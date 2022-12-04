The full college football bowl game schedule for the 2022 features 43 contests spanning three weeks in December and January. Action begins on Dec. 16 with the Bahamas Bowl and runs through Jan. 9, when a College Football Playoff national champion will be crowned at SOFI Stadium in Inglewood, California.
Highlighting the early schedule is a loaded seven-game slate on Saturday, December 17. With New Year's Day falling on a Sunday, there are no bowls scheduled for Jan. 1, which makes for a strange quirk on a day that is typically significant in college football's postseason. Instead, Dec. 31 and Jan. 2 will be among the biggest dates this bowl season. Both CFP semifinals -- the Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl -- are set for New Year's Eve, while the Cotton Bowl, Citrus Bowl and Rose Bowl will be played Jan. 2.
Bowl participants will be unveiled on Sunday, Dec. 4 now that the conference championship games have been decided. Here's how you can watch the College Football Playoff Selection Show, and be sure to follow our 2022 Bowl Games live announcements with updates on every game as they are finalized.
CBS will once again carry the Sun Bowl on Friday, Dec. 30 in El Paso, Texas.
Below is the entire schedule for bowl games with dates, times and network affiliations. All information regarding bowl games is subject to change. All times are Eastern.
2022-23 college football bowl schedule
College Football Playoff
|Date
|Bowl
|Time (TV)
|Matchup
Jan. 9
National Championship
TBD (ESPN)
Semifinal winners
Dec. 31
Peach semifinal
4 or 8 p.m. (ESPN)
TBD
Dec. 31
Fiesta semifinal
4 or 8 p.m. (ESPN)
TBD
Selection committee bowl games
|Date
|Bowl
|Time (TV)
|Matchup
Jan. 2
Rose
5 p.m. (ESPN)
Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Jan. 2
Cotton
1 p.m. (ESPN)
at-large vs. at-large
Dec. 31
Sugar
Noon (ESPN)
SEC vs. Big 12
Dec. 30
Orange
7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
ACC vs. B1G/SEC/ND
Other bowl games
|Date
|Bowl
|Time (TV)
|Matchup
|Jan. 2
|Citrus
Orlando, Fla.
|1 p.m. (ABC)
|Big Ten vs. SEC
|Jan. 2
|ReliaQuest
Tampa, Fla.
|Noon (ESPN2)
|SEC vs. Big Ten/ACC
|Dec. 31
|Music City
Nashville, Tenn.
|Noon (ABC)
|SEC vs. Big Ten
|Dec. 30
|Arizona
Tucson, Ariz.
|4:30 p.m. (Barstool)
|MWC vs. MAC
|Dec. 30
|Gator
Jacksonville, Fla.
|3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|SEC vs. Big Ten
|Dec. 30
|Sun
El Paso, Tex.
|2 p.m. (CBS)
|ACC vs. Pac-12
|Dec. 30
|Duke's Mayo
Charlotte
|Noon (ESPN)
|ACC vs. Big Ten
|Dec. 29
|Alamo
San Antonio
|9 p.m. (ESPN)
|Big 12 vs. Pac-12
|Dec. 29
|Cheez-It
Orlando, Fla.
|5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|ACC vs. Big 12
|Dec. 29
|Pinstripe
New York
|2 p.m. (ESPN)
|ACC vs. Big Ten
|Dec. 28
|Texas
Houston, Tex.
|9 p.m. (ESPN)
|Big 12 vs. SEC
|Dec. 28
|Holiday
San Diego, Calif.
|8 p.m.
|ACC vs. Pac-12
|Dec. 28
|Liberty
Memphis
|5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Big 12 vs. SEC
|Dec. 28
| Military
Annapolis, Md.
|2 p.m. (ESPN)
|ACC vs. American
|Dec. 27
|Guaranteed Rate
Phoenix, Ariz.
|10:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|Big 12 vs. Big Ten
|Dec. 27
|Birmingham
Birmingham, Ala.
|6:45 p.m. (ESPN)
|Pool vs. ACC/SEC
|Dec. 27
|First Responder
University Park, Tex.
|3:15 (ESPN)
|Big 12 vs. Pool
|Dec. 27
|Camellia
Montgomery, Ala.
|Noon (ESPN)
|Pool vs. Pool
|Dec. 26
|Quick Lane
Detroit, Mich.
|2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Big Ten vs. MAC
|Dec. 24
|Hawai'i
Honolulu, Hawai'i
|8 p.m. (ESPN)
|MWCt vs. C-USA
|Dec. 23
|Gasparilla
Tampa, Fla.
|6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|ACC/SEC vs. Pool
|Dec. 23
|Independence
Shreveport, La.
|3 p.m. (ESPN)
|American vs. Army
|Dec. 22
|Armed Forces
Fort Worth, Tex.
|7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|American vs. Pool
|Dec. 21
New Orleans
|9 p.m. (ESPN)
|Sun Belt vs. C-USA
|Dec. 20
|Boca Raton
Boca Raton, Fla.
|7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Pool vs. Pool
|Dec. 20
|Famous Idaho Potato
Boise, Idaho
|3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|MWC vs. MAC
|Dec. 19
|Myrtle Beach
Conway, S.C.
|2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Pool vs. Pool
|Dec. 17
|Frisco
Frisco, Tex.
|9:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|Pool vs. Pool
|Dec. 17
|Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nev.
|7:30 p.m. (ABC)
|Pac-12 vs. SEC
|Dec. 17
|LendingTree
Mobile, Ala.
|5:45 p.m. (ESPN)
|Pool vs. Sun Belt
|Dec. 17
|Jimmy Kimmel L.A.
Inglewood, Calif.
|3:30 p.m. (ABC)
|Pac-12 vs. MWC
|Dec. 17
|New Mexico
Albuquerque, N.M.
|2:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|C-USA vs. MWC
|Dec. 17
|Fenway
Boston, Mass.
|11 a.m. (ESPN)
|ACC vs. American
|Dec. 16
|Cure
Orlando, Fla.
|3 p.m. (ESPN)
|Pool vs. Pool
|Dec. 16
|Bahamas
Nassau, Bahamas
|11:30 a.m. (ESPN)
|C-USA vs. MAC