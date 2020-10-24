Drive Chart
BAYLOR
TEXAS

Preview not available

Preview not available
Key Players
C. Brewer 12 QB
256 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 16 RuYds
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
270 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 51 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
TEXAS
1 Pass
31 Rush
17 YDS
1:38 POS
-2 YD
2ND & 6 BAYLOR 6
0:41
5-B.Robinson to BAY 8 for -2 yards.
-2 YD
1ST & 4 BAYLOR 4
1:24
5-B.Robinson to BAY 6 for -2 yards.
+13 YD
4TH & 2 BAYLOR 17
2:01
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 80-C.Brewer. 80-C.Brewer to BAY 4 for 13 yards (44-D.Doyle).
+3 YD
3RD & 5 BAYLOR 20
2:06
5-B.Robinson to BAY 17 for 3 yards (8-J.Pitre90-T.Franklin).
+6 YD
2ND & 11 BAYLOR 26
2:13
5-B.Robinson to BAY 20 for 6 yards (54-B.Utley).
-1 YD
1ST & 10 BAYLOR 25
2:19
5-B.Robinson to BAY 26 for -1 yard (2-T.Bernard54-B.Utley).
TEXAS
3 Pass
0 Rush
21 YDS
1:37 POS
No Gain
4TH & 7 TEXAS 25
2:24
5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Sneed.
Penalty
4TH & 2 BAYLOR 30
2:24
Penalty on BAY 58-G.Byers False start 5 yards enforced at BAY 30. No Play.
No Gain
3RD & 2 BAYLOR 30
2:30
5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Thornton.
+3 YD
2ND & 5 BAYLOR 27
3:00
5-C.Brewer complete to 7-J.Lovett. 7-J.Lovett to BAY 30 for 3 yards (1-C.Adimora).
4th Quarter
Point After TD 7:37
95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
27
Touchdown 7:45
5-C.Brewer complete to 6-G.Holmes. 6-G.Holmes runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
25
yds
02:14
pos
15
27
Missed Two Point Conversion 11:24
5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Thornton.
plays
yds
pos
9
27
Touchdown 11:29
5-C.Brewer complete to 7-J.Lovett. 7-J.Lovett runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
80
yds
00:00
pos
9
27
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 0:20
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
27
Touchdown 0:28
11-S.Ehlinger scrambles runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
03:19
pos
3
26
Point After TD 10:25
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
20
Touchdown 10:31
11-S.Ehlinger scrambles runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
13
plays
64
yds
04:35
pos
3
19
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 2:00
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-J.Moore. 6-J.Moore runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
80
yds
02:25
pos
3
12
Field Goal 6:19
17-C.Dicker 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
75
yds
03:50
pos
3
6
Field Goal 12:15
17-C.Dicker 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
52
yds
00:36
pos
3
3
1st Quarter
Field Goal 0:53
95-J.Mayers 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
67
yds
05:31
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 21 19
Rushing 5 9
Passing 15 9
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 5-14 8-16
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-1
Total Net Yards 316 430
Total Plays 65 70
Avg Gain 4.9 6.1
Net Yards Rushing 64 160
Rush Attempts 21 47
Avg Rush Yards 3.0 3.4
Yards Passing 252 270
Comp. - Att. 31-44 15-23
Yards Per Pass 5.4 10.2
Penalties - Yards 4-26 5-50
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 6-41.5 4-37.3
Return Yards 44 0
Punts - Returns 2-12 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-32 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Baylor 1-1 3001316
Texas 2-2 01314027
DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium Austin, TX
 252 PASS YDS 270
64 RUSH YDS 160
316 TOTAL YDS 430
Baylor
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Brewer 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.8% 256 2 0 135.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.3% 371 4 2 128.5
C. Brewer 30/43 256 2 0
T. Ebner 1 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% -4 0 0 66.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% -4 0 0 66.4
T. Ebner 1/1 -4 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Lovett 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 101 1
J. Lovett 4 21 0 11
C. Williams 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 61 1
C. Williams 3 17 0 8
C. Brewer 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 15 0
C. Brewer 10 16 0 8
T. Ebner 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 45 1
T. Ebner 4 10 0 10
G. Holmes 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
G. Holmes 1 -4 0 -4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
R. Sneed 0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 4 62 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 99 1
R. Sneed 9 4 62 0 20
G. Holmes 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 9 57 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 44 0
G. Holmes 10 9 57 1 14
T. Ebner 1 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 70 1
T. Ebner 5 5 45 0 13
J. Fleeks 21 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 63 1
J. Fleeks 4 4 29 0 13
B. Sims 86 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 33 1
B. Sims 2 2 28 0 21
T. Thornton 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 4 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 45 0
T. Thornton 10 4 22 0 7
J. Lovett 7 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 9 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
J. Lovett 3 3 9 1 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Bernard 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
18-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Bernard 18-1 1.0 0
J. Pitre 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
J. Pitre 7-1 0.0 0
D. Doyle 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 0.0
D. Doyle 7-4 0.0 0
W. Bradley-King 99 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
W. Bradley-King 4-2 1.0 0
M. Milton 37 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Milton 4-0 0.0 0
R. Miller 64 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Miller 3-0 0.0 0
J. Landry 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Landry 3-0 0.0 0
J. McVea 42 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-6 0 0.0
J. McVea 3-6 0.0 0
J. Woods 22 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Woods 3-1 0.0 1
K. Barnes 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Barnes 1-0 0.0 0
B. Utley 54 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Utley 1-1 0.0 0
R. Texada 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Texada 1-0 0.0 0
A. Logan 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Logan 1-1 0.0 0
T. Franklin 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
T. Franklin 0-3 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Mayers 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/3 9/9
J. Mayers 1/2 22 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
I. Power 43 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 41.5 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
12 0 0
I. Power 6 41.5 3 66
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Ebner 1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 17.5 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 100 2
T. Ebner 2 17.5 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Ebner 1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 6.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 2.0 8 0
T. Ebner 2 6.0 14 0
Texas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.2% 270 1 1 169.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.3% 924 14 2 173.2
S. Ehlinger 15/23 270 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Ingram 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 57 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 173 0
K. Ingram 16 57 0 10
B. Robinson 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 53 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 50 0
B. Robinson 13 53 0 12
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 51 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 130 1
S. Ehlinger 15 51 2 19
R. Johnson 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 145 2
R. Johnson 1 1 0 1
J. Moore 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
J. Moore 1 0 0 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Black 0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 72 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 92 1
T. Black 1 1 72 0 72
J. Wiley 18 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 70 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 63 0
J. Wiley 4 2 70 0 47
J. Moore 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 45 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 200 4
J. Moore 3 2 45 1 42
B. Eagles 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 111 3
B. Eagles 4 4 36 0 16
J. Smith 7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 49 1
J. Smith 3 1 14 0 14
C. Brewer 80 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 52 1
C. Brewer 1 1 13 0 13
K. Ingram 26 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 72 0
K. Ingram 1 1 10 0 10
R. Johnson 2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 1
R. Johnson 1 1 7 0 7
K. Dixon 16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 3 0
K. Dixon 2 2 3 0 4
M. Epps 19 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 1
M. Epps 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Mitchell 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 0.0
J. Mitchell 8-4 0.0 0
C. Adimora 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Adimora 5-0 0.0 0
B. Foster 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
B. Foster 5-1 0.0 0
D. Overshown 0 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
D. Overshown 3-2 0.0 0
D. Jamison 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Jamison 3-0 0.0 0
M. Ojomo 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
M. Ojomo 3-0 1.0 0
C. Sterns 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Sterns 3-2 0.0 0
J. Jones 36 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Jones 2-2 0.0 0
J. Green 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Green 2-0 0.0 0
J. Ossai 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Ossai 2-1 0.0 0
J. Thompson 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Thompson 2-0 0.0 0
T. Sweat 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Sweat 2-0 0.0 0
C. Brown 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Brown 2-0 0.0 0
J. Thompson 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Thompson 1-0 0.0 0
T. Graham 49 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Graham 1-0 0.0 0
A. Cook 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Cook 1-0 0.0 0
K. Coburn 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Coburn 1-0 0.0 0
J. Jackson 3 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Jackson 0-1 0.0 0
T. Owens 44 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Owens 0-1 0.0 0
S. Cosmi 52 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Cosmi 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Dicker 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
3/4 18/18
C. Dicker 2/2 42 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Bujcevski 8 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 37.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
13 0 0
R. Bujcevski 4 37.3 1 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BAYLOR 14 2:59 6 30 Punt
10:14 TEXAS 36 1:24 3 -12 Punt
6:24 BAYLOR 29 5:31 11 67 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:10 BAYLOR 25 1:55 7 40 Punt
6:15 BAYLOR 25 1:38 3 9 Punt
1:53 BAYLOR 25 1:08 7 24 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:25 BAYLOR 22 0:57 3 6 Punt
7:12 BAYLOR 39 3:25 8 36 FG Miss
0:20 BAYLOR 25 0:00 10 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:51 TEXAS 25 2:14 5 25 TD
4:01 BAYLOR 9 1:37 6 16 Downs
4:01 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:52 TEXAS 13 1:32 3 4 Punt
8:43 TEXAS 15 2:12 6 22 Punt
0:49 TEXAS 25 0:36 12 52 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:09 TEXAS 20 3:50 8 75 FG
4:25 TEXAS 20 2:25 7 80 TD
0:34 TEXAS 10 0:00 1 0 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TEXAS 25 4:35 13 75 TD
9:19 TEXAS 36 1:56 4 -1 Punt
3:39 TEXAS 25 3:19 6 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:24 TEXAS 25 1:21 3 50 INT
7:37 TEXAS 25 3:22 6 18 Punt
2:19 BAYLOR 25 1:38 6 17 Downs
2:19 0:00 0 0

TEXAS Longhorns  - Downs (6 plays, 17 yards, 1:38 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
2 & 6 - TEXAS 6
(0:41 - 4th) 5-B.Robinson to BAY 8 for -2 yards.
-2 YD
1 & 4 - TEXAS 4
(1:24 - 4th) 5-B.Robinson to BAY 6 for -2 yards.
+13 YD
4 & 2 - TEXAS 17
(2:01 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 80-C.Brewer. 80-C.Brewer to BAY 4 for 13 yards (44-D.Doyle).
+3 YD
3 & 5 - TEXAS 20
(2:06 - 4th) 5-B.Robinson to BAY 17 for 3 yards (8-J.Pitre90-T.Franklin).
+6 YD
2 & 11 - TEXAS 26
(2:13 - 4th) 5-B.Robinson to BAY 20 for 6 yards (54-B.Utley).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25
(2:19 - 4th) 5-B.Robinson to BAY 26 for -1 yard (2-T.Bernard54-B.Utley).

BAYLOR Bears  - Downs (6 plays, 16 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 7 - BAYLOR 25
(2:24 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Sneed.
Penalty
4 & 2 - BAYLOR 30
(2:24 - 4th) Penalty on BAY 58-G.Byers False start 5 yards enforced at BAY 30. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 2 - BAYLOR 30
(2:30 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Thornton.
+3 YD
2 & 5 - BAYLOR 27
(3:00 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 7-J.Lovett. 7-J.Lovett to BAY 30 for 3 yards (1-C.Adimora).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 22
(3:35 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 6-G.Holmes. 6-G.Holmes to BAY 27 for 5 yards.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 9
(4:01 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 1-T.Ebner. 1-T.Ebner to BAY 22 for 13 yards (7-C.Sterns).

TEXAS Longhorns  - Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 3:22 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 17 - TEXAS 43
(4:15 - 4th) 8-R.Bujcevski punts 46 yards from TEX 43. 1-T.Ebner to BAY 9 for -2 yards (21-K.Crawford11-A.Cook).
Penalty
4 & 2 - TEXAS 42
(4:53 - 4th) Penalty on TEX 68-D.Kerstetter Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BAY 42. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 2 - TEXAS 42
(4:53 - 4th) 6-J.Moore to BAY 42 for no gain (37-M.Milton).
No Gain
2 & 2 - TEXAS 42
(5:29 - 4th) 26-K.Ingram to BAY 42 for no gain (2-T.Bernard).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 50
(6:16 - 4th) 26-K.Ingram to BAY 42 for 8 yards (42-J.McVea).
+23 YD
2 & 8 - TEXAS 27
(7:00 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 18-J.Wiley. 18-J.Wiley to BAY 50 for 23 yards (8-J.Pitre).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25
(7:37 - 4th) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 27 for 2 yards (2-T.Bernard44-D.Doyle).
Kickoff
(7:37 - 4th) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to TEX End Zone. touchback.

BAYLOR Bears  - TD (5 plays, 25 yards, 2:14 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(7:37 - 4th) 95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
+7 YD
3 & 6 - BAYLOR 7
(7:45 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 6-G.Holmes. 6-G.Holmes runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
-2 YD
2 & 4 - BAYLOR 5
(8:29 - 4th) 1-T.Ebner to TEX 7 for -2 yards (6-J.Mitchell25-B.Foster).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 11
(8:58 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer scrambles to TEX 5 for 6 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 2 - BAYLOR 17
(9:22 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 9-T.Thornton. 9-T.Thornton to TEX 11 for 6 yards (5-D.Jamison).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25
(9:51 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 6-G.Holmes. 6-G.Holmes to TEX 17 for 8 yards (7-C.Sterns).

TEXAS Longhorns  - Interception (3 plays, 50 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
Int
3 & 6 - TEXAS 29
(10:03 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Wiley INTERCEPTED by 22-J.Woods at BAY 43. 22-J.Woods to TEX 25 for 32 yards (68-D.Kerstetter70-C.Jones).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - TEXAS 27
(10:47 - 4th) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 29 for 2 yards (44-D.Doyle).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25
(11:24 - 4th) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 27 for 2 yards (92-J.Landry).
Kickoff
(11:24 - 4th) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to TEX End Zone. touchback.

BAYLOR Bears  - TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
(11:24 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Thornton.
+3 YD
3 & 3 - BAYLOR 3
(11:29 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 7-J.Lovett. 7-J.Lovett runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
No Gain
2 & 3 - BAYLOR 3
(11:36 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Thornton.
+4 YD
1 & 7 - BAYLOR 7
(12:14 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer scrambles to TEX 3 for 4 yards (0-D.Overshown).
+21 YD
2 & 4 - BAYLOR 28
(12:43 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 86-B.Sims. 86-B.Sims to TEX 7 for 21 yards (25-B.Foster).
+11 YD
1 & 15 - BAYLOR 39
(13:18 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 1-T.Ebner. 1-T.Ebner to TEX 28 for 11 yards (0-D.Overshown).
Penalty
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 34
(13:48 - 4th) 1-T.Ebner complete to 5-C.Brewer. 5-C.Brewer to TEX 30 for 4 yards. Team penalty on BAY Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at TEX 34. No Play.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 48
(14:03 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 6-G.Holmes. 6-G.Holmes to TEX 34 for 14 yards (5-D.Jamison).
+13 YD
2 & 9 - BAYLOR 39
(14:24 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 21-J.Fleeks. 21-J.Fleeks to TEX 48 for 13 yards (1-C.Adimora).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 38
(15:00 - 4th) 20-C.Williams to BAY 39 for 1 yard (6-J.Mitchell).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25
(0:20 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 6-G.Holmes. 6-G.Holmes to BAY 38 for 13 yards (1-C.Adimora).
Kickoff
(0:20 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to BAY End Zone. touchback.

TEXAS Longhorns  - TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 3:19 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:20 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
+9 YD
3 & 5 - TEXAS 9
(0:28 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
+1 YD
2 & 6 - TEXAS 10
(1:05 - 3rd) 26-K.Ingram to BAY 9 for 1 yard (99-W.Bradley-King2-T.Bernard).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 14
(1:49 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 16-K.Dixon. 16-K.Dixon to BAY 10 for 4 yards (12-K.Barnes).
+47 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 39
(2:37 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 18-J.Wiley. 18-J.Wiley to BAY 14 for 47 yards (42-J.McVea).
+6 YD
2 & 2 - TEXAS 33
(3:06 - 3rd) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 39 for 6 yards (2-T.Bernard42-J.McVea).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25
(3:39 - 3rd) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 33 for 8 yards (8-J.Pitre44-D.Doyle).

BAYLOR Bears  - Missed FG (8 plays, 36 yards, 3:25 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 14 - BAYLOR 25
(3:47 - 3rd) 95-J.Mayers 43 yards Field Goal is No Good.
-5 YD
3 & 9 - BAYLOR 20
(4:29 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 21-J.Fleeks. 21-J.Fleeks to TEX 25 for -5 yards (6-J.Mitchell).
-2 YD
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 18
(5:15 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer scrambles to TEX 20 for -2 yards (49-T.Graham).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 21
(5:37 - 3rd) 1-T.Ebner to TEX 18 for 3 yards (93-T.Sweat0-D.Overshown).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 31
(5:46 - 3rd) 1-T.Ebner to TEX 21 for 10 yards (15-C.Brown).
+7 YD
2 & 2 - BAYLOR 38
(6:09 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 86-B.Sims. 86-B.Sims to TEX 31 for 7 yards (1-C.Adimora).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 46
(6:30 - 3rd) 20-C.Williams to TEX 38 for 8 yards (6-J.Mitchell36-J.Jones).
+8 YD
2 & 3 - BAYLOR 46
(6:50 - 3rd) 20-C.Williams to TEX 46 for 8 yards (15-C.Brown).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 39
(7:12 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 9-T.Thornton. 9-T.Thornton to BAY 46 for 7 yards (36-J.Jones52-S.Cosmi).

TEXAS Longhorns  - Punt (4 plays, -1 yards, 1:56 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 11 - TEXAS 35
(7:23 - 3rd) 8-R.Bujcevski punts 50 yards from TEX 35. 1-T.Ebner to BAY 29 for 14 yards (21-K.Crawford). Team penalty on TEX Holding 10 yards enforced at BAY 29.
Sack
3 & 7 - TEXAS 39
(8:10 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger sacked at TEX 35 for -4 yards (2-T.Bernard).
+7 YD
2 & 14 - TEXAS 32
(8:49 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 2-R.Johnson. 2-R.Johnson to TEX 39 for 7 yards (8-J.Pitre42-J.McVea).
+1 YD
1 & 15 - TEXAS 31
(9:19 - 3rd) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 32 for 1 yard (92-J.Landry).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TEXAS 36
(9:19 - 3rd) Penalty on TEX 83-K.Money False start 5 yards enforced at TEX 36. No Play.

BAYLOR Bears  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:57 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - BAYLOR 28
(9:28 - 3rd) 43-I.Power punts 36 yards from BAY 28 out of bounds at the TEX 36.
No Gain
3 & 4 - BAYLOR 28
(9:34 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 6-G.Holmes.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 22
(10:13 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 6-G.Holmes. 6-G.Holmes to BAY 28 for 6 yards (9-J.Thompson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 22
(10:19 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Thornton.
Kickoff
(10:25 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35. 1-T.Ebner to BAY 22 for 22 yards (57-C.Jaquess).

TEXAS Longhorns  - TD (13 plays, 75 yards, 4:35 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(10:25 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
+1 YD
3 & 1 - TEXAS 1
(10:31 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
No Gain
2 & 1 - TEXAS 1
(11:00 - 3rd) 26-K.Ingram to BAY 1 for no gain (2-T.Bernard99-W.Bradley-King).
+1 YD
1 & 2 - TEXAS 2
(11:34 - 3rd) 26-K.Ingram to BAY 1 for 1 yard (2-T.Bernard8-J.Pitre).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TEXAS 13
(11:39 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 9-A.Woodard. Penalty on BAY 12-K.Barnes Pass interference 11 yards enforced at BAY 13. No Play.
+14 YD
3 & 9 - TEXAS 27
(12:02 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 7-J.Smith. 7-J.Smith to BAY 13 for 14 yards (2-T.Bernard).
+1 YD
2 & 10 - TEXAS 28
(12:45 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to BAY 27 for 1 yard (92-J.Landry).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 28
(12:52 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Moore.
+16 YD
3 & 3 - TEXAS 44
(13:12 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles to BAY 28 for 16 yards (2-T.Bernard).
No Gain
2 & 3 - TEXAS 44
(13:22 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Smith.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 49
(13:53 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger to BAY 44 for 7 yards (64-R.Miller).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 37
(14:09 - 3rd) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 49 for 12 yards (8-J.Pitre44-D.Doyle).
+4 YD
2 & 2 - TEXAS 33
(14:43 - 3rd) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 37 for 4 yards (8-J.Pitre90-T.Franklin).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 33 for 8 yards (44-D.Doyle22-J.Woods).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to TEX End Zone. touchback.

TEXAS Longhorns  - Halftime (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 10
(0:34 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to TEX 10 for no gain (44-D.Doyle).

BAYLOR Bears  - Punt (7 plays, 24 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - BAYLOR 49
(0:45 - 2nd) 43-I.Power punts 41 yards from BAY 49 Downed at the TEX 10.
No Gain
3 & 10 - BAYLOR 49
(0:47 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Thornton.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 49
(0:53 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Thornton.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 49
(1:00 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Sneed.
+8 YD
3 & 6 - BAYLOR 41
(1:09 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer scrambles to BAY 49 for 8 yards.
No Gain
2 & 6 - BAYLOR 41
(1:38 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 37
(1:53 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 9-T.Thornton. 9-T.Thornton to BAY 41 for 4 yards (0-D.Overshown6-J.Mitchell).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25
(1:53 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 21-J.Fleeks. 21-J.Fleeks to BAY 37 for 12 yards (6-J.Mitchell0-D.Overshown).
Kickoff
(1:53 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to BAY End Zone. touchback.

TEXAS Longhorns

Result Play
PAT Good
(1:53 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.

TEXAS Longhorns  - TD (7 plays, 80 yards, 2:25 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
2 & 3 - TEXAS 3
(2:00 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-J.Moore. 6-J.Moore runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
+4 YD
1 & 7 - TEXAS 7
(2:00 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger to BAY 3 for 4 yards (99-W.Bradley-King).
+42 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 49
(2:56 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-J.Moore. 6-J.Moore to BAY 7 for 42 yards (37-M.Milton).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 32
(3:20 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to BAY 49 for 19 yards (22-J.Woods).
+10 YD
3 & 8 - TEXAS 22
(3:43 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 26-K.Ingram. 26-K.Ingram to TEX 32 for 10 yards (37-M.Milton).
+2 YD
2 & 10 - TEXAS 20
(4:18 - 2nd) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 22 for 2 yards (34-A.Logan).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 20
(4:25 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 19-M.Epps.

BAYLOR Bears  - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:38 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - BAYLOR 34
(4:37 - 2nd) 43-I.Power punts 66 yards from BAY 34 to TEX End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
3 & 1 - BAYLOR 34
(5:21 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer to BAY 34 for no gain (99-K.Coburn).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - BAYLOR 30
(5:56 - 2nd) 7-J.Lovett to BAY 34 for 4 yards (1-C.Adimora36-J.Jones).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25
(6:15 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 9-T.Thornton. 9-T.Thornton to BAY 30 for 5 yards.
Kickoff
(6:15 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to BAY End Zone. touchback.

TEXAS Longhorns  - FG (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:50 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 5 - TEXAS 5
(6:19 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 5 - TEXAS 5
(6:25 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Smith.
No Gain
2 & 5 - TEXAS 5
(6:30 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete.
+4 YD
1 & 9 - TEXAS 9
(7:05 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles to BAY 5 for 4 yards (37-M.Milton42-J.McVea).
+5 YD
3 & 4 - TEXAS 14
(7:45 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to BAY 9 for 5 yards (2-T.Bernard42-J.McVea).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - TEXAS 15
(8:19 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to BAY 14 for 1 yard (44-D.Doyle99-W.Bradley-King).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 20
(8:48 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles runs ob at BAY 15 for 5 yards.
+72 YD
2 & 22 - TEXAS 8
(9:25 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 0-T.Black. 0-T.Black to BAY 20 for 72 yards (22-J.Woods).
Sack
1 & 10 - TEXAS 20
(10:09 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger sacked at TEX 8 for -12 yards (99-W.Bradley-King).

BAYLOR Bears  - Punt (7 plays, 40 yards, 1:55 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 12 - BAYLOR 30
(10:15 - 2nd) 43-I.Power punts 30 yards from TEX 30 to TEX End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
4 & 12 - BAYLOR 30
(10:17 - 2nd) Team penalty on BAY Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TEX 30. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 12 - BAYLOR 30
(10:23 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Sneed.
-1 YD
2 & 11 - BAYLOR 29
(10:59 - 2nd) 1-T.Ebner to TEX 30 for -1 yard (98-M.Ojomo7-C.Sterns).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 28
(11:22 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer scrambles to TEX 29 for -1 yard (25-B.Foster6-J.Mitchell).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 40
(11:50 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 0-R.Sneed. 0-R.Sneed to TEX 28 for 12 yards (28-J.Thompson7-C.Sterns).
Penalty
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 45
(11:54 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Sneed. Penalty on TEX 3-J.Green Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BAY 45. No Play.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25
(12:10 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 0-R.Sneed. 0-R.Sneed to BAY 45 for 20 yards (3-J.Green).
Kickoff
(12:10 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to BAY End Zone. touchback.

TEXAS Longhorns  - FG (12 plays, 52 yards, 0:36 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 2 - TEXAS 23
(12:15 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
Penalty
4 & 7 - TEXAS 28
(12:15 - 2nd) Penalty on BAY 90-T.Franklin Offside 5 yards enforced at BAY 28. No Play.
Penalty
4 & 2 - TEXAS 23
(12:15 - 2nd) Team penalty on TEX Delay of game 5 yards enforced at BAY 23. No Play.
+4 YD
3 & 6 - TEXAS 27
(12:19 - 2nd) 26-K.Ingram to BAY 23 for 4 yards (42-J.McVea).
No Gain
2 & 6 - TEXAS 27
(12:26 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Wiley.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 31
(12:45 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles to BAY 27 for 4 yards (2-T.Bernard42-J.McVea).
+12 YD
3 & 6 - TEXAS 43
(13:05 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles to BAY 31 for 12 yards (3-R.Texada).
+5 YD
2 & 11 - TEXAS 48
(13:41 - 2nd) 5-B.Robinson to BAY 43 for 5 yards (44-D.Doyle).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 47
(14:25 - 2nd) 26-K.Ingram to BAY 48 for -1 yard (2-T.Bernard42-J.McVea).
+10 YD
2 & 3 - TEXAS 43
(14:41 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to BAY 47 for 10 yards (2-T.Bernard).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 36
(15:00 - 2nd) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 43 for 7 yards (2-T.Bernard).
+10 YD
2 & 9 - TEXAS 26
(0:13 - 1st) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 36 for 10 yards (22-J.Woods).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25
(0:49 - 1st) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 26 for 1 yard (2-T.Bernard).
Kickoff
(0:49 - 1st) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to TEX End Zone. touchback.

BAYLOR Bears  - FG (11 plays, 67 yards, 5:31 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 4 - BAYLOR 4
(0:53 - 1st) 95-J.Mayers 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 4 - BAYLOR 4
(1:40 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer to TEX 4 for no gain (25-B.Foster).
+6 YD
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 10
(2:07 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer scrambles to TEX 4 for 6 yards (25-B.Foster).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 10
(2:13 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Thornton.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 21
(2:45 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 1-T.Ebner. 1-T.Ebner to TEX 10 for 11 yards (6-J.Mitchell).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - BAYLOR 24
(3:25 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer to TEX 21 for 3 yards (46-J.Ossai).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - BAYLOR 25
(4:03 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 6-G.Holmes. 6-G.Holmes to TEX 24 for 1 yard (3-J.Green6-J.Mitchell).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 33
(4:46 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 1-T.Ebner. 1-T.Ebner to TEX 25 for 8 yards (9-J.Thompson).
+9 YD
2 & 5 - BAYLOR 42
(5:17 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 21-J.Fleeks. 21-J.Fleeks to TEX 33 for 9 yards (6-J.Mitchell).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 47
(5:44 - 1st) 7-J.Lovett to TEX 42 for 5 yards (25-B.Foster6-J.Mitchell).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 40
(6:00 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 0-R.Sneed. 0-R.Sneed to TEX 47 for 13 yards (7-C.Sterns3-J.Jackson).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 29
(6:24 - 1st) 7-J.Lovett to BAY 40 for 11 yards (11-A.Cook).

TEXAS Longhorns  - Punt (6 plays, 22 yards, 2:12 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - TEXAS 37
(6:31 - 1st) 8-R.Bujcevski punts 34 yards from TEX 37 out of bounds at the BAY 29.
No Gain
3 & 2 - TEXAS 37
(7:12 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger to TEX 37 for no gain (64-R.Miller90-T.Franklin).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - TEXAS 34
(7:32 - 1st) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 37 for 3 yards (44-D.Doyle).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 29
(7:49 - 1st) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 34 for 5 yards (64-R.Miller).
+5 YD
3 & 1 - TEXAS 24
(8:07 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger to TEX 29 for 5 yards (2-T.Bernard).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - TEXAS 20
(8:25 - 1st) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 24 for 4 yards (2-T.Bernard44-D.Doyle).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 15
(8:43 - 1st) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 20 for 5 yards (2-T.Bernard).

BAYLOR Bears  - Punt (3 plays, -12 yards, 1:24 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 22 - BAYLOR 48
(8:50 - 1st) 43-I.Power punts 33 yards from TEX 48 to TEX 15 fair catch by 5-B.Robinson.
Sack
3 & 14 - BAYLOR 40
(9:34 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer sacked at TEX 48 for -8 yards (98-M.Ojomo).
No Gain
2 & 14 - BAYLOR 40
(9:39 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Sneed.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 36
(10:14 - 1st) 1-T.Ebner complete to 6-G.Holmes. 6-G.Holmes to TEX 40 for -4 yards (93-T.Sweat44-T.Owens).

TEXAS Longhorns  - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:32 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - TEXAS 17
(10:20 - 1st) 8-R.Bujcevski punts 19 yards from TEX 17 out of bounds at the TEX 36.
No Gain
3 & 6 - TEXAS 17
(10:28 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete.
+5 YD
2 & 11 - TEXAS 12
(11:13 - 1st) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 17 for 5 yards (99-W.Bradley-King34-A.Logan).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 13
(11:52 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 16-K.Dixon. 16-K.Dixon to TEX 12 for -1 yard (8-J.Pitre).

BAYLOR Bears  - Punt (6 plays, 30 yards, 2:59 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - BAYLOR 44
(12:01 - 1st) 43-I.Power punts 43 yards from BAY 44 to TEX 13 fair catch by 5-B.Robinson.
+7 YD
3 & 8 - BAYLOR 37
(12:45 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 6-G.Holmes. 6-G.Holmes to BAY 44 for 7 yards (6-J.Mitchell).
+2 YD
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 35
(13:27 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 1-T.Ebner. 1-T.Ebner to BAY 37 for 2 yards (36-J.Jones46-J.Ossai).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 35
(13:31 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Sneed.
+17 YD
3 & 6 - BAYLOR 18
(14:00 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 0-R.Sneed. 0-R.Sneed to BAY 35 for 17 yards (5-D.Jamison).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 17
(14:32 - 1st) 7-J.Lovett to BAY 18 for 1 yard (46-J.Ossai).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 14
(14:52 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 7-J.Lovett. 7-J.Lovett to BAY 17 for 3 yards (98-M.Ojomo).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker kicks 64 yards from TEX 35. 1-T.Ebner to BAY 14 for 13 yards (14-B.Schooler21-K.Crawford).
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores