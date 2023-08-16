With the 2023 college football season -- the last of an era, in many ways -- just weeks ahead, our panel of college football experts were faced with plenty of difficult decisions when convening to select the 2023 CBS Sports / 247Sports Preseason All-America team. Experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports joined forces once again to honor the players who they believe will shine brightest on the gridiron over the next few months.
Just three players received unanimous All-America selections: Michigan running back Blake Corum, Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and Georgia tight end Brock Bowers.
Corum and Harrison lead five players who return as preseason first-team selections after ending the 2022 campaign in the same position. USC quarterback Caleb Williams -- the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and the 2023 CBS Sports Preseason Player of the Year -- Miami defensive back Kamren Kitchens and Indiana kick returner Jaylin Lucas are the others.
Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry is another noteworthy selection this preseason as he was chosen to the first team at both cornerback and punt returner.
In total, 31 programs are represented across the two teams of 54 selections.
Two-time reigning national champion Georgia enters with the most first-team selections (four) as well as the 2023 CBS Sports Preseason Coach of the Year in Kirby Smart. Alabama and Ohio State (three each) and Penn State (two) also have multiple players with top honors. UGA and OSU lead the pack with five combined picks across the two teams, while Bama and Michigan are just behind them with four selections each.
Alabama also enters the season with the 2023 CBS Sports Preseason Freshman of the Year in defensive back Caleb Downs.
The Big Ten and SEC each contributed nine first-team selections, though the former edged the latter with one more total pick (16-15). Combined, the Big Ten and SEC had 31 of 54 total selections (57.4%). Eight SEC teams and seven Big Ten programs are represented among the All-America selections.
|Conference
|First team
|Total selections
|Big Ten
|9
|16
|SEC
|9
|15
|Pac-12
|4
|8
|ACC
|3
|7
|Big 12
|1
|5
|Independent (Notre Dame)
|1
|2
|Mountain West
|0
|1
In an effort to modernize our All-America team and make it more representative of the current game, CBS Sports in 2022 adjusted the defensive roster positions, adding an additional defensive back slot. Furthermore, any EDGE rushers voted onto the team are positioned as listed on official team rosters.
2023 CBS Sports / 247Sports Preseason All-America
* unanimous selection | classes from official team rosters
First team
|Offense
|
|
|
QB
Caleb Williams
Junior
RB
Blake Corum *
Senior
RB
Quinshon Judkins
Sophomore
WR
Marvin Harrison Jr. *
Junior
WR
Rome Odunze
Junior
TE
Brock Bowers *
Junior
C
Sedrick Van Pran
Georgia
Redshirt junior
OL
Joe Alt
Junior
OL
Olu Fashanu
Junior
OL
Cooper Beebe
Senior
OL
JC Latham
Junior
|Defense
|
|
|
|DL
|Jared Verse
|Florida State
|Redshirt junior
|DL
|JT Tuimoloau
|Ohio State
|Junior
DL
Jer'Zhan Newton
Junior
LB
Harold Perkins
Sophomore
LB
Tommy Eichenberg
Ohio State
Graduate
LB
Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
Junior
CB
Kalen King
Penn State
Junior
CB
Kool-Aid McKinstry
Alabama
Junior
DB
Kamren Kinchens
Junior
DB
Malaki Starks
Georgia
Sophomore
DB
Javon Bullard
Georgia
Junior
|Special teams
|
|
|
K
Joshua Karty
Senior
P
Tory Taylor
Senior
KR
Jaylin Lucas
Sophomore
PR
Kool-Aid McKinstry
Alabama
Junior
AP
Travis Hunter
Sophomore
Second team
|Offense
|
|
|
QB
Drake Maye
Redshirt sophomore
RB
Braelon Allen
Junior
|RB
Raheim Sanders
Junior
WR
Emeka Egbuka
Ohio State
Junior
|WR
Xavier Worthy
Junior
TE
Ja'Tavion Sanders
Texas
Junior
C
Zach Frazier
Junior
OL
Zak Zinter
Michigan
Senior
OL
Graham Barton
Senior
OL
Kelvin Banks Jr.
Texas
Sophomore
OL
Donovan Jackson
Ohio State
Junior
|Defense
|
|
|
|DL
|Bralen Trice
|Washington
|Junior
DL
Tyler Davis
Clemson
Graduate
DL
Kris Jenkins
Michigan
Senior
LB
Jamon Dumas-Johnson
Georgia
Junior
LB
Dallas Turner
Alabama
Junior
LB
Barrett Carter
Clemson
Junior
CB
Cooper DeJean
Iowa
Junior
CB
Will Johnson
Michigan
Sophomore
DB
Calen Bullock
USC
Junior
DB
Benjamin Morrison
Notre Dame
Sophomore
DB
Cole Bishop
Junior
|Special teams
|
|
|
K
John Hoyland
Junior
P
Kai Kroger
Senior
KR
Lideatrick Griffin
Senior
PR
Anthony Gould
Redshirt junior
AP
Ainias Smith
Graduate