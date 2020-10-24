Drive Chart
FSU
LVILLE

Key Players
J. Travis 13 QB
141 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 47 RuYds, RuTD
J. Hawkins 10 RB
174 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, 8 ReYds, REC
1st Quarter
Touchdown 12:40
13-J.Travis to LOU 11 FUMBLES. 13-J.Travis runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
02:30
pos
6
0
Point After TD 12:30
37-P.Grothaus extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 10:37
10-J.Hawkins runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
77
yds
02:01
pos
7
6
Point After TD 10:29
32-J.Turner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 8:50
10-J.Hawkins runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
70
yds
00:13
pos
7
13
Point After TD 8:37
32-J.Turner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 3:00
3-M.Cunningham complete to 14-E.Pfeifer. 14-E.Pfeifer runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
72
yds
02:19
pos
7
20
Point After TD 2:54
32-J.Turner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 12:57
3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
73
yds
00:36
pos
7
27
Point After TD 12:47
32-J.Turner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
28
Touchdown 6:22
13-J.Travis complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
16
plays
81
yds
06:32
pos
13
28
Point After TD 6:15
37-P.Grothaus extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
28
Field Goal 1:48
32-J.Turner 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
84
yds
04:27
pos
14
31
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 8:49
10-J.Hawkins runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
63
yds
02:50
pos
14
37
Point After TD 8:44
32-J.Turner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
38
Safety 2:05
3-M.Cunningham sacked at LOU End Zone for -1 yard to LOU End Zone for no gain safety (1-E.Rice).
plays
yds
pos
16
38
4th Quarter
Field Goal 14:20
32-J.Turner 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
32
yds
01:09
pos
16
41
Touchdown 7:06
1-T.Atwell runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
46
yds
02:59
pos
16
47
Point After TD 7:00
32-J.Turner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
48
Team Stats
1st Downs 19 22
Rushing 12 8
Passing 6 10
Penalty 1 4
3rd Down Conv 7-18 5-9
4th Down Conv 1-5 0-0
Total Net Yards 406 569
Total Plays 81 61
Avg Gain 5.0 9.3
Net Yards Rushing 265 291
Rush Attempts 40 37
Avg Rush Yards 6.6 7.9
Yards Passing 141 278
Comp. - Att. 14-41 16-24
Yards Per Pass 2.9 11.1
Penalties - Yards 11-104 7-67
Touchdowns 2 6
Rushing TDs 1 4
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 5-40.6 2-34.5
Return Yards 8 2
Punts - Returns 1-8 1--15
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-17
Safeties 1 0
1234T
Florida State 2-3 772016
Louisville 1-4 211071048
Cardinal Stadium Louisville, KY
 141 PASS YDS 278
265 RUSH YDS 291
406 TOTAL YDS 569
Florida State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Travis 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
43.8% 141 1 1 84.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.0% 222 1 1 164.7
J. Travis 14/32 141 1 1
C. Purdy 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
C. Purdy 0/9 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Toafili 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 76 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 163 1
L. Toafili 6 76 0 49
L. Webb 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 74 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 94 2
L. Webb 9 74 0 18
J. Corbin 0 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 61 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 124 1
J. Corbin 10 61 0 24
J. Travis 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 47 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 139 1
J. Travis 12 47 1 16
C. Purdy 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
C. Purdy 2 8 0 5
O. Wilson 80 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 24 0
O. Wilson 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
C. McDonald 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 2 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 122 1
C. McDonald 6 2 48 0 30
J. Young 83 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
J. Young 6 3 27 0 17
O. Wilson 80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 5 27 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 102 0
O. Wilson 8 5 27 1 13
L. Webb 8 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
L. Webb 4 2 21 0 13
W. Thompson 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 24 0
W. Thompson 3 1 14 0 14
J. Corbin 0 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 70 0
J. Corbin 1 1 4 0 4
P. Daniel 45 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
P. Daniel 1 0 0 0 0
L. Toafili 9 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 47 0
L. Toafili 1 0 0 0 0
K. Helton 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 58 2
K. Helton 5 0 0 0 0
K. Poitier 88 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 0
K. Poitier 3 0 0 0 0
D. Williamson 21 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
D. Williamson 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Rice 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
E. Rice 7-1 1.0 0
R. Woodie III 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
R. Woodie III 6-1 0.0 0
J. Jones 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Jones 4-1 0.0 0
S. Dix Jr. 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
S. Dix Jr. 4-0 0.0 0
B. Gant 44 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
B. Gant 4-0 0.0 0
A. Gainer 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
A. Gainer 4-3 0.0 0
J. Brownlee Jr. 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Brownlee Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
D. Lundy 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Lundy 2-0 0.0 0
R. Cooper 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Cooper 2-0 0.0 0
S. Williams 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
F. Lovett 0 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
F. Lovett 1-0 0.0 0
D. Briggs Jr. 58 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Briggs Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
L. Warner III 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Warner III 1-0 0.0 0
K. DeLoach 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. DeLoach 1-0 0.0 0
A. Samuel Jr. 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
A. Samuel Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
J. Lars-Woodbey 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Lars-Woodbey 1-2 0.0 0
M. Wilson 21 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Wilson 1-1 0.0 0
T. Jay 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Jay 1-1 0.0 0
H. Nasirildeen 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Nasirildeen 1-0 0.0 0
J. Robinson 11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Robinson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. Grothaus 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/3 1/1
P. Grothaus 0/1 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Mastromanno 49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 40.6 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
10 0 0
A. Mastromanno 5 40.6 1 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Douglas 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
7 19.6 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 19.6 28 0
J. Douglas 7 19.6 28 0
K. Helton 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 37 0
K. Helton 1 21.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Helton 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 4.0 12 0
K. Helton 1 8.0 8 0
Louisville
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Cunningham 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 278 2 0 191.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.9% 986 9 5 141.6
M. Cunningham 16/24 278 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Hawkins 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 174 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
85 468 3
J. Hawkins 16 174 3 70
M. Burkley 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 63 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
M. Burkley 7 63 0 41
M. Cunningham 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 84 3
M. Cunningham 7 40 0 35
J. Mitchell 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
J. Mitchell 4 13 0 5
T. Atwell 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 1
T. Atwell 1 2 1 2
J. Pass 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
J. Pass 1 1 0 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Atwell 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 129 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 281 4
T. Atwell 5 3 129 1 66
M. Ford 83 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 50 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 128 3
M. Ford 5 4 50 0 42
D. Fitzpatrick 7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 234 1
D. Fitzpatrick 4 2 30 0 20
B. Smith 81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 177 0
B. Smith 2 2 29 0 23
E. Pfeifer 14 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 20 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 51 1
E. Pfeifer 3 2 20 1 13
R. Johnson 88 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
R. Johnson 1 1 10 0 10
J. Hawkins 10 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 31 0
J. Hawkins 1 1 8 0 8
M. Burkley 36 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
M. Burkley 1 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Avery 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Avery 9-2 1.0 0
R. Burns 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
R. Burns 6-2 0.0 0
K. Clark 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
K. Clark 5-0 0.0 0
I. Hayes 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
I. Hayes 4-2 0.0 0
M. Montgomery 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Montgomery 3-1 0.0 0
N. Okeke 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
N. Okeke 3-0 0.0 0
Y. Abdullah 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
Y. Abdullah 2-0 1.0 0
R. Hicks 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Hicks 2-0 0.0 0
T. Peterson 29 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Peterson 2-0 0.0 0
R. Yeast 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
R. Yeast 2-1 0.0 0
M. Character 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Character 2-0 0.0 0
J. Minkins 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Minkins 1-0 0.0 0
M. Clark 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Clark 1-1 0.0 0
J. Fagot 38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
J. Fagot 1-0 0.0 1
D. Etheridge 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Etheridge 1-1 0.0 0
D. Tell 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Tell 1-0 0.0 0
C. Jones 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
G. Vance 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Vance 1-0 0.0 0
J. Goldwire 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Goldwire 1-1 0.0 0
M. Bland 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Bland 1-0 0.0 0
T. Geathers 95 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Geathers 0-1 0.0 0
K. Cloyd 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Cloyd 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Turner 32 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 6/6
SEASON FG XP
4/4 14/14
J. Turner 2/3 39 6/6 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Harwell 49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 34.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 0 0
R. Harwell 2 34.5 0 35
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Watkins 80 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 22.5 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 17 0
J. Watkins 2 22.5 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Burns 10 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -15.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 10.0 30 0
R. Burns 1 -15.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FSU 35 2:30 7 65 TD
10:29 FSU 23 1:31 3 4 Punt
8:37 FSU 21 3:13 10 38 Punt
2:54 FSU 25 1:27 3 8 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:47 FSU 24 6:32 16 76 TD
1:44 LVILLE 48 1:15 5 16 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:55 FSU 31 1:14 3 3 Punt
8:44 FSU 21 6:22 14 78 Downs
2:01 FSU 43 0:35 2 4 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:15 FSU 21 4:10 8 34 Downs
7:00 FSU 21 2:45 8 43 Downs
1:34 FSU 34 0:14 4 -5 Fumble
1:08 LVILLE 10 0:46 4 3 Downs
1:08 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:30 LVILLE 23 2:01 4 77 TD
8:50 LVILLE 30 0:13 1 70 TD
5:13 LVILLE 6 2:19 10 109 TD
1:18 LVILLE 32 0:36 8 68 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:15 LVILLE 25 4:27 12 65 FG
0:23 LVILLE 32 0:21 3 34 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LVILLE 27 1:57 3 8 Punt
11:34 LVILLE 22 2:50 10 78 TD
2:14 LVILLE 1 0:09 2 19 Safety
1:11 LVILLE 47 1:09 3 33
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:59 LVILLE 45 2:59 6 55 TD
4:08 LVILLE 36 2:23 4 3 Punt
0:17 LVILLE 7 0:00 1 -2 Game
0:17 0:00 0 0

FSU Seminoles  - TD (7 plays, 65 yards, 2:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 59 yards from LOU 35 out of bounds at the FSU 6.
+30 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 35
(15:00 - 1st) 13-J.Travis complete to 87-C.McDonald. 87-C.McDonald to LOU 35 for 30 yards (9-C.Avery3-R.Yeast).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 35
(14:36 - 1st) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 80-O.Wilson.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - FSU 35
(14:33 - 1st) 8-L.Webb to LOU 29 for 6 yards (9-C.Avery17-D.Etheridge).
+16 YD
3 & 4 - FSU 29
(14:00 - 1st) 13-J.Travis scrambles runs ob at LOU 13 for 16 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 13
(13:26 - 1st) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Webb.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - FSU 13
(13:20 - 1st) 0-J.Corbin to LOU 8 for 5 yards (33-I.Hayes).
+8 YD
3 & 5 - FSU 8
(12:40 - 1st) 13-J.Travis to LOU 11 FUMBLES. 13-J.Travis runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:30 - 1st) 37-P.Grothaus extra point is good.

LVILLE Cardinals  - TD (4 plays, 77 yards, 2:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:30 - 1st) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 61 yards from FSU 35. 80-J.Watkins to LOU 23 for 19 yards (19-W.Rector).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 23
(12:25 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 26 for 3 yards (33-A.Gainer11-J.Robinson).
-1 YD
2 & 7 - LVILLE 26
(11:51 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford to LOU 25 for -1 yard (32-S.Dix).
+66 YD
3 & 8 - LVILLE 25
(11:09 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell pushed ob at FSU 9 for 66 yards (31-R.Woodie).
+9 YD
1 & 9 - LVILLE 9
(10:37 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:29 - 1st) 32-J.Turner extra point is good.

FSU Seminoles  - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:29 - 1st) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 63 yards from LOU 35. 22-J.Douglas to FSU 23 for 21 yards (22-Y.Abdullah).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 23
(10:23 - 1st) 8-L.Webb to FSU 25 for 2 yards (29-T.Peterson).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - FSU 25
(9:42 - 1st) 0-J.Corbin to FSU 27 for 2 yards (10-R.Burns).
No Gain
3 & 6 - FSU 27
(9:04 - 1st) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Helton.
Punt
4 & 6 - FSU 27
(8:58 - 1st) 49-A.Mastromanno punts 43 yards from FSU 27 to LOU 30 fair catch by 10-R.Burns.

LVILLE Cardinals  - TD (1 plays, 70 yards, 0:13 poss)

Result Play
+70 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 30
(8:50 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:37 - 1st) 32-J.Turner extra point is good.

FSU Seminoles  - Punt (10 plays, 38 yards, 3:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:37 - 1st) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 62 yards from LOU 35. 22-J.Douglas to FSU 21 for 18 yards (23-K.Cloyd).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 21
(8:31 - 1st) 13-J.Travis complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson to FSU 34 for 13 yards (33-I.Hayes).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 34
(8:10 - 1st) 9-L.Toafili to FSU 42 for 8 yards (10-R.Burns).
+13 YD
2 & 2 - FSU 42
(7:37 - 1st) 9-L.Toafili pushed ob at LOU 45 for 13 yards (38-J.Fagot).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 45
(7:08 - 1st) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 9-L.Toafili.
Penalty
2 & 10 - FSU 45
(7:04 - 1st) Penalty on FSU 87-C.McDonald False start 5 yards enforced at LOU 45. No Play.
+17 YD
2 & 15 - FSU 50
(7:04 - 1st) 13-J.Travis complete to 83-J.Young. 83-J.Young pushed ob at LOU 33 for 17 yards (3-R.Yeast).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 33
(6:38 - 1st) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 87-C.McDonald.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - FSU 33
(6:33 - 1st) 9-L.Toafili pushed ob at LOU 30 for 3 yards (9-C.Avery). Penalty on FSU 45-P.Daniel Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at LOU 30.
No Gain
2 & 22 - FSU 45
(6:02 - 1st) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Helton.
+4 YD
3 & 22 - FSU 45
(5:55 - 1st) 0-J.Corbin to LOU 41 for 4 yards (29-T.Peterson).
Punt
4 & 18 - FSU 41
(5:24 - 1st) 49-A.Mastromanno punts 35 yards from LOU 41 Downed at the LOU 6.

LVILLE Cardinals  - TD (10 plays, 109 yards, 2:19 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - LVILLE 6
(5:13 - 1st) Penalty on LOU 79-C.DeGeorge False start 3 yards enforced at LOU 6. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 13 - LVILLE 3
(5:13 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 6 for 3 yards (33-A.Gainer).
+11 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 6
(4:45 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 17 for 11 yards (7-J.Jones18-T.Jay).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 17
(4:15 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick pushed ob at LOU 27 for 10 yards (44-B.Gant).
Penalty
1 & 10 - LVILLE 27
(4:15 - 1st) Penalty on FSU 44-B.Gant Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LOU 27. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 10 - LVILLE 42
(3:48 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 10-R.Burns. Penalty on FSU 58-D.Briggs Holding 10 yards enforced at LOU 42. No Play.
+35 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 48
(3:44 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles to FSU 13 for 35 yards (5-H.Nasirildeen7-J.Jones).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 13
(3:06 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Atwell.
+13 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 13
(3:00 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 14-E.Pfeifer. 14-E.Pfeifer runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:54 - 1st) 32-J.Turner extra point is good.
Penalty
1 & 10 - LVILLE 35
(2:54 - 1st) Penalty on FSU 11-J.Robinson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LOU 35. No Play.

FSU Seminoles  - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:54 - 1st) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 50 yards from LOU 50 to FSU End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 25
(2:54 - 1st) 8-L.Webb to FSU 28 for 3 yards (5-R.Hicks).
No Gain
2 & 7 - FSU 28
(2:19 - 1st) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Young.
+5 YD
3 & 7 - FSU 28
(2:13 - 1st) 13-J.Travis complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson to FSU 33 for 5 yards (3-R.Yeast).
Punt
4 & 2 - FSU 33
(1:27 - 1st) 49-A.Mastromanno punts 35 yards from FSU 33 to LOU 32 fair catch by 10-R.Burns.

LVILLE Cardinals  - TD (8 plays, 68 yards, 0:36 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 32
(1:18 - 1st) 36-M.Burkley to LOU 41 for 9 yards (7-J.Jones6-J.Lars-Woodbey).
-3 YD
2 & 1 - LVILLE 41
(0:42 - 1st) 36-M.Burkley to LOU 38 for -3 yards (21-M.Wilson).
+6 YD
3 & 4 - LVILLE 38
(15:00 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 81-B.Smith. 81-B.Smith to LOU 44 for 6 yards (3-J.Brownlee1-E.Rice).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 44
(14:32 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford pushed ob at FSU 49 for 7 yards (7-J.Jones).
+5 YD
2 & 3 - LVILLE 49
(14:00 - 2nd) 36-M.Burkley to FSU 44 for 5 yards (18-T.Jay21-M.Wilson).
Penalty
1 & 10 - LVILLE 44
(13:31 - 2nd) Penalty on LOU 75-R.Bell False start 5 yards enforced at FSU 44. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 15 - LVILLE 49
(13:12 - 2nd) 1-T.Atwell complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford runs ob at FSU 44 for 5 yards.
-9 YD
1 & 15 - LVILLE 49
(13:12 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 42 for -9 yards.
+58 YD
2 & 24 - LVILLE 42
(12:57 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:47 - 2nd) 32-J.Turner extra point is good.

FSU Seminoles  - TD (16 plays, 76 yards, 6:32 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:47 - 2nd) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 63 yards from LOU 35. 22-J.Douglas to FSU 24 for 22 yards (81-B.Smith).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 24
(12:42 - 2nd) 8-L.Webb to FSU 27 for 3 yards (55-M.Bland92-M.Clark).
No Gain
2 & 7 - FSU 27
(12:12 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Webb.
+14 YD
3 & 7 - FSU 27
(12:08 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis complete to 11-W.Thompson. 11-W.Thompson to FSU 41 for 14 yards (13-K.Clark).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 41
(11:43 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 11-W.Thompson.
No Gain
2 & 10 - FSU 41
(11:38 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Young.
+12 YD
3 & 10 - FSU 41
(11:29 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis scrambles pushed ob at LOU 47 for 12 yards (22-Y.Abdullah).
Penalty
1 & 10 - FSU 47
(10:53 - 2nd) Penalty on FSU 55-D.Lucas False start 5 yards enforced at LOU 47. No Play.
+14 YD
1 & 15 - FSU 48
(10:33 - 2nd) 8-L.Webb to LOU 38 for 14 yards (2-C.Jones).
+18 YD
2 & 1 - FSU 38
(10:05 - 2nd) 8-L.Webb to LOU 20 for 18 yards (10-R.Burns).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 20
(9:29 - 2nd) 80-O.Wilson to LOU 21 for -1 yard (12-M.Character).
No Gain
2 & 11 - FSU 21
(8:54 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Helton.
+12 YD
3 & 11 - FSU 21
(8:49 - 2nd) 0-J.Corbin to LOU 9 for 12 yards (33-I.Hayes).
No Gain
1 & 9 - FSU 9
(8:30 - 2nd) 0-J.Corbin to LOU 9 for no gain (7-M.Montgomery33-I.Hayes).
No Gain
2 & 9 - FSU 9
(7:42 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis scrambles to LOU 9 for no gain (13-K.Clark).
+5 YD
3 & 9 - FSU 9
(6:52 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis complete to 83-J.Young. 83-J.Young to LOU 4 for 5 yards (13-K.Clark).
+4 YD
4 & 4 - FSU 4
(6:22 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:15 - 2nd) 37-P.Grothaus extra point is good.

LVILLE Cardinals  - FG (12 plays, 65 yards, 4:27 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:15 - 2nd) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to LOU End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25
(6:15 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell pushed ob at LOU 30 for 5 yards (31-R.Woodie).
+10 YD
2 & 5 - LVILLE 30
(5:46 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 40 for 10 yards (1-E.Rice6-J.Lars-Woodbey).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 40
(5:10 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 43 for 3 yards (1-E.Rice).
+10 YD
2 & 7 - LVILLE 43
(4:38 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles pushed ob at FSU 47 for 10 yards (33-A.Gainer).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 47
(3:58 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford to FSU 45 for 2 yards (44-B.Gant).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - LVILLE 45
(3:18 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to FSU 43 for 2 yards (33-A.Gainer).
+41 YD
3 & 6 - LVILLE 43
(3:14 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
+42 YD
3 & 6 - LVILLE 43
(3:14 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford to FSU 1 for 42 yards (1-E.Rice).
Penalty
1 & 1 - LVILLE 1
(2:50 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to FSU 1 for no gain (1-E.Rice). Penalty on LOU 66-C.Bentley Chop block 14 yards enforced at FSU 1. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 15 - LVILLE 15
(2:41 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to FSU 11 for 4 yards (3-J.Brownlee).
+1 YD
2 & 11 - LVILLE 11
(2:36 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles to FSU 10 for 1 yard (1-E.Rice).
+5 YD
3 & 10 - LVILLE 10
(2:30 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles pushed ob at FSU 5 for 5 yards (1-E.Rice).
Penalty
4 & 5 - LVILLE 5
(1:48 - 2nd) Team penalty on LOU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at FSU 5. No Play.
Field Goal
4 & 10 - LVILLE 10
(1:48 - 2nd) 32-J.Turner 28 yards Field Goal is Good.

FSU Seminoles  - Missed FG (5 plays, 16 yards, 1:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:44 - 2nd) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 56 yards from LOU 35. 22-J.Douglas pushed ob at FSU 37 for 28 yards (40-B.Travelstead). Penalty on LOU 95-T.Geathers Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at FSU 37.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 48
(1:44 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis scrambles to LOU 39 for 9 yards (11-N.Okeke).
+13 YD
2 & 1 - FSU 39
(1:25 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis scrambles to LOU 26 for 13 yards.
Sack
1 & 10 - FSU 26
(1:11 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis sacked at LOU 32 for -6 yards (9-C.Avery).
No Gain
2 & 16 - FSU 32
(0:43 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 80-O.Wilson.
No Gain
3 & 16 - FSU 32
(0:36 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 87-C.McDonald.
No Good
4 & 16 - FSU 32
(0:29 - 2nd) 37-P.Grothaus 50 yards Field Goal is No Good.

LVILLE Cardinals  - Halftime (3 plays, 34 yards, 0:21 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 32
(0:23 - 2nd) 36-M.Burkley to LOU 41 for 9 yards (32-S.Dix).
+23 YD
2 & 1 - LVILLE 41
(0:17 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 81-B.Smith. 81-B.Smith to FSU 36 for 23 yards (6-J.Lars-Woodbey).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 36
(0:09 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 36-M.Burkley. 36-M.Burkley to FSU 34 for 2 yards (32-S.Dix31-R.Woodie).
No Good
2 & 8 - LVILLE 34
(0:02 - 2nd) 32-J.Turner 52 yards Field Goal is No Good.

LVILLE Cardinals  - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:57 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 64 yards from FSU 35. 80-J.Watkins to LOU 27 for 26 yards (27-A.Dent).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 27
(14:55 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 14-E.Pfeifer. 14-E.Pfeifer to LOU 34 for 7 yards (31-R.Woodie).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - LVILLE 34
(14:23 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 36 for 2 yards (1-E.Rice).
-1 YD
3 & 1 - LVILLE 36
(13:42 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 35 for -1 yard (31-R.Woodie).
Punt
4 & 2 - LVILLE 35
(13:03 - 3rd) 49-R.Harwell punts 34 yards from LOU 35 to FSU 31 fair catch by 6-K.Helton.

FSU Seminoles  - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:14 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 31
(12:55 - 3rd) 0-J.Corbin to FSU 29 for -2 yards (11-N.Okeke).
+5 YD
2 & 12 - FSU 29
(12:29 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis scrambles pushed ob at FSU 34 for 5 yards (9-C.Avery).
No Gain
3 & 7 - FSU 34
(11:47 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 11-W.Thompson.
Punt
4 & 7 - FSU 34
(11:41 - 3rd) 49-A.Mastromanno punts 44 yards from FSU 34 to LOU 22 fair catch by 10-R.Burns.

LVILLE Cardinals  - TD (10 plays, 78 yards, 2:50 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 22
(11:34 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 22
(11:27 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 25 for 3 yards (0-F.Lovett).
+8 YD
3 & 7 - LVILLE 25
(10:49 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 10-J.Hawkins. 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 33 FUMBLES (58-D.Briggs). 83-M.Ford to LOU 33 for no gain.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 33
(10:21 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick.
Penalty
2 & 10 - LVILLE 33
(10:16 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick. Penalty on FSU 31-R.Woodie Pass interference 15 yards enforced at LOU 33. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 48
(10:07 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to FSU 43 for 9 yards (26-A.Samuel).
No Gain
2 & 1 - LVILLE 43
(9:26 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick.
+33 YD
3 & 1 - LVILLE 43
(9:19 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to FSU 10 for 33 yards (31-R.Woodie).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 10
(8:55 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 10
(8:49 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:44 - 3rd) 32-J.Turner extra point is good.

FSU Seminoles  - Downs (14 plays, 78 yards, 6:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:44 - 3rd) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 59 yards from LOU 35. 22-J.Douglas to FSU 21 for 15 yards (40-B.Travelstead44-D.Jones).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 21
(8:35 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 87-C.McDonald.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - FSU 21
(8:27 - 3rd) 8-L.Webb to FSU 19 for -2 yards (7-M.Montgomery). Team penalty on FSU Illegal formation declined.
Penalty
3 & 12 - FSU 19
(7:47 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis sacked at FSU 17 for -2 yards. Penalty on LOU 7-M.Montgomery Facemasking 15 yards enforced at FSU 19. No Play. (7-M.Montgomery).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 34
(7:26 - 3rd) 0-J.Corbin to FSU 36 for 2 yards (7-M.Montgomery10-R.Burns).
+24 YD
2 & 8 - FSU 36
(6:54 - 3rd) 0-J.Corbin to LOU 40 for 24 yards (33-I.Hayes).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 40
(6:35 - 3rd) 0-J.Corbin to LOU 34 for 6 yards (90-J.Goldwire).
+16 YD
2 & 4 - FSU 34
(6:07 - 3rd) 8-L.Webb to LOU 18 for 16 yards (17-D.Etheridge33-I.Hayes).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 18
(5:32 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis complete to 8-L.Webb. 8-L.Webb pushed ob at LOU 10 for 8 yards (13-K.Clark).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - FSU 10
(5:00 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis scrambles to LOU 9 for 1 yard.
+4 YD
3 & 1 - FSU 9
(4:19 - 3rd) 9-L.Toafili to LOU 5 for 4 yards (9-C.Avery).
No Gain
1 & 5 - FSU 5
(3:46 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis to LOU 5 for no gain (9-C.Avery10-R.Burns).
No Gain
2 & 5 - FSU 5
(3:07 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 87-C.McDonald.
+4 YD
3 & 5 - FSU 5
(3:03 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis complete to 0-J.Corbin. 0-J.Corbin to LOU 1 for 4 yards (10-R.Burns9-C.Avery).
No Gain
4 & 1 - FSU 1
(2:22 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis to LOU 1 for no gain (11-N.Okeke90-J.Goldwire).

LVILLE Cardinals  - Safety (2 plays, 19 yards, 0:09 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 1
(2:14 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Atwell.
Sack
2 & 10 - LVILLE 1
(2:05 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham sacked at LOU End Zone for -1 yard to LOU End Zone for no gain safety (1-E.Rice).

FSU Seminoles  - Interception (2 plays, 4 yards, 0:35 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:01 - 3rd) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 59 yards from LOU 20. 22-J.Douglas to FSU 43 for 22 yards (14-M.Dallas).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 43
(1:56 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis complete to 87-C.McDonald. 87-C.McDonald to LOU 39 for 18 yards (12-M.Character9-C.Avery).
Int
1 & 10 - FSU 39
(1:26 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 80-O.Wilson INTERCEPTED by 38-J.Fagot at LOU 30. 38-J.Fagot to LOU 47 for 17 yards (52-A.Kerr).

LVILLE Cardinals

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 47
(1:11 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 50 for 3 yards (44-B.Gant33-A.Gainer).
+10 YD
2 & 7 - LVILLE 50
(0:37 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 88-R.Johnson. 88-R.Johnson pushed ob at FSU 40 for 10 yards (44-B.Gant).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 40
(0:02 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick to FSU 20 for 20 yards (7-J.Jones33-A.Gainer).

LVILLE Cardinals

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 20
(15:00 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 14-E.Pfeifer.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 20
(14:52 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins to FSU 21 for -1 yard (91-R.Cooper).
No Gain
3 & 11 - LVILLE 21
(14:27 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 83-M.Ford.
Field Goal
4 & 11 - LVILLE 21
(14:20 - 4th) 32-J.Turner 39 yards Field Goal is Good.

FSU Seminoles  - Downs (8 plays, 34 yards, 4:10 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:15 - 4th) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35. 6-K.Helton to FSU 21 for 21 yards (36-M.Burkley).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 21
(14:09 - 4th) 13-J.Travis complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson to FSU 25 for 4 yards (92-M.Clark).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - FSU 25
(13:31 - 4th) 13-J.Travis complete to 83-J.Young. 83-J.Young to FSU 30 for 5 yards (13-K.Clark95-T.Geathers).
+14 YD
3 & 1 - FSU 30
(13:01 - 4th) 8-L.Webb to FSU 44 for 14 yards (9-C.Avery23-K.Cloyd).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 44
(12:34 - 4th) 13-J.Travis complete to 8-L.Webb. 8-L.Webb to LOU 43 for 13 yards (5-R.Hicks).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 43
(12:05 - 4th) 0-J.Corbin to LOU 35 for 8 yards (10-R.Burns).
Sack
2 & 2 - FSU 35
(11:35 - 4th) 13-J.Travis sacked at LOU 46 for -11 yards (22-Y.Abdullah).
+1 YD
3 & 13 - FSU 46
(10:55 - 4th) 13-J.Travis complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson to LOU 45 for 1 yard (10-R.Burns7-M.Montgomery).
No Gain
4 & 12 - FSU 45
(10:05 - 4th) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Helton.

LVILLE Cardinals  - TD (6 plays, 55 yards, 2:59 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 45
(9:59 - 4th) 36-M.Burkley to LOU 47 for 2 yards (31-R.Woodie33-A.Gainer).
+41 YD
2 & 8 - LVILLE 47
(9:20 - 4th) 36-M.Burkley to FSU 12 for 41 yards (23-S.Williams).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 12
(8:39 - 4th) 4-J.Pass scrambles to FSU 11 for 1 yard (32-S.Dix).
No Gain
2 & 9 - LVILLE 11
(7:54 - 4th) 36-M.Burkley to FSU 11 for no gain (35-L.Warner).
Penalty
3 & 9 - LVILLE 11
(7:11 - 4th) 4-J.Pass incomplete. Intended for 80-J.Watkins. Penalty on FSU 31-R.Woodie Pass interference 9 yards enforced at FSU 11. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 2 - LVILLE 2
(7:06 - 4th) 1-T.Atwell runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:00 - 4th) 32-J.Turner extra point is good.

FSU Seminoles  - Downs (8 plays, 43 yards, 2:45 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:00 - 4th) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 55 yards from LOU 35. 22-J.Douglas to FSU 21 for 11 yards (14-M.Dallas44-D.Jones).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 21
(6:55 - 4th) 12-C.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 45-P.Daniel.
+49 YD
2 & 10 - FSU 21
(6:50 - 4th) 9-L.Toafili to LOU 30 for 49 yards (25-J.Minkins).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 30
(6:16 - 4th) 9-L.Toafili to LOU 31 for -1 yard (99-D.Tell).
+5 YD
2 & 11 - FSU 31
(5:41 - 4th) 12-C.Purdy scrambles pushed ob at LOU 26 for 5 yards (9-C.Avery).
Penalty
3 & 6 - FSU 26
(5:01 - 4th) Penalty on FSU 51-B.Johnson False start 5 yards enforced at LOU 26. No Play.
Penalty
3 & 11 - FSU 31
(4:32 - 4th) Team penalty on FSU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at LOU 31. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 16 - FSU 36
(4:20 - 4th) 12-C.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Young.
No Gain
4 & 16 - FSU 36
(4:15 - 4th) 12-C.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Helton.

LVILLE Cardinals  - Punt (4 plays, 3 yards, 2:23 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 36
(4:08 - 4th) 15-J.Jitchell to LOU 38 for 2 yards (46-D.Lundy). Team penalty on LOU Holding 10 yards enforced at LOU 38.
+3 YD
1 & 18 - LVILLE 28
(3:25 - 4th) 15-J.Jitchell to LOU 31 for 3 yards (91-R.Cooper).
+5 YD
2 & 15 - LVILLE 31
(2:45 - 4th) 15-J.Jitchell to LOU 36 for 5 yards (46-D.Lundy).
+3 YD
3 & 10 - LVILLE 36
(2:25 - 4th) 15-J.Jitchell to LOU 39 for 3 yards (20-K.DeLoach).
Punt
4 & 7 - LVILLE 39
(1:45 - 4th) 49-R.Harwell punts 35 yards from LOU 39. 6-K.Helton to FSU 34 for 8 yards (9-C.Avery).

FSU Seminoles  - Fumble (4 plays, -5 yards, 0:14 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - FSU 34
(1:34 - 4th) Penalty on FSU 59-B.Scott False start 5 yards enforced at FSU 34. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - FSU 29
(1:35 - 4th) 12-C.Purdy incomplete.
No Gain
2 & 15 - FSU 29
(1:30 - 4th) 12-C.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 21-D.Williamson.
No Gain
3 & 15 - FSU 29
(1:26 - 4th) 12-C.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 21-D.Williamson.
Punt
4 & 15 - FSU 29
(1:20 - 4th) 49-A.Mastromanno punts 46 yards from FSU 29. 10-R.Burns to LOU 25 FUMBLES. 22-J.Douglas to LOU 10 for no gain.

FSU Seminoles  - Downs (4 plays, 3 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 10
(1:08 - 4th) 12-C.Purdy to LOU 7 for 3 yards (21-G.Vance).
No Gain
2 & 7 - FSU 7
(0:31 - 4th) 12-C.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Poitier.
No Gain
3 & 7 - FSU 7
(0:26 - 4th) 12-C.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Poitier.
No Gain
4 & 7 - FSU 7
(0:22 - 4th) 12-C.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Poitier.

LVILLE Cardinals  - End of Game (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 7
(0:17 - 4th) 4-J.Pass kneels at LOU 5 for -2 yards.
