Chris Petersen announces Jake Browning will remain the starting QB for the Huskies

Quarterback Jake Browning led Washington to a College Football Playoff berth and a New Year's Six bowl last year, entrenching him as the Huskies starting quarterback since his first game as a freshman in 2015.

Saturday in the Huskies 12-10 loss to Cal, Browning found himself on the bench in the third quarter with Washington clinging to a 7-6 lead. The senior was pulled in favor of freshman Jake Haener -- who promptly threw the pick six that decided the game on his second pass attempt. Browning was back at quarterback after Haener got one more drive, and it appears he's staying at the top of the depth chart moving forward.

"Jake Browning is and always has been our quarterback here," coach Chris Petersen said, according to the Seattle Times.

With that said, it's clear based on Petersen's actions that he has lost a little faith in his veteran starter. Browning went 11-of-21 passing for 148 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the loss to the Bears. He has thrown one interception and one touchdown in each of the last four games. He is seventh in the Pac-12 in passing yards per game with 227.7, sixth in touchdown passes with 12 and his eight interceptions are the most in the conference.

The Huskies are 4-2 in the Pac-12, 6-3 overall and still have hopes in the North division -- especially since first-place Washington State is looming at the end of the season in the Apple Cup. But that's not Petersen's worry at the moment. His concern is kick-starting an offense that has become more and more lifeless over the last month, and keep the hopes of a division title alive.

Browning appears to be the man for now.

Washington will host Stanford Saturday night in Seattle.