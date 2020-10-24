Drive Chart
|
|
|AUBURN
|MISS
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
|
B. Nix
10 QB
238 PaYds, PaTD, 52 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
M. Corral
2 QB
154 PaYds, PaTD, 2 INTs, 88 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
Touchdown 13:51
2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
75
yds
02:07
pos
7
6
Touchdown 1:21
10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
80
yds
01:14
pos
33
28
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|25
|Rushing
|17
|16
|Passing
|9
|8
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|11-16
|10-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|462
|444
|Total Plays
|77
|79
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|224
|283
|Rush Attempts
|47
|51
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|5.5
|Yards Passing
|238
|161
|Comp. - Att.
|23-30
|17-28
|Yards Per Pass
|7.2
|5.4
|Penalties - Yards
|3-35
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Rushing TDs
|4
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-41.8
|3-48.0
|Return Yards
|47
|-7
|Punts - Returns
|1-7
|1--7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-40
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|238
|PASS YDS
|161
|
|
|224
|RUSH YDS
|283
|
|
|462
|TOTAL YDS
|444
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|23/30
|238
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Bigsby 4 RB
|T. Bigsby
|24
|129
|2
|19
|
S. Shivers 8 RB
|S. Shivers
|11
|60
|1
|14
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|10
|52
|1
|12
|
D. Williams 3 RB
|D. Williams
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Williams 18 WR
|S. Williams
|10
|8
|134
|1
|42
|
A. Schwartz 1 WR
|A. Schwartz
|10
|7
|59
|0
|27
|
E. Stove 12 WR
|E. Stove
|5
|5
|22
|0
|13
|
J. Shenker 47 TE
|J. Shenker
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
Z. Capers 80 WR
|Z. Capers
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Hudson 5 WR
|K. Hudson
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
O. Pappoe 0 LB
|O. Pappoe
|12-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sherwood 20 DB
|J. Sherwood
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Monday 21 DB
|S. Monday
|9-1
|1.0
|0
|
Z. McClain 9 LB
|Z. McClain
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Peters 15 DB
|J. Peters
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
C. Tutt 6 DB
|C. Tutt
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. McCreary 23 DB
|R. McCreary
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
L. Tennison 13 DB
|L. Tennison
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Butler 49 DT
|D. Butler
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wooden 25 LB
|C. Wooden
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bryant 1 DE
|B. Bryant
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Newkirk 44 DT
|D. Newkirk
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Newton 25 WR
|C. Newton
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Walker 3 DE
|Z. Walker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Truesdell 94 DT
|T. Truesdell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Loy 14 QB
|G. Loy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Carlson 26 K
|A. Carlson
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Chapman 91 P
|O. Chapman
|4
|41.8
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Bigsby 4 RB
|T. Bigsby
|3
|23.0
|30
|0
|
L. Tennison 13 DB
|L. Tennison
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Stove 12 WR
|E. Stove
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Corral 2 QB
|M. Corral
|16/27
|154
|1
|2
|
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|1/1
|7
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Corral 2 QB
|M. Corral
|10
|88
|2
|24
|
S. Conner 24 RB
|S. Conner
|13
|75
|0
|19
|
J. Ealy 9 RB
|J. Ealy
|17
|74
|1
|14
|
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|8
|48
|0
|37
|
E. Moore 8 WR
|E. Moore
|2
|2
|0
|5
|
L. Logan 92 K
|L. Logan
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Yeboah 84 TE
|K. Yeboah
|7
|4
|83
|0
|60
|
D. Drummond 11 WR
|D. Drummond
|3
|3
|27
|0
|10
|
J. Mingo 1 WR
|J. Mingo
|5
|2
|18
|0
|15
|
E. Moore 8 WR
|E. Moore
|7
|5
|16
|1
|6
|
J. Ealy 9 RB
|J. Ealy
|2
|2
|12
|0
|10
|
B. Sanders 13 WR
|B. Sanders
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Smith 20 DB
|K. Smith
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Finley 21 DB
|A. Finley
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Williams 13 LB
|S. Williams
|8-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Jones 32 LB
|J. Jones
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jordan 2 DB
|J. Jordan
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Henry 0 LB
|L. Henry
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Haynes 5 DB
|J. Haynes
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Richardson 19 DB
|J. Richardson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sanogo 46 LB
|M. Sanogo
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Knight 4 RB
|T. Knight
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 33 LB
|C. Johnson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Robinson 95 LB
|T. Robinson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Bivens 94 DL
|Q. Bivens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gill 14 LB
|D. Gill
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Anderson 89 DL
|R. Anderson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Battle 6 WR
|M. Battle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Baker 30 LB
|Z. Baker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. David 93 DT
|S. David
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Northern 91 DT
|H. Northern
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Logan 92 K
|L. Logan
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Brown 96 P
|M. Brown
|3
|48.0
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Parrish Jr. 25 RB
|H. Parrish Jr.
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|
J. Ealy 9 RB
|J. Ealy
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Moore 8 WR
|E. Moore
|1
|-7.0
|-7
|0
MISS
Rebels
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(15:00 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 23 for -2 yards (6-C.Tutt25-C.Newton).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - MISS 23(14:41 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 1-J.Mingo. 1-J.Mingo to MIS 26 for 3 yards (21-S.Monday6-C.Tutt).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MISS 26(14:18 - 1st) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Yeboah.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - MISS 26(14:11 - 1st) 96-M.Brown punts 44 yards from MIS 26 to AUB 30 fair catch by 12-E.Stove.
AUBURN
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 30(14:04 - 1st) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 26 for -4 yards (13-S.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 14 - AUBURN 26(13:44 - 1st) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 31 for 5 yards (32-J.Jones).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - AUBURN 31(13:09 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Schwartz.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - AUBURN 31(13:00 - 1st) 91-O.Chapman punts 41 yards from AUB 31 Downed at the MIS 28.
MISS
Rebels
- Interception (11 plays, -23 yards, 4:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 28(12:48 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 42 for 14 yards (15-J.Peters14-G.Loy).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 42(12:28 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 37 for -5 yards (25-C.Newton).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 15 - MISS 37(12:03 - 1st) 2-M.Corral to AUB 39 for 24 yards (21-S.Monday).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 39(11:45 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to AUB 36 for 3 yards (21-S.Monday).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - MISS 36(11:16 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to AUB 31 for 5 yards (20-J.Sherwood).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - MISS 31(10:37 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to AUB 28 for 3 yards (9-Z.McClain).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 28(10:08 - 1st) 24-S.Conner to AUB 25 for 3 yards (0-O.Pappoe).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 7 - MISS 25(9:33 - 1st) 24-S.Conner to AUB 6 for 19 yards (15-J.Peters).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 6 - MISS 6(9:15 - 1st) 24-S.Conner to AUB 5 for 1 yard (13-L.Tennison).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - MISS 5(8:54 - 1st) 24-S.Conner to AUB 4 for 1 yard (15-J.Peters25-C.Newton).
|Int
|
3 & 4 - MISS 4(8:19 - 1st) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore INTERCEPTED by 23-R.McCreary at AUB End Zone. 23-R.McCreary to AUB 5 for 5 yards (13-B.Sanders).
AUBURN
Tigers
- TD (14 plays, 95 yards, 5:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 5(8:10 - 1st) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 17 for 12 yards (0-L.Henry).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 17(7:43 - 1st) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 31 for 14 yards (2-J.Jordan13-S.Williams).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 31(7:21 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz to AUB 38 for 7 yards (21-A.Finley2-J.Jordan).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - AUBURN 38(6:48 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz to AUB 37 for -1 yard (2-J.Jordan).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 4 - AUBURN 37(6:10 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to MIS 50 for 13 yards (20-K.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 50(5:48 - 1st) 10-B.Nix to MIS 45 for 5 yards (32-J.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - AUBURN 45(5:24 - 1st) 4-T.Bigsby to MIS 41 for 4 yards (13-S.Williams89-R.Anderson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - AUBURN 41(5:05 - 1st) 4-T.Bigsby to MIS 39 for 2 yards (13-S.Williams).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 39(4:44 - 1st) 4-T.Bigsby to MIS 31 for 8 yards (21-A.Finley).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 2 - AUBURN 31(4:17 - 1st) 8-S.Shivers to MIS 19 for 12 yards (21-A.Finley).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 19(3:55 - 1st) 10-B.Nix to MIS 10 for 9 yards (0-L.Henry).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - AUBURN 10(3:26 - 1st) 8-S.Shivers to MIS 9 for 1 yard (46-M.Sanogo14-D.Gill).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 9 - AUBURN 9(2:55 - 1st) 10-B.Nix to MIS 4 for 5 yards (5-J.Haynes).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - AUBURN 4(2:22 - 1st) 4-T.Bigsby runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:17 - 1st) 26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
MISS
Rebels
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:17 - 1st) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(2:17 - 1st) 24-S.Conner to MIS 24 for -1 yard (94-T.Truesdell).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - MISS 24(1:46 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 84-K.Yeboah. 84-K.Yeboah to MIS 31 for 7 yards (6-C.Tutt).
|+37 YD
|
3 & 4 - MISS 31(1:13 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee to AUB 32 for 37 yards (13-L.Tennison).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 32(0:49 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee to AUB 29 for 3 yards (0-O.Pappoe).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - MISS 29(0:27 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to AUB 21 for 8 yards (20-J.Sherwood).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 21(0:10 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee to AUB 20 for 1 yard (3-Z.Walker).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - MISS 20(15:00 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 9-J.Ealy. 9-J.Ealy to AUB 10 for 10 yards (1-B.Bryant).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 10(14:45 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to AUB 7 for 3 yards (21-S.Monday).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - MISS 7(14:25 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee to AUB 6 for 1 yard (20-J.Sherwood).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - MISS 6(13:51 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:46 - 2nd) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
AUBURN
Tigers
- TD (10 plays, 79 yards, 4:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:46 - 2nd) 92-L.Logan kicks 59 yards from MIS 35. 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 21 for 15 yards (20-K.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 21(13:39 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz to AUB 26 for 5 yards (21-A.Finley).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 5 - AUBURN 26(12:57 - 2nd) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 40 for 14 yards (5-J.Haynes).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 40(12:26 - 2nd) 8-S.Shivers to MIS 48 for 12 yards (20-K.Smith).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 48(12:15 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to MIS 39 for 9 yards (21-A.Finley).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 1 - AUBURN 39(12:01 - 2nd) 4-T.Bigsby to MIS 42 for -3 yards (94-Q.Bivens93-S.David).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 4 - AUBURN 42(11:48 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to MIS 21 for 21 yards (20-K.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 21(10:58 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to MIS 20 for 1 yard (32-J.Jones).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - AUBURN 20(10:26 - 2nd) 4-T.Bigsby to MIS 14 for 6 yards (32-J.Jones).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 3 - AUBURN 14(9:46 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix to MIS 4 for 10 yards (2-J.Jordan).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - AUBURN 4(9:16 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:11 - 2nd) 26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
MISS
Rebels
- TD (17 plays, 78 yards, 5:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:11 - 2nd) 26-A.Carlson kicks 58 yards from AUB 35. 25-H.Parrish to MIS 22 for 15 yards (13-L.Tennison).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 22(9:06 - 2nd) 8-E.Moore to MIS 19 for -3 yards (49-D.Butler).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 13 - MISS 19(8:35 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 27 for 8 yards (21-S.Monday15-J.Peters).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - MISS 27(8:00 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 11-D.Drummond. 11-D.Drummond to MIS 37 for 10 yards (23-R.McCreary).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 37(7:41 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 13-B.Sanders. 13-B.Sanders to MIS 42 for 5 yards (6-C.Tutt).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - MISS 42(7:20 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 43 for 1 yard (0-O.Pappoe).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - MISS 43(7:00 - 2nd) 24-S.Conner to AUB 50 for 7 yards (9-Z.McClain0-O.Pappoe).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 50(6:34 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to AUB 48 for 2 yards (13-L.Tennison).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - MISS 48(6:10 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to AUB 45 for 3 yards (0-O.Pappoe).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MISS 45(5:46 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Mingo.
|+6 YD
|
4 & 5 - MISS 45(5:40 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to AUB 39 for 6 yards (6-C.Tutt).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISS 39(5:22 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Sanders. Penalty on AUB 14-N.Pritchett Pass interference 15 yards enforced at AUB 39. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 24(5:15 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 11-D.Drummond. 11-D.Drummond to AUB 17 for 7 yards (0-O.Pappoe).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - MISS 17(4:58 - 2nd) 24-S.Conner to AUB 15 for 2 yards (20-J.Sherwood).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MISS 15(4:39 - 2nd) 24-S.Conner to AUB 14 for 1 yard (25-C.Wooden9-Z.McClain).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 14(4:17 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to AUB 10 for 4 yards (0-O.Pappoe).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - MISS 10(3:56 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to AUB 5 for 5 yards (20-J.Sherwood).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - MISS 5(3:41 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:35 - 2nd) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
AUBURN
Tigers
- Punt (9 plays, 25 yards, 2:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:35 - 2nd) 92-L.Logan kicks 61 yards from MIS 35. 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 28 for 24 yards (36-A.Cistrunk13-S.Williams).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 28(3:28 - 2nd) 3-D.Williams to AUB 36 for 8 yards (20-K.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - AUBURN 36(2:58 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 5-K.Hudson. 5-K.Hudson to AUB 37 for 1 yard (20-K.Smith32-J.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - AUBURN 37(2:37 - 2nd) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 40 for 3 yards (20-K.Smith91-H.Northern).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 40(2:11 - 2nd) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 40 for no gain (13-S.Williams).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 40(1:36 - 2nd) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 46 for 6 yards (4-T.Knight32-J.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - AUBURN 46(1:30 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz to MIS 50 for 4 yards (32-J.Jones46-M.Sanogo).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 50(1:05 - 2nd) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 48 for -2 yards (13-S.Williams).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 12 - AUBURN 48(0:56 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix to MIS 44 for 8 yards (32-J.Jones).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - AUBURN 44(0:50 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix sacked at MIS 47 for -3 yards (33-C.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - AUBURN 47(0:42 - 2nd) 91-O.Chapman punts 37 yards from MIS 47 out of bounds at the MIS 10.
AUBURN
Tigers
- Downs (8 plays, 5 yards, 3:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 92-L.Logan kicks 65 yards from MIS 35. 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 30 for 30 yards. Penalty on AUB 21-S.Monday Holding 10 yards enforced at AUB 30.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 20(14:48 - 3rd) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 23 for 3 yards (21-A.Finley46-M.Sanogo).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - AUBURN 23(14:20 - 3rd) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 33 for 10 yards (19-J.Richardson32-J.Jones).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 33(14:00 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz to AUB 41 for 8 yards (21-A.Finley).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - AUBURN 41(13:46 - 3rd) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 49 for 8 yards (13-S.Williams20-K.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 49(13:00 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to AUB 49 for no gain (20-K.Smith91-H.Northern).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 49(12:30 - 3rd) 4-T.Bigsby to MIS 50 for 1 yard (95-T.Robinson5-J.Haynes).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - AUBURN 50(11:40 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 80-Z.Capers.
|-25 YD
|
4 & 9 - AUBURN 50(11:34 - 3rd) to AUB 25 for -25 yards (4-T.Knight).
MISS
Rebels
- Downs (4 plays, 1 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(11:28 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee to AUB 24 for 1 yard (21-S.Monday).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - MISS 24(11:04 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to AUB 22 for 2 yards (0-O.Pappoe44-D.Newkirk).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 7 - MISS 22(10:35 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee to AUB 20 for 2 yards (44-D.Newkirk).
|-4 YD
|
4 & 5 - MISS 20(9:54 - 3rd) 92-L.Logan to AUB 24 for -4 yards (23-R.McCreary).
AUBURN
Tigers
- Fumble (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 24(9:49 - 3rd) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 26 for 2 yards (0-L.Henry).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - AUBURN 26(9:23 - 3rd) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 27 for 1 yard (46-M.Sanogo).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - AUBURN 27(8:41 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix to AUB 33 for 6 yards (32-J.Jones).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - AUBURN 33(7:54 - 3rd) 91-O.Chapman punts 49 yards from AUB 33. 8-E.Moore to MIS 18 FUMBLES. 8-E.Moore to MIS 11 for no gain.
MISS
Rebels
- TD (3 plays, 89 yards, 0:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 11(7:43 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner to MIS 30 for 19 yards (20-J.Sherwood).
|+60 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 30(7:25 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 84-K.Yeboah. 84-K.Yeboah to AUB 10 for 60 yards (6-C.Tutt).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 10(7:13 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:09 - 3rd) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
AUBURN
Tigers
- TD (10 plays, 88 yards, 4:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:09 - 3rd) 92-L.Logan kicks 55 yards from MIS 35. 13-L.Tennison to AUB 12 for 2 yards (4-T.Knight).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 12(7:01 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 12(6:55 - 3rd) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 18 for 6 yards (46-M.Sanogo).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - AUBURN 18(6:13 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to AUB 24 for 6 yards (20-K.Smith19-J.Richardson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 24(5:48 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to AUB 26 for 2 yards (2-J.Jordan).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - AUBURN 26(5:27 - 3rd) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 35 for 9 yards (89-R.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 35(5:01 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to AUB 35 for no gain (19-J.Richardson0-L.Henry).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 35(4:20 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 80-Z.Capers. 80-Z.Capers to AUB 42 for 7 yards (21-A.Finley0-L.Henry).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 3 - AUBURN 42(3:43 - 3rd) 4-T.Bigsby to MIS 39 for 19 yards (5-J.Haynes).
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 39(3:31 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to MIS 1 for 38 yards (19-J.Richardson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - AUBURN 1(3:03 - 3rd) 8-S.Shivers runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:57 - 3rd) 26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
MISS
Rebels
- Punt (7 plays, 12 yards, 2:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:57 - 3rd) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(2:57 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 40 for 15 yards (21-S.Monday0-O.Pappoe). Team penalty on MIS Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at MIS 25. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - MISS 20(2:38 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 24 for 4 yards (1-B.Bryant6-C.Tutt).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 11 - MISS 24(2:13 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral to MIS 34 for 10 yards (9-Z.McClain20-J.Sherwood).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MISS 34(1:57 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 35 for 1 yard (0-O.Pappoe9-Z.McClain).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 35(1:35 - 3rd) 8-E.Moore to MIS 40 for 5 yards (0-O.Pappoe).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MISS 40(1:17 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Mingo.
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - MISS 40(1:12 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral sacked at MIS 37 for -3 yards (21-S.Monday).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - MISS 37(0:30 - 3rd) 96-M.Brown punts 50 yards from MIS 37. 12-E.Stove to AUB 20 for 7 yards (13-B.Sanders0-L.Henry).
AUBURN
Tigers
- TD (11 plays, 80 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 20(0:20 - 3rd) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 24 for 4 yards (2-J.Jordan89-R.Anderson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - AUBURN 24(15:00 - 4th) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 26 for 2 yards (20-K.Smith).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 4 - AUBURN 26(14:19 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to AUB 40 for 14 yards (33-C.Johnson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 40(13:53 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz to AUB 49 for 9 yards (20-K.Smith).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - AUBURN 49(13:23 - 4th) 4-T.Bigsby to MIS 42 for 9 yards (5-J.Haynes95-T.Robinson).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 42(12:45 - 4th) 10-B.Nix to MIS 30 for 12 yards (30-Z.Baker0-L.Henry).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 30(12:14 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to MIS 33 for -3 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - AUBURN 33(11:33 - 4th) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Hudson.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 13 - AUBURN 33(11:29 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 47-J.Shenker. 47-J.Shenker to MIS 18 for 15 yards (0-L.Henry).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 18(10:57 - 4th) 4-T.Bigsby to MIS 18 for no gain (32-J.Jones13-S.Williams).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 18(10:19 - 4th) 4-T.Bigsby runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(10:12 - 4th) 96-B.Patton to MIS 2 for no gain.
MISS
Rebels
- TD (13 plays, 77 yards, 4:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:12 - 4th) 26-A.Carlson kicks 64 yards from AUB 35. 9-J.Ealy to MIS 23 for 22 yards (32-W.Steiner21-S.Monday).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 23(10:04 - 4th) 24-S.Conner to MIS 31 for 8 yards (20-J.Sherwood).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - MISS 31(9:45 - 4th) 24-S.Conner to MIS 33 for 2 yards (49-D.Butler0-O.Pappoe).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 33(9:10 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISS 33(9:01 - 4th) 2-M.Corral to MIS 40 for 7 yards (0-O.Pappoe).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - MISS 40(8:33 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 45 for 5 yards (21-S.Monday).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 45(8:13 - 4th) 2-M.Corral to AUB 50 for 5 yards (20-J.Sherwood23-R.McCreary).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 5 - MISS 50(7:49 - 4th) 9-J.Ealy to AUB 37 for 13 yards (15-J.Peters).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 37(7:08 - 4th) 9-J.Ealy to AUB 33 for 4 yards (9-Z.McClain).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - MISS 33(6:43 - 4th) 24-S.Conner to AUB 20 for 13 yards (21-S.Monday).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 20(6:23 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Yeboah.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MISS 20(6:16 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Mingo.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 10 - MISS 20(6:12 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 1-J.Mingo. 1-J.Mingo to AUB 5 for 15 yards (23-R.McCreary).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - MISS 5(5:47 - 4th) 9-J.Ealy runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:43 - 4th) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
AUBURN
Tigers
- Punt (4 plays, -10 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:43 - 4th) 92-L.Logan kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to AUB End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(5:43 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz to AUB 34 for 9 yards (21-A.Finley46-M.Sanogo). Team penalty on AUB Holding 10 yards enforced at AUB 25. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - AUBURN 15(5:26 - 4th) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 15 for no gain (14-D.Gill).
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - AUBURN 15(5:12 - 4th) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Schwartz.
|No Gain
|
3 & 20 - AUBURN 15(5:06 - 4th) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - AUBURN 15(5:02 - 4th) 91-O.Chapman punts 40 yards from AUB 15 Downed at the MIS 45.
MISS
Rebels
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 2:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 45(4:50 - 4th) 24-S.Conner to MIS 45 for no gain (9-Z.McClain).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISS 45(4:10 - 4th) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 40 for -5 yards (23-R.McCreary).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 15 - MISS 40(3:23 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 11-D.Drummond. 11-D.Drummond to AUB 50 for 10 yards (9-Z.McClain21-S.Monday).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - MISS 50(2:33 - 4th) 96-M.Brown punts 50 yards from AUB 50 to AUB End Zone. touchback.
AUBURN
Tigers
- TD (6 plays, 80 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 20(2:25 - 4th) 10-B.Nix sacked at AUB 16 for -4 yards (13-S.Williams).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 14 - AUBURN 16(1:57 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to AUB 29 for 13 yards (6-M.Battle).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - AUBURN 29(1:52 - 4th) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 31 for 2 yards (13-S.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 31(1:27 - 4th) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Schwartz.
|+27 YD
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 31(1:25 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz to MIS 42 for 27 yards (2-J.Jordan).
|+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 42(1:21 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(1:11 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to MIS End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
MISS
Rebels
- End of Game (9 plays, 15 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:11 - 4th) 26-A.Carlson kicks 40 yards from AUB 35 to MIS 25 fair catch by 9-J.Ealy.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(1:11 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISS 25(1:11 - 4th) 2-M.Corral to MIS 36 for 11 yards (25-C.Wooden).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 36(0:49 - 4th) 2-M.Corral to MIS 44 for 8 yards (20-J.Sherwood).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - MISS 44(0:29 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 84-K.Yeboah. 84-K.Yeboah to MIS 49 for 5 yards (15-J.Peters).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 49(0:26 - 4th) 2-M.Corral to AUB 40 for 11 yards (0-O.Pappoe).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 40(0:17 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Sanders.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISS 40(0:13 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 84-K.Yeboah. 84-K.Yeboah to AUB 29 for 11 yards (20-J.Sherwood).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 29(0:08 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Yeboah.
|Int
|
2 & 10 - MISS 29(0:03 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 15-J.Peters at AUB 5. 15-J.Peters to AUB 40 for 35 yards. Penalty on MIS 2-M.Corral Illegal Forward Pass declined.
