Akron breaks out a turnover pencil and may have bumped Miami's turnover chain to No. 2

Miami made the turnover chain famous throughout the 2017 and 2018 seasons, but it appears that another object is being used to emphasize the turnover battle in college football in 2019.

On Saturday, UAB quarterback Tyler Johnston III was intercepted by Jordyn Riley on the Blazers' first play of a drive late in the second quarter. Following the interception, the CBS Sports Network cameras panned over to the Akron sideline and showed Riley holding an oversized pencil.

In awe of Akron’s turnover pencil pic.twitter.com/ebQR53hJeD — Charmillionaire Tha God (@CharmiIIionaire) September 7, 2019

When Riley was holding the turnover pencil, he nearly poked his teammate in the face because of the sheer size of it.

The turnover was the first of the game for the Zips after Johnston had previously tossed a pair of touchdown passes in the first half.

The redshirt sophomore cornerback is coming off a season in which he appeared in just three games for the Zips. In Akron's season-opening 42-3 loss at the hands of Illinois, Riley registered a pair of assisted tackles.

Akron trailed UAB 17-6 at halftime, but it's hard not to be impressed by a prop of this magnitude. It'll certainly be worth keeping an eye on if the turnover pencil makes an appearance throughout the 2019 season.