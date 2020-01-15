Alabama star RB Najee Harris decides to return to school in 2020, holding off NFL Draft

Alabama may be losing star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to the 2020 NFL Draft, but it is returning another pivotal piece to its offense for 2020. Running back Najee Harris will eschew the draft and instead return as a senior next season for the Crimson Tide, according to 247Sports, which states that Harris is not expected to make an announcement on social media.

No official announcement has been made by Alabama on Harris' future.

Once Harris' decision is official, this will be a massive win for Alabama next year. Harris, a former five-star recruit in the Class of 2017, led the Tide with 1,224 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns as the offense's primary running back. Those 13 scores tied for second in the SEC and made him one of the most productive rushers in college football last season.

Underclassmen have until Jan. 20 to declare for the draft. Already, three Alabama juniors have announced they will return to school in 2020: linebacker Dylan Moses, offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood and wide receiver DeVonta Smith. However, Alabama is losing Tagovailoa, OL Jedrick Wills Jr., safety Xavier McKinney and WRs Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III, all of whom could be first-round selections.

