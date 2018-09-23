Coaches Poll top 25: Texas makes big move in college football rankings after beating TCU

This new slate of college football rankings has both Kentucky and Texas in the top 25

Two of the biggest winners on a wild Week 4 Saturday in college football were Kentucky and Texas, both now in the top 25 of the newest Coaches Poll. Kentucky was just on the fringes of being ranked by the coaches a week ago and moved up nine spots to No. 17. Texas was far from consideration even after beating USC in Week 3 but made a 19-spot jump back into the top 25 at No. 22

Duke was another addition to the top 25 at No. 23, as TCU, Texas A&amp;M and Boston College all dropped out of the rankings. Virginia Tech made the biggest move down in the Coaches Poll but held on as a top-25 team after falling just 14 spots to No. 24 following its shocking 14-point upset loss to Old Dominion.

Check out the full Coaches Poll below, via USA Today: 

  1. Alabama (first-place votes: 61) 
  2. Clemson (2) 
  3. Georgia 
  4. Ohio State (1) 
  5. Oklahoma 
  6. LSU 
  7. Stanford 
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Penn State 
  10. Auburn
  11. Washington 
  12. West Virginia 
  13. Wisconsin 
  14. UCF 
  15. Michigan 
  16. Miami 
  17. Kentucky 
  18. Michigan State 
  19. Mississippi State 
  20. Oregon 
  21. Oklahoma State 
  22. Texas 
  23. Duke 
  24. Virginia Tech 
  25. Boise State 

Dropped out: No. 17 TCU, No. 22 Texas A&M, No. 25 Boston  College 

Others receiving votes: BYU, USF, Syracuse, Colorado, TCU, NC State, Texas Tech, South Carolina, Cal, Washington State, Florida, Texas A&M, Appalachian State, Iowa, Cincinnati, North Texas, Missouri, Maryland, Boston College, Arizona State, USC, San Diego State, Troy, Army, Arkansas State, Virginia, Utah, Buffalo

CBS Sports Writer

Chip Patterson has spent his young career covering college sports from the Old North State. He's been writing and talking about football and basketball for CBS Sports since 2010. You may have heard him... Full Bio

