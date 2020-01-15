Alabama star RB Najee Harris decides to return to school in 2020, holding off NFL Draft
Harris led the Crimson Tide with more than 1,200 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns last season
Alabama may be losing star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to the 2020 NFL Draft, but it is returning another pivotal piece to its offense for 2020. Running back Najee Harris will eschew the draft and instead return as a senior next season for the Crimson Tide, according to 247Sports, which states that Harris is not expected to make an announcement on social media.
No official announcement has been made by Alabama on Harris' future.
Once Harris' decision is official, this will be a massive win for Alabama next year. Harris, a former five-star recruit in the Class of 2017, led the Tide with 1,224 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns as the offense's primary running back. Those 13 scores tied for second in the SEC and made him one of the most productive rushers in college football last season.
Underclassmen have until Jan. 20 to declare for the draft. Already, three Alabama juniors have announced they will return to school in 2020: linebacker Dylan Moses, offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood and wide receiver DeVonta Smith. However, Alabama is losing Tagovailoa, OL Jedrick Wills Jr., safety Xavier McKinney and WRs Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III, all of whom could be first-round selections.
CBS Sports will update this breaking news story shortly.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LSU preps for 2020 without Burrow, Brady
The Tigers will be undergoing changes after arguably the greatest season in college football...
-
Oregon to hire Joe Moorhead as next OC
Moorhead was a highly coveted offensive coordinator at Penn State before taking over Mississippi...
-
Bobby Petrino hired by Missouri State
Petrino takes over an FCS program after being fired by Louisville in 2018 and sitting out in...
-
VT's Fuente a top candidate for Baylor?
Will Baylor land a sitting Power Five coach as it looks to replace Matt Rhule?
-
LSU looking for its next great hire
Fresh off a national title, LSU is tasked with rebuilding its historic offense
-
Washington State hires Nick Rolovich
Rolovich just completed overseeing Hawaii's best season in a decade
-
LSU unseats Clemson as national champions
Complete analysis, highlights and coverage of the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship
-
Sugar Bowl: Georgia holds off Baylor for victory
The Georgia defensive unit held off a strong second-half effort from Baylor in the win in New...
-
Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana football game