Key Players
N. Harris 22 RB
96 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, 61 ReYds, 6 RECs
J. Guarantano 2 QB
162 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 22 RuYds
1st Quarter
Touchdown 7:48
22-N.Harris runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
70
yds
02:50
pos
6
0
Point After TD 7:40
16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 3:00
10-M.Jones runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
76
yds
03:35
pos
13
0
Point After TD 2:54
16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 12:17
42-B.Cimaglia 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
15
plays
65
yds
02:39
pos
14
3
Touchdown 8:18
4-B.Robinson runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
77
yds
03:53
pos
20
3
Point After TD 8:12
16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
3
Touchdown 6:18
2-J.Guarantano complete to 11-J.Hyatt. 11-J.Hyatt runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
02:05
pos
21
9
Point After TD 6:13
42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
10
Touchdown 4:09
22-N.Harris runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
02:09
pos
27
10
Point After TD 4:04
16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
10
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 14:36
3-E.Gray to TEN 28 FUMBLES (13-M.Moore). 13-M.Moore runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
3
yds
00:24
pos
34
10
Point After TD 14:27
16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
10
Touchdown 4:25
22-N.Harris runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
13
plays
85
yds
05:51
pos
41
10
Point After TD 4:19
16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
10
Touchdown 2:57
2-J.Guarantano complete to 5-J.Palmer. 5-J.Palmer runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
85
yds
01:27
pos
42
16
Point After TD 2:52
42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
17
4th Quarter
Field Goal 15:00
16-W.Reichard 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
28
yds
02:48
pos
45
17
Field Goal 4:26
16-W.Reichard 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
55
yds
05:41
pos
48
17
Team Stats
1st Downs 31 16
Rushing 9 7
Passing 20 7
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 7-12 4-16
4th Down Conv 0-0 2-4
Total Net Yards 587 302
Total Plays 76 63
Avg Gain 7.7 4.8
Net Yards Rushing 170 139
Rush Attempts 40 38
Avg Rush Yards 4.3 3.7
Yards Passing 417 163
Comp. - Att. 28-36 14-25
Yards Per Pass 11.2 6.5
Penalties - Yards 7-45 8-33
Touchdowns 6 2
Rushing TDs 5 0
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 1 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 2-34.5 6-45.8
Return Yards 4 0
Punts - Returns 1-4 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
2 Alabama 5-0 141414648
Tennessee 2-3 0107017
Neyland Stadium Knoxville, TN
 417 PASS YDS 163
170 RUSH YDS 139
587 TOTAL YDS 302
Alabama
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Jones 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80.6% 387 0 0 185.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.5% 684 6 1 222.1
M. Jones 25/31 387 0 0
B. Young 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 30 0 0 110.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 54 0 0 119.2
B. Young 3/5 30 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Harris 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 96 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 141 5
N. Harris 20 96 3 16
T. Sanders 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 15 0
T. Sanders 7 39 0 20
B. Robinson Jr. 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 29 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 78 0
B. Robinson Jr. 4 29 1 13
M. Jones 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 4 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 2 0
M. Jones 5 4 1 7
J. Parks 23 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
J. Parks 2 3 0 4
R. Williams 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
R. Williams 2 3 0 4
S. Bolden 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
S. Bolden 1 1 0 1
B. Young 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 2 0
B. Young 1 -2 0 -2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Metchie III 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 7 151 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 223 2
J. Metchie III 9 7 151 0 45
S. Bolden 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 6 94 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 94 0
S. Bolden 7 6 94 0 30
D. Smith 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 7 73 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 152 1
D. Smith 10 7 73 0 16
N. Harris 22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 6 61 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 34 0
N. Harris 7 6 61 0 14
M. Forristall 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 57 0
M. Forristall 1 1 25 0 25
J. Billingsley 19 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
J. Billingsley 2 1 13 0 13
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Harris 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
C. Harris 9-2 0.0 0
D. Moses 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
D. Moses 6-0 0.0 0
P. Surtain II 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
P. Surtain II 5-0 0.0 0
D. Wright 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Wright 4-0 0.0 0
B. Young 47 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
B. Young 3-1 0.0 0
P. Mathis 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
P. Mathis 3-0 0.0 0
M. Moore 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Moore 2-0 0.0 0
W. Anderson Jr. 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
W. Anderson Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
C. Barmore 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Barmore 2-1 0.0 0
T. Smith 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Smith 2-1 0.0 0
C. Allen 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Allen 2-0 0.0 0
J. McMillon 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. McMillon 2-0 0.0 0
J. Jobe 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Jobe 2-0 0.0 0
J. Eboigbe 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Eboigbe 1-0 0.0 0
B. Branch 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Branch 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
W. Reichard 16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 6/6
SEASON FG XP
2/2 12/12
W. Reichard 2/2 39 6/6 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Scott 85 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 34.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 34.5 2
C. Scott 2 34.5 2 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Waddle 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
J. Waddle 1 15.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Bolden 18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
S. Bolden 1 4.0 4 0
Tennessee
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Guarantano 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.2% 162 2 0 138.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.1% 449 2 0 143.2
J. Guarantano 13/24 162 2 0
B. Maurer 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 1 0 0 108.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 1 0 0 108.4
B. Maurer 1/1 1 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Gray 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 57 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 145 2
E. Gray 19 57 0 11
T. Chandler 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 176 1
T. Chandler 10 37 0 11
J. Guarantano 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 26 3
J. Guarantano 3 22 0 12
B. Maurer 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 15 0
B. Maurer 1 15 0 15
J. Small 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 27 0
J. Small 5 8 0 5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Hyatt 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 86 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 54 0
J. Hyatt 2 2 86 1 48
J. Palmer 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 4 57 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 156 1
J. Palmer 10 4 57 1 27
P. Fant 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
P. Fant 1 1 8 0 8
E. Gray 3 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 44 1
E. Gray 3 3 5 0 7
V. Jones Jr. 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 51 0
V. Jones Jr. 1 1 4 0 4
R. Keyton 80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
R. Keyton 2 1 4 0 4
J. Small 20 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
J. Small 1 1 1 0 1
C. Tillman 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Tillman 2 0 0 0 0
B. Johnson 7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 90 0
B. Johnson 2 0 0 0 0
T. Chandler 8 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 23 0
T. Chandler 1 1 -2 0 -2
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Flowers 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
T. Flowers 8-2 0.0 0
M. Butler 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
M. Butler 6-0 1.0 0
J. McCollough 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
J. McCollough 5-1 0.0 0
K. George Jr. 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
K. George Jr. 5-1 0.0 0
Q. Crouch 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
Q. Crouch 4-0 0.0 0
A. Taylor 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
A. Taylor 4-1 0.0 0
S. Shamburger 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Shamburger 3-0 0.0 0
B. Thompson 0 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Thompson 3-0 0.0 0
T. Baron 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Baron 3-0 0.0 0
D. Slaughter 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Slaughter 2-0 0.0 0
K. Lawrence 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Lawrence 2-0 0.0 0
H. To'o To'o 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
H. To'o To'o 2-0 0.0 0
A. Beasley 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Beasley 2-0 0.0 0
L. Bumphus 88 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
L. Bumphus 2-2 0.0 0
A. Solomon 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Solomon 2-0 0.0 0
K. Garland 79 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Garland 2-0 0.0 0
D. Middleton 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Middleton 1-0 0.0 0
T. McDonald 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. McDonald 1-1 0.0 0
P. Fant 88 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Fant 1-0 0.0 0
R. Harrison 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
R. Harrison 1-0 1.0 0
K. Bennett 95 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Bennett 1-0 0.0 0
S. Page III 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Page III 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Cimaglia 42 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/3 9/9
B. Cimaglia 1/1 33 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
P. Brooks 37 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 45.8 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 0 0
P. Brooks 6 45.8 0 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
V. Jones Jr. 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 16.5 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 40 0
V. Jones Jr. 2 16.5 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BAMA 15 2:38 5 35 Punt
10:30 BAMA 30 2:50 6 70 TD
6:29 BAMA 24 3:35 7 76 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:11 BAMA 25 3:53 11 75 TD
6:13 BAMA 25 2:09 5 75 TD
2:56 BAMA 20 1:57 8 34 Punt
0:13 BAMA 32 0:08 2 29
0:01 TENN 39 0:00 1 0 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:27 0:00 0 0 TD
13:13 BAMA 28 1:08 3 20 Fumble
10:10 BAMA 20 5:51 13 80 TD
2:52 TENN 44 2:48 7 23 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:07 BAMA 34 5:41 12 60 FG
1:12 BAMA 46 0:38 2 3
1:12 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:14 TENN 9 1:38 4 14 Punt
7:40 TENN 27 0:59 3 7 Punt
2:54 TENN 25 2:39 8 41
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:18 TENN 25 2:05 7 75 TD
4:04 TENN 25 1:01 3 7 Punt
0:53 TENN 18 0:33 3 2 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TENN 25 0:24 3 3 TD
14:27 TENN 35 1:07 4 -3 Punt
11:56 BAMA 48 1:38 3 2 Punt
4:19 TENN 15 1:27 4 85 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:56 TENN 25 4:43 13 41 Downs
4:22 TENN 35 3:04 8 19 Downs
4:22 0:00 0 0

BAMA Crimson Tide  - Punt (5 plays, 35 yards, 2:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 37-P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35. 17-J.Waddle to BAMA 15 for 15 yards (5-K.George).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 15
(14:52 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 18-S.Bolden. 18-S.Bolden to BAMA 27 for 12 yards (22-J.McCollough).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 27
(14:21 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 41 for 14 yards (22-J.McCollough5-K.George).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 41
(13:58 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris to BAMA 49 for 8 yards (5-K.George).
-2 YD
2 & 2 - BAMA 49
(13:27 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie to BAMA 47 for -2 yards (1-T.Flowers).
+3 YD
3 & 4 - BAMA 47
(12:45 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 50 for 3 yards (12-S.Shamburger).
Punt
4 & 1 - BAMA 50
(12:22 - 1st) 85-C.Scott punts 41 yards from BAMA 50 to TEN 9 fair catch by 3-E.Gray.

TENN Volunteers  - Punt (4 plays, 14 yards, 1:38 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 9
(12:14 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 5-J.Palmer. 5-J.Palmer pushed ob at TEN 21 for 12 yards (2-P.Surtain).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 21
(11:55 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to TEN 22 for 1 yard (8-C.Harris).
+4 YD
2 & 9 - TENN 22
(11:39 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to TEN 26 for 4 yards (13-M.Moore).
-3 YD
3 & 5 - TENN 26
(11:20 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to TEN 23 for -3 yards (47-B.Young).
Punt
4 & 8 - TENN 23
(10:36 - 1st) 37-P.Brooks punts 47 yards from TEN 23 to BAMA 30 fair catch by 18-S.Bolden.

BAMA Crimson Tide  - TD (6 plays, 70 yards, 2:50 poss)

Result Play
+30 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 30
(10:30 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 18-S.Bolden. 18-S.Bolden pushed ob at TEN 40 for 30 yards (1-T.Flowers).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 40
(10:04 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to TEN 29 for 11 yards (1-T.Flowers).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 29
(9:23 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris to TEN 16 for 13 yards (1-T.Flowers).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 16
(8:39 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to TEN 2 for 14 yards (0-B.Thompson).
+1 YD
1 & 2 - BAMA 2
(8:19 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to TEN 1 for 1 yard (88-L.Bumphus).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - BAMA 1
(7:48 - 1st) 22-N.Harris runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:40 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.

TENN Volunteers  - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:59 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:40 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35. 1-V.Jones to TEN 27 for 27 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 27
(7:34 - 1st) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 30 for 3 yards (32-D.Moses).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - TENN 30
(7:08 - 1st) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 34 for 4 yards (8-C.Harris).
No Gain
3 & 3 - TENN 34
(6:45 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 7-B.Johnson.
Punt
4 & 3 - TENN 34
(6:41 - 1st) 37-P.Brooks punts 46 yards from TEN 34. 18-S.Bolden runs ob at BAMA 24 for 4 yards.

BAMA Crimson Tide  - TD (7 plays, 76 yards, 3:35 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 24
(6:29 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 31 for 7 yards (94-M.Butler).
+45 YD
2 & 3 - BAMA 31
(5:53 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie to TEN 24 for 45 yards (1-T.Flowers).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 24
(5:12 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to TEN 17 for 7 yards (97-D.Middleton1-T.Flowers).
+1 YD
2 & 3 - BAMA 17
(4:29 - 1st) 18-S.Bolden pushed ob at TEN 16 for 1 yard (1-T.Flowers).
+4 YD
3 & 2 - BAMA 16
(4:02 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to TEN 12 for 4 yards (27-Q.Crouch22-J.McCollough).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 12
(3:20 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to TEN 1 for 11 yards (1-T.Flowers).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - BAMA 1
(3:00 - 1st) 10-M.Jones runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:54 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.

TENN Volunteers

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:54 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25
(2:54 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 88-P.Fant. 88-P.Fant pushed ob at TEN 33 for 8 yards (2-P.Surtain).
Penalty
2 & 2 - TENN 33
(2:31 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 3-E.Gray. 3-E.Gray pushed ob at TEN 38 for 5 yards (8-C.Harris). Team penalty on TEN Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at TEN 33. No Play.
+11 YD
2 & 7 - TENN 28
(2:07 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 5-J.Palmer. 5-J.Palmer to TEN 39 for 11 yards (2-P.Surtain).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 39
(1:48 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to BAMA 50 for 11 yards (31-W.Anderson).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 50
(1:27 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to BAMA 46 for 4 yards (48-P.Mathis).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - TENN 46
(0:59 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to BAMA 45 for 1 yard (47-B.Young8-C.Harris).
+9 YD
3 & 5 - TENN 45
(0:33 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to BAMA 36 for 9 yards (3-D.Wright).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 36
(0:15 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to BAMA 34 for 2 yards (32-D.Moses).

BAMA Crimson Tide

Result Play
No Gain
2 & 8 - BAMA 34
(15:00 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer.
+11 YD
3 & 8 - BAMA 34
(14:53 - 2nd) 8-T.Chandler to BAMA 23 for 11 yards (8-C.Harris).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 23
(14:26 - 2nd) 8-T.Chandler to BAMA 21 for 2 yards (58-C.Barmore47-B.Young).
Penalty
2 & 8 - BAMA 21
(13:58 - 2nd) Penalty on TEN 55-B.Kennedy False start 5 yards enforced at BAMA 21. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 13 - BAMA 26
(13:42 - 2nd) 8-T.Chandler to BAMA 21 for 5 yards (32-D.Moses).
Penalty
3 & 8 - BAMA 21
(13:17 - 2nd) 8-T.Chandler to BAMA 20 for 1 yard (47-B.Young). Team penalty on BAMA 12 players 5 yards enforced at BAMA 21. No Play.
+1 YD
3 & 3 - BAMA 16
(12:42 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to BAMA 15 for 1 yard (8-C.Harris).
Field Goal
4 & 2 - BAMA 15
(12:17 - 2nd) 42-B.Cimaglia 33 yards Field Goal is Good.

BAMA Crimson Tide  - TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 3:53 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:11 - 2nd) 37-P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to BAMA End Zone. touchback.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 25
(12:11 - 2nd) 4-B.Robinson to BAMA 32 for 7 yards (94-M.Butler).
+13 YD
2 & 3 - BAMA 32
(11:35 - 2nd) 4-B.Robinson to BAMA 45 for 13 yards (5-K.George).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 45
(11:03 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 18-S.Bolden. 18-S.Bolden to TEN 33 for 22 yards (12-S.Shamburger).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 33
(10:38 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 18-S.Bolden. 18-S.Bolden to TEN 16 for 17 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 16
(10:05 - 2nd) 4-B.Robinson to TEN 14 for 2 yards (95-K.Bennett).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - BAMA 14
(9:22 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones scrambles to TEN 7 for 7 yards.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - BAMA 7
(8:58 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones to TEN 5 for 2 yards (94-M.Butler).
Penalty
1 & 5 - BAMA 5
(8:27 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Metchie. Penalty on TEN 22-J.McCollough Holding 3 yards enforced at TEN 5. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 2 - BAMA 2
(8:23 - 2nd) Penalty on BAMA 73-E.Neal False start 5 yards enforced at TEN 2. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 7 - BAMA 7
(8:23 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith.
+7 YD
2 & 7 - BAMA 7
(8:18 - 2nd) 4-B.Robinson runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:18 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.

TENN Volunteers  - TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 2:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:18 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to TEN 25 fair catch by 1-V.Jones.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TENN 25
(8:12 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 80-R.Keyton. Penalty on BAMA 28-J.Jobe Holding 10 yards enforced at TEN 25. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 35
(8:58 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 44 for 9 yards (3-D.Wright).
+7 YD
2 & 1 - TENN 44
(7:35 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 3-E.Gray. 3-E.Gray pushed ob at BAMA 49 for 7 yards (8-C.Harris).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 49
(7:21 - 2nd) 8-T.Chandler to BAMA 46 for 3 yards (92-J.Eboigbe).
No Gain
2 & 7 - TENN 46
(6:55 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer.
+8 YD
3 & 7 - TENN 46
(6:46 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano scrambles to BAMA 38 for 8 yards (3-D.Wright).
+38 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 38
(6:18 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 11-J.Hyatt. 11-J.Hyatt runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:13 - 2nd) 42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.

BAMA Crimson Tide  - TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 2:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:13 - 2nd) 37-P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to BAMA End Zone. touchback.
+25 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 25
(6:13 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 87-M.Forristall. 87-M.Forristall to TEN 50 for 25 yards (2-A.Taylor).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 50
(5:35 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to TEN 47 for 3 yards (27-Q.Crouch).
+45 YD
2 & 7 - BAMA 47
(4:50 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie to TEN 2 for 45 yards (0-B.Thompson2-A.Taylor).
No Gain
1 & 2 - BAMA 2
(4:13 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith.
+2 YD
2 & 2 - BAMA 2
(4:09 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:04 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.

TENN Volunteers  - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:04 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to TEN 25 fair catch by 1-V.Jones.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25
(4:04 - 2nd) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 29 for 4 yards (28-J.Jobe).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - TENN 29
(3:40 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 32 for 3 yards (48-P.Mathis).
No Gain
3 & 3 - TENN 32
(3:08 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 80-R.Keyton.
Punt
4 & 3 - TENN 32
(3:03 - 2nd) 37-P.Brooks punts 48 yards from TEN 32 to BAMA 20 fair catch by 18-S.Bolden.

BAMA Crimson Tide  - Punt (8 plays, 34 yards, 1:57 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 20
(2:56 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 29 for 9 yards (22-J.McCollough).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - BAMA 29
(2:26 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 30 for 1 yard (98-A.Solomon).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 30
(2:00 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris to BAMA 41 for 11 yards (27-Q.Crouch).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 41
(1:40 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris to BAMA 46 for 5 yards (0-B.Thompson).
+14 YD
2 & 5 - BAMA 46
(1:19 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris runs ob at TEN 40 for 14 yards.
Sack
1 & 10 - BAMA 40
(1:13 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones sacked at TEN 46 for -6 yards. Penalty on BAMA 10-M.Jones Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at TEN 46. (30-R.Harrison).
No Gain
2 & 16 - BAMA 46
(1:05 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Billingsley.
No Gain
3 & 16 - BAMA 46
(1:03 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 22-N.Harris.
Punt
4 & 16 - BAMA 46
(0:59 - 2nd) 85-C.Scott punts 28 yards from TEN 46 to TEN 18 fair catch by 3-E.Gray.

TENN Volunteers  - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:33 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 18
(0:53 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 20 for 2 yards (3-D.Wright).
No Gain
2 & 8 - TENN 20
(0:31 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer.
No Gain
3 & 8 - TENN 20
(0:22 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 20 for no gain (58-C.Barmore).
Punt
4 & 8 - TENN 20
(0:20 - 2nd) 37-P.Brooks punts 48 yards from TEN 20 out of bounds at the BAMA 32.

BAMA Crimson Tide

Result Play
+16 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 32
(0:13 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 48 for 16 yards (94-M.Butler).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 48
(0:05 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 19-J.Billingsley. 19-J.Billingsley pushed ob at TEN 39 for 13 yards (11-H.To'o To'o).

BAMA Crimson Tide  - Halftime (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 39
(0:01 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith.

TENN Volunteers  - TD (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:24 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 16-W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 30 for 5 yards (8-C.Harris).
No Gain
2 & 5 - TENN 30
(14:43 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer.
-2 YD
3 & 5 - TENN 30
(14:36 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 28 FUMBLES (13-M.Moore). 13-M.Moore runs 28 yards for a touchdown.

BAMA Crimson Tide  - TD (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(14:27 - 3rd) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.

TENN Volunteers  - Punt (4 plays, -3 yards, 1:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:27 - 3rd) 16-W.Reichard kicks 30 yards from BAMA 35 out of bounds at the TEN 35.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TENN 35
(14:27 - 3rd) Penalty on TEN 76-J.Spraggins False start 5 yards enforced at TEN 35. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 15 - TENN 30
(14:27 - 3rd) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 34 for 4 yards (50-T.Smith58-C.Barmore).
-2 YD
2 & 11 - TENN 34
(14:04 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 8-T.Chandler. 8-T.Chandler to TEN 32 for -2 yards (2-P.Surtain).
No Gain
3 & 13 - TENN 32
(13:27 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer.
Punt
4 & 13 - TENN 32
(13:20 - 3rd) 37-P.Brooks punts 40 yards from TEN 32 to BAMA 28 fair catch by 18-S.Bolden.

BAMA Crimson Tide  - Fumble (3 plays, 20 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 28
(13:13 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 34 for 6 yards (12-S.Shamburger).
+1 YD
2 & 4 - BAMA 34
(12:42 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 35 for 1 yard (9-T.Baron).
+13 YD
3 & 3 - BAMA 35
(12:05 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 18-S.Bolden. 18-S.Bolden to BAMA 48 FUMBLES (1-T.Flowers). 26-T.Jackson to BAMA 48 for no gain.

TENN Volunteers  - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:38 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 48
(11:56 - 3rd) 8-T.Chandler to BAMA 49 for -1 yard (8-C.Harris).
+4 YD
2 & 11 - TENN 49
(11:32 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 1-V.Jones. 1-V.Jones to BAMA 45 for 4 yards (2-P.Surtain8-C.Harris).
-1 YD
3 & 7 - TENN 45
(10:58 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to BAMA 46 for -1 yard (48-P.Mathis).
Punt
4 & 8 - TENN 46
(10:18 - 3rd) 37-P.Brooks punts 46 yards from BAMA 46 to BAMA End Zone. touchback.

BAMA Crimson Tide  - TD (13 plays, 80 yards, 5:51 poss)

Result Play
+16 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 20
(10:10 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie to BAMA 36 for 16 yards (5-K.George).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 36
(9:36 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 46 for 10 yards (2-A.Taylor).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 46
(9:03 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to TEN 50 for 4 yards (2-A.Taylor).
Penalty
2 & 6 - BAMA 50
(8:46 - 3rd) Penalty on BAMA 73-E.Neal False start 5 yards enforced at TEN 50. No Play.
+3 YD
2 & 11 - BAMA 45
(8:31 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 48 for 3 yards (94-M.Butler).
+17 YD
3 & 8 - BAMA 48
(7:54 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie to TEN 35 for 17 yards (5-K.George).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 35
(7:36 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to TEN 30 for 5 yards (98-A.Solomon).
+16 YD
2 & 5 - BAMA 30
(6:57 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to TEN 14 for 16 yards (2-A.Taylor).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 14
(6:27 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones to TEN 14 for no gain (9-T.Baron88-L.Bumphus).
+7 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 14
(5:50 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to TEN 7 for 7 yards (18-D.Slaughter1-T.Flowers).
+6 YD
3 & 3 - BAMA 7
(5:06 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to TEN 1 for 6 yards (9-T.Baron).
Penalty
1 & 1 - BAMA 1
(4:43 - 3rd) Penalty on TEN 97-D.Middleton Offside 0 yards enforced at TEN 1. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 1 - BAMA 1
(4:25 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:19 - 3rd) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.

TENN Volunteers  - TD (4 plays, 85 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:19 - 3rd) 16-W.Reichard kicks 56 yards from BAMA 35. 1-V.Jones to TEN 15 for 6 yards (16-D.Sanders).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 15
(4:12 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 21 for 6 yards (32-D.Moses).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - TENN 21
(3:51 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 80-R.Keyton. 80-R.Keyton to TEN 25 for 4 yards (28-J.Jobe).
+48 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25
(3:19 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 11-J.Hyatt. 11-J.Hyatt runs ob at BAMA 27 for 48 yards.
+27 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 27
(2:57 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 5-J.Palmer. 5-J.Palmer runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:52 - 3rd) 42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.

BAMA Crimson Tide  - Downs (7 plays, 23 yards, 2:48 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:52 - 3rd) kicks 14 yards from TEN 35. 8-J.Metchie to TEN 49 for no gain.
Penalty
1 & 10 - BAMA 49
(2:52 - 3rd) Team penalty on TEN Offside 5 yards enforced at TEN 49.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 44
(2:52 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Metchie.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 44
(2:52 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith pushed ob at TEN 37 for 7 yards (5-K.George).
+10 YD
3 & 3 - BAMA 37
(2:35 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris to TEN 27 for 10 yards (22-J.McCollough).
Penalty
1 & 10 - BAMA 27
(2:13 - 3rd) Penalty on BAMA 70-A.Leatherwood False start 5 yards enforced at TEN 27. No Play.
+12 YD
1 & 15 - BAMA 32
(1:12 - 3rd) 24-T.Sanders pushed ob at TEN 20 for 12 yards (27-Q.Crouch).
No Gain
2 & 3 - BAMA 20
(0:43 - 3rd) 24-T.Sanders to TEN 20 for no gain (11-H.To'o To'o).
-1 YD
3 & 3 - BAMA 20
(0:04 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to TEN 21 for -1 yard (22-J.McCollough).

BAMA Crimson Tide

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 4 - BAMA 21
(15:00 - 4th) 16-W.Reichard 39 yards Field Goal is Good.

TENN Volunteers  - Downs (13 plays, 41 yards, 4:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:56 - 4th) 16-W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 25
(14:54 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Tillman.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - TENN 25
(14:48 - 4th) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 27 for 2 yards (8-C.Harris).
+7 YD
3 & 8 - TENN 27
(14:13 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 5-J.Palmer. 5-J.Palmer to TEN 34 for 7 yards (14-B.Branch).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - TENN 34
(13:48 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano to TEN 36 for 2 yards (32-D.Moses).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TENN 36
(13:18 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer. Penalty on BAMA 48-P.Mathis Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at TEN 36. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 49
(13:11 - 4th) 3-E.Gray to BAMA 43 for 6 yards (4-C.Allen).
-1 YD
2 & 4 - TENN 43
(12:46 - 4th) 3-E.Gray to BAMA 44 for -1 yard (4-C.Allen).
-4 YD
3 & 5 - TENN 44
(12:15 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 3-E.Gray. 3-E.Gray to BAMA 48 for -4 yards (32-D.Moses).
+12 YD
4 & 9 - TENN 48
(11:33 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano scrambles to BAMA 36 for 12 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 36
(11:04 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 3-E.Gray. 3-E.Gray to BAMA 34 for 2 yards (8-C.Harris).
No Gain
2 & 8 - TENN 34
(10:27 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer.
No Gain
3 & 8 - TENN 34
(10:19 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Tillman.
No Gain
4 & 8 - TENN 34
(10:13 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 7-B.Johnson.

BAMA Crimson Tide  - FG (12 plays, 60 yards, 5:41 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 34
(10:07 - 4th) 24-T.Sanders to BAMA 38 for 4 yards (88-L.Bumphus).
No Gain
2 & 6 - BAMA 38
(9:31 - 4th) 9-B.Young complete to 18-S.Bolden. 18-S.Bolden to BAMA 38 for no gain (18-D.Slaughter).
+12 YD
3 & 6 - BAMA 38
(8:52 - 4th) 9-B.Young complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie runs ob at TEN 50 for 12 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 50
(8:27 - 4th) 24-T.Sanders to TEN 49 for 1 yard (24-A.Beasley).
No Gain
2 & 9 - BAMA 49
(7:52 - 4th) 9-B.Young incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Metchie.
+18 YD
3 & 9 - BAMA 49
(7:46 - 4th) 9-B.Young complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie to TEN 31 for 18 yards (14-K.Lawrence21-T.McDonald).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 31
(7:06 - 4th) 24-T.Sanders to TEN 30 for 1 yard (21-T.McDonald).
+20 YD
2 & 9 - BAMA 30
(6:28 - 4th) 24-T.Sanders pushed ob at TEN 10 for 20 yards (14-K.Lawrence).
Penalty
1 & 10 - BAMA 10
(6:09 - 4th) 24-T.Sanders to TEN 7 for 3 yards (2-A.Taylor). Penalty on TEN 30-R.Harrison Offside 5 yards enforced at TEN 10. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 5 - BAMA 5
(5:51 - 4th) 24-T.Sanders to TEN 4 for 1 yard (79-K.Garland88-L.Bumphus).
No Gain
2 & 4 - BAMA 4
(5:09 - 4th) 9-B.Young incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Bolden.
Sack
3 & 4 - BAMA 4
(5:05 - 4th) 9-B.Young sacked at TEN 6 for -2 yards (94-M.Butler).
Field Goal
4 & 6 - BAMA 6
(4:26 - 4th) 16-W.Reichard 24 yards Field Goal is Good.

TENN Volunteers  - Downs (8 plays, 19 yards, 3:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:22 - 4th) 16-W.Reichard kicks 30 yards from BAMA 35 out of bounds at the TEN 35.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 35
(4:22 - 4th) 20-J.Small to TEN 37 for 2 yards (31-W.Anderson).
No Gain
2 & 8 - TENN 37
(3:54 - 4th) 20-J.Small to TEN 37 for no gain (50-T.Smith).
Penalty
3 & 8 - TENN 37
(3:18 - 4th) Penalty on TEN 13-M.Wideman False start 5 yards enforced at TEN 37. No Play.
+15 YD
3 & 13 - TENN 32
(3:18 - 4th) 18-B.Maurer scrambles to TEN 47 for 15 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 47
(2:55 - 4th) 18-B.Maurer complete to 20-J.Small. 20-J.Small runs ob at TEN 48 for 1 yard.
+5 YD
2 & 9 - TENN 48
(2:23 - 4th) 20-J.Small to BAMA 47 for 5 yards (47-B.Young).
+2 YD
3 & 4 - TENN 47
(1:45 - 4th) 20-J.Small to BAMA 45 for 2 yards (40-J.McMillon50-T.Smith).
-1 YD
4 & 2 - TENN 45
(1:18 - 4th) 20-J.Small to BAMA 46 for -1 yard (40-J.McMillon).

BAMA Crimson Tide

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 46
(1:12 - 4th) 23-J.Parks to BAMA 45 for -1 yard (24-A.Beasley38-S.Page).
+4 YD
2 & 11 - BAMA 45
(0:34 - 4th) 23-J.Parks to BAMA 49 for 4 yards (79-K.Garland).
