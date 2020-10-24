Drive Chart
LAMON
SALA

Key Players
C. Suits 16 QB
282 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 15 RuYds
D. Trotter 1 QB
184 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 33 RuYds, RuTD
1st Quarter
Touchdown 10:23
16-C.Suits incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 6-D.Rockette at SAB 5. 6-D.Rockette runs 95 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
6
Point After TD 10:07
36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Field Goal 3:07
36-D.Guajardo 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
50
yds
04:09
pos
0
10
Touchdown 1:01
1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker runs 80 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
82
yds
00:42
pos
0
16
Point After TD 0:51
36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
17
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 4:00
8-J.Johnson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
9
plays
70
yds
03:35
pos
6
17
Missed Point After Touchdown 3:54
39-D.Hughes extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
6
17
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 4:32
1-D.Trotter runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
80
yds
05:10
pos
6
23
Point After TD 4:25
36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
24
Touchdown 0:20
1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
34
yds
02:43
pos
6
30
Point After TD 0:13
36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
31
4th Quarter
Touchdown 12:35
16-C.Suits complete to 81-J.Carroll. 81-J.Carroll runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
00:00
pos
12
31
Two Point Conversion 12:26
16-C.Suits complete to 5-J.Frett. 5-J.Frett to SAB End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
31
Touchdown 1:48
1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
18
plays
66
yds
10:47
pos
14
37
Point After TD 1:39
36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
38
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 20
Rushing 5 11
Passing 13 7
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 3-10 8-14
4th Down Conv 1-3 3-3
Total Net Yards 373 415
Total Plays 61 61
Avg Gain 6.1 6.8
Net Yards Rushing 91 169
Rush Attempts 28 44
Avg Rush Yards 3.3 3.8
Yards Passing 282 246
Comp. - Att. 22-33 11-17
Yards Per Pass 7.8 10.6
Penalties - Yards 2-30 4-37
Touchdowns 2 5
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 0 1
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 3-47.0 2-44.5
Return Yards 5 95
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-5 1-95
Safeties 0 0
1234T
UL-Monroe 0-5 060814
South Alabama 2-2 17014738
Hancock Whitney Stadium Mobile, AL
 282 PASS YDS 246
91 RUSH YDS 169
373 TOTAL YDS 415
UL-Monroe
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Suits 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 282 1 1 142.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.4% 1043 6 2 131.0
C. Suits 22/33 282 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Johnson 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 49 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 148 2
J. Johnson 15 49 1 18
P. Carter 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 20 0
P. Carter 1 20 0 20
C. Suits 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 31 0
C. Suits 5 15 0 25
I. Phillips 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 10 0
I. Phillips 4 10 0 4
C. Whitfield 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
C. Whitfield 1 4 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Bloomfield 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 69 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 173 1
J. Bloomfield 4 3 69 0 35
J. Pederson 86 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 65 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 174 0
J. Pederson 5 4 65 0 26
J. Frett 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 50 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 165 1
J. Frett 2 2 50 0 37
T. Lamm 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 80 0
T. Lamm 4 3 22 0 15
M. Jackson 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 47 2
M. Jackson 2 2 22 0 18
J. Hodoh 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 89 0
J. Hodoh 4 2 21 0 13
J. Carroll 81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 15 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 1
J. Carroll 2 2 15 1 11
P. Carter 14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 109 0
P. Carter 1 1 9 0 9
C. Whitfield 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 75 1
C. Whitfield 4 1 5 0 5
I. Phillips 3 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 52 0
I. Phillips 2 2 4 0 4
K. Johnson 7 LB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Johnson 1 0 0 0 0
Z. Jackson 7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 36 0
Z. Jackson 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Webster 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 1.0
T. Webster 9-1 1.0 0
J. Myers 1 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
J. Myers 8-0 0.0 0
K. Wiggins 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Wiggins 4-0 0.0 0
K. Johnson 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
K. Johnson 4-3 0.0 0
A. Hawley 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Hawley 4-0 0.0 0
J. Newton 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Newton 3-0 0.0 0
K. Pointer 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Pointer 3-1 0.0 0
E. Fisher 95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
E. Fisher 2-1 1.0 0
H. Smith 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 1 0.0
H. Smith 2-2 0.0 1
T. Shelby 44 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Shelby 2-1 0.0 0
K. Swinney 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Swinney 2-0 0.0 0
M. Moore 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Moore 2-0 0.0 0
I. White Jr. 16 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
I. White Jr. 1-0 1.0 0
B. Bell 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Bell 1-0 0.0 0
J. Johnson 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Johnson 0-1 0.0 0
M. Husmann 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.5
M. Husmann 0-3 0.5 0
S. Mason 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
S. Mason 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Hughes 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/1
SEASON FG XP
2/3 6/7
D. Hughes 0/1 0 0/1 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Sparks 83 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 47.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 0 0
D. Sparks 3 47.0 2 52
J. Porter 37 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 52.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
18 0 0
J. Porter 1 52.0 1 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Phillips 3 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 35 0
I. Phillips 1 25.0 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
South Alabama
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Trotter 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 184 3 0 278.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 373 2 2 154.1
D. Trotter 8/12 184 3 0
C. Lovertich 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 62 0 1 124.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.7% 479 4 1 140.1
C. Lovertich 3/5 62 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Davis 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 58 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 272 1
C. Davis 17 58 0 15
D. Trotter 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 33 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 45 0
D. Trotter 8 33 1 15
T. Avery 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 26 1
T. Avery 9 31 0 9
C. Lovertich 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 -21 0
C. Lovertich 2 14 0 24
C. Lacy 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 29 0
C. Lacy 2 13 0 14
J. Wilson 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 14 0
J. Wilson 3 8 0 3
A. Phillips 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 20 0
A. Phillips 2 6 0 4
K. Baker 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
K. Baker 1 6 0 6
D. Daffin 86 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
D. Daffin 1 2 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
K. Baker 15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 6 154 3
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 246 2
K. Baker 6 6 154 3 80
J. Tolbert 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 2 68 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 327 3
J. Tolbert 6 2 68 0 41
J. Wilson 21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
J. Wilson 1 1 10 0 10
T. Avery 25 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
T. Avery 1 1 7 0 7
T. Tyre 47 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
T. Tyre 1 1 7 0 7
C. Sutherland 12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Sutherland 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Gallmon 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
K. Gallmon 6-0 0.0 0
N. Mobley 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
N. Mobley 6-1 0.0 0
D. Luter Jr. 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Luter Jr. 4-0 0.0 0
R. Cole 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
R. Cole 4-1 1.0 0
D. Betts Jr. 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
D. Betts Jr. 4-2 0.0 0
J. Sheriff 11 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
J. Sheriff 3-0 1.0 0
D. Rockette 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
D. Rockette 2-0 0.0 1
C. Henderson 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Henderson 2-0 0.0 0
S. Jennings 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
S. Jennings 2-0 1.0 0
G. Johnson 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
G. Johnson 1-1 0.0 0
A. DeShazor 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. DeShazor 1-1 0.0 0
D. Flenord 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Flenord 1-0 0.0 0
T. Young 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Young 1-0 0.0 0
K. Voisin 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Voisin 1-1 0.0 0
J. Littles 12 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Littles 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Guajardo 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
4/6 6/7
D. Guajardo 1/1 50 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Brooks 92 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 44.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
12 0 0
J. Brooks 2 44.5 0 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Baker 15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 15.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 25 0
K. Baker 2 15.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Wayne 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 12.0 36 0
J. Wayne 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:51 LAMON 33 3:28 7 65 INT
10:07 LAMON 25 2:39 6 6 Punt
3:01 LAMON 25 1:19 3 5 Punt
0:51 LAMON 25 0:32 2 2
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:16 LAMON 36 3:50 9 34 Downs
7:29 LAMON 15 3:35 9 85 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LAMON 25 5:20 9 64 FG Miss
4:25 LAMON 27 1:28 5 22 Downs
0:13 LAMON 25 0:00 6 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:39 LAMON 25 1:31 6 56 Game
1:39 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SALA 15 1:02 3 2 Punt
10:07 0:00 0 0
7:16 SALA 18 4:09 9 50 FG
1:33 SALA 18 0:42 2 82 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:15 SALA 30 1:51 3 -5 Punt
8:21 SALA 30 0:44 3 -15 INT
3:54 SALA 25 3:52 10 54 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:35 SALA 20 5:10 10 80 TD
2:56 LAMON 49 2:43 6 49 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:26 SALA 29 10:47 18 71 TD
12:26 0:00 0 0

SALA Jaguars  - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 83-D.Sparks kicks 59 yards from ULM 35. 15-K.Baker to SAB 15 for 9 yards (10-J.Hunt).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 15
(14:55 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 15
(14:49 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to SAB 17 for 2 yards (91-K.Pointer).
No Gain
3 & 8 - SALA 17
(14:20 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 12-C.Sutherland.
Punt
4 & 8 - SALA 17
(13:58 - 1st) 92-J.Brooks punts 50 yards from SAB 17 out of bounds at the ULM 33.

LAMON Warhawks  - Interception (7 plays, 65 yards, 3:28 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 33
(13:51 - 1st) 16-C.Suits complete to 18-J.Hodoh. 18-J.Hodoh runs ob at ULM 41 for 8 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 2 - LAMON 41
(13:22 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 42 for 1 yard (7-C.Henderson).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - LAMON 42
(12:42 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 45 for 3 yards (5-T.Young48-G.Johnson).
+25 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 45
(12:09 - 1st) 16-C.Suits to SAB 30 for 25 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 30
(11:39 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson runs ob at SAB 14 for 16 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 14
(11:05 - 1st) 3-I.Phillips to SAB 14 for no gain (4-R.Cole).
Int
2 & 10 - LAMON 14
(10:23 - 1st) 16-C.Suits incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 6-D.Rockette at SAB 5. 6-D.Rockette runs 95 yards for a touchdown.

LAMON Warhawks

Result Play
PAT Good
(10:07 - 1st) 36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.

LAMON Warhawks  - Punt (6 plays, 6 yards, 2:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:07 - 1st) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to ULM End Zone. touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25
(10:07 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 26 for 1 yard (24-S.Jennings).
+4 YD
2 & 9 - LAMON 26
(9:33 - 1st) 16-C.Suits complete to 1-M.Jackson. 1-M.Jackson to ULM 30 for 4 yards (46-N.Mobley).
Penalty
3 & 5 - LAMON 30
(8:48 - 1st) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Hodoh. Penalty on SAB 1-D.Flenord Pass interference 7 yards enforced at ULM 30. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 37
(8:43 - 1st) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pederson.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 37
(8:40 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 39 for 2 yards (46-N.Mobley3-A.DeShazor).
Sack
3 & 8 - LAMON 39
(8:06 - 1st) 16-C.Suits sacked at ULM 31 for -8 yards (4-R.Cole).
Punt
4 & 16 - LAMON 31
(7:28 - 1st) 83-D.Sparks punts 51 yards from ULM 31. 4-J.Wayne to SAB 18 for no gain (14-K.Wiggins).

SALA Jaguars  - FG (9 plays, 50 yards, 4:09 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 18
(7:16 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to SAB 16 for -2 yards (7-K.Johnson).
Sack
2 & 12 - SALA 16
(6:42 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter sacked at SAB 8 for -8 yards (93-M.Husmann94-S.Mason).
+27 YD
3 & 20 - SALA 8
(6:10 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert pushed ob at SAB 35 for 27 yards (15-A.Hawley). Team penalty on ULM Offside declined.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 35
(5:45 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to SAB 38 for 3 yards (14-K.Wiggins2-J.Johnson).
+14 YD
2 & 7 - SALA 38
(5:22 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter to ULM 48 for 14 yards (20-J.Newton).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 48
(4:56 - 1st) 19-C.Lacy to ULM 34 for 14 yards (1-J.Myers).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 34
(4:28 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to ULM 34 for no gain (6-K.Swinney).
+2 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 34
(3:52 - 1st) 21-J.Wilson to ULM 32 for 2 yards (1-J.Myers42-H.Smith).
No Gain
3 & 8 - SALA 32
(3:13 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
Field Goal
4 & 8 - SALA 32
(3:07 - 1st) 36-D.Guajardo 50 yards Field Goal is Good.

LAMON Warhawks  - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:01 - 1st) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to ULM End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 25
(3:01 - 1st) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Whitfield.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 25
(2:57 - 1st) 3-I.Phillips to ULM 29 for 4 yards (4-R.Cole).
+1 YD
3 & 6 - LAMON 29
(2:19 - 1st) 16-C.Suits to ULM 30 for 1 yard (11-J.Sheriff).
Punt
4 & 5 - LAMON 30
(1:42 - 1st) 83-D.Sparks punts 52 yards from ULM 30 Downed at the SAB 18.

SALA Jaguars  - TD (2 plays, 82 yards, 0:42 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 18
(1:33 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to SAB 20 for 2 yards.
+80 YD
2 & 8 - SALA 20
(1:01 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker runs 80 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:51 - 1st) 36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.

LAMON Warhawks

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:51 - 1st) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to ULM End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25
(0:51 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 27 for 2 yards (12-J.Littles).
No Gain
2 & 8 - LAMON 27
(0:19 - 1st) 16-C.Suits complete to 88-T.Lamm. 88-T.Lamm to ULM 27 for no gain (6-D.Rockette).

LAMON Warhawks

Result Play
Penalty
3 & 8 - LAMON 27
(15:00 - 2nd) Team penalty on SAB Offside 5 yards enforced at ULM 27. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 3 - LAMON 32
(14:51 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 7-K.Johnson.
Punt
4 & 3 - LAMON 32
(14:23 - 2nd) 83-D.Sparks punts 38 yards from ULM 32 to SAB 30 fair catch by 19-C.Lacy.

SALA Jaguars  - Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 1:51 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 30
(14:15 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 34 for 4 yards (10-T.Webster7-K.Johnson).
-1 YD
2 & 6 - SALA 34
(13:43 - 2nd) 19-C.Lacy to SAB 33 for -1 yard (10-T.Webster).
Sack
3 & 7 - SALA 33
(13:00 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter sacked at SAB 25 for -8 yards (16-I.White).
Punt
4 & 15 - SALA 25
(12:24 - 2nd) 92-J.Brooks punts 39 yards from SAB 25 to ULM 36 fair catch by 14-P.Carter.

LAMON Warhawks  - Downs (9 plays, 34 yards, 3:50 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 36
(12:16 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits complete to 14-P.Carter. 14-P.Carter pushed ob at ULM 45 for 9 yards (18-D.Luter).
-3 YD
2 & 1 - LAMON 45
(11:43 - 2nd) to ULM 42 for -3 yards.
+7 YD
3 & 4 - LAMON 42
(11:06 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits complete to 88-T.Lamm. 88-T.Lamm pushed ob at ULM 49 for 7 yards (18-D.Luter).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 49
(10:30 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Hodoh.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 49
(10:24 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits complete to 17-J.Bloomfield. 17-J.Bloomfield to SAB 39 for 12 yards (27-D.Betts).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 39
(9:53 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Bloomfield.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 39
(9:46 - 2nd) 3-I.Phillips to SAB 35 for 4 yards (46-N.Mobley).
+4 YD
3 & 6 - LAMON 35
(9:07 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits complete to 3-I.Phillips. 3-I.Phillips to SAB 31 for 4 yards (18-D.Luter4-R.Cole).
+1 YD
4 & 2 - LAMON 31
(8:26 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson to SAB 30 for 1 yard (48-G.Johnson).

SALA Jaguars  - Interception (3 plays, -15 yards, 0:44 poss)

Result Play
+41 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 30
(8:21 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert runs ob at ULM 29 for 41 yards.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 29
(7:52 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to ULM 18 for 11 yards (15-A.Hawley).
Int
1 & 10 - SALA 18
(7:37 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 42-H.Smith at ULM 10. 42-H.Smith to ULM 15 for 5 yards (15-K.Baker).

LAMON Warhawks  - TD (9 plays, 85 yards, 3:35 poss)

Result Play
+18 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 15
(7:29 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson runs ob at ULM 33 for 18 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 33
(7:03 - 2nd) 3-I.Phillips to ULM 35 for 2 yards (3-A.DeShazor).
No Gain
2 & 8 - LAMON 35
(6:28 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 7-Z.Jackson.
Penalty
3 & 8 - LAMON 35
(6:25 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Bloomfield. Penalty on SAB 8-P.Rosette Facemasking 15 yards enforced at ULM 35. No Play.
+35 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 50
(6:19 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits complete to 17-J.Bloomfield. 17-J.Bloomfield to SAB 15 for 35 yards.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 15
(5:49 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson to SAB 19 for -4 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
+5 YD
2 & 14 - LAMON 19
(5:14 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits complete to 86-J.Pederson. 86-J.Pederson pushed ob at SAB 14 for 5 yards (18-D.Luter).
+13 YD
3 & 9 - LAMON 14
(4:35 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits complete to 5-J.Frett. 5-J.Frett to SAB 1 for 13 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - LAMON 1
(4:00 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
Missed PAT
(3:54 - 2nd) 39-D.Hughes extra point is no good.

SALA Jaguars  - Halftime (10 plays, 54 yards, 3:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:54 - 2nd) 83-D.Sparks kicks 40 yards from ULM 35 to SAB 25 fair catch by 19-C.Lacy.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 25
(3:54 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 33 for 8 yards (7-K.Johnson).
No Gain
2 & 2 - SALA 33
(3:29 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 33 for no gain (10-T.Webster).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - SALA 33
(2:50 - 2nd) 25-T.Avery to SAB 36 for 3 yards (10-T.Webster93-M.Husmann).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 36
(2:30 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to SAB 45 for 9 yards (14-K.Wiggins).
No Gain
2 & 1 - SALA 45
(2:07 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
+9 YD
3 & 1 - SALA 45
(2:00 - 2nd) 25-T.Avery to ULM 46 for 9 yards (20-J.Newton).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 46
(1:38 - 2nd) 25-T.Avery to ULM 47 for -1 yard (7-K.Johnson93-M.Husmann).
Sack
2 & 11 - SALA 47
(1:30 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich sacked at SAB 43 for -10 yards (10-T.Webster).
+12 YD
3 & 21 - SALA 43
(0:49 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to ULM 45 for 12 yards (15-A.Hawley).
+24 YD
4 & 9 - SALA 45
(0:02 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich to ULM 21 for 24 yards (1-J.Myers).

LAMON Warhawks  - Missed FG (9 plays, 64 yards, 5:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to ULM End Zone. touchback.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 14-P.Carter to ULM 45 for 20 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
+26 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 45
(14:25 - 3rd) 16-C.Suits complete to 86-J.Pederson. 86-J.Pederson to SAB 29 for 26 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 29
(13:48 - 3rd) 8-J.Johnson to SAB 26 for 3 yards (46-N.Mobley27-D.Betts).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - LAMON 26
(13:16 - 3rd) 8-J.Johnson to SAB 21 for 5 yards (46-N.Mobley).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - LAMON 21
(12:36 - 3rd) 8-J.Johnson to SAB 20 for 1 yard (46-N.Mobley27-D.Betts).
+13 YD
4 & 1 - LAMON 20
(11:56 - 3rd) 16-C.Suits complete to 18-J.Hodoh. 18-J.Hodoh to SAB 7 for 13 yards.
-4 YD
1 & 7 - LAMON 7
(11:13 - 3rd) 8-J.Johnson to SAB 7 FUMBLES (12-J.Littles). 16-C.Suits to SAB 11 for no gain.
No Gain
2 & 11 - LAMON 11
(10:24 - 3rd) 16-C.Suits complete to 3-I.Phillips. 3-I.Phillips to SAB 11 for no gain.
No Gain
3 & 11 - LAMON 11
(9:45 - 3rd) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Hodoh.
No Good
4 & 11 - LAMON 11
(9:40 - 3rd) 39-D.Hughes 29 yards Field Goal is No Good.

SALA Jaguars  - TD (10 plays, 80 yards, 5:10 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 20
(9:35 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 23 for 3 yards (95-E.Fisher).
+32 YD
2 & 7 - SALA 23
(9:00 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker pushed ob at ULM 45 for 32 yards (10-T.Webster).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 45
(8:28 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to ULM 39 for 6 yards (1-J.Myers).
No Gain
2 & 4 - SALA 39
(8:13 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to ULM 39 for no gain (69-Q.Ledet).
+15 YD
3 & 4 - SALA 39
(7:25 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter to ULM 24 for 15 yards (1-J.Myers).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 24
(6:47 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to ULM 23 for 1 yard (10-T.Webster).
+15 YD
2 & 9 - SALA 23
(6:03 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to ULM 8 for 15 yards (1-J.Myers10-T.Webster).
+3 YD
1 & 8 - SALA 8
(5:18 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter to ULM 5 for 3 yards (44-T.Shelby42-H.Smith).
No Gain
2 & 5 - SALA 5
(4:35 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
+5 YD
3 & 5 - SALA 5
(4:32 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:25 - 3rd) 36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.

LAMON Warhawks  - Downs (5 plays, 22 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:25 - 3rd) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 63 yards from SAB 35. 3-I.Phillips to ULM 27 for 25 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 27
(4:16 - 3rd) 16-C.Suits complete to 17-J.Bloomfield. 17-J.Bloomfield pushed ob at ULM 49 for 22 yards (27-D.Betts).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 49
(3:44 - 3rd) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Lamm. Penalty on ULM 88-T.Lamm Illegal Procedure declined.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 49
(3:36 - 3rd) 19-C.Whitfield pushed ob at SAB 47 for 4 yards (1-D.Flenord).
No Gain
3 & 6 - LAMON 47
(3:01 - 3rd) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Whitfield.
-4 YD
4 & 6 - LAMON 47
(2:57 - 3rd) to ULM 49 for -4 yards.

SALA Jaguars  - TD (6 plays, 49 yards, 2:43 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 49
(2:56 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to ULM 48 for 1 yard (4-B.Bell).
+13 YD
2 & 9 - SALA 48
(2:13 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter to ULM 35 for 13 yards (15-A.Hawley).
Penalty
1 & 10 - SALA 35
(1:45 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert. Penalty on ULM 20-J.Newton Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ULM 35. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 20
(1:37 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to ULM 20 for no gain (42-H.Smith91-K.Pointer).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 20
(1:02 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to ULM 16 for 4 yards (91-K.Pointer95-E.Fisher).
+16 YD
3 & 6 - SALA 16
(0:20 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:13 - 3rd) 36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.

LAMON Warhawks  - TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:13 - 3rd) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to ULM End Zone. touchback.
Sack
1 & 10 - LAMON 25
(0:13 - 3rd) 16-C.Suits sacked at ULM 23 for -2 yards (11-J.Sheriff).
+37 YD
2 & 12 - LAMON 23
(15:00 - 4th) 16-C.Suits complete to 5-J.Frett. 5-J.Frett to SAB 40 for 37 yards (27-D.Betts).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 40
(14:25 - 4th) 16-C.Suits complete to 88-T.Lamm. 88-T.Lamm runs ob at SAB 25 for 15 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25
(13:57 - 4th) 8-J.Johnson to SAB 22 for 3 yards (11-J.Sheriff).
+18 YD
2 & 7 - LAMON 22
(13:18 - 4th) 16-C.Suits complete to 1-M.Jackson. 1-M.Jackson to SAB 4 for 18 yards (4-R.Cole46-N.Mobley).
+4 YD
1 & 4 - LAMON 4
(12:35 - 4th) 16-C.Suits complete to 81-J.Carroll. 81-J.Carroll runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(12:26 - 4th) 16-C.Suits complete to 5-J.Frett. 5-J.Frett to SAB End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.

SALA Jaguars  - TD (18 plays, 71 yards, 10:47 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:26 - 4th) 83-D.Sparks kicks 57 yards from ULM 35. 15-K.Baker pushed ob at SAB 29 for 21 yards (17-J.Bloomfield).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 29
(12:16 - 4th) 25-T.Avery to SAB 36 for 7 yards (44-T.Shelby).
+1 YD
2 & 3 - SALA 36
(11:45 - 4th) 25-T.Avery to SAB 37 for 1 yard (10-T.Webster).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - SALA 37
(11:09 - 4th) 25-T.Avery to SAB 40 for 3 yards (1-J.Myers7-K.Johnson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 40
(10:30 - 4th) 25-T.Avery to SAB 43 for 3 yards (14-K.Wiggins).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - SALA 43
(9:57 - 4th) 21-J.Wilson to SAB 46 for 3 yards (6-K.Swinney).
+7 YD
3 & 4 - SALA 46
(9:11 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter complete to 47-T.Tyre. 47-T.Tyre pushed ob at ULM 47 for 7 yards (1-J.Myers).
Penalty
1 & 10 - SALA 47
(8:32 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Baker. Penalty on ULM 14-K.Wiggins Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ULM 47. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 32
(8:24 - 4th) 21-J.Wilson to ULM 29 for 3 yards (10-T.Webster).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - SALA 29
(7:46 - 4th) 22-A.Phillips to ULM 27 for 2 yards (91-K.Pointer).
Sack
3 & 5 - SALA 27
(7:07 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter sacked at ULM 28 for -1 yard (95-E.Fisher).
+7 YD
4 & 6 - SALA 28
(6:25 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter complete to 25-T.Avery. 25-T.Avery to ULM 21 for 7 yards (42-H.Smith7-K.Johnson).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 21
(5:43 - 4th) 15-K.Baker to ULM 15 for 6 yards (7-K.Johnson).
+5 YD
2 & 4 - SALA 15
(5:02 - 4th) 25-T.Avery to ULM 10 for 5 yards (14-K.Wiggins).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 10
(4:24 - 4th) 25-T.Avery to ULM 9 for 1 yard (96-M.Moore44-T.Shelby).
Penalty
2 & 9 - SALA 9
(3:39 - 4th) 22-A.Phillips to ULM 10 for -1 yard (44-T.Shelby). Penalty on SAB 51-T.Jernigan Holding 10 yards enforced at ULM 9. No Play.
+4 YD
2 & 19 - SALA 19
(3:16 - 4th) 22-A.Phillips to ULM 15 for 4 yards (96-M.Moore).
+10 YD
3 & 15 - SALA 15
(2:38 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter complete to 21-J.Wilson. 21-J.Wilson to ULM 5 for 10 yards (20-J.Newton).
+5 YD
4 & 5 - SALA 5
(1:48 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:39 - 4th) 36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.

LAMON Warhawks  - End of Game (6 plays, 56 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:39 - 4th) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 40 yards from SAB 35 to ULM 25 fair catch by 82-Z.Rasmussen.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25
(1:38 - 4th) 16-C.Suits complete to 19-C.Whitfield. 19-C.Whitfield to ULM 30 for 5 yards (27-D.Betts29-K.Voisin).
+8 YD
2 & 5 - LAMON 30
(1:07 - 4th) 16-C.Suits complete to 86-J.Pederson. 86-J.Pederson to ULM 38 for 8 yards (29-K.Voisin).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 38
(0:40 - 4th) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Whitfield.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 38
(0:35 - 4th) 16-C.Suits complete to 81-J.Carroll. 81-J.Carroll to ULM 49 for 11 yards (6-D.Rockette).
+26 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 49
(0:30 - 4th) 16-C.Suits complete to 86-J.Pederson. 86-J.Pederson to SAB 25 for 26 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 25
(0:08 - 4th) 16-C.Suits sacked at SAB 26 for -1 yard FUMBLES (24-S.Jennings). 9-K.Johnson to SAB 27 for 8 yards (70-B.Lodes).
