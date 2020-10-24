Drive Chart
WVU
TXTECH

Key Players
L. Brown 4 RB
77 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 47 ReYds, 7 RECs
H. Colombi 3
169 PaYds, PaTD, 40 RuYds, RuTD
1st Quarter
Touchdown 9:33
3-H.Colombi runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
69
yds
04:08
pos
0
6
Point After TD 9:29
36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 7:44
4-L.Brown runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
01:48
pos
6
7
Point After TD 7:41
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 1:44
4-S.Thompson runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
66
yds
01:11
pos
7
13
Missed Point After Touchdown 1:35
36-T.Wolff extra point is no good. blocked by.
plays
yds
pos
7
13
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 9:04
30-E.Staley 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
52
yds
02:58
pos
10
13
Touchdown 2:36
3-H.Colombi complete to 85-T.Cleveland. 85-T.Cleveland runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
70
yds
06:24
pos
10
19
Field Goal 0:05
30-E.Staley 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
47
yds
02:31
pos
13
20
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 13:45
2-J.Doege complete to 85-T.Banks. 85-T.Banks runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
24
yds
01:07
pos
19
20
Point After TD 13:41
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
20
Touchdown 10:11
28-T.Brooks runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
58
yds
03:36
pos
20
26
Point After TD 10:05
36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
27
Touchdown 6:04
4-L.Brown runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
61
yds
04:05
pos
26
27
Point After TD 6:00
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
27
4th Quarter
Touchdown 8:57
2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to TT 44 FUMBLES (41-J.Morgenstern). 8-Z.McPhearson runs 56 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
2
yds
00:36
pos
27
33
Point After TD 8:44
36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
34
Team Stats
1st Downs 22 18
Rushing 7 7
Passing 14 8
Penalty 1 3
3rd Down Conv 4-16 8-16
4th Down Conv 4-5 2-3
Total Net Yards 438 348
Total Plays 79 67
Avg Gain 5.5 5.2
Net Yards Rushing 91 179
Rush Attempts 29 39
Avg Rush Yards 3.1 4.6
Yards Passing 347 169
Comp. - Att. 32-50 22-28
Yards Per Pass 6.7 5.2
Penalties - Yards 7-69 3-19
Touchdowns 3 5
Rushing TDs 2 3
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 1
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 5-42.0 5-53.4
Return Yards 0 9
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-9
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
West Virginia 3-1 7614027
Texas Tech 1-3 1377734
Jones AT&T Stadium Lubbock, TX
 347 PASS YDS 169
91 RUSH YDS 179
438 TOTAL YDS 348
West Virginia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Doege 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64% 347 1 0 128.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.3% 724 5 2 136.8
J. Doege 32/50 347 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 77 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 320 4
L. Brown 21 77 2 14
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 187 2
A. Sinkfield 6 11 0 4
W. Wright Jr. 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
W. Wright Jr. 1 8 0 8
J. Doege 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 -50 1
J. Doege 1 -5 0 -5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
W. Wright Jr. 16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
12 9 126 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 180 1
W. Wright Jr. 12 9 126 0 38
S. James 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 5 56 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 160 1
S. James 7 5 56 0 32
L. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 7 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 55 1
L. Brown 8 7 47 0 12
M. O'Laughlin 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 26 0
M. O'Laughlin 2 2 44 0 34
S. Ryan 10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
S. Ryan 5 3 26 0 24
R. Smith 15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 41 0
R. Smith 4 2 14 0 9
I. Esdale 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
I. Esdale 1 1 13 0 13
A. Jennings 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
A. Jennings 2 1 12 0 12
S. Brown 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 43 0
S. Brown 2 1 7 0 7
T. Banks 85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
T. Banks 1 1 2 1 2
B. Ford-Wheaton 0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 108 2
B. Ford-Wheaton 5 0 0 0 0
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 32 0
A. Sinkfield 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Loe 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
E. Loe 7-2 0.0 0
A. Addae 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Addae 7-2 0.0 0
T. Smith 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Smith 6-1 0.0 0
D. Stills 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
D. Stills 6-0 1.0 0
J. Chandler-Semedo 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
J. Chandler-Semedo 6-2 0.0 0
D. Miller 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Miller 5-0 0.0 0
D. Stills 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
D. Stills 4-1 1.0 0
S. Mahone 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
S. Mahone 4-0 0.0 0
J. Pooler Jr. 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Pooler Jr. 3-1 0.0 0
N. Fortune 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Fortune 2-0 0.0 0
A. Mesidor 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Mesidor 2-0 0.0 0
J. Bartlett 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Bartlett 1-0 0.0 0
D. Tonkery 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Tonkery 1-0 0.0 0
D. Beaver 65 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Beaver 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Staley 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
2/3 11/11
E. Staley 2/2 45 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Sumpter 35 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 40.7 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
16 0 0
T. Sumpter 3 40.7 2 45
K. McGhee 40 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 44.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 44.0 1
K. McGhee 2 44.0 1 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Wright Jr. 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 29 0
W. Wright Jr. 1 24.0 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Texas Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
H. Colombi 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
78.6% 169 1 0 141.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 244 2 1 131.2
H. Colombi 22/28 169 1 0
A. Bowman 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 6 0 0 150.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.8% 784 7 4 138.7
A. Bowman 1/1 6 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Thompson 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 68 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 268 4
S. Thompson 8 68 1 48
T. Brooks 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 44 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 25 1
T. Brooks 12 44 1 10
H. Colombi 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 40 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 40 0
H. Colombi 11 40 1 14
X. White 14 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 113 1
X. White 6 14 0 4
M. Price 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
M. Price 2 13 0 8
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
M. Price 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 7 79 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 59 1
M. Price 7 7 79 0 44
E. Ezukanma 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 234 2
E. Ezukanma 5 4 47 0 20
T. Cleveland 85 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 17 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 0
T. Cleveland 2 2 17 1 11
J. Polk 12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 66 0
J. Polk 3 3 14 0 11
T. Koontz 15 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 60 0
T. Koontz 1 1 7 0 7
X. White 14 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 12 0
X. White 3 2 5 0 4
T. Brooks 28 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 26 0
T. Brooks 2 1 2 0 2
L. Fouonji 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
L. Fouonji 1 0 0 0 0
S. Thompson 4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 42 0
S. Thompson 3 2 -2 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Schooler 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
C. Schooler 7-1 0.0 0
R. Jeffers 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
R. Jeffers 7-1 0.0 0
C. White 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. White 4-0 0.0 0
K. Merriweather 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
K. Merriweather 4-3 0.0 0
D. Fields 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Fields 4-0 0.0 0
J. Morgenstern 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Morgenstern 3-0 0.0 0
T. Bradford Jr. 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Bradford Jr. 3-0 0.0 0
A. Frye 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Frye 3-0 0.0 0
Z. McPhearson 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
Z. McPhearson 3-0 0.0 0
J. Hutchings 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Hutchings 2-0 0.0 0
B. Bouyer-Randle 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Bouyer-Randle 2-0 0.0 0
J. Ingram 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Ingram 2-1 0.0 0
E. Monroe 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
E. Monroe 2-1 0.0 0
T. Wilson 19 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Wilson 1-0 0.0 0
P. Blidi 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Blidi 1-0 0.0 0
D. Drew 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Drew 1-0 0.0 0
T. Te'o 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Te'o 1-0 0.0 0
A. Hogan 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Hogan 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Wolff 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/5
SEASON FG XP
0/3 16/16
T. Wolff 0/0 0 4/5 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. McNamara 31 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 53.4 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
11 0 0
A. McNamara 5 53.4 1 87
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Hogan 27 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 14.8 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 14.8 26 0
A. Hogan 4 14.8 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Frye 7 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 4.5 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 1.7 5 0
A. Frye 2 4.5 9 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WVU 25 1:09 4 2 Punt
9:29 WVU 25 1:48 5 75 TD
6:30 WVU 20 3:39 9 42 Downs
1:35 WVU 25 1:13 4 5 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:02 WVU 34 2:58 7 42 FG
2:36 WVU 25 2:31 11 47 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:48 TXTECH 24 1:07 3 24 TD
10:05 WVU 35 4:05 10 65 TD
4:44 WVU 20 3:23 8 34 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:24 WVU 35 2:14 6 13 Punt
9:33 TXTECH 46 0:36 2 2 TD
8:44 WVU 24 3:29 8 21 Punt
0:42 WVU 17 0:41 6 3 Game
0:42 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:37 TXTECH 31 4:08 10 69 TD
7:41 TXTECH 19 1:02 3 7 Punt
2:46 TXTECH 39 1:11 4 61 TD
0:13 TXTECH 30 0:00 8 37 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:00 TXTECH 25 6:24 14 75 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TXTECH 23 0:06 1 1 Fumble
13:41 TXTECH 27 3:36 10 73 TD
6:00 TXTECH 13 1:05 3 0 Punt
1:15 TXTECH 9 0:55 6 20 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:01 TXTECH 15 1:19 3 0 Punt
8:44 0:00 0 0 TD
5:07 TXTECH 10 4:18 8 34 Punt
5:07 0:00 0 0

WVU Mountaineers  - Punt (4 plays, 2 yards, 1:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 36-T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to WVU End Zone. touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25
(15:00 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 26 for 1 yard (17-C.Schooler).
+6 YD
2 & 9 - WVU 26
(14:27 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 32 for 6 yards (17-C.Schooler1-K.Merriweather).
No Gain
3 & 3 - WVU 32
(13:55 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 10-S.Ryan.
Penalty
4 & 3 - WVU 32
(13:51 - 1st) Penalty on WVU 6-E.Loe False start 5 yards enforced at WVU 32. No Play.
Punt
4 & 8 - WVU 27
(13:51 - 1st) 40-K.McGhee punts 51 yards from WVU 27. 7-A.Frye to TT 31 for 9 yards (51-K.Poland).

TXTECH Red Raiders  - TD (10 plays, 69 yards, 4:08 poss)

Result Play
-6 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 31
(13:37 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi complete to 4-S.Thompson. 4-S.Thompson to TT 25 for -6 yards (23-T.Smith).
+8 YD
2 & 16 - TXTECH 25
(13:12 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi scrambles to TT 33 for 8 yards (7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
+9 YD
3 & 8 - TXTECH 33
(12:40 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi complete to 13-E.Ezukanma. 13-E.Ezukanma to TT 42 for 9 yards (5-D.Miller).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 42
(12:07 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi complete to 18-M.Price. 18-M.Price to TT 45 for 3 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 7 - TXTECH 45
(11:45 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi complete to 18-M.Price. 18-M.Price to TT 48 for 3 yards (4-A.Addae).
+44 YD
3 & 4 - TXTECH 48
(11:10 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi complete to 18-M.Price. 18-M.Price to WVU 8 for 44 yards (29-S.Mahone).
+5 YD
1 & 8 - TXTECH 8
(10:47 - 1st) 4-S.Thompson to WVU 3 for 5 yards (23-T.Smith).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - TXTECH 3
(10:29 - 1st) 4-S.Thompson to WVU 1 for 2 yards.
No Gain
3 & 1 - TXTECH 1
(10:06 - 1st) 4-S.Thompson to WVU 1 for no gain (55-D.Stills).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - TXTECH 1
(9:33 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:29 - 1st) 36-T.Wolff extra point is good.

WVU Mountaineers  - TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 1:48 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:29 - 1st) 36-T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to WVU End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25
(9:29 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 31 for 6 yards (2-B.Bouyer-Randle17-C.Schooler).
+32 YD
2 & 4 - WVU 31
(8:58 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to TT 37 for 32 yards (22-J.Ingram).
+34 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 37
(8:28 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 87-M.O'Laughlin. 87-M.O'Laughlin to TT 3 for 34 yards (11-E.Monroe).
No Gain
1 & 3 - WVU 3
(7:48 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Ford-Wheaton.
+3 YD
2 & 3 - WVU 3
(7:44 - 1st) 4-L.Brown runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:41 - 1st) 30-E.Staley extra point is good.

TXTECH Red Raiders  - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:41 - 1st) 30-E.Staley kicks 56 yards from WVU 35. 27-A.Hogan to TT 19 for 10 yards (29-S.Mahone).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 19
(7:37 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi complete to 14-X.White. 14-X.White to TT 20 for 1 yard (7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
+6 YD
2 & 9 - TXTECH 20
(7:20 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi complete to 85-T.Cleveland. 85-T.Cleveland to TT 26 for 6 yards (4-A.Addae).
No Gain
3 & 3 - TXTECH 26
(6:44 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 14-X.White.
Punt
4 & 3 - TXTECH 26
(6:39 - 1st) 31-A.McNamara punts 74 yards from TT 26 to WVU End Zone. touchback.

WVU Mountaineers  - Downs (9 plays, 42 yards, 3:39 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 20
(6:30 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to WVU 31 for 11 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 31
(6:01 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 19-A.Jennings. 19-A.Jennings to WVU 43 for 12 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 43
(5:33 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 20-A.Sinkfield.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 43
(5:28 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to TT 49 for 8 yards (10-C.White).
+5 YD
3 & 2 - WVU 49
(4:50 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to TT 44 for 5 yards (2-B.Bouyer-Randle).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 44
(4:18 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Ford-Wheaton.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 44
(4:12 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to TT 37 for 7 yards (23-D.Fields).
-1 YD
3 & 3 - WVU 37
(3:32 - 1st) 20-A.Sinkfield to TT 38 for -1 yard (6-R.Jeffers).
No Gain
4 & 4 - WVU 38
(2:51 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 16-W.Wright.

TXTECH Red Raiders  - TD (4 plays, 61 yards, 1:11 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 39
(2:46 - 1st) 4-S.Thompson to TT 43 for 4 yards (90-A.Mesidor).
Penalty
2 & 6 - TXTECH 43
(2:15 - 1st) Penalty on TT 56-J.Anderson False start 5 yards enforced at TT 43. No Play.
+14 YD
2 & 11 - TXTECH 38
(2:01 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi scrambles to WVU 48 for 14 yards (56-D.Stills).
+48 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 48
(1:44 - 1st) 4-S.Thompson runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
Missed PAT
(1:35 - 1st) 36-T.Wolff extra point is no good. blocked by.

WVU Mountaineers  - Punt (4 plays, 5 yards, 1:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:35 - 1st) 36-T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to WVU End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - WVU 25
(1:35 - 1st) Team penalty on WVU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at WVU 25. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 15 - WVU 20
(1:35 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 21 for 1 yard (93-T.Te'O).
No Gain
2 & 14 - WVU 21
(1:00 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Ford-Wheaton.
+9 YD
3 & 14 - WVU 21
(0:54 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 30 for 9 yards (1-K.Merriweather22-J.Ingram).
Punt
4 & 5 - WVU 30
(0:22 - 1st) 35-T.Sumpter punts 40 yards from WVU 30. 7-A.Frye to TT 30 for no gain (16-W.Wright).

TXTECH Red Raiders  - Downs (8 plays, 37 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 30
(0:13 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi to TT 34 for 4 yards (23-T.Smith). Penalty on WVU 1-T.Fields Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at TT 34.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 48
(15:00 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi scrambles to WVU 47 for 5 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 5 - TXTECH 47
(14:36 - 2nd) 14-X.White to WVU 44 for 3 yards (6-E.Loe).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - TXTECH 44
(14:01 - 2nd) 14-X.White to WVU 41 for 3 yards (6-E.Loe).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 41
(13:30 - 2nd) 18-M.Price to WVU 36 for 5 yards (11-N.Fortune).
Sack
2 & 5 - TXTECH 36
(12:48 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi sacked at WVU 45 for -9 yards (55-D.Stills).
+12 YD
3 & 14 - TXTECH 45
(12:23 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 18-M.Price. 18-M.Price to WVU 33 for 12 yards (6-E.Loe).
No Gain
4 & 2 - TXTECH 33
(12:06 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 19-L.Fouonji.

WVU Mountaineers  - FG (7 plays, 42 yards, 2:58 poss)

Result Play
+20 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 34
(12:02 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to TT 46 for 20 yards (22-J.Ingram).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 46
(11:40 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown to TT 43 for 3 yards (17-C.Schooler).
+14 YD
2 & 7 - WVU 43
(11:02 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to TT 29 for 14 yards (19-T.Wilson).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 29
(10:44 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to TT 24 for 5 yards (6-R.Jeffers).
Penalty
2 & 5 - WVU 24
(10:22 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown runs 24 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on WVU 79-J.Hughes Holding 10 yards enforced at TT 24. No Play.
+9 YD
2 & 15 - WVU 34
(10:15 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 15-R.Smith. 15-R.Smith to TT 25 for 9 yards (10-C.White).
+1 YD
3 & 6 - WVU 25
(9:44 - 2nd) 20-A.Sinkfield to TT 24 for 1 yard (23-D.Fields).
Field Goal
4 & 5 - WVU 24
(9:04 - 2nd) 30-E.Staley 41 yards Field Goal is Good.

TXTECH Red Raiders  - TD (14 plays, 75 yards, 6:24 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:00 - 2nd) 30-E.Staley kicks 65 yards from WVU 35 to TT End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25
(9:00 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi incomplete.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 25
(8:56 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 12-J.Polk. 12-J.Polk to TT 36 for 11 yards (29-S.Mahone).
Sack
1 & 10 - TXTECH 36
(8:21 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi sacked at TT 31 for -5 yards (56-D.Stills).
+8 YD
2 & 15 - TXTECH 31
(7:40 - 2nd) 18-M.Price to TT 39 for 8 yards (6-E.Loe).
+13 YD
3 & 7 - TXTECH 39
(6:53 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi scrambles to WVU 48 for 13 yards (6-E.Loe).
-17 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 48
(6:13 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 18-M.Price. 18-M.Price to WVU 40 FUMBLES (6-E.Loe). to WVU 50 for 10 yards. Team penalty on WVU Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at WVU 50.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 48
(6:13 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 18-M.Price. 18-M.Price to WVU 42 for 6 yards (4-A.Addae). Team penalty on WVU Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at WVU 42.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TXTECH 27
(6:03 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi to WVU 22 for 5 yards. Penalty on TT 77-E.Carde Holding 10 yards enforced at WVU 27. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 20 - TXTECH 37
(5:30 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 13-E.Ezukanma. 13-E.Ezukanma to WVU 33 for 4 yards (23-T.Smith).
+4 YD
2 & 16 - TXTECH 33
(4:43 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 14-X.White. 14-X.White to WVU 29 for 4 yards (23-T.Smith).
+2 YD
3 & 12 - TXTECH 29
(4:14 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 18-M.Price. 18-M.Price to WVU 27 for 2 yards (29-S.Mahone).
+14 YD
4 & 10 - TXTECH 27
(3:10 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 13-E.Ezukanma. 13-E.Ezukanma to WVU 13 for 14 yards (5-D.Miller).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 13
(3:10 - 2nd) 14-X.White to WVU 9 for 4 yards (4-A.Addae65-D.Beaver).
-2 YD
2 & 6 - TXTECH 9
(3:10 - 2nd) 14-X.White to WVU 11 for -2 yards (9-J.Pooler).
+11 YD
3 & 8 - TXTECH 11
(2:36 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 85-T.Cleveland. 85-T.Cleveland runs 11 yards for a touchdown.

WVU Mountaineers

Result Play
PAT Good
(2:36 - 2nd) 36-T.Wolff extra point is good.

WVU Mountaineers  - Halftime (11 plays, 47 yards, 2:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:36 - 2nd) 36-T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to WVU End Zone. touchback.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25
(2:36 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 33 for 8 yards (97-T.Bradford).
+4 YD
2 & 2 - WVU 33
(2:36 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 10-S.Ryan. 10-S.Ryan to WVU 37 for 4 yards (17-C.Schooler).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 37
(1:50 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 37
(1:46 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to WVU 41 for 4 yards (27-A.Hogan).
+5 YD
3 & 6 - WVU 41
(1:14 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown to WVU 46 for 5 yards (7-A.Frye).
+3 YD
4 & 1 - WVU 46
(0:35 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 49 for 3 yards (1-K.Merriweather).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 49
(0:32 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 10-S.Ryan.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 49
(0:25 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown to TT 44 for 7 yards (17-C.Schooler).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - WVU 44
(0:20 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown to TT 42 for 2 yards.
+1 YD
4 & 1 - WVU 42
(0:14 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to TT 41 for 1 yard (97-T.Bradford).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 41
(0:09 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 9-I.Esdale. 9-I.Esdale to TT 28 for 13 yards (17-C.Schooler).
Field Goal
1 & 10 - WVU 28
(0:05 - 2nd) 30-E.Staley 45 yards Field Goal is Good.

TXTECH Red Raiders  - Fumble (1 plays, 1 yards, 0:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 30-E.Staley kicks 61 yards from WVU 35. 27-A.Hogan to TT 23 for 19 yards (29-S.Mahone7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 23
(14:54 - 3rd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 12-J.Polk. 12-J.Polk to TT 24 FUMBLES (9-J.Pooler). 55-D.Stills to TT 24 for no gain.

WVU Mountaineers  - TD (3 plays, 24 yards, 1:07 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 24
(14:48 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to TT 22 for 2 yards (1-K.Merriweather6-R.Jeffers).
+20 YD
2 & 8 - WVU 22
(14:22 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to TT 2 for 20 yards (10-C.White).
+2 YD
1 & 2 - WVU 2
(13:45 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 85-T.Banks. 85-T.Banks runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:41 - 3rd) 30-E.Staley extra point is good.

TXTECH Red Raiders  - TD (10 plays, 73 yards, 3:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:41 - 3rd) 30-E.Staley kicks 64 yards from WVU 35. 27-A.Hogan to TT 27 for 26 yards (6-E.Loe29-S.Mahone).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 27
(13:35 - 3rd) 4-S.Thompson to TT 33 for 6 yards (5-D.Miller).
+7 YD
2 & 4 - TXTECH 33
(13:01 - 3rd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 15-T.Koontz. 15-T.Koontz to TT 40 for 7 yards (7-J.Chandler-Semedo4-A.Addae).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TXTECH 40
(13:01 - 3rd) Penalty on WVU 4-A.Addae Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at TT 40. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 45
(12:40 - 3rd) 4-S.Thompson to WVU 40 for 5 yards (50-J.Bartlett6-E.Loe).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - TXTECH 40
(12:17 - 3rd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 4-S.Thompson. 4-S.Thompson to WVU 36 for 4 yards (6-E.Loe).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - TXTECH 36
(11:41 - 3rd) 14-X.White to WVU 33 for 3 yards (90-A.Mesidor).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 33
(11:32 - 3rd) 14-X.White to WVU 30 for 3 yards (56-D.Stills).
+20 YD
2 & 7 - TXTECH 30
(11:02 - 3rd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 13-E.Ezukanma. 13-E.Ezukanma to WVU 10 for 20 yards (5-D.Miller6-E.Loe).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 10
(10:44 - 3rd) 3-H.Colombi to WVU 5 for 5 yards (11-N.Fortune).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - TXTECH 5
(10:11 - 3rd) 28-T.Brooks runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:05 - 3rd) 36-T.Wolff extra point is good.

WVU Mountaineers  - TD (10 plays, 65 yards, 4:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:05 - 3rd) 36-T.Wolff kicks 60 yards from TT 35 out of bounds at the WVU 5.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 35
(10:05 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to WVU 41 for 6 yards (23-D.Fields).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - WVU 41
(9:35 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 43 for 2 yards (95-J.Hutchings11-E.Monroe).
-1 YD
3 & 2 - WVU 43
(9:04 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 42 for -1 yard (11-E.Monroe).
+8 YD
4 & 3 - WVU 42
(8:22 - 3rd) 16-W.Wright to TT 50 for 8 yards.
+38 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 50
(7:49 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to TT 12 for 38 yards (7-A.Frye).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 12
(7:27 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 10-S.Ryan. 10-S.Ryan to TT 14 for -2 yards (6-R.Jeffers).
No Gain
2 & 12 - WVU 14
(6:57 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 4-L.Brown.
+7 YD
3 & 12 - WVU 14
(6:52 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 17-S.Brown. 17-S.Brown to TT 7 for 7 yards. Penalty on TT 97-T.Bradford Personal Foul 4 yards enforced at TT 7.
+2 YD
1 & 3 - WVU 3
(6:32 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to TT 1 for 2 yards (6-R.Jeffers1-K.Merriweather).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - WVU 1
(6:04 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:00 - 3rd) 30-E.Staley extra point is good.

TXTECH Red Raiders  - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:00 - 3rd) 30-E.Staley kicks 56 yards from WVU 35. 27-A.Hogan to TT 13 for 4 yards (39-D.Bonamico50-J.Bartlett).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 13
(5:53 - 3rd) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 4-S.Thompson.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 13
(5:48 - 3rd) 4-S.Thompson to TT 11 for -2 yards (56-D.Stills).
+2 YD
3 & 12 - TXTECH 11
(5:30 - 3rd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 12-J.Polk. 12-J.Polk to TT 13 for 2 yards (5-D.Miller).
Punt
4 & 10 - TXTECH 13
(4:55 - 3rd) 31-A.McNamara punts 87 yards from TT 13 to WVU End Zone. touchback.

WVU Mountaineers  - Punt (8 plays, 34 yards, 3:23 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 20
(4:44 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown to WVU 29 for 9 yards (41-J.Morgenstern).
+7 YD
2 & 1 - WVU 29
(4:12 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 36 for 7 yards (6-R.Jeffers1-K.Merriweather).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 36
(3:46 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 36
(3:42 - 3rd) 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 40 for 4 yards (6-R.Jeffers).
+10 YD
3 & 6 - WVU 40
(3:02 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 87-M.O'Laughlin. 87-M.O'Laughlin to TT 50 for 10 yards (10-C.White).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 50
(2:46 - 3rd) 20-A.Sinkfield to TT 47 for 3 yards (96-P.Blidi).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - WVU 47
(2:11 - 3rd) 20-A.Sinkfield to TT 46 for 1 yard (17-C.Schooler).
No Gain
3 & 6 - WVU 46
(1:28 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 19-A.Jennings.
Punt
4 & 6 - WVU 46
(1:21 - 3rd) 40-K.McGhee punts 37 yards from TT 46 to TT 9 fair catch by 7-A.Frye.

TXTECH Red Raiders  - Punt (6 plays, 20 yards, 0:55 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 9
(1:15 - 3rd) 28-T.Brooks to TT 17 for 8 yards (4-A.Addae7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - TXTECH 17
(0:42 - 3rd) 28-T.Brooks to TT 18 for 1 yard (9-J.Pooler).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - TXTECH 18
(0:20 - 3rd) 28-T.Brooks to TT 21 for 3 yards (56-D.Stills).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 21
(15:00 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 13-E.Ezukanma.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 21
(14:51 - 4th) 28-T.Brooks to TT 23 for 2 yards (7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
+6 YD
3 & 8 - TXTECH 23
(14:11 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi to TT 29 for 6 yards (4-A.Addae55-D.Stills).
Punt
4 & 2 - TXTECH 29
(13:32 - 4th) 31-A.McNamara punts 36 yards from TT 29 to WVU 35 fair catch by.

WVU Mountaineers  - Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 2:14 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 35
(13:24 - 4th) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Ford-Wheaton.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 35
(13:15 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown to WVU 44 for 9 yards (1-K.Merriweather).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - WVU 44
(12:32 - 4th) 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 47 for 3 yards (23-D.Fields).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 47
(12:01 - 4th) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 16-W.Wright.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 47
(11:54 - 4th) 4-L.Brown to WVU 48 for 1 yard (53-E.Howard).
No Gain
3 & 9 - WVU 48
(11:16 - 4th) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Ford-Wheaton.
Punt
4 & 9 - WVU 48
(11:10 - 4th) 35-T.Sumpter punts 37 yards from WVU 48 to TT 15 fair catch by.

TXTECH Red Raiders  - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 15
(11:01 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 28-T.Brooks.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 15
(10:56 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi complete to 28-T.Brooks. 28-T.Brooks to TT 17 for 2 yards (6-E.Loe).
-2 YD
3 & 8 - TXTECH 17
(10:23 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi to TT 15 for -2 yards (23-T.Smith).
Punt
4 & 10 - TXTECH 15
(9:42 - 4th) 31-A.McNamara punts 31 yards from TT 15 out of bounds at the TT 46.

WVU Mountaineers  - TD (2 plays, 2 yards, 0:36 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 46
(9:33 - 4th) 4-L.Brown to TT 42 for 4 yards (95-J.Hutchings).
-2 YD
2 & 6 - WVU 42
(8:57 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to TT 44 FUMBLES (41-J.Morgenstern). 8-Z.McPhearson runs 56 yards for a touchdown.

TXTECH Red Raiders  - TD (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:44 - 4th) 36-T.Wolff extra point is good.

WVU Mountaineers  - Punt (8 plays, 21 yards, 3:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:44 - 4th) 36-T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35. 16-W.Wright to WVU 24 for 24 yards (17-C.Schooler23-D.Fields).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 24
(8:39 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to WVU 28 for 4 yards (6-R.Jeffers).
Sack
2 & 6 - WVU 28
(8:06 - 4th) 2-J.Doege sacked at WVU 23 for -5 yards (53-E.Howard).
+13 YD
3 & 11 - WVU 23
(7:25 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to WVU 36 for 13 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 36
(6:56 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown to WVU 48 for 12 yards (41-J.Morgenstern).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 48
(6:32 - 4th) 4-L.Brown to TT 50 for 2 yards (97-T.Bradford).
No Gain
2 & 8 - WVU 50
(5:58 - 4th) 4-L.Brown to TT 50 for no gain (90-D.Drew).
No Gain
3 & 8 - WVU 50
(5:20 - 4th) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 16-W.Wright.
Penalty
4 & 8 - WVU 50
(5:15 - 4th) Penalty on WVU 51-J.Abbott False start 5 yards enforced at TT 50. No Play.
Punt
4 & 13 - WVU 45
(5:15 - 4th) 35-T.Sumpter punts 45 yards from WVU 45 to TT 10 fair catch by.

TXTECH Red Raiders  - Punt (8 plays, 34 yards, 4:18 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 10
(5:07 - 4th) 28-T.Brooks to TT 13 for 3 yards (55-D.Stills9-J.Pooler).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - TXTECH 13
(4:26 - 4th) 28-T.Brooks to TT 16 for 3 yards (56-D.Stills).
+9 YD
3 & 4 - TXTECH 16
(3:42 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi complete to 18-M.Price. 18-M.Price to TT 25 for 9 yards (4-A.Addae).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25
(3:04 - 4th) 28-T.Brooks to TT 27 for 2 yards (55-D.Stills7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
+10 YD
2 & 8 - TXTECH 27
(2:20 - 4th) 28-T.Brooks to TT 37 for 10 yards (7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 37
(1:46 - 4th) 28-T.Brooks to TT 38 for 1 yard (10-D.Tonkery23-T.Smith).
+6 YD
2 & 9 - TXTECH 38
(1:40 - 4th) 28-T.Brooks to TT 44 for 6 yards (29-S.Mahone4-A.Addae).
No Gain
3 & 3 - TXTECH 44
(1:34 - 4th) 28-T.Brooks to TT 44 for no gain (7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
Punt
4 & 3 - TXTECH 44
(0:49 - 4th) 31-A.McNamara punts 39 yards from TT 44 to WVU 17 fair catch by.

WVU Mountaineers  - End of Game (6 plays, 3 yards, 0:41 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 17
(0:42 - 4th) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 15-R.Smith.
No Gain
2 & 10 - WVU 17
(0:37 - 4th) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 15-R.Smith.
+5 YD
3 & 10 - WVU 17
(0:32 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 15-R.Smith. 15-R.Smith to WVU 22 for 5 yards.
+24 YD
4 & 5 - WVU 22
(0:14 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 10-S.Ryan. 10-S.Ryan to WVU 46 for 24 yards.
-8 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 46
(0:09 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to WVU 38 for -8 yards.
Int
2 & 18 - WVU 38
(0:01 - 4th) 2-J.Doege incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 23-D.Fields at WVU 38. 23-D.Fields touchback.
