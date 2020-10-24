Drive Chart
|
|
|UNLV
|SDGST
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
|
S. Jenkins
84 WR
44 ReYds, ReTD, 5 RECs
|
|
G. Bell
34 RB
111 RuYds, RuTD
Touchdown 6:15
3-C.Baker complete to 81-E.Dedeaux. 81-E.Dedeaux runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
90
yds
05:50
pos
0
6
Touchdown 8:50
6-M.Gilliam complete to 84-S.Jenkins. 84-S.Jenkins runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
81
yds
06:16
pos
6
27
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|21
|Rushing
|7
|13
|Passing
|4
|6
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|1-15
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|3-4
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|186
|424
|Total Plays
|64
|71
|Avg Gain
|2.9
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|80
|287
|Rush Attempts
|35
|46
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.3
|6.2
|Yards Passing
|106
|137
|Comp. - Att.
|17-29
|12-25
|Yards Per Pass
|2.3
|5.0
|Penalties - Yards
|6-40
|6-40
|Touchdowns
|1
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-43.6
|5-49.8
|Return Yards
|14
|38
|Punts - Returns
|2-14
|5-38
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|106
|PASS YDS
|137
|
|
|80
|RUSH YDS
|287
|
|
|186
|TOTAL YDS
|424
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Gilliam 6 QB
|M. Gilliam
|13/21
|105
|1
|0
|
K. Oblad 7 QB
|K. Oblad
|2/4
|2
|0
|0
|
J. Rogers 5 QB
|J. Rogers
|2/4
|-1
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Williams 8 RB
|C. Williams
|20
|80
|0
|25
|
J. Rogers 5 QB
|J. Rogers
|2
|8
|0
|12
|
K. Oblad 7 QB
|K. Oblad
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Downing 22 RB
|D. Downing
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
T. Collins 9 WR
|T. Collins
|2
|-7
|0
|4
|
M. Gilliam 6 QB
|M. Gilliam
|8
|-12
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Jenkins 84 WR
|S. Jenkins
|6
|5
|44
|1
|17
|
K. Williams 10 WR
|K. Williams
|5
|3
|33
|0
|23
|
J. Gasser 82 WR
|J. Gasser
|4
|2
|19
|0
|15
|
D. Downing 22 RB
|D. Downing
|3
|2
|8
|0
|7
|
N. Bean 11 TE
|N. Bean
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Williams 8 RB
|C. Williams
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
S. Zeon III 88 TE
|S. Zeon III
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Collins 9 WR
|T. Collins
|4
|3
|-5
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Caine 29 DB
|T. Caine
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jackson 24 DB
|B. Jackson
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Windmon 35 LB
|J. Windmon
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Uasike 94 DL
|K. Uasike
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Plant, Jr. 7 DL
|A. Plant, Jr.
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Salu 43 LB
|M. Salu
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Player 14 DB
|T. Player
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Graves 95 DL
|J. Graves
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Viramontes 10 LB
|V. Viramontes
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Everett 33 DB
|S. Everett
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lewis 28 DB
|A. Lewis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Malakius 55 DL
|T. Malakius
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Neal 91 DL
|N. Neal
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Williams 16 DB
|N. Williams
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Beaudry 44 LB
|K. Beaudry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Gutierrez 32 P
|D. Gutierrez
|0/1
|0
|0/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Brown 38 P
|T. Brown
|8
|43.6
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Collins 9 WR
|T. Collins
|3
|27.7
|40
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Collins 9 WR
|T. Collins
|2
|7.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Baker 3 QB
|C. Baker
|12/25
|137
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Bell 34 RB
|G. Bell
|19
|111
|1
|40
|
K. Williams 26 RB
|K. Williams
|10
|84
|0
|24
|
C. Bell 21 RB
|C. Bell
|7
|40
|2
|19
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|3
|40
|0
|32
|
C. Baker 3 QB
|C. Baker
|3
|12
|0
|17
|
S. Olubi 24 S
|S. Olubi
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
E. Dedeaux 81 WR
|E. Dedeaux
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Kothe 96 WR
|E. Kothe
|2
|1
|33
|0
|33
|
I. Richardson 13 WR
|I. Richardson
|2
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
K. Williams 26 RB
|K. Williams
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
T. Sullivan 80 WR
|T. Sullivan
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
E. Dedeaux 81 WR
|E. Dedeaux
|2
|2
|16
|1
|12
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|2
|2
|13
|0
|9
|
J. Matthews 45 WR
|J. Matthews
|3
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
B. Busbee 41 WR
|B. Busbee
|2
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
D. Bellinger 88 TE
|D. Bellinger
|4
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Smith 92 WR
|K. Smith
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Bell 34 RB
|G. Bell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Givan 85 TE
|N. Givan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Thompson 14 S
|T. Thompson
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson Jr. 36 S
|D. Johnson Jr.
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. McDonald 54 LB
|C. McDonald
|6-2
|2.5
|0
|
S. Lakalaka 43 LB
|S. Lakalaka
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Banks 2 DL
|K. Banks
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Aleki 38 LB
|A. Aleki
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Barfield 27 CB
|C. Barfield
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Shawcroft 46 LB
|M. Shawcroft
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thompson 18 S
|T. Thompson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Branch 12 CB
|D. Branch
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hall 23 CB
|D. Hall
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mitchell 58 DL
|C. Mitchell
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Hawkins 9 S
|T. Hawkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tavai 66 DL
|J. Tavai
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Fountain 39 LB
|G. Fountain
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thomas 99 DL
|C. Thomas
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Araiza 2 K
|M. Araiza
|2/2
|27
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Araiza 2 K
|M. Araiza
|5
|49.8
|2
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|2
|25.5
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|3
|7.0
|13
|0
|
T. Thompson 18 S
|T. Thompson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Richardson 13 WR
|I. Richardson
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
SDGST
Aztecs
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 38-T.Brown kicks 65 yards from UNLV 35. 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 22 for 22 yards (14-T.Player).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 22(14:50 - 1st) 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 27 for 5 yards (95-J.Graves16-N.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - SDGST 27(14:20 - 1st) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 92-K.Smith.
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - SDGST 27(14:10 - 1st) 3-C.Baker sacked at SDSU 20 for -7 yards (7-A.Plant).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - SDGST 20(13:40 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza punts 53 yards from SDSU 20. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 34 for 7 yards (36-D.Johnson).
UNLV
Rebels
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 34(13:25 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 35 for 1 yard (36-D.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - UNLV 35(13:00 - 1st) 9-T.Collins to UNLV 39 for 4 yards (14-T.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UNLV 39(12:30 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - UNLV 39(12:10 - 1st) 38-T.Brown punts 46 yards from UNLV 39. 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 25 for 10 yards (44-K.Beaudry). Team penalty on SDSU Holding 10 yards enforced at SDSU 25.
SDGST
Aztecs
- TD (12 plays, 85 yards, 5:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 15(11:56 - 1st) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 23 for 8 yards (35-J.Windmon).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 2 - SDGST 23(11:20 - 1st) 3-C.Baker complete to 26-K.Williams. 26-K.Williams to SDSU 42 for 19 yards (33-S.Everett).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 42(10:50 - 1st) 34-G.Bell to UNLV 48 for 10 yards (35-J.Windmon). Team penalty on SDSU Illegal block in the back 5 yards enforced at SDSU 42. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 15 - SDGST 37(10:20 - 1st) 3-C.Baker complete to 81-E.Dedeaux. 81-E.Dedeaux to SDSU 49 for 12 yards (43-M.Salu).
|+32 YD
|
2 & 3 - SDGST 49(9:40 - 1st) 15-J.Byrd to UNLV 19 for 32 yards (24-B.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 19(9:17 - 1st) 3-C.Baker incomplete.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 19(9:00 - 1st) 34-G.Bell to UNLV 13 for 6 yards (35-J.Windmon91-N.Neal).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - SDGST 13(8:20 - 1st) 34-G.Bell to UNLV 10 for 3 yards (91-N.Neal16-N.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - SDGST 10(7:40 - 1st) 34-G.Bell to UNLV 7 for 3 yards (24-B.Jackson91-N.Neal).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 7 - SDGST 7(7:00 - 1st) 34-G.Bell to UNLV 10 for -3 yards (35-J.Windmon).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 10(6:40 - 1st) 21-C.Bell to UNLV 4 for 6 yards (29-T.Caine).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - SDGST 4(6:15 - 1st) 3-C.Baker complete to 81-E.Dedeaux. 81-E.Dedeaux runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:06 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
UNLV
Rebels
- Fumble (3 plays, -5 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:06 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 25 for 25 yards (46-M.Shawcroft).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(6:00 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Collins.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNLV 25(5:40 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 9-T.Collins. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 24 for -1 yard (27-C.Barfield).
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - UNLV 24(5:00 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam sacked at UNLV 20 for -4 yards (54-C.McDonald99-C.Thomas).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - UNLV 20(4:45 - 1st) 38-T.Brown punts 55 yards from UNLV 20. 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 23 FUMBLES. 16-N.Williams to SDSU 23 for no gain.
UNLV
Rebels
- Missed FG (4 plays, -2 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 23(4:26 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to SDSU 17 for 6 yards (18-T.Thompson38-A.Aleki).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - UNLV 17(3:55 - 1st) Team penalty on UNLV False start 5 yards enforced at SDSU 17. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - UNLV 22(3:30 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to SDSU 18 for 4 yards (54-C.McDonald2-K.Banks).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - UNLV 18(4:50 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam sacked at SDSU 25 for -7 yards (54-C.McDonald).
|No Good
|
4 & 12 - UNLV 25(2:25 - 1st) 32-D.Gutierrez 42 yards Field Goal is No Good.
SDGST
Aztecs
- Downs (6 plays, 36 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(2:19 - 1st) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 35-L.Lotulelei. Team penalty on UNLV Holding 10 yards enforced at SDSU 25. No Play.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 35(2:10 - 1st) 26-K.Williams to UNLV 41 for 24 yards (94-K.Uasike).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 41(1:40 - 1st) 26-K.Williams to UNLV 40 for 1 yard (95-J.Graves7-A.Plant).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - SDGST 40(1:20 - 1st) 34-G.Bell to UNLV 37 for 3 yards (29-T.Caine).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - SDGST 37(0:40 - 1st) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Bellinger.
|-2 YD
|
4 & 6 - SDGST 37(0:30 - 1st) 81-E.Dedeaux to UNLV 39 for -2 yards (29-T.Caine).
UNLV
Rebels
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 39(0:26 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 39 for no gain (2-K.Banks).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UNLV 39(15:00 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 88-S.Zeon.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - UNLV 39(14:50 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad to UNLV 45 for 6 yards (2-K.Banks).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - UNLV 45(14:10 - 2nd) 38-T.Brown punts 55 yards from UNLV 45 to SDSU End Zone. touchback.
SDGST
Aztecs
- TD (9 plays, 80 yards, 3:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 20(14:00 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 28 for 8 yards (29-T.Caine).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - SDGST 28(13:20 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 13-I.Richardson.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 2 - SDGST 28(13:00 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 40 for 12 yards (29-T.Caine).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 40(12:30 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell to UNLV 48 for 12 yards (29-T.Caine7-A.Plant).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 48(12:00 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell to UNLV 45 for 3 yards (35-J.Windmon).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - SDGST 45(11:40 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker complete to 41-B.Busbee. 41-B.Busbee to UNLV 43 for 2 yards (28-A.Lewis).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 5 - SDGST 43(11:20 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker to UNLV 26 for 17 yards (28-A.Lewis).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 26(11:00 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker complete to 13-I.Richardson. 13-I.Richardson to UNLV 5 for 21 yards (24-B.Jackson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - SDGST 5(10:45 - 2nd) 21-C.Bell runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:45 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
UNLV
Rebels
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:38 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(10:38 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 82-J.Gasser. 82-J.Gasser to UNLV 29 for 4 yards (36-D.Johnson).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - UNLV 29(10:00 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 9-T.Collins. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 27 for -2 yards (14-T.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UNLV 27(9:40 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Gasser.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - UNLV 27(9:45 - 2nd) 38-T.Brown punts 0 yards from UNLV 27 blocked by 18-T.Thompson. 46-M.Shawcroft to UNLV 16 for 11 yards (17-K.Olotoa).
SDGST
Aztecs
- TD (4 plays, 16 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 16(9:29 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell to UNLV 7 for 9 yards (7-A.Plant16-N.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - SDGST 7(9:00 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker to UNLV 5 for 2 yards (94-K.Uasike).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - SDGST 5(8:30 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell to UNLV 3 for 2 yards (24-B.Jackson95-J.Graves).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - SDGST 3(7:55 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:51 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
UNLV
Rebels
- Punt (6 plays, 4 yards, 2:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:51 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 40 for 40 yards (36-D.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 40(7:43 - 2nd) 22-D.Downing to UNLV 42 for 2 yards (2-K.Banks).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - UNLV 42(7:20 - 2nd) 5-J.Rogers to SDSU 46 for 12 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 46(7:00 - 2nd) 5-J.Rogers complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to SDSU 40 for 6 yards (14-T.Thompson). Team penalty on UNLV Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at SDSU 46. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 15 - UNLV 49(6:35 - 2nd) 5-J.Rogers complete to 9-T.Collins. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 47 for -2 yards (43-S.Lakalaka).
|Sack
|
2 & 17 - UNLV 47(6:00 - 2nd) 5-J.Rogers sacked at UNLV 43 for -4 yards (98-C.Mitchell).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 21 - UNLV 43(5:22 - 2nd) 5-J.Rogers complete to 22-D.Downing. 22-D.Downing to UNLV 44 for 1 yard (54-C.McDonald12-D.Branch).
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - UNLV 44(5:11 - 2nd) 38-T.Brown punts 38 yards from UNLV 44. 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 24 for 6 yards (53-F.Hester).
SDGST
Aztecs
- FG (11 plays, 66 yards, 3:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 24(4:59 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker complete to 15-J.Byrd. 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 33 for 9 yards (16-N.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - SDGST 33(4:30 - 2nd) 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 36 for 3 yards (43-M.Salu).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 36(4:03 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker complete to 88-D.Bellinger. 88-D.Bellinger to SDSU 40 for 4 yards (24-B.Jackson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - SDGST 40(3:28 - 2nd) 26-K.Williams to SDSU 45 for 5 yards (29-T.Caine10-V.Viramontes).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - SDGST 45(2:57 - 2nd) 26-K.Williams to SDSU 47 for 2 yards (10-V.Viramontes).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 47(2:32 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 47(2:26 - 2nd) 26-K.Williams to UNLV 35 for 18 yards (24-B.Jackson).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 35(1:50 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker complete to 80-T.Sullivan. 80-T.Sullivan to UNLV 19 for 16 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 19(1:42 - 2nd) 21-C.Bell to UNLV 15 for 4 yards (43-M.Salu35-J.Windmon).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - SDGST 15(1:08 - 2nd) 21-C.Bell to UNLV 9 for 6 yards (10-V.Viramontes).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - SDGST 15(1:08 - 2nd) 21-C.Bell to UNLV 10 for 5 yards (10-V.Viramontes).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - SDGST 10(1:05 - 2nd) 21-C.Bell to UNLV 10 for no gain (94-K.Uasike24-B.Jackson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - SDGST 10(1:00 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
UNLV
Rebels
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:56 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(0:56 - 2nd) 5-J.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Williams.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UNLV 25(0:53 - 2nd) 5-J.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 88-S.Zeon.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - UNLV 25(0:49 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 30 for 5 yards (38-A.Aleki).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - UNLV 30(0:42 - 2nd) 38-T.Brown punts 21 yards from UNLV 30 out of bounds at the SDSU 49.
SDGST
Aztecs
- Halftime (7 plays, 47 yards, 0:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 49(0:37 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews pushed ob at UNLV 41 for 10 yards (33-S.Everett).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 41(0:31 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Bellinger. Penalty on UNLV 43-M.Salu Holding 10 yards enforced at UNLV 41. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 31(0:28 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker complete to 41-B.Busbee. 41-B.Busbee pushed ob at UNLV 28 for 3 yards (33-S.Everett).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 7 - SDGST 28(0:22 - 2nd) 26-K.Williams to UNLV 4 for 24 yards (29-T.Caine).
|No Gain
|
1 & 4 - SDGST 4(0:11 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker spikes the ball at UNLV 4 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - SDGST 4(0:10 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Bellinger.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - SDGST 4(0:06 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - SDGST 4(0:06 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - SDGST 4(0:02 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
UNLV
Rebels
- TD (13 plays, 81 yards, 6:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 64 yards from SDSU 35. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 19 for 18 yards (40-A.Alves).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 19(14:56 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 23 for 4 yards (38-A.Aleki).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - UNLV 23(14:22 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam sacked at UNLV 16 for -7 yards (54-C.McDonald).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 13 - UNLV 16(13:40 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to UNLV 39 for 23 yards (36-D.Johnson).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 39(13:10 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 34 for -5 yards (27-C.Barfield).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 15 - UNLV 34(12:45 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 33 for -1 yard (43-S.Lakalaka98-C.Mitchell).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 16 - UNLV 33(12:02 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 82-J.Gasser. 82-J.Gasser to UNLV 48 for 15 yards (36-D.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - UNLV 48(11:15 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to SDSU 48 for 4 yards (36-D.Johnson27-C.Barfield).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 48(10:45 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam scrambles pushed ob at SDSU 44 for 4 yards (14-T.Thompson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - UNLV 44(10:14 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to SDSU 36 for 8 yards (9-T.Hawkins).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 36(10:00 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 84-S.Jenkins. 84-S.Jenkins to SDSU 14 for 22 yards (36-D.Johnson). Team penalty on SDSU 12 players declined.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 14(9:47 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to SDSU 8 for 6 yards (46-M.Shawcroft).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - UNLV 8(9:28 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to SDSU 8 for no gain (14-T.Thompson).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - UNLV 8(8:50 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 84-S.Jenkins. 84-S.Jenkins runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(8:44 - 3rd) 32-D.Gutierrez extra point is no good.
SDGST
Aztecs
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:44 - 3rd) 38-T.Brown kicks 65 yards from UNLV 35. 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 29 for 29 yards (43-M.Salu35-J.Windmon). Team penalty on UNLV Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at SDSU 29.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 34(8:34 - 3rd) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Bellinger.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 34(8:28 - 3rd) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 34-G.Bell.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - SDGST 34(8:23 - 3rd) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 92-K.Smith.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - SDGST 34(8:18 - 3rd) 2-M.Araiza punts 50 yards from SDSU 34. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 23 for 7 yards (19-K.White).
UNLV
Rebels
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 23(8:09 - 3rd) 22-D.Downing to UNLV 26 for 3 yards (18-T.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UNLV 26(7:40 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Gasser.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - UNLV 26(7:29 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 22-D.Downing.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - UNLV 26(7:26 - 3rd) 38-T.Brown punts 43 yards from UNLV 26 to SDSU 31 fair catch by 15-J.Byrd.
SDGST
Aztecs
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 31(7:20 - 3rd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 37 for 6 yards (29-T.Caine).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - SDGST 37(6:54 - 3rd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 40 for 3 yards (35-J.Windmon94-K.Uasike).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - SDGST 40(6:15 - 3rd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 40 for no gain (94-K.Uasike10-V.Viramontes).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - SDGST 40(5:23 - 3rd) 2-M.Araiza punts 36 yards from SDSU 40 Downed at the UNLV 24.
UNLV
Rebels
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 24(5:13 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam to UNLV 22 for -2 yards (23-D.Hall43-S.Lakalaka).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 12 - UNLV 22(4:33 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 11-N.Bean. 11-N.Bean pushed ob at UNLV 27 for 5 yards (27-C.Barfield).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - UNLV 27(4:04 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 84-S.Jenkins. 84-S.Jenkins to UNLV 33 for 6 yards (14-T.Thompson).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - UNLV 33(3:19 - 3rd) 38-T.Brown punts 45 yards from UNLV 33. 15-J.Byrd pushed ob at SDSU 35 for 13 yards (28-A.Lewis).
SDGST
Aztecs
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 35(3:08 - 3rd) 21-C.Bell to SDSU 36 for 1 yard (95-J.Graves).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - SDGST 36(2:35 - 3rd) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 85-N.Givan.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - SDGST 36(2:28 - 3rd) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 96-E.Kothe.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - SDGST 36(2:24 - 3rd) 2-M.Araiza punts 52 yards from SDSU 36 Downed at the UNLV 12.
UNLV
Rebels
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 12(2:12 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 84-S.Jenkins. 84-S.Jenkins to UNLV 20 for 8 yards (54-C.McDonald36-D.Johnson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - UNLV 20(1:51 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 28 for 8 yards (46-M.Shawcroft14-T.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 28(1:33 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Williams.
|+25 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNLV 28(1:28 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to SDSU 47 for 25 yards (14-T.Thompson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 47(1:20 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 84-S.Jenkins. 84-S.Jenkins to SDSU 38 for 9 yards (14-T.Thompson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - UNLV 38(0:43 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 8-C.Williams. 8-C.Williams to SDSU 36 for 2 yards (46-M.Shawcroft).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 36(0:12 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to SDSU 33 for 3 yards (12-D.Branch).
SDGST
Aztecs
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - SDGST 33(15:00 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 84-S.Jenkins.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - SDGST 33(14:57 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 11-N.Bean. 11-N.Bean to SDSU 30 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - SDGST 33(14:28 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 11-N.Bean.
|Penalty
|
4 & 7 - SDGST 33(14:28 - 4th) Penalty on SDSU 98-C.Mitchell Offside 5 yards enforced at SDSU 33. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
4 & 2 - SDGST 28(14:28 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to SDSU 25 for 3 yards (43-S.Lakalaka).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(14:10 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to SDSU 18 for 7 yards (36-D.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - SDGST 18(13:40 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Williams.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 3 - SDGST 18(13:35 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to SDSU 19 for -1 yard (2-K.Banks).
|+8 YD
|
4 & 4 - SDGST 19(12:55 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to SDSU 11 for 8 yards (12-D.Branch18-T.Thompson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 11(12:23 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam to SDSU 3 for 8 yards. Penalty on SDSU 38-A.Aleki Offside declined.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 2 - SDGST 3(12:08 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to SDSU 5 for -2 yards (43-S.Lakalaka).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - SDGST 5(11:33 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to SDSU 4 for 1 yard (18-T.Thompson).
|-11 YD
|
4 & 3 - SDGST 4(10:52 - 4th) 9-T.Collins to SDSU 15 for -11 yards (54-C.McDonald18-T.Thompson).
SDGST
Aztecs
- TD (5 plays, 85 yards, 2:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 15(10:44 - 4th) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 45 for 30 yards (35-J.Windmon).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 45(10:16 - 4th) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 49 for 4 yards (10-V.Viramontes).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - SDGST 49(10:00 - 4th) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 48 for -1 yard (7-A.Plant).
|+33 YD
|
3 & 7 - SDGST 48(9:20 - 4th) 3-C.Baker complete to 96-E.Kothe. 96-E.Kothe to UNLV 19 for 33 yards (24-B.Jackson).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 19(8:40 - 4th) 21-C.Bell runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:25 - 4th) 2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
UNLV
Rebels
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:25 - 4th) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(8:25 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to UNLV 27 for 2 yards (23-D.Hall).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - UNLV 27(8:01 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam sacked at UNLV 19 for -8 yards (66-J.Tavai).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 16 - UNLV 19(7:22 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 22-D.Downing. 22-D.Downing to UNLV 26 for 7 yards (38-A.Aleki54-C.McDonald).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - UNLV 26(6:34 - 4th) 38-T.Brown punts 46 yards from UNLV 26 to SDSU 28 fair catch by 45-J.Matthews.
SDGST
Aztecs
- Punt (9 plays, 9 yards, 4:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 28(6:26 - 4th) 26-K.Williams to SDSU 35 for 7 yards (7-A.Plant44-K.Beaudry).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - SDGST 35(5:52 - 4th) 26-K.Williams to SDSU 36 for 1 yard (14-T.Player).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - SDGST 36(5:14 - 4th) 3-C.Baker complete to 13-I.Richardson. 13-I.Richardson to SDSU 40 for 4 yards (14-T.Player).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 40(4:46 - 4th) Penalty on UNLV 55-T.Malakius Offside 5 yards enforced at SDSU 40. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - SDGST 45(4:23 - 4th) 26-K.Williams to SDSU 47 for 2 yards (35-J.Windmon).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - SDGST 47(3:39 - 4th) 26-K.Williams to UNLV 40 for 13 yards (14-T.Player28-A.Lewis). Team penalty on SDSU Holding 10 yards enforced at SDSU 47. No Play.
|-5 YD
|
2 & 13 - SDGST 37(3:06 - 4th) 26-K.Williams to SDSU 32 for -5 yards (55-T.Malakius).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 18 - SDGST 32(2:21 - 4th) 26-K.Williams to SDSU 42 for 10 yards (14-T.Player).
|Penalty
|
4 & 8 - SDGST 42(1:30 - 4th) Team penalty on SDSU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at SDSU 42. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - SDGST 37(1:30 - 4th) 2-M.Araiza punts 58 yards from SDSU 37 Downed at the UNLV 5.
-
ARKST
APLST
17
45
Final ESPN
-
JAXST
FIU
19
10
Final ESP+
-
TULSA
SFLA
42
13
Final ESPN
-
ILL
14WISC
7
45
Final BTN
-
LALAF
UAB
24
20
Final CBSSN
-
TEMPLE
MEMP
29
41
Final ESP+
-
OKLA
TCU
33
14
Final ABC
-
UTEP
CHARLO
28
38
Final ESP+
-
MERCER
ARMY
3
49
Final CBSSN
-
NEB
5OHIOST
17
52
Final FOX
-
RUT
MICHST
38
27
Final BTN
-
FSU
LVILLE
16
48
Final
-
KANSAS
20KSTATE
14
55
Final FS1
-
23NCST
14UNC
21
48
Final ESPN
-
CUSE
1CLEM
21
47
Final ACCN
-
GAS
25CSTCAR
14
28
Final ESPU
-
AUBURN
MISS
35
28
Final SECN
-
USM
LIB
35
56
Final ESP3
-
TULANE
UCF
34
51
Final ESP2
-
FAU
22MRSHL
9
20
Final
-
IOWA
PURDUE
20
24
Final BTN
-
HOU
NAVY
37
21
Final CBSSN
-
2BAMA
TENN
48
17
Final CBS
-
17IOWAST
6OKLAST
21
24
Final FOX
-
MTSU
RICE
40
34
Final/2OT ESP3
-
8PSU
IND
35
36
Final/OT FS1
-
BAYLOR
TEXAS
16
27
Final ESPN
-
19VATECH
WAKE
16
23
Final
-
3ND
PITT
45
3
Final ABC
-
GAST
TROY
36
34
Final ESPU
-
UK
MIZZOU
10
20
Final SECN
-
GATECH
BC
27
48
Final ACCN
-
TNCHAT
WKY
10
13
Final ESP3
-
WVU
TXTECH
27
34
Final ESP2
-
UTAHST
BOISE
13
42
Final FS1
-
WYO
NEVADA
34
37
Final/OT CBSSN
-
SC
LSU
24
52
Final ESPN
-
LAMON
SALA
14
38
Final ESP+
-
18MICH
21MINN
49
24
Final ABC
-
MD
NWEST
3
43
Final BTN
-
HAWAII
FRESNO
34
19
Final
-
LATECH
TXSA
26
27
Final ESPU
-
UVA
11MIAMI
14
19
Final ACCN
-
9CINCY
16SMU
42
13
Final ESP2
-
TXSTSM
12BYU
14
52
Final ESPN
-
AF
SJST
6
17
Final FS1
-
UNLV
SDGST
6
34
Final CBSSN
-
NMEX
COLOST
0
0
FS2