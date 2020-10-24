Drive Chart
|
|
|LAMON
|SALA
Key Players
|
|
C. Suits
16 QB
282 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 15 RuYds
|
|
D. Trotter
1 QB
184 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 33 RuYds, RuTD
Touchdown 10:23
16-C.Suits incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 6-D.Rockette at SAB 5. 6-D.Rockette runs 95 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
6
Touchdown 1:01
1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker runs 80 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
82
yds
00:42
pos
0
16
Touchdown 0:20
1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
34
yds
02:43
pos
6
30
Touchdown 12:35
16-C.Suits complete to 81-J.Carroll. 81-J.Carroll runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
00:00
pos
12
31
Two Point Conversion 12:26
16-C.Suits complete to 5-J.Frett. 5-J.Frett to SAB End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
31
Touchdown 1:48
1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
18
plays
66
yds
10:47
pos
14
37
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|20
|Rushing
|5
|11
|Passing
|13
|7
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-10
|8-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|373
|415
|Total Plays
|61
|61
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|91
|169
|Rush Attempts
|28
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|3.8
|Yards Passing
|282
|246
|Comp. - Att.
|22-33
|11-17
|Yards Per Pass
|7.8
|10.6
|Penalties - Yards
|2-30
|4-37
|Touchdowns
|2
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-47.0
|2-44.5
|Return Yards
|5
|95
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-5
|1-95
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|282
|PASS YDS
|246
|
|
|91
|RUSH YDS
|169
|
|
|373
|TOTAL YDS
|415
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Suits 16 QB
|C. Suits
|22/33
|282
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Johnson 8 RB
|J. Johnson
|15
|49
|1
|18
|
P. Carter 14 WR
|P. Carter
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
C. Suits 16 QB
|C. Suits
|5
|15
|0
|25
|
I. Phillips 3 RB
|I. Phillips
|4
|10
|0
|4
|
C. Whitfield 4 WR
|C. Whitfield
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Bloomfield 17 WR
|J. Bloomfield
|4
|3
|69
|0
|35
|
J. Pederson 86 TE
|J. Pederson
|5
|4
|65
|0
|26
|
J. Frett 5 WR
|J. Frett
|2
|2
|50
|0
|37
|
T. Lamm 88 TE
|T. Lamm
|4
|3
|22
|0
|15
|
M. Jackson 2 WR
|M. Jackson
|2
|2
|22
|0
|18
|
J. Hodoh 18 WR
|J. Hodoh
|4
|2
|21
|0
|13
|
J. Carroll 81 WR
|J. Carroll
|2
|2
|15
|1
|11
|
P. Carter 14 WR
|P. Carter
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Whitfield 4 WR
|C. Whitfield
|4
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
I. Phillips 3 RB
|I. Phillips
|2
|2
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Johnson 7 LB
|K. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. Jackson 7 WR
|Z. Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Webster 10 LB
|T. Webster
|9-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Myers 1 RB
|J. Myers
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wiggins 5 CB
|K. Wiggins
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 7 LB
|K. Johnson
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hawley 15 S
|A. Hawley
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Newton 20 CB
|J. Newton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pointer 91 DL
|K. Pointer
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Fisher 95 DE
|E. Fisher
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
H. Smith 42 LB
|H. Smith
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|
T. Shelby 44 DE
|T. Shelby
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Swinney 6 S
|K. Swinney
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Moore 96 DT
|M. Moore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. White Jr. 16 DE
|I. White Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Bell 4 S
|B. Bell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 2 S
|J. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Husmann 93 DL
|M. Husmann
|0-3
|0.5
|0
|
S. Mason 94 DE
|S. Mason
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Hughes 39 K
|D. Hughes
|0/1
|0
|0/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Phillips 3 RB
|I. Phillips
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Trotter 1 QB
|D. Trotter
|8/12
|184
|3
|0
|
C. Lovertich 5 QB
|C. Lovertich
|3/5
|62
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Davis 26 RB
|C. Davis
|17
|58
|0
|15
|
D. Trotter 1 QB
|D. Trotter
|8
|33
|1
|15
|
T. Avery 25 RB
|T. Avery
|9
|31
|0
|9
|
C. Lovertich 5 QB
|C. Lovertich
|2
|14
|0
|24
|
C. Lacy 19 WR
|C. Lacy
|2
|13
|0
|14
|
J. Wilson 21 RB
|J. Wilson
|3
|8
|0
|3
|
A. Phillips 22 RB
|A. Phillips
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
K. Baker 15 WR
|K. Baker
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Daffin 86 WR
|D. Daffin
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Baker 15 WR
|K. Baker
|6
|6
|154
|3
|80
|
J. Tolbert 8 WR
|J. Tolbert
|6
|2
|68
|0
|41
|
J. Wilson 21 RB
|J. Wilson
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Avery 25 RB
|T. Avery
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Tyre 47 TE
|T. Tyre
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Sutherland 12 WR
|C. Sutherland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Gallmon 33 S
|K. Gallmon
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Mobley 46 LB
|N. Mobley
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Luter Jr. 18 CB
|D. Luter Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cole 4 LB
|R. Cole
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Betts Jr. 27 S
|D. Betts Jr.
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sheriff 11 DL
|J. Sheriff
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Rockette 6 CB
|D. Rockette
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Henderson 7 LB
|C. Henderson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jennings 24 LB
|S. Jennings
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Johnson 48 DL
|G. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. DeShazor 3 LB
|A. DeShazor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Flenord 1 CB
|D. Flenord
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Young 5 S
|T. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Voisin 29 S
|K. Voisin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Littles 12 DL
|J. Littles
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Guajardo 36 K
|D. Guajardo
|1/1
|50
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Brooks 92 P
|J. Brooks
|2
|44.5
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Baker 15 WR
|K. Baker
|2
|15.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Wayne 4 WR
|J. Wayne
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
SALA
Jaguars
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 83-D.Sparks kicks 59 yards from ULM 35. 15-K.Baker to SAB 15 for 9 yards (10-J.Hunt).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 15(14:55 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 15(14:49 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to SAB 17 for 2 yards (91-K.Pointer).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - SALA 17(14:20 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 12-C.Sutherland.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - SALA 17(13:58 - 1st) 92-J.Brooks punts 50 yards from SAB 17 out of bounds at the ULM 33.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Interception (7 plays, 65 yards, 3:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 33(13:51 - 1st) 16-C.Suits complete to 18-J.Hodoh. 18-J.Hodoh runs ob at ULM 41 for 8 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - LAMON 41(13:22 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 42 for 1 yard (7-C.Henderson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - LAMON 42(12:42 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 45 for 3 yards (5-T.Young48-G.Johnson).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 45(12:09 - 1st) 16-C.Suits to SAB 30 for 25 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 30(11:39 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson runs ob at SAB 14 for 16 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 14(11:05 - 1st) 3-I.Phillips to SAB 14 for no gain (4-R.Cole).
|Int
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 14(10:23 - 1st) 16-C.Suits incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 6-D.Rockette at SAB 5. 6-D.Rockette runs 95 yards for a touchdown.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Punt (6 plays, 6 yards, 2:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:07 - 1st) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to ULM End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(10:07 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 26 for 1 yard (24-S.Jennings).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - LAMON 26(9:33 - 1st) 16-C.Suits complete to 1-M.Jackson. 1-M.Jackson to ULM 30 for 4 yards (46-N.Mobley).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - LAMON 30(8:48 - 1st) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Hodoh. Penalty on SAB 1-D.Flenord Pass interference 7 yards enforced at ULM 30. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 37(8:43 - 1st) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pederson.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 37(8:40 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 39 for 2 yards (46-N.Mobley3-A.DeShazor).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - LAMON 39(8:06 - 1st) 16-C.Suits sacked at ULM 31 for -8 yards (4-R.Cole).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - LAMON 31(7:28 - 1st) 83-D.Sparks punts 51 yards from ULM 31. 4-J.Wayne to SAB 18 for no gain (14-K.Wiggins).
SALA
Jaguars
- FG (9 plays, 50 yards, 4:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 18(7:16 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to SAB 16 for -2 yards (7-K.Johnson).
|Sack
|
2 & 12 - SALA 16(6:42 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter sacked at SAB 8 for -8 yards (93-M.Husmann94-S.Mason).
|+27 YD
|
3 & 20 - SALA 8(6:10 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert pushed ob at SAB 35 for 27 yards (15-A.Hawley). Team penalty on ULM Offside declined.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 35(5:45 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to SAB 38 for 3 yards (14-K.Wiggins2-J.Johnson).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - SALA 38(5:22 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter to ULM 48 for 14 yards (20-J.Newton).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 48(4:56 - 1st) 19-C.Lacy to ULM 34 for 14 yards (1-J.Myers).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 34(4:28 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to ULM 34 for no gain (6-K.Swinney).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 34(3:52 - 1st) 21-J.Wilson to ULM 32 for 2 yards (1-J.Myers42-H.Smith).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - SALA 32(3:13 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - SALA 32(3:07 - 1st) 36-D.Guajardo 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:01 - 1st) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to ULM End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(3:01 - 1st) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Whitfield.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 25(2:57 - 1st) 3-I.Phillips to ULM 29 for 4 yards (4-R.Cole).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - LAMON 29(2:19 - 1st) 16-C.Suits to ULM 30 for 1 yard (11-J.Sheriff).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - LAMON 30(1:42 - 1st) 83-D.Sparks punts 52 yards from ULM 30 Downed at the SAB 18.
LAMON
Warhawks
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:51 - 1st) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to ULM End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(0:51 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 27 for 2 yards (12-J.Littles).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LAMON 27(0:19 - 1st) 16-C.Suits complete to 88-T.Lamm. 88-T.Lamm to ULM 27 for no gain (6-D.Rockette).
LAMON
Warhawks
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - LAMON 27(15:00 - 2nd) Team penalty on SAB Offside 5 yards enforced at ULM 27. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - LAMON 32(14:51 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 7-K.Johnson.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - LAMON 32(14:23 - 2nd) 83-D.Sparks punts 38 yards from ULM 32 to SAB 30 fair catch by 19-C.Lacy.
SALA
Jaguars
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 1:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 30(14:15 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 34 for 4 yards (10-T.Webster7-K.Johnson).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - SALA 34(13:43 - 2nd) 19-C.Lacy to SAB 33 for -1 yard (10-T.Webster).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - SALA 33(13:00 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter sacked at SAB 25 for -8 yards (16-I.White).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - SALA 25(12:24 - 2nd) 92-J.Brooks punts 39 yards from SAB 25 to ULM 36 fair catch by 14-P.Carter.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Downs (9 plays, 34 yards, 3:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 36(12:16 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits complete to 14-P.Carter. 14-P.Carter pushed ob at ULM 45 for 9 yards (18-D.Luter).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 1 - LAMON 45(11:43 - 2nd) to ULM 42 for -3 yards.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - LAMON 42(11:06 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits complete to 88-T.Lamm. 88-T.Lamm pushed ob at ULM 49 for 7 yards (18-D.Luter).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 49(10:30 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Hodoh.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 49(10:24 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits complete to 17-J.Bloomfield. 17-J.Bloomfield to SAB 39 for 12 yards (27-D.Betts).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 39(9:53 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Bloomfield.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 39(9:46 - 2nd) 3-I.Phillips to SAB 35 for 4 yards (46-N.Mobley).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - LAMON 35(9:07 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits complete to 3-I.Phillips. 3-I.Phillips to SAB 31 for 4 yards (18-D.Luter4-R.Cole).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 2 - LAMON 31(8:26 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson to SAB 30 for 1 yard (48-G.Johnson).
SALA
Jaguars
- Interception (3 plays, -15 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 30(8:21 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert runs ob at ULM 29 for 41 yards.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 29(7:52 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to ULM 18 for 11 yards (15-A.Hawley).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - SALA 18(7:37 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 42-H.Smith at ULM 10. 42-H.Smith to ULM 15 for 5 yards (15-K.Baker).
LAMON
Warhawks
- TD (9 plays, 85 yards, 3:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 15(7:29 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson runs ob at ULM 33 for 18 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 33(7:03 - 2nd) 3-I.Phillips to ULM 35 for 2 yards (3-A.DeShazor).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LAMON 35(6:28 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 7-Z.Jackson.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - LAMON 35(6:25 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Bloomfield. Penalty on SAB 8-P.Rosette Facemasking 15 yards enforced at ULM 35. No Play.
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 50(6:19 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits complete to 17-J.Bloomfield. 17-J.Bloomfield to SAB 15 for 35 yards.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 15(5:49 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson to SAB 19 for -4 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 14 - LAMON 19(5:14 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits complete to 86-J.Pederson. 86-J.Pederson pushed ob at SAB 14 for 5 yards (18-D.Luter).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 9 - LAMON 14(4:35 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits complete to 5-J.Frett. 5-J.Frett to SAB 1 for 13 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - LAMON 1(4:00 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(3:54 - 2nd) 39-D.Hughes extra point is no good.
SALA
Jaguars
- Halftime (10 plays, 54 yards, 3:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:54 - 2nd) 83-D.Sparks kicks 40 yards from ULM 35 to SAB 25 fair catch by 19-C.Lacy.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 25(3:54 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 33 for 8 yards (7-K.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - SALA 33(3:29 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 33 for no gain (10-T.Webster).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - SALA 33(2:50 - 2nd) 25-T.Avery to SAB 36 for 3 yards (10-T.Webster93-M.Husmann).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 36(2:30 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to SAB 45 for 9 yards (14-K.Wiggins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - SALA 45(2:07 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 1 - SALA 45(2:00 - 2nd) 25-T.Avery to ULM 46 for 9 yards (20-J.Newton).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 46(1:38 - 2nd) 25-T.Avery to ULM 47 for -1 yard (7-K.Johnson93-M.Husmann).
|Sack
|
2 & 11 - SALA 47(1:30 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich sacked at SAB 43 for -10 yards (10-T.Webster).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 21 - SALA 43(0:49 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to ULM 45 for 12 yards (15-A.Hawley).
|+24 YD
|
4 & 9 - SALA 45(0:02 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich to ULM 21 for 24 yards (1-J.Myers).
LAMON
Warhawks
- Missed FG (9 plays, 64 yards, 5:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to ULM End Zone. touchback.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(15:00 - 3rd) 14-P.Carter to ULM 45 for 20 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 45(14:25 - 3rd) 16-C.Suits complete to 86-J.Pederson. 86-J.Pederson to SAB 29 for 26 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 29(13:48 - 3rd) 8-J.Johnson to SAB 26 for 3 yards (46-N.Mobley27-D.Betts).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAMON 26(13:16 - 3rd) 8-J.Johnson to SAB 21 for 5 yards (46-N.Mobley).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - LAMON 21(12:36 - 3rd) 8-J.Johnson to SAB 20 for 1 yard (46-N.Mobley27-D.Betts).
|+13 YD
|
4 & 1 - LAMON 20(11:56 - 3rd) 16-C.Suits complete to 18-J.Hodoh. 18-J.Hodoh to SAB 7 for 13 yards.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 7 - LAMON 7(11:13 - 3rd) 8-J.Johnson to SAB 7 FUMBLES (12-J.Littles). 16-C.Suits to SAB 11 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - LAMON 11(10:24 - 3rd) 16-C.Suits complete to 3-I.Phillips. 3-I.Phillips to SAB 11 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - LAMON 11(9:45 - 3rd) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Hodoh.
|No Good
|
4 & 11 - LAMON 11(9:40 - 3rd) 39-D.Hughes 29 yards Field Goal is No Good.
SALA
Jaguars
- TD (10 plays, 80 yards, 5:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 20(9:35 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 23 for 3 yards (95-E.Fisher).
|+32 YD
|
2 & 7 - SALA 23(9:00 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker pushed ob at ULM 45 for 32 yards (10-T.Webster).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 45(8:28 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to ULM 39 for 6 yards (1-J.Myers).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - SALA 39(8:13 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to ULM 39 for no gain (69-Q.Ledet).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 4 - SALA 39(7:25 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter to ULM 24 for 15 yards (1-J.Myers).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 24(6:47 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to ULM 23 for 1 yard (10-T.Webster).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 9 - SALA 23(6:03 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to ULM 8 for 15 yards (1-J.Myers10-T.Webster).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 8 - SALA 8(5:18 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter to ULM 5 for 3 yards (44-T.Shelby42-H.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - SALA 5(4:35 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - SALA 5(4:32 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:25 - 3rd) 36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Downs (5 plays, 22 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:25 - 3rd) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 63 yards from SAB 35. 3-I.Phillips to ULM 27 for 25 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 27(4:16 - 3rd) 16-C.Suits complete to 17-J.Bloomfield. 17-J.Bloomfield pushed ob at ULM 49 for 22 yards (27-D.Betts).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 49(3:44 - 3rd) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Lamm. Penalty on ULM 88-T.Lamm Illegal Procedure declined.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 49(3:36 - 3rd) 19-C.Whitfield pushed ob at SAB 47 for 4 yards (1-D.Flenord).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - LAMON 47(3:01 - 3rd) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Whitfield.
|-4 YD
|
4 & 6 - LAMON 47(2:57 - 3rd) to ULM 49 for -4 yards.
SALA
Jaguars
- TD (6 plays, 49 yards, 2:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 49(2:56 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to ULM 48 for 1 yard (4-B.Bell).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - SALA 48(2:13 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter to ULM 35 for 13 yards (15-A.Hawley).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SALA 35(1:45 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert. Penalty on ULM 20-J.Newton Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ULM 35. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 20(1:37 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to ULM 20 for no gain (42-H.Smith91-K.Pointer).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 20(1:02 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to ULM 16 for 4 yards (91-K.Pointer95-E.Fisher).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 6 - SALA 16(0:20 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:13 - 3rd) 36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.
LAMON
Warhawks
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:13 - 3rd) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to ULM End Zone. touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(0:13 - 3rd) 16-C.Suits sacked at ULM 23 for -2 yards (11-J.Sheriff).
|+37 YD
|
2 & 12 - LAMON 23(15:00 - 4th) 16-C.Suits complete to 5-J.Frett. 5-J.Frett to SAB 40 for 37 yards (27-D.Betts).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 40(14:25 - 4th) 16-C.Suits complete to 88-T.Lamm. 88-T.Lamm runs ob at SAB 25 for 15 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(13:57 - 4th) 8-J.Johnson to SAB 22 for 3 yards (11-J.Sheriff).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAMON 22(13:18 - 4th) 16-C.Suits complete to 1-M.Jackson. 1-M.Jackson to SAB 4 for 18 yards (4-R.Cole46-N.Mobley).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - LAMON 4(12:35 - 4th) 16-C.Suits complete to 81-J.Carroll. 81-J.Carroll runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(12:26 - 4th) 16-C.Suits complete to 5-J.Frett. 5-J.Frett to SAB End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
SALA
Jaguars
- TD (18 plays, 71 yards, 10:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:26 - 4th) 83-D.Sparks kicks 57 yards from ULM 35. 15-K.Baker pushed ob at SAB 29 for 21 yards (17-J.Bloomfield).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 29(12:16 - 4th) 25-T.Avery to SAB 36 for 7 yards (44-T.Shelby).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - SALA 36(11:45 - 4th) 25-T.Avery to SAB 37 for 1 yard (10-T.Webster).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - SALA 37(11:09 - 4th) 25-T.Avery to SAB 40 for 3 yards (1-J.Myers7-K.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 40(10:30 - 4th) 25-T.Avery to SAB 43 for 3 yards (14-K.Wiggins).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - SALA 43(9:57 - 4th) 21-J.Wilson to SAB 46 for 3 yards (6-K.Swinney).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - SALA 46(9:11 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter complete to 47-T.Tyre. 47-T.Tyre pushed ob at ULM 47 for 7 yards (1-J.Myers).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SALA 47(8:32 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Baker. Penalty on ULM 14-K.Wiggins Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ULM 47. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 32(8:24 - 4th) 21-J.Wilson to ULM 29 for 3 yards (10-T.Webster).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - SALA 29(7:46 - 4th) 22-A.Phillips to ULM 27 for 2 yards (91-K.Pointer).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - SALA 27(7:07 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter sacked at ULM 28 for -1 yard (95-E.Fisher).
|+7 YD
|
4 & 6 - SALA 28(6:25 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter complete to 25-T.Avery. 25-T.Avery to ULM 21 for 7 yards (42-H.Smith7-K.Johnson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 21(5:43 - 4th) 15-K.Baker to ULM 15 for 6 yards (7-K.Johnson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - SALA 15(5:02 - 4th) 25-T.Avery to ULM 10 for 5 yards (14-K.Wiggins).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 10(4:24 - 4th) 25-T.Avery to ULM 9 for 1 yard (96-M.Moore44-T.Shelby).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - SALA 9(3:39 - 4th) 22-A.Phillips to ULM 10 for -1 yard (44-T.Shelby). Penalty on SAB 51-T.Jernigan Holding 10 yards enforced at ULM 9. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 19 - SALA 19(3:16 - 4th) 22-A.Phillips to ULM 15 for 4 yards (96-M.Moore).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 15 - SALA 15(2:38 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter complete to 21-J.Wilson. 21-J.Wilson to ULM 5 for 10 yards (20-J.Newton).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 5 - SALA 5(1:48 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:39 - 4th) 36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.
LAMON
Warhawks
- End of Game (6 plays, 56 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:39 - 4th) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 40 yards from SAB 35 to ULM 25 fair catch by 82-Z.Rasmussen.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(1:38 - 4th) 16-C.Suits complete to 19-C.Whitfield. 19-C.Whitfield to ULM 30 for 5 yards (27-D.Betts29-K.Voisin).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - LAMON 30(1:07 - 4th) 16-C.Suits complete to 86-J.Pederson. 86-J.Pederson to ULM 38 for 8 yards (29-K.Voisin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 38(0:40 - 4th) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Whitfield.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 38(0:35 - 4th) 16-C.Suits complete to 81-J.Carroll. 81-J.Carroll to ULM 49 for 11 yards (6-D.Rockette).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 49(0:30 - 4th) 16-C.Suits complete to 86-J.Pederson. 86-J.Pederson to SAB 25 for 26 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(0:08 - 4th) 16-C.Suits sacked at SAB 26 for -1 yard FUMBLES (24-S.Jennings). 9-K.Johnson to SAB 27 for 8 yards (70-B.Lodes).
