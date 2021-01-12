|
|
|OHIOST
|BAMA
No. 1 Alabama wins national title 52-24 over No. 3 Ohio St
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) DeVonta Smith was uncoverable, Najee Harris unstoppable and Mac Jones impeccable. With a performance that was both surgical and explosive, No. 1 Alabama won the College Football Playoff national championship game 52-24 against No. 3 Ohio State on Monday night.
The final game of a college football season in a pandemic, a season that was uncertain to be played in the summer and filled with disruptions in the fall, ended in the most predictable fashion: Alabama (13-0) as national champion for the sixth time in the last 12 years under coach Nick Saban.
For Saban, it was career title No. 7 overall, breaking a tie with Alabama great Paul ''Bear'' Bryant for the most by a major college coach.
''To me this is the ultimate team,'' Saban said. ''There is more togetherness on this team than on almost any team we've ever had. They've had to overcome and to persevere so much through this season, and they have done it magnificently.''
The celebration was at once familiar and unique. The confetti cannons sent a crimson and white shower into the air and the Tide players ran to the sideline to grab their championship hats and T-shirts. It's a rite of passage if you have played for Saban.
But this time, the band playing the fight song was a piped in recording and when ''Sweet Home Alabama'' blared, only a few thousand Tide fans were still in the building to singalong.
The Buckeyes fans were mostly long gone.
Ohio State (7-1) just couldn't keep up. Justin Fields, playing what might be his last game before heading to the NFL, passed for 194 yards and a touchdown. Whether Fields was 100% after taking a brutal hit to the side during his brilliant semifinal performance against Clemson was hard to know for sure.
On the Buckeyes' first drive, they lost star running back Trey Sermon to an injury and in a game they needed to be running at top speed, facing one of great offenses in recent history, they sputtered too much. Ohio State has never allowed more points in a bowl game.
Fans can debate which team in the Saban dynasty is best, but none will be more memorable than this group. The Tide finished perfect during a season that could not have been further from it as COVID-19 forced teams into quarantines and endless testing and uncertainty every single week with games played in mostly empty stadiums.
Only about 15,000 fans were at Hard Rock Stadium, capacity 65,326, to see the last magnificent performance of Smith's college career.
The Heisman Trophy winner had catches for 12 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first half as the Crimson Tide bolted out to a 35-17 lead.
Using an array of motions and misdirections, outgoing offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian had Ohio State heads spinning trying to track down Smith.
Sometimes it was simpler than that. On Smith's third touchdown, he lined up in the slot, the closest to the line of three receivers on the left side. Smith cut quickly to the middle of the field and suddenly was matched up against a linebacker, whom he left in the dust for a 42-yard score with 41 seconds left in the second quarter.
Smith, who finished his freshman season by catching the 2017 national championship winning touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa, ended his Alabama career as the leading career receiver in Southeastern Conference history and the most outstanding offensive player of his third title game.
As for Sarkisian, he is on his way to Texas as the head coach. Longhorns fans had to have liked what they saw from their new playcaller. If only he could bring Smith and his fellow Heisman contenders to Austin.
Jones, who finished third in the Heisman voting, was 36 for 45 for a CFP championship-record 464 yards and five touchdowns, operating behind a line that had him rarely feeling rushed. Harris had 158 yards from scrimmage on 29 touches, scoring three times to give him an SEC record 30 touchdowns this season.
Smith hardly played in the second half, leaving with an injury. He returned to the sideline in the fourth quarter with his right hand wrapped to the wrist, two fingers taped together, and wearing a Heisman mask.
Alabama hardly missed him and cracked 50 early in the fourth quarter when Harris went in untouched from a yard out.
Smith and Harris surprised some by returning to college after last season for their senior years.
Boy, did it turn out to be worthwhile. Along with Jones, another member of that 2017 recruiting class, they will leave Alabama as the leaders of a team that managed to make an arduous march from through the pandemic look easy.
---
Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://westwoodonepodcasts.com/pods/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast/
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|33
|Rushing
|5
|10
|Passing
|11
|22
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|6-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|341
|621
|Total Plays
|62
|83
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|7.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|147
|157
|Rush Attempts
|29
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|4.1
|Yards Passing
|194
|464
|Comp. - Att.
|17-33
|36-45
|Yards Per Pass
|5.5
|9.5
|Penalties - Yards
|4-29
|6-44
|Touchdowns
|3
|7
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-42.8
|2-38.0
|Return Yards
|3
|18
|Punts - Returns
|1-3
|2-18
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|194
|PASS YDS
|464
|
|
|147
|RUSH YDS
|157
|
|
|341
|TOTAL YDS
|621
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Fields 1 QB
|J. Fields
|17/33
|194
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Fields 1 QB
|J. Fields
|6
|67
|0
|33
|
M. Teague III 33 RB
|M. Teague III
|15
|65
|2
|29
|
M. Crowley 24 RB
|M. Crowley
|6
|14
|0
|4
|
T. Sermon 8 RB
|T. Sermon
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Olave 2 WR
|C. Olave
|9
|8
|69
|0
|20
|
G. Wilson 5 WR
|G. Wilson
|7
|3
|50
|1
|20
|
J. Ruckert 88 TE
|J. Ruckert
|2
|1
|36
|0
|36
|
J. Smith-Njigba 11 WR
|J. Smith-Njigba
|4
|2
|20
|0
|15
|
J. Williams 6 WR
|J. Williams
|3
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
M. Crowley 24 RB
|M. Crowley
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Teague III 33 RB
|M. Teague III
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
L. Farrell 89 TE
|L. Farrell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Fleming 4 WR
|J. Fleming
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Sermon 8 RB
|T. Sermon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Borland 32 LB
|T. Borland
|10-4
|0.0
|0
|
S. Banks 7 CB
|S. Banks
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Werner 20 LB
|P. Werner
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Wade 24 CB
|S. Wade
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Proctor 41 S
|J. Proctor
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hilliard 47 LB
|J. Hilliard
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Browning 5 LB
|B. Browning
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
D. Gant 19 LB
|D. Gant
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Davis 52 OL
|W. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Garrett 92 DT
|H. Garrett
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Friday 54 DE
|T. Friday
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jackson 52 DT
|A. Jackson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Williamson 21 CB
|M. Williamson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cooper 0 DE
|J. Cooper
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Ransom 12 S
|L. Ransom
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Vincent 6 DT
|T. Vincent
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Harrison 9 DE
|Z. Harrison
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Seibert 98 K
|J. Seibert
|1/1
|23
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Chrisman 91 P
|D. Chrisman
|5
|42.8
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Wilson 5 WR
|G. Wilson
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Jones 10 QB
|M. Jones
|36/45
|464
|5
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Harris 22 RB
|N. Harris
|22
|79
|2
|13
|
B. Robinson Jr. 4 RB
|B. Robinson Jr.
|10
|69
|0
|21
|
M. Jones 10 QB
|M. Jones
|4
|11
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Smith 6 WR
|D. Smith
|15
|12
|215
|3
|44
|
J. Metchie III 8 WR
|J. Metchie III
|11
|8
|81
|0
|27
|
N. Harris 22 RB
|N. Harris
|8
|7
|79
|1
|26
|
J. Waddle 17 WR
|J. Waddle
|3
|3
|34
|0
|15
|
J. Billingsley 19 TE
|J. Billingsley
|2
|2
|27
|0
|22
|
S. Bolden 18 WR
|S. Bolden
|3
|3
|16
|1
|7
|
X. Williams 3 WR
|X. Williams
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
M. Forristall 87 TE
|M. Forristall
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Harris 8 LB
|C. Harris
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moses 32 LB
|D. Moses
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jobe 28 DB
|J. Jobe
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Barmore 58 DL
|C. Barmore
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Allen 4 LB
|C. Allen
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Branch 14 DB
|B. Branch
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hellams 29 DB
|D. Hellams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Anderson Jr. 31 LB
|W. Anderson Jr.
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Surtain II 2 DB
|P. Surtain II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Battle 9 DB
|J. Battle
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wright 3 DB
|D. Wright
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Ray 18 DL
|L. Ray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Davis 1 LB
|B. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Reichard 16 K
|W. Reichard
|1/1
|20
|7/7
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Scott 85 P
|C. Scott
|2
|38.0
|1
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Billingsley 19 TE
|J. Billingsley
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|
D. Smith 6 WR
|D. Smith
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Smith 6 WR
|D. Smith
|2
|9.0
|19
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(15:00 - 1st) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 27 for 2 yards (8-C.Harris31-W.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - OHIOST 27(14:29 - 1st) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Sermon.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 8 - OHIOST 27(14:24 - 1st) 1-J.Fields scrambles to OSU 28 for 1 yard (4-C.Allen).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - OHIOST 28(13:48 - 1st) 91-D.Chrisman punts 49 yards from OSU 28. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 22 for -1 yard (6-J.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 22(13:39 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Metchie.
|+22 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 22(13:35 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 44 for 22 yards (21-M.Williamson).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 44(12:57 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris to OSU 44 for 12 yards (32-T.Borland).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 44(12:26 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to OSU 42 for 2 yards (0-J.Cooper).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAMA 42(11:48 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to OSU 29 for 13 yards (24-S.Wade20-P.Werner).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 29(11:16 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to OSU 20 for 9 yards (7-S.Banks32-T.Borland).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAMA 20(10:58 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to OSU 22 for -2 yards (24-S.Wade).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAMA 22(10:13 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle pushed ob at OSU 7 for 15 yards (12-L.Ransom).
|No Gain
|
1 & 7 - BAMA 7(9:36 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAMA 7(9:31 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie to OSU 5 for 2 yards (7-S.Banks).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - BAMA 5(8:53 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 18-S.Bolden. 18-S.Bolden runs ob at OSU 1 for 4 yards.
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - BAMA 1(8:11 - 1st) 22-N.Harris runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:07 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:07 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(8:07 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to OSU 31 for 6 yards (31-W.Anderson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - OHIOST 31(7:48 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave to OSU 34 for 3 yards (32-D.Moses).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - OHIOST 34(7:20 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to OSU 36 for 2 yards (9-J.Battle).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 36(6:50 - 1st) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Wilson.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 36(6:45 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave pushed ob at BAMA 44 for 20 yards (29-D.Hellams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 44(6:09 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to BAMA 44 for no gain (4-C.Allen8-C.Harris).
|+36 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 44(5:32 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 88-J.Ruckert. 88-J.Ruckert to BAMA 8 for 36 yards (8-C.Harris).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - OHIOST 8(5:02 - 1st) 33-M.Teague runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:55 - 1st) 98-J.Seibert extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:55 - 1st) 91-D.Chrisman kicks 47 yards from OSU 35. 19-J.Billingsley to BAMA 25 for 7 yards (19-D.Gant).
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(4:51 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith pushed ob at OSU 43 for 32 yards (21-M.Williamson).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 43(4:17 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to OSU 31 for 12 yards (24-S.Wade).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 31(3:42 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie runs ob at OSU 22 for 9 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAMA 22(3:14 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to OSU 19 for 3 yards (41-J.Proctor).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 19(2:46 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to OSU 18 for 1 yard (32-T.Borland).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - BAMA 18(2:21 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to OSU 12 for 6 yards (54-T.Friday47-J.Hilliard).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAMA 12(1:38 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie to OSU 10 for 2 yards (5-B.Browning).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - BAMA 10(0:58 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to OSU 7 for 3 yards (32-T.Borland).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 7 - BAMA 7(0:24 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to OSU 3 for 4 yards (32-T.Borland).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 3 - BAMA 3(0:04 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to OSU 5 for -2 yards (47-J.Hilliard).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - BAMA 5(15:00 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(15:00 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:53 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(14:53 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 6-J.Williams. 6-J.Williams to OSU 39 for 14 yards (29-D.Hellams).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 39(14:24 - 2nd) 33-M.Teague to OSU 42 for 3 yards (58-C.Barmore).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - OHIOST 42(13:53 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 7 - OHIOST 42(13:44 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson to BAMA 45 for 13 yards (29-D.Hellams14-B.Branch).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 45(13:27 - 2nd) Penalty on OSU 5-G.Wilson False start 5 yards enforced at BAMA 45. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 15 - OHIOST 50(13:08 - 2nd) 33-M.Teague to BAMA 44 for 6 yards (32-D.Moses).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - OHIOST 44(12:51 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Wilson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - OHIOST 44(12:45 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 33-M.Teague.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - OHIOST 44(12:40 - 2nd) 91-D.Chrisman punts 32 yards from BAMA 44 to BAMA 12 fair catch by 6-D.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 12(12:32 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 24 for 12 yards (7-S.Banks).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 24(11:59 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones sacked at BAMA 19 for -5 yards FUMBLES (5-B.Browning). 5-B.Browning to BAMA 19 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 19(11:54 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Williams. Penalty on BAMA 28-J.Jobe Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BAMA 19. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - OHIOST 4(11:47 - 2nd) 33-M.Teague runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:43 - 2nd) 98-J.Seibert extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:43 - 2nd) 91-D.Chrisman kicks 40 yards from OSU 35 to BAMA 25 fair catch by 6-D.Smith.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(11:43 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs ob at BAMA 41 for 16 yards.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 41(11:05 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to OSU 46 for 13 yards (7-S.Banks).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 46(10:25 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to OSU 33 for 13 yards (7-S.Banks5-B.Browning).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 33(9:48 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones scrambles to OSU 26 for 7 yards.
|+26 YD
|
2 & 3 - BAMA 26(9:10 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:00 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:00 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(9:00 - 2nd) 33-M.Teague to OSU 28 for 3 yards (58-C.Barmore32-D.Moses).
|+28 YD
|
2 & 7 - OHIOST 28(8:32 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields scrambles runs ob at BAMA 44 for 28 yards.
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 44(8:17 - 2nd) 33-M.Teague to BAMA 15 for 29 yards (9-J.Battle).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 15(7:39 - 2nd) 33-M.Teague to BAMA 12 for 3 yards (32-D.Moses).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 7 - OHIOST 12(7:00 - 2nd) 33-M.Teague to BAMA 16 for -4 yards (4-C.Allen).
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - OHIOST 16(6:17 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Ruckert. Penalty on BAMA 9-J.Battle Personal Foul 8 yards enforced at BAMA 16. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 8 - OHIOST 8(6:13 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Wilson.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - OHIOST 8(6:09 - 2nd) 33-M.Teague to BAMA 6 for 2 yards (4-C.Allen32-D.Moses).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - OHIOST 6(5:32 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Ruckert.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - OHIOST 6(5:26 - 2nd) 98-J.Seibert 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:21 - 2nd) 91-D.Chrisman kicks 40 yards from OSU 35 to BAMA 25 fair catch by 6-D.Smith.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(5:21 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Metchie.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 25(5:16 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie to BAMA 36 for 11 yards (7-S.Banks). Penalty on BAMA 70-A.Leatherwood Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at BAMA 25. No Play.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 15 - BAMA 20(4:58 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie to BAMA 36 for 16 yards (32-T.Borland).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 36(4:34 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 42 for 6 yards (52-W.Davis).
|+44 YD
|
2 & 4 - BAMA 42(4:00 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith pushed ob at OSU 14 for 44 yards (41-J.Proctor).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 14(3:29 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Metchie. Penalty on OSU 7-S.Banks Pass interference 9 yards enforced at OSU 14. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - BAMA 5(3:25 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:19 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:19 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to OSU 25 fair catch by 3-D.McCall.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(3:19 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 33-M.Teague.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 25(3:14 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Wilson.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 10 - OHIOST 25(3:07 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 24-M.Crowley. 24-M.Crowley to OSU 29 for 4 yards (8-C.Harris).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - OHIOST 29(2:43 - 2nd) 91-D.Chrisman punts 50 yards from OSU 29. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 40 for 19 yards (39-C.Simon).
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 40(2:29 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris to OSU 46 for 14 yards (41-J.Proctor).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 46(2:02 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris pushed ob at OSU 42 for 4 yards (0-J.Cooper).
|+42 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAMA 42(1:55 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:48 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:48 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(1:48 - 2nd) 24-M.Crowley to OSU 28 for 3 yards (14-B.Branch).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - OHIOST 28(1:25 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields scrambles to OSU 31 for 3 yards (4-C.Allen). Penalty on OSU 55-M.Jones Holding 10 yards enforced at OSU 28. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 17 - OHIOST 18(1:04 - 2nd) 24-M.Crowley to OSU 21 for 3 yards (31-W.Anderson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 14 - OHIOST 21(0:54 - 2nd) 24-M.Crowley to OSU 23 for 2 yards (18-L.Ray31-W.Anderson).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - OHIOST 23(0:49 - 2nd) 91-D.Chrisman punts 49 yards from OSU 23 to BAMA 28 fair catch by 6-D.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 28(0:42 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie to BAMA 34 for 6 yards (92-H.Garrett).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - BAMA 34(0:33 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris to BAMA 44 for 10 yards (5-B.Browning).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 44(0:25 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 18-S.Bolden. 18-S.Bolden to OSU 49 for 7 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - BAMA 49(0:20 - 2nd) Penalty on BAMA 79-C.Owens False start 5 yards enforced at OSU 49. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - BAMA 46(0:20 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 3-X.Williams.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - BAMA 46(0:15 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - BAMA 46(0:10 - 2nd) 85-C.Scott punts 36 yards from BAMA 46 to OSU 18 fair catch by 5-G.Wilson. Penalty on OSU 33-M.Teague Running into kicker declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 91-D.Chrisman kicks 48 yards from OSU 35. 6-D.Smith pushed ob at BAMA 23 for 6 yards.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 23(14:55 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 36 for 13 yards (47-J.Hilliard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 36(14:28 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 36(14:21 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 40 for 4 yards (20-P.Werner).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - BAMA 40(13:44 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie to BAMA 49 for 9 yards (7-S.Banks).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 49(13:10 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle to OSU 38 for 13 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 38(12:52 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to OSU 37 for 1 yard (92-H.Garrett).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - BAMA 37(12:17 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris to OSU 27 for 10 yards (32-T.Borland).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 27(11:37 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones sacked at OSU 28 for -1 yard (52-A.Jackson).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 11 - BAMA 28(10:58 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 3-X.Williams. 3-X.Williams to OSU 16 for 12 yards (7-S.Banks).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 16(10:26 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 19-J.Billingsley. 19-J.Billingsley to OSU 11 for 5 yards (5-B.Browning).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - BAMA 11(9:45 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Forristall.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - BAMA 11(9:39 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to OSU 5 for 6 yards (20-P.Werner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - BAMA 5(9:12 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to OSU 5 for no gain (20-P.Werner32-T.Borland).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - BAMA 5(8:36 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Metchie.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - BAMA 5(8:32 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris to OSU 2 for 3 yards (24-S.Wade47-J.Hilliard).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - BAMA 2(7:52 - 3rd) 16-W.Reichard 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:47 - 3rd) 16-W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(7:47 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson runs ob at OSU 42 for 17 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 42(7:27 - 3rd) Penalty on BAMA 4-C.Allen Offside 5 yards enforced at OSU 42. No Play.
|+33 YD
|
1 & 5 - OHIOST 47(7:12 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields to BAMA 20 for 33 yards (8-C.Harris).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 20(6:52 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:45 - 3rd) 98-J.Seibert extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:45 - 3rd) 91-D.Chrisman kicks 40 yards from OSU 35 to BAMA 25 fair catch by 19-J.Billingsley.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(6:45 - 3rd) 4-B.Robinson to BAMA 27 for 2 yards (47-J.Hilliard92-H.Garrett).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAMA 27(6:07 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle runs ob at BAMA 33 for 6 yards.
|+22 YD
|
3 & 2 - BAMA 33(5:32 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 19-J.Billingsley. 19-J.Billingsley to OSU 45 for 22 yards (32-T.Borland).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 45(5:20 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones scrambles to OSU 35 for 10 yards (20-P.Werner).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 35(4:49 - 3rd) 4-B.Robinson to OSU 31 for 4 yards (20-P.Werner32-T.Borland).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAMA 31(4:10 - 3rd) 4-B.Robinson to OSU 10 for 21 yards (24-S.Wade5-B.Browning).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 10(3:30 - 3rd) 4-B.Robinson to OSU 5 for 5 yards (32-T.Borland6-T.Vincent).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - BAMA 5(2:59 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 18-S.Bolden. 18-S.Bolden runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:52 - 3rd) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:52 - 3rd) 16-W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(2:52 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave runs ob at OSU 36 for 11 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 36(2:26 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague pushed ob at OSU 38 for 2 yards (3-D.Wright).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - OHIOST 38(2:05 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields to OSU 42 for 4 yards (28-J.Jobe).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - OHIOST 42(1:26 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague to OSU 45 for 3 yards (32-D.Moses58-C.Barmore).
|-2 YD
|
4 & 1 - OHIOST 45(1:07 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague to OSU 43 for -2 yards (58-C.Barmore).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 43(1:02 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to OSU 43 for no gain (52-W.Davis).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 43(0:25 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie to OSU 16 for 27 yards (20-P.Werner).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 16(15:00 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to OSU 14 for 2 yards (32-T.Borland).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAMA 14(14:26 - 4th) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie to OSU 4 for 10 yards (41-J.Proctor32-T.Borland).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - BAMA 4(13:53 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to OSU 1 for 3 yards (52-A.Jackson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAMA 1(13:19 - 4th) 22-N.Harris runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:15 - 4th) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:15 - 4th) 16-W.Reichard kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to OSU 25 fair catch by 3-D.McCall.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(13:15 - 4th) 24-M.Crowley to OSU 25 for no gain (8-C.Harris).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 25(12:57 - 4th) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave to OSU 22 for -3 yards (2-P.Surtain).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 13 - OHIOST 22(12:28 - 4th) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave pushed ob at OSU 36 for 14 yards (28-J.Jobe).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 36(12:11 - 4th) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave pushed ob at OSU 46 for 10 yards (2-P.Surtain).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 46(11:57 - 4th) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Williams.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 46(11:51 - 4th) 1-J.Fields complete to 11-J.Smith-Njigba. 11-J.Smith-Njigba to BAMA 49 for 5 yards (14-B.Branch).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - OHIOST 49(11:27 - 4th) Penalty on OSU 78-N.Petit-Frere False start 5 yards enforced at BAMA 49. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 10 - OHIOST 46(11:14 - 4th) 1-J.Fields complete to 11-J.Smith-Njigba. 11-J.Smith-Njigba to BAMA 39 for 15 yards (14-B.Branch).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 39(10:54 - 4th) 24-M.Crowley to BAMA 37 for 2 yards (1-B.Davis).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - OHIOST 37(10:10 - 4th) 24-M.Crowley to BAMA 33 for 4 yards (3-D.Wright).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - OHIOST 33(9:34 - 4th) 1-J.Fields scrambles runs ob at BAMA 26 for 7 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 26(9:01 - 4th) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave to BAMA 20 for 6 yards.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 4 - OHIOST 20(8:36 - 4th) 1-J.Fields complete to 11-J.Smith-Njigba. 11-J.Smith-Njigba runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - OHIOST 20(8:36 - 4th) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Smith-Njigba.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - OHIOST 20(8:32 - 4th) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave to BAMA 12 for 8 yards (28-J.Jobe).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 12(8:32 - 4th) Penalty on BAMA 58-C.Barmore Roughing the passer 6 yards enforced at BAMA 12. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 6 - OHIOST 6(8:11 - 4th) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 24-M.Crowley.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - OHIOST 6(8:07 - 4th) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Smith-Njigba.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - OHIOST 6(8:03 - 4th) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Olave.
|No Gain
|
4 & 6 - OHIOST 6(7:58 - 4th) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Fleming.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 6(7:52 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 6 for no gain (47-J.Hilliard).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 6(7:05 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 10 for 4 yards (32-T.Borland20-P.Werner).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - BAMA 10(6:36 - 4th) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 22-N.Harris.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - BAMA 10(6:31 - 4th) 85-C.Scott punts 40 yards from BAMA 10. 5-G.Wilson to BAMA 47 for 3 yards (42-J.Moody).
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 47(6:22 - 4th) 1-J.Fields sacked at OSU 47 for -6 yards (58-C.Barmore).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 16 - OHIOST 47(5:42 - 4th) 1-J.Fields complete to 33-M.Teague. 33-M.Teague to OSU 48 for 1 yard (28-J.Jobe).
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - OHIOST 48(5:08 - 4th) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Williams.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - OHIOST 48(5:01 - 4th) 91-D.Chrisman punts 34 yards from OSU 48 to BAMA 18 fair catch by 18-S.Bolden.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 18(4:53 - 4th) 4-B.Robinson to BAMA 31 for 13 yards (41-J.Proctor).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 31(4:18 - 4th) 4-B.Robinson to BAMA 35 for 4 yards (54-T.Friday).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAMA 35(3:36 - 4th) 4-B.Robinson to BAMA 41 for 6 yards (6-T.Vincent9-Z.Harrison).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 41(3:03 - 4th) 4-B.Robinson to BAMA 40 for -1 yard (47-J.Hilliard).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - BAMA 40(2:20 - 4th) 4-B.Robinson to BAMA 42 for 2 yards (19-D.Gant).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 9 - BAMA 42(1:37 - 4th) 4-B.Robinson to OSU 45 for 13 yards (19-D.Gant).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 45(0:52 - 4th) 9-B.Young kneels at OSU 46 for -1 yard.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - BAMA 46(0:16 - 4th) 9-B.Young kneels at OSU 47 for -1 yard.