Drive Chart
UVA
MIAMI

Preview not available

Preview not available
Key Players
B. Armstrong 5 QB
181 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 91 RuYds
M. Harley 3 WR
170 ReYds, ReTD, 10 RECs
1st Quarter
Touchdown 14:40
1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
75
yds
00:20
pos
0
6
Point After TD 14:32
30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 10:10
5-B.Armstrong complete to 87-T.Poljan. 87-T.Poljan runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
49
yds
04:26
pos
6
7
Point After TD 10:06
26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 1:06
30-J.Borregales 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
65
yds
02:03
pos
7
10
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 3:52
30-J.Borregales 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
16
plays
93
yds
06:05
pos
7
13
4th Quarter
Touchdown 12:10
2-D.Chaney runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
14
plays
82
yds
00:53
pos
7
19
Missed Two Point Conversion 12:04
1-D.King sacked at UVA 15 for -13 yards (0-Z.Zandier).
plays
yds
pos
7
19
Touchdown 5:35
5-B.Armstrong complete to 17-R.Henry. 17-R.Henry runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
94
yds
02:10
pos
13
19
Point After TD 5:27
26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
19
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 23
Rushing 11 8
Passing 6 13
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 7-16 8-17
4th Down Conv 2-3 1-1
Total Net Yards 366 444
Total Plays 67 78
Avg Gain 5.5 5.7
Net Yards Rushing 185 122
Rush Attempts 35 48
Avg Rush Yards 5.3 2.5
Yards Passing 181 322
Comp. - Att. 16-32 21-30
Yards Per Pass 5.1 8.8
Penalties - Yards 6-48 6-38
Touchdowns 2 2
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 5-46.2 5-43.2
Return Yards 19 0
Punts - Returns 1-19 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Virginia 1-3 700714
11 Miami (FL) 4-1 733619
Hard Rock Stadium Miami, FL
 181 PASS YDS 322
185 RUSH YDS 122
366 TOTAL YDS 444
Virginia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Armstrong 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.3% 181 2 0 126.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 539 5 4 115.7
B. Armstrong 16/30 181 2 0
K. Thompson 99 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0.0% 0 0 0 0.0
K. Thompson 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Armstrong 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 91 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 136 1
B. Armstrong 15 91 0 32
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 56 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 142 2
W. Taulapapa 10 56 0 11
K. Thompson 99 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 24 0
K. Thompson 5 24 0 11
I. Armstead 98 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 22 0
I. Armstead 4 22 0 9
T. Kelly Jr. 88 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -8 0
T. Kelly Jr. 1 -8 0 -8
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Jana 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 60 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 84 1
T. Jana 5 3 60 0 49
B. Kemp IV 4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 5 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 166 0
B. Kemp IV 9 5 49 0 18
R. Henry 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 35 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 35 1
R. Henry 2 1 35 1 35
T. Poljan 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 4 26 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 69 1
T. Poljan 7 4 26 1 11
K. Thompson 99 QB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 1
K. Thompson 2 2 11 0 11
S. Simpson 31 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 20 0
S. Simpson 2 1 2 0 2
T. Kelly Jr. 88 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -7 0
T. Kelly Jr. 2 0 0 0 0
G. Misch 85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
G. Misch 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Jackson 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-5 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-5 0 0.5
N. Jackson 11-5 0.5 0
Z. Zandier 0 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 1.0
Z. Zandier 10-1 1.0 0
C. Snowden 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
C. Snowden 7-1 1.0 0
A. Clary 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.5
A. Clary 6-1 0.5 0
M. Gahm 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
M. Gahm 4-0 1.0 0
N. Taylor 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
N. Taylor 3-1 0.0 0
J. Carter 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Carter 3-1 0.0 0
N. Grant 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Grant 3-0 0.0 0
D. Cross 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Cross 3-0 0.0 0
D. Amos 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Amos 2-1 0.0 0
D. Bratton 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Bratton 2-0 0.0 0
R. Burney 16 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
R. Burney 2-1 0.0 0
J. Briggs 19 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
J. Briggs 1-3 0.0 0
C. King 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. King 1-0 0.0 0
M. Alonso 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
M. Alonso 1-2 0.0 0
A. Atariwa 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Atariwa 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Delaney 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/2 7/7
B. Delaney 0/1 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Griffin 2 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 46.2 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
11 0 0
N. Griffin 5 46.2 2 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Kelly Jr. 88 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 25.3 36 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 19 0
T. Kelly Jr. 3 25.3 36 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Kemp IV 4 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
B. Kemp IV 1 19.0 19 0
Miami (FL)
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. King 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70% 322 1 0 171.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.0% 736 6 0 153.9
D. King 21/30 322 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Chaney Jr. 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 43 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 97 2
D. Chaney Jr. 10 43 1 14
J. Knighton 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 96 1
J. Knighton 12 37 0 12
D. King 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 157 1
D. King 14 28 0 19
C. Harris 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 311 5
C. Harris 8 8 0 5
R. Burns 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 41 0
R. Burns 3 7 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
M. Harley 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
12 10 170 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 110 0
M. Harley 12 10 170 1 43
W. Mallory 85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 58 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 1
W. Mallory 3 2 58 0 32
M. Pope 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 3 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 142 0
M. Pope 7 3 48 0 38
D. Wiggins 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 94 1
D. Wiggins 3 3 36 0 26
M. Few 27 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
M. Few 2 1 6 0 6
J. Payton 12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
J. Payton 2 1 5 0 5
J. Knighton 4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 110 1
J. Knighton 1 1 -1 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Phillips 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Phillips 5-2 0.0 0
G. Frierson 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
G. Frierson 5-1 0.0 0
B. Bolden 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Bolden 5-0 0.0 0
Q. Roche 2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
Q. Roche 4-1 0.0 0
W. Steed 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
W. Steed 3-0 0.0 0
D. Ivey 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Ivey 3-0 0.0 0
N. Silvera 1 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Silvera 2-0 0.0 0
B. Jennings Jr. 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
B. Jennings Jr. 2-1 1.0 0
A. Blades Jr. 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
A. Blades Jr. 2-2 0.0 0
G. Hall Jr. 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
G. Hall Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
J. Ford 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Ford 2-0 0.0 0
J. Harrison-Hunte 81 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Harrison-Hunte 1-0 0.0 0
J. Harvey 12 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Harvey 1-1 0.0 0
K. Smith 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
S. Brooks Jr. 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Brooks Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
Z. McCloud 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. McCloud 1-0 0.0 0
T. Couch 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Couch 1-1 0.0 0
J. Miller 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Miller 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Borregales 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 1/1
SEASON FG XP
6/6 15/15
J. Borregales 2/3 32 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Hedley 94 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 43.2 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
9 0 0
L. Hedley 5 43.2 2 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Hall Jr. 26 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
G. Hall Jr. 1 10.0 10 0
J. Knighton 4 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
J. Knighton 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:32 UVA 36 4:26 12 64 TD
5:02 UVA 10 2:16 6 15 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:02 UVA 25 2:56 6 32 Punt
9:29 MIAMI 48 6:14 13 30 FG Miss
1:02 UVA 25 0:52 8 32 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UVA 26 1:13 3 2 Punt
11:43 UVA 34 1:36 3 5 Punt
3:47 UVA 14 2:29 4 47 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:04 UVA 25 2:55 9 21 Downs
7:37 UVA 6 2:10 6 94 TD
0:23 UVA 20 0:09 3 13 Fumble
0:23 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MIAMI 25 0:20 2 75 TD
10:06 MIAMI 16 5:04 12 39 Punt
2:38 MIAMI 21 2:33 8 62
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:56 MIAMI 4 1:20 3 1 Punt
3:09 MIAMI 20 2:03 9 65 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:39 MIAMI 25 1:40 3 8 Punt
9:57 MIAMI 9 6:05 16 88 FG
1:09 MIAMI 20 0:53 4 20
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:02 UVA 46 1:17 3 6 Punt
5:27 MIAMI 19 4:57 9 29 Punt
0:06 UVA 33 0:00 1 -1
0:06 0:00 0 0

MIAMI Hurricanes  - TD (2 plays, 75 yards, 0:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
+32 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25
(15:00 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory pushed ob at UVA 43 for 32 yards (1-N.Grant).
+43 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 43
(14:40 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:40 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.

UVA Cavaliers  - TD (12 plays, 64 yards, 4:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:32 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35. 88-T.Kelly to UVA 36 for 36 yards (30-J.Borregales).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 36
(14:20 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UVA 36
(14:20 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Kelly. Penalty on MFL 5-A.Carter Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UVA 36. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 49
(14:05 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong to MFL 45 for 4 yards (21-B.Bolden).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - UVA 45
(13:55 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 87-T.Poljan. 87-T.Poljan to MFL 42 for 3 yards (44-B.Jennings).
+5 YD
3 & 3 - UVA 42
(13:32 - 1st) 21-W.Taulapapa to MFL 37 for 5 yards (15-J.Phillips3-G.Frierson).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 37
(13:00 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong to MFL 36 for 1 yard (96-J.Ford).
+9 YD
2 & 9 - UVA 36
(12:42 - 1st) 98-I.Armstead to MFL 27 for 9 yards (21-B.Bolden).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 27
(12:10 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Poljan.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 27
(12:05 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to MFL 19 for 8 yards (6-S.Brooks7-A.Blades).
+13 YD
3 & 2 - UVA 19
(11:35 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp pushed ob at MFL 6 for 13 yards (8-D.Ivey).
No Gain
1 & 6 - UVA 6
(10:59 - 1st) 99-K.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 85-G.Misch.
+4 YD
2 & 6 - UVA 6
(10:35 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong to MFL 2 for 4 yards (81-J.Harrison-Hunte).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - UVA 2
(10:10 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 87-T.Poljan. 87-T.Poljan runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:06 - 1st) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.

MIAMI Hurricanes  - Punt (12 plays, 39 yards, 5:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:06 - 1st) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 65 yards from UVA 35. 4-J.Knighton to MFL End Zone FUMBLES. 4-J.Knighton to MFL 16 for 16 yards (47-T.Harrison22-R.Snyder).
Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAMI 16
(9:55 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory to MFL 16 for no gain (0-Z.Zandier). Penalty on MFL 86-D.Mammarelli Holding 8 yards enforced at MFL 16. No Play.
-2 YD
1 & 18 - MIAMI 8
(9:40 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to MFL 6 for -2 yards (11-C.Snowden).
+19 YD
2 & 20 - MIAMI 6
(9:20 - 1st) 1-D.King to MFL 25 for 19 yards (1-N.Grant).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - MIAMI 25
(8:59 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to MFL 28 for 3 yards (0-Z.Zandier).
+26 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 28
(8:20 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory to UVA 46 for 26 yards (6-N.Jackson).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 46
(7:40 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to UVA 41 for 5 yards (90-J.Carter).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - MIAMI 41
(7:30 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to UVA 39 for 2 yards (90-J.Carter6-N.Jackson).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - MIAMI 39
(7:00 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to UVA 37 for 2 yards (90-J.Carter6-N.Jackson).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - MIAMI 37
(6:39 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to UVA 35 for 2 yards (11-C.Snowden6-N.Jackson).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 35
(6:36 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to UVA 30 for 5 yards (11-C.Snowden).
Sack
2 & 5 - MIAMI 30
(6:20 - 1st) 1-D.King sacked at UVA 33 for -3 yards (56-M.Gahm).
Sack
3 & 8 - MIAMI 33
(5:40 - 1st) 1-D.King sacked at UVA 45 for -12 yards. Penalty on MFL 1-D.King Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at UVA 45. (11-C.Snowden).
Punt
4 & 20 - MIAMI 45
(5:02 - 1st) 94-L.Hedley punts 35 yards from UVA 45 to UVA 10 fair catch by 4-B.Kemp.

UVA Cavaliers  - Punt (6 plays, 15 yards, 2:16 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 10
(5:02 - 1st) 99-K.Thompson to UVA 11 for 1 yard (3-G.Frierson15-J.Phillips).
+8 YD
2 & 9 - UVA 11
(4:50 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong to UVA 19 for 8 yards (7-A.Blades).
+4 YD
3 & 1 - UVA 19
(4:25 - 1st) 99-K.Thompson to UVA 23 for 4 yards (15-J.Phillips).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 23
(3:32 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Poljan.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 23
(3:28 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 31-S.Simpson. 31-S.Simpson to UVA 25 for 2 yards (1-N.Silvera91-J.Miller).
No Gain
3 & 8 - UVA 25
(2:50 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Kelly.
Punt
4 & 8 - UVA 25
(2:46 - 1st) 2-N.Griffin punts 54 yards from UVA 25 to MFL 21 fair catch by 26-G.Hall.

MIAMI Hurricanes

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 21
(2:38 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope to MFL 22 for 1 yard (6-N.Jackson).
+4 YD
2 & 9 - MIAMI 22
(2:13 - 1st) 4-J.Knighton to MFL 26 for 4 yards (11-C.Snowden0-Z.Zandier).
+7 YD
3 & 5 - MIAMI 26
(1:46 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to MFL 33 for 7 yards (8-D.Bratton).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 33
(1:24 - 1st) 4-J.Knighton to MFL 35 for 2 yards (7-N.Taylor6-N.Jackson).
No Gain
2 & 8 - MIAMI 35
(0:57 - 1st) 4-J.Knighton to MFL 35 for no gain (16-R.Burney).
No Gain
3 & 8 - MIAMI 35
(0:40 - 1st) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pope.
+38 YD
3 & 8 - MIAMI 35
(0:40 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope to UVA 27 for 38 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 27
(0:20 - 1st) 4-J.Knighton to UVA 23 for 4 yards (30-D.Amos).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - MIAMI 23
(0:05 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 27-M.Few. 27-M.Few to UVA 17 for 6 yards (9-C.King).

MIAMI Hurricanes

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 17
(15:00 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 4-J.Knighton. 4-J.Knighton to UVA 18 for -1 yard (7-N.Taylor).
No Gain
2 & 11 - MIAMI 18
(14:37 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pope.
No Gain
3 & 11 - MIAMI 18
(14:31 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Knighton.
Sack
3 & 11 - MIAMI 18
(14:23 - 2nd) 1-D.King sacked at UVA 25 for -7 yards (0-Z.Zandier).
No Good
4 & 18 - MIAMI 25
(14:05 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales 42 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 30-D.Amos.

UVA Cavaliers  - Punt (6 plays, 32 yards, 2:56 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 25
(14:02 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 36 for 11 yards (23-T.Couch).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 36
(13:40 - 2nd) 99-K.Thompson to UVA 43 for 7 yards (8-D.Ivey).
+6 YD
2 & 3 - UVA 43
(13:50 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong to UVA 49 for 6 yards (12-J.Harvey).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 49
(12:30 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa runs ob at MFL 44 for 7 yards.
No Gain
2 & 3 - UVA 44
(12:00 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Kelly.
+1 YD
3 & 3 - UVA 44
(11:51 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa to MFL 43 for 1 yard (1-N.Silvera15-J.Phillips).
Punt
4 & 2 - UVA 43
(11:06 - 2nd) 2-N.Griffin punts 39 yards from MFL 43 Downed at the MFL 4.

MIAMI Hurricanes  - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 4
(10:56 - 2nd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 5 for 1 yard (19-J.Briggs).
No Gain
2 & 9 - MIAMI 5
(10:33 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Payton.
No Gain
3 & 9 - MIAMI 5
(10:28 - 2nd) 1-D.King to MFL 5 for no gain (56-M.Gahm91-M.Alonso).
Punt
4 & 9 - MIAMI 5
(9:36 - 2nd) 94-L.Hedley punts 43 yards from MFL 5 to MFL 48 fair catch by 4-B.Kemp.

UVA Cavaliers  - Missed FG (13 plays, 30 yards, 6:14 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 48
(9:29 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa to MFL 48 for no gain (2-Q.Roche).
No Gain
2 & 10 - UVA 48
(8:54 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 31-S.Simpson.
+11 YD
3 & 10 - UVA 48
(8:45 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 99-K.Thompson. 99-K.Thompson runs ob at MFL 37 for 11 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 37
(8:17 - 2nd) 98-I.Armstead to MFL 32 for 5 yards (26-G.Hall).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - UVA 32
(7:43 - 2nd) 98-I.Armstead scrambles pushed ob at MFL 27 for 5 yards (8-D.Ivey).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 27
(7:33 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to MFL 25 for 2 yards (96-J.Ford).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - UVA 25
(6:52 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa to MFL 21 for 4 yards (21-B.Bolden7-A.Blades).
+11 YD
3 & 4 - UVA 21
(6:12 - 2nd) 99-K.Thompson to MFL 10 for 11 yards (3-G.Frierson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 10
(5:35 - 2nd) 98-I.Armstead to MFL 7 for 3 yards (2-Q.Roche).
Penalty
2 & 7 - UVA 7
(4:56 - 2nd) Penalty on UVA 87-T.Poljan False start 5 yards enforced at MFL 7. No Play.
Sack
2 & 12 - UVA 12
(4:36 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong sacked at MFL 24 for -12 yards (44-B.Jennings).
Penalty
3 & 24 - UVA 24
(3:56 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 17-R.Henry. 17-R.Henry runs 24 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on UVA 85-G.Misch Illegal Procedure 5 yards enforced at MFL 24. No Play.
+11 YD
3 & 29 - UVA 29
(3:48 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 87-T.Poljan. 87-T.Poljan to MFL 18 for 11 yards.
No Good
4 & 18 - UVA 18
(3:15 - 2nd) 26-B.Delaney 36 yards Field Goal is No Good.

MIAMI Hurricanes  - FG (9 plays, 65 yards, 2:03 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 20
(3:09 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope to MFL 29 for 9 yards (15-D.Cross).
+28 YD
2 & 1 - MIAMI 29
(3:00 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to UVA 43 for 28 yards (11-C.Snowden).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 43
(2:30 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins to UVA 34 for 9 yards (0-Z.Zandier).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - MIAMI 34
(2:21 - 2nd) 1-D.King to UVA 32 for 2 yards (6-N.Jackson).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 32
(2:08 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to UVA 23 for 9 yards (14-A.Clary7-N.Taylor).
+9 YD
2 & 1 - MIAMI 23
(1:47 - 2nd) 2-D.Chaney to UVA 14 for 9 yards (14-A.Clary).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 14
(1:38 - 2nd) 2-D.Chaney to UVA 13 for 1 yard (16-R.Burney).
Sack
2 & 9 - MIAMI 13
(1:20 - 2nd) 1-D.King sacked at UVA 15 for -2 yards (95-A.Atariwa).
No Gain
3 & 11 - MIAMI 15
(1:12 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 85-W.Mallory.
Field Goal
4 & 11 - MIAMI 15
(1:06 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales 32 yards Field Goal is Good.

UVA Cavaliers  - Halftime (8 plays, 32 yards, 0:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:02 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 25
(1:02 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 36 for 11 yards (15-J.Phillips23-T.Couch).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 36
(0:50 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Jana.
Penalty
2 & 10 - UVA 36
(0:43 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa runs ob at UVA 40 for 4 yards. Penalty on UVA 72-R.Swoboda Holding 10 yards enforced at UVA 36. No Play.
+15 YD
2 & 20 - UVA 26
(0:37 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong runs ob at UVA 41 for 15 yards.
+10 YD
3 & 5 - UVA 41
(0:29 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 87-T.Poljan. 87-T.Poljan to MFL 49 for 10 yards (3-G.Frierson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 49
(0:21 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UVA 49
(0:21 - 2nd) incomplete. Team penalty on MFL 12 men in the huddle 5 yards enforced at MFL 49. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 5 - UVA 44
(0:21 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong to MFL 43 for 1 yard (15-J.Phillips).
No Gain
2 & 4 - UVA 43
(0:10 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete.

UVA Cavaliers  - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35. 88-T.Kelly to UVA 26 for 26 yards (12-J.Payton).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 26
(14:54 - 3rd) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 27 for 1 yard (2-Q.Roche).
+1 YD
2 & 9 - UVA 27
(14:28 - 3rd) 99-K.Thompson to UVA 28 for 1 yard (53-Z.McCloud).
No Gain
3 & 8 - UVA 28
(13:54 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Henry.
Punt
4 & 8 - UVA 28
(13:47 - 3rd) 2-N.Griffin punts 47 yards from UVA 28 to MFL 25 fair catch by 6-M.Pope.

MIAMI Hurricanes  - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:40 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25
(13:39 - 3rd) 1-D.King scrambles to MFL 25 for no gain (7-N.Taylor).
Sack
2 & 10 - MIAMI 25
(13:11 - 3rd) 1-D.King sacked at MFL 23 for -2 yards (14-A.Clary6-N.Jackson).
+10 YD
3 & 12 - MIAMI 23
(12:38 - 3rd) 1-D.King scrambles pushed ob at MFL 33 for 10 yards (8-D.Bratton).
Punt
4 & 2 - MIAMI 33
(11:59 - 3rd) 94-L.Hedley punts 52 yards from MFL 33. 4-B.Kemp to UVA 34 for 19 yards (41-M.Parrott4-K.Smith).

UVA Cavaliers  - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:36 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 34
(11:43 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Kemp.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 34
(11:37 - 3rd) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 39 for 5 yards (2-Q.Roche91-J.Miller).
No Gain
3 & 5 - UVA 39
(10:52 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 99-K.Thompson. 99-K.Thompson to UVA 39 for no gain (3-G.Frierson2-Q.Roche).
Punt
4 & 5 - UVA 39
(10:07 - 3rd) 2-N.Griffin punts 52 yards from UVA 39 to MFL 9 fair catch by 6-M.Pope.

MIAMI Hurricanes  - FG (16 plays, 88 yards, 6:05 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 9
(9:57 - 3rd) 1-D.King scrambles to MFL 14 for 5 yards (56-M.Gahm).
-5 YD
2 & 5 - MIAMI 14
(9:33 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 9 for -5 yards (11-C.Snowden).
+28 YD
3 & 10 - MIAMI 9
(9:02 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to MFL 37 for 28 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 37
(8:44 - 3rd) 4-J.Knighton to MFL 40 for 3 yards (0-Z.Zandier19-J.Briggs).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - MIAMI 40
(8:24 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 12-J.Payton. 12-J.Payton to MFL 45 for 5 yards (1-N.Grant).
+12 YD
3 & 2 - MIAMI 45
(8:04 - 3rd) 4-J.Knighton to UVA 43 for 12 yards (15-D.Cross).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 43
(7:42 - 3rd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 27-M.Few.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 43
(7:36 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley runs ob at UVA 31 for 12 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAMI 31
(7:16 - 3rd) Penalty on MFL 81-L.Hodges False start 5 yards enforced at UVA 31. No Play.
+14 YD
1 & 15 - MIAMI 36
(6:56 - 3rd) 2-D.Chaney pushed ob at UVA 22 for 14 yards (15-D.Cross).
+7 YD
2 & 1 - MIAMI 22
(6:39 - 3rd) 2-D.Chaney to UVA 15 for 7 yards (0-Z.Zandier).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 15
(6:17 - 3rd) 2-D.Chaney to UVA 10 for 5 yards (6-N.Jackson).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - MIAMI 10
(5:59 - 3rd) 2-D.Chaney to UVA 4 for 6 yards (6-N.Jackson19-J.Briggs).
+1 YD
1 & 4 - MIAMI 4
(5:38 - 3rd) 2-D.Chaney to UVA 3 for 1 yard.
+2 YD
2 & 3 - MIAMI 3
(5:07 - 3rd) 4-J.Knighton to UVA 1 for 2 yards (6-N.Jackson).
-2 YD
3 & 1 - MIAMI 1
(4:33 - 3rd) 2-D.Chaney to UVA 3 for -2 yards (6-N.Jackson30-D.Amos).
Field Goal
4 & 3 - MIAMI 3
(3:52 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales 20 yards Field Goal is Good.

UVA Cavaliers  - Punt (4 plays, 47 yards, 2:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:47 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35. 88-T.Kelly to UVA 14 for 14 yards (34-R.Ragone22-R.Burns).
+49 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 14
(3:41 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana pushed ob at MFL 37 for 49 yards (4-K.Smith).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 37
(3:04 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong scrambles to MFL 36 for 1 yard (17-W.Steed12-J.Harvey).
-8 YD
2 & 9 - UVA 36
(2:32 - 3rd) 88-T.Kelly to MFL 44 for -8 yards (17-W.Steed).
+5 YD
3 & 17 - UVA 44
(1:56 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong scrambles runs ob at MFL 39 for 5 yards.
Punt
4 & 12 - UVA 39
(1:18 - 3rd) 2-N.Griffin punts 39 yards from MFL 39 to MFL End Zone. touchback.

MIAMI Hurricanes

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 20
(1:09 - 3rd) 4-J.Knighton to MFL 19 for -1 yard (0-Z.Zandier11-C.Snowden).
No Gain
2 & 11 - MIAMI 19
(0:41 - 3rd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pope.
+20 YD
3 & 11 - MIAMI 19
(0:31 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley runs ob at MFL 39 for 20 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 39
(0:16 - 3rd) 4-J.Knighton to MFL 40 for 1 yard (6-N.Jackson).

MIAMI Hurricanes

Result Play
+26 YD
2 & 9 - MIAMI 40
(15:00 - 4th) 1-D.King complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins runs ob at UVA 34 for 26 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAMI 34
(14:30 - 4th) 1-D.King complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope to UVA 19 for 15 yards. Penalty on MFL 3-M.Harley Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at UVA 34. No Play.
+16 YD
1 & 15 - MIAMI 39
(14:08 - 4th) 1-D.King scrambles pushed ob at UVA 23 for 16 yards (30-D.Amos).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 23
(13:45 - 4th) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pope.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MIAMI 23
(13:38 - 4th) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pope.
+13 YD
3 & 10 - MIAMI 23
(13:34 - 4th) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to UVA 10 for 13 yards (14-A.Clary).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 10
(13:18 - 4th) 4-J.Knighton to UVA 5 for 5 yards (14-A.Clary90-J.Carter).
Penalty
2 & 5 - MIAMI 5
(12:55 - 4th) 1-D.King complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope to UVA 9 for -4 yards (7-N.Taylor). Penalty on UVA 7-N.Taylor Personal Foul 3 yards enforced at UVA 5. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 2 - MIAMI 2
(12:39 - 4th) 2-D.Chaney to UVA 1 for 1 yard (14-A.Clary).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - MIAMI 1
(12:10 - 4th) 2-D.Chaney runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(12:04 - 4th) 1-D.King sacked at UVA 15 for -13 yards (0-Z.Zandier).

UVA Cavaliers  - Downs (9 plays, 21 yards, 2:55 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:04 - 4th) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 25
(12:04 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Kemp.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 25
(11:58 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong scrambles to UVA 33 for 8 yards (15-J.Phillips).
No Gain
3 & 2 - UVA 33
(11:17 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Kemp.
+6 YD
4 & 2 - UVA 33
(11:09 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong scrambles runs ob at UVA 39 for 6 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 39
(10:43 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Jana.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 39
(10:36 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to UVA 45 for 6 yards (26-G.Hall).
Penalty
3 & 4 - UVA 45
(10:16 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong to MFL 41 for 14 yards (2-Q.Roche). Penalty on UVA 55-O.Oluwatimi Holding 10 yards enforced at UVA 45. No Play.
+11 YD
3 & 14 - UVA 35
(9:54 - 4th) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 46 for 11 yards (3-G.Frierson44-B.Jennings).
No Gain
4 & 3 - UVA 46
(9:09 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Poljan.

MIAMI Hurricanes  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 46
(9:02 - 4th) 4-J.Knighton to UVA 41 for 5 yards (0-Z.Zandier).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - MIAMI 41
(8:20 - 4th) 1-D.King complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins pushed ob at UVA 40 for 1 yard (0-Z.Zandier).
No Gain
3 & 4 - MIAMI 40
(7:51 - 4th) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley.
Punt
4 & 4 - MIAMI 40
(7:45 - 4th) 94-L.Hedley punts 34 yards from UVA 40 to UVA 6 fair catch by 4-B.Kemp.

UVA Cavaliers  - TD (6 plays, 94 yards, 2:10 poss)

Result Play
+18 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 6
(7:37 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp pushed ob at UVA 24 for 18 yards (21-B.Bolden).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 24
(7:11 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Kemp.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 24
(7:04 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong scrambles to UVA 25 for 1 yard (17-W.Steed).
+8 YD
3 & 9 - UVA 25
(6:27 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp pushed ob at UVA 33 for 8 yards (7-A.Blades).
+32 YD
4 & 1 - UVA 33
(6:01 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong to MFL 35 for 32 yards (21-B.Bolden).
+35 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 35
(5:35 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 17-R.Henry. 17-R.Henry runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:27 - 4th) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.

MIAMI Hurricanes  - Punt (9 plays, 29 yards, 4:57 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:27 - 4th) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 56 yards from UVA 35. 26-G.Hall to MFL 19 for 10 yards (32-J.Ahern).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 19
(5:22 - 4th) 1-D.King to MFL 22 for 3 yards (6-N.Jackson).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - MIAMI 22
(5:01 - 4th) 22-R.Burns to MFL 26 for 4 yards (56-M.Gahm19-J.Briggs).
+5 YD
3 & 3 - MIAMI 26
(4:27 - 4th) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to MFL 31 for 5 yards (14-A.Clary).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 31
(3:46 - 4th) 22-R.Burns to MFL 33 for 2 yards (91-M.Alonso16-R.Burney).
No Gain
2 & 8 - MIAMI 33
(3:01 - 4th) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley.
Penalty
3 & 8 - MIAMI 33
(2:56 - 4th) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Wiggins. Penalty on UVA 1-N.Grant Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MFL 33. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 48
(2:48 - 4th) 22-R.Burns to MFL 49 for 1 yard (6-N.Jackson).
No Gain
2 & 9 - MIAMI 49
(2:08 - 4th) 4-J.Knighton to MFL 49 for no gain (6-N.Jackson).
-1 YD
3 & 9 - MIAMI 49
(1:20 - 4th) 1-D.King to MFL 48 for -1 yard (0-Z.Zandier91-M.Alonso).
Punt
4 & 10 - MIAMI 48
(0:30 - 4th) 94-L.Hedley punts 52 yards from MFL 48 to UVA End Zone. touchback.

UVA Cavaliers  - Fumble (3 plays, 13 yards, 0:09 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 20
(0:23 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong scrambles to UVA 31 for 11 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 31
(0:16 - 4th) spikes the ball at UVA 31 for no gain.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 31
(0:14 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana 21-W.Taulapapa 5-B.Armstrong to UVA 33 FUMBLES. 2-Q.Roche to UVA 33 for no gain.

MIAMI Hurricanes

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 33
(0:06 - 4th) 1-D.King kneels at UVA 34 for -1 yard.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores