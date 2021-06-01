Florida coach Dan Mullen has led his team to three straight New Year's Six bowl games, which has earned him the designation of becoming the third highest-paid coach in the SEC. Florida and Mullen have agreed to a three-year contract extension and a raise of approximately $1.5 million per year, the school announced Tuesday. Mullen's new deal will pay him an average of $7.6 million per season through 2026, putting him behind Alabama's Nick Saban ($9.1 million) and LSU's Ed Orgeron ($8.7 million) in the conference income hierarchy.

"Dan has done a tremendous job in his three seasons at Florida, and we are fortunate to have someone with his obvious talents and head coaching experience leading our football program," Florida athletics director Scott Stricklin said in a statement. "I look forward to working alongside him to support his vision for Gators football and our student-athletes for many years."

Mullen is coming off of the SEC East title -- his first in three seasons at UF. He has led the Gators to a 29-9 record and a 19-7 conference record during that time span, which included an 8-2 mark during the conference-only schedule caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

"We are very excited about the future of the Florida football program, and this agreement allows us to continue to build on the success we have enjoyed on and off the field," Mullen said in the statement. "We want to thank the UAA Board, President [Kent] Fuchs, Director of Athletics Scott Stricklin, and the entire University of Florida community for their support."

The Associated Press noted that Mullen's pay increase was originally scheduled for the 2020 fiscal year, but was delayed due to the financial uncertainty created by the pandemic. The 49-year-old was connected to NFL coaching searches this offseason, but never received an offer to coach at the next level. His Gators begin their quest to repeat as division champs on Sept. 4 against Florida Atlantic.