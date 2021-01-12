Miami (FL) fans received good news in December when quarterback D'Eriq King announced he was returning to the Hurricanes for another year. Now, King will have another weapon added to his arsenal for the 2021 season as former Oklahoma wide receiver Charleston Rambo announced on his Twitter account that he will be transferring to the Canes to finish out his eligibility.

"I want to thank the University of Oklahoma football team, trainers and the staff for the past four years in Norman. I'm humbled and overall appreciative to have been able to develop here mentally, spiritually, physically and emotionally," Rambo said in a statement. "With that being said I have decided to transfer to the University of Miami to close out this chapter of my collegiate career and move forward into the next chapter of my life."

As a redshirt junior, Rambo will have two years of eligibility remaining, including an extra one granted by the NCAA for fall sports athletes due to COVID-19. Rambo appeared in 10 games this past season, catching 25 passes for 312 yards and three touchdowns. His best season came in 2019 when he was the Sooners' second-leading wideout with 743 yards and five touchdowns.

Rambo brings vertical speed to beat defenses over the top, but his career at Oklahoma was always more as a complementary piece to stars like CeeDee Lamb, Marvin Mims and Theo Wease. Still, Rambo is a veteran pass catcher who can fit in nicely with Miami's weapons on offense.