Conference USA takes the stage on Friday evening with a high-profile championship battle. The North Texas Mean Green visit the Alamodome to take on the UTSA Roadrunners in the 2022 Conference USA Championship Game. North Texas is 7-5 overall and 6-2 in conference play this season. UTSA is 8-0 against conference opponents and 10-2 overall, with the Roadrunners entering on a nine-game winning streak.

Caesars Sportsbook lists the Roadrunners as 8.5-point favorites for this 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on CBS Sports Network. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 69.5 in the latest North Texas vs. UTSA odds. Before making any North Texas vs. UTSA picks or Conference USA Championship Game 2022 predictions, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on North Texas vs. UTSA and locked in its picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the CFB odds and betting trends for UTSA vs. North Texas:

North Texas vs. UTSA spread: UTSA -8.5

North Texas vs. UTSA over/under: 69.5 points

North Texas vs. UTSA money line: UTSA -335, North Texas +260

NT: The Mean Green are 7-5 against the spread in 2022

UTSA: The Roadrunners are 6-6 against the spread in 2022

North Texas vs. UTSA picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why North Texas can cover

North Texas is seeking its first Conference USA title and its first conference title of any kind for the program since 2004. The Green Wave are enjoying a productive season behind a top-flight offense. North Texas is averaging 472 total yards per game, ranking near the top of FBS, and the Mean Green are also producing 34.5 points per game.

North Texas brings a balanced approach, landing in the top four of Conference USA in passing yards (267.8 per game) and rushing yards (204.2 per game), and the Mean Green are hyper-efficient. That includes a conference-leading 8.8 yards per attempt and only 11 sacks allowed, with North Texas also generating 5.3 yards per rush attempt. North Texas converts on 43.5% of third down chances, and the Mean Green are able to sustain drives as a result.

Why UTSA can cover

UTSA is electric on offense, leading Conference USA in scoring, third down efficiency and myriad additional categories. The Roadrunners are also quite strong on defense, out-pacing North Texas almost across the board on that side of the ball. UTSA is in the top five of Conference USA in total yards allowed, and the Roadrunners are giving up fewer than 150 rushing yards per game, No. 3 in the conference.

Opponents are averaging only 4.2 yards per rush attempt against UTSA, and the Roadrunners are yielding only 26.5 points per game, No. 3 in Conference USA. Against the pass, UTSA is also giving up only a 58.9% completion rate and opponents have only 19 touchdown passes in 12 games.

How to make UTSA vs. North Texas picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 74 combined points. It also has generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in 60% of simulations. You can only get the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins North Texas vs. UTSA? And which side of the spread hits 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the advanced model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.