The American Athletic Conference released its complete schedule for the 2023 college football season on Tuesday as the league prepares to undergo a major realignment. Houston, Cincinnati and UCF are headed to the Big 12 and the league added six new squads to take their place: North Texas, UTSA, Rice, FAU, Charlotte and UAB.

Navy kicks off the AAC season with a trip to Ireland to play against Notre Dame during Week Zero. The rest of the conference begins with a bang as AAC schools play Houston, Michigan and Texas in Week 1. Clemson, Alabama, Washington and Oklahoma rank among other key nonconference games as the conferences attempts to build its brand on the national stage.

The schedule also features headlining matchups moving off Saturdays. SMU will play rival North Texas on Friday, Nov. 10 in their first intra-conference matchup. Tulane also travels to Memphis on Friday, Oct. 13, while new member UTSA could play its final two games on Friday nights.

Cincinnati, UCF and Houston represent more than half of the championships in AAC history. With those three gone, there's an opportunity for new powers to rise.

The AAC opted to keep scheduling flexibility for television during the last week of the season. Four conference matchups involving eight of the 14 conference teams could be flexed to Black Friday, including a marquee matchup between reigning AAC champs Tulane and Conference USA champs UTSA. The 2023 AAC Championship Game will take place on Dec. 2.

Here are the 2023 team-by-team schedules for each American Athletic Conference program.

2023 AAC football schedule

Charlotte

East Carolina

Sept. 2 -- at Michigan

Sept. 9 -- Marshall

Sept. 16 -- at Appalachian State

Sept. 23 -- Gardner-Webb

Sept. 30 -- at Rice

Oct. 12 -- SMU

Oct. 21 -- Charlotte

Oct. 28 -- at UTSA

Nov. 4 -- Tulane

Nov. 11 -- at FAU

Nov. 18 -- at Navy

Nov. 24/25 -- Tulsa

FAU

Sept. 2 -- Monmouth

Sept. 9 -- Ohio

Sept. 16 -- at Clemson

Sept. 23 -- at Illinois

Oct. 7 -- Tulsa

Oct. 14 -- at South Florida

Oct. 21 -- UTSA

Oct. 27 -- at Charlotte

Nov. 4 -- at UAB

Nov. 11 -- East Carolina

Nov. 18 -- Tulane

Nov. 25 -- at Rice

Memphis

Sept. 2 -- Bethune-Cookman

Sept. 9 -- at Arkansas State

Sept. 14 -- Navy

Sept. 23 -- Missouri (in St. Louis)

Sept. 30 -- Boise State

Oct. 13 -- Tulane

Oct. 21 -- at UAB

Oct. 28 -- at North Texas

Nov. 4 -- South Florida

Nov. 11 -- at Charlotte

Nov. 18 -- SMU

Nov. 24/25 -- at Temple

Navy

Aug. 26 -- Notre Dame (in Ireland)

Sept. 9 -- Wagner

Sept. 14 -- at Memphis

Sept. 30 -- South Florida

Oct. 7 -- North Texas

Oct. 14 -- at Charlotte

Oct. 21 -- Air Force

Nov. 4 -- at Temple

Nov. 11 -- UAB

Nov. 18 -- East Carolina

Nov. 25 -- at SMU

Dec. 9 -- Army (in Foxborough)

North Texas

Sept. 2 -- Cal

Sept. 9 -- at FIU

Sept. 16 -- at Louisiana Tech

Sept. 30 -- Abilene Christian

Oct. 7 -- at Navy

Oct. 14 -- Temple

Oct. 21 -- at Tulane

Oct. 28 -- Memphis

Nov. 4 -- UTSA

Nov. 10 -- at SMU

Nov. 18 -- at Tulsa

Nov. 24/25 -- at UAB

Rice

Sept. 2 -- at Texas

Sept. 8 -- Houston

Sept. 16 -- Texas Southern

Sept. 23 -- at South Florida

Sept. 30 -- East Carolina

Oct. 7 -- UConn

Oct. 19 -- at Tulsa

Oct. 28 -- Tulane

Nov. 4 -- SMU

Nov. 11 -- at UTSA

Nov. 18 -- at Charlotte

Nov. 25 -- FAU

South Florida

Sept. 2 -- at Western Kentucky

Sept. 9 -- Florida A&M

Sept. 16 -- Alabama

Sept. 23 -- Rice

Sept. 30 -- at Navy

Oct. 7 -- at UAB

Oct. 14 -- FAU

Oct. 21 -- at UConn

Nov. 4 -- at Memphis

Nov. 11 -- Temple

Nov. 17 -- at UTSA

Nov. 25 -- Charlotte

SMU

Sept. 2 -- Louisiana Tech

Sept. 9 -- at Oklahoma

Sept. 16 -- Prairie View A&M

Sept. 23 -- at TCU

Sept. 30 -- Charlotte

Oct. 12 -- at East Carolina

Oct. 20 -- at Temple

Oct. 28 -- Tulsa

Nov. 4 -- at Rice

Nov. 10 -- North Texas

Nov. 18 -- at Memphis

Nov. 25 -- Navy

Temple

Spet. 2 -- Akron

Sept. 9 -- at Rutgers

Sept. 16 -- Norfolk State

Sept. 23 -- Miami

Sept. 28 -- at Tulsa

Oct. 7 -- UTSA

Oct. 14 -- at North Texas

Oct. 20 -- SMU

Nov. 4 -- Navy

Nov. 11 -- at South Florida

Nov. 18 -- at UAB

Nov. 24/25 -- Memphis

UTSA

Sept. 2 -- at Houston

Sept. 9 -- Texas State

Sept. 15 -- Army

Sept. 23 -- at Tennessee

Oct. 7 -- at Temple

Oct. 14 -- UAB

Oct. 21 -- at FAU

Oct. 28 -- East Carolina

Nov. 4 -- at North Texas

Nov. 11 -- Rice

Nov. 17 -- South Florida

Nov. 24/25 -- at Tulane

Tulane

Sept. 2 -- South Alabama

Sept. 9 -- Ole Miss

Sept. 16 -- at Southern Miss

Sept. 23 -- Nicholls

Sept. 30 -- UAB

Oct. 13 -- at Memphis

Oct. 21 -- North Texas

Oct. 28 -- at Rice

Nov. 4 -- at East Carolina

Nov. 11 -- Tulsa

Nov. 18 -- at FAU

Nov. 24/25 -- UTSA

Tulsa

Sept. 2 -- UAPB

Sept. 9 -- at Washington

Sept. 16 -- Oklahoma

Sept. 23 -- at NIU

Sept. 28 -- Temple

Oct. 7 -- at FAU

Oct. 19 -- Rice

Oct. 28 -- at SMU

Nov. 4 -- Charlotte

Nov. 11 -- at Tulane

Nov. 18 -- North Texas

Nov. 24/25 -- at East Carolina

UAB