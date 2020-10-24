Drive Chart
NEB
OHIOST

Key Players
A. Martinez 2 QB
105 PaYds, 77 RuYds, RuTD
J. Fields 1 QB
276 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 54 RuYds, RuTD
1st Quarter
Touchdown 13:19
2-A.Martinez runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
75
yds
01:51
pos
6
0
Point After TD 13:09
33-C.Culp extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 8:09
33-M.Teague runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
75
yds
05:05
pos
7
6
Point After TD 8:04
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 4:06
1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
76
yds
02:18
pos
7
13
Point After TD 4:02
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 8:28
26-D.Mills runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
78
yds
05:31
pos
13
14
Point After TD 8:24
33-C.Culp extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Field Goal 3:16
95-B.Haubeil 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
75
yds
05:08
pos
14
17
Touchdown 1:12
33-M.Teague runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
31
yds
01:15
pos
14
23
Point After TD 1:10
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
24
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 11:34
1-J.Fields scrambles runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
03:36
pos
14
30
Point After TD 11:24
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
31
Touchdown 8:17
2-A.Martinez to OSU 45 FUMBLES. 7-S.Banks runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
30
yds
03:07
pos
14
37
Point After TD 8:02
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
38
Field Goal 4:00
33-C.Culp 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
72
yds
04:02
pos
17
38
4th Quarter
Touchdown 10:05
1-J.Fields complete to 11-J.Smith-Njigba. 11-J.Smith-Njigba runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
27
yds
03:18
pos
17
44
Point After TD 9:58
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
45
Touchdown 0:23
9-J.Miller runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
40
yds
02:35
pos
17
51
Point After TD 0:18
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
52
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 28
Rushing 11 13
Passing 6 12
Penalty 0 3
3rd Down Conv 4-10 8-13
4th Down Conv 0-0 2-2
Total Net Yards 377 498
Total Plays 56 69
Avg Gain 6.7 7.2
Net Yards Rushing 217 222
Rush Attempts 36 48
Avg Rush Yards 6.0 4.6
Yards Passing 160 276
Comp. - Att. 16-20 20-21
Yards Per Pass 7.0 10.9
Penalties - Yards 8-90 3-14
Touchdowns 2 7
Rushing TDs 2 4
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 0 1
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 3-2 2-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 5-44.6 2-49.0
Return Yards 0 23
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-23
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Nebraska 0-0 773017
5 Ohio State 0-0 1410141452
Ohio Stadium Columbus, OH
 160 PASS YDS 276
217 RUSH YDS 222
377 TOTAL YDS 498
Nebraska
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Martinez 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 105 0 0 138.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 105 0 0 138.8
A. Martinez 12/15 105 0 0
L. McCaffrey 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 55 0 0 172.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 55 0 0 172.4
L. McCaffrey 4/5 55 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. McCaffrey 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 87 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 87 0
L. McCaffrey 9 87 0 47
A. Martinez 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 77 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 77 1
A. Martinez 12 77 1 39
D. Mills 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 33 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 33 1
D. Mills 10 33 1 8
R. Thompkins 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 22 0
R. Thompkins 4 22 0 9
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
W. Robinson 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 6 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 49 0
W. Robinson 6 6 49 0 21
A. Allen 11 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 30 0
A. Allen 2 2 30 0 26
J. Stoll 86 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 0
J. Stoll 2 2 24 0 15
R. Johnson 14 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
R. Johnson 1 1 17 0 17
A. Brown 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
A. Brown 1 1 16 0 16
R. Thompkins 25 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
R. Thompkins 1 1 10 0 10
L. Falck 88 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
L. Falck 1 1 8 0 8
L. McCaffrey 7 QB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
L. McCaffrey 1 1 5 0 5
K. Rafdal 82 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
K. Rafdal 1 1 1 0 1
K. Warner 81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Warner 2 0 0 0 0
T. Vokolek 83 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Vokolek 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Miller 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
C. Miller 6-1 0.0 0
M. Dismuke 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
M. Dismuke 5-0 0.0 0
C. Taylor-Britt 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
C. Taylor-Britt 5-0 0.0 0
D. Bootle 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Bootle 5-0 0.0 0
W. Honas 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 2.0
W. Honas 5-1 2.0 0
D. Williams 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Williams 5-0 0.0 0
J. Domann 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Domann 4-1 0.0 0
C. Rogers 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Rogers 3-1 0.0 0
Q. Newsome 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
Q. Newsome 3-1 0.0 0
T. Robinson 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Robinson 2-1 0.0 0
K. Green 4 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Green 2-0 0.0 0
B. Stille 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. Stille 2-1 0.0 0
C. Tannor 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
C. Tannor 2-2 1.0 0
D. Daniels 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Daniels 1-0 0.0 0
N. Henrich 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Henrich 1-0 0.0 0
G. Nelson 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Nelson 1-0 0.0 0
G. Snodgrass 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Snodgrass 1-0 0.0 0
M. Farmer 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Farmer 0-1 0.0 0
P. Payne 49 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
P. Payne 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Culp 33 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
C. Culp 1/1 22 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Przystup 99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 44.6 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 44.6 1
W. Przystup 5 44.6 1 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Johnson 14 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 18.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 18.0 22 0
R. Johnson 3 18.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Ohio State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Fields 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
95.2% 276 2 0 237.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
95.2% 276 2 0 237.1
J. Fields 20/21 276 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Sermon 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 55 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 55 0
T. Sermon 11 55 0 18
J. Fields 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 54 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 54 1
J. Fields 15 54 1 17
M. Teague III 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 41 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 41 2
M. Teague III 12 41 2 11
S. Chambers 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 32 0
S. Chambers 4 32 0 17
J. Miller III 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 23 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 23 1
J. Miller III 2 23 1 21
X. Johnson 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 17 0
X. Johnson 4 17 0 7
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
G. Wilson 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 7 129 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 129 1
G. Wilson 7 7 129 1 42
C. Olave 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 6 104 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 104 0
C. Olave 7 6 104 0 29
J. Fleming 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
J. Fleming 1 1 13 0 13
T. Sermon 8 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
T. Sermon 1 1 7 0 7
J. Williams 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Williams 1 1 7 0 7
J. Ruckert 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Ruckert 1 1 6 0 6
J. Smith-Njigba 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 5 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 5 1
J. Smith-Njigba 2 2 5 1 5
L. Farrell 89 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
L. Farrell 1 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Werner 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
P. Werner 6-1 0.0 0
T. Borland 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Borland 4-1 0.0 0
M. Williamson 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Williamson 4-0 0.0 0
M. Hooker 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Hooker 4-0 0.0 0
B. Browning 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
B. Browning 4-1 0.0 0
D. Gant 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Gant 3-0 0.0 0
J. Proctor 41 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Proctor 2-0 0.0 0
H. Garrett 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
H. Garrett 2-0 1.0 0
T. Togiai 72 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Togiai 2-1 0.0 0
T. Mitchell 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Mitchell 2-0 0.0 0
S. Wade 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Wade 2-0 0.0 0
Z. Harrison 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
Z. Harrison 2-0 1.0 0
J. Cooper 18 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Cooper 1-0 0.0 0
C. Brown 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
T. Friday 54 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Friday 1-0 0.0 0
D. Henry-Young 59 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Henry-Young 1-0 1.0 0
A. Jackson 52 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Jackson 1-0 0.0 0
W. Davis 52 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
L. Ransom 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Ransom 1-0 0.0 0
R. Watts 16 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Watts 1-0 0.0 0
J. Jean-Baptiste 8 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Jean-Baptiste 0-1 0.0 0
S. Banks 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Banks 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Haubeil 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 7/7
SEASON FG XP
1/1 7/7
B. Haubeil 1/1 34 7/7 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Chrisman 91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 49.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 49.0 1
D. Chrisman 2 49.0 1 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Wilson 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
G. Wilson 1 4.0 4 0
D. McCall 3 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
D. McCall 1 10.0 10 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Wilson 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 11.5 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 11.5 22 0
G. Wilson 2 11.5 22 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NEB 25 1:51 4 75 TD
8:04 NEB 25 1:34 4 5 Punt
4:02 NEB 25 2:27 4 18 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:55 NEB 22 5:31 11 78 TD
3:12 NEB 25 0:40 4 -15 Punt
1:10 NEB 25 0:27 3 0 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:24 NEB 25 3:07 7 30 TD
8:02 NEB 24 4:02 8 72 FG
0:19 NEB 21 0:00 3 -6 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:58 NEB 19 1:51 7 52 Fumble
4:26 NEB 12 1:25 3 -3 Punt
0:18 NEB 15 0:15 2 33 Game
0:18 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:09 OHIOST 25 5:05 11 75 TD
6:20 OHIOST 24 2:18 6 76 TD
1:26 OHIOST 6 0:52 3 18
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:24 OHIOST 12 5:08 11 71 FG
2:25 NEB 46 1:15 6 46 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OHIOST 25 3:36 8 75 TD
8:17 0:00 0 0 TD
3:56 OHIOST 10 2:34 6 38
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:16 NEB 42 3:18 8 42 TD
7:59 OHIOST 29 3:26 5 13 Punt
2:53 NEB 40 2:35 6 40 TD
2:53 0:00 0 0

NEB Cornhuskers  - TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to NEB End Zone. touchback.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 25
(15:00 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 86-J.Stoll. 86-J.Stoll to NEB 34 for 9 yards (5-B.Browning).
+9 YD
2 & 1 - NEB 34
(14:29 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez to NEB 43 for 9 yards (20-P.Werner).
+47 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 43
(13:57 - 1st) 7-L.McCaffrey pushed ob at OSU 10 for 47 yards (5-B.Browning).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 10
(13:19 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:09 - 1st) 33-C.Culp extra point is good.

OHIOST Buckeyes  - TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 5:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:09 - 1st) 33-C.Culp kicks 40 yards from NEB 35 to OSU 25 fair catch by 3-D.McCall.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25
(13:09 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave to OSU 39 for 14 yards (8-D.Williams).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 39
(12:55 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to OSU 41 for 2 yards (13-J.Domann).
+24 YD
2 & 8 - OHIOST 41
(12:13 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson pushed ob at NEB 35 for 24 yards.
Sack
1 & 10 - OHIOST 35
(11:28 - 1st) 1-J.Fields sacked at NEB 40 for -5 yards (3-W.Honas).
-1 YD
2 & 15 - OHIOST 40
(10:44 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to NEB 41 for -1 yard (31-C.Miller95-B.Stille).
+11 YD
3 & 16 - OHIOST 41
(10:13 - 1st) 1-J.Fields scrambles to NEB 30 for 11 yards (2-C.Tannor).
+14 YD
4 & 5 - OHIOST 30
(9:33 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson to NEB 16 for 14 yards (8-D.Williams).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 16
(9:10 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to NEB 12 for 4 yards (5-C.Taylor-Britt).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - OHIOST 12
(8:49 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to NEB 10 for 2 yards (31-C.Miller).
+9 YD
3 & 4 - OHIOST 10
(8:32 - 1st) 1-J.Fields pushed ob at NEB 1 for 9 yards (8-D.Williams).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - OHIOST 1
(8:09 - 1st) 33-M.Teague runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:04 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.

NEB Cornhuskers  - Punt (4 plays, 5 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:04 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 40 yards from OSU 35 to NEB 25 fair catch by 5-C.Taylor-Britt.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 25
(8:04 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to NEB 34 for 9 yards (32-T.Borland).
Penalty
2 & 1 - NEB 34
(7:31 - 1st) Penalty on NEB 85-W.Liewer False start 5 yards enforced at NEB 34. No Play.
+1 YD
2 & 6 - NEB 29
(7:05 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to NEB 30 for 1 yard (0-J.Cooper5-B.Browning).
No Gain
3 & 5 - NEB 30
(6:34 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 81-K.Warner.
Punt
4 & 5 - NEB 30
(6:30 - 1st) 90-W.Przystup punts 47 yards from NEB 30. 5-G.Wilson to OSU 24 for 1 yard (3-W.Honas).

OHIOST Buckeyes  - TD (6 plays, 76 yards, 2:18 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 24
(6:20 - 1st) 1-J.Fields to OSU 31 for 7 yards (5-C.Taylor-Britt).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - OHIOST 31
(5:55 - 1st) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 33 for 2 yards (9-M.Dismuke31-C.Miller).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - OHIOST 33
(5:23 - 1st) 1-J.Fields to OSU 36 for 3 yards (93-D.Daniels).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 36
(4:59 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave pushed ob at NEB 48 for 16 yards (7-D.Bootle).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 48
(4:38 - 1st) 1-J.Fields scrambles to NEB 42 for 6 yards (5-C.Taylor-Britt2-C.Tannor).
+42 YD
2 & 4 - OHIOST 42
(4:06 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:02 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.

NEB Cornhuskers  - Punt (4 plays, 18 yards, 2:27 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:02 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 40 yards from OSU 35 to NEB 25 fair catch by 38-B.Belt.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 25
(4:02 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez to NEB 35 for 10 yards (5-B.Browning).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 35
(3:26 - 1st) 26-D.Mills to NEB 31 for -4 yards (20-P.Werner).
-2 YD
2 & 14 - NEB 31
(2:49 - 1st) to NEB 29 FUMBLES. 7-L.McCaffrey to NEB 29 for no gain.
+14 YD
3 & 16 - NEB 29
(2:25 - 1st) 7-L.McCaffrey to NEB 43 for 14 yards (23-M.Hooker).
Punt
4 & 2 - NEB 43
(1:35 - 1st) 90-W.Przystup punts 51 yards from NEB 43 to the OSU 6 downed by 5-O.Manning.

OHIOST Buckeyes

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 6
(1:26 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to OSU 10 for 4 yards (4-K.Green98-C.Rogers).
+7 YD
2 & 6 - OHIOST 10
(1:00 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 6-J.Williams. 6-J.Williams to OSU 17 for 7 yards (7-D.Bootle).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 17
(0:34 - 1st) 1-J.Fields to OSU 24 for 7 yards.

NEB Cornhuskers

Result Play
No Gain
2 & 3 - NEB 24
(15:00 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 11-J.Smith-Njigba. 11-J.Smith-Njigba to OSU 24 for no gain (7-D.Bootle).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - NEB 24
(14:28 - 2nd) 33-M.Teague to OSU 26 for 2 yards (44-G.Nelson).
Punt
4 & 1 - NEB 26
(13:55 - 2nd) 91-D.Chrisman punts 52 yards from OSU 26 to NEB 22 fair catch by 5-C.Taylor-Britt.

NEB Cornhuskers  - TD (11 plays, 78 yards, 5:31 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 22
(13:55 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to NEB 26 for 4 yards (21-M.Williamson).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - NEB 26
(13:06 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey to NEB 29 for 3 yards (92-H.Garrett).
+15 YD
3 & 3 - NEB 29
(12:24 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 86-J.Stoll. 86-J.Stoll to NEB 44 for 15 yards (23-M.Hooker).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 44
(12:01 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Vokolek.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - NEB 44
(11:53 - 2nd) 26-D.Mills to OSU 48 for 8 yards (32-T.Borland).
+5 YD
3 & 2 - NEB 48
(11:22 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey to OSU 43 for 5 yards (19-D.Gant).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 43
(10:48 - 2nd) 26-D.Mills to OSU 40 for 3 yards (52-A.Jackson).
+26 YD
2 & 7 - NEB 40
(10:15 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 11-A.Allen. 11-A.Allen pushed ob at OSU 14 for 26 yards (23-M.Hooker).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 14
(9:35 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez pushed ob at OSU 6 for 8 yards (21-M.Williamson).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - NEB 6
(8:58 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez to OSU 3 for 3 yards (16-R.Watts).
+3 YD
1 & 3 - NEB 3
(8:28 - 2nd) 26-D.Mills runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:24 - 2nd) 33-C.Culp extra point is good.

OHIOST Buckeyes  - FG (11 plays, 71 yards, 5:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:24 - 2nd) 33-C.Culp kicks 63 yards from NEB 35. 3-D.McCall to OSU 12 for 10 yards (96-T.Crawford).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 12
(8:19 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave pushed ob at OSU 24 for 12 yards (5-C.Taylor-Britt).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 24
(7:53 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 28 for 4 yards (98-C.Rogers).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - OHIOST 28
(7:29 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 89-L.Farrell. 89-L.Farrell to OSU 33 for 5 yards (3-W.Honas).
No Gain
3 & 1 - OHIOST 33
(6:53 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 33 for no gain (98-C.Rogers49-P.Payne).
+3 YD
4 & 1 - OHIOST 33
(6:19 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields to OSU 36 for 3 yards (13-J.Domann2-C.Tannor).
+29 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 36
(5:46 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave pushed ob at NEB 35 for 29 yards (8-D.Williams).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 35
(5:13 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson to NEB 22 for 13 yards. Penalty on NEB 9-M.Dismuke Holding declined.
1 & 10 - OHIOST 0
(5:13 - 2nd) Penalty on NEB 13-J.Domann Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NEB 22. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 22
(5:13 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to NEB 15 for 7 yards (9-M.Dismuke).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - OHIOST 15
(4:40 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields to NEB 13 for 2 yards.
No Gain
3 & 1 - OHIOST 13
(4:00 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to NEB 13 for no gain (13-J.Domann).
Penalty
4 & 1 - OHIOST 13
(3:30 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields to NEB 12 for 1 yard (95-B.Stille). Penalty on OSU 5-G.Wilson Illegal Procedure 4 yards enforced at NEB 13. No Play.
Field Goal
4 & 5 - OHIOST 17
(3:16 - 2nd) 95-B.Haubeil 34 yards Field Goal is Good.

NEB Cornhuskers  - Punt (4 plays, -15 yards, 0:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:12 - 2nd) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 40 yards from OSU 35 to NEB 25 fair catch by 38-B.Belt.
Penalty
1 & 10 - NEB 25
(3:12 - 2nd) Team penalty on NEB Delay of game 5 yards enforced at NEB 25. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - NEB 20
(3:12 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey to NEB 20 for no gain (9-Z.Harrison72-T.Togiai).
Sack
2 & 15 - NEB 20
(2:43 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez sacked at NEB 15 for -5 yards (92-H.Garrett).
-5 YD
3 & 20 - NEB 15
(2:37 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez to NEB 10 for -5 yards (41-J.Proctor).
Punt
4 & 25 - NEB 10
(2:32 - 2nd) 90-W.Przystup punts 51 yards from NEB 10 to OSU 39 fair catch by 5-G.Wilson. Penalty on NEB 9-M.Dismuke Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at OSU 39.

OHIOST Buckeyes  - TD (6 plays, 46 yards, 1:15 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 46
(2:25 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields scrambles to NEB 43 for 3 yards (95-B.Stille).
No Gain
2 & 7 - OHIOST 43
(1:55 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Olave.
+11 YD
3 & 7 - OHIOST 43
(1:52 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson to NEB 32 for 11 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - OHIOST 32
(1:35 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Ruckert. Penalty on NEB 5-C.Taylor-Britt Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NEB 32. No Play.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 17
(1:28 - 2nd) 33-M.Teague to NEB 6 for 11 yards (31-C.Miller13-J.Domann).
+6 YD
1 & 6 - OHIOST 6
(1:12 - 2nd) 33-M.Teague runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:10 - 2nd) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.

NEB Cornhuskers  - Halftime (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:27 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:10 - 2nd) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 40 yards from OSU 35 to NEB 25 fair catch by 38-B.Belt.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 25
(1:10 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 88-L.Falck. 88-L.Falck to NEB 33 for 8 yards (5-B.Browning7-S.Banks).
Penalty
2 & 2 - NEB 33
(0:58 - 2nd) 26-D.Mills to NEB 36 for 3 yards (5-B.Browning). Penalty on NEB 71-M.Farniok Holding 10 yards enforced at NEB 33. No Play.
+2 YD
2 & 12 - NEB 23
(0:43 - 2nd) 26-D.Mills to NEB 25 for 2 yards (20-P.Werner8-J.Jean-Baptiste).

OHIOST Buckeyes  - TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 33-C.Culp kicks 65 yards from NEB 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 23 for -2 yards (31-C.Miller).
+7 YD
2 & 12 - OHIOST 23
(14:36 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 8-T.Sermon. 8-T.Sermon to OSU 30 for 7 yards (31-C.Miller).
+16 YD
3 & 5 - OHIOST 30
(14:00 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson to OSU 46 for 16 yards (8-D.Williams).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 46
(13:36 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave runs ob at NEB 45 for 9 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 1 - OHIOST 45
(13:06 - 3rd) 8-T.Sermon to NEB 42 for 3 yards (6-Q.Newsome).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 42
(12:45 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson to NEB 33 for 9 yards.
+16 YD
2 & 1 - OHIOST 33
(12:08 - 3rd) 8-T.Sermon pushed ob at NEB 17 for 16 yards (3-W.Honas).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 17
(11:34 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields scrambles runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:24 - 3rd) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.

NEB Cornhuskers  - TD (7 plays, 30 yards, 3:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:24 - 3rd) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 40 yards from OSU 35 to NEB 25 fair catch by 38-B.Belt.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 25
(11:24 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to NEB 30 for 5 yards (72-T.Togiai).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - NEB 30
(10:52 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 11-A.Allen. 11-A.Allen to NEB 34 for 4 yards (21-M.Williamson).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - NEB 34
(10:23 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez to NEB 36 for 2 yards (32-T.Borland20-P.Werner).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 36
(9:55 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to NEB 44 for 8 yards (23-M.Hooker).
+4 YD
2 & 2 - NEB 44
(9:20 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to NEB 48 for 4 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 48
(8:50 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez to OSU 45 for 7 yards (20-P.Werner).
No Gain
2 & 3 - NEB 45
(8:17 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez to OSU 45 FUMBLES. 7-S.Banks runs 55 yards for a touchdown.

OHIOST Buckeyes  - TD (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:17 - 3rd) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.

NEB Cornhuskers  - FG (8 plays, 72 yards, 4:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:02 - 3rd) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 63 yards from OSU 35. 14-R.Johnson to NEB 24 for 22 yards.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 24
(7:56 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills pushed ob at NEB 33 for 9 yards (24-S.Wade).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - NEB 33
(7:27 - 3rd) 25-R.Thompkins to NEB 35 for 2 yards (72-T.Togiai).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 35
(6:51 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez pushed ob at NEB 43 for 8 yards (21-M.Williamson).
+10 YD
2 & 2 - NEB 43
(6:24 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 25-R.Thompkins. 25-R.Thompkins to OSU 47 for 10 yards (26-C.Brown).
+39 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 47
(5:50 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez scrambles runs ob at OSU 8 for 39 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 8 - NEB 8
(5:10 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to OSU 4 for 4 yards (20-P.Werner).
No Gain
2 & 4 - NEB 4
(4:41 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to OSU 4 for no gain (32-T.Borland).
No Gain
3 & 4 - NEB 4
(4:04 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 81-K.Warner.
Field Goal
4 & 4 - NEB 4
(4:00 - 3rd) 33-C.Culp 22 yards Field Goal is Good.

OHIOST Buckeyes

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:56 - 3rd) 33-C.Culp kicks 55 yards from NEB 35. 5-G.Wilson to OSU 10 FUMBLES (5-G.Wilson). 5-G.Wilson recovers at the OSU 10. 5-G.Wilson to OSU 10 for no gain.
Sack
1 & 10 - OHIOST 10
(3:48 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields sacked at OSU 1 for -9 yards (3-W.Honas).
+5 YD
2 & 19 - OHIOST 1
(3:05 - 3rd) 22-S.Chambers to OSU 6 for 5 yards (5-C.Taylor-Britt3-W.Honas).
+17 YD
3 & 14 - OHIOST 6
(2:20 - 3rd) 22-S.Chambers to OSU 23 for 17 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - OHIOST 23
(2:20 - 3rd) Penalty on NEB 5-C.Taylor-Britt Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at OSU 23. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 38
(1:51 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields scrambles to OSU 45 for 7 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 3 - OHIOST 45
(1:51 - 3rd) 22-S.Chambers to OSU 46 for 1 yard (3-W.Honas).
+9 YD
3 & 2 - OHIOST 46
(1:22 - 3rd) 22-S.Chambers pushed ob at NEB 45 for 9 yards (4-K.Green).

NEB Cornhuskers

Result Play
+23 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 45
(0:47 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave to NEB 22 for 23 yards (6-Q.Newsome).
+24 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 45
(0:19 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave to NEB 23 FUMBLES (6-Q.Newsome). 13-J.Domann to NEB 21 for no gain.

NEB Cornhuskers  - Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - NEB 21
(0:19 - 3rd) 7-L.McCaffrey to NEB 25 for 4 yards (32-T.Borland20-P.Werner). Penalty on NEB 56-B.Wilson Holding 10 yards enforced at NEB 21. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 20 - NEB 11
(15:00 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson pushed ob at NEB 17 for 6 yards (24-S.Wade).
+5 YD
2 & 14 - NEB 17
(15:00 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez complete to 7-L.McCaffrey. 7-L.McCaffrey to NEB 22 for 5 yards (20-P.Werner32-T.Borland).
Sack
3 & 9 - NEB 22
(14:05 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez sacked at NEB 21 for -1 yard (9-Z.Harrison).
Punt
4 & 10 - NEB 21
(13:26 - 4th) 90-W.Przystup punts 43 yards from NEB 21. 5-G.Wilson to NEB 42 for 22 yards (57-E.Piper).

OHIOST Buckeyes  - TD (8 plays, 42 yards, 3:18 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - OHIOST 42
(13:16 - 4th) 1-J.Fields sacked at NEB 49 for -7 yards (2-C.Tannor).
+13 YD
2 & 17 - OHIOST 49
(12:29 - 4th) 1-J.Fields complete to 4-J.Fleming. 4-J.Fleming pushed ob at NEB 36 for 13 yards (13-J.Domann).
+6 YD
3 & 4 - OHIOST 36
(11:54 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to NEB 30 for 6 yards (9-M.Dismuke).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 30
(11:25 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to NEB 32 for -2 yards (99-T.Robinson).
No Gain
2 & 12 - OHIOST 32
(10:55 - 4th) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Smith-Njigba. Penalty on NEB 8-D.Williams Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NEB 32.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 17
(10:49 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to NEB 11 for 6 yards (7-D.Bootle).
+6 YD
2 & 4 - OHIOST 11
(10:24 - 4th) 1-J.Fields complete to 88-J.Ruckert. 88-J.Ruckert to NEB 5 for 6 yards (7-D.Bootle).
No Gain
1 & 5 - OHIOST 5
(10:05 - 4th) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Smith-Njigba.
+5 YD
1 & 5 - OHIOST 5
(9:58 - 4th) 1-J.Fields complete to 11-J.Smith-Njigba. 11-J.Smith-Njigba runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:58 - 4th) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.

NEB Cornhuskers  - Fumble (7 plays, 52 yards, 1:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:58 - 4th) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 65 yards from OSU 35. 14-R.Johnson to NEB 19 for 19 yards (86-C.Booker).
Penalty
1 & 10 - NEB 19
(9:54 - 4th) Penalty on OSU 55-J.Cage Offside 5 yards enforced at NEB 19. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 5 - NEB 24
(9:54 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey scrambles pushed ob at NEB 32 for 8 yards (19-D.Gant).
+21 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 32
(9:40 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to OSU 47 for 21 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 47
(9:10 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Vokolek.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - NEB 47
(9:04 - 4th) 25-R.Thompkins pushed ob at OSU 42 for 5 yards (41-J.Proctor).
+6 YD
3 & 5 - NEB 42
(8:32 - 4th) 25-R.Thompkins runs ob at OSU 36 for 6 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 36
(8:07 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey to OSU 31 FUMBLES (19-D.Gant). 41-J.Proctor to OSU 29 for no gain.

OHIOST Buckeyes  - Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 3:26 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 29
(7:59 - 4th) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 40 for 11 yards (9-M.Dismuke).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 40
(7:20 - 4th) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 43 for 3 yards (31-C.Miller99-T.Robinson).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - OHIOST 43
(6:37 - 4th) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 47 for 4 yards (95-B.Stille).
Penalty
3 & 3 - OHIOST 47
(5:46 - 4th) Team penalty on OSU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at OSU 47. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 8 - OHIOST 42
(5:21 - 4th) 1-J.Fields to OSU 42 for no gain (98-C.Rogers).
Punt
4 & 8 - OHIOST 42
(4:33 - 4th) 91-D.Chrisman punts 46 yards from OSU 42 to NEB 12 fair catch by 1-W.Robinson.

NEB Cornhuskers  - Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - NEB 12
(4:26 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey sacked at NEB 8 for -4 yards (59-D.Henry-Young).
+1 YD
2 & 14 - NEB 8
(4:92 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 82-K.Rafdal. 82-K.Rafdal pushed ob at NEB 9 for 1 yard (3-T.Mitchell).
No Gain
3 & 13 - NEB 9
(3:40 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey to NEB 9 for no gain (54-T.Friday).
Punt
4 & 13 - NEB 9
(3:01 - 4th) 90-W.Przystup punts 31 yards from NEB 9 to the NEB 40 downed by 31-C.Miller.

OHIOST Buckeyes  - TD (6 plays, 40 yards, 2:35 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 40
(2:53 - 4th) 25-X.Johnson to NEB 33 for 7 yards (41-G.Snodgrass18-M.Farmer).
+21 YD
2 & 3 - OHIOST 33
(2:30 - 4th) 9-J.Miller pushed ob at NEB 12 for 21 yards (9-M.Dismuke).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 12
(2:04 - 4th) 25-X.Johnson to NEB 9 for 3 yards (6-Q.Newsome).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - OHIOST 9
(1:30 - 4th) 25-X.Johnson to NEB 5 for 4 yards (42-N.Henrich49-P.Payne).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - OHIOST 5
(0:55 - 4th) 25-X.Johnson to NEB 3 for 2 yards (99-T.Robinson6-Q.Newsome).
+3 YD
4 & 1 - OHIOST 3
(0:23 - 4th) 9-J.Miller runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:18 - 4th) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.

NEB Cornhuskers  - End of Game (2 plays, 33 yards, 0:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:18 - 4th) 28-D.DiMaccio kicks 63 yards from OSU 35. 14-R.Johnson to NEB 15 for 13 yards (51-T.Wilburn).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 15
(0:13 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 4-A.Brown. 4-A.Brown to NEB 31 for 16 yards (12-L.Ransom).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 31
(0:03 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 14-R.Johnson. 14-R.Johnson runs ob at NEB 48 for 17 yards.
