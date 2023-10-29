Oklahoma clung to a spot in the top 10 of the updated AP Top 25 after Week 9, coming in at No. 10 following a 38-33 loss at Kansas on Saturday. The Sooners edged fellow one-loss team Ole Miss for the final spot in the top 10 after seeing their 18-game winning streak against the Jayhawks snapped in dramatic fashion.

Oregon was the biggest riser in the top 10 as the Ducks climbed two spots to No. 6 following a dismantling of Utah on the road to become the highest-ranked one-loss team in the poll. Among the other winners in the new rankings was Notre Dame as the Fighting Irish continued their rankings rally by jumping two spots to No. 12 following a 58-7 thrashing of Pitt on the heels of a 48-20 win over USC on Oct. 14.

North Carolina continued to plummet, falling from No. 17 to out of the poll following a 46-42 loss at Georgia Tech. That defeat followed a stunning 31-27 home loss to Virginia which dropped UNC seven spots last week.

Georgia grew its hold on the top spot, receiving 48 first-place votes after garnering 38 last week. The Bulldogs thrashed Florida 43-20 on Saturday while No. 2 Michigan was idle. The Wolverines received nine first-place votes while Ohio State and Florida State received three apiece.

Here is a full look at the AP Top 25 after Week 9, with first-place votes listed in parentheses.

AP Top 25 poll

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 77, North Carolina 54, Liberty 47, Fresno St. 16, Miami 11, Arizona 6, Toledo 3, Rutgers 2.