Key Players
|
|
M. Pratt
7 QB
215 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, -5 RuYds
|
|
D. Gabriel
11 QB
422 PaYds, 5 PaTDs, 19 RuYds
Touchdown 9:28
7-M.Pratt complete to 2-D.Watts. 2-D.Watts runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
69
yds
02:13
pos
6
3
Touchdown 8:19
11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
79
yds
01:18
pos
7
9
Touchdown 4:22
7-M.Pratt complete to 4-J.Jackson. 4-J.Jackson runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
79
yds
03:49
pos
13
10
Touchdown 3:19
11-D.Gabriel complete to 88-J.Hescock. 88-J.Hescock runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
83
yds
03:58
pos
14
30
Touchdown 0:09
11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
67
yds
01:17
pos
14
37
Touchdown 7:53
11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
54
yds
01:35
pos
21
43
Touchdown 4:01
7-M.Pratt complete to 4-J.Jackson. 4-J.Jackson runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
03:51
pos
27
44
Touchdown 3:32
11-D.Gabriel complete to 87-J.Harris. 87-J.Harris runs 41 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on TUL Offside declined.
3
plays
43
yds
00:30
pos
28
50
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|36
|Rushing
|8
|19
|Passing
|13
|17
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-9
|10-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|3-4
|Total Net Yards
|340
|689
|Total Plays
|62
|99
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|7.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|125
|267
|Rush Attempts
|38
|59
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|4.5
|Yards Passing
|215
|422
|Comp. - Att.
|14-24
|26-40
|Yards Per Pass
|6.6
|9.5
|Penalties - Yards
|2-10
|4-20
|Touchdowns
|5
|7
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-47.6
|1-56.0
|Return Yards
|54
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-54
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|215
|PASS YDS
|422
|
|
|125
|RUSH YDS
|267
|
|
|340
|TOTAL YDS
|689
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Huderson 5 RB
|S. Huderson
|14
|88
|1
|16
|
C. Carroll 20 RB
|C. Carroll
|11
|44
|0
|20
|
M. Pratt 7 QB
|M. Pratt
|12
|-5
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jackson 4 WR
|J. Jackson
|4
|4
|59
|2
|20
|
D. Watts 2 WR
|D. Watts
|5
|3
|48
|1
|28
|
S. Huderson 5 RB
|S. Huderson
|2
|2
|44
|0
|26
|
P. Watts 3 WR
|P. Watts
|4
|2
|30
|0
|18
|
S. Brown 86 WR
|S. Brown
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
J. Toles 23 WR
|J. Toles
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
T. James 80 TE
|T. James
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Jones 1 WR
|M. Jones
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Williams 24 LB
|D. Williams
|12-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kuerschen 36 S
|C. Kuerschen
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Henry 33 LB
|K. Henry
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Anderson 40 LB
|N. Anderson
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Friloux 95 DL
|A. Friloux
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sample 5 DE
|C. Sample
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Moody 28 LB
|M. Moody
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Dyson 17 DB
|C. Dyson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Langham 8 CB
|W. Langham
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Monroe 9 CB
|J. Monroe
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Brooks 31 S
|L. Brooks
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hatcher 54 DE
|C. Hatcher
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
D. Hodges 41 DB
|D. Hodges
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Johnson 7 DE
|P. Johnson
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Anderson 3 DL
|A. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clark 37 S
|M. Clark
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 48 NT
|D. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hall 25 DB
|K. Hall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Kerr 21 DB
|A. Kerr
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Glover 62 K
|M. Glover
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Wright 97 P
|R. Wright
|5
|47.6
|3
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jackson 4 WR
|J. Jackson
|3
|22.3
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jackson 4 WR
|J. Jackson
|1
|54.0
|54
|0
|
A. Jones 11 RB
|A. Jones
|1
|54.0
|54
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Gabriel 11 QB
|D. Gabriel
|26/40
|422
|5
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. McCrae 30 RB
|G. McCrae
|25
|162
|1
|54
|
O. Anderson 2 RB
|O. Anderson
|11
|46
|0
|10
|
B. Thompson 24 RB
|B. Thompson
|10
|42
|1
|20
|
D. Gabriel 11 QB
|D. Gabriel
|12
|19
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Williams 6 WR
|M. Williams
|13
|9
|174
|3
|54
|
J. Harris 87 WR
|J. Harris
|4
|2
|96
|1
|55
|
J. Robinson 1 WR
|J. Robinson
|6
|4
|63
|0
|23
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|4
|3
|35
|0
|15
|
O. Anderson 2 RB
|O. Anderson
|3
|2
|16
|0
|12
|
G. McCrae 30 RB
|G. McCrae
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Hescock 88 TE
|J. Hescock
|2
|2
|14
|1
|10
|
J. Credle 13 WR
|J. Credle
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
A. Johnson 17 WR
|A. Johnson
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
B. Thompson 24 RB
|B. Thompson
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Mitchell 1 LB
|E. Mitchell
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Grant 27 DB
|R. Grant
|8-4
|0.0
|0
|
R. Charlton 5 DL
|R. Charlton
|5-0
|2.0
|0
|
A. Robinson 31 DB
|A. Robinson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Collier 3 DB
|A. Collier
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 7 DB
|D. Brown
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Turnier 0 DL
|K. Turnier
|2-1
|2.0
|0
|
L. Woodson 13 DL
|L. Woodson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bethune 15 LB
|T. Bethune
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Montalvo 94 DL
|A. Montalvo
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Celiscar 88 DL
|J. Celiscar
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Thompson 24 RB
|B. Thompson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. DeLoach 90 DL
|C. DeLoach
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thornton 14 DB
|C. Thornton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Morris-Brash 33 DL
|T. Morris-Brash
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Goode 54 DL
|C. Goode
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McMillian 26 DB
|J. McMillian
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jean-Baptiste 11 LB
|J. Jean-Baptiste
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gainous 21 DB
|D. Gainous
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|
K. Green 98 DL
|K. Green
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gilyard 10 LB
|E. Gilyard
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Obarski 98 K
|D. Obarski
|1/2
|23
|6/7
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Osteen 36 P
|A. Osteen
|1
|56.0
|0
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Williams 6 WR
|M. Williams
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|
K. Ahmad 84 WR
|K. Ahmad
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sams 29 WR
|C. Sams
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Williams 6 WR
|M. Williams
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
UCF
Knights
- FG (7 plays, 69 yards, 2:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to UCF End Zone. touchback.
|+54 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(15:00 - 1st) 30-G.McCrae to TUL 21 for 54 yards (8-W.Langham).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 21(14:30 - 1st) 30-G.McCrae to TUL 16 for 5 yards (5-C.Sample36-C.Kuerschen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UCF 16(13:55 - 1st) 2-O.Anderson to TUL 16 for no gain (24-D.Williams).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - UCF 16(13:20 - 1st) 2-O.Anderson to TUL 10 for 6 yards (33-K.Henry7-P.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 10(13:06 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 10(12:58 - 1st) 2-O.Anderson to TUL 6 for 4 yards (28-M.Moody).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - UCF 6(12:17 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel to TUL 6 for no gain (24-D.Williams).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - UCF 6(12:17 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- TD (7 plays, 69 yards, 2:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:35 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski kicks 57 yards from UCF 35. 4-J.Jackson to TUL 31 for 23 yards (21-D.Gainous).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 31(11:27 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Watts.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 31(11:19 - 1st) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 36 for 5 yards (1-E.Mitchell3-A.Collier).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 5 - TULANE 36(10:45 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt complete to 5-S.Huderson. 5-S.Huderson to UCF 46 for 18 yards (27-R.Grant).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 46(10:31 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 80-T.James.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 46(10:26 - 1st) 5-S.Huderson to UCF 42 for 4 yards (1-E.Mitchell94-A.Montalvo).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 6 - TULANE 42(10:01 - 1st) 5-S.Huderson to UCF 28 for 14 yards (26-J.McMillian27-R.Grant).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 28(9:28 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt complete to 2-D.Watts. 2-D.Watts runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:22 - 1st) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
UCF
Knights
- TD (5 plays, 79 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:22 - 1st) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35. 4-R.O'Keefe to UCF 21 for 21 yards (28-M.Moody).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 21(9:16 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 1-J.Robinson. 1-J.Robinson to UCF 32 for 11 yards (21-A.Kerr).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 32(9:04 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 2-O.Anderson. 2-O.Anderson to UCF 36 for 4 yards (24-D.Williams). Penalty on TUL 24-D.Williams Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UCF 36.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 32(9:04 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 2-O.Anderson. 2-O.Anderson to UCF 36 for 4 yards (24-D.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - UCF 36(8:53 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to UCF 40 for 4 yards (8-W.Langham21-A.Kerr).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - UCF 40(8:29 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel to UCF 46 for 6 yards (5-C.Sample).
|+54 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 46(8:19 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:04 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski extra point is good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- TD (8 plays, 79 yards, 3:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:04 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35. 4-J.Jackson to TUL 21 for 21 yards (11-J.Jean-Baptiste).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 21(7:58 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt complete to 3-P.Watts. 3-P.Watts to TUL 39 for 18 yards (3-A.Collier27-R.Grant).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 39(7:37 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt complete to 86-S.Brown. 86-S.Brown to UCF 43 for 18 yards (14-C.Thornton).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 43(7:07 - 1st) 5-S.Huderson to UCF 38 for 5 yards (5-R.Charlton).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - TULANE 38(6:31 - 1st) 20-C.Carroll to UCF 30 for 8 yards (5-R.Charlton).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 30(5:59 - 1st) 20-C.Carroll to UCF 31 for -1 yard (1-E.Mitchell).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 11 - TULANE 31(5:24 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt complete to 23-J.Toles. 23-J.Toles to UCF 19 for 12 yards (31-A.Robinson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 19(4:58 - 1st) 20-C.Carroll to UCF 20 for -1 yard (13-L.Woodson).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 11 - TULANE 20(4:22 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt complete to 4-J.Jackson. 4-J.Jackson runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:15 - 1st) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
UCF
Knights
- Downs (10 plays, 18 yards, 2:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:15 - 1st) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to UCF End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(4:15 - 1st) 24-B.Thompson to UCF 29 for 4 yards (41-D.Hodges).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - UCF 29(3:59 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Williams.
|+23 YD
|
3 & 6 - UCF 29(3:54 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 1-J.Robinson. 1-J.Robinson to TUL 48 for 23 yards (25-K.Hall).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 48(3:27 - 1st) 24-B.Thompson to TUL 47 for 1 yard (33-K.Henry).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - UCF 47(3:04 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to TUL 34 for 13 yards (36-C.Kuerschen33-K.Henry).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 34(2:41 - 1st) 24-B.Thompson to TUL 33 for 1 yard (17-C.Dyson).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - UCF 33(2:22 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 24-B.Thompson. 24-B.Thompson to TUL 34 for -1 yard.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - UCF 34(1:42 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Robinson. Penalty on TUL 77-J.Johnson Offside 5 yards enforced at TUL 34. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UCF 29(1:36 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 30-G.McCrae.
|Sack
|
4 & 5 - UCF 29(1:32 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel sacked at TUL 43 for -14 yards (5-C.Sample).
TULANE
Green Wave
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 43(1:23 - 1st) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 49 for 6 yards (31-A.Robinson21-D.Gainous).
|Sack
|
2 & 4 - TULANE 49(1:00 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt sacked at TUL 48 for -1 yard (0-K.Turnier).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - TULANE 48(0:25 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt sacked at TUL 42 for -6 yards (0-K.Turnier).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - TULANE 42(15:00 - 2nd) 97-R.Wright punts 47 yards from TUL 42 out of bounds at the UCF 11.
UCF
Knights
- TD (5 plays, 89 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 11(14:53 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 12 for 1 yard (5-C.Sample).
|+28 YD
|
2 & 9 - UCF 12(14:38 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to UCF 40 for 28 yards (24-D.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 40(14:15 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 17-A.Johnson. 17-A.Johnson to UCF 42 for 2 yards (17-C.Dyson).
|+55 YD
|
2 & 8 - UCF 42(13:58 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 87-J.Harris. 87-J.Harris to TUL 3 for 55 yards (8-W.Langham).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - UCF 3(13:45 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:41 - 2nd) 98-D.Obarski extra point is good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Punt (3 plays, -10 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:41 - 2nd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(13:41 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt sacked at TUL 19 for -6 yards (5-R.Charlton).
|Sack
|
2 & 16 - TULANE 19(13:05 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt sacked at TUL 18 for -1 yard. Penalty on TUL 72-T.Tuggle Holding declined. (24-B.Thompson).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 17 - TULANE 18(12:38 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 15 for -3 yards (54-C.Goode).
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - TULANE 15(12:02 - 2nd) 97-R.Wright punts 56 yards from TUL 15. 6-M.Williams to UCF 29 for no gain (23-J.Toles31-L.Brooks).
UCF
Knights
- TD (11 plays, 71 yards, 2:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 29(11:50 - 2nd) 24-B.Thompson to UCF 30 for 1 yard (33-K.Henry28-M.Moody).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - UCF 30(11:30 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 4-R.O'Keefe. 4-R.O'Keefe to UCF 41 for 11 yards.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 41(11:20 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 88-J.Hescock. 88-J.Hescock to TUL 49 for 10 yards (31-L.Brooks37-M.Clark).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 49(11:03 - 2nd) 24-B.Thompson to TUL 43 for 6 yards (95-A.Friloux41-D.Hodges).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - UCF 43(10:51 - 2nd) 24-B.Thompson to TUL 39 for 4 yards (41-D.Hodges28-M.Moody).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 39(10:38 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 1-J.Robinson. 1-J.Robinson to TUL 33 for 6 yards (9-J.Monroe).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - UCF 33(10:17 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to TUL 27 for 6 yards (24-D.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 27(9:44 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - UCF 27(9:39 - 2nd) Penalty on TUL 77-J.Johnson Offside 5 yards enforced at TUL 27. No Play.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 5 - UCF 22(9:39 - 2nd) 24-B.Thompson to TUL 2 for 20 yards (9-J.Monroe).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - UCF 2(9:25 - 2nd) 24-B.Thompson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:20 - 2nd) 98-D.Obarski extra point is good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Punt (5 plays, 11 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:20 - 2nd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 63 yards from UCF 35. 4-J.Jackson to TUL 25 for 23 yards (57-D.Burns).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(9:14 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt to TUL 24 FUMBLES. 7-M.Pratt to TUL 29 for no gain.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - TULANE 29(8:40 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 35 for 6 yards (7-D.Brown10-E.Gilyard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 35(8:09 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 3-P.Watts.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 35(8:05 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt to TUL 36 for 1 yard (7-D.Brown).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TULANE 36(7:24 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 3-P.Watts.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - TULANE 36(7:19 - 2nd) 97-R.Wright punts 47 yards from TUL 36 Downed at the UCF 17.
UCF
Knights
- TD (14 plays, 83 yards, 3:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 17(7:11 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 22 for 5 yards (24-D.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - UCF 22(6:58 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 24 for 2 yards (95-A.Friloux).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - UCF 24(6:44 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel to UCF 29 for 5 yards (40-N.Anderson).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 29(6:32 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 30-G.McCrae. 30-G.McCrae to UCF 44 for 15 yards (8-W.Langham40-N.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 44(6:20 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Harris.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 44(6:16 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel to TUL 48 for 8 yards (40-N.Anderson).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - UCF 48(5:46 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel to TUL 43 for 5 yards (33-K.Henry).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 43(5:36 - 2nd) 24-B.Thompson to TUL 42 for 1 yard (24-D.Williams7-P.Johnson).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 9 - UCF 42(5:09 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to TUL 19 for 23 yards (40-N.Anderson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 19(5:00 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to TUL 14 for 5 yards (33-K.Henry).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - UCF 14(4:48 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel to TUL 11 for 3 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - UCF 11(3:53 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to TUL 4 for 7 yards (36-C.Kuerschen54-C.Hatcher).
|No Gain
|
1 & 4 - UCF 4(3:41 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to TUL 4 for no gain (36-C.Kuerschen).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - UCF 4(3:19 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 88-J.Hescock. 88-J.Hescock runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:13 - 2nd) 98-D.Obarski extra point is good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Punt (6 plays, 16 yards, 1:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:13 - 2nd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(3:13 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 31 for 6 yards (1-E.Mitchell7-D.Brown).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - TULANE 31(2:56 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 80-T.James. 80-T.James to TUL 35 for 4 yards (1-E.Mitchell).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 35(2:26 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 4-J.Jackson. 4-J.Jackson to UCF 49 for 16 yards (3-A.Collier).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 49(2:11 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll to UCF 48 for 1 yard (1-E.Mitchell27-R.Grant).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TULANE 48(1:52 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete.
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - TULANE 48(1:41 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt sacked at TUL 41 for -11 yards (5-R.Charlton).
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - TULANE 41(1:32 - 2nd) 97-R.Wright punts 26 yards from TUL 41 out of bounds at the UCF 33.
UCF
Knights
- TD (8 plays, 67 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 33(1:26 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 35 for 2 yards (5-C.Sample).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 8 - UCF 35(1:02 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 1-J.Robinson. 1-J.Robinson to TUL 42 for 23 yards (9-J.Monroe).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 42(0:54 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to TUL 35 for 7 yards (31-L.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - UCF 35(0:40 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - UCF 35(0:36 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel to TUL 27 for 8 yards (28-M.Moody).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 27(0:30 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 4-R.O'Keefe. 4-R.O'Keefe to TUL 12 for 15 yards (54-C.Hatcher).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 12(0:24 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to TUL 7 for 5 yards (33-K.Henry).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - UCF 7(0:09 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(0:09 - 2nd) 98-D.Obarski extra point is no good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Halftime (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:05 - 2nd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(0:05 - 2nd) kneels at TUL 23 for -2 yards.
TULANE
Green Wave
- TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 5:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(15:00 - 3rd) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 41 for 16 yards (27-R.Grant).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 41(14:26 - 3rd) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 45 for 4 yards (1-E.Mitchell).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - TULANE 45(13:53 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 3-P.Watts. 3-P.Watts to UCF 43 for 12 yards (27-R.Grant10-E.Gilyard).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 43(13:33 - 3rd) 5-S.Huderson to UCF 38 for 5 yards (31-A.Robinson).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - TULANE 38(13:04 - 3rd) 5-S.Huderson to UCF 27 for 11 yards (31-A.Robinson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 27(12:34 - 3rd) 20-C.Carroll to UCF 28 for -1 yard (1-E.Mitchell0-K.Turnier).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 11 - TULANE 28(11:50 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt to UCF 17 for 11 yards (3-A.Collier).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 17(11:17 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt to UCF 14 for 3 yards (90-C.Deloach).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - TULANE 14(10:41 - 3rd) 20-C.Carroll to UCF 11 for 3 yards (33-T.Morris-Brash10-E.Gilyard).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TULANE 11(10:00 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Jones.
|+7 YD
|
4 & 4 - TULANE 11(9:55 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 2-D.Watts. 2-D.Watts to UCF 4 for 7 yards (3-A.Collier).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - TULANE 4(9:31 - 3rd) 5-S.Huderson to UCF End Zone FUMBLES (27-R.Grant). 80-T.James runs no gain for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:22 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
UCF
Knights
- TD (7 plays, 49 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:22 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover kicks 14 yards from TUL 35. 29-C.Sams to TUL 49 for no gain.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 49(9:20 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 13-J.Credle. 13-J.Credle to TUL 41 for 8 yards (33-K.Henry).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - UCF 41(8:47 - 3rd) 30-G.McCrae to TUL 33 for 8 yards (31-L.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 33(8:35 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Robinson.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 33(8:29 - 3rd) 30-G.McCrae to TUL 30 for 3 yards (54-C.Hatcher).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - UCF 30(8:16 - 3rd) Team penalty on UCF False start 5 yards enforced at TUL 30. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - UCF 35(7:57 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Williams.
|+35 YD
|
4 & 12 - UCF 35(7:53 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:47 - 3rd) 98-D.Obarski extra point is good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:47 - 3rd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(7:47 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt to TUL 25 for no gain (13-L.Woodson27-R.Grant).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 25(7:13 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 2-D.Watts. 2-D.Watts to TUL 38 for 13 yards.
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 38(6:39 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 5-S.Huderson. 5-S.Huderson to UCF 36 for 26 yards (15-T.Bethune11-J.Jean-Baptiste).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 36(6:01 - 3rd) 20-C.Carroll to UCF 30 for 6 yards (15-T.Bethune).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - TULANE 30(5:37 - 3rd) 5-S.Huderson to UCF 24 for 6 yards (27-R.Grant11-J.Jean-Baptiste).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 24(5:01 - 3rd) 20-C.Carroll to UCF 4 for 20 yards (27-R.Grant).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 4 - TULANE 4(4:37 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt to UCF 8 for -4 yards (27-R.Grant15-T.Bethune).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - TULANE 8(4:01 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 4-J.Jackson. 4-J.Jackson runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:56 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
UCF
Knights
- TD (3 plays, 43 yards, 0:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:56 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover kicks 8 yards from TUL 35. 84-K.Ahmad to TUL 43 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 43(3:55 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Williams.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 43(3:49 - 3rd) 2-O.Anderson to TUL 41 for 2 yards (95-A.Friloux).
|+41 YD
|
3 & 8 - UCF 41(3:32 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 87-J.Harris. 87-J.Harris runs 41 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on TUL Offside declined.
|PAT Good
|(3:26 - 3rd) 98-D.Obarski extra point is good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:26 - 3rd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(3:26 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt scrambles to TUL 30 for 5 yards (27-R.Grant).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - TULANE 30(2:50 - 3rd) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 29 for -1 yard (88-J.Celiscar).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TULANE 29(2:08 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Jones.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - TULANE 29(2:05 - 3rd) 97-R.Wright punts 62 yards from TUL 29 Downed at the UCF 9.
UCF
Knights
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 9(1:54 - 3rd) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 16 for 7 yards (28-M.Moody36-C.Kuerschen).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 3 - UCF 16(1:32 - 3rd) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 25 for 9 yards (17-C.Dyson7-P.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(1:21 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Robinson.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 25(1:16 - 3rd) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 45 for 20 yards (7-P.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 45(0:41 - 3rd) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 45 for no gain (24-D.Williams).
UCF
Knights
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UCF 45(15:00 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Williams.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - UCF 45(14:56 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 4-R.O'Keefe. 4-R.O'Keefe to TUL 46 for 9 yards (37-M.Clark).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - UCF 46(14:12 - 4th) 30-G.McCrae to TUL 45 for 1 yard (24-D.Williams5-C.Sample).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 45(13:52 - 4th) 30-G.McCrae to TUL 46 for -1 yard (5-C.Sample54-C.Hatcher).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 11 - UCF 46(13:20 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 2-O.Anderson. 2-O.Anderson to TUL 34 for 12 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 34(12:59 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel scrambles to TUL 23 for 11 yards (17-C.Dyson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 23(12:31 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 2-O.Anderson.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 23(12:25 - 4th) 24-B.Thompson to TUL 21 for 2 yards (95-A.Friloux).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UCF 21(11:48 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 4-R.O'Keefe.
|No Good
|
4 & 8 - UCF 21(11:43 - 4th) 98-D.Obarski 38 yards Field Goal is No Good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Interception (4 plays, -1 yards, 0:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 21(11:39 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 80-T.James.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 21(11:33 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Watts.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 10 - TULANE 21(11:33 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt complete to 4-J.Jackson. 4-J.Jackson to TUL 36 for 15 yards (7-D.Brown).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 36(11:16 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 21-D.Gainous at UCF 20. 21-D.Gainous to UCF 20 for no gain (2-D.Watts).
UCF
Knights
- Punt (6 plays, -13 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 20(11:05 - 4th) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 30 for 10 yards (40-N.Anderson17-C.Dyson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 30(10:41 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Harris.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - UCF 30(10:41 - 4th) Penalty on UCF 77-L.Pauole False start 5 yards enforced at UCF 30. No Play.
|Sack
|
2 & 15 - UCF 25(10:41 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel sacked at UCF 16 for -9 yards (54-C.Hatcher).
|-4 YD
|
3 & 24 - UCF 16(10:17 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel to UCF 12 for -4 yards (40-N.Anderson).
|Penalty
|
4 & 28 - UCF 12(9:36 - 4th) Penalty on UCF 17-A.Johnson False start 5 yards enforced at UCF 12. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 33 - UCF 7(9:36 - 4th) 36-A.Osteen punts 56 yards from UCF 7. 11-A.Jones to UCF 9 for 54 yards.
TULANE
Green Wave
- TD (2 plays, 9 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - TULANE 9(9:17 - 4th) 5-S.Huderson to UCF 9 for no gain (94-A.Montalvo).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - TULANE 9(8:37 - 4th) 5-S.Huderson runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(8:30 - 4th) 7-P.Johnson to UCF 5 for -2 yards (5-R.Charlton).
UCF
Knights
- End of Game (11 plays, 31 yards, 8:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:30 - 4th) 62-M.Glover kicks 8 yards from TUL 40. 6-M.Williams to TUL 48 for no gain.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 48(8:30 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to TUL 41 for 7 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - UCF 41(8:29 - 4th) 30-G.McCrae to TUL 38 for 3 yards (95-A.Friloux).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 38(7:58 - 4th) 30-G.McCrae to TUL 35 for 3 yards (24-D.Williams).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - UCF 35(7:01 - 4th) 30-G.McCrae to TUL 29 for 6 yards (95-A.Friloux).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - UCF 29(6:16 - 4th) 30-G.McCrae to TUL 25 for 4 yards (28-M.Moody31-L.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(5:32 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel to TUL 25 for no gain (24-D.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 25(4:42 - 4th) 2-O.Anderson to TUL 21 for 4 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - UCF 21(4:35 - 4th) 30-G.McCrae to TUL 17 for 4 yards (7-P.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 2 - UCF 17(3:47 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to TUL 14 for 3 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 14(3:06 - 4th) 2-O.Anderson to TUL 10 for 4 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - UCF 10(2:28 - 4th) 2-O.Anderson to TUL 6 for 4 yards (40-N.Anderson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - UCF 6(1:43 - 4th) 2-O.Anderson to TUL 2 for 4 yards (40-N.Anderson24-D.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - UCF 2(1:04 - 4th) 2-O.Anderson to TUL 1 for 1 yard (24-D.Williams).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 1 - UCF 1(0:24 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel kneels at TUL 6 for -5 yards.
