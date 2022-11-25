The No. 19 Tulane (9-2) heads over to Nippert Stadium to play No. 22 Cincinnati (9-2) in an American Athletic Conference showdown on Friday afternoon. The winner of this matchup jumps to first place in the AAC standings. Tulane leads the series 11-7 but has lost four straight games to the Bearcats. In 2021, Cincinnati stomped Tulane 31-12.

Kickoff from Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati is set for noon ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Bearcats as 1-point favorites in the latest Tulane vs. Cincinnati odds, while the over/under for total points is 44.5. Before making any Cincinnati vs. Tulane picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Tulane vs. Cincinnati and just revealed its picks and CFB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several college football odds and trends for Cincinnati vs. Tulane:

Tulane vs. Cincinnati spread: Bearcats -1

Tulane vs. Cincinnati over/under: 44.5 points

Tulane vs. Cincinnati money line: Bearcats -105, Green Wave -115

TUL: Green Wave are 6-0 ATS in their last six road games

CIN: Bearcats are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 Friday games

Tulane vs. Cincinnati picks: See picks here



Why Cincinnati can cover

Senior Charles McClelland is the main runner in the backfield. McClelland provides the ground attack with a strong runner who brings good vision to the table. The Georgia native leads the team with 132 carries for 777 yards and six touchdowns. He has also rushed for 100-plus yards in two games.

Junior receiver Tyler Scott has been the leading pass-catcher for the Bearcats' passing attack. Scott tracks the ball very well downfield and shows good ball skills. The Ohio native is creative in open space and has developed into a serious weapon after the catch. He leads the team in receptions (53), receiving yards (888), and touchdowns (9). On Nov. 11, he logged seven catches for 140 yards and one touchdown.

Why Tulane can cover

The Green Wave offense is capable of being electric and explosive. They have plenty of playmakers who can produce chunk plays. Tulane is currently sixth in total offense (419.1), third in rushing (189.7), and fourth in scoring (35.1). Junior quarterback Michael Pratt is at the helm and has shown his willingness to put his body on the line but has taken a jump as a passer.

The Florida native stands tall in the pocket and delivers darts across the field. Pratt is completing 65% of his throws for 2,220 yards with 20 passing touchdowns and only four interceptions. Additionally, he has 317 rushing yards and another nine scores. Last week, he recorded 211 total scrimmage yards and six total touchdowns.

How to make Tulane vs. Cincinnati picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 54 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Tulane vs. Cincinnati? And which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.