Drive Chart
|
|
|FAU
|MRSHL
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
|
M. Davidson
20 RB
62 RuYds, RuTD, 7 ReYds, REC
|
|
B. Knox
20 RB
101 RuYds, 55 ReYds, ReTD, 2 RECs
Touchdown 5:52
8-G.Wells complete to 20-B.Knox. 20-B.Knox runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
64
yds
02:08
pos
0
6
Missed Point After Touchdown 5:10
44-V.Rivas extra point is no good. blocked by 52-E.Driskell.
plays
yds
pos
6
7
Touchdown 6:40
8-G.Wells complete to 2-A.Henry. 2-A.Henry runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
66
yds
01:48
pos
9
13
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|19
|Rushing
|7
|4
|Passing
|9
|9
|Penalty
|1
|6
|3rd Down Conv
|7-17
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|234
|385
|Total Plays
|67
|61
|Avg Gain
|3.5
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|86
|134
|Rush Attempts
|37
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.3
|4.5
|Yards Passing
|148
|251
|Comp. - Att.
|18-30
|18-31
|Yards Per Pass
|3.6
|8.1
|Penalties - Yards
|11-126
|7-65
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|7-40.9
|4-40.5
|Return Yards
|34
|0
|Punts - Returns
|4-34
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|148
|PASS YDS
|251
|
|
|86
|RUSH YDS
|134
|
|
|234
|TOTAL YDS
|385
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Tronti 6 QB
|N. Tronti
|18/30
|148
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Davidson 20 RB
|M. Davidson
|8
|62
|1
|35
|
L. McCammon III 3 RB
|L. McCammon III
|11
|36
|0
|10
|
J. Charles 28 RB
|J. Charles
|4
|13
|0
|5
|
W. Taggart Jr. 10 QB
|W. Taggart Jr.
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
L. Wester 83 WR
|L. Wester
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
K. Dean Jr. 21 RB
|K. Dean Jr.
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
N. Tronti 6 QB
|N. Tronti
|11
|-45
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Merrell 81 WR
|J. Merrell
|5
|5
|48
|0
|12
|
T. Chase 8 WR
|T. Chase
|8
|4
|46
|0
|22
|
W. Wright 1 WR
|W. Wright
|2
|2
|17
|0
|12
|
L. Wester 83 WR
|L. Wester
|3
|3
|12
|0
|11
|
L. McCammon III 3 RB
|L. McCammon III
|2
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
B. Alexander 84 WR
|B. Alexander
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Davidson 20 RB
|M. Davidson
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Adams 19 WR
|D. Adams
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Peterson 47 TE
|L. Peterson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Young 13 WR
|A. Young
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Charles 28 RB
|J. Charles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Ross 5 LB
|A. Ross
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lasater 25 LB
|C. Lasater
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Gilbert 24 S
|Z. Gilbert
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brice 19 LB
|C. Brice
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Young 32 CB
|T. Young
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
R. Mungin 20 DB
|R. Mungin
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Helm 35 S
|J. Helm
|3-4
|0.0
|1
|
E. Williams 58 LB
|E. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Krakue 54 LB
|M. Krakue
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. McNeal 14 CB
|A. McNeal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Veingrad 94 DL
|R. Veingrad
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Joyner 52 DE
|J. Joyner
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. McCarthy 13 LB
|L. McCarthy
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 49 LB
|C. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Adams 30 S
|A. Adams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bradley 95 DE
|M. Bradley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
V. Rivas 44 K
|V. Rivas
|1/1
|43
|0/1
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hayball 42 P
|M. Hayball
|7
|40.9
|3
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Wester 83 WR
|L. Wester
|2
|26.5
|37
|0
|
Z. Gilbert 24 S
|Z. Gilbert
|2
|15.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Wester 83 WR
|L. Wester
|4
|8.5
|18
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Wells 8 QB
|G. Wells
|18/31
|251
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Gammage 7 WR
|C. Gammage
|12
|6
|79
|0
|46
|
A. Henry 2 WR
|A. Henry
|8
|5
|75
|1
|41
|
B. Knox 20 RB
|B. Knox
|2
|2
|55
|1
|58
|
X. Gaines 11 TE
|X. Gaines
|5
|3
|22
|0
|12
|
T. Keaton 9 WR
|T. Keaton
|2
|2
|20
|0
|13
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Drayton 8 S
|B. Drayton
|7-1
|0.0
|1
|
T. Beckett 4 LB
|T. Beckett
|7-5
|0.5
|0
|
J. Bowers 10 DB
|J. Bowers
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Cumberlander 32 DL
|K. Cumberlander
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Hodge 2 DL
|D. Hodge
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
E. Neal 24 LB
|E. Neal
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Croom 92 DL
|R. Croom
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Edwards 99 DL
|J. Edwards
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. McClain-Sapp 7 DB
|J. McClain-Sapp
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jackson 21 S
|E. Jackson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Carpenter 90 DL
|E. Carpenter
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pitts 1 S
|D. Pitts
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Beauplan 41 LB
|A. Beauplan
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Burton 0 DL
|S. Burton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Bush 59 DL
|I. Bush
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Gilmore 3 DB
|S. Gilmore
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
E. Alston 58 DL
|E. Alston
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Ciucci 96 K
|S. Ciucci
|2/3
|35
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. LeFevre 43 P
|R. LeFevre
|4
|40.5
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Evans 5 RB
|S. Evans
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- Punt (8 plays, 31 yards, 2:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to MSH End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(15:00 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 2-A.Henry. 2-A.Henry to MSH 34 for 9 yards (24-Z.Gilbert13-L.McCarthy).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - MRSHL 34(14:33 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 7-C.Gammage. 7-C.Gammage to MSH 41 for 7 yards (35-J.Helm24-Z.Gilbert).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 41(14:04 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Henry.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 41(13:59 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 41 for no gain (25-C.Lasater).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 10 - MRSHL 41(13:21 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 2-A.Henry. 2-A.Henry to FAU 44 for 15 yards (20-R.Mungin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 44(12:57 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 11-X.Gaines. 11-X.Gaines to FAU 44 for no gain (32-T.Young).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 44(12:28 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Gammage.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MRSHL 44(12:26 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 11-X.Gaines.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - MRSHL 44(12:21 - 1st) 43-R.LeFevre punts 39 yards from FAU 44. 83-L.Wester to FAU 4 for -1 yard (24-E.Neal).
FAU
Owls
- Punt (8 plays, 27 yards, 4:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 4(12:13 - 1st) 3-L.McCammon to FAU 6 for 2 yards (2-D.Hodge).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - FAU 6(11:40 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti complete to 81-J.Merrell. 81-J.Merrell to FAU 15 for 9 yards (8-B.Drayton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 15(11:22 - 1st) 3-L.McCammon to FAU 15 for no gain (99-J.Edwards).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - FAU 15(10:46 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti complete to 83-L.Wester. 83-L.Wester to FAU 18 for 3 yards (2-D.Hodge).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 7 - FAU 18(10:06 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti complete to 1-W.Wright. 1-W.Wright to FAU 30 for 12 yards (10-J.Bowers).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 30(9:35 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 28-J.Charles.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - FAU 30(9:28 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti complete to 1-W.Wright. 1-W.Wright to FAU 35 for 5 yards (10-J.Bowers).
|-4 YD
|
3 & 5 - FAU 35(8:41 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti to FAU 31 for -4 yards (4-T.Beckett).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - FAU 31(7:57 - 1st) 42-M.Hayball punts 48 yards from FAU 31 to MSH 21 fair catch by 9-T.Keaton.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- TD (6 plays, 49 yards, 2:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 21(7:48 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 24 for 3 yards (5-A.Ross).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 7 - MRSHL 24(7:13 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 20-B.Knox. 20-B.Knox to MSH 21 for -3 yards (25-C.Lasater).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - MRSHL 21(6:38 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Keaton. Penalty on MSH 29-D.Smith Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MSH 21. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 36(6:32 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 42 for 6 yards (13-L.McCarthy).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MRSHL 42(5:58 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Gammage.
|+58 YD
|
3 & 4 - MRSHL 42(5:52 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 20-B.Knox. 20-B.Knox runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:40 - 1st) 96-S.Ciucci extra point is good.
FAU
Owls
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:40 - 1st) 35-C.Shirkey kicks 48 yards from MSH 35 out of bounds at the FAU 17.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 35(5:40 - 1st) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 37 for 2 yards (8-B.Drayton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - FAU 37(5:02 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Adams.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - FAU 37(4:55 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 20-M.Davidson.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - FAU 37(4:44 - 1st) 42-M.Hayball punts 51 yards from FAU 37 to MSH 12 fair catch by 9-T.Keaton.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 2:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 12(4:43 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 20 for 8 yards (5-A.Ross).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - MRSHL 20(4:13 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 26 for 6 yards (5-A.Ross).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 26(3:46 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Henry.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 26(3:39 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 33 for 7 yards (25-C.Lasater).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - MRSHL 33(3:04 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 35 for 2 yards (54-M.Krakue19-C.Brice).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - MRSHL 35(2:16 - 1st) Penalty on MSH 24-E.Neal False start 5 yards enforced at MSH 35. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - MRSHL 30(2:16 - 1st) 43-R.LeFevre punts 40 yards from MSH 30. 83-L.Wester to FAU 40 for 10 yards (24-E.Neal5-S.Evans).
FAU
Owls
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 40(2:05 - 1st) 28-J.Charles to FAU 42 for 2 yards (99-J.Edwards3-S.Gilmore).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - FAU 42(1:29 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Chase.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - FAU 42(1:22 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti complete to 8-T.Chase. 8-T.Chase to MSH 50 for 8 yards (1-D.Pitts).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 50(1:08 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti to MSH 50 for no gain (1-D.Pitts2-D.Hodge).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - FAU 50(0:33 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti complete to 81-J.Merrell. 81-J.Merrell to MSH 43 for 7 yards (8-B.Drayton).
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - MRSHL 43(15:00 - 2nd) 3-L.McCammon to MSH 39 for 4 yards (4-T.Beckett).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 39(14:46 - 2nd) 3-L.McCammon to MSH 39 for no gain (92-R.Croom41-A.Beauplan).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 39(14:04 - 2nd) 6-N.Tronti sacked at MSH 50 for -11 yards (32-K.Cumberlander).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 21 - MRSHL 50(13:16 - 2nd) 3-L.McCammon to MSH 41 for 9 yards (99-J.Edwards24-E.Neal).
|Penalty
|
4 & 12 - MRSHL 41(12:21 - 2nd) Team penalty on FAU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at MSH 41. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - MRSHL 46(12:21 - 2nd) 42-M.Hayball punts 28 yards from MSH 46 to MSH 18 fair catch by 9-T.Keaton.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- Interception (3 plays, 17 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 18(12:14 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 11-X.Gaines. 11-X.Gaines to MSH 28 for 10 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 28(11:43 - 2nd) 5-S.Evans to MSH 29 for 1 yard (49-C.Jones25-C.Lasater).
|Int
|
2 & 9 - MRSHL 29(11:09 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Henry INTERCEPTED by 35-J.Helm at FAU 35. 35-J.Helm to FAU 35 for no gain.
FAU
Owls
- TD (14 plays, 80 yards, 5:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 35(11:03 - 2nd) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 37 for 2 yards (4-T.Beckett).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - FAU 37(10:27 - 2nd) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 39 for 2 yards (90-E.Carpenter0-S.Burton).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - FAU 39(9:41 - 2nd) 6-N.Tronti complete to 8-T.Chase. 8-T.Chase to FAU 49 for 10 yards (10-J.Bowers).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 49(9:10 - 2nd) 6-N.Tronti complete to 8-T.Chase. 8-T.Chase to MSH 45 for 6 yards (10-J.Bowers).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - FAU 45(8:32 - 2nd) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Chase.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - FAU 45(8:26 - 2nd) 6-N.Tronti complete to 3-L.McCammon. 3-L.McCammon to MSH 41 for 4 yards (4-T.Beckett24-E.Neal).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 41(8:03 - 2nd) 3-L.McCammon to MSH 39 for 2 yards (24-E.Neal4-T.Beckett).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - FAU 39(7:14 - 2nd) 3-L.McCammon to MSH 37 for 2 yards (32-K.Cumberlander2-D.Hodge).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - FAU 37(6:33 - 2nd) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Adams. Penalty on MSH 7-J.McClain-Sapp Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MSH 37. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 22(6:27 - 2nd) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Chase.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - FAU 22(6:22 - 2nd) 20-M.Davidson to MSH 14 for 8 yards (7-J.McClain-Sapp24-E.Neal).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - FAU 14(5:55 - 2nd) 28-J.Charles to MSH 11 for 3 yards (7-J.McClain-Sapp).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 11(5:16 - 2nd) 20-M.Davidson runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(5:10 - 2nd) 44-V.Rivas extra point is no good. blocked by 52-E.Driskell.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FAU 35(5:10 - 2nd) Penalty on MSH 1-D.Pitts Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at FAU 35. No Play.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:10 - 2nd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 50 yards from FAU 50 to MSH End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(5:10 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 28 for 3 yards (5-A.Ross25-C.Lasater).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - MRSHL 28(4:39 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 31 for 3 yards (25-C.Lasater95-M.Bradley).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - MRSHL 31(4:02 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 34 for 3 yards (5-A.Ross).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - MRSHL 34(3:18 - 2nd) 43-R.LeFevre punts 38 yards from MSH 34. 83-L.Wester to FAU 35 for 7 yards (46-A.Evans). Penalty on FAU 31-D.Toombs Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at FAU 35.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- Missed FG (5 plays, 53 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 21(2:40 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 9-T.Keaton. 9-T.Keaton to MSH 28 for 7 yards (25-C.Lasater).
|+46 YD
|
2 & 3 - MRSHL 28(2:11 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 7-C.Gammage. 7-C.Gammage to FAU 26 for 46 yards (20-R.Mungin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 26(1:58 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to FAU 26 for no gain (58-E.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 26(1:23 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 11-X.Gaines.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MRSHL 26(1:18 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Gammage.
|No Good
|
4 & 10 - MRSHL 26(1:14 - 2nd) 96-S.Ciucci 44 yards Field Goal is No Good.
FAU
Owls
- Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 0:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 26(1:08 - 2nd) 3-L.McCammon to FAU 36 for 10 yards (3-S.Gilmore8-B.Drayton).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - FAU 36(0:54 - 2nd) 6-N.Tronti sacked at FAU 22 for -14 yards. Penalty on FAU 6-N.Tronti Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at FAU 22. (2-D.Hodge).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 24 - FAU 22(0:47 - 2nd) 3-L.McCammon to FAU 25 for 3 yards (4-T.Beckett21-E.Jackson).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 21 - FAU 25(0:40 - 2nd) 3-L.McCammon to FAU 26 for 1 yard (32-K.Cumberlander99-J.Edwards).
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - FAU 26(0:36 - 2nd) 42-M.Hayball punts 45 yards from FAU 26 to MSH 29 fair catch by 9-T.Keaton. Penalty on FAU 7-J.McKithen Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at MSH 29.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- Halftime (5 plays, -24 yards, 0:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 44(0:29 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 9-T.Keaton. 9-T.Keaton to FAU 43 for 13 yards (5-A.Ross35-J.Helm).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 43(0:18 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 7-C.Gammage. 7-C.Gammage to FAU 39 for 4 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - MRSHL 39(0:14 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 7-C.Gammage. 7-C.Gammage to FAU 34 for 5 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MRSHL 34(0:10 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Gammage.
|Int
|
4 & 1 - MRSHL 34(0:05 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 32-T.Young at FAU 34. 32-T.Young touchback.
FAU
Owls
- FG (13 plays, 52 yards, 6:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 35-C.Shirkey kicks 65 yards from MSH 35. 24-Z.Gilbert to FAU 23 for 23 yards (8-B.Drayton).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 23(14:55 - 3rd) 28-J.Charles to FAU 28 for 5 yards (32-K.Cumberlander).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - FAU 28(14:23 - 3rd) 83-L.Wester to FAU 34 for 6 yards (8-B.Drayton4-T.Beckett).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 34(14:07 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti complete to 8-T.Chase. 8-T.Chase to MSH 44 for 22 yards (10-J.Bowers).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FAU 44(13:55 - 3rd) 28-J.Charles to MSH 40 for 4 yards (32-K.Cumberlander). Penalty on FAU 53-D.Noel Holding 10 yards enforced at MSH 44. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 20 - FAU 46(13:30 - 3rd) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 48 for 2 yards (92-R.Croom99-J.Edwards).
|Sack
|
2 & 18 - FAU 48(12:52 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti sacked at FAU 39 for -9 yards (3-S.Gilmore4-T.Beckett).
|Penalty
|
3 & 27 - FAU 39(12:06 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 20-M.Davidson. Penalty on MSH 92-R.Croom Holding 10 yards enforced at FAU 39. No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 17 - FAU 49(12:02 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti sacked at FAU 41 for -8 yards. Penalty on MSH 2-D.Hodge Offside 5 yards enforced at FAU 49. No Play. (37-Z.Porter).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 12 - FAU 46(11:35 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti complete to 20-M.Davidson. 20-M.Davidson to MSH 39 for 7 yards.
|+11 YD
|
4 & 5 - FAU 39(10:51 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti complete to 83-L.Wester. 83-L.Wester to MSH 28 for 11 yards (8-B.Drayton).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 28(10:27 - 3rd) 21-K.Dean to MSH 25 for 3 yards (21-E.Jackson).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 7 - FAU 25(9:43 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti to MSH 30 for -5 yards (90-E.Carpenter4-T.Beckett).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 12 - FAU 30(8:57 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti complete to 3-L.McCammon. 3-L.McCammon to MSH 25 for 5 yards (4-T.Beckett10-J.Bowers).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - FAU 25(8:16 - 3rd) 44-V.Rivas 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- TD (5 plays, 81 yards, 1:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:12 - 3rd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 61 yards from FAU 35. 5-S.Evans to MSH 19 for 15 yards (5-A.Ross).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 19(8:06 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Gammage. Penalty on FAU 32-T.Young Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MSH 19. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 34(8:01 - 3rd) 5-S.Evans to MSH 37 for 3 yards (94-R.Veingrad52-J.Joyner).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - MRSHL 37(7:25 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells complete to 2-A.Henry. 2-A.Henry to MSH 42 for 5 yards (32-T.Young).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 2 - MRSHL 42(7:10 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to FAU 41 for 17 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
|+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 41(6:40 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells complete to 2-A.Henry. 2-A.Henry runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:24 - 3rd) 96-S.Ciucci extra point is good.
FAU
Owls
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:24 - 3rd) 35-C.Shirkey kicks 59 yards from MSH 35. 24-Z.Gilbert to FAU 13 for 7 yards (10-J.Bowers21-E.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 13(6:15 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti incomplete.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - FAU 13(6:07 - 3rd) 3-L.McCammon to FAU 16 for 3 yards (21-E.Jackson99-J.Edwards).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - FAU 16(5:51 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Chase.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - FAU 16(5:46 - 3rd) 42-M.Hayball punts 31 yards from FAU 16 out of bounds at the FAU 47.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- FG (6 plays, 29 yards, 2:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 47(5:38 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells complete to 7-C.Gammage. 7-C.Gammage to FAU 35 for 12 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 35(4:59 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to FAU 33 for 2 yards (5-A.Ross35-J.Helm). Penalty on FAU 5-A.Ross Pass interference 15 yards enforced at FAU 33.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 18(4:33 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to FAU 13 for 5 yards (35-J.Helm). Penalty on MSH 50-W.Ulmer Holding 10 yards enforced at FAU 13.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - MRSHL 23(4:07 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to FAU 18 for 5 yards (19-C.Brice35-J.Helm).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 18(3:29 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Gammage.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MRSHL 18(3:22 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells incomplete.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - MRSHL 18(3:18 - 3rd) 96-S.Ciucci 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
FAU
Owls
- Punt (4 plays, -13 yards, 2:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:13 - 3rd) 35-C.Shirkey kicks 63 yards from MSH 35. 83-L.Wester to FAU 39 for 37 yards (35-C.Shirkey10-J.Bowers).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FAU 39(3:05 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti complete to 47-L.Peterson. 47-L.Peterson to FAU 40 for 1 yard (8-B.Drayton). Penalty on FAU 81-J.Merrell Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at FAU 39. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 25 - FAU 24(2:35 - 3rd) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 24 for no gain (0-S.Burton4-T.Beckett).
|Sack
|
2 & 25 - FAU 24(1:57 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti sacked at FAU 20 for -4 yards (92-R.Croom).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 29 - FAU 20(1:05 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti to FAU 26 for 6 yards (8-B.Drayton).
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - FAU 26(0:22 - 3rd) 42-M.Hayball punts 39 yards from FAU 26 Downed at the MSH 35.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- FG (11 plays, 60 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 35(0:13 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells complete to 7-C.Gammage. 7-C.Gammage to MSH 40 for 5 yards (32-T.Young30-A.Adams).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - MRSHL 40(15:00 - 4th) 8-G.Wells complete to 11-X.Gaines. 11-X.Gaines to FAU 48 FUMBLES (14-A.McNeal). out of bounds at the FAU 48.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 48(14:32 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to FAU 39 for 9 yards (20-R.Mungin).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - MRSHL 39(14:32 - 4th) Penalty on FAU 20-R.Mungin Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at FAU 39. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 24(14:10 - 4th) 5-S.Evans to FAU 22 for 2 yards (54-M.Krakue).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - MRSHL 22(13:31 - 4th) 8-G.Wells complete to 2-A.Henry. 2-A.Henry to FAU 17 for 5 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - MRSHL 17(12:40 - 4th) Penalty on MSH 50-W.Ulmer False start 5 yards enforced at FAU 17. No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - MRSHL 22(12:40 - 4th) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Penalty on FAU 29-K.Smith Personal Foul 11 yards enforced at FAU 22. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 11(12:35 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to FAU 8 for 3 yards (19-C.Brice58-E.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - MRSHL 8(12:15 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to FAU 4 for 4 yards (5-A.Ross19-C.Brice).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 3 - MRSHL 4(11:35 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to FAU 5 for -1 yard (19-C.Brice5-A.Ross).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - MRSHL 5(10:57 - 4th) 96-S.Ciucci 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
FAU
Owls
- Punt (5 plays, 21 yards, 2:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:53 - 4th) 35-C.Shirkey kicks 61 yards from MSH 35. 83-L.Wester to FAU 20 for 16 yards (41-A.Beauplan39-K.Coston).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 20(10:44 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti complete to 81-J.Merrell. 81-J.Merrell to FAU 29 for 9 yards (41-A.Beauplan).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 1 - FAU 29(10:27 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti complete to 81-J.Merrell. 81-J.Merrell to FAU 40 for 11 yards (10-J.Bowers).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 40(10:04 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 13-A.Young.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - FAU 40(10:00 - 4th) 28-J.Charles to FAU 43 for 3 yards (4-T.Beckett10-J.Bowers).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 7 - FAU 43(9:21 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti complete to 83-L.Wester. 83-L.Wester to FAU 41 for -2 yards (2-D.Hodge41-A.Beauplan).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - FAU 41(8:40 - 4th) 42-M.Hayball punts 44 yards from FAU 41 to MSH 15 fair catch by 9-T.Keaton.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 15(8:33 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to MSH 17 for 2 yards (52-J.Joyner25-C.Lasater).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MRSHL 17(7:55 - 4th) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Gammage.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 8 - MRSHL 17(7:49 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to MSH 18 for 1 yard (58-E.Williams52-J.Joyner).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - MRSHL 18(7:01 - 4th) 43-R.LeFevre punts 45 yards from MSH 18. 83-L.Wester to MSH 45 for 18 yards (19-S.Scarcelle).
FAU
Owls
- Downs (8 plays, 28 yards, 3:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 45(6:50 - 4th) 10-W.Taggart to MSH 34 for 11 yards (24-E.Neal).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 34(6:30 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti to MSH 31 for 3 yards (8-B.Drayton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - FAU 31(5:55 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Adams.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - FAU 31(5:50 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti complete to 84-B.Alexander. 84-B.Alexander to MSH 22 for 9 yards (10-J.Bowers21-E.Jackson).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - FAU 22(5:18 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti sacked at MSH 28 for -6 yards (59-I.Bush).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 16 - FAU 28(4:40 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti complete to 81-J.Merrell. 81-J.Merrell to MSH 16 for 12 yards.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 4 - FAU 16(4:04 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti to MSH 17 for -1 yard (24-E.Neal58-E.Alston).
|No Gain
|
4 & 5 - FAU 17(3:48 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Alexander.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- End of Game (6 plays, 40 yards, 2:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 17(3:42 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to MSH 22 for 5 yards (25-C.Lasater19-C.Brice).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - MRSHL 22(3:00 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to MSH 25 for 3 yards (25-C.Lasater35-J.Helm).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - MRSHL 25(2:12 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to MSH 28 for 3 yards (35-J.Helm52-J.Joyner).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 28(1:39 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to MSH 30 for 2 yards (5-A.Ross).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - MRSHL 30(1:34 - 4th) 5-S.Evans to MSH 33 for 3 yards (25-C.Lasater20-R.Mungin).
|+24 YD
|
3 & 5 - MRSHL 33(0:45 - 4th) 5-S.Evans to FAU 43 for 24 yards (19-C.Brice).
-
IOWA
PURDUE
20
24
4th 1:43 BTN
-
BAYLOR
TEXAS
16
27
4th 0:00 ESPN
-
HOU
NAVY
37
13
4th 1:31 CBSSN
-
17IOWAST
6OKLAST
14
24
4th 2:55 FOX
-
MTSU
RICE
31
32
4th 0:39 ESP3
-
3ND
PITT
45
3
4th 2:42 ABC
-
8PSU
IND
21
20
4th 2:30 FS1
-
GATECH
BC
21
48
4th 12:06 ACCN
-
UK
MIZZOU
10
20
4th 3:07 SECN
-
TNCHAT
WKY
10
13
4th 0:44 ESP3
-
GAST
TROY
33
28
4th 8:56 ESPU
-
WVU
TXTECH
10
20
2nd 0:32 ESP2
-
ARKST
APLST
17
45
Final ESPN
-
JAXST
FIU
19
10
Final ESP+
-
TULSA
SFLA
42
13
Final ESPN
-
LALAF
UAB
24
20
Final CBSSN
-
ILL
14WISC
7
45
Final BTN
-
OKLA
TCU
33
14
Final ABC
-
NEB
5OHIOST
17
52
Final FOX
-
FSU
LVILLE
16
48
Final
-
RUT
MICHST
38
27
Final BTN
-
TEMPLE
MEMP
29
41
Final ESP+
-
CUSE
1CLEM
21
47
Final ACCN
-
AUBURN
MISS
35
28
Final SECN
-
23NCST
14UNC
21
48
Final ESPN
-
GAS
25CSTCAR
14
28
Final ESPU
-
MERCER
ARMY
3
49
Final CBSSN
-
KANSAS
20KSTATE
14
55
Final FS1
-
UTEP
CHARLO
28
38
Final ESP+
-
USM
LIB
35
56
Final ESP3
-
TULANE
UCF
34
51
Final ESP2
-
FAU
22MRSHL
9
20
Final
-
19VATECH
WAKE
16
23
Final
-
2BAMA
TENN
48
17
Final CBS
-
UTAHST
BOISE
0
051.5 O/U
-17
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
WYO
NEVADA
0
054 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
SC
LSU
0
055 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
LAMON
SALA
0
057 O/U
-15
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
18MICH
21MINN
0
053 O/U
+3
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
MD
NWEST
0
052.5 O/U
-11
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
HAWAII
FRESNO
0
064.5 O/U
-3
Sat 7:30pm
-
LATECH
TXSA
0
053.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 8:00pm ESPU
-
UVA
11MIAMI
0
054 O/U
-14
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
9CINCY
16SMU
0
056.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 9:00pm ESP2
-
TXSTSM
12BYU
0
061.5 O/U
-28.5
Sat 10:15pm ESPN
-
AF
SJST
0
063.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
UNLV
SDGST
0
050.5 O/U
-14
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
NMEX
COLOST
0
0
FS2