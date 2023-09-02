The first full Saturday of the 2023 college football season arrives with the Week 1 college football schedule. There are many heavy favorites in the Week 1 college football lines, including No. 3 Ohio State (-30) vs. Indiana. The Buckeyes are replacing quarterback C.J. Stroud, who threw for 3,688 yards and 41 touchdowns last year. Do they have enough firepower to cover the large Week 1 college football spread?

There are also some small spreads on Saturday's schedule, including an enticing matchup between No. 21 North Carolina and South Carolina in the Duke's Mayo Classic. North Carolina is a 2-point favorite in the Week 1 college football odds, but South Carolina will be a popular addition to Week 1 college football bets. Before locking in any college football picks for Week 1 of the 2023 season, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famed sports betting newsletter. With a background in play-by-play work and sports information while in college, Marshall joined TGS in 1981 when hired by the legendary Mort Olshan and served as executive editor for many years. He now supplies his unique and colorful brand of football and basketball analysis to SportsLine members.

An in-demand guest on numerous sports talk radio and TV shows across the country, Bruce's vast array of editorial work has been featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the New York Post and many other outlets. He has won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects.

Now, using his Tech Corner technique, Marshall has turned his attention to the latest college football odds for Week 1 and evaluated each matchup.

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for Week 1: No. 12 Tennessee (-28) covers against Virginia in Nashville at noon ET on Saturday. While this is technically a neutral-site game, Nissan Stadium will be predominantly orange on Saturday afternoon.

The Vols are entering the season with a lot of momentum after covering the spread in seven of their final nine games last year, narrowly missing out on making the College Football Playoff field. They have won five of their last six games against ACC opponents, and Virginia has been picked to finish last in the ACC.

The Cavaliers lost six of their final seven games last season, going under the total in eight of their last 11 contests. Monmouth transfer Tony Muskett is getting the start at quarterback following the departure of leading passer and rusher Brennan Armstrong. The Cavaliers are likely going to be behind the sticks throughout Saturday's game, and Tennessee's high-powered offense is more than capable of covering a four-touchdown spread. See which other picks to make here.

Marshall has evaluated every other matchup and he's found an alarming 19-9 trend that leads to an edge for one overlooked team.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence, and what alarming trend points to one side? Check out the latest college football odds below.

Week 1 college football picks:

East Carolina at Michigan (-36, 51.5)

Arkansas State at Oklahoma (-36, 58)

Colorado at TCU (-20.5, 60.5)

Virginia vs. Tennessee (-28, 57.5)

Ohio State at Indiana (+30, 60)

Boise State at Washington (-14.5, 58.5)

Washington State at Colorado State (+12, 54.5)

North Carolina vs. South Carolina (+2.5, 64.5)

MTSU at Alabama (-39, 51.5)

Texas Tech at Wyoming (+14, 52)

West Virginia at Penn State (-20.5, 50.5)

Coastal Carolina at UCLA (-14.5, 65)

Northwestern at Rutgers (-6.5, 40.5)

Oregon State at San Jose State (+16.5, 54.5)

LSU vs. Florida State (+2, 58)

Clemson at Duke (+12.5, 55.5)