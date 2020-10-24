Drive Chart
|
|
|WVU
|TXTECH
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
|
L. Brown
4 RB
77 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 47 ReYds, 7 RECs
|
|
H. Colombi
3
169 PaYds, PaTD, 40 RuYds, RuTD
Touchdown 2:36
3-H.Colombi complete to 85-T.Cleveland. 85-T.Cleveland runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
70
yds
06:24
pos
10
19
Touchdown 13:45
2-J.Doege complete to 85-T.Banks. 85-T.Banks runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
24
yds
01:07
pos
19
20
Touchdown 8:57
2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to TT 44 FUMBLES (41-J.Morgenstern). 8-Z.McPhearson runs 56 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
2
yds
00:36
pos
27
33
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|18
|Rushing
|7
|7
|Passing
|14
|8
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-16
|8-16
|4th Down Conv
|4-5
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|438
|348
|Total Plays
|79
|67
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|91
|179
|Rush Attempts
|29
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|4.6
|Yards Passing
|347
|169
|Comp. - Att.
|32-50
|22-28
|Yards Per Pass
|6.7
|5.2
|Penalties - Yards
|7-69
|3-19
|Touchdowns
|3
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-42.0
|5-53.4
|Return Yards
|0
|9
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-9
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|347
|PASS YDS
|169
|
|
|91
|RUSH YDS
|179
|
|
|438
|TOTAL YDS
|348
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Doege 2 QB
|J. Doege
|32/50
|347
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Brown 4 RB
|L. Brown
|21
|77
|2
|14
|
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
|A. Sinkfield
|6
|11
|0
|4
|
W. Wright Jr. 16 WR
|W. Wright Jr.
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Doege 2 QB
|J. Doege
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Wright Jr. 16 WR
|W. Wright Jr.
|12
|9
|126
|0
|38
|
S. James 13 WR
|S. James
|7
|5
|56
|0
|32
|
L. Brown 4 RB
|L. Brown
|8
|7
|47
|0
|12
|
M. O'Laughlin 87 TE
|M. O'Laughlin
|2
|2
|44
|0
|34
|
S. Ryan 10 WR
|S. Ryan
|5
|3
|26
|0
|24
|
R. Smith 15 WR
|R. Smith
|4
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
I. Esdale 9 WR
|I. Esdale
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
A. Jennings 19 WR
|A. Jennings
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
S. Brown 17 WR
|S. Brown
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Banks 85 TE
|T. Banks
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
B. Ford-Wheaton 0 WR
|B. Ford-Wheaton
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
|A. Sinkfield
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Loe 6 LB
|E. Loe
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Addae 4 S
|A. Addae
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 23 S
|T. Smith
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stills 56 DL
|D. Stills
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Chandler-Semedo 7 LB
|J. Chandler-Semedo
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Miller 5 CB
|D. Miller
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stills 55 DL
|D. Stills
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
S. Mahone 29 S
|S. Mahone
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pooler Jr. 9 DL
|J. Pooler Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Fortune 11 CB
|N. Fortune
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mesidor 90 DL
|A. Mesidor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bartlett 50 LB
|J. Bartlett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tonkery 10 LB
|D. Tonkery
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Beaver 65 OL
|D. Beaver
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Staley 30 K
|E. Staley
|2/2
|45
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Sumpter 35 K
|T. Sumpter
|3
|40.7
|2
|45
|
K. McGhee 40 K
|K. McGhee
|2
|44.0
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Wright Jr. 16 WR
|W. Wright Jr.
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Colombi 3 QB
|H. Colombi
|22/28
|169
|1
|0
|
A. Bowman 10 QB
|A. Bowman
|1/1
|6
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Thompson 4 RB
|S. Thompson
|8
|68
|1
|48
|
T. Brooks 28 RB
|T. Brooks
|12
|44
|1
|10
|
H. Colombi 3 QB
|H. Colombi
|11
|40
|1
|14
|
X. White 14 RB
|X. White
|6
|14
|0
|4
|
M. Price 18 WR
|M. Price
|2
|13
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Price 18 WR
|M. Price
|7
|7
|79
|0
|44
|
E. Ezukanma 13 WR
|E. Ezukanma
|5
|4
|47
|0
|20
|
T. Cleveland 85 WR
|T. Cleveland
|2
|2
|17
|1
|11
|
J. Polk 12 WR
|J. Polk
|3
|3
|14
|0
|11
|
T. Koontz 15 TE
|T. Koontz
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
X. White 14 RB
|X. White
|3
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
T. Brooks 28 RB
|T. Brooks
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
L. Fouonji 19 WR
|L. Fouonji
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Thompson 4 RB
|S. Thompson
|3
|2
|-2
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Schooler 17 LB
|C. Schooler
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jeffers 6 LB
|R. Jeffers
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. White 10 DB
|C. White
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Merriweather 1 LB
|K. Merriweather
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Fields 23 DB
|D. Fields
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morgenstern 41 LB
|J. Morgenstern
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bradford Jr. 97 DL
|T. Bradford Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Frye 7 DB
|A. Frye
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. McPhearson 8 DB
|Z. McPhearson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hutchings 95 DL
|J. Hutchings
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bouyer-Randle 2 LB
|B. Bouyer-Randle
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ingram 22 DB
|J. Ingram
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Monroe 11 DB
|E. Monroe
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wilson 19 DL
|T. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Blidi 96 DL
|P. Blidi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Drew 90 DL
|D. Drew
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Te'o 93 DL
|T. Te'o
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hogan 27 DB
|A. Hogan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Wolff 36 K
|T. Wolff
|0/0
|0
|4/5
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. McNamara 31 K
|A. McNamara
|5
|53.4
|1
|87
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Hogan 27 DB
|A. Hogan
|4
|14.8
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Frye 7 DB
|A. Frye
|2
|4.5
|9
|0
WVU
Mountaineers
- Punt (4 plays, 2 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 36-T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to WVU End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 25(15:00 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 26 for 1 yard (17-C.Schooler).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - WVU 26(14:27 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 32 for 6 yards (17-C.Schooler1-K.Merriweather).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - WVU 32(13:55 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 10-S.Ryan.
|Penalty
|
4 & 3 - WVU 32(13:51 - 1st) Penalty on WVU 6-E.Loe False start 5 yards enforced at WVU 32. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - WVU 27(13:51 - 1st) 40-K.McGhee punts 51 yards from WVU 27. 7-A.Frye to TT 31 for 9 yards (51-K.Poland).
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- TD (10 plays, 69 yards, 4:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 31(13:37 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi complete to 4-S.Thompson. 4-S.Thompson to TT 25 for -6 yards (23-T.Smith).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 16 - TXTECH 25(13:12 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi scrambles to TT 33 for 8 yards (7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - TXTECH 33(12:40 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi complete to 13-E.Ezukanma. 13-E.Ezukanma to TT 42 for 9 yards (5-D.Miller).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 42(12:07 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi complete to 18-M.Price. 18-M.Price to TT 45 for 3 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXTECH 45(11:45 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi complete to 18-M.Price. 18-M.Price to TT 48 for 3 yards (4-A.Addae).
|+44 YD
|
3 & 4 - TXTECH 48(11:10 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi complete to 18-M.Price. 18-M.Price to WVU 8 for 44 yards (29-S.Mahone).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 8 - TXTECH 8(10:47 - 1st) 4-S.Thompson to WVU 3 for 5 yards (23-T.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - TXTECH 3(10:29 - 1st) 4-S.Thompson to WVU 1 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - TXTECH 1(10:06 - 1st) 4-S.Thompson to WVU 1 for no gain (55-D.Stills).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - TXTECH 1(9:33 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:29 - 1st) 36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
WVU
Mountaineers
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 1:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:29 - 1st) 36-T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to WVU End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 25(9:29 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 31 for 6 yards (2-B.Bouyer-Randle17-C.Schooler).
|+32 YD
|
2 & 4 - WVU 31(8:58 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to TT 37 for 32 yards (22-J.Ingram).
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 37(8:28 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 87-M.O'Laughlin. 87-M.O'Laughlin to TT 3 for 34 yards (11-E.Monroe).
|No Gain
|
1 & 3 - WVU 3(7:48 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Ford-Wheaton.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - WVU 3(7:44 - 1st) 4-L.Brown runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:41 - 1st) 30-E.Staley extra point is good.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:41 - 1st) 30-E.Staley kicks 56 yards from WVU 35. 27-A.Hogan to TT 19 for 10 yards (29-S.Mahone).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 19(7:37 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi complete to 14-X.White. 14-X.White to TT 20 for 1 yard (7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - TXTECH 20(7:20 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi complete to 85-T.Cleveland. 85-T.Cleveland to TT 26 for 6 yards (4-A.Addae).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TXTECH 26(6:44 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 14-X.White.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - TXTECH 26(6:39 - 1st) 31-A.McNamara punts 74 yards from TT 26 to WVU End Zone. touchback.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Downs (9 plays, 42 yards, 3:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 20(6:30 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to WVU 31 for 11 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 31(6:01 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 19-A.Jennings. 19-A.Jennings to WVU 43 for 12 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 43(5:33 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 20-A.Sinkfield.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - WVU 43(5:28 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to TT 49 for 8 yards (10-C.White).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - WVU 49(4:50 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to TT 44 for 5 yards (2-B.Bouyer-Randle).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 44(4:18 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Ford-Wheaton.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - WVU 44(4:12 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to TT 37 for 7 yards (23-D.Fields).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 3 - WVU 37(3:32 - 1st) 20-A.Sinkfield to TT 38 for -1 yard (6-R.Jeffers).
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - WVU 38(2:51 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 16-W.Wright.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- TD (4 plays, 61 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 39(2:46 - 1st) 4-S.Thompson to TT 43 for 4 yards (90-A.Mesidor).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - TXTECH 43(2:15 - 1st) Penalty on TT 56-J.Anderson False start 5 yards enforced at TT 43. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 11 - TXTECH 38(2:01 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi scrambles to WVU 48 for 14 yards (56-D.Stills).
|+48 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 48(1:44 - 1st) 4-S.Thompson runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(1:35 - 1st) 36-T.Wolff extra point is no good. blocked by.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Punt (4 plays, 5 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:35 - 1st) 36-T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to WVU End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WVU 25(1:35 - 1st) Team penalty on WVU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at WVU 25. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 15 - WVU 20(1:35 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 21 for 1 yard (93-T.Te'O).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - WVU 21(1:00 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Ford-Wheaton.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 14 - WVU 21(0:54 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 30 for 9 yards (1-K.Merriweather22-J.Ingram).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - WVU 30(0:22 - 1st) 35-T.Sumpter punts 40 yards from WVU 30. 7-A.Frye to TT 30 for no gain (16-W.Wright).
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Downs (8 plays, 37 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 30(0:13 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi to TT 34 for 4 yards (23-T.Smith). Penalty on WVU 1-T.Fields Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at TT 34.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 48(15:00 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi scrambles to WVU 47 for 5 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXTECH 47(14:36 - 2nd) 14-X.White to WVU 44 for 3 yards (6-E.Loe).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - TXTECH 44(14:01 - 2nd) 14-X.White to WVU 41 for 3 yards (6-E.Loe).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 41(13:30 - 2nd) 18-M.Price to WVU 36 for 5 yards (11-N.Fortune).
|Sack
|
2 & 5 - TXTECH 36(12:48 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi sacked at WVU 45 for -9 yards (55-D.Stills).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 14 - TXTECH 45(12:23 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 18-M.Price. 18-M.Price to WVU 33 for 12 yards (6-E.Loe).
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - TXTECH 33(12:06 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 19-L.Fouonji.
WVU
Mountaineers
- FG (7 plays, 42 yards, 2:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 34(12:02 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to TT 46 for 20 yards (22-J.Ingram).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 46(11:40 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown to TT 43 for 3 yards (17-C.Schooler).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - WVU 43(11:02 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to TT 29 for 14 yards (19-T.Wilson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 29(10:44 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to TT 24 for 5 yards (6-R.Jeffers).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - WVU 24(10:22 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown runs 24 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on WVU 79-J.Hughes Holding 10 yards enforced at TT 24. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 15 - WVU 34(10:15 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 15-R.Smith. 15-R.Smith to TT 25 for 9 yards (10-C.White).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - WVU 25(9:44 - 2nd) 20-A.Sinkfield to TT 24 for 1 yard (23-D.Fields).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - WVU 24(9:04 - 2nd) 30-E.Staley 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- TD (14 plays, 75 yards, 6:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:00 - 2nd) 30-E.Staley kicks 65 yards from WVU 35 to TT End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(9:00 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi incomplete.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 25(8:56 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 12-J.Polk. 12-J.Polk to TT 36 for 11 yards (29-S.Mahone).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 36(8:21 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi sacked at TT 31 for -5 yards (56-D.Stills).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 15 - TXTECH 31(7:40 - 2nd) 18-M.Price to TT 39 for 8 yards (6-E.Loe).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 7 - TXTECH 39(6:53 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi scrambles to WVU 48 for 13 yards (6-E.Loe).
|-17 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 48(6:13 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 18-M.Price. 18-M.Price to WVU 40 FUMBLES (6-E.Loe). to WVU 50 for 10 yards. Team penalty on WVU Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at WVU 50.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 48(6:13 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 18-M.Price. 18-M.Price to WVU 42 for 6 yards (4-A.Addae). Team penalty on WVU Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at WVU 42.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 27(6:03 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi to WVU 22 for 5 yards. Penalty on TT 77-E.Carde Holding 10 yards enforced at WVU 27. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 20 - TXTECH 37(5:30 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 13-E.Ezukanma. 13-E.Ezukanma to WVU 33 for 4 yards (23-T.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 16 - TXTECH 33(4:43 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 14-X.White. 14-X.White to WVU 29 for 4 yards (23-T.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 12 - TXTECH 29(4:14 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 18-M.Price. 18-M.Price to WVU 27 for 2 yards (29-S.Mahone).
|+14 YD
|
4 & 10 - TXTECH 27(3:10 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 13-E.Ezukanma. 13-E.Ezukanma to WVU 13 for 14 yards (5-D.Miller).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 13(3:10 - 2nd) 14-X.White to WVU 9 for 4 yards (4-A.Addae65-D.Beaver).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXTECH 9(3:10 - 2nd) 14-X.White to WVU 11 for -2 yards (9-J.Pooler).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 8 - TXTECH 11(2:36 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 85-T.Cleveland. 85-T.Cleveland runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
WVU
Mountaineers
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:36 - 2nd) 36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Halftime (11 plays, 47 yards, 2:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:36 - 2nd) 36-T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to WVU End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 25(2:36 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 33 for 8 yards (97-T.Bradford).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - WVU 33(2:36 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 10-S.Ryan. 10-S.Ryan to WVU 37 for 4 yards (17-C.Schooler).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 37(1:50 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - WVU 37(1:46 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to WVU 41 for 4 yards (27-A.Hogan).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - WVU 41(1:14 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown to WVU 46 for 5 yards (7-A.Frye).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - WVU 46(0:35 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 49 for 3 yards (1-K.Merriweather).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 49(0:32 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 10-S.Ryan.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - WVU 49(0:25 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown to TT 44 for 7 yards (17-C.Schooler).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - WVU 44(0:20 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown to TT 42 for 2 yards.
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - WVU 42(0:14 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to TT 41 for 1 yard (97-T.Bradford).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 41(0:09 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 9-I.Esdale. 9-I.Esdale to TT 28 for 13 yards (17-C.Schooler).
|Field Goal
|
1 & 10 - WVU 28(0:05 - 2nd) 30-E.Staley 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Fumble (1 plays, 1 yards, 0:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 30-E.Staley kicks 61 yards from WVU 35. 27-A.Hogan to TT 23 for 19 yards (29-S.Mahone7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 23(14:54 - 3rd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 12-J.Polk. 12-J.Polk to TT 24 FUMBLES (9-J.Pooler). 55-D.Stills to TT 24 for no gain.
WVU
Mountaineers
- TD (3 plays, 24 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 24(14:48 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to TT 22 for 2 yards (1-K.Merriweather6-R.Jeffers).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 8 - WVU 22(14:22 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to TT 2 for 20 yards (10-C.White).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - WVU 2(13:45 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 85-T.Banks. 85-T.Banks runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:41 - 3rd) 30-E.Staley extra point is good.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- TD (10 plays, 73 yards, 3:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:41 - 3rd) 30-E.Staley kicks 64 yards from WVU 35. 27-A.Hogan to TT 27 for 26 yards (6-E.Loe29-S.Mahone).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 27(13:35 - 3rd) 4-S.Thompson to TT 33 for 6 yards (5-D.Miller).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXTECH 33(13:01 - 3rd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 15-T.Koontz. 15-T.Koontz to TT 40 for 7 yards (7-J.Chandler-Semedo4-A.Addae).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 40(13:01 - 3rd) Penalty on WVU 4-A.Addae Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at TT 40. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 45(12:40 - 3rd) 4-S.Thompson to WVU 40 for 5 yards (50-J.Bartlett6-E.Loe).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXTECH 40(12:17 - 3rd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 4-S.Thompson. 4-S.Thompson to WVU 36 for 4 yards (6-E.Loe).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXTECH 36(11:41 - 3rd) 14-X.White to WVU 33 for 3 yards (90-A.Mesidor).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 33(11:32 - 3rd) 14-X.White to WVU 30 for 3 yards (56-D.Stills).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXTECH 30(11:02 - 3rd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 13-E.Ezukanma. 13-E.Ezukanma to WVU 10 for 20 yards (5-D.Miller6-E.Loe).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 10(10:44 - 3rd) 3-H.Colombi to WVU 5 for 5 yards (11-N.Fortune).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXTECH 5(10:11 - 3rd) 28-T.Brooks runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:05 - 3rd) 36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
WVU
Mountaineers
- TD (10 plays, 65 yards, 4:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:05 - 3rd) 36-T.Wolff kicks 60 yards from TT 35 out of bounds at the WVU 5.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 35(10:05 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to WVU 41 for 6 yards (23-D.Fields).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - WVU 41(9:35 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 43 for 2 yards (95-J.Hutchings11-E.Monroe).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - WVU 43(9:04 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 42 for -1 yard (11-E.Monroe).
|+8 YD
|
4 & 3 - WVU 42(8:22 - 3rd) 16-W.Wright to TT 50 for 8 yards.
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 50(7:49 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to TT 12 for 38 yards (7-A.Frye).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 12(7:27 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 10-S.Ryan. 10-S.Ryan to TT 14 for -2 yards (6-R.Jeffers).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - WVU 14(6:57 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 4-L.Brown.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 12 - WVU 14(6:52 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 17-S.Brown. 17-S.Brown to TT 7 for 7 yards. Penalty on TT 97-T.Bradford Personal Foul 4 yards enforced at TT 7.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - WVU 3(6:32 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to TT 1 for 2 yards (6-R.Jeffers1-K.Merriweather).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - WVU 1(6:04 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:00 - 3rd) 30-E.Staley extra point is good.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:00 - 3rd) 30-E.Staley kicks 56 yards from WVU 35. 27-A.Hogan to TT 13 for 4 yards (39-D.Bonamico50-J.Bartlett).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 13(5:53 - 3rd) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 4-S.Thompson.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 13(5:48 - 3rd) 4-S.Thompson to TT 11 for -2 yards (56-D.Stills).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 12 - TXTECH 11(5:30 - 3rd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 12-J.Polk. 12-J.Polk to TT 13 for 2 yards (5-D.Miller).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - TXTECH 13(4:55 - 3rd) 31-A.McNamara punts 87 yards from TT 13 to WVU End Zone. touchback.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Punt (8 plays, 34 yards, 3:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 20(4:44 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown to WVU 29 for 9 yards (41-J.Morgenstern).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - WVU 29(4:12 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 36 for 7 yards (6-R.Jeffers1-K.Merriweather).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 36(3:46 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - WVU 36(3:42 - 3rd) 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 40 for 4 yards (6-R.Jeffers).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - WVU 40(3:02 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 87-M.O'Laughlin. 87-M.O'Laughlin to TT 50 for 10 yards (10-C.White).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 50(2:46 - 3rd) 20-A.Sinkfield to TT 47 for 3 yards (96-P.Blidi).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - WVU 47(2:11 - 3rd) 20-A.Sinkfield to TT 46 for 1 yard (17-C.Schooler).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - WVU 46(1:28 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 19-A.Jennings.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - WVU 46(1:21 - 3rd) 40-K.McGhee punts 37 yards from TT 46 to TT 9 fair catch by 7-A.Frye.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Punt (6 plays, 20 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 9(1:15 - 3rd) 28-T.Brooks to TT 17 for 8 yards (4-A.Addae7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - TXTECH 17(0:42 - 3rd) 28-T.Brooks to TT 18 for 1 yard (9-J.Pooler).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXTECH 18(0:20 - 3rd) 28-T.Brooks to TT 21 for 3 yards (56-D.Stills).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 21(15:00 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 13-E.Ezukanma.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 21(14:51 - 4th) 28-T.Brooks to TT 23 for 2 yards (7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - TXTECH 23(14:11 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi to TT 29 for 6 yards (4-A.Addae55-D.Stills).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - TXTECH 29(13:32 - 4th) 31-A.McNamara punts 36 yards from TT 29 to WVU 35 fair catch by.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 35(13:24 - 4th) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Ford-Wheaton.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - WVU 35(13:15 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown to WVU 44 for 9 yards (1-K.Merriweather).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - WVU 44(12:32 - 4th) 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 47 for 3 yards (23-D.Fields).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 47(12:01 - 4th) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 16-W.Wright.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - WVU 47(11:54 - 4th) 4-L.Brown to WVU 48 for 1 yard (53-E.Howard).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - WVU 48(11:16 - 4th) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Ford-Wheaton.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - WVU 48(11:10 - 4th) 35-T.Sumpter punts 37 yards from WVU 48 to TT 15 fair catch by.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 15(11:01 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 28-T.Brooks.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 15(10:56 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi complete to 28-T.Brooks. 28-T.Brooks to TT 17 for 2 yards (6-E.Loe).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 8 - TXTECH 17(10:23 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi to TT 15 for -2 yards (23-T.Smith).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - TXTECH 15(9:42 - 4th) 31-A.McNamara punts 31 yards from TT 15 out of bounds at the TT 46.
WVU
Mountaineers
- TD (2 plays, 2 yards, 0:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 46(9:33 - 4th) 4-L.Brown to TT 42 for 4 yards (95-J.Hutchings).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - WVU 42(8:57 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to TT 44 FUMBLES (41-J.Morgenstern). 8-Z.McPhearson runs 56 yards for a touchdown.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- TD (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:44 - 4th) 36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Punt (8 plays, 21 yards, 3:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:44 - 4th) 36-T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35. 16-W.Wright to WVU 24 for 24 yards (17-C.Schooler23-D.Fields).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 24(8:39 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to WVU 28 for 4 yards (6-R.Jeffers).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - WVU 28(8:06 - 4th) 2-J.Doege sacked at WVU 23 for -5 yards (53-E.Howard).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 11 - WVU 23(7:25 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to WVU 36 for 13 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 36(6:56 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown to WVU 48 for 12 yards (41-J.Morgenstern).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 48(6:32 - 4th) 4-L.Brown to TT 50 for 2 yards (97-T.Bradford).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - WVU 50(5:58 - 4th) 4-L.Brown to TT 50 for no gain (90-D.Drew).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - WVU 50(5:20 - 4th) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 16-W.Wright.
|Penalty
|
4 & 8 - WVU 50(5:15 - 4th) Penalty on WVU 51-J.Abbott False start 5 yards enforced at TT 50. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - WVU 45(5:15 - 4th) 35-T.Sumpter punts 45 yards from WVU 45 to TT 10 fair catch by.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Punt (8 plays, 34 yards, 4:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 10(5:07 - 4th) 28-T.Brooks to TT 13 for 3 yards (55-D.Stills9-J.Pooler).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXTECH 13(4:26 - 4th) 28-T.Brooks to TT 16 for 3 yards (56-D.Stills).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - TXTECH 16(3:42 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi complete to 18-M.Price. 18-M.Price to TT 25 for 9 yards (4-A.Addae).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(3:04 - 4th) 28-T.Brooks to TT 27 for 2 yards (55-D.Stills7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXTECH 27(2:20 - 4th) 28-T.Brooks to TT 37 for 10 yards (7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 37(1:46 - 4th) 28-T.Brooks to TT 38 for 1 yard (10-D.Tonkery23-T.Smith).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - TXTECH 38(1:40 - 4th) 28-T.Brooks to TT 44 for 6 yards (29-S.Mahone4-A.Addae).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TXTECH 44(1:34 - 4th) 28-T.Brooks to TT 44 for no gain (7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - TXTECH 44(0:49 - 4th) 31-A.McNamara punts 39 yards from TT 44 to WVU 17 fair catch by.
WVU
Mountaineers
- End of Game (6 plays, 3 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 17(0:42 - 4th) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 15-R.Smith.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WVU 17(0:37 - 4th) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 15-R.Smith.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - WVU 17(0:32 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 15-R.Smith. 15-R.Smith to WVU 22 for 5 yards.
|+24 YD
|
4 & 5 - WVU 22(0:14 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 10-S.Ryan. 10-S.Ryan to WVU 46 for 24 yards.
|-8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 46(0:09 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to WVU 38 for -8 yards.
|Int
|
2 & 18 - WVU 38(0:01 - 4th) 2-J.Doege incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 23-D.Fields at WVU 38. 23-D.Fields touchback.
