EA Sports is bringing back its popular college football video games. In a press release on Tuesday, the company announced that they will be creating a new college football video game, but it will no longer be called "NCAA Football."

The video game is in the early stages of development, so there is currently no potential release date for a new title. The last college football game EA Sports created was "NCAA Football 14."

"We've heard from the millions of passionate fans requesting the return of college football video games," EA Sports EVP and general manager Cam Weber said. "We love the energy, tradition and pageantry of college football and I am beyond thrilled to say we are back in development. We have a lot of really exciting work ahead of us, and a great team that is eager to bring a new game to players in the next couple of years."

EA Sports will be partnering with CLC, a collegiate trademark licensing company, for the game. They are seeking to include the rights to more than 100 colleges, and also want the game to feature "logos, stadiums, uniforms, gameday traditions and more."

Like the old "NCAA Football" titles EA released, at this point in time the new college football video game will not be able to include names, images or likenesses of players.

The last EA Sports college football title, "NCAA Football 2014," featured former Michigan quarterback Denard Robinson on the cover. As far as the cover for the new installment goes, that's likely something that will be determined at a later date. However, Arizona Cardinals star quarterback Kyler Murray is already volunteering for the honor.