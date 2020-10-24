Drive Chart
|
|
|BAMA
|TENN
Key Players
|
|
N. Harris
22 RB
96 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, 61 ReYds, 6 RECs
|
|
J. Guarantano
2 QB
162 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 22 RuYds
Touchdown 6:18
2-J.Guarantano complete to 11-J.Hyatt. 11-J.Hyatt runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
02:05
pos
21
9
Touchdown 14:36
3-E.Gray to TEN 28 FUMBLES (13-M.Moore). 13-M.Moore runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
3
yds
00:24
pos
34
10
Touchdown 2:57
2-J.Guarantano complete to 5-J.Palmer. 5-J.Palmer runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
85
yds
01:27
pos
42
16
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|31
|16
|Rushing
|9
|7
|Passing
|20
|7
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-12
|4-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-4
|Total Net Yards
|587
|302
|Total Plays
|76
|63
|Avg Gain
|7.7
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|170
|139
|Rush Attempts
|40
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|3.7
|Yards Passing
|417
|163
|Comp. - Att.
|28-36
|14-25
|Yards Per Pass
|11.2
|6.5
|Penalties - Yards
|7-45
|8-33
|Touchdowns
|6
|2
|Rushing TDs
|5
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-34.5
|6-45.8
|Return Yards
|4
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-4
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|417
|PASS YDS
|163
|
|
|170
|RUSH YDS
|139
|
|
|587
|TOTAL YDS
|302
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Harris 22 RB
|N. Harris
|20
|96
|3
|16
|
T. Sanders 24 RB
|T. Sanders
|7
|39
|0
|20
|
B. Robinson Jr. 4 RB
|B. Robinson Jr.
|4
|29
|1
|13
|
M. Jones 10 QB
|M. Jones
|5
|4
|1
|7
|
J. Parks 23 LB
|J. Parks
|2
|3
|0
|4
|
R. Williams 23 RB
|R. Williams
|2
|3
|0
|4
|
S. Bolden 18 WR
|S. Bolden
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
B. Young 9 QB
|B. Young
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Metchie III 8 WR
|J. Metchie III
|9
|7
|151
|0
|45
|
S. Bolden 18 WR
|S. Bolden
|7
|6
|94
|0
|30
|
D. Smith 6 WR
|D. Smith
|10
|7
|73
|0
|16
|
N. Harris 22 RB
|N. Harris
|7
|6
|61
|0
|14
|
M. Forristall 87 TE
|M. Forristall
|1
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
J. Billingsley 19 TE
|J. Billingsley
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Harris 8 LB
|C. Harris
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moses 32 LB
|D. Moses
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Surtain II 2 DB
|P. Surtain II
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wright 3 DB
|D. Wright
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Young 47 DL
|B. Young
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Mathis 48 DL
|P. Mathis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Moore 13 DB
|M. Moore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Anderson Jr. 31 LB
|W. Anderson Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Barmore 58 DL
|C. Barmore
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 50 DL
|T. Smith
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Allen 4 LB
|C. Allen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McMillon 40 LB
|J. McMillon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jobe 28 DB
|J. Jobe
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Eboigbe 92 DL
|J. Eboigbe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Branch 14 DB
|B. Branch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Reichard 16 K
|W. Reichard
|2/2
|39
|6/6
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Scott 85 P
|C. Scott
|2
|34.5
|2
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Waddle 17 WR
|J. Waddle
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Bolden 18 WR
|S. Bolden
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Guarantano 2 QB
|J. Guarantano
|13/24
|162
|2
|0
|
B. Maurer 18 QB
|B. Maurer
|1/1
|1
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Gray 3 RB
|E. Gray
|19
|57
|0
|11
|
T. Chandler 8 RB
|T. Chandler
|10
|37
|0
|11
|
J. Guarantano 2 QB
|J. Guarantano
|3
|22
|0
|12
|
B. Maurer 18 QB
|B. Maurer
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Small 20 RB
|J. Small
|5
|8
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hyatt 11 WR
|J. Hyatt
|2
|2
|86
|1
|48
|
J. Palmer 5 WR
|J. Palmer
|10
|4
|57
|1
|27
|
P. Fant 88 TE
|P. Fant
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
E. Gray 3 RB
|E. Gray
|3
|3
|5
|0
|7
|
V. Jones Jr. 1 WR
|V. Jones Jr.
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
R. Keyton 80 WR
|R. Keyton
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Small 20 RB
|J. Small
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
C. Tillman 4 WR
|C. Tillman
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Johnson 7 WR
|B. Johnson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Chandler 8 RB
|T. Chandler
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Flowers 1 DB
|T. Flowers
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Butler 94 DL
|M. Butler
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. McCollough 22 DB
|J. McCollough
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. George Jr. 5 DB
|K. George Jr.
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Crouch 27 LB
|Q. Crouch
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Taylor 2 DB
|A. Taylor
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Shamburger 12 DB
|S. Shamburger
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Thompson 0 DB
|B. Thompson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Baron 9 LB
|T. Baron
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Slaughter 18 DB
|D. Slaughter
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lawrence 14 DB
|K. Lawrence
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. To'o To'o 11 LB
|H. To'o To'o
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Beasley 24 LB
|A. Beasley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bumphus 88 DL
|L. Bumphus
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Solomon 98 DL
|A. Solomon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Garland 79 DL
|K. Garland
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Middleton 97 DL
|D. Middleton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. McDonald 21 DB
|T. McDonald
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Fant 88 TE
|P. Fant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Harrison 30 LB
|R. Harrison
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Bennett 95 LB
|K. Bennett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Page III 38 LB
|S. Page III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Cimaglia 42 K
|B. Cimaglia
|1/1
|33
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Brooks 37 P
|P. Brooks
|6
|45.8
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
V. Jones Jr. 1 WR
|V. Jones Jr.
|2
|16.5
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- Punt (5 plays, 35 yards, 2:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 37-P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35. 17-J.Waddle to BAMA 15 for 15 yards (5-K.George).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 15(14:52 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 18-S.Bolden. 18-S.Bolden to BAMA 27 for 12 yards (22-J.McCollough).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 27(14:21 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 41 for 14 yards (22-J.McCollough5-K.George).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 41(13:58 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris to BAMA 49 for 8 yards (5-K.George).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 2 - BAMA 49(13:27 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie to BAMA 47 for -2 yards (1-T.Flowers).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - BAMA 47(12:45 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 50 for 3 yards (12-S.Shamburger).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - BAMA 50(12:22 - 1st) 85-C.Scott punts 41 yards from BAMA 50 to TEN 9 fair catch by 3-E.Gray.
TENN
Volunteers
- Punt (4 plays, 14 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 9(12:14 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 5-J.Palmer. 5-J.Palmer pushed ob at TEN 21 for 12 yards (2-P.Surtain).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 21(11:55 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to TEN 22 for 1 yard (8-C.Harris).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - TENN 22(11:39 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to TEN 26 for 4 yards (13-M.Moore).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 5 - TENN 26(11:20 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to TEN 23 for -3 yards (47-B.Young).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - TENN 23(10:36 - 1st) 37-P.Brooks punts 47 yards from TEN 23 to BAMA 30 fair catch by 18-S.Bolden.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (6 plays, 70 yards, 2:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 30(10:30 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 18-S.Bolden. 18-S.Bolden pushed ob at TEN 40 for 30 yards (1-T.Flowers).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 40(10:04 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to TEN 29 for 11 yards (1-T.Flowers).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 29(9:23 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris to TEN 16 for 13 yards (1-T.Flowers).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 16(8:39 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to TEN 2 for 14 yards (0-B.Thompson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - BAMA 2(8:19 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to TEN 1 for 1 yard (88-L.Bumphus).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAMA 1(7:48 - 1st) 22-N.Harris runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:40 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
TENN
Volunteers
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:40 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35. 1-V.Jones to TEN 27 for 27 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 27(7:34 - 1st) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 30 for 3 yards (32-D.Moses).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - TENN 30(7:08 - 1st) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 34 for 4 yards (8-C.Harris).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TENN 34(6:45 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 7-B.Johnson.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - TENN 34(6:41 - 1st) 37-P.Brooks punts 46 yards from TEN 34. 18-S.Bolden runs ob at BAMA 24 for 4 yards.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (7 plays, 76 yards, 3:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 24(6:29 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 31 for 7 yards (94-M.Butler).
|+45 YD
|
2 & 3 - BAMA 31(5:53 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie to TEN 24 for 45 yards (1-T.Flowers).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 24(5:12 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to TEN 17 for 7 yards (97-D.Middleton1-T.Flowers).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - BAMA 17(4:29 - 1st) 18-S.Bolden pushed ob at TEN 16 for 1 yard (1-T.Flowers).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - BAMA 16(4:02 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to TEN 12 for 4 yards (27-Q.Crouch22-J.McCollough).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 12(3:20 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to TEN 1 for 11 yards (1-T.Flowers).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - BAMA 1(3:00 - 1st) 10-M.Jones runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:54 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
TENN
Volunteers
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:54 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(2:54 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 88-P.Fant. 88-P.Fant pushed ob at TEN 33 for 8 yards (2-P.Surtain).
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - TENN 33(2:31 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 3-E.Gray. 3-E.Gray pushed ob at TEN 38 for 5 yards (8-C.Harris). Team penalty on TEN Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at TEN 33. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - TENN 28(2:07 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 5-J.Palmer. 5-J.Palmer to TEN 39 for 11 yards (2-P.Surtain).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 39(1:48 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to BAMA 50 for 11 yards (31-W.Anderson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 50(1:27 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to BAMA 46 for 4 yards (48-P.Mathis).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - TENN 46(0:59 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to BAMA 45 for 1 yard (47-B.Young8-C.Harris).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - TENN 45(0:33 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to BAMA 36 for 9 yards (3-D.Wright).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 36(0:15 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to BAMA 34 for 2 yards (32-D.Moses).
BAMA
Crimson Tide
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - BAMA 34(15:00 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 8 - BAMA 34(14:53 - 2nd) 8-T.Chandler to BAMA 23 for 11 yards (8-C.Harris).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 23(14:26 - 2nd) 8-T.Chandler to BAMA 21 for 2 yards (58-C.Barmore47-B.Young).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - BAMA 21(13:58 - 2nd) Penalty on TEN 55-B.Kennedy False start 5 yards enforced at BAMA 21. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 13 - BAMA 26(13:42 - 2nd) 8-T.Chandler to BAMA 21 for 5 yards (32-D.Moses).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - BAMA 21(13:17 - 2nd) 8-T.Chandler to BAMA 20 for 1 yard (47-B.Young). Team penalty on BAMA 12 players 5 yards enforced at BAMA 21. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAMA 16(12:42 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to BAMA 15 for 1 yard (8-C.Harris).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - BAMA 15(12:17 - 2nd) 42-B.Cimaglia 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 3:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:11 - 2nd) 37-P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to BAMA End Zone. touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(12:11 - 2nd) 4-B.Robinson to BAMA 32 for 7 yards (94-M.Butler).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 3 - BAMA 32(11:35 - 2nd) 4-B.Robinson to BAMA 45 for 13 yards (5-K.George).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 45(11:03 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 18-S.Bolden. 18-S.Bolden to TEN 33 for 22 yards (12-S.Shamburger).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 33(10:38 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 18-S.Bolden. 18-S.Bolden to TEN 16 for 17 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 16(10:05 - 2nd) 4-B.Robinson to TEN 14 for 2 yards (95-K.Bennett).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAMA 14(9:22 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones scrambles to TEN 7 for 7 yards.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAMA 7(8:58 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones to TEN 5 for 2 yards (94-M.Butler).
|Penalty
|
1 & 5 - BAMA 5(8:27 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Metchie. Penalty on TEN 22-J.McCollough Holding 3 yards enforced at TEN 5. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 2 - BAMA 2(8:23 - 2nd) Penalty on BAMA 73-E.Neal False start 5 yards enforced at TEN 2. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 7 - BAMA 7(8:23 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAMA 7(8:18 - 2nd) 4-B.Robinson runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:18 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
TENN
Volunteers
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:18 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to TEN 25 fair catch by 1-V.Jones.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(8:12 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 80-R.Keyton. Penalty on BAMA 28-J.Jobe Holding 10 yards enforced at TEN 25. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 35(8:58 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 44 for 9 yards (3-D.Wright).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - TENN 44(7:35 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 3-E.Gray. 3-E.Gray pushed ob at BAMA 49 for 7 yards (8-C.Harris).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 49(7:21 - 2nd) 8-T.Chandler to BAMA 46 for 3 yards (92-J.Eboigbe).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TENN 46(6:55 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - TENN 46(6:46 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano scrambles to BAMA 38 for 8 yards (3-D.Wright).
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 38(6:18 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 11-J.Hyatt. 11-J.Hyatt runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:13 - 2nd) 42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 2:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:13 - 2nd) 37-P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to BAMA End Zone. touchback.
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(6:13 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 87-M.Forristall. 87-M.Forristall to TEN 50 for 25 yards (2-A.Taylor).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 50(5:35 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to TEN 47 for 3 yards (27-Q.Crouch).
|+45 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAMA 47(4:50 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie to TEN 2 for 45 yards (0-B.Thompson2-A.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - BAMA 2(4:13 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - BAMA 2(4:09 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:04 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
TENN
Volunteers
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:04 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to TEN 25 fair catch by 1-V.Jones.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(4:04 - 2nd) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 29 for 4 yards (28-J.Jobe).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - TENN 29(3:40 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 32 for 3 yards (48-P.Mathis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TENN 32(3:08 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 80-R.Keyton.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - TENN 32(3:03 - 2nd) 37-P.Brooks punts 48 yards from TEN 32 to BAMA 20 fair catch by 18-S.Bolden.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- Punt (8 plays, 34 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 20(2:56 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 29 for 9 yards (22-J.McCollough).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAMA 29(2:26 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 30 for 1 yard (98-A.Solomon).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 30(2:00 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris to BAMA 41 for 11 yards (27-Q.Crouch).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 41(1:40 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris to BAMA 46 for 5 yards (0-B.Thompson).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 5 - BAMA 46(1:19 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris runs ob at TEN 40 for 14 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 40(1:13 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones sacked at TEN 46 for -6 yards. Penalty on BAMA 10-M.Jones Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at TEN 46. (30-R.Harrison).
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - BAMA 46(1:05 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Billingsley.
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - BAMA 46(1:03 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 22-N.Harris.
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - BAMA 46(0:59 - 2nd) 85-C.Scott punts 28 yards from TEN 46 to TEN 18 fair catch by 3-E.Gray.
TENN
Volunteers
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 18(0:53 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 20 for 2 yards (3-D.Wright).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TENN 20(0:31 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TENN 20(0:22 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 20 for no gain (58-C.Barmore).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - TENN 20(0:20 - 2nd) 37-P.Brooks punts 48 yards from TEN 20 out of bounds at the BAMA 32.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 32(0:13 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 48 for 16 yards (94-M.Butler).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 48(0:05 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 19-J.Billingsley. 19-J.Billingsley pushed ob at TEN 39 for 13 yards (11-H.To'o To'o).
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- Halftime (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 39(0:01 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith.
TENN
Volunteers
- TD (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 16-W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(15:00 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 30 for 5 yards (8-C.Harris).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TENN 30(14:43 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 5 - TENN 30(14:36 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 28 FUMBLES (13-M.Moore). 13-M.Moore runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:27 - 3rd) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
TENN
Volunteers
- Punt (4 plays, -3 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:27 - 3rd) 16-W.Reichard kicks 30 yards from BAMA 35 out of bounds at the TEN 35.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TENN 35(14:27 - 3rd) Penalty on TEN 76-J.Spraggins False start 5 yards enforced at TEN 35. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - TENN 30(14:27 - 3rd) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 34 for 4 yards (50-T.Smith58-C.Barmore).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 11 - TENN 34(14:04 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 8-T.Chandler. 8-T.Chandler to TEN 32 for -2 yards (2-P.Surtain).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - TENN 32(13:27 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - TENN 32(13:20 - 3rd) 37-P.Brooks punts 40 yards from TEN 32 to BAMA 28 fair catch by 18-S.Bolden.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- Fumble (3 plays, 20 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 28(13:13 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 34 for 6 yards (12-S.Shamburger).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - BAMA 34(12:42 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 35 for 1 yard (9-T.Baron).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAMA 35(12:05 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 18-S.Bolden. 18-S.Bolden to BAMA 48 FUMBLES (1-T.Flowers). 26-T.Jackson to BAMA 48 for no gain.
TENN
Volunteers
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 48(11:56 - 3rd) 8-T.Chandler to BAMA 49 for -1 yard (8-C.Harris).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - TENN 49(11:32 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 1-V.Jones. 1-V.Jones to BAMA 45 for 4 yards (2-P.Surtain8-C.Harris).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 7 - TENN 45(10:58 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to BAMA 46 for -1 yard (48-P.Mathis).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - TENN 46(10:18 - 3rd) 37-P.Brooks punts 46 yards from BAMA 46 to BAMA End Zone. touchback.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (13 plays, 80 yards, 5:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 20(10:10 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie to BAMA 36 for 16 yards (5-K.George).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 36(9:36 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 46 for 10 yards (2-A.Taylor).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 46(9:03 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to TEN 50 for 4 yards (2-A.Taylor).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - BAMA 50(8:46 - 3rd) Penalty on BAMA 73-E.Neal False start 5 yards enforced at TEN 50. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - BAMA 45(8:31 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 48 for 3 yards (94-M.Butler).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 8 - BAMA 48(7:54 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie to TEN 35 for 17 yards (5-K.George).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 35(7:36 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to TEN 30 for 5 yards (98-A.Solomon).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 5 - BAMA 30(6:57 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to TEN 14 for 16 yards (2-A.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 14(6:27 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones to TEN 14 for no gain (9-T.Baron88-L.Bumphus).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 14(5:50 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to TEN 7 for 7 yards (18-D.Slaughter1-T.Flowers).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAMA 7(5:06 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to TEN 1 for 6 yards (9-T.Baron).
|Penalty
|
1 & 1 - BAMA 1(4:43 - 3rd) Penalty on TEN 97-D.Middleton Offside 0 yards enforced at TEN 1. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - BAMA 1(4:25 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:19 - 3rd) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
TENN
Volunteers
- TD (4 plays, 85 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:19 - 3rd) 16-W.Reichard kicks 56 yards from BAMA 35. 1-V.Jones to TEN 15 for 6 yards (16-D.Sanders).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 15(4:12 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 21 for 6 yards (32-D.Moses).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - TENN 21(3:51 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 80-R.Keyton. 80-R.Keyton to TEN 25 for 4 yards (28-J.Jobe).
|+48 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(3:19 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 11-J.Hyatt. 11-J.Hyatt runs ob at BAMA 27 for 48 yards.
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 27(2:57 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 5-J.Palmer. 5-J.Palmer runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:52 - 3rd) 42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- Downs (7 plays, 23 yards, 2:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:52 - 3rd) kicks 14 yards from TEN 35. 8-J.Metchie to TEN 49 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 49(2:52 - 3rd) Team penalty on TEN Offside 5 yards enforced at TEN 49.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 44(2:52 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Metchie.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 44(2:52 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith pushed ob at TEN 37 for 7 yards (5-K.George).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAMA 37(2:35 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris to TEN 27 for 10 yards (22-J.McCollough).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 27(2:13 - 3rd) Penalty on BAMA 70-A.Leatherwood False start 5 yards enforced at TEN 27. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 15 - BAMA 32(1:12 - 3rd) 24-T.Sanders pushed ob at TEN 20 for 12 yards (27-Q.Crouch).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - BAMA 20(0:43 - 3rd) 24-T.Sanders to TEN 20 for no gain (11-H.To'o To'o).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAMA 20(0:04 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to TEN 21 for -1 yard (22-J.McCollough).
BAMA
Crimson Tide
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - BAMA 21(15:00 - 4th) 16-W.Reichard 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
TENN
Volunteers
- Downs (13 plays, 41 yards, 4:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 4th) 16-W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(14:54 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Tillman.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 25(14:48 - 4th) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 27 for 2 yards (8-C.Harris).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - TENN 27(14:13 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 5-J.Palmer. 5-J.Palmer to TEN 34 for 7 yards (14-B.Branch).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - TENN 34(13:48 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano to TEN 36 for 2 yards (32-D.Moses).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TENN 36(13:18 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer. Penalty on BAMA 48-P.Mathis Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at TEN 36. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 49(13:11 - 4th) 3-E.Gray to BAMA 43 for 6 yards (4-C.Allen).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - TENN 43(12:46 - 4th) 3-E.Gray to BAMA 44 for -1 yard (4-C.Allen).
|-4 YD
|
3 & 5 - TENN 44(12:15 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 3-E.Gray. 3-E.Gray to BAMA 48 for -4 yards (32-D.Moses).
|+12 YD
|
4 & 9 - TENN 48(11:33 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano scrambles to BAMA 36 for 12 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 36(11:04 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 3-E.Gray. 3-E.Gray to BAMA 34 for 2 yards (8-C.Harris).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TENN 34(10:27 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TENN 34(10:19 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Tillman.
|No Gain
|
4 & 8 - TENN 34(10:13 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 7-B.Johnson.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- FG (12 plays, 60 yards, 5:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 34(10:07 - 4th) 24-T.Sanders to BAMA 38 for 4 yards (88-L.Bumphus).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - BAMA 38(9:31 - 4th) 9-B.Young complete to 18-S.Bolden. 18-S.Bolden to BAMA 38 for no gain (18-D.Slaughter).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 6 - BAMA 38(8:52 - 4th) 9-B.Young complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie runs ob at TEN 50 for 12 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 50(8:27 - 4th) 24-T.Sanders to TEN 49 for 1 yard (24-A.Beasley).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - BAMA 49(7:52 - 4th) 9-B.Young incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Metchie.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 9 - BAMA 49(7:46 - 4th) 9-B.Young complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie to TEN 31 for 18 yards (14-K.Lawrence21-T.McDonald).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 31(7:06 - 4th) 24-T.Sanders to TEN 30 for 1 yard (21-T.McDonald).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 9 - BAMA 30(6:28 - 4th) 24-T.Sanders pushed ob at TEN 10 for 20 yards (14-K.Lawrence).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 10(6:09 - 4th) 24-T.Sanders to TEN 7 for 3 yards (2-A.Taylor). Penalty on TEN 30-R.Harrison Offside 5 yards enforced at TEN 10. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - BAMA 5(5:51 - 4th) 24-T.Sanders to TEN 4 for 1 yard (79-K.Garland88-L.Bumphus).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - BAMA 4(5:09 - 4th) 9-B.Young incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Bolden.
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - BAMA 4(5:05 - 4th) 9-B.Young sacked at TEN 6 for -2 yards (94-M.Butler).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - BAMA 6(4:26 - 4th) 16-W.Reichard 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
TENN
Volunteers
- Downs (8 plays, 19 yards, 3:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:22 - 4th) 16-W.Reichard kicks 30 yards from BAMA 35 out of bounds at the TEN 35.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 35(4:22 - 4th) 20-J.Small to TEN 37 for 2 yards (31-W.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TENN 37(3:54 - 4th) 20-J.Small to TEN 37 for no gain (50-T.Smith).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - TENN 37(3:18 - 4th) Penalty on TEN 13-M.Wideman False start 5 yards enforced at TEN 37. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 13 - TENN 32(3:18 - 4th) 18-B.Maurer scrambles to TEN 47 for 15 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 47(2:55 - 4th) 18-B.Maurer complete to 20-J.Small. 20-J.Small runs ob at TEN 48 for 1 yard.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - TENN 48(2:23 - 4th) 20-J.Small to BAMA 47 for 5 yards (47-B.Young).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - TENN 47(1:45 - 4th) 20-J.Small to BAMA 45 for 2 yards (40-J.McMillon50-T.Smith).
|-1 YD
|
4 & 2 - TENN 45(1:18 - 4th) 20-J.Small to BAMA 46 for -1 yard (40-J.McMillon).
BAMA
Crimson Tide
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 46(1:12 - 4th) 23-J.Parks to BAMA 45 for -1 yard (24-A.Beasley38-S.Page).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - BAMA 45(0:34 - 4th) 23-J.Parks to BAMA 49 for 4 yards (79-K.Garland).
