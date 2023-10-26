USC has back-to-back losses after losing 34-32 to Utah. It was also the Trojans fourth consecutive loss to the Utes. More importantly, USC is now out of the College Football Playoff picture. The Trojans are still in the Pac-12 championship hunt, but still have Oregon and Washington on the schedule.

Ohio State bounced Penn State 20-12 setting up the usual showdown for the Big Ten championship between Michigan and the Buckeyes at the end of the season. Oh, I know the Wolverines still have to visit Happy Valley and the OSU vs. Michigan game is technically for a division title, but the Buckeyes look like the only team left with any shot of challenging the Wolverines.

Each week, I will use this space to tell you what I think are a few of the best bets heading into the weekend. I will also throw in an Upset of the Week, which will be a team that is at least a touchdown underdog that I am picking to win outright.

I will also give you picks on other games involving potential College Football Playoff teams. Any major conference team that hasn't lost twice yet is technically still a CFP candidate. So for now, I'll go with the current top 12 teams in the AP Top 25 poll.

Last week I was 3-0 on the regular picks to move my season record to 15-6 on the season. It was such a good week that even the upset special hit. One in a row! Two of my more reliable teams are off this week, so there will be some new names in the picks.

Week 9 picks

Indiana at No. 10 Penn State (-32)



Normally, I would stay away from a line this big, but we have a Penn State team welcoming the Hoosiers to Happy Valley, which is not very happy at all this week. The talk around Indiana is more about whether it can afford the $20 million to buy out coach Tom Allen's contract than anything on the field. The Nittany Lions will take out some frustrations on the Hoosiers. Pick: Penn State -32

No. 22 Tulane (-10.5) at Rice

The Green Wave are competing for a spot in a New Year's Six game with Air Force, which is undefeated. They cannot afford to have games that give the CFP selection committee doubts. Rice has had some moments this season, but the Owls lost their most recent home game to UConn. Tulane could win by double this line. Pick: Tulane -10.5

No. 19 Air Force at Colorado State (O/U 48.5)

I know this will seem like an odd choice for a game with a military academy, but I like the over here. These two teams can light up the scoreboard, and the Rams defense is not so great. These two teams have combined to play 14 games this season and only three games have not gone over this total. Pick: Over 48.5

Upset of the Week

The Sun Devils have been so close the last few weeks, only to come up short. They lost by three points at Cal and at home to Colorado before taking No. 5 Washington to the wire last week in Seattle. In come the Cougars, losers of three straight including a 44-6 drubbing at the hands of Arizona two weeks ago. There may not be too many better chances for the Sun Devils to get that first conference victory. Pick: Arizona State

Other CFP candidates

