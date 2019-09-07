Akron breaks out a turnover pencil and may have bumped Miami's turnover chain to No. 2
The Zips showed off their huge turnover pencil after recording an interception against UAB
Miami made the turnover chain famous throughout the 2017 and 2018 seasons, but it appears that another object is being used to emphasize the turnover battle in college football in 2019.
On Saturday, UAB quarterback Tyler Johnston III was intercepted by Jordyn Riley on the Blazers' first play of a drive late in the second quarter. Following the interception, the CBS Sports Network cameras panned over to the Akron sideline and showed Riley holding an oversized pencil.
When Riley was holding the turnover pencil, he nearly poked his teammate in the face because of the sheer size of it.
The turnover was the first of the game for the Zips after Johnston had previously tossed a pair of touchdown passes in the first half.
The redshirt sophomore cornerback is coming off a season in which he appeared in just three games for the Zips. In Akron's season-opening 42-3 loss at the hands of Illinois, Riley registered a pair of assisted tackles.
Akron trailed UAB 17-6 at halftime, but it's hard not to be impressed by a prop of this magnitude. It'll certainly be worth keeping an eye on if the turnover pencil makes an appearance throughout the 2019 season.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for Prizes & Play Against Friends with College Pick'em
-
Clemson vs. Texas A&M pick, live stream
The Tigers and Aggies will play in one of the most anticipated nonconference games of 2019
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 2
A closer look at the top games on the slate in Week 2 of the 2019 college football season
-
Cincinnati player carted off
McDonald, an Alabama transfer, received medical attention in the Bearcats' game vs. the Buckeyes
-
Clemson vs. Texas A&M odds, bets, sims
SportsLine's projection model has simulated Clemson vs. Texas A&M on Saturday 10,000 times.
-
Week 2: Live football updates all day
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Saturday in Week 2 of the 2019 season
-
Stanford at USC pick, live stream
An early-season Pac-12 showdown will be the perfect nightcap for Week 2