While the top eight spots remain unchanged after Week 13, some shake up in the middle of the rankings has opened the door for Oklahoma to make it back into the top 10 of the CBS Sports 127, our comprehensive ranking of every active FBS team, for the first time since late September.

The Sooners have run the table since dropping back-to-back games to Kansas State and Iowa State. With every victory, they have slowly worked their way a little bit higher up the rankings. Saturday's game against West Virginia wasn't played, but losses by Northwestern and Oregon have opened the door for Oklahoma to make its return to that top 10 status that we're used to seeing from Lincoln Riley's program.

There's still work left to be done, but if Oklahoma can close out the regular season in similar fashion, it will set up a rematch against Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship Game. The Cyclones moved up three spots to No. 13 after beating Texas, which was one of our biggest movers of the week with its drop out of the top 25 to No. 30. For more on the biggest one-week adjustments, check out the Mover's Report below.

Elsewhere in the rankings, we see Northwestern's fall limited by its win against Wisconsin while Oregon nearly dropped out of the top 25 after losing to Oregon State. The CBS Sports 127 voters also showed some apparent influence from the College Football Playoff Selection Committee with a major adjustment on the ranking of Iowa, a team that was not in the top 25 in the polls or our rankings heading into the week but then showed up at No. 24 in the College Football Playoff Rankings last Tuesday. The Hawkeyes did their part to hold on to that top-30 status with a victory against Nebraska that makes four straight wins after starting the season 0-2.

College football experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports contribute ballots each week, which are averaged together for our rankings. You can see the top 25 below and 26-127 on our rankings page.

Biggest movers

No. 25 Colorado (+15) : The Buffaloes were not able to play USC this week but quickly adjusted. Colorado not only got San Diego State on the schedule but won the game to improve to 3-0 in year one with Karl Dorrell.

: The Buffaloes were not able to play USC this week but quickly adjusted. Colorado not only got San Diego State on the schedule but won the game to improve to 3-0 in year one with Karl Dorrell. No. 32 Buffalo (+15): Stop sleeping on the Bulls! It took a historic performance by Jaret Patterson to get a little buzz going behind a Buffalo team that is dominating everyone in its way in the MAC. Saturday's game against Kent State was for the lead in the East, and there was never a doubt who would come out victorious once Patterson got rolling in the first half.

Stop sleeping on the Bulls! It took a historic performance by Jaret Patterson to get a little buzz going behind a Buffalo team that is dominating everyone in its way in the MAC. Saturday's game against Kent State was for the lead in the East, and there was never a doubt who would come out victorious once Patterson got rolling in the first half. No. 24 Iowa (+14): Our voters were quick to penalize Iowa for its 0-2 start and slower to return to the Hawkeyes to their top 25 status, but four straight wins have them surging in the rankings.

Our voters were quick to penalize Iowa for its 0-2 start and slower to return to the Hawkeyes to their top 25 status, but four straight wins have them surging in the rankings. No. 18 Washington (+8): With Oregon losing, Washington now becomes one of the last hopes for the Pac-12 to have an undefeated conference champion. With the way Jimmy Lake's team has played, it's definitely possible to beat both Oregon and USC. Will that be enough for a late-season rise in the playoff rankings as well? That's to be determined.

With Oregon losing, Washington now becomes one of the last hopes for the Pac-12 to have an undefeated conference champion. With the way Jimmy Lake's team has played, it's definitely possible to beat both Oregon and USC. Will that be enough for a late-season rise in the playoff rankings as well? That's to be determined. No. 30 Texas (-8): The sale Texas stock will continue. The profile is deserving of top 30 or top 40 status, but the mood is somber after letting a potential ranked win slip away in the final home game of the season.

The sale Texas stock will continue. The profile is deserving of top 30 or top 40 status, but the mood is somber after letting a potential ranked win slip away in the final home game of the season. No. 22 Oregon (-13): The Ducks were playing with fire a little bit against UCLA and it seemed to catch up with them in a loss to Oregon State, even if the fog-filled conditions made for the perfect opportunity to see an upset in a rivalry game regardless of previous performance. Now it's on Oregon to refocus on winning the Pac-12, which is still in the cards as long as it can win out.

The Ducks were playing with fire a little bit against UCLA and it seemed to catch up with them in a loss to Oregon State, even if the fog-filled conditions made for the perfect opportunity to see an upset in a rivalry game regardless of previous performance. Now it's on Oregon to refocus on winning the Pac-12, which is still in the cards as long as it can win out. No. 42 SMU (-13): A loss at ECU was the final result to bring the Mustangs down outside the top 40 after a high win count (7) and quality losses (Cincinnati, Tulsa) bolstered the ranking of a team that has fallen from AAC title contention since its impressive win against Memphis in early October.

Check out the rest of the CBS Sports 127: Teams ranked 26-127