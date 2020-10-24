Drive Chart
TULANE
UCF

Key Players
M. Pratt 7 QB
215 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, -5 RuYds
D. Gabriel 11 QB
422 PaYds, 5 PaTDs, 19 RuYds
1st Quarter
Field Goal 11:41
98-D.Obarski 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
69
yds
02:43
pos
0
3
Touchdown 9:28
7-M.Pratt complete to 2-D.Watts. 2-D.Watts runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
69
yds
02:13
pos
6
3
Point After TD 9:22
62-M.Glover extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 8:19
11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
79
yds
01:18
pos
7
9
Point After TD 8:04
98-D.Obarski extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 4:22
7-M.Pratt complete to 4-J.Jackson. 4-J.Jackson runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
79
yds
03:49
pos
13
10
Point After TD 4:15
62-M.Glover extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
10
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 13:45
30-G.McCrae runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
89
yds
01:12
pos
14
16
Point After TD 13:41
98-D.Obarski extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
17
Touchdown 9:25
24-B.Thompson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
66
yds
02:30
pos
14
23
Point After TD 9:20
98-D.Obarski extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
24
Touchdown 3:19
11-D.Gabriel complete to 88-J.Hescock. 88-J.Hescock runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
83
yds
03:58
pos
14
30
Point After TD 3:13
98-D.Obarski extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
31
Touchdown 0:09
11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
67
yds
01:17
pos
14
37
Missed Point After Touchdown 0:05
98-D.Obarski extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
14
37
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 9:22
62-M.Glover extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
37
Touchdown 7:53
11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
54
yds
01:35
pos
21
43
Point After TD 7:47
98-D.Obarski extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
44
Touchdown 4:01
7-M.Pratt complete to 4-J.Jackson. 4-J.Jackson runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
03:51
pos
27
44
Point After TD 3:56
62-M.Glover extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
44
Touchdown 3:32
11-D.Gabriel complete to 87-J.Harris. 87-J.Harris runs 41 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on TUL Offside declined.
3
plays
43
yds
00:30
pos
28
50
Point After TD 3:26
98-D.Obarski extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
51
4th Quarter
Touchdown 8:37
5-S.Huderson runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
9
yds
00:47
pos
34
51
Missed Two Point Conversion 8:30
7-P.Johnson to UCF 5 for -2 yards (5-R.Charlton).
plays
yds
pos
34
51
Team Stats
1st Downs 21 36
Rushing 8 19
Passing 13 17
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 3-9 10-17
4th Down Conv 1-1 3-4
Total Net Yards 340 689
Total Plays 62 99
Avg Gain 5.5 7.0
Net Yards Rushing 125 267
Rush Attempts 38 59
Avg Rush Yards 3.3 4.5
Yards Passing 215 422
Comp. - Att. 14-24 26-40
Yards Per Pass 6.6 9.5
Penalties - Yards 2-10 4-20
Touchdowns 5 7
Rushing TDs 2 2
Passing TDs 3 5
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 5-47.6 1-56.0
Return Yards 54 0
Punts - Returns 1-54 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Tulane 2-3 14014634
UCF 2-2 102714051
Spectrum Stadium Orlando, FL
 215 PASS YDS 422
125 RUSH YDS 267
340 TOTAL YDS 689
Tulane
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Pratt 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 215 3 1 166.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44.2% 283 3 0 122.5
M. Pratt 14/24 215 3 1
K. Howard 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 16 0 0 117.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
43.1% 299 0 1 83.0
K. Howard 1/2 16 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Huderson 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 88 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 180 1
S. Huderson 14 88 1 16
C. Carroll 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 44 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 285 7
C. Carroll 11 44 0 20
M. Pratt 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 31 2
M. Pratt 12 -5 0 11
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Jackson 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 59 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 100 2
J. Jackson 4 4 59 2 20
D. Watts 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 48 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 88 0
D. Watts 5 3 48 1 28
S. Huderson 5 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 0
S. Huderson 2 2 44 0 26
P. Watts 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 61 0
P. Watts 4 2 30 0 18
S. Brown 86 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 0
S. Brown 1 1 18 0 18
J. Toles 23 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
J. Toles 1 1 12 0 12
T. James 80 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 69 0
T. James 3 1 4 0 4
M. Jones 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 21 0
M. Jones 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Williams 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-1 0 0.0
D. Williams 12-1 0.0 0
C. Kuerschen 36 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
C. Kuerschen 9-2 0.0 0
K. Henry 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
K. Henry 7-1 0.0 0
N. Anderson 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
N. Anderson 7-1 0.0 0
A. Friloux 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
A. Friloux 6-0 0.0 0
C. Sample 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
C. Sample 6-1 1.0 0
M. Moody 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
M. Moody 4-2 0.0 0
C. Dyson 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
C. Dyson 4-1 0.0 0
W. Langham 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
W. Langham 4-0 0.0 0
J. Monroe 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Monroe 3-0 0.0 0
L. Brooks 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
L. Brooks 3-1 0.0 0
C. Hatcher 54 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
C. Hatcher 3-2 1.0 0
D. Hodges 41 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Hodges 2-1 0.0 0
P. Johnson 7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
P. Johnson 2-3 0.0 0
A. Anderson 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Anderson 1-0 0.0 0
M. Clark 37 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
M. Clark 1-1 0.0 0
D. Williams 48 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
K. Hall 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Hall 1-0 0.0 0
A. Kerr 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Kerr 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Glover 62 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
3/4 17/18
M. Glover 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Wright 97 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 47.6 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
16 0 0
R. Wright 5 47.6 3 62
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Jackson 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 22.3 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 22.3 23 0
J. Jackson 3 22.3 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Jackson 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 54.0 54 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
J. Jackson 1 54.0 54 0
A. Jones 11 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 54.0 54 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 7.7 23 0
A. Jones 1 54.0 54 0
UCF
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Gabriel 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65% 422 5 0 194.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.6% 1155 9 2 150.9
D. Gabriel 26/40 422 5 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. McCrae 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
25 162 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 149 2
G. McCrae 25 162 1 54
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 46 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 194 2
O. Anderson 11 46 0 10
B. Thompson 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 42 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 103 1
B. Thompson 10 42 1 20
D. Gabriel 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 59 0
D. Gabriel 12 19 0 11
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
M. Williams 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
13 9 174 3
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 388 2
M. Williams 13 9 174 3 54
J. Harris 87 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 96 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 120 2
J. Harris 4 2 96 1 55
J. Robinson 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 63 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 366 2
J. Robinson 6 4 63 0 23
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 49 0
R. O'Keefe 4 3 35 0 15
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 29 0
O. Anderson 3 2 16 0 12
G. McCrae 30 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
G. McCrae 2 1 15 0 15
J. Hescock 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 14 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 22 1
J. Hescock 2 2 14 1 10
J. Credle 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 37 0
J. Credle 1 1 8 0 8
A. Johnson 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 0
A. Johnson 1 1 2 0 2
B. Thompson 24 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
B. Thompson 1 1 -1 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Mitchell 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
E. Mitchell 8-0 0.0 0
R. Grant 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
R. Grant 8-4 0.0 0
R. Charlton 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 2.0
R. Charlton 5-0 2.0 0
A. Robinson 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Robinson 4-0 0.0 0
A. Collier 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
A. Collier 4-1 0.0 0
D. Brown 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Brown 3-1 0.0 0
K. Turnier 0 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 2.0
K. Turnier 2-1 2.0 0
L. Woodson 13 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Woodson 2-0 0.0 0
T. Bethune 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Bethune 2-1 0.0 0
A. Montalvo 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
A. Montalvo 2-1 1.0 0
J. Celiscar 88 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Celiscar 1-0 0.0 0
B. Thompson 24 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
B. Thompson 1-0 1.0 0
C. DeLoach 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. DeLoach 1-0 0.0 0
C. Thornton 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Thornton 1-0 0.0 0
T. Morris-Brash 33 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Morris-Brash 1-0 0.0 0
C. Goode 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Goode 1-0 0.0 0
J. McMillian 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. McMillian 1-0 0.0 0
J. Jean-Baptiste 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Jean-Baptiste 0-2 0.0 0
D. Gainous 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
D. Gainous 0-1 0.0 1
K. Green 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Green 0-1 0.0 0
E. Gilyard 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
E. Gilyard 0-3 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Obarski 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 6/7
SEASON FG XP
4/5 16/16
D. Obarski 1/2 23 6/7 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Osteen 36 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 56.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
13 0 0
A. Osteen 1 56.0 0 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Williams 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
M. Williams 1 0.0 0 0
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 19 0
R. O'Keefe 1 21.0 21 0
K. Ahmad 84 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
K. Ahmad 1 0.0 0 0
C. Sams 29 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
C. Sams 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Williams 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 3.0 6 0
M. Williams 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:35 TULANE 31 2:13 7 69 TD
8:04 TULANE 21 3:49 8 79 TD
1:23 TULANE 43 0:58 3 -1 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:41 TULANE 25 1:39 3 -10 Punt
9:20 TULANE 25 2:01 5 11 Punt
3:13 TULANE 25 1:41 6 16 Punt
0:05 TULANE 25 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TULANE 25 5:38 12 75 TD
7:47 TULANE 25 3:51 8 75 TD
3:26 TULANE 25 1:21 3 4 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:39 TULANE 21 0:23 4 -1 INT
9:17 UCF 9 0:47 2 9 TD
9:17 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UCF 25 2:43 7 69 FG
9:22 UCF 21 1:18 5 79 TD
4:15 UCF 25 2:43 10 18 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 UCF 11 1:12 5 89 TD
11:50 UCF 29 2:30 11 71 TD
7:11 UCF 17 3:58 14 83 TD
1:26 UCF 33 1:17 8 67 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:22 TULANE 49 1:35 7 49 TD
3:56 TULANE 43 0:30 3 43 TD
1:54 UCF 9 1:13 5 36
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:05 UCF 20 1:29 6 -13 Punt
8:30 TULANE 48 8:06 11 31 Game
8:30 0:00 0 0

UCF Knights  - FG (7 plays, 69 yards, 2:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to UCF End Zone. touchback.
+54 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 25
(15:00 - 1st) 30-G.McCrae to TUL 21 for 54 yards (8-W.Langham).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 21
(14:30 - 1st) 30-G.McCrae to TUL 16 for 5 yards (5-C.Sample36-C.Kuerschen).
No Gain
2 & 5 - UCF 16
(13:55 - 1st) 2-O.Anderson to TUL 16 for no gain (24-D.Williams).
+6 YD
3 & 5 - UCF 16
(13:20 - 1st) 2-O.Anderson to TUL 10 for 6 yards (33-K.Henry7-P.Johnson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 10
(13:06 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 10
(12:58 - 1st) 2-O.Anderson to TUL 6 for 4 yards (28-M.Moody).
No Gain
3 & 6 - UCF 6
(12:17 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel to TUL 6 for no gain (24-D.Williams).
Field Goal
4 & 6 - UCF 6
(12:17 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski 23 yards Field Goal is Good.

TULANE Green Wave  - TD (7 plays, 69 yards, 2:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:35 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski kicks 57 yards from UCF 35. 4-J.Jackson to TUL 31 for 23 yards (21-D.Gainous).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 31
(11:27 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Watts.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 31
(11:19 - 1st) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 36 for 5 yards (1-E.Mitchell3-A.Collier).
+18 YD
3 & 5 - TULANE 36
(10:45 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt complete to 5-S.Huderson. 5-S.Huderson to UCF 46 for 18 yards (27-R.Grant).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 46
(10:31 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 80-T.James.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 46
(10:26 - 1st) 5-S.Huderson to UCF 42 for 4 yards (1-E.Mitchell94-A.Montalvo).
+14 YD
3 & 6 - TULANE 42
(10:01 - 1st) 5-S.Huderson to UCF 28 for 14 yards (26-J.McMillian27-R.Grant).
+28 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 28
(9:28 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt complete to 2-D.Watts. 2-D.Watts runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:22 - 1st) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.

UCF Knights  - TD (5 plays, 79 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:22 - 1st) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35. 4-R.O'Keefe to UCF 21 for 21 yards (28-M.Moody).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 21
(9:16 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 1-J.Robinson. 1-J.Robinson to UCF 32 for 11 yards (21-A.Kerr).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 32
(9:04 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 2-O.Anderson. 2-O.Anderson to UCF 36 for 4 yards (24-D.Williams). Penalty on TUL 24-D.Williams Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UCF 36.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 32
(9:04 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 2-O.Anderson. 2-O.Anderson to UCF 36 for 4 yards (24-D.Williams).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - UCF 36
(8:53 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to UCF 40 for 4 yards (8-W.Langham21-A.Kerr).
+6 YD
3 & 2 - UCF 40
(8:29 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel to UCF 46 for 6 yards (5-C.Sample).
+54 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 46
(8:19 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:04 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski extra point is good.

TULANE Green Wave  - TD (8 plays, 79 yards, 3:49 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:04 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35. 4-J.Jackson to TUL 21 for 21 yards (11-J.Jean-Baptiste).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 21
(7:58 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt complete to 3-P.Watts. 3-P.Watts to TUL 39 for 18 yards (3-A.Collier27-R.Grant).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 39
(7:37 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt complete to 86-S.Brown. 86-S.Brown to UCF 43 for 18 yards (14-C.Thornton).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 43
(7:07 - 1st) 5-S.Huderson to UCF 38 for 5 yards (5-R.Charlton).
+8 YD
2 & 5 - TULANE 38
(6:31 - 1st) 20-C.Carroll to UCF 30 for 8 yards (5-R.Charlton).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 30
(5:59 - 1st) 20-C.Carroll to UCF 31 for -1 yard (1-E.Mitchell).
+12 YD
2 & 11 - TULANE 31
(5:24 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt complete to 23-J.Toles. 23-J.Toles to UCF 19 for 12 yards (31-A.Robinson).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 19
(4:58 - 1st) 20-C.Carroll to UCF 20 for -1 yard (13-L.Woodson).
+20 YD
2 & 11 - TULANE 20
(4:22 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt complete to 4-J.Jackson. 4-J.Jackson runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:15 - 1st) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.

UCF Knights  - Downs (10 plays, 18 yards, 2:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:15 - 1st) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to UCF End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 25
(4:15 - 1st) 24-B.Thompson to UCF 29 for 4 yards (41-D.Hodges).
No Gain
2 & 6 - UCF 29
(3:59 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Williams.
+23 YD
3 & 6 - UCF 29
(3:54 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 1-J.Robinson. 1-J.Robinson to TUL 48 for 23 yards (25-K.Hall).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 48
(3:27 - 1st) 24-B.Thompson to TUL 47 for 1 yard (33-K.Henry).
+13 YD
2 & 9 - UCF 47
(3:04 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to TUL 34 for 13 yards (36-C.Kuerschen33-K.Henry).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 34
(2:41 - 1st) 24-B.Thompson to TUL 33 for 1 yard (17-C.Dyson).
-1 YD
2 & 9 - UCF 33
(2:22 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 24-B.Thompson. 24-B.Thompson to TUL 34 for -1 yard.
Penalty
3 & 10 - UCF 34
(1:42 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Robinson. Penalty on TUL 77-J.Johnson Offside 5 yards enforced at TUL 34. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 5 - UCF 29
(1:36 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 30-G.McCrae.
Sack
4 & 5 - UCF 29
(1:32 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel sacked at TUL 43 for -14 yards (5-C.Sample).

TULANE Green Wave  - Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 43
(1:23 - 1st) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 49 for 6 yards (31-A.Robinson21-D.Gainous).
Sack
2 & 4 - TULANE 49
(1:00 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt sacked at TUL 48 for -1 yard (0-K.Turnier).
Sack
3 & 5 - TULANE 48
(0:25 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt sacked at TUL 42 for -6 yards (0-K.Turnier).
Punt
4 & 11 - TULANE 42
(15:00 - 2nd) 97-R.Wright punts 47 yards from TUL 42 out of bounds at the UCF 11.

UCF Knights  - TD (5 plays, 89 yards, 1:12 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 11
(14:53 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 12 for 1 yard (5-C.Sample).
+28 YD
2 & 9 - UCF 12
(14:38 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to UCF 40 for 28 yards (24-D.Williams).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 40
(14:15 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 17-A.Johnson. 17-A.Johnson to UCF 42 for 2 yards (17-C.Dyson).
+55 YD
2 & 8 - UCF 42
(13:58 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 87-J.Harris. 87-J.Harris to TUL 3 for 55 yards (8-W.Langham).
+3 YD
1 & 3 - UCF 3
(13:45 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:41 - 2nd) 98-D.Obarski extra point is good.

TULANE Green Wave  - Punt (3 plays, -10 yards, 1:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:41 - 2nd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
Sack
1 & 10 - TULANE 25
(13:41 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt sacked at TUL 19 for -6 yards (5-R.Charlton).
Sack
2 & 16 - TULANE 19
(13:05 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt sacked at TUL 18 for -1 yard. Penalty on TUL 72-T.Tuggle Holding declined. (24-B.Thompson).
-3 YD
3 & 17 - TULANE 18
(12:38 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 15 for -3 yards (54-C.Goode).
Punt
4 & 20 - TULANE 15
(12:02 - 2nd) 97-R.Wright punts 56 yards from TUL 15. 6-M.Williams to UCF 29 for no gain (23-J.Toles31-L.Brooks).

UCF Knights  - TD (11 plays, 71 yards, 2:30 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 29
(11:50 - 2nd) 24-B.Thompson to UCF 30 for 1 yard (33-K.Henry28-M.Moody).
+11 YD
2 & 9 - UCF 30
(11:30 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 4-R.O'Keefe. 4-R.O'Keefe to UCF 41 for 11 yards.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 41
(11:20 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 88-J.Hescock. 88-J.Hescock to TUL 49 for 10 yards (31-L.Brooks37-M.Clark).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 49
(11:03 - 2nd) 24-B.Thompson to TUL 43 for 6 yards (95-A.Friloux41-D.Hodges).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - UCF 43
(10:51 - 2nd) 24-B.Thompson to TUL 39 for 4 yards (41-D.Hodges28-M.Moody).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 39
(10:38 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 1-J.Robinson. 1-J.Robinson to TUL 33 for 6 yards (9-J.Monroe).
+6 YD
2 & 4 - UCF 33
(10:17 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to TUL 27 for 6 yards (24-D.Williams).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 27
(9:44 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete.
Penalty
2 & 10 - UCF 27
(9:39 - 2nd) Penalty on TUL 77-J.Johnson Offside 5 yards enforced at TUL 27. No Play.
+20 YD
2 & 5 - UCF 22
(9:39 - 2nd) 24-B.Thompson to TUL 2 for 20 yards (9-J.Monroe).
+2 YD
1 & 2 - UCF 2
(9:25 - 2nd) 24-B.Thompson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:20 - 2nd) 98-D.Obarski extra point is good.

TULANE Green Wave  - Punt (5 plays, 11 yards, 2:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:20 - 2nd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 63 yards from UCF 35. 4-J.Jackson to TUL 25 for 23 yards (57-D.Burns).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 25
(9:14 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt to TUL 24 FUMBLES. 7-M.Pratt to TUL 29 for no gain.
+6 YD
2 & 6 - TULANE 29
(8:40 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 35 for 6 yards (7-D.Brown10-E.Gilyard).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 35
(8:09 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 3-P.Watts.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 35
(8:05 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt to TUL 36 for 1 yard (7-D.Brown).
No Gain
3 & 9 - TULANE 36
(7:24 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 3-P.Watts.
Punt
4 & 9 - TULANE 36
(7:19 - 2nd) 97-R.Wright punts 47 yards from TUL 36 Downed at the UCF 17.

UCF Knights  - TD (14 plays, 83 yards, 3:58 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 17
(7:11 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 22 for 5 yards (24-D.Williams).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - UCF 22
(6:58 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 24 for 2 yards (95-A.Friloux).
+5 YD
3 & 3 - UCF 24
(6:44 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel to UCF 29 for 5 yards (40-N.Anderson).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 29
(6:32 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 30-G.McCrae. 30-G.McCrae to UCF 44 for 15 yards (8-W.Langham40-N.Anderson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 44
(6:20 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Harris.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 44
(6:16 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel to TUL 48 for 8 yards (40-N.Anderson).
+5 YD
3 & 2 - UCF 48
(5:46 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel to TUL 43 for 5 yards (33-K.Henry).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 43
(5:36 - 2nd) 24-B.Thompson to TUL 42 for 1 yard (24-D.Williams7-P.Johnson).
+23 YD
2 & 9 - UCF 42
(5:09 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to TUL 19 for 23 yards (40-N.Anderson).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 19
(5:00 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to TUL 14 for 5 yards (33-K.Henry).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - UCF 14
(4:48 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel to TUL 11 for 3 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
+7 YD
3 & 2 - UCF 11
(3:53 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to TUL 4 for 7 yards (36-C.Kuerschen54-C.Hatcher).
No Gain
1 & 4 - UCF 4
(3:41 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to TUL 4 for no gain (36-C.Kuerschen).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - UCF 4
(3:19 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 88-J.Hescock. 88-J.Hescock runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:13 - 2nd) 98-D.Obarski extra point is good.

TULANE Green Wave  - Punt (6 plays, 16 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:13 - 2nd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 25
(3:13 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 31 for 6 yards (1-E.Mitchell7-D.Brown).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - TULANE 31
(2:56 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 80-T.James. 80-T.James to TUL 35 for 4 yards (1-E.Mitchell).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 35
(2:26 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 4-J.Jackson. 4-J.Jackson to UCF 49 for 16 yards (3-A.Collier).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 49
(2:11 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll to UCF 48 for 1 yard (1-E.Mitchell27-R.Grant).
No Gain
2 & 9 - TULANE 48
(1:52 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete.
Sack
3 & 9 - TULANE 48
(1:41 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt sacked at TUL 41 for -11 yards (5-R.Charlton).
Punt
4 & 20 - TULANE 41
(1:32 - 2nd) 97-R.Wright punts 26 yards from TUL 41 out of bounds at the UCF 33.

UCF Knights  - TD (8 plays, 67 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 33
(1:26 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 35 for 2 yards (5-C.Sample).
+23 YD
2 & 8 - UCF 35
(1:02 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 1-J.Robinson. 1-J.Robinson to TUL 42 for 23 yards (9-J.Monroe).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 42
(0:54 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to TUL 35 for 7 yards (31-L.Brooks).
No Gain
2 & 3 - UCF 35
(0:40 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete.
+8 YD
3 & 3 - UCF 35
(0:36 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel to TUL 27 for 8 yards (28-M.Moody).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 27
(0:30 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 4-R.O'Keefe. 4-R.O'Keefe to TUL 12 for 15 yards (54-C.Hatcher).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 12
(0:24 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to TUL 7 for 5 yards (33-K.Henry).
+7 YD
2 & 5 - UCF 7
(0:09 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
Missed PAT
(0:09 - 2nd) 98-D.Obarski extra point is no good.

TULANE Green Wave  - Halftime (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:05 - 2nd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 25
(0:05 - 2nd) kneels at TUL 23 for -2 yards.

TULANE Green Wave  - TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 5:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 41 for 16 yards (27-R.Grant).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 41
(14:26 - 3rd) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 45 for 4 yards (1-E.Mitchell).
+12 YD
2 & 6 - TULANE 45
(13:53 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 3-P.Watts. 3-P.Watts to UCF 43 for 12 yards (27-R.Grant10-E.Gilyard).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 43
(13:33 - 3rd) 5-S.Huderson to UCF 38 for 5 yards (31-A.Robinson).
+11 YD
2 & 5 - TULANE 38
(13:04 - 3rd) 5-S.Huderson to UCF 27 for 11 yards (31-A.Robinson).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 27
(12:34 - 3rd) 20-C.Carroll to UCF 28 for -1 yard (1-E.Mitchell0-K.Turnier).
+11 YD
2 & 11 - TULANE 28
(11:50 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt to UCF 17 for 11 yards (3-A.Collier).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 17
(11:17 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt to UCF 14 for 3 yards (90-C.Deloach).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - TULANE 14
(10:41 - 3rd) 20-C.Carroll to UCF 11 for 3 yards (33-T.Morris-Brash10-E.Gilyard).
No Gain
3 & 4 - TULANE 11
(10:00 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Jones.
+7 YD
4 & 4 - TULANE 11
(9:55 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 2-D.Watts. 2-D.Watts to UCF 4 for 7 yards (3-A.Collier).
+4 YD
1 & 4 - TULANE 4
(9:31 - 3rd) 5-S.Huderson to UCF End Zone FUMBLES (27-R.Grant). 80-T.James runs no gain for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:22 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.

UCF Knights  - TD (7 plays, 49 yards, 1:35 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:22 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover kicks 14 yards from TUL 35. 29-C.Sams to TUL 49 for no gain.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 49
(9:20 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 13-J.Credle. 13-J.Credle to TUL 41 for 8 yards (33-K.Henry).
+8 YD
2 & 2 - UCF 41
(8:47 - 3rd) 30-G.McCrae to TUL 33 for 8 yards (31-L.Brooks).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 33
(8:35 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Robinson.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 33
(8:29 - 3rd) 30-G.McCrae to TUL 30 for 3 yards (54-C.Hatcher).
Penalty
3 & 7 - UCF 30
(8:16 - 3rd) Team penalty on UCF False start 5 yards enforced at TUL 30. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 12 - UCF 35
(7:57 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Williams.
+35 YD
4 & 12 - UCF 35
(7:53 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:47 - 3rd) 98-D.Obarski extra point is good.

TULANE Green Wave  - TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:47 - 3rd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 25
(7:47 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt to TUL 25 for no gain (13-L.Woodson27-R.Grant).
+13 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 25
(7:13 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 2-D.Watts. 2-D.Watts to TUL 38 for 13 yards.
+26 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 38
(6:39 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 5-S.Huderson. 5-S.Huderson to UCF 36 for 26 yards (15-T.Bethune11-J.Jean-Baptiste).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 36
(6:01 - 3rd) 20-C.Carroll to UCF 30 for 6 yards (15-T.Bethune).
+6 YD
2 & 4 - TULANE 30
(5:37 - 3rd) 5-S.Huderson to UCF 24 for 6 yards (27-R.Grant11-J.Jean-Baptiste).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 24
(5:01 - 3rd) 20-C.Carroll to UCF 4 for 20 yards (27-R.Grant).
-4 YD
1 & 4 - TULANE 4
(4:37 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt to UCF 8 for -4 yards (27-R.Grant15-T.Bethune).
+8 YD
2 & 8 - TULANE 8
(4:01 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 4-J.Jackson. 4-J.Jackson runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:56 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.

UCF Knights  - TD (3 plays, 43 yards, 0:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:56 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover kicks 8 yards from TUL 35. 84-K.Ahmad to TUL 43 for no gain.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 43
(3:55 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Williams.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 43
(3:49 - 3rd) 2-O.Anderson to TUL 41 for 2 yards (95-A.Friloux).
+41 YD
3 & 8 - UCF 41
(3:32 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 87-J.Harris. 87-J.Harris runs 41 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on TUL Offside declined.
PAT Good
(3:26 - 3rd) 98-D.Obarski extra point is good.

TULANE Green Wave  - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:26 - 3rd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 25
(3:26 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt scrambles to TUL 30 for 5 yards (27-R.Grant).
-1 YD
2 & 5 - TULANE 30
(2:50 - 3rd) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 29 for -1 yard (88-J.Celiscar).
No Gain
3 & 6 - TULANE 29
(2:08 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Jones.
Punt
4 & 6 - TULANE 29
(2:05 - 3rd) 97-R.Wright punts 62 yards from TUL 29 Downed at the UCF 9.

UCF Knights

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 9
(1:54 - 3rd) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 16 for 7 yards (28-M.Moody36-C.Kuerschen).
+9 YD
2 & 3 - UCF 16
(1:32 - 3rd) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 25 for 9 yards (17-C.Dyson7-P.Johnson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 25
(1:21 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Robinson.
+20 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 25
(1:16 - 3rd) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 45 for 20 yards (7-P.Johnson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 45
(0:41 - 3rd) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 45 for no gain (24-D.Williams).

UCF Knights

Result Play
No Gain
2 & 10 - UCF 45
(15:00 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Williams.
+9 YD
3 & 10 - UCF 45
(14:56 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 4-R.O'Keefe. 4-R.O'Keefe to TUL 46 for 9 yards (37-M.Clark).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - UCF 46
(14:12 - 4th) 30-G.McCrae to TUL 45 for 1 yard (24-D.Williams5-C.Sample).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 45
(13:52 - 4th) 30-G.McCrae to TUL 46 for -1 yard (5-C.Sample54-C.Hatcher).
+12 YD
2 & 11 - UCF 46
(13:20 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 2-O.Anderson. 2-O.Anderson to TUL 34 for 12 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 34
(12:59 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel scrambles to TUL 23 for 11 yards (17-C.Dyson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 23
(12:31 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 2-O.Anderson.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 23
(12:25 - 4th) 24-B.Thompson to TUL 21 for 2 yards (95-A.Friloux).
No Gain
3 & 8 - UCF 21
(11:48 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 4-R.O'Keefe.
No Good
4 & 8 - UCF 21
(11:43 - 4th) 98-D.Obarski 38 yards Field Goal is No Good.

TULANE Green Wave  - Interception (4 plays, -1 yards, 0:23 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 21
(11:39 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 80-T.James.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TULANE 21
(11:33 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Watts.
+15 YD
3 & 10 - TULANE 21
(11:33 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt complete to 4-J.Jackson. 4-J.Jackson to TUL 36 for 15 yards (7-D.Brown).
Int
1 & 10 - TULANE 36
(11:16 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 21-D.Gainous at UCF 20. 21-D.Gainous to UCF 20 for no gain (2-D.Watts).

UCF Knights  - Punt (6 plays, -13 yards, 1:29 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 20
(11:05 - 4th) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 30 for 10 yards (40-N.Anderson17-C.Dyson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 30
(10:41 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Harris.
Penalty
2 & 10 - UCF 30
(10:41 - 4th) Penalty on UCF 77-L.Pauole False start 5 yards enforced at UCF 30. No Play.
Sack
2 & 15 - UCF 25
(10:41 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel sacked at UCF 16 for -9 yards (54-C.Hatcher).
-4 YD
3 & 24 - UCF 16
(10:17 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel to UCF 12 for -4 yards (40-N.Anderson).
Penalty
4 & 28 - UCF 12
(9:36 - 4th) Penalty on UCF 17-A.Johnson False start 5 yards enforced at UCF 12. No Play.
Punt
4 & 33 - UCF 7
(9:36 - 4th) 36-A.Osteen punts 56 yards from UCF 7. 11-A.Jones to UCF 9 for 54 yards.

TULANE Green Wave  - TD (2 plays, 9 yards, 0:47 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 9 - TULANE 9
(9:17 - 4th) 5-S.Huderson to UCF 9 for no gain (94-A.Montalvo).
+9 YD
2 & 9 - TULANE 9
(8:37 - 4th) 5-S.Huderson runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(8:30 - 4th) 7-P.Johnson to UCF 5 for -2 yards (5-R.Charlton).

UCF Knights

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:30 - 4th) 62-M.Glover kicks 13 yards from TUL 35. 6-M.Williams to TUL 48 for no gain. Team penalty on TUL Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at UCF 35. No Play.

UCF Knights  - End of Game (11 plays, 31 yards, 8:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:30 - 4th) 62-M.Glover kicks 8 yards from TUL 40. 6-M.Williams to TUL 48 for no gain.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 48
(8:30 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to TUL 41 for 7 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
+3 YD
2 & 3 - UCF 41
(8:29 - 4th) 30-G.McCrae to TUL 38 for 3 yards (95-A.Friloux).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 38
(7:58 - 4th) 30-G.McCrae to TUL 35 for 3 yards (24-D.Williams).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - UCF 35
(7:01 - 4th) 30-G.McCrae to TUL 29 for 6 yards (95-A.Friloux).
+4 YD
3 & 1 - UCF 29
(6:16 - 4th) 30-G.McCrae to TUL 25 for 4 yards (28-M.Moody31-L.Brooks).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 25
(5:32 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel to TUL 25 for no gain (24-D.Williams).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 25
(4:42 - 4th) 2-O.Anderson to TUL 21 for 4 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
+4 YD
3 & 6 - UCF 21
(4:35 - 4th) 30-G.McCrae to TUL 17 for 4 yards (7-P.Johnson).
+3 YD
4 & 2 - UCF 17
(3:47 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to TUL 14 for 3 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 14
(3:06 - 4th) 2-O.Anderson to TUL 10 for 4 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - UCF 10
(2:28 - 4th) 2-O.Anderson to TUL 6 for 4 yards (40-N.Anderson).
+4 YD
3 & 2 - UCF 6
(1:43 - 4th) 2-O.Anderson to TUL 2 for 4 yards (40-N.Anderson24-D.Williams).
+1 YD
1 & 2 - UCF 2
(1:04 - 4th) 2-O.Anderson to TUL 1 for 1 yard (24-D.Williams).
-5 YD
2 & 1 - UCF 1
(0:24 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel kneels at TUL 6 for -5 yards.
