Kansas fires football coach David Beaty, who went 6-39 and will finish season with Jayhawks

Beaty will remain with Kansas through the end of the 2018 season

Kansas will not retain head coach David Beaty at the end of the season, but Beaty will coach the team's remaining three games, the school announced Sunday. The Jayhawks are 3-6 in 2018 and fresh off a 27-3 home loss to Iowa State. Beaty had three wins in his prior three seasons at KU (3-33).

"After a thorough evaluation of the program, I believe that new leadership is necessary for our football team to move forward and compete at the highest level of the Big 12 Conference," athletic director Jeff Long said in a statement. "I know that Coach Beaty cares deeply about his players, and I respect that. The student-athletes on this team have continued to play hard -- and I am confident that they will do that for the rest of the season."

Beaty was 6-39 in three-plus seasons at the helm and just 2-31 in Big 12 play. His only Big 12 wins were in 2016 over Texas and Oct. 27 over TCU.

