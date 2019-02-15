Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says he'd put Duke basketball superstar Zion Williamson at QB
Williamson is averaging 22 points per game for the Blue Devils
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney inserted several true freshmen into the lineup this year, including wide receiver Justyn Ross and quarterback Trevor Lawrence, en route to the national championship. But he feels that another freshman star could have exploded onto the college football scene at multiple positions -- Duke basketball star Zion Williamson.
Swinney was a guest on Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski's "Basketball & Beyond" radio show on SiriusXM College 84 Thursday night, and gave a scouting report on the 6-foot-7, 285-pounder's potential as a football player compared to Ross' production.
"The only guy who I think could be better than [Ross] is this Zion kid you've got," Swinney said. "I'd put [Williamson] at tight end or wideout or d-end or wherever he wanted to play. We might even put him at quarterback. Put him in at the wildcat. No doubt, no doubt."
Of course, Williamson has his own sport to focus on right now. He's averaging 22 points and 9.3 rebounds per game for the second-ranked Blue Devils. He's part of a stellar freshman class that includes R.J. Barrett, Cam Reddish and Tre Jones. Williamson also spurned Clemson (along with just about every other school in the country) when he chose to attend Duke last year.
With a Final Four in sight and the NBA calling sooner rather than later, Williamson's potential football career will likely be on hold. Unless, of course, he becomes the next multi-sport star like Kyler Murray.
