - 4th) 17-N.Ast complete to 36-M.Barta. 36-M.Barta to KAN 24 for 4 yards. Penalty on KST 70-K.Leveston Holding 10 yards enforced at KAN 28. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 18 - KSTATE 38
(13:32 - 4th) 17-N.Ast incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Wheeler.
No Gain
3 & 18 - KSTATE 38
(13:21 - 4th) 17-N.Ast incomplete. Intended for 81-K.Fox.
Punt
4 & 18 - KSTATE 38
(13:15 - 4th) 43-J.Blumer punts 30 yards from KAN 38 out of bounds at the KAN 8.

KANSAS Jayhawks  - Punt (5 plays, 15 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 8
(13:07 - 4th) 0-V.Gardner runs ob at KAN 14 for 6 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 4 - KANSAS 14
(12:42 - 4th) 0-V.Gardner pushed ob at KAN 20 for 6 yards (24-B.Monty).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 20
(12:13 - 4th) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 23 for 3 yards (13-K.Gainous).
No Gain
2 & 7 - KANSAS 23
(11:55 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels scrambles to KAN 23 for no gain (40-S.Trussell).
No Gain
3 & 7 - KANSAS 23
(11:17 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Lassiter.
Punt
4 & 7 - KANSAS 23
(11:13 - 4th) 24-R.Vernon punts 33 yards from KAN 23 to KST 44 fair catch by 88-P.Brooks.

KSTATE Wildcats  - Punt (4 plays, -4 yards, 2:11 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 44
(11:08 - 4th) 9-J.Wright to KST 45 for 1 yard (1-K.Logan).
Sack
2 & 9 - KSTATE 45
(10:23 - 4th) 17-N.Ast sacked at KST 34 for -11 yards (15-K.Johnson).
Penalty
3 & 20 - KSTATE 34
(9:37 - 4th) Penalty on KST 70-K.Leveston False start 5 yards enforced at KST 34. No Play.
+11 YD
3 & 25 - KSTATE 29
(9:26 - 4th) 17-N.Ast scrambles to KST 40 for 11 yards (18-D.Feaster). Penalty on KST 70-K.Leveston Holding declined.
Punt
4 & 14 - KSTATE 40
(8:57 - 4th) 8-T.Zentner punts 51 yards from KST 40 to the KAN 9 downed by 33-T.Burns.

KANSAS Jayhawks  - Punt (10 plays, 44 yards, 3:47 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 9
(8:49 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 11-E.Naylor.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 9
(8:43 - 4th) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 10 for 1 yard (38-B.Mott).
+19 YD
3 & 9 - KANSAS 10
(8:14 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels complete to 11-E.Naylor. 11-E.Naylor to KAN 29 for 19 yards (21-A.Brown).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 29
(7:53 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels scrambles to KAN 34 for 5 yards (41-A.Moore).
+7 YD
2 & 5 - KANSAS 34
(7:27 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels complete to 19-S.McBride. 19-S.McBride to KAN 41 for 7 yards (8-T.Denson).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 41
(6:56 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels complete to 19-S.McBride. 19-S.McBride to KAN 47 for 6 yards (36-H.Henry).
+7 YD
2 & 4 - KANSAS 47
(6:26 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels complete to 81-K.McQueen. 81-K.McQueen to KST 46 for 7 yards (14-T.Lewis).
Sack
1 & 10 - KANSAS 46
(6:04 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels sacked at KAN 48 for -6 yards (50-T.Taleni).
No Gain
2 & 16 - KANSAS 48
(5:23 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Golightly.
+5 YD
3 & 16 - KANSAS 48
(5:19 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels complete to 0-V.Gardner. 0-V.Gardner to KST 47 for 5 yards (36-H.Henry). Penalty on KAN 10-T.Golightly Illegal block in the back declined.
Punt
4 & 11 - KANSAS 47
(5:02 - 4th) 24-R.Vernon punts 35 yards from KST 47 to KST 12 fair catch by 88-P.Brooks.

KSTATE Wildcats  - Fumble (1 plays, 3 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 12
(4:57 - 4th) 6-K.Mozee to KST 16 FUMBLES (2-C.Harris). 22-D.Mayberry to KST 15 for no gain.

KANSAS Jayhawks  - TD (2 plays, 15 yards, 0:11 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - KANSAS 15
(4:49 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 11-E.Naylor. Penalty on KST 8-T.Denson Pass interference 11 yards enforced at KST 15. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 4 - KANSAS 4
(4:42 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels scrambles runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:38 - 4th) 83-J.Borcila extra point is good.

KSTATE Wildcats  - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:38 - 4th) 44-T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to KST End Zone. touchback.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25
(4:38 - 4th) 9-J.Wright pushed ob at KST 23 for -2 yards (15-K.Johnson).
+9 YD
2 & 12 - KSTATE 23
(3:56 - 4th) 17-N.Ast complete to 1-K.Garber. 1-K.Garber runs ob at KST 32 for 9 yards.
No Gain
3 & 3 - KSTATE 32
(3:25 - 4th) 17-N.Ast incomplete. Intended for 18-E.Hommel.
Punt
4 & 3 - KSTATE 32
(3:22 - 4th) 43-J.Blumer punts 39 yards from KST 32 to KAN 29 fair catch by 8-K.Lassiter.

KANSAS Jayhawks  - Downs (9 plays, 55 yards, 3:02 poss)

Result Play
+28 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 29
(3:15 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels complete to 80-L.Grimm. 80-L.Grimm to KST 43 for 28 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 43
(2:58 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels complete to 19-S.McBride. 19-S.McBride to KST 39 for 4 yards (27-C.Key).
+9 YD
2 & 6 - KANSAS 39
(2:30 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels complete to 20-D.Hishaw. 20-D.Hishaw pushed ob at KST 30 for 9 yards (34-L.Archer).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 30
(2:03 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels complete to 11-E.Naylor. 11-E.Naylor to KST 26 for 4 yards (27-C.Key).
+14 YD
2 & 6 - KANSAS 26
(1:38 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to KST 12 for 14 yards (14-T.Lewis).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 12
(1:19 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels scrambles to KST 9 for 3 yards (41-A.Moore).
No Gain
2 & 7 - KANSAS 9
(0:53 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 11-E.Naylor.
Sack
3 & 7 - KANSAS 9
(0:51 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels sacked at KST 16 for -7 yards (91-F.Anudike).
No Gain
4 & 14 - KANSAS 16
(0:13 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 11-E.Naylor.

KSTATE Wildcats  - End of Game (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 16
(0:07 - 4th) 17-N.Ast kneels at KST 14 for -2 yards.
