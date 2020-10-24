Drive Chart
AUBURN
MISS

Key Players
B. Nix 10 QB
238 PaYds, PaTD, 52 RuYds, RuTD
M. Corral 2 QB
154 PaYds, PaTD, 2 INTs, 88 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
1st Quarter
Touchdown 2:22
4-T.Bigsby runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
95
yds
05:53
pos
6
0
Point After TD 2:17
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 13:51
2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
75
yds
02:07
pos
7
6
Point After TD 13:46
92-L.Logan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 9:16
10-B.Nix runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
79
yds
04:35
pos
13
7
Point After TD 9:11
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 3:41
2-M.Corral runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
17
plays
63
yds
05:36
pos
14
13
Point After TD 3:35
92-L.Logan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 7:13
2-M.Corral runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
89
yds
00:34
pos
14
20
Point After TD 7:09
92-L.Logan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
21
Touchdown 3:03
8-S.Shivers runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
88
yds
04:12
pos
20
21
Point After TD 2:57
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
21
4th Quarter
Touchdown 10:19
4-T.Bigsby runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
80
yds
00:00
pos
27
21
Missed Two Point Conversion 10:12
96-B.Patton to MIS 2 for no gain.
plays
yds
pos
27
21
Touchdown 5:47
9-J.Ealy runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
77
yds
04:29
pos
27
27
Point After TD 5:43
92-L.Logan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
28
Touchdown 1:21
10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
80
yds
01:14
pos
33
28
Two Point Conversion 1:11
10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to MIS End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
28
Team Stats
1st Downs 26 25
Rushing 17 16
Passing 9 8
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 11-16 10-16
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-2
Total Net Yards 462 444
Total Plays 77 79
Avg Gain 6.0 5.6
Net Yards Rushing 224 283
Rush Attempts 47 51
Avg Rush Yards 4.8 5.5
Yards Passing 238 161
Comp. - Att. 23-30 17-28
Yards Per Pass 7.2 5.4
Penalties - Yards 3-35 1-5
Touchdowns 5 4
Rushing TDs 4 3
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 4-41.8 3-48.0
Return Yards 47 -7
Punts - Returns 1-7 1--7
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 2-40 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Auburn 2-2 7771435
Ole Miss 1-3 0147728
Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field Oxford, MS
 238 PASS YDS 161
224 RUSH YDS 283
462 TOTAL YDS 444
Auburn
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Nix 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.7% 238 1 0 154.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.2% 410 3 1 118.4
B. Nix 23/30 238 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Bigsby 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
24 129 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 46 0
T. Bigsby 24 129 2 19
S. Shivers 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 60 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 29 0
S. Shivers 11 60 1 14
B. Nix 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 52 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 42 0
B. Nix 10 52 1 12
D. Williams 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 21 1
D. Williams 1 8 0 8
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
S. Williams 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 8 134 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 146 2
S. Williams 10 8 134 1 42
A. Schwartz 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 7 59 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 97 0
A. Schwartz 10 7 59 0 27
E. Stove 12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 55 1
E. Stove 5 5 22 0 13
J. Shenker 47 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Shenker 1 1 15 0 15
Z. Capers 80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
Z. Capers 2 1 7 0 7
K. Hudson 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
K. Hudson 2 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
O. Pappoe 0 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-2 0 0.0
O. Pappoe 12-2 0.0 0
J. Sherwood 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
J. Sherwood 10-1 0.0 0
S. Monday 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 1.0
S. Monday 9-1 1.0 0
Z. McClain 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
Z. McClain 6-2 0.0 0
J. Peters 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
J. Peters 5-1 0.0 1
C. Tutt 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
C. Tutt 5-3 0.0 0
R. McCreary 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. McCreary 4-1 0.0 1
L. Tennison 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
L. Tennison 3-0 0.0 0
D. Butler 49 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Butler 2-0 0.0 0
C. Wooden 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Wooden 2-0 0.0 0
B. Bryant 1 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Bryant 2-0 0.0 0
D. Newkirk 44 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Newkirk 1-1 0.0 0
C. Newton 25 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
C. Newton 1-2 0.0 0
Z. Walker 3 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Walker 1-0 0.0 0
T. Truesdell 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Truesdell 1-0 0.0 0
G. Loy 14 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
G. Loy 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Carlson 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
2/2 3/3
A. Carlson 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
O. Chapman 91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 41.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 0 0
O. Chapman 4 41.8 2 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Bigsby 4 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 23.0 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 30 0
T. Bigsby 3 23.0 30 0
L. Tennison 13 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
L. Tennison 1 2.0 2 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
E. Stove 12 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
E. Stove 1 7.0 7 0
Ole Miss
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Corral 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.3% 154 1 2 104.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.7% 715 7 1 211.9
M. Corral 16/27 154 1 2
J. Plumlee 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 7 0 0 158.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100.0% 3 0 0 125.2
J. Plumlee 1/1 7 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Corral 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 88 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 101 0
M. Corral 10 88 2 24
S. Conner 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 75 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 51 2
S. Conner 13 75 0 19
J. Ealy 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 74 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 123 2
J. Ealy 17 74 1 14
J. Plumlee 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 48 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 20 0
J. Plumlee 8 48 0 37
E. Moore 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
E. Moore 2 2 0 5
L. Logan 92 K
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
L. Logan 1 -4 0 -4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
K. Yeboah 84 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 4 83 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 174 2
K. Yeboah 7 4 83 0 60
D. Drummond 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 60 2
D. Drummond 3 3 27 0 10
J. Mingo 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 128 2
J. Mingo 5 2 18 0 15
E. Moore 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 5 16 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 319 1
E. Moore 7 5 16 1 6
J. Ealy 9 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 49 0
J. Ealy 2 2 12 0 10
B. Sanders 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
B. Sanders 2 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Smith 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
K. Smith 10-1 0.0 0
A. Finley 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Finley 8-0 0.0 0
S. Williams 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 1.0
S. Williams 8-2 1.0 0
J. Jones 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
J. Jones 8-3 0.0 0
J. Jordan 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
J. Jordan 6-1 0.0 0
L. Henry 0 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
L. Henry 4-3 0.0 0
J. Haynes 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Haynes 4-1 0.0 0
J. Richardson 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Richardson 3-1 0.0 0
M. Sanogo 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
M. Sanogo 3-2 0.0 0
T. Knight 4 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Knight 2-0 0.0 0
C. Johnson 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
C. Johnson 2-0 1.0 0
T. Robinson 95 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Robinson 1-1 0.0 0
Q. Bivens 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Q. Bivens 1-0 0.0 0
D. Gill 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Gill 1-1 0.0 0
R. Anderson 89 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
R. Anderson 1-2 0.0 0
M. Battle 6 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Battle 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Baker 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Baker 1-0 0.0 0
S. David 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. David 0-1 0.0 0
H. Northern 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
H. Northern 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Logan 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
0/1 9/9
L. Logan 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Brown 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 48.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 0 0
M. Brown 3 48.0 0 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
H. Parrish Jr. 25 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
H. Parrish Jr. 1 15.0 15 0
J. Ealy 9 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 38 0
J. Ealy 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
E. Moore 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -7.0 -7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -7.0 -7 0
E. Moore 1 -7.0 -7 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:04 AUBURN 30 1:04 3 1 Punt
8:10 AUBURN 5 5:53 14 95 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:46 AUBURN 21 4:35 10 79 TD
3:35 AUBURN 28 2:53 9 25 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 AUBURN 20 3:26 8 5 Downs
9:49 AUBURN 24 1:55 3 9 Fumble
7:09 AUBURN 12 4:12 10 88 TD
0:20 AUBURN 20 0:00 11 80 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:43 AUBURN 25 0:41 4 -10 Punt
2:25 AUBURN 20 1:14 6 80 TD
2:25 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MISS 25 0:49 3 1 Punt
12:48 MISS 28 4:29 11 -23 INT
2:17 MISS 25 2:07 10 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:11 MISS 22 5:36 17 78 TD
0:36 MISS 10 0:00 1 2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:28 AUBURN 25 1:34 4 1 Downs
7:43 MISS 11 0:34 3 89 TD
2:57 MISS 25 2:27 7 12 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:12 MISS 23 4:29 13 77 TD
4:50 MISS 45 2:17 3 5 Punt
1:11 MISS 25 1:08 9 15 Game
1:11 0:00 0 0

MISS Rebels  - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:49 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 25
(15:00 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 23 for -2 yards (6-C.Tutt25-C.Newton).
+3 YD
2 & 12 - MISS 23
(14:41 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 1-J.Mingo. 1-J.Mingo to MIS 26 for 3 yards (21-S.Monday6-C.Tutt).
No Gain
3 & 9 - MISS 26
(14:18 - 1st) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Yeboah.
Punt
4 & 9 - MISS 26
(14:11 - 1st) 96-M.Brown punts 44 yards from MIS 26 to AUB 30 fair catch by 12-E.Stove.

AUBURN Tigers  - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:04 poss)

Result Play
-4 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 30
(14:04 - 1st) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 26 for -4 yards (13-S.Williams).
+5 YD
2 & 14 - AUBURN 26
(13:44 - 1st) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 31 for 5 yards (32-J.Jones).
No Gain
3 & 9 - AUBURN 31
(13:09 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Schwartz.
Punt
4 & 9 - AUBURN 31
(13:00 - 1st) 91-O.Chapman punts 41 yards from AUB 31 Downed at the MIS 28.

MISS Rebels  - Interception (11 plays, -23 yards, 4:29 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 28
(12:48 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 42 for 14 yards (15-J.Peters14-G.Loy).
-5 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 42
(12:28 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 37 for -5 yards (25-C.Newton).
+24 YD
2 & 15 - MISS 37
(12:03 - 1st) 2-M.Corral to AUB 39 for 24 yards (21-S.Monday).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 39
(11:45 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to AUB 36 for 3 yards (21-S.Monday).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - MISS 36
(11:16 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to AUB 31 for 5 yards (20-J.Sherwood).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - MISS 31
(10:37 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to AUB 28 for 3 yards (9-Z.McClain).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 28
(10:08 - 1st) 24-S.Conner to AUB 25 for 3 yards (0-O.Pappoe).
+19 YD
2 & 7 - MISS 25
(9:33 - 1st) 24-S.Conner to AUB 6 for 19 yards (15-J.Peters).
+1 YD
1 & 6 - MISS 6
(9:15 - 1st) 24-S.Conner to AUB 5 for 1 yard (13-L.Tennison).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - MISS 5
(8:54 - 1st) 24-S.Conner to AUB 4 for 1 yard (15-J.Peters25-C.Newton).
Int
3 & 4 - MISS 4
(8:19 - 1st) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore INTERCEPTED by 23-R.McCreary at AUB End Zone. 23-R.McCreary to AUB 5 for 5 yards (13-B.Sanders).

AUBURN Tigers  - TD (14 plays, 95 yards, 5:53 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 5
(8:10 - 1st) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 17 for 12 yards (0-L.Henry).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 17
(7:43 - 1st) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 31 for 14 yards (2-J.Jordan13-S.Williams).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 31
(7:21 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz to AUB 38 for 7 yards (21-A.Finley2-J.Jordan).
-1 YD
2 & 3 - AUBURN 38
(6:48 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz to AUB 37 for -1 yard (2-J.Jordan).
+13 YD
3 & 4 - AUBURN 37
(6:10 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to MIS 50 for 13 yards (20-K.Smith).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 50
(5:48 - 1st) 10-B.Nix to MIS 45 for 5 yards (32-J.Jones).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - AUBURN 45
(5:24 - 1st) 4-T.Bigsby to MIS 41 for 4 yards (13-S.Williams89-R.Anderson).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - AUBURN 41
(5:05 - 1st) 4-T.Bigsby to MIS 39 for 2 yards (13-S.Williams).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 39
(4:44 - 1st) 4-T.Bigsby to MIS 31 for 8 yards (21-A.Finley).
+12 YD
2 & 2 - AUBURN 31
(4:17 - 1st) 8-S.Shivers to MIS 19 for 12 yards (21-A.Finley).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 19
(3:55 - 1st) 10-B.Nix to MIS 10 for 9 yards (0-L.Henry).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - AUBURN 10
(3:26 - 1st) 8-S.Shivers to MIS 9 for 1 yard (46-M.Sanogo14-D.Gill).
+5 YD
1 & 9 - AUBURN 9
(2:55 - 1st) 10-B.Nix to MIS 4 for 5 yards (5-J.Haynes).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - AUBURN 4
(2:22 - 1st) 4-T.Bigsby runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:17 - 1st) 26-A.Carlson extra point is good.

MISS Rebels  - TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 2:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:17 - 1st) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 25
(2:17 - 1st) 24-S.Conner to MIS 24 for -1 yard (94-T.Truesdell).
+7 YD
2 & 11 - MISS 24
(1:46 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 84-K.Yeboah. 84-K.Yeboah to MIS 31 for 7 yards (6-C.Tutt).
+37 YD
3 & 4 - MISS 31
(1:13 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee to AUB 32 for 37 yards (13-L.Tennison).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 32
(0:49 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee to AUB 29 for 3 yards (0-O.Pappoe).
+8 YD
2 & 7 - MISS 29
(0:27 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to AUB 21 for 8 yards (20-J.Sherwood).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 21
(0:10 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee to AUB 20 for 1 yard (3-Z.Walker).
+10 YD
2 & 9 - MISS 20
(15:00 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 9-J.Ealy. 9-J.Ealy to AUB 10 for 10 yards (1-B.Bryant).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 10
(14:45 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to AUB 7 for 3 yards (21-S.Monday).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - MISS 7
(14:25 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee to AUB 6 for 1 yard (20-J.Sherwood).
+6 YD
3 & 6 - MISS 6
(13:51 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:46 - 2nd) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.

AUBURN Tigers  - TD (10 plays, 79 yards, 4:35 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:46 - 2nd) 92-L.Logan kicks 59 yards from MIS 35. 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 21 for 15 yards (20-K.Smith).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 21
(13:39 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz to AUB 26 for 5 yards (21-A.Finley).
+14 YD
2 & 5 - AUBURN 26
(12:57 - 2nd) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 40 for 14 yards (5-J.Haynes).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 40
(12:26 - 2nd) 8-S.Shivers to MIS 48 for 12 yards (20-K.Smith).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 48
(12:15 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to MIS 39 for 9 yards (21-A.Finley).
-3 YD
2 & 1 - AUBURN 39
(12:01 - 2nd) 4-T.Bigsby to MIS 42 for -3 yards (94-Q.Bivens93-S.David).
+21 YD
3 & 4 - AUBURN 42
(11:48 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to MIS 21 for 21 yards (20-K.Smith).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 21
(10:58 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to MIS 20 for 1 yard (32-J.Jones).
+6 YD
2 & 9 - AUBURN 20
(10:26 - 2nd) 4-T.Bigsby to MIS 14 for 6 yards (32-J.Jones).
+10 YD
3 & 3 - AUBURN 14
(9:46 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix to MIS 4 for 10 yards (2-J.Jordan).
+4 YD
1 & 4 - AUBURN 4
(9:16 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:11 - 2nd) 26-A.Carlson extra point is good.

MISS Rebels  - TD (17 plays, 78 yards, 5:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:11 - 2nd) 26-A.Carlson kicks 58 yards from AUB 35. 25-H.Parrish to MIS 22 for 15 yards (13-L.Tennison).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 22
(9:06 - 2nd) 8-E.Moore to MIS 19 for -3 yards (49-D.Butler).
+8 YD
2 & 13 - MISS 19
(8:35 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 27 for 8 yards (21-S.Monday15-J.Peters).
+10 YD
3 & 5 - MISS 27
(8:00 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 11-D.Drummond. 11-D.Drummond to MIS 37 for 10 yards (23-R.McCreary).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 37
(7:41 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 13-B.Sanders. 13-B.Sanders to MIS 42 for 5 yards (6-C.Tutt).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - MISS 42
(7:20 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 43 for 1 yard (0-O.Pappoe).
+7 YD
3 & 4 - MISS 43
(7:00 - 2nd) 24-S.Conner to AUB 50 for 7 yards (9-Z.McClain0-O.Pappoe).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 50
(6:34 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to AUB 48 for 2 yards (13-L.Tennison).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - MISS 48
(6:10 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to AUB 45 for 3 yards (0-O.Pappoe).
No Gain
3 & 5 - MISS 45
(5:46 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Mingo.
+6 YD
4 & 5 - MISS 45
(5:40 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to AUB 39 for 6 yards (6-C.Tutt).
Penalty
1 & 10 - MISS 39
(5:22 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Sanders. Penalty on AUB 14-N.Pritchett Pass interference 15 yards enforced at AUB 39. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 24
(5:15 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 11-D.Drummond. 11-D.Drummond to AUB 17 for 7 yards (0-O.Pappoe).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - MISS 17
(4:58 - 2nd) 24-S.Conner to AUB 15 for 2 yards (20-J.Sherwood).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - MISS 15
(4:39 - 2nd) 24-S.Conner to AUB 14 for 1 yard (25-C.Wooden9-Z.McClain).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 14
(4:17 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to AUB 10 for 4 yards (0-O.Pappoe).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - MISS 10
(3:56 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to AUB 5 for 5 yards (20-J.Sherwood).
+5 YD
3 & 1 - MISS 5
(3:41 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:35 - 2nd) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.

AUBURN Tigers  - Punt (9 plays, 25 yards, 2:53 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:35 - 2nd) 92-L.Logan kicks 61 yards from MIS 35. 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 28 for 24 yards (36-A.Cistrunk13-S.Williams).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 28
(3:28 - 2nd) 3-D.Williams to AUB 36 for 8 yards (20-K.Smith).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - AUBURN 36
(2:58 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 5-K.Hudson. 5-K.Hudson to AUB 37 for 1 yard (20-K.Smith32-J.Jones).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - AUBURN 37
(2:37 - 2nd) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 40 for 3 yards (20-K.Smith91-H.Northern).
No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 40
(2:11 - 2nd) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 40 for no gain (13-S.Williams).
+6 YD
2 & 10 - AUBURN 40
(1:36 - 2nd) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 46 for 6 yards (4-T.Knight32-J.Jones).
+4 YD
3 & 4 - AUBURN 46
(1:30 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz to MIS 50 for 4 yards (32-J.Jones46-M.Sanogo).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 50
(1:05 - 2nd) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 48 for -2 yards (13-S.Williams).
+8 YD
2 & 12 - AUBURN 48
(0:56 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix to MIS 44 for 8 yards (32-J.Jones).
Sack
3 & 4 - AUBURN 44
(0:50 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix sacked at MIS 47 for -3 yards (33-C.Johnson).
Punt
4 & 7 - AUBURN 47
(0:42 - 2nd) 91-O.Chapman punts 37 yards from MIS 47 out of bounds at the MIS 10.

MISS Rebels  - Halftime (1 plays, 2 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 10
(0:36 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 9-J.Ealy. 9-J.Ealy to MIS 12 for 2 yards (0-O.Pappoe6-C.Tutt).

AUBURN Tigers  - Downs (8 plays, 5 yards, 3:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 92-L.Logan kicks 65 yards from MIS 35. 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 30 for 30 yards. Penalty on AUB 21-S.Monday Holding 10 yards enforced at AUB 30.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 20
(14:48 - 3rd) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 23 for 3 yards (21-A.Finley46-M.Sanogo).
+10 YD
2 & 7 - AUBURN 23
(14:20 - 3rd) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 33 for 10 yards (19-J.Richardson32-J.Jones).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 33
(14:00 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz to AUB 41 for 8 yards (21-A.Finley).
+8 YD
2 & 2 - AUBURN 41
(13:46 - 3rd) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 49 for 8 yards (13-S.Williams20-K.Smith).
No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 49
(13:00 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to AUB 49 for no gain (20-K.Smith91-H.Northern).
+1 YD
2 & 10 - AUBURN 49
(12:30 - 3rd) 4-T.Bigsby to MIS 50 for 1 yard (95-T.Robinson5-J.Haynes).
No Gain
3 & 9 - AUBURN 50
(11:40 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 80-Z.Capers.
-25 YD
4 & 9 - AUBURN 50
(11:34 - 3rd) to AUB 25 for -25 yards (4-T.Knight).

MISS Rebels  - Downs (4 plays, 1 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 25
(11:28 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee to AUB 24 for 1 yard (21-S.Monday).
+2 YD
2 & 9 - MISS 24
(11:04 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to AUB 22 for 2 yards (0-O.Pappoe44-D.Newkirk).
+2 YD
3 & 7 - MISS 22
(10:35 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee to AUB 20 for 2 yards (44-D.Newkirk).
-4 YD
4 & 5 - MISS 20
(9:54 - 3rd) 92-L.Logan to AUB 24 for -4 yards (23-R.McCreary).

AUBURN Tigers  - Fumble (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:55 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 24
(9:49 - 3rd) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 26 for 2 yards (0-L.Henry).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - AUBURN 26
(9:23 - 3rd) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 27 for 1 yard (46-M.Sanogo).
+6 YD
3 & 7 - AUBURN 27
(8:41 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix to AUB 33 for 6 yards (32-J.Jones).
Punt
4 & 1 - AUBURN 33
(7:54 - 3rd) 91-O.Chapman punts 49 yards from AUB 33. 8-E.Moore to MIS 18 FUMBLES. 8-E.Moore to MIS 11 for no gain.

MISS Rebels  - TD (3 plays, 89 yards, 0:34 poss)

Result Play
+19 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 11
(7:43 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner to MIS 30 for 19 yards (20-J.Sherwood).
+60 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 30
(7:25 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 84-K.Yeboah. 84-K.Yeboah to AUB 10 for 60 yards (6-C.Tutt).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 10
(7:13 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:09 - 3rd) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.

AUBURN Tigers  - TD (10 plays, 88 yards, 4:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:09 - 3rd) 92-L.Logan kicks 55 yards from MIS 35. 13-L.Tennison to AUB 12 for 2 yards (4-T.Knight).
No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 12
(7:01 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - AUBURN 12
(6:55 - 3rd) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 18 for 6 yards (46-M.Sanogo).
+6 YD
3 & 4 - AUBURN 18
(6:13 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to AUB 24 for 6 yards (20-K.Smith19-J.Richardson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 24
(5:48 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to AUB 26 for 2 yards (2-J.Jordan).
+9 YD
2 & 8 - AUBURN 26
(5:27 - 3rd) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 35 for 9 yards (89-R.Anderson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 35
(5:01 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to AUB 35 for no gain (19-J.Richardson0-L.Henry).
+7 YD
2 & 10 - AUBURN 35
(4:20 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 80-Z.Capers. 80-Z.Capers to AUB 42 for 7 yards (21-A.Finley0-L.Henry).
+19 YD
3 & 3 - AUBURN 42
(3:43 - 3rd) 4-T.Bigsby to MIS 39 for 19 yards (5-J.Haynes).
+38 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 39
(3:31 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to MIS 1 for 38 yards (19-J.Richardson).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - AUBURN 1
(3:03 - 3rd) 8-S.Shivers runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:57 - 3rd) 26-A.Carlson extra point is good.

MISS Rebels  - Punt (7 plays, 12 yards, 2:27 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:57 - 3rd) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - MISS 25
(2:57 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 40 for 15 yards (21-S.Monday0-O.Pappoe). Team penalty on MIS Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at MIS 25. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 15 - MISS 20
(2:38 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 24 for 4 yards (1-B.Bryant6-C.Tutt).
+10 YD
2 & 11 - MISS 24
(2:13 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral to MIS 34 for 10 yards (9-Z.McClain20-J.Sherwood).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - MISS 34
(1:57 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 35 for 1 yard (0-O.Pappoe9-Z.McClain).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 35
(1:35 - 3rd) 8-E.Moore to MIS 40 for 5 yards (0-O.Pappoe).
No Gain
2 & 5 - MISS 40
(1:17 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Mingo.
Sack
3 & 5 - MISS 40
(1:12 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral sacked at MIS 37 for -3 yards (21-S.Monday).
Punt
4 & 8 - MISS 37
(0:30 - 3rd) 96-M.Brown punts 50 yards from MIS 37. 12-E.Stove to AUB 20 for 7 yards (13-B.Sanders0-L.Henry).

AUBURN Tigers  - TD (11 plays, 80 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 20
(0:20 - 3rd) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 24 for 4 yards (2-J.Jordan89-R.Anderson).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - AUBURN 24
(15:00 - 4th) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 26 for 2 yards (20-K.Smith).
+14 YD
3 & 4 - AUBURN 26
(14:19 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to AUB 40 for 14 yards (33-C.Johnson).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 40
(13:53 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz to AUB 49 for 9 yards (20-K.Smith).
+9 YD
2 & 1 - AUBURN 49
(13:23 - 4th) 4-T.Bigsby to MIS 42 for 9 yards (5-J.Haynes95-T.Robinson).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 42
(12:45 - 4th) 10-B.Nix to MIS 30 for 12 yards (30-Z.Baker0-L.Henry).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 30
(12:14 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to MIS 33 for -3 yards.
No Gain
2 & 13 - AUBURN 33
(11:33 - 4th) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Hudson.
+15 YD
3 & 13 - AUBURN 33
(11:29 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 47-J.Shenker. 47-J.Shenker to MIS 18 for 15 yards (0-L.Henry).
No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 18
(10:57 - 4th) 4-T.Bigsby to MIS 18 for no gain (32-J.Jones13-S.Williams).
+18 YD
2 & 10 - AUBURN 18
(10:19 - 4th) 4-T.Bigsby runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(10:12 - 4th) 96-B.Patton to MIS 2 for no gain.

MISS Rebels  - TD (13 plays, 77 yards, 4:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:12 - 4th) 26-A.Carlson kicks 64 yards from AUB 35. 9-J.Ealy to MIS 23 for 22 yards (32-W.Steiner21-S.Monday).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 23
(10:04 - 4th) 24-S.Conner to MIS 31 for 8 yards (20-J.Sherwood).
+2 YD
2 & 2 - MISS 31
(9:45 - 4th) 24-S.Conner to MIS 33 for 2 yards (49-D.Butler0-O.Pappoe).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 33
(9:10 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 33
(9:01 - 4th) 2-M.Corral to MIS 40 for 7 yards (0-O.Pappoe).
+5 YD
3 & 3 - MISS 40
(8:33 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 45 for 5 yards (21-S.Monday).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 45
(8:13 - 4th) 2-M.Corral to AUB 50 for 5 yards (20-J.Sherwood23-R.McCreary).
+13 YD
2 & 5 - MISS 50
(7:49 - 4th) 9-J.Ealy to AUB 37 for 13 yards (15-J.Peters).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 37
(7:08 - 4th) 9-J.Ealy to AUB 33 for 4 yards (9-Z.McClain).
+13 YD
2 & 6 - MISS 33
(6:43 - 4th) 24-S.Conner to AUB 20 for 13 yards (21-S.Monday).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 20
(6:23 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Yeboah.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MISS 20
(6:16 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Mingo.
+15 YD
3 & 10 - MISS 20
(6:12 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 1-J.Mingo. 1-J.Mingo to AUB 5 for 15 yards (23-R.McCreary).
+5 YD
1 & 5 - MISS 5
(5:47 - 4th) 9-J.Ealy runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:43 - 4th) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.

AUBURN Tigers  - Punt (4 plays, -10 yards, 0:41 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:43 - 4th) 92-L.Logan kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to AUB End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25
(5:43 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz to AUB 34 for 9 yards (21-A.Finley46-M.Sanogo). Team penalty on AUB Holding 10 yards enforced at AUB 25. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 20 - AUBURN 15
(5:26 - 4th) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 15 for no gain (14-D.Gill).
No Gain
2 & 20 - AUBURN 15
(5:12 - 4th) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Schwartz.
No Gain
3 & 20 - AUBURN 15
(5:06 - 4th) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
Punt
4 & 20 - AUBURN 15
(5:02 - 4th) 91-O.Chapman punts 40 yards from AUB 15 Downed at the MIS 45.

MISS Rebels  - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 2:17 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 45
(4:50 - 4th) 24-S.Conner to MIS 45 for no gain (9-Z.McClain).
-5 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 45
(4:10 - 4th) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 40 for -5 yards (23-R.McCreary).
+10 YD
3 & 15 - MISS 40
(3:23 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 11-D.Drummond. 11-D.Drummond to AUB 50 for 10 yards (9-Z.McClain21-S.Monday).
Punt
4 & 5 - MISS 50
(2:33 - 4th) 96-M.Brown punts 50 yards from AUB 50 to AUB End Zone. touchback.

AUBURN Tigers  - TD (6 plays, 80 yards, 1:14 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - AUBURN 20
(2:25 - 4th) 10-B.Nix sacked at AUB 16 for -4 yards (13-S.Williams).
+13 YD
2 & 14 - AUBURN 16
(1:57 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to AUB 29 for 13 yards (6-M.Battle).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - AUBURN 29
(1:52 - 4th) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 31 for 2 yards (13-S.Williams).
No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 31
(1:27 - 4th) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Schwartz.
+27 YD
2 & 10 - AUBURN 31
(1:25 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz to MIS 42 for 27 yards (2-J.Jordan).
+42 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 42
(1:21 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(1:11 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to MIS End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.

MISS Rebels  - End of Game (9 plays, 15 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:11 - 4th) 26-A.Carlson kicks 40 yards from AUB 35 to MIS 25 fair catch by 9-J.Ealy.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 25
(1:11 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 25
(1:11 - 4th) 2-M.Corral to MIS 36 for 11 yards (25-C.Wooden).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 36
(0:49 - 4th) 2-M.Corral to MIS 44 for 8 yards (20-J.Sherwood).
+5 YD
2 & 2 - MISS 44
(0:29 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 84-K.Yeboah. 84-K.Yeboah to MIS 49 for 5 yards (15-J.Peters).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 49
(0:26 - 4th) 2-M.Corral to AUB 40 for 11 yards (0-O.Pappoe).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 40
(0:17 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Sanders.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 40
(0:13 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 84-K.Yeboah. 84-K.Yeboah to AUB 29 for 11 yards (20-J.Sherwood).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 29
(0:08 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Yeboah.
Int
2 & 10 - MISS 29
(0:03 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 15-J.Peters at AUB 5. 15-J.Peters to AUB 40 for 35 yards. Penalty on MIS 2-M.Corral Illegal Forward Pass declined.
NCAA FB Scores