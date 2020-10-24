Drive Chart
|
|
|KANSAS
|KSTATE
Key Players
|
|
J. Daniels
17 QB
207 PaYds, INT, 27 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
|
D. Vaughn
22 RB
71 RuYds, RuTD, 81 ReYds, 4 RECs
Touchdown 9:37
92-D.Gagen punts 38 yards from KAN 17. 88-P.Brooks runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
00:00
pos
0
6
Touchdown 5:34
17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 20-D.Hishaw INTERCEPTED by 6-J.Gardner at KAN 24. 6-J.Gardner runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
73
yds
00:39
pos
0
19
Touchdown 0:59
15-W.Howard complete to 19-S.Wheeler. 19-S.Wheeler runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
41
yds
00:29
pos
7
26
Touchdown 0:08
24-R.Vernon punts 32 yards from KAN 20. 88-P.Brooks runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
9
yds
00:44
pos
7
33
Touchdown 0:51
15-W.Howard complete to 0-B.Moore. 0-B.Moore runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
94
yds
05:22
pos
7
54
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|17
|Rushing
|5
|6
|Passing
|11
|10
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-18
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|320
|381
|Total Plays
|78
|61
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|113
|129
|Rush Attempts
|39
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|3.9
|Yards Passing
|207
|252
|Comp. - Att.
|22-39
|18-28
|Yards Per Pass
|4.3
|8.3
|Penalties - Yards
|3-29
|10-81
|Touchdowns
|2
|7
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|3
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|9-35.2
|6-38.3
|Return Yards
|-2
|213
|Punts - Returns
|2--2
|4-189
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-24
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|207
|PASS YDS
|252
|
|
|113
|RUSH YDS
|129
|
|
|320
|TOTAL YDS
|381
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 17 QB
|J. Daniels
|22/39
|207
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
V. Gardner 0 RB
|V. Gardner
|16
|72
|0
|27
|
J. Daniels 17 QB
|J. Daniels
|17
|27
|2
|11
|
D. Hishaw Jr. 20 RB
|D. Hishaw Jr.
|6
|14
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Lassiter II 8 WR
|K. Lassiter II
|11
|7
|58
|0
|15
|
E. Naylor II 11 WR
|E. Naylor II
|9
|4
|40
|0
|19
|
M. Fairchild 89 TE
|M. Fairchild
|2
|2
|38
|0
|27
|
L. Grimm 80 WR
|L. Grimm
|1
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
S. McBride 19 WR
|S. McBride
|3
|3
|17
|0
|7
|
V. Gardner 0 RB
|V. Gardner
|5
|3
|10
|0
|5
|
D. Hishaw Jr. 20 RB
|D. Hishaw Jr.
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
K. McQueen 81 WR
|K. McQueen
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Golightly 10 WR
|T. Golightly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Parchment 4 WR
|A. Parchment
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Logan Jr. 1 CB
|K. Logan Jr.
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Parker 14 LB
|S. Parker
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 15 LB
|K. Johnson
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Potter 19 LB
|G. Potter
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Feaster 18 LB
|D. Feaster
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Harris 50 DL
|M. Harris
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harris 2 CB
|C. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Thomas 3 S
|R. Thomas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jones 4 CB
|E. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Prunty 9 CB
|K. Prunty
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Dotson 13 CB
|R. Dotson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Mayberry 8 CB
|K. Mayberry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Hatcher 37 LB
|H. Hatcher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Terry 95 DL
|D. Terry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mayberry 22 CB
|D. Mayberry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lee 99 DL
|M. Lee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Burt 93 DL
|S. Burt
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Borcila 83 K
|J. Borcila
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Vernon 24 P
|R. Vernon
|5
|34.6
|1
|39
|
D. Gagen 92 P
|D. Gagen
|3
|36.7
|0
|42
|
J. Daniels 17 QB
|J. Daniels
|1
|34.0
|1
|34
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Horne 88 WR
|J. Horne
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|
D. Hishaw Jr. 20 RB
|D. Hishaw Jr.
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Lassiter II 8 WR
|K. Lassiter II
|2
|-1.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Vaughn 22 RB
|D. Vaughn
|11
|71
|1
|24
|
K. Mozee 6 RB
|K. Mozee
|3
|27
|0
|27
|
W. Howard 15 QB
|W. Howard
|6
|23
|0
|9
|
H. Trotter 2 RB
|H. Trotter
|6
|9
|1
|3
|
T. Burns 33 RB
|T. Burns
|2
|2
|0
|2
|
N. Ast 17 QB
|N. Ast
|2
|0
|0
|11
|
J. Wright 9 RB
|J. Wright
|2
|-1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Vaughn 22 RB
|D. Vaughn
|5
|4
|81
|0
|36
|
C. Taylor 13 WR
|C. Taylor
|4
|4
|68
|0
|37
|
B. Moore 0 TE
|B. Moore
|3
|3
|33
|1
|13
|
D. Render 20 WR
|D. Render
|3
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
S. Wheeler 19 TE
|S. Wheeler
|2
|1
|16
|1
|16
|
K. Garber 1 WR
|K. Garber
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Barta 36 FB
|M. Barta
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|4
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Burns 33 RB
|T. Burns
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
N. Lenners 87 FB
|N. Lenners
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
H. Trotter 2 RB
|H. Trotter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Fox 81 TE
|K. Fox
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Hommel 18 WR
|E. Hommel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Elder 19 DB
|R. Elder
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McPherson 31 DB
|J. McPherson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Sullivan 0 LB
|E. Sullivan
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Parker 12 DB
|A. Parker
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Huggins 92 DT
|E. Huggins
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
W. Hubert 56 DE
|W. Hubert
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
H. Henry 36 DB
|H. Henry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Massie 90 DE
|B. Massie
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hughes 32 LB
|J. Hughes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brown 21 DB
|A. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Key 27 DB
|C. Key
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Denson 8 DB
|T. Denson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Duke 29 DE
|K. Duke
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Moore 41 LB
|A. Moore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lewis 14 DB
|T. Lewis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gainous 13 DE
|K. Gainous
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Fletcher 55 LB
|C. Fletcher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Jones 4 DB
|W. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Monty 24 DB
|B. Monty
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Taleni 50 DE
|T. Taleni
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Mott 38 DE
|B. Mott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thomas 3 DB
|K. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hentz II 15 DT
|R. Hentz II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pickle 93 DT
|J. Pickle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Anudike 91 DE
|F. Anudike
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Boye-Doe 25 DB
|E. Boye-Doe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Trussell 40 DE
|S. Trussell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Archer 34 LB
|L. Archer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Green 22 LB
|D. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gardner 6 DB
|J. Gardner
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Wiley 59 DT
|D. Wiley
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Lynch 10 K
|B. Lynch
|2/2
|32
|7/7
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Zentner 8 P
|T. Zentner
|3
|37.3
|2
|51
|
J. Blumer 43 P
|J. Blumer
|3
|39.3
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Allen 52 LB
|N. Allen
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Brooks 88 WR
|P. Brooks
|4
|47.3
|55
|2
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 8-T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to KAN End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(15:00 - 1st) 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 28 for 3 yards (92-E.Huggins).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 7 - KANSAS 28(14:31 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 19-R.Elder at KAN 49. 19-R.Elder to KAN 49 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - KANSAS 28(14:31 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Lassiter.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - KANSAS 28(14:28 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels scrambles to KAN 31 for 3 yards (0-E.Sullivan).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - KANSAS 31(13:45 - 1st) 92-D.Gagen punts 30 yards from KAN 31 out of bounds at the KST 39.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Punt (9 plays, 23 yards, 2:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 39(13:38 - 1st) 22-D.Vaughn pushed ob at KST 41 for 2 yards (15-K.Johnson19-G.Potter).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - KSTATE 41(13:01 - 1st) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Knowles.
|+36 YD
|
3 & 8 - KSTATE 41(12:55 - 1st) 15-W.Howard complete to 22-D.Vaughn. 22-D.Vaughn to KAN 23 for 36 yards (3-R.Thomas).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 23(12:23 - 1st) Penalty on KST 0-B.Moore False start 5 yards enforced at KAN 23. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - KSTATE 28(12:10 - 1st) 2-H.Trotter to KAN 28 for no gain (14-S.Parker).
|Penalty
|
2 & 15 - KSTATE 28(11:30 - 1st) Penalty on KST 76-J.Rivas False start 5 yards enforced at KAN 28. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - KSTATE 33(11:10 - 1st) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Knowles.
|No Gain
|
3 & 20 - KSTATE 33(11:03 - 1st) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 2-H.Trotter.
|Penalty
|
4 & 20 - KSTATE 33(10:58 - 1st) Team penalty on KST Delay of game 5 yards enforced at KAN 33. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 25 - KSTATE 38(10:58 - 1st) 8-T.Zentner punts 30 yards from KAN 38 to KAN 8 fair catch by 8-K.Lassiter.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 8(10:51 - 1st) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 10 for 2 yards (22-D.Green).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - KANSAS 10(10:21 - 1st) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 12 for 2 yards (92-E.Huggins31-J.McPherson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - KANSAS 12(9:51 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Lassiter.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - KANSAS 12(9:47 - 1st) 92-D.Gagen punts 26 yards from KAN 12. 88-P.Brooks pushed ob at KAN 30 for 8 yards (81-K.McQueen). Penalty on KST 19-R.Elder Running into kicker 5 yards enforced at KAN 12. No Play.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Missed FG (13 plays, 53 yards, 6:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:22 - 1st) 8-T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to KAN End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(9:22 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Parchment. Penalty on KST 6-J.Gardner Pass interference 15 yards enforced at KAN 25. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 40(9:16 - 1st) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 38 for -2 yards (90-B.Massie).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 12 - KANSAS 38(8:43 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to KST 47 for 15 yards (12-A.Parker).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 47(8:21 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels sacked at KAN 48 for -5 yards (59-D.Wiley92-E.Huggins).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 15 - KANSAS 48(7:40 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to KST 48 for 4 yards (19-R.Elder).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 11 - KANSAS 48(7:10 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels scrambles to KST 37 for 11 yards (8-T.Denson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 37(6:36 - 1st) 20-D.Hishaw to KST 33 for 4 yards (31-J.McPherson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - KANSAS 33(6:02 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels to KST 29 for 4 yards (12-A.Parker).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - KANSAS 29(5:17 - 1st) 20-D.Hishaw to KST 28 FUMBLES (15-R.Hentz). 72-A.Lopeti to KST 26 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - KANSAS 29(5:17 - 1st) 20-D.Hishaw to KST 29 for no gain (15-R.Hentz).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 2 - KANSAS 29(4:59 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels scrambles to KST 27 for 2 yards (19-R.Elder).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 27(4:35 - 1st) 0-V.Gardner to KST 26 for 1 yard (55-C.Fletcher).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - KANSAS 26(3:59 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to KST 23 for 3 yards (19-R.Elder).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - KANSAS 23(3:12 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels scrambles to KST 22 for 1 yard (90-B.Massie).
|No Good
|
4 & 5 - KANSAS 22(2:28 - 1st) 83-J.Borcila 40 yards Field Goal is No Good.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 2:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 22(2:28 - 1st) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 22 for no gain (9-K.Prunty). Penalty on KST 0-B.Moore Illegal low block 11 yards enforced at KST 22. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 21 - KSTATE 11(2:13 - 1st) 2-H.Trotter to KST 13 for 2 yards (19-G.Potter).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 19 - KSTATE 13(1:35 - 1st) 15-W.Howard scrambles runs ob at KST 33 for 20 yards. Penalty on KST 2-H.Trotter Holding 9 yards enforced at KST 18.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 23 - KSTATE 9(1:02 - 1st) 2-H.Trotter to KST 12 for 3 yards (15-K.Johnson).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 20 - KSTATE 12(0:45 - 1st) 15-W.Howard complete to 22-D.Vaughn. 22-D.Vaughn to KST 27 for 15 yards (99-M.Lee).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - KSTATE 27(0:09 - 1st) 8-T.Zentner punts 49 yards from KST 27. 8-K.Lassiter to KAN 22 for -2 yards (9-K.Prunty). Penalty on KAN 43-J.Dineen Holding 10 yards enforced at KAN 22.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 12(0:00 - 1st) 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 15 for 3 yards (4-W.Jones).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - KANSAS 15(15:00 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels sacked at KAN 9 for -6 yards (56-W.Hubert).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 13 - KANSAS 9(14:06 - 2nd) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 17 for 8 yards (56-W.Hubert).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - KANSAS 17(13:32 - 2nd) 92-D.Gagen punts 42 yards from KAN 17. 88-P.Brooks to KAN 19 for 40 yards (25-G.Flomo).
KSTATE
Wildcats
- FG (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 19(13:20 - 2nd) 22-D.Vaughn to KAN 12 for 7 yards (9-K.Prunty).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - KSTATE 12(12:40 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard to KAN 12 FUMBLES. 15-W.Howard to KAN 12 for no gain (1-K.Logan).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 3 - KSTATE 12(12:00 - 2nd) 22-D.Vaughn to KAN 13 for -1 yard (19-G.Potter).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - KSTATE 13(11:27 - 2nd) 10-B.Lynch 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Downs (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:23 - 2nd) 8-T.Zentner kicks 62 yards from KST 35. 88-J.Horne to KAN 30 for 27 yards (33-T.Burns).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 30(11:16 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 0-V.Gardner.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 30(11:12 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels scrambles to KAN 35 for 5 yards (29-K.Duke).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - KANSAS 35(10:37 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels complete to 0-V.Gardner. 0-V.Gardner pushed ob at KAN 39 for 4 yards (25-E.Boye-Doe).
|-1 YD
|
4 & 1 - KANSAS 39(9:59 - 2nd) 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 38 for -1 yard (31-J.McPherson).
KSTATE
Wildcats
- FG (7 plays, 35 yards, 3:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 38(9:56 - 2nd) 22-D.Vaughn to KAN 21 for 17 yards (9-K.Prunty).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 21(9:21 - 2nd) 22-D.Vaughn to KAN 22 for -1 yard (14-S.Parker).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - KSTATE 22(8:40 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 22-D.Vaughn.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 11 - KSTATE 22(8:37 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard complete to 0-B.Moore. 0-B.Moore to KAN 11 for 11 yards (22-D.Mayberry).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 11(8:01 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard to KAN 8 for 3 yards (50-M.Harris).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - KSTATE 8(7:24 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard scrambles runs ob at KAN 6 for 2 yards.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - KSTATE 6(6:52 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard complete to 87-N.Lenners. 87-N.Lenners to KAN 3 for 3 yards.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - KSTATE 3(6:16 - 2nd) 10-B.Lynch 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Interception (3 plays, 73 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:13 - 2nd) 8-T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to KAN End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(6:13 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels scrambles to KAN 27 for 2 yards (32-J.Hughes).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - KANSAS 27(5:43 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 11-E.Naylor.
|Int
|
3 & 8 - KANSAS 27(5:34 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 20-D.Hishaw INTERCEPTED by 6-J.Gardner at KAN 24. 6-J.Gardner runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:26 - 2nd) 8-T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to KAN End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(5:26 - 2nd) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 29 for 4 yards (0-E.Sullivan).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - KANSAS 29(4:56 - 2nd) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 31 for 2 yards (32-J.Hughes).
|+27 YD
|
3 & 4 - KANSAS 31(4:24 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels complete to 89-M.Fairchild. 89-M.Fairchild to KST 42 for 27 yards (19-R.Elder).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 42(4:02 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to KST 33 for 9 yards (12-A.Parker).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - KANSAS 33(3:40 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to KST 27 for 6 yards (19-R.Elder).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 27(3:18 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels complete to 11-E.Naylor. 11-E.Naylor to KST 15 for 12 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 15(3:01 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to KST 8 for 7 yards (19-R.Elder).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - KANSAS 8(2:28 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - KANSAS 8(2:28 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Parchment.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - KANSAS 8(2:22 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:16 - 2nd) 83-J.Borcila extra point is good.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Fumble (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:16 - 2nd) 44-T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to KST End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(2:16 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 20-D.Render.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 25(2:11 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard complete to 22-D.Vaughn. 22-D.Vaughn to KST 30 for 5 yards (1-K.Logan).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - KSTATE 30(1:35 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 20-D.Render.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - KSTATE 30(1:31 - 2nd) 8-T.Zentner punts 31 yards from KST 30. 8-K.Lassiter to KAN 39 FUMBLES. 33-T.Burns to KAN 41 for no gain.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- TD (3 plays, 41 yards, 0:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 41(1:21 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard complete to 22-D.Vaughn. 22-D.Vaughn to KAN 16 for 25 yards (3-R.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 16(1:07 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Knowles.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 16(0:59 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard complete to 19-S.Wheeler. 19-S.Wheeler runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:52 - 2nd) 10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- TD (4 plays, 4 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:52 - 2nd) 8-T.Zentner kicks 61 yards from KST 35. 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 16 for 12 yards (21-A.Brown).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 16(0:48 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels complete to 11-E.Naylor. 11-E.Naylor to KAN 21 for 5 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - KANSAS 21(0:28 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels scrambles runs ob at KAN 24 for 3 yards.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - KANSAS 24(0:21 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels complete to 0-V.Gardner. 0-V.Gardner to KAN 25 for 1 yard (29-K.Duke).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - KANSAS 25(0:08 - 2nd) Penalty on KAN 2-L.Arnold False start 5 yards enforced at KAN 25. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - KANSAS 20(0:08 - 2nd) 24-R.Vernon punts 32 yards from KAN 20. 88-P.Brooks runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- TD (6 plays, 69 yards, 2:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 44-T.Allen kicks 39 yards from KAN 35. 52-N.Allen to KST 31 for 5 yards (99-M.Lee).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 31(14:56 - 3rd) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 43 for 12 yards (4-E.Jones).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 43(14:16 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard complete to 4-M.Knowles. 4-M.Knowles to KAN 49 for 8 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - KSTATE 49(14:00 - 3rd) 2-H.Trotter to KAN 47 for 2 yards (14-S.Parker).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 47(13:25 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard complete to 13-C.Taylor. 13-C.Taylor pushed ob at KAN 38 for 9 yards (4-E.Jones).
|+37 YD
|
2 & 1 - KSTATE 38(12:57 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard complete to 13-C.Taylor. 13-C.Taylor to KAN 1 for 37 yards (1-K.Logan).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - KSTATE 1(12:22 - 3rd) 22-D.Vaughn runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:17 - 3rd) 10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Punt (5 plays, 12 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:17 - 3rd) 8-T.Zentner kicks 40 yards from KST 35 to KAN 25 fair catch by 20-D.Hishaw.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(12:17 - 3rd) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Lassiter.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 25(12:14 - 3rd) 17-J.Daniels complete to 89-M.Fairchild. 89-M.Fairchild to KAN 36 for 11 yards (0-E.Sullivan).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 36(12:00 - 3rd) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 37 for 1 yard (31-J.McPherson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - KANSAS 37(11:29 - 3rd) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Parchment.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - KANSAS 37(11:20 - 3rd) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 0-V.Gardner.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - KANSAS 37(11:15 - 3rd) 24-R.Vernon punts 34 yards from KAN 37 out of bounds at the KST 29.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- TD (8 plays, 71 yards, 3:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 29(11:07 - 3rd) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 33 for 4 yards (18-D.Feaster).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - KSTATE 33(10:34 - 3rd) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 40 for 7 yards (13-R.Dotson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 40(10:06 - 3rd) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 39 for -1 yard (50-M.Harris).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 11 - KSTATE 39(9:35 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard complete to 20-D.Render. 20-D.Render to KAN 40 for 21 yards.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 40(9:06 - 3rd) 22-D.Vaughn pushed ob at KAN 16 for 24 yards (18-D.Feaster).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 16(8:35 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Moore. Penalty on KAN 18-D.Feaster Pass interference 14 yards enforced at KAN 16. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - KSTATE 2(8:28 - 3rd) 2-H.Trotter to KAN 1 for 1 yard (95-D.Terry).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - KSTATE 1(7:47 - 3rd) 2-H.Trotter runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:42 - 3rd) 10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Punt (5 plays, 35 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:42 - 3rd) 8-T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to KAN End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(7:42 - 3rd) 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 30 for 5 yards (31-J.McPherson).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 5 - KANSAS 30(7:15 - 3rd) 0-V.Gardner runs ob at KST 43 for 27 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 43(6:54 - 3rd) 0-V.Gardner to KST 40 for 3 yards (3-K.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - KANSAS 40(6:30 - 3rd) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Parchment.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - KANSAS 40(6:24 - 3rd) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 11-E.Naylor.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - KANSAS 40(6:18 - 3rd) 17-J.Daniels punts 34 yards from KST 40 out of bounds at the KST 6.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- TD (11 plays, 94 yards, 5:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 6(6:10 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard complete to 33-T.Burns. 33-T.Burns to KST 11 for 5 yards (14-S.Parker).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - KSTATE 11(5:57 - 3rd) 33-T.Burns to KST 11 for no gain (14-S.Parker).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 5 - KSTATE 11(5:20 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard complete to 13-C.Taylor. 13-C.Taylor to KST 27 for 16 yards (1-K.Logan).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 27(4:56 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard complete to 13-C.Taylor. 13-C.Taylor to KST 33 for 6 yards (8-K.Mayberry).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 4 - KSTATE 33(4:19 - 3rd) 6-K.Mozee pushed ob at KAN 40 for 27 yards (1-K.Logan).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 40(3:43 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard scrambles runs ob at KAN 36 for 4 yards.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - KSTATE 36(3:13 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard complete to 36-M.Barta. 36-M.Barta to KAN 28 for 8 yards (1-K.Logan).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 28(2:43 - 3rd) 6-K.Mozee to KAN 31 for -3 yards (50-M.Harris93-S.Burt).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 13 - KSTATE 31(2:05 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard to KAN 22 for 9 yards (37-H.Hatcher).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - KSTATE 22(1:27 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard complete to 0-B.Moore. 0-B.Moore to KAN 13 for 9 yards (19-G.Potter).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 13(0:51 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard complete to 0-B.Moore. 0-B.Moore runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:48 - 3rd) 10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:48 - 3rd) 8-T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to KAN End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(0:48 - 3rd) 0-V.Gardner pushed ob at KAN 30 for 5 yards (21-A.Brown).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - KANSAS 30(0:25 - 3rd) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 33 for 3 yards (93-J.Pickle).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - KANSAS 33(15:00 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Parchment. Penalty on KAN 4-A.Parchment Pass interference declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - KANSAS 33(14:54 - 4th) 24-R.Vernon punts 39 yards from KAN 33. 88-P.Brooks to KAN 30 for 42 yards (81-K.McQueen).
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Punt (4 plays, -8 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 30(14:38 - 4th) 33-T.Burns to KAN 28 for 2 yards (15-K.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - KSTATE 28(14:00 - 4th) 17-N.Ast complete to 36-M.Barta. 36-M.Barta to KAN 24 for 4 yards. Penalty on KST 70-K.Leveston Holding 10 yards enforced at KAN 28. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 18 - KSTATE 38(13:32 - 4th) 17-N.Ast incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Wheeler.
|No Gain
|
3 & 18 - KSTATE 38(13:21 - 4th) 17-N.Ast incomplete. Intended for 81-K.Fox.
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - KSTATE 38(13:15 - 4th) 43-J.Blumer punts 30 yards from KAN 38 out of bounds at the KAN 8.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Punt (5 plays, 15 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 8(13:07 - 4th) 0-V.Gardner runs ob at KAN 14 for 6 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - KANSAS 14(12:42 - 4th) 0-V.Gardner pushed ob at KAN 20 for 6 yards (24-B.Monty).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 20(12:13 - 4th) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 23 for 3 yards (13-K.Gainous).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - KANSAS 23(11:55 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels scrambles to KAN 23 for no gain (40-S.Trussell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - KANSAS 23(11:17 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Lassiter.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - KANSAS 23(11:13 - 4th) 24-R.Vernon punts 33 yards from KAN 23 to KST 44 fair catch by 88-P.Brooks.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Punt (4 plays, -4 yards, 2:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 44(11:08 - 4th) 9-J.Wright to KST 45 for 1 yard (1-K.Logan).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - KSTATE 45(10:23 - 4th) 17-N.Ast sacked at KST 34 for -11 yards (15-K.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 20 - KSTATE 34(9:37 - 4th) Penalty on KST 70-K.Leveston False start 5 yards enforced at KST 34. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 25 - KSTATE 29(9:26 - 4th) 17-N.Ast scrambles to KST 40 for 11 yards (18-D.Feaster). Penalty on KST 70-K.Leveston Holding declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - KSTATE 40(8:57 - 4th) 8-T.Zentner punts 51 yards from KST 40 to the KAN 9 downed by 33-T.Burns.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Punt (10 plays, 44 yards, 3:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 9(8:49 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 11-E.Naylor.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 9(8:43 - 4th) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 10 for 1 yard (38-B.Mott).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 9 - KANSAS 10(8:14 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels complete to 11-E.Naylor. 11-E.Naylor to KAN 29 for 19 yards (21-A.Brown).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 29(7:53 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels scrambles to KAN 34 for 5 yards (41-A.Moore).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - KANSAS 34(7:27 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels complete to 19-S.McBride. 19-S.McBride to KAN 41 for 7 yards (8-T.Denson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 41(6:56 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels complete to 19-S.McBride. 19-S.McBride to KAN 47 for 6 yards (36-H.Henry).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - KANSAS 47(6:26 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels complete to 81-K.McQueen. 81-K.McQueen to KST 46 for 7 yards (14-T.Lewis).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 46(6:04 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels sacked at KAN 48 for -6 yards (50-T.Taleni).
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - KANSAS 48(5:23 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Golightly.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 16 - KANSAS 48(5:19 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels complete to 0-V.Gardner. 0-V.Gardner to KST 47 for 5 yards (36-H.Henry). Penalty on KAN 10-T.Golightly Illegal block in the back declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - KANSAS 47(5:02 - 4th) 24-R.Vernon punts 35 yards from KST 47 to KST 12 fair catch by 88-P.Brooks.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- TD (2 plays, 15 yards, 0:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 15(4:49 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 11-E.Naylor. Penalty on KST 8-T.Denson Pass interference 11 yards enforced at KST 15. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - KANSAS 4(4:42 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels scrambles runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:38 - 4th) 83-J.Borcila extra point is good.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:38 - 4th) 44-T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to KST End Zone. touchback.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(4:38 - 4th) 9-J.Wright pushed ob at KST 23 for -2 yards (15-K.Johnson).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 12 - KSTATE 23(3:56 - 4th) 17-N.Ast complete to 1-K.Garber. 1-K.Garber runs ob at KST 32 for 9 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - KSTATE 32(3:25 - 4th) 17-N.Ast incomplete. Intended for 18-E.Hommel.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - KSTATE 32(3:22 - 4th) 43-J.Blumer punts 39 yards from KST 32 to KAN 29 fair catch by 8-K.Lassiter.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Downs (9 plays, 55 yards, 3:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 29(3:15 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels complete to 80-L.Grimm. 80-L.Grimm to KST 43 for 28 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 43(2:58 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels complete to 19-S.McBride. 19-S.McBride to KST 39 for 4 yards (27-C.Key).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - KANSAS 39(2:30 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels complete to 20-D.Hishaw. 20-D.Hishaw pushed ob at KST 30 for 9 yards (34-L.Archer).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 30(2:03 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels complete to 11-E.Naylor. 11-E.Naylor to KST 26 for 4 yards (27-C.Key).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - KANSAS 26(1:38 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to KST 12 for 14 yards (14-T.Lewis).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 12(1:19 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels scrambles to KST 9 for 3 yards (41-A.Moore).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - KANSAS 9(0:53 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 11-E.Naylor.
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - KANSAS 9(0:51 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels sacked at KST 16 for -7 yards (91-F.Anudike).
|No Gain
|
4 & 14 - KANSAS 16(0:13 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 11-E.Naylor.