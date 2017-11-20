College football odds, picks for Week 13: Advanced model loving Georgia, South Carolina
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 13 rivalry weekend game 10,000 times with surprising results
Week 13 in college football is rivalry weekend and it will attract bets from average Joes to professional bettors.
Ohio State is an 11-point road favorite at Michigan, Notre Dame is a 2.5-point favorite over Stanford, and Alabama is a four-point road favorite against Auburn in an Iron Bowl matchup that has seen plenty of line movement already.
With so many rivalry games with title implications and so many college football odds on the move, you'll want to know what SportsLine's advanced computer model is picking.
SportsLine's Projection Model turned in double-digit profitable weeks last season across all college football picks and was an astonishing 19-2 straight-up last week in Top-25 games. Anybody who followed its picks reaped a mammoth payday.
It's fresh off a week in which it called Wisconsin's win over Michigan that kept the Badgers alive in the playoff chase and Wake Forest's victory over NC State in a game that Vegas viewed as close to 50/50.
This week, the model simulated every Top-25 game 10,000 times, plus the rest of the slate, and the results were surprising.
The model loves No. 7 Georgia in a rivalry matchup against Georgia Tech. The Bulldogs bounced back against Kentucky after a crushing loss against Auburn the week before. Now they'll continue their hunt to stay alive for a playoff bid against the Yellow Jackets in a series that has gone back-and-forth for the past four years. SportsLine says Georgia (-11) wins and covers with room to spare in a 33-18 victory.
The model says the Georgia duo of Nick Chubb and Sony Michel will run for a combined 181 yards, while quarterback Jake Fromm will add 216 yards through the air and has a favorable chance to throw for two scores.
One surprise: Clemson beats South Carolina, but it won't be by nearly as much as Vegas thinks. The Tigers ran away with this rivalry matchup last year, 56-7, but that was in Clemson. The model is calling for another closer-than-expected game this year with the Gamecocks (+14) covering the spread in a 25-14 decision.
The last time Clemson-South Carolina was played in Columbia, the Gamecocks covered and only fell by five, 37-32. South Carolina is covering this year's game in almost 60 percent of simulations, so back the Gamecocks against the spread with confidence.
The model is also calling for a Top-25 team that opened as a double-digit favorite to suffer a stunning loss this week. This underdog is almost a lock to cover the spread and a very real threat to win outright. Find out who it is at SportsLine.
What college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 13? Check out the college football odds below and then visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, plus see which sides of the huge Alabama-Auburn and Ohio State- Michigan games are virtual locks, all from the model that turned in double-digit winning weeks last season and went 19-2 straight-up last week, as well as picks from 16 experts.
Mississippi State at Ole Miss (+15)
Miami at Pittsburgh (+13.5)
South Florida at Central Florida (-11)
Georgia at Georgia Tech (+11)
Ohio State at Michigan (+11)
Kansas at Oklahoma State (-40)
East Carolina at Memphis (-28)
Alabama at Auburn (+4)
Wisconsin at Minnesota (+17)
Penn State at Maryland (+21)
Boise State at Fresno State (+7)
West Virginia at Oklahoma (-23)
Michigan State at Rutgers (+13)
Northwestern at Illinois (+16.5)
Clemson at South Carolina (+14)
Texas A&M at LSU (-10.5)
Notre Dame at Stanford (+2.5)
Washington State at Washington (-9.5)
