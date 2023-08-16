preseasonaa2023.png
With the 2023 college football season -- the last of an era, in many ways -- just weeks ahead, our panel of college football experts were faced with plenty of difficult decisions when convening to select the 2023 CBS Sports / 247Sports Preseason All-America team. Experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports joined forces once again to honor the players who they believe will shine brightest on the gridiron over the next few months.

Just three players received unanimous All-America selections: Michigan running back Blake Corum, Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and Georgia tight end Brock Bowers.

Corum and Harrison lead five players who return as preseason first-team selections after ending the 2022 campaign in the same position. USC quarterback Caleb Williams -- the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and the 2023 CBS Sports Preseason Player of the Year -- Miami defensive back Kamren Kitchens and Indiana kick returner Jaylin Lucas are the others.

Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry is another noteworthy selection this preseason as he was chosen to the first team at both cornerback and punt returner. 

In total, 31 programs are represented across the two teams of 54 selections.

Two-time reigning national champion Georgia enters with the most first-team selections (four) as well as the 2023 CBS Sports Preseason Coach of the Year in Kirby Smart. Alabama and Ohio State (three each) and Penn State (two) also have multiple players with top honors. UGA and OSU lead the pack with five combined picks across the two teams, while Bama and Michigan are just behind them with four selections each.

Alabama also enters the season with the 2023 CBS Sports Preseason Freshman of the Year in defensive back Caleb Downs.

The Big Ten and SEC each contributed nine first-team selections, though the former edged the latter with one more total pick (16-15). Combined, the Big Ten and SEC had 31 of 54 total selections (57.4%). Eight SEC teams and seven Big Ten programs are represented among the All-America selections.

ConferenceFirst teamTotal selections
Big Ten916
SEC915
Pac-1248
ACC37
Big 1215
Independent (Notre Dame)12
Mountain West01

In an effort to modernize our All-America team and make it more representative of the current game, CBS Sports in 2022 adjusted the defensive roster positions, adding an additional defensive back slot. Furthermore, any EDGE rushers voted onto the team are positioned as listed on official team rosters.

2023 CBS Sports / 247Sports Preseason All-America

*  unanimous selection | classes from official team rosters

First team

Offense


QB

Caleb Williams

USC

Junior

RB

Blake Corum *

Michigan

Senior

RB

Quinshon Judkins

Ole Miss

Sophomore

WR

Marvin Harrison Jr. *

Ohio State

Junior

WR

Rome Odunze

Washington

Junior

TE

Brock Bowers *

Georgia

Junior

C

Sedrick Van Pran

Georgia

Redshirt junior

OL

Joe Alt

Notre Dame

Junior

OL

Olu Fashanu

Penn State

Junior

OL

Cooper Beebe

Kansas State

Senior

OL

JC Latham

Alabama

Junior

Defense


DL Jared Verse Florida StateRedshirt junior
DLJT TuimoloauOhio StateJunior

DL

Jer'Zhan Newton

Illinois

Junior

LB

Harold Perkins

LSU

Sophomore

LB

Tommy Eichenberg

Ohio State

Graduate

LB

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. 

Clemson

Junior

CB

Kalen King

Penn State

Junior

CB

Kool-Aid McKinstry

Alabama

Junior

DB

Kamren Kinchens

Miami

Junior

DB

Malaki Starks

Georgia

Sophomore

DB

Javon Bullard

Georgia

Junior

Special teams


K

Joshua Karty

Stanford

Senior

P

Tory Taylor

Iowa

Senior

KR

Jaylin Lucas

Indiana

Sophomore

PR

Kool-Aid McKinstry

Alabama

Junior

AP

Travis Hunter

Colorado

Sophomore

Second team

Offense


QB

Drake Maye

North Carolina

Redshirt sophomore

RB

Braelon Allen

Wisconsin

Junior

RB

Raheim Sanders

Arkansas

Junior

WR

Emeka Egbuka

Ohio State

Junior

WR

Xavier Worthy

Texas

Junior

TE

Ja'Tavion Sanders

Texas

Junior

C

Zach Frazier

West Virginia

Junior

OL

Zak Zinter

Michigan

Senior

OL

Graham Barton

Duke

Senior

OL

Kelvin Banks Jr.

Texas

Sophomore

OL

Donovan Jackson

Ohio State

Junior

Defense


DL Bralen TriceWashingtonJunior

DL

Tyler Davis

Clemson

Graduate

DL

Kris Jenkins

Michigan

Senior

LB

Jamon Dumas-Johnson

Georgia

Junior

LB

Dallas Turner

Alabama

Junior

LB

Barrett Carter

Clemson

Junior

CB

Cooper DeJean

Iowa

Junior

CB

Will Johnson

Michigan

Sophomore

DB

Calen Bullock

USC

Junior

DB

Benjamin Morrison

Notre Dame

Sophomore

DB

Cole Bishop

Utah

Junior

Special teams


K

John Hoyland

Wyoming

Junior

P

Kai Kroger

South Carolina

Senior

KR

Lideatrick Griffin

Mississippi State

Senior

PR

Anthony Gould

Oregon State

Redshirt junior

AP

Ainias Smith

Texas A&M

Graduate