Alabama freshman defensive back Tony Mitchell was arrested in Florida and charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to sell and/or deliver earlier this week with the Crimson Tide out on spring break. Mitchell was driving a car with another man, Christopher Lewis, as the passenger when police detected the "odor of burnt marijuana" at a traffic stop on Wednesday, March 15, according to the Holmes County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office.

Mitchell and Lewis were taken into custody when a search of the vehicle produced a significant amount of marijuana, a set of scales, a loaded handgun and a large amount of cash. Lewis was also charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to sell and/or deliver, in addition to carrying a concealed firearm with out a permit.

Alabama has not yet offered comment on the charges as the team remains out for spring break, but spring practice is scheduled to begin Monday.

Mitchell was a four-star prospect in the 2023 cycle coming out of Alabaster, Alabama. He is one of 26 newcomers to the Crimson Tide roster to have enrolled in January with plans to participate in spring practice. 247Sports had Mitchell ranked as the No. 15 safety and No. 194 player overall in the 2023 recruiting class.