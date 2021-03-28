Jalon Walker, one of the top outside linebackers in the 2022 recruiting class, announced his commitment to Georgia on Sunday live on CBS Sports HQ. Walker is rated as a four-star prospect and the No. 50 overall player in the class by the 247Sports Composite rankings. He chose Georgia over offers from Clemson and North Carolina, among others.

Walker, from Salisbury, North Carolina, is also known for his skills on the basketball court as well as in track and field. But he has good football genes, as Walker's father, Curtis Walker, is the head coach at Division II Catawba College.

At 6-foot-2, 220 pounds Walker projects as a potential future early-round NFL Draft pick, according to 247Sports recruiting analyst Gabe Books. Here is part of Brooks' assessment on Walker:

Long-framed linebacker with good height and very good length. Owns virtually college-ready size as an off-ball linebacker with frame space to possibly grow into a full-time edge player, depending on scheme. Ample experience as off-ball linebacker and walking up to the edge. Flashes chase-down athleticism, especially in backside situations aligned on the edge. Shows consistent explosion from two-point stance as an edge rusher in pass-rushing situations. Closes well in pursuit. Athleticism and anticipation allow him to beat blocks to spots to make plays vs. the run. Has shown some encouraging ability to pick up backs in the flats and drop into short zone in coverage situations.

The commitment from Walker gives the Bulldogs 10 commitments in their 2022 class with seven of them labeled as four-star prospects.