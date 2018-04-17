Lance Armstrong's son will join the Rice football team for the 2018 season
Luke Armstrong was an all-district lineman at Austin's Westlake High School
Rice football received a commitment from Luke Armstrong, the son of cycling legend Lance Armstrong, last week at a signing ceremony at Austin's Westlake High School.
The younger Armstrong was an all-district offensive lineman at Westlake, which counts Super Bowl champions Drew Brees and Nick Foles among its notable football alumni, and helped the team make it to the state semifinals this season. According to the Houston Chronicle, the 6-foot-3, 250-pound Armstrong will be joining Rice as a preferred walk-on.
"So incredibly proud of my son and the young man he's become," Lance Armstrong wrote on his official Instagram account. "He's a great friend, teammate and brother to his four siblings. I cannot wait for the next chapter."
Armstrong joins the Rice program at a turning point as it fired David Baliff after a 1-11 season and hired former Stanford offensive coordinator Mike Bloomgren after the 2017 season.
-
BYU lineman gets stuck in foam pit
This cautionary tale about foam pits is both a comedy and tragedy
-
Georgia's kicker has a new rap song
Blankenship is a man of many talents off of the football field
-
Penn State is ready to contend in 2018
James Franklin is pumped to coach the 2018 Nittany Lions, a team that should contend this...
-
FSU lineman reunited with brother
Derrick Kelly's brother Derrickus surprised him during the Seminoles' spring game on Satur...
-
Sankey discouraged 5 schools from Freeze
The Tide, LSU and Missouri are three schools that were discouraged from hiring Freeze
-
Proposal for replacing college kickoffs
The NCAA is working on getting rid of the kickoff, and this is how I'd replace it