UNLV
SDGST

Key Players
S. Jenkins 84 WR
44 ReYds, ReTD, 5 RECs
G. Bell 34 RB
111 RuYds, RuTD
1st Quarter
Touchdown 6:15
3-C.Baker complete to 81-E.Dedeaux. 81-E.Dedeaux runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
90
yds
05:50
pos
0
6
Point After TD 6:06
2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 10:45
21-C.Bell runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
80
yds
03:15
pos
0
13
Point After TD 10:45
2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 7:55
34-G.Bell runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
16
yds
01:38
pos
0
20
Point After TD 7:51
2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Field Goal 1:00
2-M.Araiza 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
66
yds
03:59
pos
0
24
Field Goal 0:02
2-M.Araiza 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
37
yds
00:35
pos
0
27
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 8:50
6-M.Gilliam complete to 84-S.Jenkins. 84-S.Jenkins runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
81
yds
06:16
pos
6
27
Missed Point After Touchdown 8:44
32-D.Gutierrez extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
6
33
4th Quarter
Touchdown 8:40
21-C.Bell runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
85
yds
02:19
pos
6
33
Point After TD 8:25
2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
34
Team Stats
1st Downs 11 21
Rushing 7 13
Passing 4 6
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 1-15 6-15
4th Down Conv 3-4 1-2
Total Net Yards 186 424
Total Plays 64 71
Avg Gain 2.9 6.0
Net Yards Rushing 80 287
Rush Attempts 35 46
Avg Rush Yards 2.3 6.2
Yards Passing 106 137
Comp. - Att. 17-29 12-25
Yards Per Pass 2.3 5.0
Penalties - Yards 6-40 6-40
Touchdowns 1 4
Rushing TDs 0 3
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 8-43.6 5-49.8
Return Yards 14 38
Punts - Returns 2-14 5-38
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
UNLV 0-0 00606
San Diego State 0-0 7200734
SDCCU Stadium San Diego, CA
 106 PASS YDS 137
80 RUSH YDS 287
186 TOTAL YDS 424
UNLV
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Gilliam 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.9% 105 1 0 119.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.9% 105 1 0 119.6
M. Gilliam 13/21 105 1 0
K. Oblad 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 2 0 0 54.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 2 0 0 54.2
K. Oblad 2/4 2 0 0
J. Rogers 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% -1 0 0 47.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% -1 0 0 47.9
J. Rogers 2/4 -1 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Williams 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 80 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 80 0
C. Williams 20 80 0 25
J. Rogers 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
J. Rogers 2 8 0 12
K. Oblad 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
K. Oblad 1 6 0 6
D. Downing 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
D. Downing 2 5 0 3
T. Collins 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -7 0
T. Collins 2 -7 0 4
M. Gilliam 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 -12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 -12 0
M. Gilliam 8 -12 0 8
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
S. Jenkins 84 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 44 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 44 1
S. Jenkins 6 5 44 1 17
K. Williams 10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 33 0
K. Williams 5 3 33 0 23
J. Gasser 82 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
J. Gasser 4 2 19 0 15
D. Downing 22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 0
D. Downing 3 2 8 0 7
N. Bean 11 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
N. Bean 2 1 5 0 5
C. Williams 8 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
C. Williams 2 1 2 0 2
S. Zeon III 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Zeon III 2 0 0 0 0
T. Collins 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 -5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 -5 0
T. Collins 4 3 -5 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Caine 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
T. Caine 9-0 0.0 0
B. Jackson 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
B. Jackson 7-1 0.0 0
J. Windmon 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
J. Windmon 7-1 0.0 0
K. Uasike 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
K. Uasike 4-1 0.0 0
A. Plant, Jr. 7 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
A. Plant, Jr. 4-2 1.0 0
M. Salu 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Salu 3-0 0.0 0
T. Player 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Player 3-0 0.0 0
J. Graves 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Graves 3-1 0.0 0
V. Viramontes 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
V. Viramontes 3-2 0.0 0
S. Everett 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Everett 3-0 0.0 0
A. Lewis 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Lewis 2-0 0.0 0
T. Malakius 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Malakius 1-0 0.0 0
N. Neal 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
N. Neal 1-2 0.0 0
N. Williams 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
N. Williams 1-3 0.0 0
K. Beaudry 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Beaudry 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Gutierrez 32 P
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/1
SEASON FG XP
0/1 0/1
D. Gutierrez 0/1 0 0/1 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Brown 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 43.6 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 43.6 1
T. Brown 8 43.6 1 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Collins 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 27.7 40 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 27.7 40 0
T. Collins 3 27.7 40 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Collins 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 7.0 7 0
T. Collins 2 7.0 7 0
San Diego State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Baker 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48% 137 1 0 107.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48% 137 1 0 107.2
C. Baker 12/25 137 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. Bell 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 111 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 111 1
G. Bell 19 111 1 40
K. Williams 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 84 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 84 0
K. Williams 10 84 0 24
C. Bell 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 40 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 40 2
C. Bell 7 40 2 19
J. Byrd 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 40 0
J. Byrd 3 40 0 32
C. Baker 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
C. Baker 3 12 0 17
S. Olubi 24 S
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
S. Olubi 1 5 0 5
E. Dedeaux 81 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
E. Dedeaux 1 -2 0 -2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
E. Kothe 96 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 33 0
E. Kothe 2 1 33 0 33
I. Richardson 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 21 0
I. Richardson 2 1 21 0 21
K. Williams 26 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
K. Williams 1 1 19 0 19
T. Sullivan 80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
T. Sullivan 1 1 16 0 16
E. Dedeaux 81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 16 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 1
E. Dedeaux 2 2 16 1 12
J. Byrd 15 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
J. Byrd 2 2 13 0 9
J. Matthews 45 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
J. Matthews 3 1 10 0 10
B. Busbee 41 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 5 0
B. Busbee 2 2 5 0 3
D. Bellinger 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
D. Bellinger 4 1 4 0 4
K. Smith 92 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Smith 2 0 0 0 0
G. Bell 34 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
G. Bell 1 0 0 0 0
N. Givan 85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
N. Givan 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Thompson 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
T. Thompson 7-1 0.0 0
D. Johnson Jr. 36 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
D. Johnson Jr. 7-1 0.0 0
C. McDonald 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 2.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 2.5
C. McDonald 6-2 2.5 0
S. Lakalaka 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
S. Lakalaka 4-1 0.0 0
K. Banks 2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
K. Banks 4-1 0.0 0
A. Aleki 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. Aleki 3-1 0.0 0
C. Barfield 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Barfield 3-1 0.0 0
M. Shawcroft 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Shawcroft 3-0 0.0 0
T. Thompson 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
T. Thompson 3-2 0.0 0
D. Branch 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Branch 2-1 0.0 0
D. Hall 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Hall 2-0 0.0 0
C. Mitchell 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
C. Mitchell 1-1 1.0 0
T. Hawkins 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Hawkins 1-0 0.0 0
J. Tavai 66 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Tavai 1-0 1.0 0
G. Fountain 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Fountain 1-0 0.0 0
C. Thomas 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
C. Thomas 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Araiza 2 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
2/2 4/4
M. Araiza 2/2 27 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Araiza 2 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 49.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 49.8 2
M. Araiza 5 49.8 2 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Byrd 15 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 25.5 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 25.5 29 0
J. Byrd 2 25.5 29 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Byrd 15 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 7.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 7.0 13 0
J. Byrd 3 7.0 13 0
T. Thompson 18 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
T. Thompson 1 0.0 0 0
I. Richardson 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
I. Richardson 1 6.0 6 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:25 UNLV 34 1:15 3 5 Punt
6:06 UNLV 25 1:21 3 -5 Fumble
4:26 SDGST 23 2:01 4 -2 FG Miss
0:26 UNLV 39 0:00 3 6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:38 UNLV 25 0:53 3 2 Punt
7:51 UNLV 40 2:40 6 4 Punt
0:56 UNLV 25 0:14 3 5 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UNLV 19 6:16 13 81 TD
8:09 UNLV 23 0:43 3 3 Punt
5:13 UNLV 24 1:54 3 9 Punt
2:12 UNLV 12 2:00 7 55
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:25 UNLV 25 1:51 3 1 Punt
1:19 UNLV 5 0:00 1 4 Fumble
1:19 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SDGST 22 1:20 3 -2 Punt
11:56 SDGST 15 5:50 12 85 TD
2:19 SDGST 25 1:49 6 36 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:00 SDGST 20 3:15 9 80 TD
9:29 UNLV 16 1:38 4 16 TD
4:59 SDGST 24 3:59 11 66 FG
0:37 SDGST 49 0:35 7 47 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:44 SDGST 34 0:26 3 0 Punt
7:20 SDGST 31 1:57 3 9 Punt
3:08 SDGST 35 0:44 3 1 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:44 SDGST 15 2:19 5 85 TD
6:26 SDGST 28 4:56 9 9 Punt
1:12 UNLV 9 0:29 2 -2 Game
1:12 0:00 0 0

SDGST Aztecs  - Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 38-T.Brown kicks 65 yards from UNLV 35. 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 22 for 22 yards (14-T.Player).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 22
(14:50 - 1st) 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 27 for 5 yards (95-J.Graves16-N.Williams).
No Gain
2 & 5 - SDGST 27
(14:20 - 1st) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 92-K.Smith.
Sack
3 & 5 - SDGST 27
(14:10 - 1st) 3-C.Baker sacked at SDSU 20 for -7 yards (7-A.Plant).
Punt
4 & 12 - SDGST 20
(13:40 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza punts 53 yards from SDSU 20. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 34 for 7 yards (36-D.Johnson).

UNLV Rebels  - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:15 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 34
(13:25 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 35 for 1 yard (36-D.Johnson).
+4 YD
2 & 9 - UNLV 35
(13:00 - 1st) 9-T.Collins to UNLV 39 for 4 yards (14-T.Thompson).
No Gain
3 & 5 - UNLV 39
(12:30 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete.
Punt
4 & 5 - UNLV 39
(12:10 - 1st) 38-T.Brown punts 46 yards from UNLV 39. 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 25 for 10 yards (44-K.Beaudry). Team penalty on SDSU Holding 10 yards enforced at SDSU 25.

SDGST Aztecs  - TD (12 plays, 85 yards, 5:50 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 15
(11:56 - 1st) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 23 for 8 yards (35-J.Windmon).
+19 YD
2 & 2 - SDGST 23
(11:20 - 1st) 3-C.Baker complete to 26-K.Williams. 26-K.Williams to SDSU 42 for 19 yards (33-S.Everett).
Penalty
1 & 10 - SDGST 42
(10:50 - 1st) 34-G.Bell to UNLV 48 for 10 yards (35-J.Windmon). Team penalty on SDSU Illegal block in the back 5 yards enforced at SDSU 42. No Play.
+12 YD
1 & 15 - SDGST 37
(10:20 - 1st) 3-C.Baker complete to 81-E.Dedeaux. 81-E.Dedeaux to SDSU 49 for 12 yards (43-M.Salu).
+32 YD
2 & 3 - SDGST 49
(9:40 - 1st) 15-J.Byrd to UNLV 19 for 32 yards (24-B.Jackson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 19
(9:17 - 1st) 3-C.Baker incomplete.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 19
(9:00 - 1st) 34-G.Bell to UNLV 13 for 6 yards (35-J.Windmon91-N.Neal).
+3 YD
3 & 4 - SDGST 13
(8:20 - 1st) 34-G.Bell to UNLV 10 for 3 yards (91-N.Neal16-N.Williams).
+3 YD
4 & 1 - SDGST 10
(7:40 - 1st) 34-G.Bell to UNLV 7 for 3 yards (24-B.Jackson91-N.Neal).
-3 YD
1 & 7 - SDGST 7
(7:00 - 1st) 34-G.Bell to UNLV 10 for -3 yards (35-J.Windmon).
+6 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 10
(6:40 - 1st) 21-C.Bell to UNLV 4 for 6 yards (29-T.Caine).
+4 YD
3 & 4 - SDGST 4
(6:15 - 1st) 3-C.Baker complete to 81-E.Dedeaux. 81-E.Dedeaux runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:06 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza extra point is good.

UNLV Rebels  - Fumble (3 plays, -5 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:06 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 25 for 25 yards (46-M.Shawcroft).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 25
(6:00 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Collins.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 25
(5:40 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 9-T.Collins. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 24 for -1 yard (27-C.Barfield).
Sack
3 & 11 - UNLV 24
(5:00 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam sacked at UNLV 20 for -4 yards (54-C.McDonald99-C.Thomas).
Punt
4 & 15 - UNLV 20
(4:45 - 1st) 38-T.Brown punts 55 yards from UNLV 20. 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 23 FUMBLES. 16-N.Williams to SDSU 23 for no gain.

UNLV Rebels  - Missed FG (4 plays, -2 yards, 2:01 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 23
(4:26 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to SDSU 17 for 6 yards (18-T.Thompson38-A.Aleki).
Penalty
2 & 4 - UNLV 17
(3:55 - 1st) Team penalty on UNLV False start 5 yards enforced at SDSU 17. No Play.
+4 YD
2 & 9 - UNLV 22
(3:30 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to SDSU 18 for 4 yards (54-C.McDonald2-K.Banks).
Sack
3 & 5 - UNLV 18
(4:50 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam sacked at SDSU 25 for -7 yards (54-C.McDonald).
No Good
4 & 12 - UNLV 25
(2:25 - 1st) 32-D.Gutierrez 42 yards Field Goal is No Good.

SDGST Aztecs  - Downs (6 plays, 36 yards, 1:49 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - SDGST 25
(2:19 - 1st) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 35-L.Lotulelei. Team penalty on UNLV Holding 10 yards enforced at SDSU 25. No Play.
+24 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 35
(2:10 - 1st) 26-K.Williams to UNLV 41 for 24 yards (94-K.Uasike).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 41
(1:40 - 1st) 26-K.Williams to UNLV 40 for 1 yard (95-J.Graves7-A.Plant).
+3 YD
2 & 9 - SDGST 40
(1:20 - 1st) 34-G.Bell to UNLV 37 for 3 yards (29-T.Caine).
No Gain
3 & 6 - SDGST 37
(0:40 - 1st) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Bellinger.
-2 YD
4 & 6 - SDGST 37
(0:30 - 1st) 81-E.Dedeaux to UNLV 39 for -2 yards (29-T.Caine).

UNLV Rebels  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 39
(0:26 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 39 for no gain (2-K.Banks).
No Gain
2 & 10 - UNLV 39
(15:00 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 88-S.Zeon.
+6 YD
3 & 10 - UNLV 39
(14:50 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad to UNLV 45 for 6 yards (2-K.Banks).
Punt
4 & 4 - UNLV 45
(14:10 - 2nd) 38-T.Brown punts 55 yards from UNLV 45 to SDSU End Zone. touchback.

SDGST Aztecs  - TD (9 plays, 80 yards, 3:15 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 20
(14:00 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 28 for 8 yards (29-T.Caine).
No Gain
2 & 2 - SDGST 28
(13:20 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 13-I.Richardson.
+12 YD
3 & 2 - SDGST 28
(13:00 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 40 for 12 yards (29-T.Caine).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 40
(12:30 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell to UNLV 48 for 12 yards (29-T.Caine7-A.Plant).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 48
(12:00 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell to UNLV 45 for 3 yards (35-J.Windmon).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - SDGST 45
(11:40 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker complete to 41-B.Busbee. 41-B.Busbee to UNLV 43 for 2 yards (28-A.Lewis).
+17 YD
3 & 5 - SDGST 43
(11:20 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker to UNLV 26 for 17 yards (28-A.Lewis).
+21 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 26
(11:00 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker complete to 13-I.Richardson. 13-I.Richardson to UNLV 5 for 21 yards (24-B.Jackson).
+5 YD
1 & 5 - SDGST 5
(10:45 - 2nd) 21-C.Bell runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:45 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza extra point is good.

UNLV Rebels  - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:53 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:38 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25
(10:38 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 82-J.Gasser. 82-J.Gasser to UNLV 29 for 4 yards (36-D.Johnson).
-2 YD
2 & 6 - UNLV 29
(10:00 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 9-T.Collins. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 27 for -2 yards (14-T.Thompson).
No Gain
3 & 8 - UNLV 27
(9:40 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Gasser.
Punt
4 & 8 - UNLV 27
(9:45 - 2nd) 38-T.Brown punts 0 yards from UNLV 27 blocked by 18-T.Thompson. 46-M.Shawcroft to UNLV 16 for 11 yards (17-K.Olotoa).

SDGST Aztecs  - TD (4 plays, 16 yards, 1:38 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 16
(9:29 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell to UNLV 7 for 9 yards (7-A.Plant16-N.Williams).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - SDGST 7
(9:00 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker to UNLV 5 for 2 yards (94-K.Uasike).
+2 YD
1 & 5 - SDGST 5
(8:30 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell to UNLV 3 for 2 yards (24-B.Jackson95-J.Graves).
+3 YD
2 & 3 - SDGST 3
(7:55 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:51 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza extra point is good.

UNLV Rebels  - Punt (6 plays, 4 yards, 2:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:51 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 40 for 40 yards (36-D.Johnson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 40
(7:43 - 2nd) 22-D.Downing to UNLV 42 for 2 yards (2-K.Banks).
+12 YD
2 & 8 - UNLV 42
(7:20 - 2nd) 5-J.Rogers to SDSU 46 for 12 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UNLV 46
(7:00 - 2nd) 5-J.Rogers complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to SDSU 40 for 6 yards (14-T.Thompson). Team penalty on UNLV Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at SDSU 46. No Play.
-2 YD
1 & 15 - UNLV 49
(6:35 - 2nd) 5-J.Rogers complete to 9-T.Collins. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 47 for -2 yards (43-S.Lakalaka).
Sack
2 & 17 - UNLV 47
(6:00 - 2nd) 5-J.Rogers sacked at UNLV 43 for -4 yards (98-C.Mitchell).
+1 YD
3 & 21 - UNLV 43
(5:22 - 2nd) 5-J.Rogers complete to 22-D.Downing. 22-D.Downing to UNLV 44 for 1 yard (54-C.McDonald12-D.Branch).
Punt
4 & 20 - UNLV 44
(5:11 - 2nd) 38-T.Brown punts 38 yards from UNLV 44. 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 24 for 6 yards (53-F.Hester).

SDGST Aztecs  - FG (11 plays, 66 yards, 3:59 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 24
(4:59 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker complete to 15-J.Byrd. 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 33 for 9 yards (16-N.Williams).
+3 YD
2 & 1 - SDGST 33
(4:30 - 2nd) 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 36 for 3 yards (43-M.Salu).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 36
(4:03 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker complete to 88-D.Bellinger. 88-D.Bellinger to SDSU 40 for 4 yards (24-B.Jackson).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - SDGST 40
(3:28 - 2nd) 26-K.Williams to SDSU 45 for 5 yards (29-T.Caine10-V.Viramontes).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - SDGST 45
(2:57 - 2nd) 26-K.Williams to SDSU 47 for 2 yards (10-V.Viramontes).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 47
(2:32 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
+18 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 47
(2:26 - 2nd) 26-K.Williams to UNLV 35 for 18 yards (24-B.Jackson).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 35
(1:50 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker complete to 80-T.Sullivan. 80-T.Sullivan to UNLV 19 for 16 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 19
(1:42 - 2nd) 21-C.Bell to UNLV 15 for 4 yards (43-M.Salu35-J.Windmon).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - SDGST 15
(1:08 - 2nd) 21-C.Bell to UNLV 9 for 6 yards (10-V.Viramontes).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - SDGST 15
(1:08 - 2nd) 21-C.Bell to UNLV 10 for 5 yards (10-V.Viramontes).
No Gain
3 & 1 - SDGST 10
(1:05 - 2nd) 21-C.Bell to UNLV 10 for no gain (94-K.Uasike24-B.Jackson).
Field Goal
4 & 1 - SDGST 10
(1:00 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza 27 yards Field Goal is Good.

UNLV Rebels  - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:14 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:56 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 25
(0:56 - 2nd) 5-J.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Williams.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UNLV 25
(0:53 - 2nd) 5-J.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 88-S.Zeon.
+5 YD
3 & 10 - UNLV 25
(0:49 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 30 for 5 yards (38-A.Aleki).
Punt
4 & 5 - UNLV 30
(0:42 - 2nd) 38-T.Brown punts 21 yards from UNLV 30 out of bounds at the SDSU 49.

SDGST Aztecs  - Halftime (7 plays, 47 yards, 0:35 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 49
(0:37 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews pushed ob at UNLV 41 for 10 yards (33-S.Everett).
Penalty
1 & 10 - SDGST 41
(0:31 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Bellinger. Penalty on UNLV 43-M.Salu Holding 10 yards enforced at UNLV 41. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 31
(0:28 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker complete to 41-B.Busbee. 41-B.Busbee pushed ob at UNLV 28 for 3 yards (33-S.Everett).
+24 YD
2 & 7 - SDGST 28
(0:22 - 2nd) 26-K.Williams to UNLV 4 for 24 yards (29-T.Caine).
No Gain
1 & 4 - SDGST 4
(0:11 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker spikes the ball at UNLV 4 for no gain.
No Gain
2 & 4 - SDGST 4
(0:10 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Bellinger.
+2 YD
3 & 4 - SDGST 4
(0:06 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
No Gain
3 & 4 - SDGST 4
(0:06 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
Field Goal
4 & 4 - SDGST 4
(0:02 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza 22 yards Field Goal is Good.

UNLV Rebels  - TD (13 plays, 81 yards, 6:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 64 yards from SDSU 35. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 19 for 18 yards (40-A.Alves).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 19
(14:56 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 23 for 4 yards (38-A.Aleki).
Sack
2 & 6 - UNLV 23
(14:22 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam sacked at UNLV 16 for -7 yards (54-C.McDonald).
+23 YD
3 & 13 - UNLV 16
(13:40 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to UNLV 39 for 23 yards (36-D.Johnson).
-5 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 39
(13:10 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 34 for -5 yards (27-C.Barfield).
-1 YD
2 & 15 - UNLV 34
(12:45 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 33 for -1 yard (43-S.Lakalaka98-C.Mitchell).
+15 YD
3 & 16 - UNLV 33
(12:02 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 82-J.Gasser. 82-J.Gasser to UNLV 48 for 15 yards (36-D.Johnson).
+4 YD
4 & 1 - UNLV 48
(11:15 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to SDSU 48 for 4 yards (36-D.Johnson27-C.Barfield).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 48
(10:45 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam scrambles pushed ob at SDSU 44 for 4 yards (14-T.Thompson).
+8 YD
2 & 6 - UNLV 44
(10:14 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to SDSU 36 for 8 yards (9-T.Hawkins).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 36
(10:00 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 84-S.Jenkins. 84-S.Jenkins to SDSU 14 for 22 yards (36-D.Johnson). Team penalty on SDSU 12 players declined.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 14
(9:47 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to SDSU 8 for 6 yards (46-M.Shawcroft).
No Gain
2 & 4 - UNLV 8
(9:28 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to SDSU 8 for no gain (14-T.Thompson).
+8 YD
3 & 4 - UNLV 8
(8:50 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 84-S.Jenkins. 84-S.Jenkins runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
Missed PAT
(8:44 - 3rd) 32-D.Gutierrez extra point is no good.

SDGST Aztecs  - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:44 - 3rd) 38-T.Brown kicks 65 yards from UNLV 35. 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 29 for 29 yards (43-M.Salu35-J.Windmon). Team penalty on UNLV Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at SDSU 29.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 34
(8:34 - 3rd) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Bellinger.
No Gain
2 & 10 - SDGST 34
(8:28 - 3rd) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 34-G.Bell.
No Gain
3 & 10 - SDGST 34
(8:23 - 3rd) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 92-K.Smith.
Punt
4 & 10 - SDGST 34
(8:18 - 3rd) 2-M.Araiza punts 50 yards from SDSU 34. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 23 for 7 yards (19-K.White).

UNLV Rebels  - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 23
(8:09 - 3rd) 22-D.Downing to UNLV 26 for 3 yards (18-T.Thompson).
No Gain
2 & 7 - UNLV 26
(7:40 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Gasser.
No Gain
3 & 7 - UNLV 26
(7:29 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 22-D.Downing.
Punt
4 & 7 - UNLV 26
(7:26 - 3rd) 38-T.Brown punts 43 yards from UNLV 26 to SDSU 31 fair catch by 15-J.Byrd.

SDGST Aztecs  - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:57 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 31
(7:20 - 3rd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 37 for 6 yards (29-T.Caine).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - SDGST 37
(6:54 - 3rd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 40 for 3 yards (35-J.Windmon94-K.Uasike).
No Gain
3 & 1 - SDGST 40
(6:15 - 3rd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 40 for no gain (94-K.Uasike10-V.Viramontes).
Punt
4 & 1 - SDGST 40
(5:23 - 3rd) 2-M.Araiza punts 36 yards from SDSU 40 Downed at the UNLV 24.

UNLV Rebels  - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 24
(5:13 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam to UNLV 22 for -2 yards (23-D.Hall43-S.Lakalaka).
+5 YD
2 & 12 - UNLV 22
(4:33 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 11-N.Bean. 11-N.Bean pushed ob at UNLV 27 for 5 yards (27-C.Barfield).
+6 YD
3 & 7 - UNLV 27
(4:04 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 84-S.Jenkins. 84-S.Jenkins to UNLV 33 for 6 yards (14-T.Thompson).
Punt
4 & 1 - UNLV 33
(3:19 - 3rd) 38-T.Brown punts 45 yards from UNLV 33. 15-J.Byrd pushed ob at SDSU 35 for 13 yards (28-A.Lewis).

SDGST Aztecs  - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:44 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 35
(3:08 - 3rd) 21-C.Bell to SDSU 36 for 1 yard (95-J.Graves).
No Gain
2 & 9 - SDGST 36
(2:35 - 3rd) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 85-N.Givan.
No Gain
3 & 9 - SDGST 36
(2:28 - 3rd) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 96-E.Kothe.
Punt
4 & 9 - SDGST 36
(2:24 - 3rd) 2-M.Araiza punts 52 yards from SDSU 36 Downed at the UNLV 12.

UNLV Rebels

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 12
(2:12 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 84-S.Jenkins. 84-S.Jenkins to UNLV 20 for 8 yards (54-C.McDonald36-D.Johnson).
+8 YD
2 & 2 - UNLV 20
(1:51 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 28 for 8 yards (46-M.Shawcroft14-T.Thompson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 28
(1:33 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Williams.
+25 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 28
(1:28 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to SDSU 47 for 25 yards (14-T.Thompson).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 47
(1:20 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 84-S.Jenkins. 84-S.Jenkins to SDSU 38 for 9 yards (14-T.Thompson).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - UNLV 38
(0:43 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 8-C.Williams. 8-C.Williams to SDSU 36 for 2 yards (46-M.Shawcroft).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 36
(0:12 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to SDSU 33 for 3 yards (12-D.Branch).

SDGST Aztecs

Result Play
No Gain
2 & 7 - SDGST 33
(15:00 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 84-S.Jenkins.
+3 YD
3 & 7 - SDGST 33
(14:57 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 11-N.Bean. 11-N.Bean to SDSU 30 for 3 yards.
No Gain
3 & 7 - SDGST 33
(14:28 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 11-N.Bean.
Penalty
4 & 7 - SDGST 33
(14:28 - 4th) Penalty on SDSU 98-C.Mitchell Offside 5 yards enforced at SDSU 33. No Play.
+3 YD
4 & 2 - SDGST 28
(14:28 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to SDSU 25 for 3 yards (43-S.Lakalaka).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 25
(14:10 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to SDSU 18 for 7 yards (36-D.Johnson).
No Gain
2 & 3 - SDGST 18
(13:40 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Williams.
-1 YD
3 & 3 - SDGST 18
(13:35 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to SDSU 19 for -1 yard (2-K.Banks).
+8 YD
4 & 4 - SDGST 19
(12:55 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to SDSU 11 for 8 yards (12-D.Branch18-T.Thompson).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 11
(12:23 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam to SDSU 3 for 8 yards. Penalty on SDSU 38-A.Aleki Offside declined.
-2 YD
2 & 2 - SDGST 3
(12:08 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to SDSU 5 for -2 yards (43-S.Lakalaka).
+1 YD
3 & 4 - SDGST 5
(11:33 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to SDSU 4 for 1 yard (18-T.Thompson).
-11 YD
4 & 3 - SDGST 4
(10:52 - 4th) 9-T.Collins to SDSU 15 for -11 yards (54-C.McDonald18-T.Thompson).

SDGST Aztecs  - TD (5 plays, 85 yards, 2:19 poss)

Result Play
+30 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 15
(10:44 - 4th) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 45 for 30 yards (35-J.Windmon).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 45
(10:16 - 4th) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 49 for 4 yards (10-V.Viramontes).
-1 YD
2 & 6 - SDGST 49
(10:00 - 4th) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 48 for -1 yard (7-A.Plant).
+33 YD
3 & 7 - SDGST 48
(9:20 - 4th) 3-C.Baker complete to 96-E.Kothe. 96-E.Kothe to UNLV 19 for 33 yards (24-B.Jackson).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 19
(8:40 - 4th) 21-C.Bell runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:25 - 4th) 2-M.Araiza extra point is good.

UNLV Rebels  - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:25 - 4th) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25
(8:25 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to UNLV 27 for 2 yards (23-D.Hall).
Sack
2 & 8 - UNLV 27
(8:01 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam sacked at UNLV 19 for -8 yards (66-J.Tavai).
+7 YD
3 & 16 - UNLV 19
(7:22 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 22-D.Downing. 22-D.Downing to UNLV 26 for 7 yards (38-A.Aleki54-C.McDonald).
Punt
4 & 9 - UNLV 26
(6:34 - 4th) 38-T.Brown punts 46 yards from UNLV 26 to SDSU 28 fair catch by 45-J.Matthews.

SDGST Aztecs  - Punt (9 plays, 9 yards, 4:56 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 28
(6:26 - 4th) 26-K.Williams to SDSU 35 for 7 yards (7-A.Plant44-K.Beaudry).
+1 YD
2 & 3 - SDGST 35
(5:52 - 4th) 26-K.Williams to SDSU 36 for 1 yard (14-T.Player).
+4 YD
3 & 2 - SDGST 36
(5:14 - 4th) 3-C.Baker complete to 13-I.Richardson. 13-I.Richardson to SDSU 40 for 4 yards (14-T.Player).
Penalty
1 & 10 - SDGST 40
(4:46 - 4th) Penalty on UNLV 55-T.Malakius Offside 5 yards enforced at SDSU 40. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 5 - SDGST 45
(4:23 - 4th) 26-K.Williams to SDSU 47 for 2 yards (35-J.Windmon).
Penalty
2 & 3 - SDGST 47
(3:39 - 4th) 26-K.Williams to UNLV 40 for 13 yards (14-T.Player28-A.Lewis). Team penalty on SDSU Holding 10 yards enforced at SDSU 47. No Play.
-5 YD
2 & 13 - SDGST 37
(3:06 - 4th) 26-K.Williams to SDSU 32 for -5 yards (55-T.Malakius).
+10 YD
3 & 18 - SDGST 32
(2:21 - 4th) 26-K.Williams to SDSU 42 for 10 yards (14-T.Player).
Penalty
4 & 8 - SDGST 42
(1:30 - 4th) Team penalty on SDSU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at SDSU 42. No Play.
Punt
4 & 13 - SDGST 37
(1:30 - 4th) 2-M.Araiza punts 58 yards from SDSU 37 Downed at the UNLV 5.

UNLV Rebels  - Fumble (1 plays, 4 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 5
(1:19 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad scrambles to UNLV 9 FUMBLES (39-G.Fountain). 46-M.Shawcroft to UNLV 9 for no gain.

SDGST Aztecs  - End of Game (2 plays, -2 yards, 0:29 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 9 - SDGST 9
(1:12 - 4th) 3-C.Baker kneels at UNLV 10 for -1 yard.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 10
(0:43 - 4th) 3-C.Baker kneels at UNLV 11 for -1 yard.
