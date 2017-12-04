LOOK: Army unveils tremendous World War II-inspired jerseys for Army-Navy Game

One week after Navy unveiled its Blue Angels inspired jerseys to near universal praise, Army released its all-white look. The jerseys pay homage to the 10th Mountain Division of World War II, also known as the Pando Commandos.

They're clean and simple, but sometimes that's all you need.

Army will wear these uniforms against Navy this weekend honoring the 10th Mountain Division of World War II pic.twitter.com/r9qKz2xogK — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) December 4, 2017

Army plays Navy live Saturday on CBS for the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy, but even if you don't have a horse in the race for one of college football's premier games of the season, just tune in to see these two uniforms on the field.

By the way, the cleats have a panda skiing on them. There's really no excuse to not love these.