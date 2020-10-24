Drive Chart
|
|
|UVA
|MIAMI
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
|
B. Armstrong
5 QB
181 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 91 RuYds
|
|
M. Harley
3 WR
170 ReYds, ReTD, 10 RECs
Touchdown 14:40
1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
75
yds
00:20
pos
0
6
Touchdown 10:10
5-B.Armstrong complete to 87-T.Poljan. 87-T.Poljan runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
49
yds
04:26
pos
6
7
Missed Two Point Conversion 12:04
1-D.King sacked at UVA 15 for -13 yards (0-Z.Zandier).
plays
yds
pos
7
19
Touchdown 5:35
5-B.Armstrong complete to 17-R.Henry. 17-R.Henry runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
94
yds
02:10
pos
13
19
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|23
|Rushing
|11
|8
|Passing
|6
|13
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-16
|8-17
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|366
|444
|Total Plays
|67
|78
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|185
|122
|Rush Attempts
|35
|48
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.3
|2.5
|Yards Passing
|181
|322
|Comp. - Att.
|16-32
|21-30
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|8.8
|Penalties - Yards
|6-48
|6-38
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-46.2
|5-43.2
|Return Yards
|19
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-19
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|181
|PASS YDS
|322
|
|
|185
|RUSH YDS
|122
|
|
|366
|TOTAL YDS
|444
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Armstrong 5 QB
|B. Armstrong
|16/30
|181
|2
|0
|
K. Thompson 99 QB
|K. Thompson
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Armstrong 5 QB
|B. Armstrong
|15
|91
|0
|32
|
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
|W. Taulapapa
|10
|56
|0
|11
|
K. Thompson 99 QB
|K. Thompson
|5
|24
|0
|11
|
I. Armstead 98 QB
|I. Armstead
|4
|22
|0
|9
|
T. Kelly Jr. 88 WR
|T. Kelly Jr.
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Jana 13 WR
|T. Jana
|5
|3
|60
|0
|49
|
B. Kemp IV 4 RB
|B. Kemp IV
|9
|5
|49
|0
|18
|
R. Henry 17 WR
|R. Henry
|2
|1
|35
|1
|35
|
T. Poljan 87 TE
|T. Poljan
|7
|4
|26
|1
|11
|
K. Thompson 99 QB
|K. Thompson
|2
|2
|11
|0
|11
|
S. Simpson 31 RB
|S. Simpson
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
T. Kelly Jr. 88 WR
|T. Kelly Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Misch 85 TE
|G. Misch
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Jackson 6 LB
|N. Jackson
|11-5
|0.5
|0
|
Z. Zandier 0 LB
|Z. Zandier
|10-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Snowden 11 LB
|C. Snowden
|7-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Clary 14 DB
|A. Clary
|6-1
|0.5
|0
|
M. Gahm 56 LB
|M. Gahm
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Taylor 7 LB
|N. Taylor
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carter 90 DL
|J. Carter
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Grant 1 CB
|N. Grant
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Cross 15 S
|D. Cross
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Amos 30 DB
|D. Amos
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bratton 8 CB
|D. Bratton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Burney 16 DE
|R. Burney
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Briggs 19 DT
|J. Briggs
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. King 9 DB
|C. King
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Alonso 91 DE
|M. Alonso
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Atariwa 95 DL
|A. Atariwa
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Delaney 26 K
|B. Delaney
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Griffin 2 P
|N. Griffin
|5
|46.2
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Kelly Jr. 88 WR
|T. Kelly Jr.
|3
|25.3
|36
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Kemp IV 4 RB
|B. Kemp IV
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. King 1 QB
|D. King
|21/30
|322
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Chaney Jr. 2 RB
|D. Chaney Jr.
|10
|43
|1
|14
|
J. Knighton 4 RB
|J. Knighton
|12
|37
|0
|12
|
D. King 1 QB
|D. King
|14
|28
|0
|19
|
C. Harris 23 RB
|C. Harris
|8
|8
|0
|5
|
R. Burns 22 RB
|R. Burns
|3
|7
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Harley 3 WR
|M. Harley
|12
|10
|170
|1
|43
|
W. Mallory 85 TE
|W. Mallory
|3
|2
|58
|0
|32
|
M. Pope 6 WR
|M. Pope
|7
|3
|48
|0
|38
|
D. Wiggins 8 WR
|D. Wiggins
|3
|3
|36
|0
|26
|
M. Few 27 WR
|M. Few
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Payton 12 WR
|J. Payton
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Knighton 4 RB
|J. Knighton
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Phillips 15 DL
|J. Phillips
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Frierson 3 LB
|G. Frierson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bolden 21 S
|B. Bolden
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Roche 2 DL
|Q. Roche
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Steed 17 LB
|W. Steed
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ivey 8 CB
|D. Ivey
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Silvera 1 DL
|N. Silvera
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jennings Jr. 44 LB
|B. Jennings Jr.
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Blades Jr. 7 CB
|A. Blades Jr.
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Hall Jr. 26 S
|G. Hall Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ford 96 DL
|J. Ford
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harrison-Hunte 81 DL
|J. Harrison-Hunte
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harvey 12 DL
|J. Harvey
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 4 LB
|K. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brooks Jr. 6 LB
|S. Brooks Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. McCloud 53 LB
|Z. McCloud
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Couch 23 CB
|T. Couch
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Miller 91 DL
|J. Miller
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Borregales 30 K
|J. Borregales
|2/3
|32
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Hedley 94 P
|L. Hedley
|5
|43.2
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Hall Jr. 26 S
|G. Hall Jr.
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|
J. Knighton 4 RB
|J. Knighton
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- TD (2 plays, 75 yards, 0:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(15:00 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory pushed ob at UVA 43 for 32 yards (1-N.Grant).
|+43 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 43(14:40 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:40 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- TD (12 plays, 64 yards, 4:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:32 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35. 88-T.Kelly to UVA 36 for 36 yards (30-J.Borregales).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 36(14:20 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UVA 36(14:20 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Kelly. Penalty on MFL 5-A.Carter Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UVA 36. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 49(14:05 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong to MFL 45 for 4 yards (21-B.Bolden).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - UVA 45(13:55 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 87-T.Poljan. 87-T.Poljan to MFL 42 for 3 yards (44-B.Jennings).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - UVA 42(13:32 - 1st) 21-W.Taulapapa to MFL 37 for 5 yards (15-J.Phillips3-G.Frierson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 37(13:00 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong to MFL 36 for 1 yard (96-J.Ford).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - UVA 36(12:42 - 1st) 98-I.Armstead to MFL 27 for 9 yards (21-B.Bolden).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 27(12:10 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Poljan.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 27(12:05 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to MFL 19 for 8 yards (6-S.Brooks7-A.Blades).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 2 - UVA 19(11:35 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp pushed ob at MFL 6 for 13 yards (8-D.Ivey).
|No Gain
|
1 & 6 - UVA 6(10:59 - 1st) 99-K.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 85-G.Misch.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - UVA 6(10:35 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong to MFL 2 for 4 yards (81-J.Harrison-Hunte).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - UVA 2(10:10 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 87-T.Poljan. 87-T.Poljan runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:06 - 1st) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (12 plays, 39 yards, 5:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:06 - 1st) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 65 yards from UVA 35. 4-J.Knighton to MFL End Zone FUMBLES. 4-J.Knighton to MFL 16 for 16 yards (47-T.Harrison22-R.Snyder).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 16(9:55 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory to MFL 16 for no gain (0-Z.Zandier). Penalty on MFL 86-D.Mammarelli Holding 8 yards enforced at MFL 16. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 18 - MIAMI 8(9:40 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to MFL 6 for -2 yards (11-C.Snowden).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 20 - MIAMI 6(9:20 - 1st) 1-D.King to MFL 25 for 19 yards (1-N.Grant).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIAMI 25(8:59 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to MFL 28 for 3 yards (0-Z.Zandier).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 28(8:20 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory to UVA 46 for 26 yards (6-N.Jackson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 46(7:40 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to UVA 41 for 5 yards (90-J.Carter).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIAMI 41(7:30 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to UVA 39 for 2 yards (90-J.Carter6-N.Jackson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - MIAMI 39(7:00 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to UVA 37 for 2 yards (90-J.Carter6-N.Jackson).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - MIAMI 37(6:39 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to UVA 35 for 2 yards (11-C.Snowden6-N.Jackson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 35(6:36 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to UVA 30 for 5 yards (11-C.Snowden).
|Sack
|
2 & 5 - MIAMI 30(6:20 - 1st) 1-D.King sacked at UVA 33 for -3 yards (56-M.Gahm).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - MIAMI 33(5:40 - 1st) 1-D.King sacked at UVA 45 for -12 yards. Penalty on MFL 1-D.King Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at UVA 45. (11-C.Snowden).
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - MIAMI 45(5:02 - 1st) 94-L.Hedley punts 35 yards from UVA 45 to UVA 10 fair catch by 4-B.Kemp.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Punt (6 plays, 15 yards, 2:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 10(5:02 - 1st) 99-K.Thompson to UVA 11 for 1 yard (3-G.Frierson15-J.Phillips).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - UVA 11(4:50 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong to UVA 19 for 8 yards (7-A.Blades).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - UVA 19(4:25 - 1st) 99-K.Thompson to UVA 23 for 4 yards (15-J.Phillips).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 23(3:32 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Poljan.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 23(3:28 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 31-S.Simpson. 31-S.Simpson to UVA 25 for 2 yards (1-N.Silvera91-J.Miller).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UVA 25(2:50 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Kelly.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - UVA 25(2:46 - 1st) 2-N.Griffin punts 54 yards from UVA 25 to MFL 21 fair catch by 26-G.Hall.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 21(2:38 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope to MFL 22 for 1 yard (6-N.Jackson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIAMI 22(2:13 - 1st) 4-J.Knighton to MFL 26 for 4 yards (11-C.Snowden0-Z.Zandier).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - MIAMI 26(1:46 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to MFL 33 for 7 yards (8-D.Bratton).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 33(1:24 - 1st) 4-J.Knighton to MFL 35 for 2 yards (7-N.Taylor6-N.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MIAMI 35(0:57 - 1st) 4-J.Knighton to MFL 35 for no gain (16-R.Burney).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MIAMI 35(0:40 - 1st) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pope.
|+38 YD
|
3 & 8 - MIAMI 35(0:40 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope to UVA 27 for 38 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 27(0:20 - 1st) 4-J.Knighton to UVA 23 for 4 yards (30-D.Amos).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIAMI 23(0:05 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 27-M.Few. 27-M.Few to UVA 17 for 6 yards (9-C.King).
MIAMI
Hurricanes
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 17(15:00 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 4-J.Knighton. 4-J.Knighton to UVA 18 for -1 yard (7-N.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - MIAMI 18(14:37 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pope.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - MIAMI 18(14:31 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Knighton.
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - MIAMI 18(14:23 - 2nd) 1-D.King sacked at UVA 25 for -7 yards (0-Z.Zandier).
|No Good
|
4 & 18 - MIAMI 25(14:05 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales 42 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 30-D.Amos.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Punt (6 plays, 32 yards, 2:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(14:02 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 36 for 11 yards (23-T.Couch).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 36(13:40 - 2nd) 99-K.Thompson to UVA 43 for 7 yards (8-D.Ivey).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - UVA 43(13:50 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong to UVA 49 for 6 yards (12-J.Harvey).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 49(12:30 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa runs ob at MFL 44 for 7 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - UVA 44(12:00 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Kelly.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - UVA 44(11:51 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa to MFL 43 for 1 yard (1-N.Silvera15-J.Phillips).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - UVA 43(11:06 - 2nd) 2-N.Griffin punts 39 yards from MFL 43 Downed at the MFL 4.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 4(10:56 - 2nd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 5 for 1 yard (19-J.Briggs).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MIAMI 5(10:33 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Payton.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MIAMI 5(10:28 - 2nd) 1-D.King to MFL 5 for no gain (56-M.Gahm91-M.Alonso).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - MIAMI 5(9:36 - 2nd) 94-L.Hedley punts 43 yards from MFL 5 to MFL 48 fair catch by 4-B.Kemp.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Missed FG (13 plays, 30 yards, 6:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 48(9:29 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa to MFL 48 for no gain (2-Q.Roche).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UVA 48(8:54 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 31-S.Simpson.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - UVA 48(8:45 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 99-K.Thompson. 99-K.Thompson runs ob at MFL 37 for 11 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 37(8:17 - 2nd) 98-I.Armstead to MFL 32 for 5 yards (26-G.Hall).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - UVA 32(7:43 - 2nd) 98-I.Armstead scrambles pushed ob at MFL 27 for 5 yards (8-D.Ivey).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 27(7:33 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to MFL 25 for 2 yards (96-J.Ford).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - UVA 25(6:52 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa to MFL 21 for 4 yards (21-B.Bolden7-A.Blades).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 4 - UVA 21(6:12 - 2nd) 99-K.Thompson to MFL 10 for 11 yards (3-G.Frierson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 10(5:35 - 2nd) 98-I.Armstead to MFL 7 for 3 yards (2-Q.Roche).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - UVA 7(4:56 - 2nd) Penalty on UVA 87-T.Poljan False start 5 yards enforced at MFL 7. No Play.
|Sack
|
2 & 12 - UVA 12(4:36 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong sacked at MFL 24 for -12 yards (44-B.Jennings).
|Penalty
|
3 & 24 - UVA 24(3:56 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 17-R.Henry. 17-R.Henry runs 24 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on UVA 85-G.Misch Illegal Procedure 5 yards enforced at MFL 24. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 29 - UVA 29(3:48 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 87-T.Poljan. 87-T.Poljan to MFL 18 for 11 yards.
|No Good
|
4 & 18 - UVA 18(3:15 - 2nd) 26-B.Delaney 36 yards Field Goal is No Good.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- FG (9 plays, 65 yards, 2:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 20(3:09 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope to MFL 29 for 9 yards (15-D.Cross).
|+28 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIAMI 29(3:00 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to UVA 43 for 28 yards (11-C.Snowden).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 43(2:30 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins to UVA 34 for 9 yards (0-Z.Zandier).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIAMI 34(2:21 - 2nd) 1-D.King to UVA 32 for 2 yards (6-N.Jackson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 32(2:08 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to UVA 23 for 9 yards (14-A.Clary7-N.Taylor).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIAMI 23(1:47 - 2nd) 2-D.Chaney to UVA 14 for 9 yards (14-A.Clary).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 14(1:38 - 2nd) 2-D.Chaney to UVA 13 for 1 yard (16-R.Burney).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - MIAMI 13(1:20 - 2nd) 1-D.King sacked at UVA 15 for -2 yards (95-A.Atariwa).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - MIAMI 15(1:12 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 85-W.Mallory.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - MIAMI 15(1:06 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Halftime (8 plays, 32 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:02 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(1:02 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 36 for 11 yards (15-J.Phillips23-T.Couch).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 36(0:50 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Jana.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - UVA 36(0:43 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa runs ob at UVA 40 for 4 yards. Penalty on UVA 72-R.Swoboda Holding 10 yards enforced at UVA 36. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 20 - UVA 26(0:37 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong runs ob at UVA 41 for 15 yards.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - UVA 41(0:29 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 87-T.Poljan. 87-T.Poljan to MFL 49 for 10 yards (3-G.Frierson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 49(0:21 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UVA 49(0:21 - 2nd) incomplete. Team penalty on MFL 12 men in the huddle 5 yards enforced at MFL 49. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - UVA 44(0:21 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong to MFL 43 for 1 yard (15-J.Phillips).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - UVA 43(0:10 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35. 88-T.Kelly to UVA 26 for 26 yards (12-J.Payton).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 26(14:54 - 3rd) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 27 for 1 yard (2-Q.Roche).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - UVA 27(14:28 - 3rd) 99-K.Thompson to UVA 28 for 1 yard (53-Z.McCloud).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UVA 28(13:54 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Henry.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - UVA 28(13:47 - 3rd) 2-N.Griffin punts 47 yards from UVA 28 to MFL 25 fair catch by 6-M.Pope.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(13:39 - 3rd) 1-D.King scrambles to MFL 25 for no gain (7-N.Taylor).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 25(13:11 - 3rd) 1-D.King sacked at MFL 23 for -2 yards (14-A.Clary6-N.Jackson).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 12 - MIAMI 23(12:38 - 3rd) 1-D.King scrambles pushed ob at MFL 33 for 10 yards (8-D.Bratton).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - MIAMI 33(11:59 - 3rd) 94-L.Hedley punts 52 yards from MFL 33. 4-B.Kemp to UVA 34 for 19 yards (41-M.Parrott4-K.Smith).
UVA
Cavaliers
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 34(11:43 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Kemp.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 34(11:37 - 3rd) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 39 for 5 yards (2-Q.Roche91-J.Miller).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UVA 39(10:52 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 99-K.Thompson. 99-K.Thompson to UVA 39 for no gain (3-G.Frierson2-Q.Roche).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - UVA 39(10:07 - 3rd) 2-N.Griffin punts 52 yards from UVA 39 to MFL 9 fair catch by 6-M.Pope.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- FG (16 plays, 88 yards, 6:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 9(9:57 - 3rd) 1-D.King scrambles to MFL 14 for 5 yards (56-M.Gahm).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIAMI 14(9:33 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 9 for -5 yards (11-C.Snowden).
|+28 YD
|
3 & 10 - MIAMI 9(9:02 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to MFL 37 for 28 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 37(8:44 - 3rd) 4-J.Knighton to MFL 40 for 3 yards (0-Z.Zandier19-J.Briggs).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIAMI 40(8:24 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 12-J.Payton. 12-J.Payton to MFL 45 for 5 yards (1-N.Grant).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIAMI 45(8:04 - 3rd) 4-J.Knighton to UVA 43 for 12 yards (15-D.Cross).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 43(7:42 - 3rd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 27-M.Few.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 43(7:36 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley runs ob at UVA 31 for 12 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 31(7:16 - 3rd) Penalty on MFL 81-L.Hodges False start 5 yards enforced at UVA 31. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 15 - MIAMI 36(6:56 - 3rd) 2-D.Chaney pushed ob at UVA 22 for 14 yards (15-D.Cross).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIAMI 22(6:39 - 3rd) 2-D.Chaney to UVA 15 for 7 yards (0-Z.Zandier).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 15(6:17 - 3rd) 2-D.Chaney to UVA 10 for 5 yards (6-N.Jackson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIAMI 10(5:59 - 3rd) 2-D.Chaney to UVA 4 for 6 yards (6-N.Jackson19-J.Briggs).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 4 - MIAMI 4(5:38 - 3rd) 2-D.Chaney to UVA 3 for 1 yard.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIAMI 3(5:07 - 3rd) 4-J.Knighton to UVA 1 for 2 yards (6-N.Jackson).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIAMI 1(4:33 - 3rd) 2-D.Chaney to UVA 3 for -2 yards (6-N.Jackson30-D.Amos).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - MIAMI 3(3:52 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Punt (4 plays, 47 yards, 2:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:47 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35. 88-T.Kelly to UVA 14 for 14 yards (34-R.Ragone22-R.Burns).
|+49 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 14(3:41 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana pushed ob at MFL 37 for 49 yards (4-K.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 37(3:04 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong scrambles to MFL 36 for 1 yard (17-W.Steed12-J.Harvey).
|-8 YD
|
2 & 9 - UVA 36(2:32 - 3rd) 88-T.Kelly to MFL 44 for -8 yards (17-W.Steed).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 17 - UVA 44(1:56 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong scrambles runs ob at MFL 39 for 5 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - UVA 39(1:18 - 3rd) 2-N.Griffin punts 39 yards from MFL 39 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 20(1:09 - 3rd) 4-J.Knighton to MFL 19 for -1 yard (0-Z.Zandier11-C.Snowden).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - MIAMI 19(0:41 - 3rd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pope.
|+20 YD
|
3 & 11 - MIAMI 19(0:31 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley runs ob at MFL 39 for 20 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 39(0:16 - 3rd) 4-J.Knighton to MFL 40 for 1 yard (6-N.Jackson).
MIAMI
Hurricanes
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIAMI 40(15:00 - 4th) 1-D.King complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins runs ob at UVA 34 for 26 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 34(14:30 - 4th) 1-D.King complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope to UVA 19 for 15 yards. Penalty on MFL 3-M.Harley Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at UVA 34. No Play.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 15 - MIAMI 39(14:08 - 4th) 1-D.King scrambles pushed ob at UVA 23 for 16 yards (30-D.Amos).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 23(13:45 - 4th) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pope.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 23(13:38 - 4th) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pope.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - MIAMI 23(13:34 - 4th) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to UVA 10 for 13 yards (14-A.Clary).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 10(13:18 - 4th) 4-J.Knighton to UVA 5 for 5 yards (14-A.Clary90-J.Carter).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - MIAMI 5(12:55 - 4th) 1-D.King complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope to UVA 9 for -4 yards (7-N.Taylor). Penalty on UVA 7-N.Taylor Personal Foul 3 yards enforced at UVA 5. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - MIAMI 2(12:39 - 4th) 2-D.Chaney to UVA 1 for 1 yard (14-A.Clary).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIAMI 1(12:10 - 4th) 2-D.Chaney runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(12:04 - 4th) 1-D.King sacked at UVA 15 for -13 yards (0-Z.Zandier).
UVA
Cavaliers
- Downs (9 plays, 21 yards, 2:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:04 - 4th) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(12:04 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Kemp.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 25(11:58 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong scrambles to UVA 33 for 8 yards (15-J.Phillips).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - UVA 33(11:17 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Kemp.
|+6 YD
|
4 & 2 - UVA 33(11:09 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong scrambles runs ob at UVA 39 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 39(10:43 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Jana.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 39(10:36 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to UVA 45 for 6 yards (26-G.Hall).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - UVA 45(10:16 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong to MFL 41 for 14 yards (2-Q.Roche). Penalty on UVA 55-O.Oluwatimi Holding 10 yards enforced at UVA 45. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 14 - UVA 35(9:54 - 4th) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 46 for 11 yards (3-G.Frierson44-B.Jennings).
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - UVA 46(9:09 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Poljan.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 46(9:02 - 4th) 4-J.Knighton to UVA 41 for 5 yards (0-Z.Zandier).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIAMI 41(8:20 - 4th) 1-D.King complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins pushed ob at UVA 40 for 1 yard (0-Z.Zandier).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MIAMI 40(7:51 - 4th) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - MIAMI 40(7:45 - 4th) 94-L.Hedley punts 34 yards from UVA 40 to UVA 6 fair catch by 4-B.Kemp.
UVA
Cavaliers
- TD (6 plays, 94 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 6(7:37 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp pushed ob at UVA 24 for 18 yards (21-B.Bolden).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 24(7:11 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Kemp.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 24(7:04 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong scrambles to UVA 25 for 1 yard (17-W.Steed).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - UVA 25(6:27 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp pushed ob at UVA 33 for 8 yards (7-A.Blades).
|+32 YD
|
4 & 1 - UVA 33(6:01 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong to MFL 35 for 32 yards (21-B.Bolden).
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 35(5:35 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 17-R.Henry. 17-R.Henry runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:27 - 4th) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (9 plays, 29 yards, 4:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:27 - 4th) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 56 yards from UVA 35. 26-G.Hall to MFL 19 for 10 yards (32-J.Ahern).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 19(5:22 - 4th) 1-D.King to MFL 22 for 3 yards (6-N.Jackson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIAMI 22(5:01 - 4th) 22-R.Burns to MFL 26 for 4 yards (56-M.Gahm19-J.Briggs).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - MIAMI 26(4:27 - 4th) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to MFL 31 for 5 yards (14-A.Clary).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 31(3:46 - 4th) 22-R.Burns to MFL 33 for 2 yards (91-M.Alonso16-R.Burney).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MIAMI 33(3:01 - 4th) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - MIAMI 33(2:56 - 4th) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Wiggins. Penalty on UVA 1-N.Grant Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MFL 33. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 48(2:48 - 4th) 22-R.Burns to MFL 49 for 1 yard (6-N.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MIAMI 49(2:08 - 4th) 4-J.Knighton to MFL 49 for no gain (6-N.Jackson).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 9 - MIAMI 49(1:20 - 4th) 1-D.King to MFL 48 for -1 yard (0-Z.Zandier91-M.Alonso).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - MIAMI 48(0:30 - 4th) 94-L.Hedley punts 52 yards from MFL 48 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Fumble (3 plays, 13 yards, 0:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 20(0:23 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong scrambles to UVA 31 for 11 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 31(0:16 - 4th) spikes the ball at UVA 31 for no gain.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 31(0:14 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana 21-W.Taulapapa 5-B.Armstrong to UVA 33 FUMBLES. 2-Q.Roche to UVA 33 for no gain.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 33(0:06 - 4th) 1-D.King kneels at UVA 34 for -1 yard.
