The rubber is meeting the road in Week 6 of the 2020 college football season as several key matchups will define conference races. No. 7 Miami (FL) will head to Clemson to take on the top-ranked Tigers in the biggest ACC game of the season. The Hurricanes, led by quarterback D'Eriq King, could prove that they're "back" if they can spring the upset Dabo Swinney's crew.

The SEC boasts two big games with No. 14 Tennessee's trip to No. 3 Georgia in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week, and No. 4 Florida's journey to College Station to square off with No. 21 Texas A&M. The Big 12 has been a mess this season, and the Red River Rivalry between No. 22 Texas and Oklahoma could serve as an elimination game in the race for the conference title.

Let's take a spin around the sport and let you know how to work those remotes.

All times Eastern

The biggest games

No. 4 Florida at No. 21 Texas A&M -- noon, ESPN: The Aggies haven't exactly been impressive in 2020 after they squeaked by Vanderbilt and got worked by Alabama. A win over the Gators would give coach Jimbo Fisher the biggest win of his tenure in College Station. The Gators' offense has been impressive, but the defense needs to pick it up if they're going to win the East.

No. 22 Texas vs. Oklahoma (Dallas) -- noon, FOX: Both teams are coming off losses, and the Sooners have fallen to Big 12 foes in back-to-back games. Translation: It's a must-win game for both rivals on Saturday afternoon. The quarterback battle between Texas' Sam Ehlinger and Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler is well worth your time.

No. 14 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia -- 3:30 p.m., CBS: Are the Vols back, or is the eight-game win streak a product of weaker competition rather than a sign that Jeremy Pruitt's team has taken the next step? That question will be answered on Saturday when the 2-0 Volunteers take on a 2-0 Georgia team that just made a big statement last week in the win over No. 13 Auburn.

No. 7 Miami (FL) at No. 1 Clemson -- 7:30 p.m., ABC: Offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee has transformed the Hurricanes offense into one that not only is explosive, but uses a ton of eye candy to try to confuse defenses. Clemson will have its work cut out for it slowing this one down. Plus, how great is the quarterback matchup between D'Eriq King and Tigers' star Trevor Lawrence?

Other big games

No. 19 Virginia Tech at No. 8 North Carolina -- noon, ABC: Clemson vs. Miami is the main event for the ACC on Saturday, but this game between the Hokies and Tar Heels should be considered the undercard. The winner of this one will assume "contender status" in a conference that needs a team to present a challenge to the top-ranked Tigers.

Arkansas at No. 13 Auburn -- 4 p.m., ESPN: The Razorbacks shocked the world last week when they upset Week 4 darling Mississippi State. The Tigers, on the other hand, are reeling after a dreadful offensive performance against Georgia. This game also features Auburn offensive coordinator Chad Morris facing an Arkansas team that he led up the previous two seasons.

No. 2 Alabama at Ole Miss -- 7:30 p.m., ESPN: Ah yes, the teacher vs. the student. Alabama coach Nick Saban will meet Ole Miss coach and former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin in a game that features two potent offenses. Will Kiffin have some tricks up his sleeve? Or, will Saban want to make a statement against a coach that he didn't necessarily see eye-to-eye with?

Florida State at No. 5 Notre Dame -- 7:30 p.m., NBC: This looked like it could be a massive ACC matchup before the season. Instead, Florida State decided to disappoint again -- an annual tradition. A win over Notre Dame, however, could get the Seminoles back on track after the 1-2 start to the Mike Norvell era.

Best of the rest