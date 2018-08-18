Georgia RB Zamir White, former five-star recruit, sustains another ACL tear
This is the second ACL injury for White in as many years
Freshman Georgia running back Zamir White just can't seem to catch a break. Last year, the No. 1 running back prospect in the country tore the ACL in his right knee in November, cutting his high school career short.
Now, he's suffered the same injury to his left knee. 247Sports reports that White sustained the injury during Georgia's second preseason scrimmage and will miss the entire 2018 season recovering from surgery.
"Yeah he was on punt cover. He was covering a punt," coach Kirby Smart told reporters. "And it was a non-contact injury. There was nobody really around. He and Mark Webb were kind of holding each other up. But we don't know anything yet. He's getting an MRI right now. So it's a left knee. It's his non-surgical knee. I can't tell you much more than that."
It's heartbreaking news for a talented player who can't seem to catch a break. However, the silver lining is that the Bulldogs remain absolutely loaded at running back. D'Andre Swift is primed for a breakout year, and Elijah Holyfield and Brian Herrien are capable rotational players. Freshman James Cook should also see playing time this season as well.
