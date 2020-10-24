Drive Chart
FAU
MRSHL

Preview not available

Preview not available
Key Players
M. Davidson 20 RB
62 RuYds, RuTD, 7 ReYds, REC
B. Knox 20 RB
101 RuYds, 55 ReYds, ReTD, 2 RECs
1st Quarter
Touchdown 5:52
8-G.Wells complete to 20-B.Knox. 20-B.Knox runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
64
yds
02:08
pos
0
6
Point After TD 5:40
96-S.Ciucci extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 5:16
20-M.Davidson runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
50
yds
05:53
pos
6
7
Missed Point After Touchdown 5:10
44-V.Rivas extra point is no good. blocked by 52-E.Driskell.
plays
yds
pos
6
7
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 8:16
44-V.Rivas 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
47
yds
06:44
pos
9
7
Touchdown 6:40
8-G.Wells complete to 2-A.Henry. 2-A.Henry runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
66
yds
01:48
pos
9
13
Point After TD 6:24
96-S.Ciucci extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
9
14
Field Goal 3:18
96-S.Ciucci 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
24
yds
02:20
pos
9
17
4th Quarter
Field Goal 10:57
96-S.Ciucci 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
39
yds
00:00
pos
9
20
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 19
Rushing 7 4
Passing 9 9
Penalty 1 6
3rd Down Conv 7-17 5-13
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-1
Total Net Yards 234 385
Total Plays 67 61
Avg Gain 3.5 6.3
Net Yards Rushing 86 134
Rush Attempts 37 30
Avg Rush Yards 2.3 4.5
Yards Passing 148 251
Comp. - Att. 18-30 18-31
Yards Per Pass 3.6 8.1
Penalties - Yards 11-126 7-65
Touchdowns 1 2
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 2
Punts - Avg 7-40.9 4-40.5
Return Yards 34 0
Punts - Returns 4-34 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 2-0 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
FAU 1-0 06309
22 Marshall 4-0 7010320
Joan C. Edwards Stadium Huntington, WV
 148 PASS YDS 251
86 RUSH YDS 134
234 TOTAL YDS 385
FAU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Tronti 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 148 0 1 94.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50.0% 98 2 0 117.4
N. Tronti 18/30 148 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Davidson 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 62 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 18 0
M. Davidson 8 62 1 35
L. McCammon III 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 36 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 43 0
L. McCammon III 11 36 0 10
J. Charles 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 45 0
J. Charles 4 13 0 5
W. Taggart Jr. 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
W. Taggart Jr. 1 11 0 11
L. Wester 83 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
L. Wester 1 6 0 6
K. Dean Jr. 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
K. Dean Jr. 1 3 0 3
N. Tronti 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 -45 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 94 1
N. Tronti 11 -45 0 6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Merrell 81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Merrell 5 5 48 0 12
T. Chase 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 4 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 1
T. Chase 8 4 46 0 22
W. Wright 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
W. Wright 2 2 17 0 12
L. Wester 83 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 13 0
L. Wester 3 3 12 0 11
L. McCammon III 3 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
L. McCammon III 2 2 9 0 5
B. Alexander 84 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
B. Alexander 2 1 9 0 9
M. Davidson 20 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
M. Davidson 2 1 7 0 7
D. Adams 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Adams 2 0 0 0 0
L. Peterson 47 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 25 1
L. Peterson 1 0 0 0 0
A. Young 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
A. Young 1 0 0 0 0
J. Charles 28 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Charles 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Ross 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
A. Ross 9-1 0.0 0
C. Lasater 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
C. Lasater 8-3 0.0 0
Z. Gilbert 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
Z. Gilbert 7-1 0.0 0
C. Brice 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
C. Brice 4-3 0.0 0
T. Young 32 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
T. Young 3-0 0.0 1
R. Mungin 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
R. Mungin 3-1 0.0 0
J. Helm 35 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 1 0.0
J. Helm 3-4 0.0 1
E. Williams 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
E. Williams 2-1 0.0 0
M. Krakue 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Krakue 2-0 0.0 0
A. McNeal 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. McNeal 1-0 0.0 0
R. Veingrad 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Veingrad 1-0 0.0 0
J. Joyner 52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
J. Joyner 1-3 0.0 0
L. McCarthy 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
L. McCarthy 1-1 0.0 0
C. Jones 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
A. Adams 30 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Adams 0-1 0.0 0
M. Bradley 95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Bradley 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
V. Rivas 44 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 3/3
V. Rivas 1/1 43 0/1 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Hayball 42 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 40.9 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 0 0
M. Hayball 7 40.9 3 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Wester 83 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 26.5 37 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 26.5 37 0
L. Wester 2 26.5 37 0
Z. Gilbert 24 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 15.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 15.0 23 0
Z. Gilbert 2 15.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Wester 83 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 8.5 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 8.5 18 0
L. Wester 4 8.5 18 0
Marshall
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Wells 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.1% 251 2 2 134.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.3% 470 4 1 161.8
G. Wells 18/31 251 2 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Knox 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
25 101 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 223 2
B. Knox 25 101 0 17
S. Evans 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 65 1
S. Evans 5 33 0 24
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
C. Gammage 7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
12 6 79 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
C. Gammage 12 6 79 0 46
A. Henry 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 5 75 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 75 1
A. Henry 8 5 75 1 41
B. Knox 20 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 55 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 55 1
B. Knox 2 2 55 1 58
X. Gaines 11 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 117 1
X. Gaines 5 3 22 0 12
T. Keaton 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 69 1
T. Keaton 2 2 20 0 13
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Drayton 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 1 0.0
B. Drayton 7-1 0.0 1
T. Beckett 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-5 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-5 0 0.5
T. Beckett 7-5 0.5 0
J. Bowers 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
J. Bowers 7-2 0.0 0
K. Cumberlander 32 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
K. Cumberlander 4-0 1.0 0
D. Hodge 2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
D. Hodge 4-2 1.0 0
E. Neal 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
E. Neal 3-3 0.0 0
R. Croom 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
R. Croom 3-0 1.0 0
J. Edwards 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
J. Edwards 3-3 0.0 0
J. McClain-Sapp 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. McClain-Sapp 2-0 0.0 0
E. Jackson 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
E. Jackson 2-2 0.0 0
E. Carpenter 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Carpenter 2-0 0.0 0
D. Pitts 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Pitts 2-0 0.0 0
A. Beauplan 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
A. Beauplan 1-2 0.0 0
S. Burton 0 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Burton 1-1 0.0 0
I. Bush 59 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
I. Bush 1-0 1.0 0
S. Gilmore 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Gilmore 1-2 0.5 0
E. Alston 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Alston 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Ciucci 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/2 10/10
S. Ciucci 2/3 35 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. LeFevre 43 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 40.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 0 0
R. LeFevre 4 40.5 1 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Evans 5 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 34 0
S. Evans 1 15.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:13 FAU 4 4:16 8 27 Punt
5:40 FAU 35 0:56 3 2 Punt
2:05 FAU 40 1:32 5 17
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:03 FAU 35 5:53 14 80 TD
3:05 FAU 25 0:20 2 -4 INT
1:08 FAU 26 0:32 4 0 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FAU 23 6:44 13 52 FG
6:24 FAU 13 0:38 3 3 Punt
3:13 FAU 39 2:51 4 -13 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:53 FAU 20 2:13 5 21 Punt
6:50 MRSHL 45 3:02 8 28 Downs
6:50 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MRSHL 25 2:39 8 31 Punt
7:48 MRSHL 21 2:08 6 49 TD
4:43 MRSHL 12 2:27 6 18 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:14 MRSHL 18 1:05 3 17 INT
5:10 MRSHL 25 1:52 3 9 Punt
2:40 MRSHL 21 1:26 5 53 FG Miss
0:29 MRSHL 44 0:24 5 -24 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:12 MRSHL 19 1:48 5 81 TD
5:38 FAU 47 2:20 6 29 FG
0:13 MRSHL 35 0:00 11 60 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:33 MRSHL 15 1:32 3 3 Punt
3:42 MRSHL 17 2:57 6 40 Game
3:42 0:00 0 0

MRSHL Thundering Herd  - Punt (8 plays, 31 yards, 2:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to MSH End Zone. touchback.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25
(15:00 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 2-A.Henry. 2-A.Henry to MSH 34 for 9 yards (24-Z.Gilbert13-L.McCarthy).
+7 YD
2 & 1 - MRSHL 34
(14:33 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 7-C.Gammage. 7-C.Gammage to MSH 41 for 7 yards (35-J.Helm24-Z.Gilbert).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 41
(14:04 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Henry.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MRSHL 41
(13:59 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 41 for no gain (25-C.Lasater).
+15 YD
3 & 10 - MRSHL 41
(13:21 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 2-A.Henry. 2-A.Henry to FAU 44 for 15 yards (20-R.Mungin).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 44
(12:57 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 11-X.Gaines. 11-X.Gaines to FAU 44 for no gain (32-T.Young).
No Gain
2 & 10 - MRSHL 44
(12:28 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Gammage.
No Gain
3 & 10 - MRSHL 44
(12:26 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 11-X.Gaines.
Punt
4 & 10 - MRSHL 44
(12:21 - 1st) 43-R.LeFevre punts 39 yards from FAU 44. 83-L.Wester to FAU 4 for -1 yard (24-E.Neal).

FAU Owls  - Punt (8 plays, 27 yards, 4:16 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 4
(12:13 - 1st) 3-L.McCammon to FAU 6 for 2 yards (2-D.Hodge).
+9 YD
2 & 8 - FAU 6
(11:40 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti complete to 81-J.Merrell. 81-J.Merrell to FAU 15 for 9 yards (8-B.Drayton).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 15
(11:22 - 1st) 3-L.McCammon to FAU 15 for no gain (99-J.Edwards).
+3 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 15
(10:46 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti complete to 83-L.Wester. 83-L.Wester to FAU 18 for 3 yards (2-D.Hodge).
+12 YD
3 & 7 - FAU 18
(10:06 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti complete to 1-W.Wright. 1-W.Wright to FAU 30 for 12 yards (10-J.Bowers).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 30
(9:35 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 28-J.Charles.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 30
(9:28 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti complete to 1-W.Wright. 1-W.Wright to FAU 35 for 5 yards (10-J.Bowers).
-4 YD
3 & 5 - FAU 35
(8:41 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti to FAU 31 for -4 yards (4-T.Beckett).
Punt
4 & 9 - FAU 31
(7:57 - 1st) 42-M.Hayball punts 48 yards from FAU 31 to MSH 21 fair catch by 9-T.Keaton.

MRSHL Thundering Herd  - TD (6 plays, 49 yards, 2:08 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 21
(7:48 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 24 for 3 yards (5-A.Ross).
-3 YD
2 & 7 - MRSHL 24
(7:13 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 20-B.Knox. 20-B.Knox to MSH 21 for -3 yards (25-C.Lasater).
Penalty
3 & 10 - MRSHL 21
(6:38 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Keaton. Penalty on MSH 29-D.Smith Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MSH 21. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 36
(6:32 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 42 for 6 yards (13-L.McCarthy).
No Gain
2 & 4 - MRSHL 42
(5:58 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Gammage.
+58 YD
3 & 4 - MRSHL 42
(5:52 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 20-B.Knox. 20-B.Knox runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:40 - 1st) 96-S.Ciucci extra point is good.

FAU Owls  - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:40 - 1st) 35-C.Shirkey kicks 48 yards from MSH 35 out of bounds at the FAU 17.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 35
(5:40 - 1st) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 37 for 2 yards (8-B.Drayton).
No Gain
2 & 8 - FAU 37
(5:02 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Adams.
No Gain
3 & 8 - FAU 37
(4:55 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 20-M.Davidson.
Punt
4 & 8 - FAU 37
(4:44 - 1st) 42-M.Hayball punts 51 yards from FAU 37 to MSH 12 fair catch by 9-T.Keaton.

MRSHL Thundering Herd  - Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 2:27 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 12
(4:43 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 20 for 8 yards (5-A.Ross).
+6 YD
2 & 2 - MRSHL 20
(4:13 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 26 for 6 yards (5-A.Ross).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 26
(3:46 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Henry.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 26
(3:39 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 33 for 7 yards (25-C.Lasater).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - MRSHL 33
(3:04 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 35 for 2 yards (54-M.Krakue19-C.Brice).
Penalty
4 & 1 - MRSHL 35
(2:16 - 1st) Penalty on MSH 24-E.Neal False start 5 yards enforced at MSH 35. No Play.
Punt
4 & 6 - MRSHL 30
(2:16 - 1st) 43-R.LeFevre punts 40 yards from MSH 30. 83-L.Wester to FAU 40 for 10 yards (24-E.Neal5-S.Evans).

FAU Owls

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 40
(2:05 - 1st) 28-J.Charles to FAU 42 for 2 yards (99-J.Edwards3-S.Gilmore).
No Gain
2 & 8 - FAU 42
(1:29 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Chase.
+8 YD
3 & 8 - FAU 42
(1:22 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti complete to 8-T.Chase. 8-T.Chase to MSH 50 for 8 yards (1-D.Pitts).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 50
(1:08 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti to MSH 50 for no gain (1-D.Pitts2-D.Hodge).
+7 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 50
(0:33 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti complete to 81-J.Merrell. 81-J.Merrell to MSH 43 for 7 yards (8-B.Drayton).

MRSHL Thundering Herd

Result Play
+4 YD
3 & 3 - MRSHL 43
(15:00 - 2nd) 3-L.McCammon to MSH 39 for 4 yards (4-T.Beckett).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 39
(14:46 - 2nd) 3-L.McCammon to MSH 39 for no gain (92-R.Croom41-A.Beauplan).
Sack
2 & 10 - MRSHL 39
(14:04 - 2nd) 6-N.Tronti sacked at MSH 50 for -11 yards (32-K.Cumberlander).
+9 YD
3 & 21 - MRSHL 50
(13:16 - 2nd) 3-L.McCammon to MSH 41 for 9 yards (99-J.Edwards24-E.Neal).
Penalty
4 & 12 - MRSHL 41
(12:21 - 2nd) Team penalty on FAU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at MSH 41. No Play.
Punt
4 & 17 - MRSHL 46
(12:21 - 2nd) 42-M.Hayball punts 28 yards from MSH 46 to MSH 18 fair catch by 9-T.Keaton.

MRSHL Thundering Herd  - Interception (3 plays, 17 yards, 1:05 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 18
(12:14 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 11-X.Gaines. 11-X.Gaines to MSH 28 for 10 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 28
(11:43 - 2nd) 5-S.Evans to MSH 29 for 1 yard (49-C.Jones25-C.Lasater).
Int
2 & 9 - MRSHL 29
(11:09 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Henry INTERCEPTED by 35-J.Helm at FAU 35. 35-J.Helm to FAU 35 for no gain.

FAU Owls  - TD (14 plays, 80 yards, 5:53 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 35
(11:03 - 2nd) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 37 for 2 yards (4-T.Beckett).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - FAU 37
(10:27 - 2nd) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 39 for 2 yards (90-E.Carpenter0-S.Burton).
+10 YD
3 & 6 - FAU 39
(9:41 - 2nd) 6-N.Tronti complete to 8-T.Chase. 8-T.Chase to FAU 49 for 10 yards (10-J.Bowers).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 49
(9:10 - 2nd) 6-N.Tronti complete to 8-T.Chase. 8-T.Chase to MSH 45 for 6 yards (10-J.Bowers).
No Gain
2 & 4 - FAU 45
(8:32 - 2nd) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Chase.
+4 YD
3 & 4 - FAU 45
(8:26 - 2nd) 6-N.Tronti complete to 3-L.McCammon. 3-L.McCammon to MSH 41 for 4 yards (4-T.Beckett24-E.Neal).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 41
(8:03 - 2nd) 3-L.McCammon to MSH 39 for 2 yards (24-E.Neal4-T.Beckett).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - FAU 39
(7:14 - 2nd) 3-L.McCammon to MSH 37 for 2 yards (32-K.Cumberlander2-D.Hodge).
Penalty
3 & 6 - FAU 37
(6:33 - 2nd) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Adams. Penalty on MSH 7-J.McClain-Sapp Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MSH 37. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 22
(6:27 - 2nd) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Chase.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 22
(6:22 - 2nd) 20-M.Davidson to MSH 14 for 8 yards (7-J.McClain-Sapp24-E.Neal).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - FAU 14
(5:55 - 2nd) 28-J.Charles to MSH 11 for 3 yards (7-J.McClain-Sapp).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 11
(5:16 - 2nd) 20-M.Davidson runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
Missed PAT
(5:10 - 2nd) 44-V.Rivas extra point is no good. blocked by 52-E.Driskell.
Penalty
1 & 10 - FAU 35
(5:10 - 2nd) Penalty on MSH 1-D.Pitts Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at FAU 35. No Play.

MRSHL Thundering Herd  - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:10 - 2nd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 50 yards from FAU 50 to MSH End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25
(5:10 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 28 for 3 yards (5-A.Ross25-C.Lasater).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - MRSHL 28
(4:39 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 31 for 3 yards (25-C.Lasater95-M.Bradley).
+3 YD
3 & 4 - MRSHL 31
(4:02 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 34 for 3 yards (5-A.Ross).
Punt
4 & 1 - MRSHL 34
(3:18 - 2nd) 43-R.LeFevre punts 38 yards from MSH 34. 83-L.Wester to FAU 35 for 7 yards (46-A.Evans). Penalty on FAU 31-D.Toombs Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at FAU 35.

FAU Owls  - Interception (2 plays, -4 yards, 0:20 poss)

Result Play
+35 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 25
(3:05 - 2nd) 20-M.Davidson to MSH 40 for 35 yards.
Int
1 & 10 - FAU 40
(2:45 - 2nd) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 47-L.Peterson INTERCEPTED by 8-B.Drayton at MSH 21. 8-B.Drayton to MSH 21 for no gain.

MRSHL Thundering Herd  - Missed FG (5 plays, 53 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 21
(2:40 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 9-T.Keaton. 9-T.Keaton to MSH 28 for 7 yards (25-C.Lasater).
+46 YD
2 & 3 - MRSHL 28
(2:11 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 7-C.Gammage. 7-C.Gammage to FAU 26 for 46 yards (20-R.Mungin).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 26
(1:58 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to FAU 26 for no gain (58-E.Williams).
No Gain
2 & 10 - MRSHL 26
(1:23 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 11-X.Gaines.
No Gain
3 & 10 - MRSHL 26
(1:18 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Gammage.
No Good
4 & 10 - MRSHL 26
(1:14 - 2nd) 96-S.Ciucci 44 yards Field Goal is No Good.

FAU Owls  - Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 0:32 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 26
(1:08 - 2nd) 3-L.McCammon to FAU 36 for 10 yards (3-S.Gilmore8-B.Drayton).
Sack
1 & 10 - FAU 36
(0:54 - 2nd) 6-N.Tronti sacked at FAU 22 for -14 yards. Penalty on FAU 6-N.Tronti Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at FAU 22. (2-D.Hodge).
+3 YD
2 & 24 - FAU 22
(0:47 - 2nd) 3-L.McCammon to FAU 25 for 3 yards (4-T.Beckett21-E.Jackson).
+1 YD
3 & 21 - FAU 25
(0:40 - 2nd) 3-L.McCammon to FAU 26 for 1 yard (32-K.Cumberlander99-J.Edwards).
Punt
4 & 20 - FAU 26
(0:36 - 2nd) 42-M.Hayball punts 45 yards from FAU 26 to MSH 29 fair catch by 9-T.Keaton. Penalty on FAU 7-J.McKithen Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at MSH 29.

MRSHL Thundering Herd  - Halftime (5 plays, -24 yards, 0:24 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 44
(0:29 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 9-T.Keaton. 9-T.Keaton to FAU 43 for 13 yards (5-A.Ross35-J.Helm).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 43
(0:18 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 7-C.Gammage. 7-C.Gammage to FAU 39 for 4 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - MRSHL 39
(0:14 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 7-C.Gammage. 7-C.Gammage to FAU 34 for 5 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
No Gain
3 & 1 - MRSHL 34
(0:10 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Gammage.
Int
4 & 1 - MRSHL 34
(0:05 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 32-T.Young at FAU 34. 32-T.Young touchback.

FAU Owls  - FG (13 plays, 52 yards, 6:44 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 35-C.Shirkey kicks 65 yards from MSH 35. 24-Z.Gilbert to FAU 23 for 23 yards (8-B.Drayton).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 23
(14:55 - 3rd) 28-J.Charles to FAU 28 for 5 yards (32-K.Cumberlander).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - FAU 28
(14:23 - 3rd) 83-L.Wester to FAU 34 for 6 yards (8-B.Drayton4-T.Beckett).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 34
(14:07 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti complete to 8-T.Chase. 8-T.Chase to MSH 44 for 22 yards (10-J.Bowers).
Penalty
1 & 10 - FAU 44
(13:55 - 3rd) 28-J.Charles to MSH 40 for 4 yards (32-K.Cumberlander). Penalty on FAU 53-D.Noel Holding 10 yards enforced at MSH 44. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 20 - FAU 46
(13:30 - 3rd) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 48 for 2 yards (92-R.Croom99-J.Edwards).
Sack
2 & 18 - FAU 48
(12:52 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti sacked at FAU 39 for -9 yards (3-S.Gilmore4-T.Beckett).
Penalty
3 & 27 - FAU 39
(12:06 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 20-M.Davidson. Penalty on MSH 92-R.Croom Holding 10 yards enforced at FAU 39. No Play.
Penalty
3 & 17 - FAU 49
(12:02 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti sacked at FAU 41 for -8 yards. Penalty on MSH 2-D.Hodge Offside 5 yards enforced at FAU 49. No Play. (37-Z.Porter).
+7 YD
3 & 12 - FAU 46
(11:35 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti complete to 20-M.Davidson. 20-M.Davidson to MSH 39 for 7 yards.
+11 YD
4 & 5 - FAU 39
(10:51 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti complete to 83-L.Wester. 83-L.Wester to MSH 28 for 11 yards (8-B.Drayton).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 28
(10:27 - 3rd) 21-K.Dean to MSH 25 for 3 yards (21-E.Jackson).
-5 YD
2 & 7 - FAU 25
(9:43 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti to MSH 30 for -5 yards (90-E.Carpenter4-T.Beckett).
+5 YD
3 & 12 - FAU 30
(8:57 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti complete to 3-L.McCammon. 3-L.McCammon to MSH 25 for 5 yards (4-T.Beckett10-J.Bowers).
Field Goal
4 & 7 - FAU 25
(8:16 - 3rd) 44-V.Rivas 43 yards Field Goal is Good.

MRSHL Thundering Herd  - TD (5 plays, 81 yards, 1:48 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:12 - 3rd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 61 yards from FAU 35. 5-S.Evans to MSH 19 for 15 yards (5-A.Ross).
Penalty
1 & 10 - MRSHL 19
(8:06 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Gammage. Penalty on FAU 32-T.Young Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MSH 19. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 34
(8:01 - 3rd) 5-S.Evans to MSH 37 for 3 yards (94-R.Veingrad52-J.Joyner).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - MRSHL 37
(7:25 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells complete to 2-A.Henry. 2-A.Henry to MSH 42 for 5 yards (32-T.Young).
+17 YD
3 & 2 - MRSHL 42
(7:10 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to FAU 41 for 17 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
+41 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 41
(6:40 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells complete to 2-A.Henry. 2-A.Henry runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:24 - 3rd) 96-S.Ciucci extra point is good.

FAU Owls  - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:24 - 3rd) 35-C.Shirkey kicks 59 yards from MSH 35. 24-Z.Gilbert to FAU 13 for 7 yards (10-J.Bowers21-E.Jackson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 13
(6:15 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti incomplete.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 13
(6:07 - 3rd) 3-L.McCammon to FAU 16 for 3 yards (21-E.Jackson99-J.Edwards).
No Gain
3 & 7 - FAU 16
(5:51 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Chase.
Punt
4 & 7 - FAU 16
(5:46 - 3rd) 42-M.Hayball punts 31 yards from FAU 16 out of bounds at the FAU 47.

MRSHL Thundering Herd  - FG (6 plays, 29 yards, 2:20 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 47
(5:38 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells complete to 7-C.Gammage. 7-C.Gammage to FAU 35 for 12 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 35
(4:59 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to FAU 33 for 2 yards (5-A.Ross35-J.Helm). Penalty on FAU 5-A.Ross Pass interference 15 yards enforced at FAU 33.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 18
(4:33 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to FAU 13 for 5 yards (35-J.Helm). Penalty on MSH 50-W.Ulmer Holding 10 yards enforced at FAU 13.
+5 YD
1 & 15 - MRSHL 23
(4:07 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to FAU 18 for 5 yards (19-C.Brice35-J.Helm).
No Gain
2 & 10 - MRSHL 18
(3:29 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Gammage.
No Gain
3 & 10 - MRSHL 18
(3:22 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells incomplete.
Field Goal
4 & 10 - MRSHL 18
(3:18 - 3rd) 96-S.Ciucci 35 yards Field Goal is Good.

FAU Owls  - Punt (4 plays, -13 yards, 2:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:13 - 3rd) 35-C.Shirkey kicks 63 yards from MSH 35. 83-L.Wester to FAU 39 for 37 yards (35-C.Shirkey10-J.Bowers).
Penalty
1 & 10 - FAU 39
(3:05 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti complete to 47-L.Peterson. 47-L.Peterson to FAU 40 for 1 yard (8-B.Drayton). Penalty on FAU 81-J.Merrell Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at FAU 39. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 25 - FAU 24
(2:35 - 3rd) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 24 for no gain (0-S.Burton4-T.Beckett).
Sack
2 & 25 - FAU 24
(1:57 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti sacked at FAU 20 for -4 yards (92-R.Croom).
+6 YD
3 & 29 - FAU 20
(1:05 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti to FAU 26 for 6 yards (8-B.Drayton).
Punt
4 & 23 - FAU 26
(0:22 - 3rd) 42-M.Hayball punts 39 yards from FAU 26 Downed at the MSH 35.

MRSHL Thundering Herd  - FG (11 plays, 60 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 35
(0:13 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells complete to 7-C.Gammage. 7-C.Gammage to MSH 40 for 5 yards (32-T.Young30-A.Adams).
+12 YD
2 & 5 - MRSHL 40
(15:00 - 4th) 8-G.Wells complete to 11-X.Gaines. 11-X.Gaines to FAU 48 FUMBLES (14-A.McNeal). out of bounds at the FAU 48.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 48
(14:32 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to FAU 39 for 9 yards (20-R.Mungin).
Penalty
2 & 1 - MRSHL 39
(14:32 - 4th) Penalty on FAU 20-R.Mungin Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at FAU 39. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 24
(14:10 - 4th) 5-S.Evans to FAU 22 for 2 yards (54-M.Krakue).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - MRSHL 22
(13:31 - 4th) 8-G.Wells complete to 2-A.Henry. 2-A.Henry to FAU 17 for 5 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
Penalty
3 & 3 - MRSHL 17
(12:40 - 4th) Penalty on MSH 50-W.Ulmer False start 5 yards enforced at FAU 17. No Play.
Penalty
3 & 8 - MRSHL 22
(12:40 - 4th) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Penalty on FAU 29-K.Smith Personal Foul 11 yards enforced at FAU 22. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 11
(12:35 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to FAU 8 for 3 yards (19-C.Brice58-E.Williams).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - MRSHL 8
(12:15 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to FAU 4 for 4 yards (5-A.Ross19-C.Brice).
-1 YD
3 & 3 - MRSHL 4
(11:35 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to FAU 5 for -1 yard (19-C.Brice5-A.Ross).
Field Goal
4 & 4 - MRSHL 5
(10:57 - 4th) 96-S.Ciucci 22 yards Field Goal is Good.

FAU Owls  - Punt (5 plays, 21 yards, 2:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:53 - 4th) 35-C.Shirkey kicks 61 yards from MSH 35. 83-L.Wester to FAU 20 for 16 yards (41-A.Beauplan39-K.Coston).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 20
(10:44 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti complete to 81-J.Merrell. 81-J.Merrell to FAU 29 for 9 yards (41-A.Beauplan).
+11 YD
2 & 1 - FAU 29
(10:27 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti complete to 81-J.Merrell. 81-J.Merrell to FAU 40 for 11 yards (10-J.Bowers).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 40
(10:04 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 13-A.Young.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 40
(10:00 - 4th) 28-J.Charles to FAU 43 for 3 yards (4-T.Beckett10-J.Bowers).
-2 YD
3 & 7 - FAU 43
(9:21 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti complete to 83-L.Wester. 83-L.Wester to FAU 41 for -2 yards (2-D.Hodge41-A.Beauplan).
Punt
4 & 9 - FAU 41
(8:40 - 4th) 42-M.Hayball punts 44 yards from FAU 41 to MSH 15 fair catch by 9-T.Keaton.

MRSHL Thundering Herd  - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:32 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 15
(8:33 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to MSH 17 for 2 yards (52-J.Joyner25-C.Lasater).
No Gain
2 & 8 - MRSHL 17
(7:55 - 4th) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Gammage.
+1 YD
3 & 8 - MRSHL 17
(7:49 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to MSH 18 for 1 yard (58-E.Williams52-J.Joyner).
Punt
4 & 7 - MRSHL 18
(7:01 - 4th) 43-R.LeFevre punts 45 yards from MSH 18. 83-L.Wester to MSH 45 for 18 yards (19-S.Scarcelle).

FAU Owls  - Downs (8 plays, 28 yards, 3:02 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 45
(6:50 - 4th) 10-W.Taggart to MSH 34 for 11 yards (24-E.Neal).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 34
(6:30 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti to MSH 31 for 3 yards (8-B.Drayton).
No Gain
2 & 7 - FAU 31
(5:55 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Adams.
+9 YD
3 & 7 - FAU 31
(5:50 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti complete to 84-B.Alexander. 84-B.Alexander to MSH 22 for 9 yards (10-J.Bowers21-E.Jackson).
Sack
1 & 10 - FAU 22
(5:18 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti sacked at MSH 28 for -6 yards (59-I.Bush).
+12 YD
2 & 16 - FAU 28
(4:40 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti complete to 81-J.Merrell. 81-J.Merrell to MSH 16 for 12 yards.
-1 YD
3 & 4 - FAU 16
(4:04 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti to MSH 17 for -1 yard (24-E.Neal58-E.Alston).
No Gain
4 & 5 - FAU 17
(3:48 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Alexander.

MRSHL Thundering Herd  - End of Game (6 plays, 40 yards, 2:57 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 17
(3:42 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to MSH 22 for 5 yards (25-C.Lasater19-C.Brice).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - MRSHL 22
(3:00 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to MSH 25 for 3 yards (25-C.Lasater35-J.Helm).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - MRSHL 25
(2:12 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to MSH 28 for 3 yards (35-J.Helm52-J.Joyner).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 28
(1:39 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to MSH 30 for 2 yards (5-A.Ross).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - MRSHL 30
(1:34 - 4th) 5-S.Evans to MSH 33 for 3 yards (25-C.Lasater20-R.Mungin).
+24 YD
3 & 5 - MRSHL 33
(0:45 - 4th) 5-S.Evans to FAU 43 for 24 yards (19-C.Brice).
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores