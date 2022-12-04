rose-bowl-general-usatsi.jpg
USA Today Sports Images

The full college football bowl game schedule for the 2022 features 43 contests spanning three weeks in December and January. Action begins on Dec. 16 with the Bahamas Bowl and runs through Jan. 9, when a College Football Playoff national champion will be crowned at SOFI Stadium in Inglewood, California. 

Highlighting the early schedule is a loaded seven-game slate on Saturday, December 17. With New Year's Day falling on a Sunday, there are no bowls scheduled for Jan. 1, which makes for a strange quirk on a day that is typically significant in college football's postseason. Instead, Dec. 31 and Jan. 2 will be among the biggest dates this bowl season. Both CFP semifinals -- the Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl -- are set for New Year's Eve, while the Cotton Bowl, Citrus Bowl and Rose Bowl will be played Jan. 2.

Bowl participants will be unveiled on Sunday, Dec. 4 now that the conference championship games have been decided. Here's how you can watch the College Football Playoff Selection Show, and be sure to follow our 2022 Bowl Games live announcements with updates on every game as they are finalized.

CBS will once again carry the Sun Bowl on Friday, Dec. 30 in El Paso, Texas.

Below is the entire schedule for bowl games with dates, times and network affiliations. All information regarding bowl games is subject to change. All times are Eastern.

2022-23 college football bowl schedule

College Football Playoff

DateBowlTime (TV)Matchup

Jan. 9

National Championship
Inglewood, Calif.

TBD (ESPN)

Semifinal winners

Dec. 31

Peach semifinal
Atlanta, Ga.

4 or 8 p.m. (ESPN)

TBD

Dec. 31

Fiesta semifinal
Glendale, Ariz.

4 or 8 p.m. (ESPN)

TBD

Selection committee bowl games

DateBowlTime (TV)Matchup

Jan. 2

Rose
Pasadena, Calif.

5 p.m. (ESPN)

Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Jan. 2

Cotton
Arlington, Texas

1 p.m. (ESPN)

at-large vs. at-large

Dec. 31

Sugar
New Orleans, La..

Noon (ESPN)

SEC vs. Big 12

Dec. 30

Orange
Miami, Fla.

7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

ACC vs. B1G/SEC/ND

Other bowl games

DateBowlTime (TV)Matchup
Jan. 2Citrus
Orlando, Fla.
1 p.m. (ABC) Big Ten vs. SEC
Jan. 2ReliaQuest
Tampa, Fla.
Noon (ESPN2) SEC vs. Big Ten/ACC
Dec. 31Music City

Nashville, Tenn.

Noon (ABC)SEC vs. Big Ten
Dec. 30Arizona
Tucson, Ariz.
4:30 p.m. (Barstool)MWC vs. MAC
Dec. 30Gator
Jacksonville, Fla.		3:30 p.m. (ESPN) SEC vs. Big Ten
Dec. 30Sun 
El Paso, Tex.
2 p.m. (CBS)ACC vs. Pac-12
Dec. 30Duke's Mayo
Charlotte
Noon (ESPN) ACC vs. Big Ten
Dec. 29Alamo
San Antonio
9 p.m. (ESPN)Big 12 vs. Pac-12
Dec. 29Cheez-It
Orlando, Fla.
5:30 p.m. (ESPN)                       
ACC vs. Big 12
Dec. 29  Pinstripe
New York
2 p.m. (ESPN) ACC vs. Big Ten
Dec. 28Texas
Houston, Tex.
9 p.m. (ESPN) Big 12 vs. SEC
Dec. 28Holiday
San Diego, Calif.
8 p.m. ACC vs. Pac-12
Dec. 28Liberty
Memphis		5:30 p.m. (ESPN) Big 12 vs. SEC
Dec. 28 Military
Annapolis, Md.		2 p.m. (ESPN) ACC vs. American
Dec. 27Guaranteed Rate
Phoenix, Ariz.
10:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Big 12 vs. Big Ten
Dec. 27Birmingham
Birmingham, Ala.
6:45 p.m. (ESPN)Pool vs. ACC/SEC
Dec. 27First Responder
University Park, Tex.		3:15 (ESPN)  Big 12 vs. Pool
Dec. 27Camellia
Montgomery, Ala.
Noon (ESPN) Pool vs. Pool
Dec. 26Quick Lane
Detroit, Mich.
2:30 p.m. (ESPN) Big Ten vs. MAC      
Dec. 24Hawai'i
Honolulu, Hawai'i
8 p.m. (ESPN)MWCt vs. C-USA
Dec. 23Gasparilla
Tampa, Fla.
6:30 p.m. (ESPN) ACC/SEC vs. Pool
Dec. 23Independence
Shreveport, La.		3 p.m. (ESPN) American vs. Army
Dec. 22Armed Forces
Fort Worth, Tex.
7:30 p.m. (ESPN)American vs. Pool
Dec. 21

New Orleans
New Orleans, La.

9 p.m. (ESPN)Sun Belt vs. C-USA
Dec. 20Boca Raton
Boca Raton, Fla.
7:30 p.m. (ESPN)Pool vs. Pool  
Dec. 20Famous Idaho Potato
Boise, Idaho  
3:30 p.m. (ESPN) MWC vs. MAC
Dec. 19Myrtle Beach
Conway, S.C.         
2:30 p.m. (ESPN) Pool vs. Pool
Dec. 17Frisco
Frisco, Tex.
9:15 p.m. (ESPN) Pool vs. Pool 
Dec. 17Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nev.		7:30 p.m. (ABC) Pac-12 vs. SEC
Dec. 17LendingTree
Mobile, Ala.
5:45 p.m. (ESPN)Pool vs. Sun Belt
Dec. 17Jimmy Kimmel L.A.
Inglewood, Calif.		3:30 p.m. (ABC) Pac-12 vs. MWC
Dec. 17New Mexico
Albuquerque, N.M.
2:15 p.m. (ESPN) C-USA vs. MWC
Dec. 17Fenway
Boston, Mass.		11 a.m. (ESPN) ACC vs. American
Dec. 16Cure

Orlando, Fla.

3 p.m. (ESPN)Pool vs. Pool 
Dec. 16Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas

11:30 a.m. (ESPN)C-USA vs. MAC