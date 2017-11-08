College Football Playoff Rankings: Top five holds as Big 12, Miami in striking distance

The second College Football Playoff Rankings for the 2017 season are out, and with a massive shakeup in the Big Ten over the weekend, there was plenty to sort out on Tuesday.

TCU replaced Ohio State at No. 6 as the top five remained unchanged. Miami jumped Wisconsin as the two undefeateds moved into striking distance if they can pick up some big wins over the weekend. The No. 7 Canes take on No. 3 Notre Dame, while the No. 8 Badgers get a ranked opponent added to their schedule when they face No. 20 Iowa. In at No. 10, Auburn is the two-loss team with a best chance to make the playoff as it will face No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Alabama over the next three weeks -- and then UGA again in the SEC Championship Game should it win both those showdowns.

With 10 weeks down and four weeks to go until the four playoff finalists are determined, let's take a look at how the CFP Selection Committee slotted its top 25 teams.

College Football Playoff Rankings, Nov. 7

Georgia (9-0) Alabama (9-0) Notre Dame (8-1) Clemson (8-1) Oklahoma (8-1) TCU (8-1) Miami (8-0) Wisconsin (9-0) Washington (8-1) Auburn (7-2) USC (8-2) Michigan State (7-2) Ohio State (7-2) Penn State (7-2) Oklahoma State (7-2) Mississippi State (7-2) Virginia Tech (7-2) UCF (8-0) Washington State (8-2) Iowa (6-3) Iowa State (6-3) Memphis (8-1) NC State (6-3) LSU (6-3) Northwestern (6-3)

