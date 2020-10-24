Drive Chart
|
|
|FSU
|LVILLE
Key Players
|
|
J. Travis
13 QB
141 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 47 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
J. Hawkins
10 RB
174 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, 8 ReYds, REC
Touchdown 12:40
13-J.Travis to LOU 11 FUMBLES. 13-J.Travis runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
02:30
pos
6
0
Touchdown 3:00
3-M.Cunningham complete to 14-E.Pfeifer. 14-E.Pfeifer runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
72
yds
02:19
pos
7
20
Touchdown 12:57
3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
73
yds
00:36
pos
7
27
Touchdown 6:22
13-J.Travis complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
16
plays
81
yds
06:32
pos
13
28
Safety 2:05
3-M.Cunningham sacked at LOU End Zone for -1 yard to LOU End Zone for no gain safety (1-E.Rice).
plays
yds
pos
16
38
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|22
|Rushing
|12
|8
|Passing
|6
|10
|Penalty
|1
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|7-18
|5-9
|4th Down Conv
|1-5
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|406
|569
|Total Plays
|81
|61
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|9.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|265
|291
|Rush Attempts
|40
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.6
|7.9
|Yards Passing
|141
|278
|Comp. - Att.
|14-41
|16-24
|Yards Per Pass
|2.9
|11.1
|Penalties - Yards
|11-104
|7-67
|Touchdowns
|2
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|4
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-40.6
|2-34.5
|Return Yards
|8
|2
|Punts - Returns
|1-8
|1--15
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-17
|Safeties
|1
|0
|
|
|141
|PASS YDS
|278
|
|
|265
|RUSH YDS
|291
|
|
|406
|TOTAL YDS
|569
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Toafili 9 RB
|L. Toafili
|6
|76
|0
|49
|
L. Webb 8 RB
|L. Webb
|9
|74
|0
|18
|
J. Corbin 0 RB
|J. Corbin
|10
|61
|0
|24
|
J. Travis 13 QB
|J. Travis
|12
|47
|1
|16
|
C. Purdy 12 QB
|C. Purdy
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
O. Wilson 80 WR
|O. Wilson
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. McDonald 87 TE
|C. McDonald
|6
|2
|48
|0
|30
|
J. Young 83 WR
|J. Young
|6
|3
|27
|0
|17
|
O. Wilson 80 WR
|O. Wilson
|8
|5
|27
|1
|13
|
L. Webb 8 RB
|L. Webb
|4
|2
|21
|0
|13
|
W. Thompson 11 WR
|W. Thompson
|3
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. Corbin 0 RB
|J. Corbin
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
P. Daniel 45 TE
|P. Daniel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Toafili 9 RB
|L. Toafili
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Helton 6 WR
|K. Helton
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Poitier 88 WR
|K. Poitier
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Williamson 21 WR
|D. Williamson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Rice 1 LB
|E. Rice
|7-1
|1.0
|0
|
R. Woodie III 31 DB
|R. Woodie III
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 7 DB
|J. Jones
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Dix Jr. 32 LB
|S. Dix Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Gant 44 DB
|B. Gant
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gainer 33 LB
|A. Gainer
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brownlee Jr. 3 DB
|J. Brownlee Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lundy 46 LB
|D. Lundy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cooper 91 DT
|R. Cooper
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Williams 23 DB
|S. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Lovett 0 DT
|F. Lovett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Briggs Jr. 58 DT
|D. Briggs Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Warner III 35 LB
|L. Warner III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. DeLoach 20 LB
|K. DeLoach
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Samuel Jr. 26 DB
|A. Samuel Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lars-Woodbey 6 DB
|J. Lars-Woodbey
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wilson 21 DT
|M. Wilson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jay 18 DB
|T. Jay
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Nasirildeen 5 DB
|H. Nasirildeen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 11 DE
|J. Robinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Grothaus 37 K
|P. Grothaus
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Mastromanno 49 P
|A. Mastromanno
|5
|40.6
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Douglas 22 RB
|J. Douglas
|7
|19.6
|28
|0
|
K. Helton 6 WR
|K. Helton
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Helton 6 WR
|K. Helton
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|16/24
|278
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hawkins 10 RB
|J. Hawkins
|16
|174
|3
|70
|
M. Burkley 36 RB
|M. Burkley
|7
|63
|0
|41
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|7
|40
|0
|35
|
J. Mitchell 15 RB
|J. Mitchell
|4
|13
|0
|5
|
T. Atwell 1 WR
|T. Atwell
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
J. Pass 4 QB
|J. Pass
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Atwell 1 WR
|T. Atwell
|5
|3
|129
|1
|66
|
M. Ford 83 TE
|M. Ford
|5
|4
|50
|0
|42
|
D. Fitzpatrick 7 WR
|D. Fitzpatrick
|4
|2
|30
|0
|20
|
B. Smith 81 WR
|B. Smith
|2
|2
|29
|0
|23
|
E. Pfeifer 14 TE
|E. Pfeifer
|3
|2
|20
|1
|13
|
R. Johnson 88 WR
|R. Johnson
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Hawkins 10 RB
|J. Hawkins
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Burkley 36 RB
|M. Burkley
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Avery 9 LB
|C. Avery
|9-2
|1.0
|0
|
R. Burns 10 LB
|R. Burns
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Clark 13 CB
|K. Clark
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Hayes 33 DB
|I. Hayes
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Montgomery 7 LB
|M. Montgomery
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Okeke 11 LB
|N. Okeke
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Abdullah 22 LB
|Y. Abdullah
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Hicks 5 LB
|R. Hicks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Peterson 29 DL
|T. Peterson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Yeast 3 DB
|R. Yeast
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Character 12 DB
|M. Character
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Minkins 25 S
|J. Minkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clark 92 DL
|M. Clark
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fagot 38 DB
|J. Fagot
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Etheridge 17 LB
|D. Etheridge
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tell 99 DL
|D. Tell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 2 DB
|C. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Vance 21 DB
|G. Vance
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Goldwire 90 DL
|J. Goldwire
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bland 55 DL
|M. Bland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Geathers 95 LB
|T. Geathers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Cloyd 23 LB
|K. Cloyd
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Turner 32 K
|J. Turner
|2/3
|39
|6/6
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Harwell 49 P
|R. Harwell
|2
|34.5
|0
|35
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Watkins 80 WR
|J. Watkins
|2
|22.5
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Burns 10 LB
|R. Burns
|1
|-15.0
|0
|0
FSU
Seminoles
- TD (7 plays, 65 yards, 2:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 59 yards from LOU 35 out of bounds at the FSU 6.
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 35(15:00 - 1st) 13-J.Travis complete to 87-C.McDonald. 87-C.McDonald to LOU 35 for 30 yards (9-C.Avery3-R.Yeast).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 35(14:36 - 1st) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 80-O.Wilson.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - FSU 35(14:33 - 1st) 8-L.Webb to LOU 29 for 6 yards (9-C.Avery17-D.Etheridge).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 4 - FSU 29(14:00 - 1st) 13-J.Travis scrambles runs ob at LOU 13 for 16 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 13(13:26 - 1st) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Webb.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - FSU 13(13:20 - 1st) 0-J.Corbin to LOU 8 for 5 yards (33-I.Hayes).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - FSU 8(12:40 - 1st) 13-J.Travis to LOU 11 FUMBLES. 13-J.Travis runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:30 - 1st) 37-P.Grothaus extra point is good.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- TD (4 plays, 77 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:30 - 1st) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 61 yards from FSU 35. 80-J.Watkins to LOU 23 for 19 yards (19-W.Rector).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 23(12:25 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 26 for 3 yards (33-A.Gainer11-J.Robinson).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - LVILLE 26(11:51 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford to LOU 25 for -1 yard (32-S.Dix).
|+66 YD
|
3 & 8 - LVILLE 25(11:09 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell pushed ob at FSU 9 for 66 yards (31-R.Woodie).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - LVILLE 9(10:37 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:29 - 1st) 32-J.Turner extra point is good.
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:29 - 1st) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 63 yards from LOU 35. 22-J.Douglas to FSU 23 for 21 yards (22-Y.Abdullah).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 23(10:23 - 1st) 8-L.Webb to FSU 25 for 2 yards (29-T.Peterson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - FSU 25(9:42 - 1st) 0-J.Corbin to FSU 27 for 2 yards (10-R.Burns).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - FSU 27(9:04 - 1st) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Helton.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - FSU 27(8:58 - 1st) 49-A.Mastromanno punts 43 yards from FSU 27 to LOU 30 fair catch by 10-R.Burns.
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (10 plays, 38 yards, 3:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:37 - 1st) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 62 yards from LOU 35. 22-J.Douglas to FSU 21 for 18 yards (23-K.Cloyd).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 21(8:31 - 1st) 13-J.Travis complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson to FSU 34 for 13 yards (33-I.Hayes).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 34(8:10 - 1st) 9-L.Toafili to FSU 42 for 8 yards (10-R.Burns).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 2 - FSU 42(7:37 - 1st) 9-L.Toafili pushed ob at LOU 45 for 13 yards (38-J.Fagot).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 45(7:08 - 1st) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 9-L.Toafili.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - FSU 45(7:04 - 1st) Penalty on FSU 87-C.McDonald False start 5 yards enforced at LOU 45. No Play.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 15 - FSU 50(7:04 - 1st) 13-J.Travis complete to 83-J.Young. 83-J.Young pushed ob at LOU 33 for 17 yards (3-R.Yeast).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 33(6:38 - 1st) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 87-C.McDonald.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - FSU 33(6:33 - 1st) 9-L.Toafili pushed ob at LOU 30 for 3 yards (9-C.Avery). Penalty on FSU 45-P.Daniel Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at LOU 30.
|No Gain
|
2 & 22 - FSU 45(6:02 - 1st) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Helton.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 22 - FSU 45(5:55 - 1st) 0-J.Corbin to LOU 41 for 4 yards (29-T.Peterson).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - FSU 41(5:24 - 1st) 49-A.Mastromanno punts 35 yards from LOU 41 Downed at the LOU 6.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- TD (10 plays, 109 yards, 2:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 6(5:13 - 1st) Penalty on LOU 79-C.DeGeorge False start 3 yards enforced at LOU 6. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 13 - LVILLE 3(5:13 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 6 for 3 yards (33-A.Gainer).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 6(4:45 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 17 for 11 yards (7-J.Jones18-T.Jay).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 17(4:15 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick pushed ob at LOU 27 for 10 yards (44-B.Gant).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 27(4:15 - 1st) Penalty on FSU 44-B.Gant Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LOU 27. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 42(3:48 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 10-R.Burns. Penalty on FSU 58-D.Briggs Holding 10 yards enforced at LOU 42. No Play.
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 48(3:44 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles to FSU 13 for 35 yards (5-H.Nasirildeen7-J.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 13(3:06 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Atwell.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 13(3:00 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 14-E.Pfeifer. 14-E.Pfeifer runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:54 - 1st) 32-J.Turner extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 35(2:54 - 1st) Penalty on FSU 11-J.Robinson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LOU 35. No Play.
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:54 - 1st) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 50 yards from LOU 50 to FSU End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 25(2:54 - 1st) 8-L.Webb to FSU 28 for 3 yards (5-R.Hicks).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - FSU 28(2:19 - 1st) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Young.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - FSU 28(2:13 - 1st) 13-J.Travis complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson to FSU 33 for 5 yards (3-R.Yeast).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - FSU 33(1:27 - 1st) 49-A.Mastromanno punts 35 yards from FSU 33 to LOU 32 fair catch by 10-R.Burns.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- TD (8 plays, 68 yards, 0:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 32(1:18 - 1st) 36-M.Burkley to LOU 41 for 9 yards (7-J.Jones6-J.Lars-Woodbey).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 1 - LVILLE 41(0:42 - 1st) 36-M.Burkley to LOU 38 for -3 yards (21-M.Wilson).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - LVILLE 38(15:00 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 81-B.Smith. 81-B.Smith to LOU 44 for 6 yards (3-J.Brownlee1-E.Rice).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 44(14:32 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford pushed ob at FSU 49 for 7 yards (7-J.Jones).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - LVILLE 49(14:00 - 2nd) 36-M.Burkley to FSU 44 for 5 yards (18-T.Jay21-M.Wilson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 44(13:31 - 2nd) Penalty on LOU 75-R.Bell False start 5 yards enforced at FSU 44. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - LVILLE 49(13:12 - 2nd) 1-T.Atwell complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford runs ob at FSU 44 for 5 yards.
|-9 YD
|
1 & 15 - LVILLE 49(13:12 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 42 for -9 yards.
|+58 YD
|
2 & 24 - LVILLE 42(12:57 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:47 - 2nd) 32-J.Turner extra point is good.
FSU
Seminoles
- TD (16 plays, 76 yards, 6:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:47 - 2nd) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 63 yards from LOU 35. 22-J.Douglas to FSU 24 for 22 yards (81-B.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 24(12:42 - 2nd) 8-L.Webb to FSU 27 for 3 yards (55-M.Bland92-M.Clark).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - FSU 27(12:12 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Webb.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 7 - FSU 27(12:08 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis complete to 11-W.Thompson. 11-W.Thompson to FSU 41 for 14 yards (13-K.Clark).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 41(11:43 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 11-W.Thompson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FSU 41(11:38 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Young.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - FSU 41(11:29 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis scrambles pushed ob at LOU 47 for 12 yards (22-Y.Abdullah).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FSU 47(10:53 - 2nd) Penalty on FSU 55-D.Lucas False start 5 yards enforced at LOU 47. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 15 - FSU 48(10:33 - 2nd) 8-L.Webb to LOU 38 for 14 yards (2-C.Jones).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 1 - FSU 38(10:05 - 2nd) 8-L.Webb to LOU 20 for 18 yards (10-R.Burns).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 20(9:29 - 2nd) 80-O.Wilson to LOU 21 for -1 yard (12-M.Character).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - FSU 21(8:54 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Helton.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 11 - FSU 21(8:49 - 2nd) 0-J.Corbin to LOU 9 for 12 yards (33-I.Hayes).
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - FSU 9(8:30 - 2nd) 0-J.Corbin to LOU 9 for no gain (7-M.Montgomery33-I.Hayes).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - FSU 9(7:42 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis scrambles to LOU 9 for no gain (13-K.Clark).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - FSU 9(6:52 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis complete to 83-J.Young. 83-J.Young to LOU 4 for 5 yards (13-K.Clark).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 4 - FSU 4(6:22 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:15 - 2nd) 37-P.Grothaus extra point is good.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- FG (12 plays, 65 yards, 4:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:15 - 2nd) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to LOU End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(6:15 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell pushed ob at LOU 30 for 5 yards (31-R.Woodie).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - LVILLE 30(5:46 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 40 for 10 yards (1-E.Rice6-J.Lars-Woodbey).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 40(5:10 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 43 for 3 yards (1-E.Rice).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - LVILLE 43(4:38 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles pushed ob at FSU 47 for 10 yards (33-A.Gainer).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 47(3:58 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford to FSU 45 for 2 yards (44-B.Gant).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - LVILLE 45(3:18 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to FSU 43 for 2 yards (33-A.Gainer).
|+41 YD
|
3 & 6 - LVILLE 43(3:14 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
|+42 YD
|
3 & 6 - LVILLE 43(3:14 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford to FSU 1 for 42 yards (1-E.Rice).
|Penalty
|
1 & 1 - LVILLE 1(2:50 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to FSU 1 for no gain (1-E.Rice). Penalty on LOU 66-C.Bentley Chop block 14 yards enforced at FSU 1. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - LVILLE 15(2:41 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to FSU 11 for 4 yards (3-J.Brownlee).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - LVILLE 11(2:36 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles to FSU 10 for 1 yard (1-E.Rice).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - LVILLE 10(2:30 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles pushed ob at FSU 5 for 5 yards (1-E.Rice).
|Penalty
|
4 & 5 - LVILLE 5(1:48 - 2nd) Team penalty on LOU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at FSU 5. No Play.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - LVILLE 10(1:48 - 2nd) 32-J.Turner 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
FSU
Seminoles
- Missed FG (5 plays, 16 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:44 - 2nd) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 56 yards from LOU 35. 22-J.Douglas pushed ob at FSU 37 for 28 yards (40-B.Travelstead). Penalty on LOU 95-T.Geathers Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at FSU 37.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 48(1:44 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis scrambles to LOU 39 for 9 yards (11-N.Okeke).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 1 - FSU 39(1:25 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis scrambles to LOU 26 for 13 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - FSU 26(1:11 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis sacked at LOU 32 for -6 yards (9-C.Avery).
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - FSU 32(0:43 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 80-O.Wilson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - FSU 32(0:36 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 87-C.McDonald.
|No Good
|
4 & 16 - FSU 32(0:29 - 2nd) 37-P.Grothaus 50 yards Field Goal is No Good.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Halftime (3 plays, 34 yards, 0:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 32(0:23 - 2nd) 36-M.Burkley to LOU 41 for 9 yards (32-S.Dix).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 1 - LVILLE 41(0:17 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 81-B.Smith. 81-B.Smith to FSU 36 for 23 yards (6-J.Lars-Woodbey).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 36(0:09 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 36-M.Burkley. 36-M.Burkley to FSU 34 for 2 yards (32-S.Dix31-R.Woodie).
|No Good
|
2 & 8 - LVILLE 34(0:02 - 2nd) 32-J.Turner 52 yards Field Goal is No Good.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 64 yards from FSU 35. 80-J.Watkins to LOU 27 for 26 yards (27-A.Dent).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 27(14:55 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 14-E.Pfeifer. 14-E.Pfeifer to LOU 34 for 7 yards (31-R.Woodie).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - LVILLE 34(14:23 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 36 for 2 yards (1-E.Rice).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - LVILLE 36(13:42 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 35 for -1 yard (31-R.Woodie).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - LVILLE 35(13:03 - 3rd) 49-R.Harwell punts 34 yards from LOU 35 to FSU 31 fair catch by 6-K.Helton.
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 31(12:55 - 3rd) 0-J.Corbin to FSU 29 for -2 yards (11-N.Okeke).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 12 - FSU 29(12:29 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis scrambles pushed ob at FSU 34 for 5 yards (9-C.Avery).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - FSU 34(11:47 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 11-W.Thompson.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - FSU 34(11:41 - 3rd) 49-A.Mastromanno punts 44 yards from FSU 34 to LOU 22 fair catch by 10-R.Burns.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- TD (10 plays, 78 yards, 2:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 22(11:34 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 22(11:27 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 25 for 3 yards (0-F.Lovett).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - LVILLE 25(10:49 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 10-J.Hawkins. 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 33 FUMBLES (58-D.Briggs). 83-M.Ford to LOU 33 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 33(10:21 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 33(10:16 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick. Penalty on FSU 31-R.Woodie Pass interference 15 yards enforced at LOU 33. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 48(10:07 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to FSU 43 for 9 yards (26-A.Samuel).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - LVILLE 43(9:26 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick.
|+33 YD
|
3 & 1 - LVILLE 43(9:19 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to FSU 10 for 33 yards (31-R.Woodie).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 10(8:55 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 10(8:49 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:44 - 3rd) 32-J.Turner extra point is good.
FSU
Seminoles
- Downs (14 plays, 78 yards, 6:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:44 - 3rd) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 59 yards from LOU 35. 22-J.Douglas to FSU 21 for 15 yards (40-B.Travelstead44-D.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 21(8:35 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 87-C.McDonald.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - FSU 21(8:27 - 3rd) 8-L.Webb to FSU 19 for -2 yards (7-M.Montgomery). Team penalty on FSU Illegal formation declined.
|Penalty
|
3 & 12 - FSU 19(7:47 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis sacked at FSU 17 for -2 yards. Penalty on LOU 7-M.Montgomery Facemasking 15 yards enforced at FSU 19. No Play. (7-M.Montgomery).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 34(7:26 - 3rd) 0-J.Corbin to FSU 36 for 2 yards (7-M.Montgomery10-R.Burns).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 8 - FSU 36(6:54 - 3rd) 0-J.Corbin to LOU 40 for 24 yards (33-I.Hayes).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 40(6:35 - 3rd) 0-J.Corbin to LOU 34 for 6 yards (90-J.Goldwire).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 4 - FSU 34(6:07 - 3rd) 8-L.Webb to LOU 18 for 16 yards (17-D.Etheridge33-I.Hayes).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 18(5:32 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis complete to 8-L.Webb. 8-L.Webb pushed ob at LOU 10 for 8 yards (13-K.Clark).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - FSU 10(5:00 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis scrambles to LOU 9 for 1 yard.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - FSU 9(4:19 - 3rd) 9-L.Toafili to LOU 5 for 4 yards (9-C.Avery).
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - FSU 5(3:46 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis to LOU 5 for no gain (9-C.Avery10-R.Burns).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - FSU 5(3:07 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 87-C.McDonald.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - FSU 5(3:03 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis complete to 0-J.Corbin. 0-J.Corbin to LOU 1 for 4 yards (10-R.Burns9-C.Avery).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - FSU 1(2:22 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis to LOU 1 for no gain (11-N.Okeke90-J.Goldwire).
FSU
Seminoles
- Interception (2 plays, 4 yards, 0:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:01 - 3rd) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 59 yards from LOU 20. 22-J.Douglas to FSU 43 for 22 yards (14-M.Dallas).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 43(1:56 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis complete to 87-C.McDonald. 87-C.McDonald to LOU 39 for 18 yards (12-M.Character9-C.Avery).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - FSU 39(1:26 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 80-O.Wilson INTERCEPTED by 38-J.Fagot at LOU 30. 38-J.Fagot to LOU 47 for 17 yards (52-A.Kerr).
LVILLE
Cardinals
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 47(1:11 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 50 for 3 yards (44-B.Gant33-A.Gainer).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - LVILLE 50(0:37 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 88-R.Johnson. 88-R.Johnson pushed ob at FSU 40 for 10 yards (44-B.Gant).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 40(0:02 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick to FSU 20 for 20 yards (7-J.Jones33-A.Gainer).
LVILLE
Cardinals
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 20(15:00 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 14-E.Pfeifer.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 20(14:52 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins to FSU 21 for -1 yard (91-R.Cooper).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - LVILLE 21(14:27 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 83-M.Ford.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - LVILLE 21(14:20 - 4th) 32-J.Turner 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
FSU
Seminoles
- Downs (8 plays, 34 yards, 4:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:15 - 4th) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35. 6-K.Helton to FSU 21 for 21 yards (36-M.Burkley).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 21(14:09 - 4th) 13-J.Travis complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson to FSU 25 for 4 yards (92-M.Clark).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - FSU 25(13:31 - 4th) 13-J.Travis complete to 83-J.Young. 83-J.Young to FSU 30 for 5 yards (13-K.Clark95-T.Geathers).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 1 - FSU 30(13:01 - 4th) 8-L.Webb to FSU 44 for 14 yards (9-C.Avery23-K.Cloyd).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 44(12:34 - 4th) 13-J.Travis complete to 8-L.Webb. 8-L.Webb to LOU 43 for 13 yards (5-R.Hicks).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 43(12:05 - 4th) 0-J.Corbin to LOU 35 for 8 yards (10-R.Burns).
|Sack
|
2 & 2 - FSU 35(11:35 - 4th) 13-J.Travis sacked at LOU 46 for -11 yards (22-Y.Abdullah).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 13 - FSU 46(10:55 - 4th) 13-J.Travis complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson to LOU 45 for 1 yard (10-R.Burns7-M.Montgomery).
|No Gain
|
4 & 12 - FSU 45(10:05 - 4th) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Helton.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- TD (6 plays, 55 yards, 2:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 45(9:59 - 4th) 36-M.Burkley to LOU 47 for 2 yards (31-R.Woodie33-A.Gainer).
|+41 YD
|
2 & 8 - LVILLE 47(9:20 - 4th) 36-M.Burkley to FSU 12 for 41 yards (23-S.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 12(8:39 - 4th) 4-J.Pass scrambles to FSU 11 for 1 yard (32-S.Dix).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - LVILLE 11(7:54 - 4th) 36-M.Burkley to FSU 11 for no gain (35-L.Warner).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - LVILLE 11(7:11 - 4th) 4-J.Pass incomplete. Intended for 80-J.Watkins. Penalty on FSU 31-R.Woodie Pass interference 9 yards enforced at FSU 11. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - LVILLE 2(7:06 - 4th) 1-T.Atwell runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:00 - 4th) 32-J.Turner extra point is good.
FSU
Seminoles
- Downs (8 plays, 43 yards, 2:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:00 - 4th) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 55 yards from LOU 35. 22-J.Douglas to FSU 21 for 11 yards (14-M.Dallas44-D.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 21(6:55 - 4th) 12-C.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 45-P.Daniel.
|+49 YD
|
2 & 10 - FSU 21(6:50 - 4th) 9-L.Toafili to LOU 30 for 49 yards (25-J.Minkins).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 30(6:16 - 4th) 9-L.Toafili to LOU 31 for -1 yard (99-D.Tell).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - FSU 31(5:41 - 4th) 12-C.Purdy scrambles pushed ob at LOU 26 for 5 yards (9-C.Avery).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - FSU 26(5:01 - 4th) Penalty on FSU 51-B.Johnson False start 5 yards enforced at LOU 26. No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - FSU 31(4:32 - 4th) Team penalty on FSU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at LOU 31. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - FSU 36(4:20 - 4th) 12-C.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Young.
|No Gain
|
4 & 16 - FSU 36(4:15 - 4th) 12-C.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Helton.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Punt (4 plays, 3 yards, 2:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 36(4:08 - 4th) 15-J.Jitchell to LOU 38 for 2 yards (46-D.Lundy). Team penalty on LOU Holding 10 yards enforced at LOU 38.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 18 - LVILLE 28(3:25 - 4th) 15-J.Jitchell to LOU 31 for 3 yards (91-R.Cooper).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 15 - LVILLE 31(2:45 - 4th) 15-J.Jitchell to LOU 36 for 5 yards (46-D.Lundy).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - LVILLE 36(2:25 - 4th) 15-J.Jitchell to LOU 39 for 3 yards (20-K.DeLoach).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - LVILLE 39(1:45 - 4th) 49-R.Harwell punts 35 yards from LOU 39. 6-K.Helton to FSU 34 for 8 yards (9-C.Avery).
FSU
Seminoles
- Fumble (4 plays, -5 yards, 0:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FSU 34(1:34 - 4th) Penalty on FSU 59-B.Scott False start 5 yards enforced at FSU 34. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - FSU 29(1:35 - 4th) 12-C.Purdy incomplete.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - FSU 29(1:30 - 4th) 12-C.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 21-D.Williamson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - FSU 29(1:26 - 4th) 12-C.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 21-D.Williamson.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - FSU 29(1:20 - 4th) 49-A.Mastromanno punts 46 yards from FSU 29. 10-R.Burns to LOU 25 FUMBLES. 22-J.Douglas to LOU 10 for no gain.
FSU
Seminoles
- Downs (4 plays, 3 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 10(1:08 - 4th) 12-C.Purdy to LOU 7 for 3 yards (21-G.Vance).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - FSU 7(0:31 - 4th) 12-C.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Poitier.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - FSU 7(0:26 - 4th) 12-C.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Poitier.
|No Gain
|
4 & 7 - FSU 7(0:22 - 4th) 12-C.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Poitier.
