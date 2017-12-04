LOOK: Army unveils tremendous World War II-inspired jerseys for Army-Navy Game
Army will be wearing white for the upcoming match-up in tribute to the Pando Commandos
One week after Navy unveiled its Blue Angels inspired jerseys to near universal praise, Army released its all-white look. The jerseys pay homage to the 10th Mountain Division of World War II, also known as the Pando Commandos.
They're clean and simple, but sometimes that's all you need.
Army plays Navy live Saturday on CBS for the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy, but even if you don't have a horse in the race for one of college football's premier games of the season, just tune in to see these two uniforms on the field.
By the way, the cleats have a panda skiing on them. There's really no excuse to not love these.
-
Herm Edwards named head of ASU football
Edwards is being tasked with implementing an NFL-esque program at Arizona State
-
Herm Edwards will take Arizona State job
The former NFL coach has not been on the sideline since 2008
-
Norvell, Morris candidates at Arkansas
The Razorbacks let go of former coach Bret Bielema on Nov. 24 after five years with the pr...
-
Malzahn to stay at Auburn
Malzahn is 45-21 in five seasons at Auburn, after leading the Tigers to a 10-3 mark in 201...
-
Week 14 SEC Scholar Athletes of the Week
The SEC Scholar Athletes of the Week from the SEC Championship Game
-
2017 Bowl Games: All announcements
College football bowl games were all announced on Sunday, and you can check out the entire...
Add a Comment