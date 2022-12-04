The full college football bowl game schedule for the 2022 features 43 contests spanning three weeks in December and January. Action begins on Dec. 16 with the Bahamas Bowl and runs through Jan. 9, when a College Football Playoff national champion will be crowned at SOFI Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Highlighting the early schedule is a loaded seven-game slate on Saturday, December 17. With New Year's Day falling on a Sunday, there are no bowls scheduled for Jan. 1, which makes for a strange quirk on a day that is typically significant in college football's postseason. Instead, Dec. 31 and Jan. 2 will be among the biggest dates this bowl season. Both CFP semifinals -- the Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl -- are set for New Year's Eve, while the Cotton Bowl, Citrus Bowl and Rose Bowl will be played Jan. 2.

Bowl participants will be unveiled on Sunday, Dec. 4 now that the conference championship games have been decided. Here's how you can watch the College Football Playoff Selection Show, and be sure to follow our 2022 Bowl Games live announcements with updates on every game as they are finalized.

CBS will once again carry the Sun Bowl on Friday, Dec. 30 in El Paso, Texas.

Below is the entire schedule for bowl games with dates, times and network affiliations. All information regarding bowl games is subject to change. All times are Eastern.

2022-23 college football bowl schedule

College Football Playoff

Date Bowl Time (TV) Matchup Jan. 9 National Championship

Inglewood, Calif. TBD (ESPN) Semifinal winners Dec. 31 Peach semifinal

Atlanta, Ga. 4 or 8 p.m. (ESPN) TBD Dec. 31 Fiesta semifinal

Glendale, Ariz. 4 or 8 p.m. (ESPN) TBD

Selection committee bowl games

Date Bowl Time (TV) Matchup Jan. 2 Rose

Pasadena, Calif. 5 p.m. (ESPN) Big Ten vs. Pac-12 Jan. 2 Cotton

Arlington, Texas 1 p.m. (ESPN) at-large vs. at-large Dec. 31 Sugar

New Orleans, La.. Noon (ESPN) SEC vs. Big 12 Dec. 30 Orange

Miami, Fla. 7:30 p.m. (ESPN) ACC vs. B1G/SEC/ND

Other bowl games