Lance Armstrong's son will join the Rice football team for the 2018 season

Rice football received a commitment from Luke Armstrong, the son of cycling legend Lance Armstrong, last week at a signing ceremony at Austin's Westlake High School.

The younger Armstrong was an all-district offensive lineman at Westlake, which counts Super Bowl champions Drew Brees and Nick Foles among its notable football alumni, and helped the team make it to the state semifinals this season. According to the Houston Chronicle, the 6-foot-3, 250-pound Armstrong will be joining Rice as a preferred walk-on.

"So incredibly proud of my son and the young man he's become," Lance Armstrong wrote on his official Instagram account. "He's a great friend, teammate and brother to his four siblings. I cannot wait for the next chapter."

Armstrong joins the Rice program at a turning point as it fired David Baliff after a 1-11 season and hired former Stanford offensive coordinator Mike Bloomgren after the 2017 season.