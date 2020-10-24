Drive Chart
|
|
|NEB
|OHIOST
Key Players
|
|
A. Martinez
2 QB
105 PaYds, 77 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
J. Fields
1 QB
276 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 54 RuYds, RuTD
Touchdown 4:06
1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
76
yds
02:18
pos
7
13
Touchdown 8:17
2-A.Martinez to OSU 45 FUMBLES. 7-S.Banks runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
30
yds
03:07
pos
14
37
Touchdown 10:05
1-J.Fields complete to 11-J.Smith-Njigba. 11-J.Smith-Njigba runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
27
yds
03:18
pos
17
44
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|28
|Rushing
|11
|13
|Passing
|6
|12
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-10
|8-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|377
|498
|Total Plays
|56
|69
|Avg Gain
|6.7
|7.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|217
|222
|Rush Attempts
|36
|48
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.0
|4.6
|Yards Passing
|160
|276
|Comp. - Att.
|16-20
|20-21
|Yards Per Pass
|7.0
|10.9
|Penalties - Yards
|8-90
|3-14
|Touchdowns
|2
|7
|Rushing TDs
|2
|4
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-44.6
|2-49.0
|Return Yards
|0
|23
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-23
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|160
|PASS YDS
|276
|
|
|217
|RUSH YDS
|222
|
|
|377
|TOTAL YDS
|498
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Martinez 2 QB
|A. Martinez
|12/15
|105
|0
|0
|
L. McCaffrey 7 QB
|L. McCaffrey
|4/5
|55
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. McCaffrey 7 QB
|L. McCaffrey
|9
|87
|0
|47
|
A. Martinez 2 QB
|A. Martinez
|12
|77
|1
|39
|
D. Mills 26 RB
|D. Mills
|10
|33
|1
|8
|
R. Thompkins 25 RB
|R. Thompkins
|4
|22
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Robinson 1 WR
|W. Robinson
|6
|6
|49
|0
|21
|
A. Allen 11 TE
|A. Allen
|2
|2
|30
|0
|26
|
J. Stoll 86 TE
|J. Stoll
|2
|2
|24
|0
|15
|
R. Johnson 14 RB
|R. Johnson
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
A. Brown 4 WR
|A. Brown
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
R. Thompkins 25 RB
|R. Thompkins
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
L. Falck 88 WR
|L. Falck
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
L. McCaffrey 7 QB
|L. McCaffrey
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Rafdal 82 TE
|K. Rafdal
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
K. Warner 81 WR
|K. Warner
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Vokolek 83 TE
|T. Vokolek
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Miller 31 LB
|C. Miller
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dismuke 9 S
|M. Dismuke
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Taylor-Britt 5 CB
|C. Taylor-Britt
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bootle 7 CB
|D. Bootle
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Honas 3 LB
|W. Honas
|5-1
|2.0
|0
|
D. Williams 8 S
|D. Williams
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Domann 13 LB
|J. Domann
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rogers 98 DL
|C. Rogers
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Newsome 6 CB
|Q. Newsome
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Robinson 99 DL
|T. Robinson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Green 4 DL
|K. Green
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Stille 95 DL
|B. Stille
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tannor 2 LB
|C. Tannor
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
D. Daniels 93 DL
|D. Daniels
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Henrich 42 LB
|N. Henrich
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Nelson 44 LB
|G. Nelson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Snodgrass 41 LB
|G. Snodgrass
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Farmer 18 S
|M. Farmer
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Payne 49 DL
|P. Payne
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Culp 33 K
|C. Culp
|1/1
|22
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Przystup 99 P
|W. Przystup
|5
|44.6
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Johnson 14 RB
|R. Johnson
|3
|18.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Fields 1 QB
|J. Fields
|20/21
|276
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Sermon 8 RB
|T. Sermon
|11
|55
|0
|18
|
J. Fields 1 QB
|J. Fields
|15
|54
|1
|17
|
M. Teague III 33 RB
|M. Teague III
|12
|41
|2
|11
|
S. Chambers 22 RB
|S. Chambers
|4
|32
|0
|17
|
J. Miller III 9 QB
|J. Miller III
|2
|23
|1
|21
|
X. Johnson 25 RB
|X. Johnson
|4
|17
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Wilson 5 WR
|G. Wilson
|7
|7
|129
|1
|42
|
C. Olave 2 WR
|C. Olave
|7
|6
|104
|0
|29
|
J. Fleming 4 WR
|J. Fleming
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
T. Sermon 8 RB
|T. Sermon
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Williams 6 WR
|J. Williams
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Ruckert 88 TE
|J. Ruckert
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Smith-Njigba 11 WR
|J. Smith-Njigba
|2
|2
|5
|1
|5
|
L. Farrell 89 TE
|L. Farrell
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Werner 20 LB
|P. Werner
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Borland 32 LB
|T. Borland
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williamson 21 CB
|M. Williamson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hooker 23 S
|M. Hooker
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Browning 5 LB
|B. Browning
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gant 19 LB
|D. Gant
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Proctor 41 S
|J. Proctor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Garrett 92 DT
|H. Garrett
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Togiai 72 DT
|T. Togiai
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mitchell 3 LB
|T. Mitchell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Wade 24 CB
|S. Wade
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Harrison 9 DE
|Z. Harrison
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Cooper 18 DE
|J. Cooper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brown 26 CB
|C. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Friday 54 DE
|T. Friday
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Henry-Young 59 DL
|D. Henry-Young
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Jackson 52 DT
|A. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Davis 52 OL
|W. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Ransom 12 S
|L. Ransom
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Watts 16 CB
|R. Watts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jean-Baptiste 8 DE
|J. Jean-Baptiste
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Banks 7 CB
|S. Banks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Haubeil 95 K
|B. Haubeil
|1/1
|34
|7/7
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Chrisman 91 P
|D. Chrisman
|2
|49.0
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Wilson 5 WR
|G. Wilson
|2
|11.5
|22
|0
NEB
Cornhuskers
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to NEB End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 25(15:00 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 86-J.Stoll. 86-J.Stoll to NEB 34 for 9 yards (5-B.Browning).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - NEB 34(14:29 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez to NEB 43 for 9 yards (20-P.Werner).
|+47 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 43(13:57 - 1st) 7-L.McCaffrey pushed ob at OSU 10 for 47 yards (5-B.Browning).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 10(13:19 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:09 - 1st) 33-C.Culp extra point is good.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 5:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:09 - 1st) 33-C.Culp kicks 40 yards from NEB 35 to OSU 25 fair catch by 3-D.McCall.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(13:09 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave to OSU 39 for 14 yards (8-D.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 39(12:55 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to OSU 41 for 2 yards (13-J.Domann).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 8 - OHIOST 41(12:13 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson pushed ob at NEB 35 for 24 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 35(11:28 - 1st) 1-J.Fields sacked at NEB 40 for -5 yards (3-W.Honas).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 15 - OHIOST 40(10:44 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to NEB 41 for -1 yard (31-C.Miller95-B.Stille).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 16 - OHIOST 41(10:13 - 1st) 1-J.Fields scrambles to NEB 30 for 11 yards (2-C.Tannor).
|+14 YD
|
4 & 5 - OHIOST 30(9:33 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson to NEB 16 for 14 yards (8-D.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 16(9:10 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to NEB 12 for 4 yards (5-C.Taylor-Britt).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - OHIOST 12(8:49 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to NEB 10 for 2 yards (31-C.Miller).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - OHIOST 10(8:32 - 1st) 1-J.Fields pushed ob at NEB 1 for 9 yards (8-D.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - OHIOST 1(8:09 - 1st) 33-M.Teague runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:04 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- Punt (4 plays, 5 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:04 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 40 yards from OSU 35 to NEB 25 fair catch by 5-C.Taylor-Britt.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 25(8:04 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to NEB 34 for 9 yards (32-T.Borland).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - NEB 34(7:31 - 1st) Penalty on NEB 85-W.Liewer False start 5 yards enforced at NEB 34. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - NEB 29(7:05 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to NEB 30 for 1 yard (0-J.Cooper5-B.Browning).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NEB 30(6:34 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 81-K.Warner.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - NEB 30(6:30 - 1st) 90-W.Przystup punts 47 yards from NEB 30. 5-G.Wilson to OSU 24 for 1 yard (3-W.Honas).
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- TD (6 plays, 76 yards, 2:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 24(6:20 - 1st) 1-J.Fields to OSU 31 for 7 yards (5-C.Taylor-Britt).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - OHIOST 31(5:55 - 1st) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 33 for 2 yards (9-M.Dismuke31-C.Miller).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - OHIOST 33(5:23 - 1st) 1-J.Fields to OSU 36 for 3 yards (93-D.Daniels).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 36(4:59 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave pushed ob at NEB 48 for 16 yards (7-D.Bootle).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 48(4:38 - 1st) 1-J.Fields scrambles to NEB 42 for 6 yards (5-C.Taylor-Britt2-C.Tannor).
|+42 YD
|
2 & 4 - OHIOST 42(4:06 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:02 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- Punt (4 plays, 18 yards, 2:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:02 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 40 yards from OSU 35 to NEB 25 fair catch by 38-B.Belt.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 25(4:02 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez to NEB 35 for 10 yards (5-B.Browning).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 35(3:26 - 1st) 26-D.Mills to NEB 31 for -4 yards (20-P.Werner).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 14 - NEB 31(2:49 - 1st) to NEB 29 FUMBLES. 7-L.McCaffrey to NEB 29 for no gain.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 16 - NEB 29(2:25 - 1st) 7-L.McCaffrey to NEB 43 for 14 yards (23-M.Hooker).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - NEB 43(1:35 - 1st) 90-W.Przystup punts 51 yards from NEB 43 to the OSU 6 downed by 5-O.Manning.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 6(1:26 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to OSU 10 for 4 yards (4-K.Green98-C.Rogers).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - OHIOST 10(1:00 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 6-J.Williams. 6-J.Williams to OSU 17 for 7 yards (7-D.Bootle).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 17(0:34 - 1st) 1-J.Fields to OSU 24 for 7 yards.
NEB
Cornhuskers
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - NEB 24(15:00 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 11-J.Smith-Njigba. 11-J.Smith-Njigba to OSU 24 for no gain (7-D.Bootle).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - NEB 24(14:28 - 2nd) 33-M.Teague to OSU 26 for 2 yards (44-G.Nelson).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - NEB 26(13:55 - 2nd) 91-D.Chrisman punts 52 yards from OSU 26 to NEB 22 fair catch by 5-C.Taylor-Britt.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- TD (11 plays, 78 yards, 5:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 22(13:55 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to NEB 26 for 4 yards (21-M.Williamson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - NEB 26(13:06 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey to NEB 29 for 3 yards (92-H.Garrett).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 3 - NEB 29(12:24 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 86-J.Stoll. 86-J.Stoll to NEB 44 for 15 yards (23-M.Hooker).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 44(12:01 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Vokolek.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEB 44(11:53 - 2nd) 26-D.Mills to OSU 48 for 8 yards (32-T.Borland).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - NEB 48(11:22 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey to OSU 43 for 5 yards (19-D.Gant).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 43(10:48 - 2nd) 26-D.Mills to OSU 40 for 3 yards (52-A.Jackson).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 7 - NEB 40(10:15 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 11-A.Allen. 11-A.Allen pushed ob at OSU 14 for 26 yards (23-M.Hooker).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 14(9:35 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez pushed ob at OSU 6 for 8 yards (21-M.Williamson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - NEB 6(8:58 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez to OSU 3 for 3 yards (16-R.Watts).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - NEB 3(8:28 - 2nd) 26-D.Mills runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:24 - 2nd) 33-C.Culp extra point is good.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- FG (11 plays, 71 yards, 5:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:24 - 2nd) 33-C.Culp kicks 63 yards from NEB 35. 3-D.McCall to OSU 12 for 10 yards (96-T.Crawford).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 12(8:19 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave pushed ob at OSU 24 for 12 yards (5-C.Taylor-Britt).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 24(7:53 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 28 for 4 yards (98-C.Rogers).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - OHIOST 28(7:29 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 89-L.Farrell. 89-L.Farrell to OSU 33 for 5 yards (3-W.Honas).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - OHIOST 33(6:53 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 33 for no gain (98-C.Rogers49-P.Payne).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - OHIOST 33(6:19 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields to OSU 36 for 3 yards (13-J.Domann2-C.Tannor).
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 36(5:46 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave pushed ob at NEB 35 for 29 yards (8-D.Williams).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 35(5:13 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson to NEB 22 for 13 yards. Penalty on NEB 9-M.Dismuke Holding declined.
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 0(5:13 - 2nd) Penalty on NEB 13-J.Domann Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NEB 22. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 22(5:13 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to NEB 15 for 7 yards (9-M.Dismuke).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - OHIOST 15(4:40 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields to NEB 13 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - OHIOST 13(4:00 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to NEB 13 for no gain (13-J.Domann).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - OHIOST 13(3:30 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields to NEB 12 for 1 yard (95-B.Stille). Penalty on OSU 5-G.Wilson Illegal Procedure 4 yards enforced at NEB 13. No Play.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - OHIOST 17(3:16 - 2nd) 95-B.Haubeil 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- Punt (4 plays, -15 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:12 - 2nd) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 40 yards from OSU 35 to NEB 25 fair catch by 38-B.Belt.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEB 25(3:12 - 2nd) Team penalty on NEB Delay of game 5 yards enforced at NEB 25. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - NEB 20(3:12 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey to NEB 20 for no gain (9-Z.Harrison72-T.Togiai).
|Sack
|
2 & 15 - NEB 20(2:43 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez sacked at NEB 15 for -5 yards (92-H.Garrett).
|-5 YD
|
3 & 20 - NEB 15(2:37 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez to NEB 10 for -5 yards (41-J.Proctor).
|Punt
|
4 & 25 - NEB 10(2:32 - 2nd) 90-W.Przystup punts 51 yards from NEB 10 to OSU 39 fair catch by 5-G.Wilson. Penalty on NEB 9-M.Dismuke Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at OSU 39.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- TD (6 plays, 46 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 46(2:25 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields scrambles to NEB 43 for 3 yards (95-B.Stille).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - OHIOST 43(1:55 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Olave.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 7 - OHIOST 43(1:52 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson to NEB 32 for 11 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 32(1:35 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Ruckert. Penalty on NEB 5-C.Taylor-Britt Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NEB 32. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 17(1:28 - 2nd) 33-M.Teague to NEB 6 for 11 yards (31-C.Miller13-J.Domann).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - OHIOST 6(1:12 - 2nd) 33-M.Teague runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:10 - 2nd) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- Halftime (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:10 - 2nd) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 40 yards from OSU 35 to NEB 25 fair catch by 38-B.Belt.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 25(1:10 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 88-L.Falck. 88-L.Falck to NEB 33 for 8 yards (5-B.Browning7-S.Banks).
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - NEB 33(0:58 - 2nd) 26-D.Mills to NEB 36 for 3 yards (5-B.Browning). Penalty on NEB 71-M.Farniok Holding 10 yards enforced at NEB 33. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 12 - NEB 23(0:43 - 2nd) 26-D.Mills to NEB 25 for 2 yards (20-P.Werner8-J.Jean-Baptiste).
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 33-C.Culp kicks 65 yards from NEB 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 23 for -2 yards (31-C.Miller).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 12 - OHIOST 23(14:36 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 8-T.Sermon. 8-T.Sermon to OSU 30 for 7 yards (31-C.Miller).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 5 - OHIOST 30(14:00 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson to OSU 46 for 16 yards (8-D.Williams).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 46(13:36 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave runs ob at NEB 45 for 9 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - OHIOST 45(13:06 - 3rd) 8-T.Sermon to NEB 42 for 3 yards (6-Q.Newsome).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 42(12:45 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson to NEB 33 for 9 yards.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 1 - OHIOST 33(12:08 - 3rd) 8-T.Sermon pushed ob at NEB 17 for 16 yards (3-W.Honas).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 17(11:34 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields scrambles runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:24 - 3rd) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- TD (7 plays, 30 yards, 3:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:24 - 3rd) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 40 yards from OSU 35 to NEB 25 fair catch by 38-B.Belt.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 25(11:24 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to NEB 30 for 5 yards (72-T.Togiai).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - NEB 30(10:52 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 11-A.Allen. 11-A.Allen to NEB 34 for 4 yards (21-M.Williamson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - NEB 34(10:23 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez to NEB 36 for 2 yards (32-T.Borland20-P.Werner).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 36(9:55 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to NEB 44 for 8 yards (23-M.Hooker).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - NEB 44(9:20 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to NEB 48 for 4 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 48(8:50 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez to OSU 45 for 7 yards (20-P.Werner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - NEB 45(8:17 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez to OSU 45 FUMBLES. 7-S.Banks runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- FG (8 plays, 72 yards, 4:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:02 - 3rd) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 63 yards from OSU 35. 14-R.Johnson to NEB 24 for 22 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 24(7:56 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills pushed ob at NEB 33 for 9 yards (24-S.Wade).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - NEB 33(7:27 - 3rd) 25-R.Thompkins to NEB 35 for 2 yards (72-T.Togiai).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 35(6:51 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez pushed ob at NEB 43 for 8 yards (21-M.Williamson).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 2 - NEB 43(6:24 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 25-R.Thompkins. 25-R.Thompkins to OSU 47 for 10 yards (26-C.Brown).
|+39 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 47(5:50 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez scrambles runs ob at OSU 8 for 39 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 8 - NEB 8(5:10 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to OSU 4 for 4 yards (20-P.Werner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - NEB 4(4:41 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to OSU 4 for no gain (32-T.Borland).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NEB 4(4:04 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 81-K.Warner.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - NEB 4(4:00 - 3rd) 33-C.Culp 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:56 - 3rd) 33-C.Culp kicks 55 yards from NEB 35. 5-G.Wilson to OSU 10 FUMBLES (5-G.Wilson). 5-G.Wilson recovers at the OSU 10. 5-G.Wilson to OSU 10 for no gain.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 10(3:48 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields sacked at OSU 1 for -9 yards (3-W.Honas).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 19 - OHIOST 1(3:05 - 3rd) 22-S.Chambers to OSU 6 for 5 yards (5-C.Taylor-Britt3-W.Honas).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 14 - OHIOST 6(2:20 - 3rd) 22-S.Chambers to OSU 23 for 17 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 23(2:20 - 3rd) Penalty on NEB 5-C.Taylor-Britt Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at OSU 23. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 38(1:51 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields scrambles to OSU 45 for 7 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - OHIOST 45(1:51 - 3rd) 22-S.Chambers to OSU 46 for 1 yard (3-W.Honas).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 2 - OHIOST 46(1:22 - 3rd) 22-S.Chambers pushed ob at NEB 45 for 9 yards (4-K.Green).
NEB
Cornhuskers
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 45(0:47 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave to NEB 22 for 23 yards (6-Q.Newsome).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 45(0:19 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave to NEB 23 FUMBLES (6-Q.Newsome). 13-J.Domann to NEB 21 for no gain.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEB 21(0:19 - 3rd) 7-L.McCaffrey to NEB 25 for 4 yards (32-T.Borland20-P.Werner). Penalty on NEB 56-B.Wilson Holding 10 yards enforced at NEB 21. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 20 - NEB 11(15:00 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson pushed ob at NEB 17 for 6 yards (24-S.Wade).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 14 - NEB 17(15:00 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez complete to 7-L.McCaffrey. 7-L.McCaffrey to NEB 22 for 5 yards (20-P.Werner32-T.Borland).
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - NEB 22(14:05 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez sacked at NEB 21 for -1 yard (9-Z.Harrison).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NEB 21(13:26 - 4th) 90-W.Przystup punts 43 yards from NEB 21. 5-G.Wilson to NEB 42 for 22 yards (57-E.Piper).
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- TD (8 plays, 42 yards, 3:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 42(13:16 - 4th) 1-J.Fields sacked at NEB 49 for -7 yards (2-C.Tannor).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 17 - OHIOST 49(12:29 - 4th) 1-J.Fields complete to 4-J.Fleming. 4-J.Fleming pushed ob at NEB 36 for 13 yards (13-J.Domann).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - OHIOST 36(11:54 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to NEB 30 for 6 yards (9-M.Dismuke).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 30(11:25 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to NEB 32 for -2 yards (99-T.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - OHIOST 32(10:55 - 4th) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Smith-Njigba. Penalty on NEB 8-D.Williams Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NEB 32.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 17(10:49 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to NEB 11 for 6 yards (7-D.Bootle).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - OHIOST 11(10:24 - 4th) 1-J.Fields complete to 88-J.Ruckert. 88-J.Ruckert to NEB 5 for 6 yards (7-D.Bootle).
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - OHIOST 5(10:05 - 4th) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Smith-Njigba.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - OHIOST 5(9:58 - 4th) 1-J.Fields complete to 11-J.Smith-Njigba. 11-J.Smith-Njigba runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:58 - 4th) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- Fumble (7 plays, 52 yards, 1:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:58 - 4th) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 65 yards from OSU 35. 14-R.Johnson to NEB 19 for 19 yards (86-C.Booker).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEB 19(9:54 - 4th) Penalty on OSU 55-J.Cage Offside 5 yards enforced at NEB 19. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 5 - NEB 24(9:54 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey scrambles pushed ob at NEB 32 for 8 yards (19-D.Gant).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 32(9:40 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to OSU 47 for 21 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 47(9:10 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Vokolek.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEB 47(9:04 - 4th) 25-R.Thompkins pushed ob at OSU 42 for 5 yards (41-J.Proctor).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - NEB 42(8:32 - 4th) 25-R.Thompkins runs ob at OSU 36 for 6 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 36(8:07 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey to OSU 31 FUMBLES (19-D.Gant). 41-J.Proctor to OSU 29 for no gain.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 3:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 29(7:59 - 4th) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 40 for 11 yards (9-M.Dismuke).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 40(7:20 - 4th) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 43 for 3 yards (31-C.Miller99-T.Robinson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - OHIOST 43(6:37 - 4th) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 47 for 4 yards (95-B.Stille).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - OHIOST 47(5:46 - 4th) Team penalty on OSU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at OSU 47. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - OHIOST 42(5:21 - 4th) 1-J.Fields to OSU 42 for no gain (98-C.Rogers).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - OHIOST 42(4:33 - 4th) 91-D.Chrisman punts 46 yards from OSU 42 to NEB 12 fair catch by 1-W.Robinson.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NEB 12(4:26 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey sacked at NEB 8 for -4 yards (59-D.Henry-Young).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 14 - NEB 8(4:92 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 82-K.Rafdal. 82-K.Rafdal pushed ob at NEB 9 for 1 yard (3-T.Mitchell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - NEB 9(3:40 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey to NEB 9 for no gain (54-T.Friday).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - NEB 9(3:01 - 4th) 90-W.Przystup punts 31 yards from NEB 9 to the NEB 40 downed by 31-C.Miller.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- TD (6 plays, 40 yards, 2:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 40(2:53 - 4th) 25-X.Johnson to NEB 33 for 7 yards (41-G.Snodgrass18-M.Farmer).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 3 - OHIOST 33(2:30 - 4th) 9-J.Miller pushed ob at NEB 12 for 21 yards (9-M.Dismuke).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 12(2:04 - 4th) 25-X.Johnson to NEB 9 for 3 yards (6-Q.Newsome).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - OHIOST 9(1:30 - 4th) 25-X.Johnson to NEB 5 for 4 yards (42-N.Henrich49-P.Payne).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - OHIOST 5(0:55 - 4th) 25-X.Johnson to NEB 3 for 2 yards (99-T.Robinson6-Q.Newsome).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - OHIOST 3(0:23 - 4th) 9-J.Miller runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:18 - 4th) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- End of Game (2 plays, 33 yards, 0:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:18 - 4th) 28-D.DiMaccio kicks 63 yards from OSU 35. 14-R.Johnson to NEB 15 for 13 yards (51-T.Wilburn).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 15(0:13 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 4-A.Brown. 4-A.Brown to NEB 31 for 16 yards (12-L.Ransom).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 31(0:03 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 14-R.Johnson. 14-R.Johnson runs ob at NEB 48 for 17 yards.
-
IOWA
PURDUE
20
24
4th 1:39 BTN
-
BAYLOR
TEXAS
16
27
4th 0:00 ESPN
-
HOU
NAVY
37
13
4th 1:15 CBSSN
-
17IOWAST
6OKLAST
14
24
4th 1:44 FOX
-
MTSU
RICE
31
34
4th 0:34 ESP3
-
3ND
PITT
45
3
4th 2:12 ABC
-
8PSU
IND
21
20
4th 2:01 FS1
-
GATECH
BC
21
48
4th 11:01 ACCN
-
GAST
TROY
33
28
4th 8:50 ESPU
-
UK
MIZZOU
10
20
4th 3:07 SECN
-
WVU
TXTECH
10
20
2nd 0:32 ESP2
-
ARKST
APLST
17
45
Final ESPN
-
JAXST
FIU
19
10
Final ESP+
-
TULSA
SFLA
42
13
Final ESPN
-
LALAF
UAB
24
20
Final CBSSN
-
ILL
14WISC
7
45
Final BTN
-
RUT
MICHST
38
27
Final BTN
-
OKLA
TCU
33
14
Final ABC
-
FSU
LVILLE
16
48
Final
-
TEMPLE
MEMP
29
41
Final ESP+
-
UTEP
CHARLO
28
38
Final ESP+
-
CUSE
1CLEM
21
47
Final ACCN
-
AUBURN
MISS
35
28
Final SECN
-
23NCST
14UNC
21
48
Final ESPN
-
GAS
25CSTCAR
14
28
Final ESPU
-
MERCER
ARMY
3
49
Final CBSSN
-
KANSAS
20KSTATE
14
55
Final FS1
-
NEB
5OHIOST
17
52
Final FOX
-
USM
LIB
35
56
Final ESP3
-
TULANE
UCF
34
51
Final ESP2
-
FAU
22MRSHL
9
20
Final
-
2BAMA
TENN
48
17
Final CBS
-
19VATECH
WAKE
16
23
Final
-
TNCHAT
WKY
10
13
Final ESP3
-
UTAHST
BOISE
0
051.5 O/U
-17
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
WYO
NEVADA
0
054 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
LAMON
SALA
0
057 O/U
-15
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
SC
LSU
0
055 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
18MICH
21MINN
0
053 O/U
+3
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
MD
NWEST
0
052.5 O/U
-11
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
HAWAII
FRESNO
0
064.5 O/U
-3
Sat 7:30pm
-
LATECH
TXSA
0
053.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 8:00pm ESPU
-
UVA
11MIAMI
0
054 O/U
-14
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
9CINCY
16SMU
0
056.5 O/U
-1
Sat 9:00pm ESP2
-
TXSTSM
12BYU
0
061.5 O/U
-28.5
Sat 10:15pm ESPN
-
AF
SJST
0
063.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
UNLV
SDGST
0
050.5 O/U
-14
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
NMEX
COLOST
0
0
FS2