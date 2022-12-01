Brennan Armstrong, one of the best quarterbacks in Virginia football history, has entered his name into the transfer portal, according to 247Sports Chris Hummer. He does so as a graduate transfer with immediate eligibility and joins what should be a robust collection of quarterbacks entertaining a move in this offseason.

Armstrong ranks first in Virginia history in career passing yards, total offense and passing touchdowns, thanks in part to a 2021 season that saw him place among the top quarterbacks in the country with 4,449 yards and 31 touchdowns.

The coaching change from Bronco Mendenhall to Tony Elliott -- and the departure of former offensive coordinator Robert Anae -- saw a reversal of fortunes for Armstrong and the rest of the Virginia offense. The Wahoos went from averaging 34.6 points per game in 2021 to 17 points per game in 2022, and from leading the ACC in total offense (516.3 yards per game) to ranking 10th in the league (344.1 yards per game.) Elliott inherited an offense that had not just Armstrong, but a deep and talented wide receiver room; however, the results from 2021 were not able to replicated on the field.

Given Armstrong's ceiling, evidenced by his 2021 showing, there will likely be a number of schools interested in adding his experience to their quarterback room should he decide to leave Charlottesville. ACC member Syracuse, for which Anae is now the offensive coordinator, could be a landing spot. As always, Armstrong retains the ability to return to Virginia should he choose after entering the transfer portal and opening up the opportunity for contact with other schools.