Kansas star RB Pooka Williams charged with domestic battery, suspended from all team activities

Kansas star running back Pooka Williams has been suspended indefinitely following an arrest on suspicion of domestic battery. New coach Les Miles confirmed the suspension Friday.

"We are aware of a reported incident involving Pooka Williams, and we are taking these allegations very seriously," Miles said. "We have suspended Pooka from all team-related activities pending further investigation."

According to police records, Williams was arrested on a charge of "domestic battery; knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/person in dating relationship." The University of Kansas Police Department booked him on Thursday afternoon.

This is the first significant test for Miles at Kansas, as Williams is the most talented player currently on the team's roster. Williams was a four-star recruit out of Louisiana and the highest-rated player in Kansas' 2018 class. He led the team with 1,125 yards rushing and seven rushing touchdowns as a freshman, and led the Big 12 conference with 1,660 all-purpose yards. He was named the conference' Offensive Freshman of the Year.