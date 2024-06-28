Alabama landed a commitment on Friday from four-star cornerback Dijon Lee, the No. 40-ranked player in the 2025 recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports. Lee's commitment solidifies the Crimson Tide's standing as the second-ranked recruiting class ahead of Georgia and inches the program closer to jumping Ohio State for the No. 1 class in the cycle.

"The reason why I picked Alabama was because I had a great relationship with all of the coaches and players," Lee told 247Sports "When I went there, I connected right away and it just felt like home."

The second-ranked player from California committed to Alabama over Georgia, Washington, USC, Texas A&M and Texas. Lee, a product of Mission Viejo High School, visited all five of those programs before making a decision. Alabama received his final official visit last weekend.

Here is what 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins wrote in his scouting report about Lee.

Lee is one of the longest corners in the country, pushing 6-4, 190 pounds. We could see him transition to safety at the college level but most schools like him at corner and that's his desired position as well. Can smother an opposing receiver at the line of scrimmage and is very good in press coverage. Has good feet and change of direction for a tall corner and is rarely beaten over the top. Can get in and out of his breaks and gets his hands on a lot of balls. Is physical in run support and isn't afraid to get downhill and lay a big hit on a running back. Is a smart, heady player as well, understands the game and has the positional versatility to be an impact player at multiple spots in the secondary, which gives him even more value.

Lee marks the 20th commitment for Kalen DeBoer's inaugural recruiting class at Alabama. Other members of Alabama's star-studded class include four-star quarterback Keelon Russell, four-star linebacker Darrell Johnson, four-star linebacker Dawson Merritt, four-star safety Derick Smith and four-star defensive lineman Antonio Coleman. All six players rank in the top 100 in the 247Sports rankings.