The Georgia State Panthers seek their first win of the college football season Thursday when they host Sun Belt rival Coastal Carolina in the conference opener for both teams. Georgia State is off to an 0-3 start, which includes an agonizing 42-41 loss to Charlotte last week. But the Panthers started 1-4 last year before winning six of seven down the stretch to earn a bowl bid. The Chanticleers (3-0) got past Buffalo 38-26 last week but hope to improve from a sloppy performance that included four turnovers.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. The Chanticleers are 2-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 62 in the latest Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State point spread: Coastal Carolina -2

Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State over/under: 62 points

Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State money line: Coastal Carolina -130, Georgia State +110

CCU: The Chanticleers are 18-8 against the spread in their past 26 road games

GSU: The Panthers are 6-1 ATS in their past seven conference games

What you need to know about Coastal Carolina

Although the season is just three weeks old, Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell already has been mentioned as a candidate for openings at Power Five programs. This is because Nebraska parted ways with Scott Frost and Arizona State did the same with Herman Edwards following disappointing stats to their seasons. Chadwell was prominently linked to the Nebraska opening because former Coastal Carolina coach Joe Moglia, who also has ties to the Nebraska program, announced on social media that Chadwell was on the Cornhuskers' short list of preferred candidates.

The focus on Chadwell comes as little surprise considering he has led the Chanticleers to a pair of 11-win seasons and is widely considered one of the game's innovative offensive minds. Even so, Chadwell told the media he hasn't been in contact with Nebraska and doesn't want speculation about other openings to become a distraction.

"We have not one time talked about that job. We have not one time talked about it now or in the past. Everything we talk about is how we can make this place here the best," he said.

What you need to know about Georgia State

Although Georgia State has been frustrated by its inability to close out games, it has seen many positives to build from. The Panthers saw their powerful and varied rushing attack roll for more than 200 yards against both South Carolina and North Carolina, and they finished with 602 yards of total offense against Charlotte.

The Panthers boast four players who have rushed for at least 151 yards each and are led by an underrated dual-threat quarterback in senior Darren Grainger. He has thrown for 640 yards and eight touchdowns against two interceptions. He is also their second-leading rusher with 182 yards and one score. Jamari Thrash is a big-play receiver who has 336 yards on 19 receptions for an average of 17.7 yards per catch.

