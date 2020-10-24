Drive Chart
GATECH
BC

Key Players
J. Sims 10 QB
171 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 47 RuYds, RuTD
P. Jurkovec 5 QB
145 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 94 RuYds
1st Quarter
Touchdown 5:32
5-P.Jurkovec complete to 11-C.Lewis. 11-C.Lewis runs 7 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on GT 42-J.Domineck Offside declined.
11
plays
71
yds
05:11
pos
0
6
Point After TD 5:25
41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 3:04
5-P.Jurkovec complete to 11-C.Lewis. 11-C.Lewis runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
27
yds
02:20
pos
0
13
Point After TD 2:58
41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 13:09
41-A.Boumerhi 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
62
yds
01:09
pos
0
17
Touchdown 12:28
27-J.Mason to GT 33 FUMBLES (93-L.Bequette). 18-M.Palmer runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
10
yds
00:36
pos
0
23
Point After TD 12:12
41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good. Team penalty on GT Offside declined.
plays
yds
pos
0
24
Touchdown 11:58
10-J.Sims complete to 2-A.Brown. 2-A.Brown runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
38
yds
00:27
pos
6
24
Point After TD 11:48
46-G.Stewart extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
24
Touchdown 9:52
4-Z.Flowers runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
39
yds
02:01
pos
7
30
Point After TD 9:44
41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
31
Touchdown 7:25
10-J.Sims complete to 18-P.Harris. 18-P.Harris runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
49
yds
00:11
pos
13
31
Field Goal 0:35
41-A.Boumerhi 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
15
plays
56
yds
06:38
pos
14
34
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 12:58
26-D.Bailey runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
02:11
pos
14
40
Point After TD 12:49
41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
41
Touchdown 5:44
10-J.Sims runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
17
plays
65
yds
07:10
pos
20
41
Point After TD 5:39
46-G.Stewart extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
41
Touchdown 1:14
26-D.Bailey runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
7
yds
00:51
pos
21
47
Point After TD 1:09
41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
48
4th Quarter
Touchdown 10:15
2-A.Brown runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
48
yds
04:21
pos
27
48
Missed Point After Touchdown 10:09
46-G.Stewart extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
27
48
Team Stats
1st Downs 19 23
Rushing 3 13
Passing 11 7
Penalty 5 3
3rd Down Conv 2-12 3-9
4th Down Conv 2-4 0-0
Total Net Yards 362 409
Total Plays 65 65
Avg Gain 5.6 6.3
Net Yards Rushing 106 264
Rush Attempts 33 44
Avg Rush Yards 3.2 6.0
Yards Passing 256 145
Comp. - Att. 18-32 13-21
Yards Per Pass 7.0 6.9
Penalties - Yards 10-62 10-102
Touchdowns 4 6
Rushing TDs 2 3
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 1
Turnovers 3 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 4-51.0 3-42.7
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Georgia Tech 2-4 0147627
Boston College 4-2 142014048
Alumni Stadium Chestnut Hill, MA
 256 PASS YDS 145
106 RUSH YDS 264
362 TOTAL YDS 409
Georgia Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Sims 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 171 2 1 172.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.6% 944 5 8 121.7
J. Sims 12/18 171 2 1
J. Graham 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46.2% 85 0 0 101.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46.2% 85 0 0 101.1
J. Graham 6/13 85 0 0
P. Harvin III 27 P
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
P. Harvin III 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Sims 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 47 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 251 3
J. Sims 12 47 1 25
J. Mason 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 55 1
J. Mason 6 27 0 8
J. Graham 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 21 0
J. Graham 6 21 0 8
J. Gibbs 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 232 2
J. Gibbs 8 9 0 8
A. Brown 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
A. Brown 1 2 1 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
A. Brown 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 75 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 106 0
A. Brown 5 4 75 1 32
J. Mason 27 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
J. Mason 1 1 37 0 37
J. Gibbs 21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 146 3
J. Gibbs 4 4 37 0 28
P. Harris 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 31 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 45 0
P. Harris 1 1 31 1 31
J. Camp 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 2 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 142 1
J. Camp 6 2 25 0 15
M. Ezzard 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 88 0
M. Ezzard 4 2 23 0 14
A. Sanders 12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 59 0
A. Sanders 3 1 14 0 14
D. Smith 28 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 50 0
D. Smith 1 1 5 0 5
M. Carter 15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 213 2
M. Carter 4 1 5 0 5
D. Leonard 80 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
D. Leonard 2 1 4 0 4
J. Camp 50 DL
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Camp 1 0 0 0 0
J. Blancato 26 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Blancato 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Q. Jackson 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
Q. Jackson 7-1 0.0 0
D. Curry 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
D. Curry 7-1 0.0 0
J. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Thomas 5-0 0.0 0
T. Carpenter 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
T. Carpenter 5-1 0.0 0
J. Domineck 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Domineck 4-1 0.0 0
W. Walker 39 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
W. Walker 4-1 0.0 0
Z. Walton 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
Z. Walton 4-0 0.0 0
T. Oliver 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Oliver 3-0 0.0 0
M. Lockhart 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
M. Lockhart 2-3 0.0 0
C. Ryans 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Ryans 1-1 0.0 0
T. Swilling 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
T. Swilling 1-2 0.0 0
A. Clayton 11 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Clayton 1-0 0.0 0
C. Thomas 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Thomas 1-0 0.0 0
J. King 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. King 1-1 0.0 0
A. Showell 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Showell 1-0 0.0 0
J. Mason 27 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Mason 0-1 0.0 0
K. Oliver 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
K. Oliver 0-2 0.0 0
J. Gibbs 21 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Gibbs 0-1 0.0 0
J. Ivey 35 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Ivey 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Stewart 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/4
SEASON FG XP
0/1 8/9
G. Stewart 0/0 0 3/4 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
P. Harvin III 27 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 51.0 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
19 0 0
P. Harvin III 4 51.0 3 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Gibbs 21 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 22.7 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 75 0
J. Gibbs 3 22.7 30 0
D. Smith 28 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 17.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 22 0
D. Smith 2 17.0 20 0
J. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 13 0
J. Thomas 1 0.0 0 0
J. Camp 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
J. Camp 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Boston College
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
P. Jurkovec 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.9% 145 2 0 151.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.4% 823 5 2 138.2
P. Jurkovec 13/21 145 2 0
D. Grosel 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
D. Grosel 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
P. Jurkovec 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 94 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 44 2
P. Jurkovec 7 94 0 28
D. Bailey 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 83 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 112 1
D. Bailey 13 83 2 34
T. Levy 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 54 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 22 0
T. Levy 19 54 0 10
Z. Flowers 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 36 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 3 0
Z. Flowers 3 36 1 22
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
C. Lewis 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 58 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 60 1
C. Lewis 5 4 58 2 30
H. Long 80 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 270 2
H. Long 4 3 39 0 17
J. Gill 86 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 54 0
J. Gill 3 2 20 0 19
T. Levy 23 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 74 0
T. Levy 4 2 13 0 12
Z. Flowers 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 243 1
Z. Flowers 4 1 11 0 11
D. Bailey 26 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 39 1
D. Bailey 1 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
I. McDuffie 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
I. McDuffie 7-0 0.0 0
J. Maitre 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
J. Maitre 6-2 0.0 0
D. Jones 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Jones 4-0 0.0 0
S. Sillah 11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Sillah 3-0 0.0 0
L. Bequette 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
L. Bequette 3-1 0.0 0
B. Sebastian 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Sebastian 3-1 0.0 0
J. Muse 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Muse 2-0 0.0 1
E. Jones 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Jones 2-0 0.0 0
M. Richardson 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.5
M. Richardson 2-3 0.5 0
B. Barlow 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Barlow 1-0 0.0 0
J. Lamot 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Lamot 1-0 0.0 0
M. Roberts 4 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
M. Roberts 1-2 1.0 0
M. Palmer 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Palmer 1-0 0.0 0
J. Sparacio 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Sparacio 1-0 1.0 0
J. DeBerry 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. DeBerry 1-0 0.0 0
M. Valdez 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Valdez 1-1 0.0 0
C. Onwuka 9 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
C. Onwuka 0-2 0.5 0
K. Arnold 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Arnold 0-1 0.0 0
T. Haynes 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Haynes 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Boumerhi 41 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 6/6
SEASON FG XP
4/5 4/4
A. Boumerhi 2/2 41 6/6 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
G. Carlson 95 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 42.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
14 0 0
G. Carlson 3 42.7 1 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Haynes 7 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
T. Haynes 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 GATECH 20 4:18 11 51 Downs
5:25 GATECH 25 0:04 2 -3 Fumble
2:58 GATECH 25 1:30 3 9 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:04 GATECH 23 0:36 2 10 TD
12:12 GATECH 47 0:27 2 53 TD
9:44 GATECH 9 0:11 5 54 TD
0:30 GATECH 17 0:25 3 6 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:49 GATECH 25 7:10 17 75 TD
2:06 GATECH 3 0:00 1 85 INT
1:09 GATECH 25 0:42 3 8 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:30 GATECH 45 4:21 10 55 TD
10:08 BC 48 2:38 8 34 Downs
2:03 GATECH 20 0:57 4 19 Punt
2:03 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:36 BC 29 5:11 11 66 TD
5:18 GATECH 22 2:20 5 22 TD
1:22 BC 14 1:09 3 34
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:12 BC 35 0:00 1 -15 TD
11:45 GATECH 39 2:01 5 39 TD
7:13 BC 25 6:38 15 63 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BC 25 2:11 5 75 TD
5:39 BC 25 3:18 6 16 Punt
2:00 GATECH 12 0:51 4 12 TD
0:20 BC 17 0:00 1 2
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:09 0:00 0 0
7:24 BC 14 5:12 7 44 Punt
0:59 BC 13 0:30 2 -3 Game
0:59 0:00 0 0

GATECH Yellow Jackets  - Downs (11 plays, 51 yards, 4:18 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 37-D.Longman kicks 65 yards from BC 35. 28-D.Smith to GT 20 for 20 yards (32-N.DeNucci).
Penalty
1 & 10 - GATECH 20
(14:56 - 1st) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 15 for -5 yards (44-B.Barlow). Penalty on BC 44-B.Barlow Facemasking 15 yards enforced at GT 20. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 10 - GATECH 35
(14:56 - 1st) Penalty on GT 73-Z.Quinney False start 5 yards enforced at GT 35. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 15 - GATECH 30
(14:39 - 1st) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 38 for 8 yards.
+24 YD
2 & 7 - GATECH 38
(14:16 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 2-A.Brown. 2-A.Brown to BC 38 for 24 yards (3-J.Maitre).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 38
(13:55 - 1st) 10-J.Sims to BC 30 for 8 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 2 - GATECH 30
(13:27 - 1st) 21-J.Gibbs to BC 26 for 4 yards (20-E.Jones).
-13 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 26
(13:04 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 21-J.Gibbs. 21-J.Gibbs to BC 39 for -13 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
+5 YD
2 & 23 - GATECH 39
(12:21 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 21-J.Gibbs. 21-J.Gibbs to BC 34 for 5 yards (8-J.Muse).
+10 YD
3 & 18 - GATECH 34
(11:39 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 1-J.Camp. 1-J.Camp runs ob at BC 24 for 10 yards.
Penalty
4 & 8 - GATECH 24
(11:04 - 1st) Penalty on GT 54-J.Williams False start 5 yards enforced at BC 24. No Play.
No Gain
4 & 13 - GATECH 29
(10:42 - 1st) 27-P.Harvin incomplete. Intended for 26-J.Blancato.

BC Eagles  - TD (11 plays, 66 yards, 5:11 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - BC 29
(10:36 - 1st) 4-Z.Flowers to BC 39 for 10 yards (6-D.Curry).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - BC 39
(10:15 - 1st) 26-D.Bailey to BC 48 FUMBLES (13-A.Showell). 39-W.Walker to BC 48 for no gain.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BC 39
(10:15 - 1st) 26-D.Bailey to BC 43 for 4 yards (98-C.Ryans).
+9 YD
2 & 6 - BC 43
(9:50 - 1st) 23-T.Levy to GT 48 for 9 yards (1-J.Thomas).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BC 48
(9:12 - 1st) 23-T.Levy to GT 45 for 3 yards (39-W.Walker).
+17 YD
2 & 7 - BC 45
(8:37 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long to GT 28 for 17 yards (39-W.Walker3-T.Swilling).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BC 28
(8:00 - 1st) 23-T.Levy to GT 24 for 4 yards (44-Q.Jackson2-T.Carpenter).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - BC 24
(7:24 - 1st) 26-D.Bailey to GT 18 for 6 yards (21-Z.Walton).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - BC 18
(6:47 - 1st) 23-T.Levy to GT 8 for 10 yards (1-J.Thomas14-J.King).
+1 YD
1 & 8 - BC 8
(6:17 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 23-T.Levy. 23-T.Levy to GT 7 for 1 yard (39-W.Walker).
+7 YD
2 & 7 - BC 7
(5:32 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 11-C.Lewis. 11-C.Lewis runs 7 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on GT 42-J.Domineck Offside declined.
Penalty
1 & 10 - BC 2
(5:25 - 1st) Penalty on BC 89-D.McQuarrie False start 5 yards enforced at GT 2. No Play.
PAT Good
(5:25 - 1st) 41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.

GATECH Yellow Jackets  - Fumble (2 plays, -3 yards, 0:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:25 - 1st) 37-D.Longman kicks 65 yards from BC 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 25
(5:25 - 1st) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Carter.
No Gain
2 & 10 - GATECH 25
(5:21 - 1st) 10-J.Sims sacked at GT 22 for -3 yards FUMBLES. 97-M.Valdez to GT 22 for no gain.

BC Eagles  - TD (5 plays, 22 yards, 2:20 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BC 22
(5:18 - 1st) 26-D.Bailey to GT 15 for 7 yards (2-T.Carpenter22-K.Oliver).
Penalty
2 & 3 - BC 15
(4:39 - 1st) Penalty on BC 84-T.Johnson False start 5 yards enforced at GT 15. No Play.
+16 YD
2 & 8 - BC 20
(4:23 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 11-C.Lewis. 11-C.Lewis to GT 4 for 16 yards (6-D.Curry22-K.Oliver).
-1 YD
1 & 4 - BC 4
(3:43 - 1st) 23-T.Levy to GT 5 for -1 yard (6-D.Curry).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - BC 5
(3:04 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 11-C.Lewis. 11-C.Lewis runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:58 - 1st) 41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.

GATECH Yellow Jackets  - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:58 - 1st) 37-D.Longman kicks 65 yards from BC 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 25
(2:58 - 1st) 10-J.Sims to GT 34 for 9 yards (5-D.Jones).
-3 YD
2 & 1 - GATECH 34
(2:36 - 1st) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 31 for -3 yards (3-J.Maitre).
+3 YD
3 & 4 - GATECH 31
(2:06 - 1st) 10-J.Sims to GT 34 for 3 yards (14-M.Richardson).
Punt
4 & 1 - GATECH 34
(1:28 - 1st) 27-P.Harvin punts 52 yards from GT 34 to BC 14 fair catch by 86-J.Gill.

BC Eagles

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BC 14
(1:22 - 1st) 23-T.Levy to BC 16 for 2 yards (8-T.Oliver).
+28 YD
2 & 8 - BC 16
(0:49 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec scrambles to BC 44 for 28 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BC 44
(0:13 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 26-D.Bailey. 26-D.Bailey to BC 48 for 4 yards (6-D.Curry).

BC Eagles

Result Play
+2 YD
2 & 6 - BC 48
(15:00 - 2nd) 26-D.Bailey to BC 50 for 2 yards (6-D.Curry35-J.Ivey).
+30 YD
3 & 4 - BC 50
(14:24 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 11-C.Lewis. 11-C.Lewis to GT 20 for 30 yards (3-T.Swilling).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - BC 20
(14:03 - 2nd) 23-T.Levy to GT 24 for -4 yards (42-J.Domineck).
No Gain
2 & 14 - BC 24
(13:20 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Lewis.
No Gain
3 & 14 - BC 24
(13:15 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
Field Goal
4 & 14 - BC 24
(13:09 - 2nd) 41-A.Boumerhi 41 yards Field Goal is Good.

GATECH Yellow Jackets  - TD (2 plays, 10 yards, 0:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:04 - 2nd) 37-D.Longman kicks 62 yards from BC 35. 21-J.Gibbs runs 97 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on GT 45-T.McCawley Holding 10 yards enforced at GT 33.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 23
(12:52 - 2nd) 27-J.Mason to GT 31 for 8 yards (93-L.Bequette97-M.Valdez).
+2 YD
2 & 2 - GATECH 31
(12:28 - 2nd) 27-J.Mason to GT 33 FUMBLES (93-L.Bequette). 18-M.Palmer runs 33 yards for a touchdown.

BC Eagles  - TD (1 plays, -15 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:12 - 2nd) 41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good. Team penalty on GT Offside declined.
Penalty
1 & 10 - BC 35
(12:12 - 2nd) Team penalty on BC Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BC 35. No Play.

GATECH Yellow Jackets  - TD (2 plays, 53 yards, 0:27 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:12 - 2nd) 37-D.Longman kicks 57 yards from BC 20. 21-J.Gibbs to GT 47 for 24 yards (13-J.Galloway).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 47
(12:06 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims to BC 47 for 6 yards (21-J.DeBerry). Penalty on BC 21-J.DeBerry Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BC 47.
+32 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 32
(11:58 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 2-A.Brown. 2-A.Brown runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:45 - 2nd) 46-G.Stewart extra point is good.

BC Eagles  - TD (5 plays, 39 yards, 2:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:45 - 2nd) kicks 9 yards from GT 35. 7-T.Haynes to GT 44 for no gain. Penalty on GT 8-T.Oliver Offside 5 yards enforced at GT 44.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 39
(11:45 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 23-T.Levy.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - BC 39
(11:36 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers to GT 28 for 11 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BC 28
(11:00 - 2nd) 23-T.Levy to GT 24 for 4 yards (9-A.Clayton).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - BC 24
(10:30 - 2nd) 23-T.Levy to GT 22 for 2 yards (6-D.Curry).
+22 YD
3 & 4 - BC 22
(9:52 - 2nd) 4-Z.Flowers runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:44 - 2nd) 41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.

GATECH Yellow Jackets  - TD (5 plays, 54 yards, 0:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:44 - 2nd) 37-D.Longman kicks 61 yards from BC 35. 28-D.Smith to GT 18 for 14 yards (23-T.Levy). Penalty on GT 20-M.Brooks Illegal block in the back 9 yards enforced at GT 18.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 9
(9:33 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 11-M.Ezzard. 11-M.Ezzard to GT 23 for 14 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 23
(9:33 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Camp.
No Gain
2 & 10 - GATECH 23
(9:33 - 2nd) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 23 for no gain (44-B.Barlow).
Penalty
3 & 10 - GATECH 23
(9:33 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Carter. Penalty on BC 4-M.Roberts Offside 5 yards enforced at GT 23. No Play.
+37 YD
3 & 5 - GATECH 28
(9:33 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 27-J.Mason. 27-J.Mason to BC 35 for 37 yards (8-J.Muse).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 35
(9:33 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 80-D.Leonard. 80-D.Leonard to BC 31 for 4 yards (55-I.McDuffie3-J.Maitre).
+31 YD
2 & 6 - GATECH 31
(9:33 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 18-P.Harris. 18-P.Harris runs 31 yards for a touchdown.

BC Eagles

Result Play
PAT Good
(7:13 - 2nd) 46-G.Stewart extra point is good.

BC Eagles  - FG (15 plays, 63 yards, 6:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:13 - 2nd) 48-A.Kent kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to BC End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BC 25
(7:13 - 2nd) 23-T.Levy to BC 27 for 2 yards (21-Z.Walton44-Q.Jackson).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - BC 27
(7:13 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec to BC 34 for 7 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - BC 34
(6:40 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec to BC 37 for 3 yards (94-M.Lockhart).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BC 37
(6:05 - 2nd) 26-D.Bailey to BC 48 for 11 yards (42-J.Domineck).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BC 48
(5:33 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec to GT 46 for 6 yards (13-A.Showell6-D.Curry).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - BC 46
(4:57 - 2nd) 23-T.Levy to GT 44 for 2 yards (44-Q.Jackson3-T.Swilling).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - BC 44
(4:15 - 2nd) 26-D.Bailey to GT 43 for 1 yard (21-Z.Walton94-M.Lockhart).
Penalty
4 & 1 - BC 43
(2:51 - 2nd) Team penalty on GT Offside 5 yards enforced at GT 43. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BC 38
(2:38 - 2nd) 26-D.Bailey to GT 34 for 4 yards (42-J.Domineck94-M.Lockhart).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - BC 34
(1:59 - 2nd) 23-T.Levy to GT 31 for 3 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
Penalty
3 & 3 - BC 31
(1:19 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Lewis. Penalty on GT 3-T.Swilling Pass interference 2 yards enforced at GT 31. No Play.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - BC 29
(1:14 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 86-J.Gill. 86-J.Gill to GT 10 for 19 yards (21-Z.Walton).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 10
(0:52 - 2nd) 23-T.Levy to GT 10 for no gain (92-J.Griffin98-C.Ryans).
No Gain
2 & 10 - BC 10
(0:47 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Gill.
No Gain
3 & 10 - BC 10
(0:40 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
Field Goal
4 & 10 - BC 10
(0:35 - 2nd) 41-A.Boumerhi 27 yards Field Goal is Good.

GATECH Yellow Jackets  - Halftime (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:25 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:30 - 2nd) 37-D.Longman kicks 62 yards from BC 35. 21-J.Gibbs to GT 17 for 14 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 17
(0:26 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Camp.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 17
(0:19 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims scrambles runs ob at GT 23 for 6 yards.
No Gain
3 & 4 - GATECH 23
(0:10 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Leonard.
Punt
4 & 4 - GATECH 23
(0:05 - 2nd) 27-P.Harvin punts 54 yards from GT 23 to BC 23 fair catch by 86-J.Gill.

BC Eagles  - TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 2:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 48-A.Kent kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to BC End Zone. touchback.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BC 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 23-T.Levy to BC 24 for -1 yard (42-J.Domineck).
+16 YD
2 & 11 - BC 24
(14:24 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long to BC 40 for 16 yards (1-J.Thomas).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - BC 40
(13:58 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec to GT 47 for 13 yards (1-J.Thomas).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - BC 47
(13:32 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec to GT 34 for 13 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
+34 YD
1 & 10 - BC 34
(12:58 - 3rd) 26-D.Bailey runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:49 - 3rd) 41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.

GATECH Yellow Jackets  - TD (17 plays, 75 yards, 7:10 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:49 - 3rd) 37-D.Longman kicks 65 yards from BC 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
+25 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 25
(12:49 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims to BC 50 for 25 yards (18-M.Palmer3-J.Maitre).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 50
(12:10 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims complete to 2-A.Brown. 2-A.Brown to BC 45 for 5 yards (3-J.Maitre).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - GATECH 45
(11:43 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims scrambles to BC 44 for 1 yard (5-D.Jones).
No Gain
3 & 4 - GATECH 44
(11:09 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Camp.
+5 YD
4 & 4 - GATECH 44
(11:04 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims complete to 15-M.Carter. 15-M.Carter to BC 39 for 5 yards (10-B.Sebastian).
Penalty
1 & 10 - GATECH 39
(10:42 - 3rd) Penalty on GT 57-M.Minihan False start 5 yards enforced at BC 39. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 15 - GATECH 44
(10:36 - 3rd) 21-J.Gibbs to BC 41 for 3 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
+17 YD
2 & 12 - GATECH 41
(10:11 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims complete to 21-J.Gibbs. 21-J.Gibbs to BC 24 for 17 yards (5-D.Jones).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 24
(9:37 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims to BC 16 for 8 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
Sack
2 & 2 - GATECH 16
(9:16 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims sacked at BC 27 for -11 yards (4-M.Roberts9-C.Onwuka).
Sack
3 & 13 - GATECH 27
(8:24 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims sacked at BC 33 for -6 yards (14-M.Richardson4-M.Roberts).
Penalty
4 & 19 - GATECH 33
(7:44 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Sanders INTERCEPTED by 18-M.Palmer at BC End Zone. 18-M.Palmer to BC 42 for 42 yards (70-R.Johnson). Penalty on BC 97-M.Valdez Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at BC 33. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 18
(7:24 - 3rd) 27-J.Mason to BC 16 for 2 yards (55-I.McDuffie14-M.Richardson).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - GATECH 16
(6:51 - 3rd) 27-J.Mason to BC 9 for 7 yards (97-M.Valdez14-M.Richardson).
+6 YD
3 & 1 - GATECH 9
(6:32 - 3rd) 27-J.Mason to BC 3 for 6 yards (5-D.Jones).
+2 YD
1 & 3 - GATECH 3
(6:16 - 3rd) 27-J.Mason to BC 1 for 2 yards (55-I.McDuffie93-L.Bequette).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - GATECH 1
(5:44 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:39 - 3rd) 46-G.Stewart extra point is good.

BC Eagles  - Punt (6 plays, 16 yards, 3:18 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:39 - 3rd) 48-A.Kent kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to BC End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BC 25
(5:39 - 3rd) 23-T.Levy to BC 29 for 4 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
+12 YD
2 & 6 - BC 29
(5:06 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 23-T.Levy. 23-T.Levy to BC 41 for 12 yards (2-T.Carpenter39-W.Walker).
Penalty
1 & 10 - BC 41
(4:20 - 3rd) 23-T.Levy to BC 44 for 3 yards (6-D.Curry). Team penalty on BC Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at BC 41. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - BC 36
(3:55 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 80-H.Long.
+4 YD
2 & 15 - BC 36
(3:48 - 3rd) 4-Z.Flowers pushed ob at BC 40 for 4 yards (1-J.Thomas).
+1 YD
3 & 11 - BC 40
(3:08 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 86-J.Gill. 86-J.Gill to BC 41 for 1 yard (8-T.Oliver).
Punt
4 & 10 - BC 41
(2:21 - 3rd) 95-G.Carlson punts 56 yards from BC 41 Downed at the GT 3.

GATECH Yellow Jackets  - Interception (1 plays, 85 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - GATECH 3
(2:06 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Carter INTERCEPTED by 8-J.Muse at GT 12. 8-J.Muse to GT 12 for no gain (15-M.Carter).

BC Eagles  - TD (4 plays, 12 yards, 0:51 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BC 12
(2:00 - 3rd) 23-T.Levy to GT 9 for 3 yards (14-J.King).
No Gain
2 & 7 - BC 9
(1:22 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
Penalty
3 & 7 - BC 9
(1:18 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Lewis. Penalty on GT 92-J.Griffin Roughing the passer 5 yards enforced at GT 9. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 4 - BC 4
(1:14 - 3rd) 26-D.Bailey runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:09 - 3rd) 41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.

GATECH Yellow Jackets  - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:42 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:09 - 3rd) 37-D.Longman kicks 65 yards from BC 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 25
(1:09 - 3rd) 4-J.Graham to GT 33 for 8 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
No Gain
2 & 2 - GATECH 33
(0:37 - 3rd) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Carter.
No Gain
3 & 2 - GATECH 33
(0:34 - 3rd) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 11-M.Ezzard.
Punt
4 & 2 - GATECH 33
(0:27 - 3rd) 27-P.Harvin punts 50 yards from GT 33 to BC 17 fair catch by 86-J.Gill.

BC Eagles

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BC 17
(0:20 - 3rd) 23-T.Levy to BC 19 for 2 yards (8-T.Oliver42-J.Domineck).

BC Eagles

Result Play
No Gain
2 & 8 - BC 19
(15:00 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 23-T.Levy.
+6 YD
3 & 8 - BC 19
(14:56 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long to BC 25 for 6 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
Punt
4 & 2 - BC 25
(14:40 - 4th) 95-G.Carlson punts 30 yards from BC 25 Downed at the GT 45.

GATECH Yellow Jackets  - TD (10 plays, 55 yards, 4:21 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 45
(14:30 - 4th) 4-J.Graham to BC 49 for 6 yards (28-J.Lamot).
No Gain
2 & 4 - GATECH 49
(13:59 - 4th) 4-J.Graham to BC 49 for no gain (11-S.Sillah9-C.Onwuka).
+36 YD
3 & 4 - GATECH 49
(13:09 - 4th) 21-J.Gibbs to BC 13 for 36 yards (3-J.Maitre).
Sack
3 & 4 - GATECH 49
(13:09 - 4th) 4-J.Graham sacked at GT 48 for -3 yards (34-J.Sparacio).
+28 YD
4 & 7 - GATECH 48
(12:32 - 4th) 4-J.Graham complete to 21-J.Gibbs. 21-J.Gibbs to BC 24 for 28 yards (3-J.Maitre27-K.Arnold).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 24
(12:06 - 4th) 4-J.Graham complete to 1-J.Camp. 1-J.Camp to BC 9 for 15 yards (3-J.Maitre).
No Gain
1 & 9 - GATECH 9
(11:39 - 4th) 21-J.Gibbs to BC 9 for no gain (4-M.Roberts).
No Gain
2 & 9 - GATECH 9
(11:01 - 4th) 21-J.Gibbs to BC 9 for no gain (11-S.Sillah).
No Gain
3 & 9 - GATECH 9
(10:26 - 4th) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Brown.
Penalty
4 & 9 - GATECH 9
(10:20 - 4th) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 11-M.Ezzard. Penalty on BC 10-B.Sebastian Pass interference 7 yards enforced at BC 9. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 2 - GATECH 2
(10:15 - 4th) 2-A.Brown runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
Missed PAT
(10:09 - 4th) 46-G.Stewart extra point is no good.

BC Eagles

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:09 - 4th) 87-J.Kelley kicks 17 yards from GT 35 to the BC 48 downed by 1-J.Camp.

GATECH Yellow Jackets  - Downs (8 plays, 34 yards, 2:38 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 48
(10:08 - 4th) 4-J.Graham to BC 43 for 5 yards (93-L.Bequette).
+14 YD
2 & 5 - GATECH 43
(9:47 - 4th) 4-J.Graham complete to 12-A.Sanders. 12-A.Sanders to BC 29 for 14 yards (3-J.Maitre10-B.Sebastian).
Penalty
1 & 10 - GATECH 29
(9:21 - 4th) 4-J.Graham pushed ob at BC 14 for 15 yards (5-D.Jones). Penalty on GT 28-D.Smith Holding 11 yards enforced at BC 29. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 21 - GATECH 40
(8:56 - 4th) 4-J.Graham complete to 11-M.Ezzard. 11-M.Ezzard to BC 31 for 9 yards (10-B.Sebastian). Penalty on BC 10-B.Sebastian Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BC 31.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 16
(8:26 - 4th) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Sanders.
-3 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 16
(8:21 - 4th) 21-J.Gibbs to BC 19 for -3 yards (14-M.Richardson).
No Gain
3 & 13 - GATECH 19
(7:35 - 4th) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Camp.
+5 YD
4 & 13 - GATECH 19
(7:30 - 4th) 4-J.Graham scrambles to BC 14 for 5 yards (11-S.Sillah).

BC Eagles  - Punt (7 plays, 44 yards, 5:12 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BC 14
(7:24 - 4th) 26-D.Bailey to BC 20 for 6 yards (39-W.Walker).
+7 YD
2 & 4 - BC 20
(6:39 - 4th) 23-T.Levy to BC 27 for 7 yards (25-C.Thomas).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BC 27
(5:58 - 4th) 23-T.Levy to BC 30 for 3 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
+24 YD
2 & 7 - BC 30
(5:14 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec to GT 46 for 24 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BC 46
(4:25 - 4th) 26-D.Bailey to GT 42 for 4 yards (6-D.Curry).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - BC 42
(3:41 - 4th) 26-D.Bailey to GT 40 for 2 yards (44-Q.Jackson94-M.Lockhart).
-2 YD
3 & 4 - BC 40
(2:56 - 4th) 26-D.Bailey to GT 42 for -2 yards (94-M.Lockhart27-J.Mason).
Punt
4 & 6 - BC 42
(2:12 - 4th) 95-G.Carlson punts 42 yards from GT 42 to GT End Zone. touchback.

GATECH Yellow Jackets  - Punt (4 plays, 19 yards, 0:57 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 20
(2:03 - 4th) 4-J.Graham complete to 2-A.Brown. 2-A.Brown pushed ob at GT 34 for 14 yards (20-E.Jones).
No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 34
(1:56 - 4th) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Sanders.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 34
(1:50 - 4th) 4-J.Graham complete to 28-D.Smith. 28-D.Smith to GT 39 for 5 yards (10-B.Sebastian7-T.Haynes).
No Gain
3 & 5 - GATECH 39
(1:10 - 4th) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 11-M.Ezzard.
Punt
4 & 5 - GATECH 39
(1:06 - 4th) 27-P.Harvin punts 48 yards from GT 39 to BC 13 fair catch by 86-J.Gill.

BC Eagles  - End of Game (2 plays, -3 yards, 0:30 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BC 13
(0:59 - 4th) kneels at BC 12 for -1 yard.
-2 YD
2 & 11 - BC 12
(0:29 - 4th) kneels at BC 10 for -2 yards.
