Drive Chart
|
|
|BAYLOR
|TEXAS
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
|
C. Brewer
12 QB
256 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 16 RuYds
|
|
S. Ehlinger
11 QB
270 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 51 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
TEXAS
1 Pass
31 Rush
17 YDS
1:38 POS
-2 YD
2ND & 6 BAYLOR 6
0:41
5-B.Robinson to BAY 8 for -2 yards.
-2 YD
1ST & 4 BAYLOR 4
1:24
5-B.Robinson to BAY 6 for -2 yards.
+13 YD
4TH & 2 BAYLOR 17
2:01
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 80-C.Brewer. 80-C.Brewer to BAY 4 for 13 yards (44-D.Doyle).
+3 YD
3RD & 5 BAYLOR 20
2:06
5-B.Robinson to BAY 17 for 3 yards (8-J.Pitre90-T.Franklin).
+6 YD
2ND & 11 BAYLOR 26
2:13
5-B.Robinson to BAY 20 for 6 yards (54-B.Utley).
-1 YD
1ST & 10 BAYLOR 25
2:19
5-B.Robinson to BAY 26 for -1 yard (2-T.Bernard54-B.Utley).
TEXAS
3 Pass
0 Rush
21 YDS
1:37 POS
No Gain
4TH & 7 TEXAS 25
2:24
5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Sneed.
Penalty
4TH & 2 BAYLOR 30
2:24
Penalty on BAY 58-G.Byers False start 5 yards enforced at BAY 30. No Play.
No Gain
3RD & 2 BAYLOR 30
2:30
5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Thornton.
+3 YD
2ND & 5 BAYLOR 27
3:00
5-C.Brewer complete to 7-J.Lovett. 7-J.Lovett to BAY 30 for 3 yards (1-C.Adimora).
Touchdown 7:45
5-C.Brewer complete to 6-G.Holmes. 6-G.Holmes runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
25
yds
02:14
pos
15
27
9
27
Touchdown 11:29
5-C.Brewer complete to 7-J.Lovett. 7-J.Lovett runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
80
yds
00:00
pos
9
27
Touchdown 2:00
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-J.Moore. 6-J.Moore runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
80
yds
02:25
pos
3
12
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|19
|Rushing
|5
|9
|Passing
|15
|9
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|8-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|316
|430
|Total Plays
|65
|70
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|64
|160
|Rush Attempts
|21
|47
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|3.4
|Yards Passing
|252
|270
|Comp. - Att.
|31-44
|15-23
|Yards Per Pass
|5.4
|10.2
|Penalties - Yards
|4-26
|5-50
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-41.5
|4-37.3
|Return Yards
|44
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-12
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-32
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|252
|PASS YDS
|270
|
|
|64
|RUSH YDS
|160
|
|
|316
|TOTAL YDS
|430
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Lovett 7 RB
|J. Lovett
|4
|21
|0
|11
|
C. Williams 20 RB
|C. Williams
|3
|17
|0
|8
|
C. Brewer 5 QB
|C. Brewer
|10
|16
|0
|8
|
T. Ebner 1 RB
|T. Ebner
|4
|10
|0
|10
|
G. Holmes 6 WR
|G. Holmes
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Sneed 0 WR
|R. Sneed
|9
|4
|62
|0
|20
|
G. Holmes 6 WR
|G. Holmes
|10
|9
|57
|1
|14
|
T. Ebner 1 RB
|T. Ebner
|5
|5
|45
|0
|13
|
J. Fleeks 21 WR
|J. Fleeks
|4
|4
|29
|0
|13
|
B. Sims 86 TE
|B. Sims
|2
|2
|28
|0
|21
|
T. Thornton 9 WR
|T. Thornton
|10
|4
|22
|0
|7
|
J. Lovett 7 RB
|J. Lovett
|3
|3
|9
|1
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Bernard 2 LB
|T. Bernard
|18-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Pitre 8 S
|J. Pitre
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Doyle 44 LB
|D. Doyle
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|
W. Bradley-King 99 LB
|W. Bradley-King
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Milton 37 CB
|M. Milton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Miller 64 DT
|R. Miller
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Landry 92 DT
|J. Landry
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McVea 42 S
|J. McVea
|3-6
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woods 22 S
|J. Woods
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
K. Barnes 12 CB
|K. Barnes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Utley 54 DE
|B. Utley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Texada 3 CB
|R. Texada
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Logan 34 LB
|A. Logan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Franklin 90 DE
|T. Franklin
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Mayers 95 K
|J. Mayers
|1/2
|22
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Power 43 P
|I. Power
|6
|41.5
|3
|66
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Ebner 1 RB
|T. Ebner
|2
|17.5
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Ebner 1 RB
|T. Ebner
|2
|6.0
|14
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
|S. Ehlinger
|15/23
|270
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Ingram 26 RB
|K. Ingram
|16
|57
|0
|10
|
B. Robinson 5 RB
|B. Robinson
|13
|53
|0
|12
|
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
|S. Ehlinger
|15
|51
|2
|19
|
R. Johnson 2 RB
|R. Johnson
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Moore 6 WR
|J. Moore
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Black 0 WR
|T. Black
|1
|1
|72
|0
|72
|
J. Wiley 18 TE
|J. Wiley
|4
|2
|70
|0
|47
|
J. Moore 6 WR
|J. Moore
|3
|2
|45
|1
|42
|
B. Eagles 13 WR
|B. Eagles
|4
|4
|36
|0
|16
|
J. Smith 7 WR
|J. Smith
|3
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
C. Brewer 80 TE
|C. Brewer
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
K. Ingram 26 RB
|K. Ingram
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
R. Johnson 2 RB
|R. Johnson
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Dixon 16 WR
|K. Dixon
|2
|2
|3
|0
|4
|
M. Epps 19 TE
|M. Epps
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Mitchell 6 LB
|J. Mitchell
|8-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Adimora 1 DB
|C. Adimora
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Foster 25 DB
|B. Foster
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Overshown 0 LB
|D. Overshown
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jamison 5 DB
|D. Jamison
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ojomo 98 DL
|M. Ojomo
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Sterns 7 DB
|C. Sterns
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 36 DL
|J. Jones
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Green 3 DB
|J. Green
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ossai 46 LB
|J. Ossai
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thompson 9 DB
|J. Thompson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sweat 93 DL
|T. Sweat
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brown 15 DB
|C. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thompson 28 DB
|J. Thompson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Graham 49 DL
|T. Graham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cook 11 DB
|A. Cook
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Coburn 99 DL
|K. Coburn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 3 QB
|J. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Owens 44 DB
|T. Owens
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Cosmi 52 OL
|S. Cosmi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dicker 17 K
|C. Dicker
|2/2
|42
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Bujcevski 8 P
|R. Bujcevski
|4
|37.3
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Downs (6 plays, 17 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEXAS 6(0:41 - 4th) 5-B.Robinson to BAY 8 for -2 yards.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 4 - TEXAS 4(1:24 - 4th) 5-B.Robinson to BAY 6 for -2 yards.
|+13 YD
|
4 & 2 - TEXAS 17(2:01 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 80-C.Brewer. 80-C.Brewer to BAY 4 for 13 yards (44-D.Doyle).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - TEXAS 20(2:06 - 4th) 5-B.Robinson to BAY 17 for 3 yards (8-J.Pitre90-T.Franklin).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - TEXAS 26(2:13 - 4th) 5-B.Robinson to BAY 20 for 6 yards (54-B.Utley).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(2:19 - 4th) 5-B.Robinson to BAY 26 for -1 yard (2-T.Bernard54-B.Utley).
BAYLOR
Bears
- Downs (6 plays, 16 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 7 - BAYLOR 25(2:24 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Sneed.
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - BAYLOR 30(2:24 - 4th) Penalty on BAY 58-G.Byers False start 5 yards enforced at BAY 30. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - BAYLOR 30(2:30 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Thornton.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - BAYLOR 27(3:00 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 7-J.Lovett. 7-J.Lovett to BAY 30 for 3 yards (1-C.Adimora).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 22(3:35 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 6-G.Holmes. 6-G.Holmes to BAY 27 for 5 yards.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 9(4:01 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 1-T.Ebner. 1-T.Ebner to BAY 22 for 13 yards (7-C.Sterns).
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 3:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - TEXAS 43(4:15 - 4th) 8-R.Bujcevski punts 46 yards from TEX 43. 1-T.Ebner to BAY 9 for -2 yards (21-K.Crawford11-A.Cook).
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - TEXAS 42(4:53 - 4th) Penalty on TEX 68-D.Kerstetter Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BAY 42. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - TEXAS 42(4:53 - 4th) 6-J.Moore to BAY 42 for no gain (37-M.Milton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - TEXAS 42(5:29 - 4th) 26-K.Ingram to BAY 42 for no gain (2-T.Bernard).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 50(6:16 - 4th) 26-K.Ingram to BAY 42 for 8 yards (42-J.McVea).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEXAS 27(7:00 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 18-J.Wiley. 18-J.Wiley to BAY 50 for 23 yards (8-J.Pitre).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(7:37 - 4th) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 27 for 2 yards (2-T.Bernard44-D.Doyle).
|Kickoff
|(7:37 - 4th) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to TEX End Zone. touchback.
BAYLOR
Bears
- TD (5 plays, 25 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:37 - 4th) 95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - BAYLOR 7(7:45 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 6-G.Holmes. 6-G.Holmes runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 4 - BAYLOR 5(8:29 - 4th) 1-T.Ebner to TEX 7 for -2 yards (6-J.Mitchell25-B.Foster).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 11(8:58 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer scrambles to TEX 5 for 6 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - BAYLOR 17(9:22 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 9-T.Thornton. 9-T.Thornton to TEX 11 for 6 yards (5-D.Jamison).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(9:51 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 6-G.Holmes. 6-G.Holmes to TEX 17 for 8 yards (7-C.Sterns).
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Interception (3 plays, 50 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 6 - TEXAS 29(10:03 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Wiley INTERCEPTED by 22-J.Woods at BAY 43. 22-J.Woods to TEX 25 for 32 yards (68-D.Kerstetter70-C.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEXAS 27(10:47 - 4th) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 29 for 2 yards (44-D.Doyle).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(11:24 - 4th) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 27 for 2 yards (92-J.Landry).
|Kickoff
|(11:24 - 4th) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to TEX End Zone. touchback.
BAYLOR
Bears
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(11:24 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Thornton.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAYLOR 3(11:29 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 7-J.Lovett. 7-J.Lovett runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - BAYLOR 3(11:36 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Thornton.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 7 - BAYLOR 7(12:14 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer scrambles to TEX 3 for 4 yards (0-D.Overshown).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 4 - BAYLOR 28(12:43 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 86-B.Sims. 86-B.Sims to TEX 7 for 21 yards (25-B.Foster).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 15 - BAYLOR 39(13:18 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 1-T.Ebner. 1-T.Ebner to TEX 28 for 11 yards (0-D.Overshown).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 34(13:48 - 4th) 1-T.Ebner complete to 5-C.Brewer. 5-C.Brewer to TEX 30 for 4 yards. Team penalty on BAY Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at TEX 34. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 48(14:03 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 6-G.Holmes. 6-G.Holmes to TEX 34 for 14 yards (5-D.Jamison).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - BAYLOR 39(14:24 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 21-J.Fleeks. 21-J.Fleeks to TEX 48 for 13 yards (1-C.Adimora).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 38(15:00 - 4th) 20-C.Williams to BAY 39 for 1 yard (6-J.Mitchell).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(0:20 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 6-G.Holmes. 6-G.Holmes to BAY 38 for 13 yards (1-C.Adimora).
|Kickoff
|(0:20 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to BAY End Zone. touchback.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 3:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:20 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - TEXAS 9(0:28 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEXAS 10(1:05 - 3rd) 26-K.Ingram to BAY 9 for 1 yard (99-W.Bradley-King2-T.Bernard).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 14(1:49 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 16-K.Dixon. 16-K.Dixon to BAY 10 for 4 yards (12-K.Barnes).
|+47 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 39(2:37 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 18-J.Wiley. 18-J.Wiley to BAY 14 for 47 yards (42-J.McVea).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - TEXAS 33(3:06 - 3rd) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 39 for 6 yards (2-T.Bernard42-J.McVea).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(3:39 - 3rd) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 33 for 8 yards (8-J.Pitre44-D.Doyle).
BAYLOR
Bears
- Missed FG (8 plays, 36 yards, 3:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 14 - BAYLOR 25(3:47 - 3rd) 95-J.Mayers 43 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|-5 YD
|
3 & 9 - BAYLOR 20(4:29 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 21-J.Fleeks. 21-J.Fleeks to TEX 25 for -5 yards (6-J.Mitchell).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 18(5:15 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer scrambles to TEX 20 for -2 yards (49-T.Graham).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 21(5:37 - 3rd) 1-T.Ebner to TEX 18 for 3 yards (93-T.Sweat0-D.Overshown).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 31(5:46 - 3rd) 1-T.Ebner to TEX 21 for 10 yards (15-C.Brown).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - BAYLOR 38(6:09 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 86-B.Sims. 86-B.Sims to TEX 31 for 7 yards (1-C.Adimora).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 46(6:30 - 3rd) 20-C.Williams to TEX 38 for 8 yards (6-J.Mitchell36-J.Jones).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - BAYLOR 46(6:50 - 3rd) 20-C.Williams to TEX 46 for 8 yards (15-C.Brown).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 39(7:12 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 9-T.Thornton. 9-T.Thornton to BAY 46 for 7 yards (36-J.Jones52-S.Cosmi).
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Punt (4 plays, -1 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - TEXAS 35(7:23 - 3rd) 8-R.Bujcevski punts 50 yards from TEX 35. 1-T.Ebner to BAY 29 for 14 yards (21-K.Crawford). Team penalty on TEX Holding 10 yards enforced at BAY 29.
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - TEXAS 39(8:10 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger sacked at TEX 35 for -4 yards (2-T.Bernard).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 14 - TEXAS 32(8:49 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 2-R.Johnson. 2-R.Johnson to TEX 39 for 7 yards (8-J.Pitre42-J.McVea).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 15 - TEXAS 31(9:19 - 3rd) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 32 for 1 yard (92-J.Landry).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 36(9:19 - 3rd) Penalty on TEX 83-K.Money False start 5 yards enforced at TEX 36. No Play.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - BAYLOR 28(9:28 - 3rd) 43-I.Power punts 36 yards from BAY 28 out of bounds at the TEX 36.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - BAYLOR 28(9:34 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 6-G.Holmes.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 22(10:13 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 6-G.Holmes. 6-G.Holmes to BAY 28 for 6 yards (9-J.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 22(10:19 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Thornton.
|Kickoff
|(10:25 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35. 1-T.Ebner to BAY 22 for 22 yards (57-C.Jaquess).
TEXAS
Longhorns
- TD (13 plays, 75 yards, 4:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:25 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - TEXAS 1(10:31 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - TEXAS 1(11:00 - 3rd) 26-K.Ingram to BAY 1 for no gain (2-T.Bernard99-W.Bradley-King).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - TEXAS 2(11:34 - 3rd) 26-K.Ingram to BAY 1 for 1 yard (2-T.Bernard8-J.Pitre).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 13(11:39 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 9-A.Woodard. Penalty on BAY 12-K.Barnes Pass interference 11 yards enforced at BAY 13. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 9 - TEXAS 27(12:02 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 7-J.Smith. 7-J.Smith to BAY 13 for 14 yards (2-T.Bernard).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 28(12:45 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to BAY 27 for 1 yard (92-J.Landry).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 28(12:52 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Moore.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 3 - TEXAS 44(13:12 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles to BAY 28 for 16 yards (2-T.Bernard).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - TEXAS 44(13:22 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Smith.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 49(13:53 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger to BAY 44 for 7 yards (64-R.Miller).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 37(14:09 - 3rd) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 49 for 12 yards (8-J.Pitre44-D.Doyle).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - TEXAS 33(14:43 - 3rd) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 37 for 4 yards (8-J.Pitre90-T.Franklin).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(15:00 - 3rd) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 33 for 8 yards (44-D.Doyle22-J.Woods).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to TEX End Zone. touchback.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Punt (7 plays, 24 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - BAYLOR 49(0:45 - 2nd) 43-I.Power punts 41 yards from BAY 49 Downed at the TEX 10.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - BAYLOR 49(0:47 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Thornton.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 49(0:53 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Thornton.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 49(1:00 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Sneed.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - BAYLOR 41(1:09 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer scrambles to BAY 49 for 8 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - BAYLOR 41(1:38 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 37(1:53 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 9-T.Thornton. 9-T.Thornton to BAY 41 for 4 yards (0-D.Overshown6-J.Mitchell).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(1:53 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 21-J.Fleeks. 21-J.Fleeks to BAY 37 for 12 yards (6-J.Mitchell0-D.Overshown).
|Kickoff
|(1:53 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to BAY End Zone. touchback.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- TD (7 plays, 80 yards, 2:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - TEXAS 3(2:00 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-J.Moore. 6-J.Moore runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 7 - TEXAS 7(2:00 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger to BAY 3 for 4 yards (99-W.Bradley-King).
|+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 49(2:56 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-J.Moore. 6-J.Moore to BAY 7 for 42 yards (37-M.Milton).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 32(3:20 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to BAY 49 for 19 yards (22-J.Woods).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - TEXAS 22(3:43 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 26-K.Ingram. 26-K.Ingram to TEX 32 for 10 yards (37-M.Milton).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 20(4:18 - 2nd) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 22 for 2 yards (34-A.Logan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 20(4:25 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 19-M.Epps.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - BAYLOR 34(4:37 - 2nd) 43-I.Power punts 66 yards from BAY 34 to TEX End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - BAYLOR 34(5:21 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer to BAY 34 for no gain (99-K.Coburn).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - BAYLOR 30(5:56 - 2nd) 7-J.Lovett to BAY 34 for 4 yards (1-C.Adimora36-J.Jones).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(6:15 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 9-T.Thornton. 9-T.Thornton to BAY 30 for 5 yards.
|Kickoff
|(6:15 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to BAY End Zone. touchback.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- FG (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - TEXAS 5(6:19 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TEXAS 5(6:25 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Smith.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TEXAS 5(6:30 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 9 - TEXAS 9(7:05 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles to BAY 5 for 4 yards (37-M.Milton42-J.McVea).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - TEXAS 14(7:45 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to BAY 9 for 5 yards (2-T.Bernard42-J.McVea).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEXAS 15(8:19 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to BAY 14 for 1 yard (44-D.Doyle99-W.Bradley-King).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 20(8:48 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles runs ob at BAY 15 for 5 yards.
|+72 YD
|
2 & 22 - TEXAS 8(9:25 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 0-T.Black. 0-T.Black to BAY 20 for 72 yards (22-J.Woods).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 20(10:09 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger sacked at TEX 8 for -12 yards (99-W.Bradley-King).
BAYLOR
Bears
- Punt (7 plays, 40 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - BAYLOR 30(10:15 - 2nd) 43-I.Power punts 30 yards from TEX 30 to TEX End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
4 & 12 - BAYLOR 30(10:17 - 2nd) Team penalty on BAY Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TEX 30. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - BAYLOR 30(10:23 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Sneed.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - BAYLOR 29(10:59 - 2nd) 1-T.Ebner to TEX 30 for -1 yard (98-M.Ojomo7-C.Sterns).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 28(11:22 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer scrambles to TEX 29 for -1 yard (25-B.Foster6-J.Mitchell).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 40(11:50 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 0-R.Sneed. 0-R.Sneed to TEX 28 for 12 yards (28-J.Thompson7-C.Sterns).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 45(11:54 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Sneed. Penalty on TEX 3-J.Green Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BAY 45. No Play.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(12:10 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 0-R.Sneed. 0-R.Sneed to BAY 45 for 20 yards (3-J.Green).
|Kickoff
|(12:10 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to BAY End Zone. touchback.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- FG (12 plays, 52 yards, 0:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - TEXAS 23(12:15 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Penalty
|
4 & 7 - TEXAS 28(12:15 - 2nd) Penalty on BAY 90-T.Franklin Offside 5 yards enforced at BAY 28. No Play.
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - TEXAS 23(12:15 - 2nd) Team penalty on TEX Delay of game 5 yards enforced at BAY 23. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - TEXAS 27(12:19 - 2nd) 26-K.Ingram to BAY 23 for 4 yards (42-J.McVea).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TEXAS 27(12:26 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Wiley.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 31(12:45 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles to BAY 27 for 4 yards (2-T.Bernard42-J.McVea).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 6 - TEXAS 43(13:05 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles to BAY 31 for 12 yards (3-R.Texada).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - TEXAS 48(13:41 - 2nd) 5-B.Robinson to BAY 43 for 5 yards (44-D.Doyle).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 47(14:25 - 2nd) 26-K.Ingram to BAY 48 for -1 yard (2-T.Bernard42-J.McVea).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 3 - TEXAS 43(14:41 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to BAY 47 for 10 yards (2-T.Bernard).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 36(15:00 - 2nd) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 43 for 7 yards (2-T.Bernard).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - TEXAS 26(0:13 - 1st) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 36 for 10 yards (22-J.Woods).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(0:49 - 1st) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 26 for 1 yard (2-T.Bernard).
|Kickoff
|(0:49 - 1st) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to TEX End Zone. touchback.
BAYLOR
Bears
- FG (11 plays, 67 yards, 5:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - BAYLOR 4(0:53 - 1st) 95-J.Mayers 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - BAYLOR 4(1:40 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer to TEX 4 for no gain (25-B.Foster).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 10(2:07 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer scrambles to TEX 4 for 6 yards (25-B.Foster).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 10(2:13 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Thornton.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 21(2:45 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 1-T.Ebner. 1-T.Ebner to TEX 10 for 11 yards (6-J.Mitchell).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAYLOR 24(3:25 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer to TEX 21 for 3 yards (46-J.Ossai).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - BAYLOR 25(4:03 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 6-G.Holmes. 6-G.Holmes to TEX 24 for 1 yard (3-J.Green6-J.Mitchell).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 33(4:46 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 1-T.Ebner. 1-T.Ebner to TEX 25 for 8 yards (9-J.Thompson).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - BAYLOR 42(5:17 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 21-J.Fleeks. 21-J.Fleeks to TEX 33 for 9 yards (6-J.Mitchell).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 47(5:44 - 1st) 7-J.Lovett to TEX 42 for 5 yards (25-B.Foster6-J.Mitchell).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 40(6:00 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 0-R.Sneed. 0-R.Sneed to TEX 47 for 13 yards (7-C.Sterns3-J.Jackson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 29(6:24 - 1st) 7-J.Lovett to BAY 40 for 11 yards (11-A.Cook).
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Punt (6 plays, 22 yards, 2:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - TEXAS 37(6:31 - 1st) 8-R.Bujcevski punts 34 yards from TEX 37 out of bounds at the BAY 29.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - TEXAS 37(7:12 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger to TEX 37 for no gain (64-R.Miller90-T.Franklin).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEXAS 34(7:32 - 1st) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 37 for 3 yards (44-D.Doyle).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 29(7:49 - 1st) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 34 for 5 yards (64-R.Miller).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - TEXAS 24(8:07 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger to TEX 29 for 5 yards (2-T.Bernard).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEXAS 20(8:25 - 1st) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 24 for 4 yards (2-T.Bernard44-D.Doyle).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 15(8:43 - 1st) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 20 for 5 yards (2-T.Bernard).
BAYLOR
Bears
- Punt (3 plays, -12 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 22 - BAYLOR 48(8:50 - 1st) 43-I.Power punts 33 yards from TEX 48 to TEX 15 fair catch by 5-B.Robinson.
|Sack
|
3 & 14 - BAYLOR 40(9:34 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer sacked at TEX 48 for -8 yards (98-M.Ojomo).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - BAYLOR 40(9:39 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Sneed.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 36(10:14 - 1st) 1-T.Ebner complete to 6-G.Holmes. 6-G.Holmes to TEX 40 for -4 yards (93-T.Sweat44-T.Owens).
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - TEXAS 17(10:20 - 1st) 8-R.Bujcevski punts 19 yards from TEX 17 out of bounds at the TEX 36.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TEXAS 17(10:28 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - TEXAS 12(11:13 - 1st) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 17 for 5 yards (99-W.Bradley-King34-A.Logan).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 13(11:52 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 16-K.Dixon. 16-K.Dixon to TEX 12 for -1 yard (8-J.Pitre).
BAYLOR
Bears
- Punt (6 plays, 30 yards, 2:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - BAYLOR 44(12:01 - 1st) 43-I.Power punts 43 yards from BAY 44 to TEX 13 fair catch by 5-B.Robinson.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - BAYLOR 37(12:45 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 6-G.Holmes. 6-G.Holmes to BAY 44 for 7 yards (6-J.Mitchell).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 35(13:27 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 1-T.Ebner. 1-T.Ebner to BAY 37 for 2 yards (36-J.Jones46-J.Ossai).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 35(13:31 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Sneed.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 6 - BAYLOR 18(14:00 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 0-R.Sneed. 0-R.Sneed to BAY 35 for 17 yards (5-D.Jamison).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 17(14:32 - 1st) 7-J.Lovett to BAY 18 for 1 yard (46-J.Ossai).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 14(14:52 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 7-J.Lovett. 7-J.Lovett to BAY 17 for 3 yards (98-M.Ojomo).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker kicks 64 yards from TEX 35. 1-T.Ebner to BAY 14 for 13 yards (14-B.Schooler21-K.Crawford).
