With BYU joining the Big 12 next season, its matchup against Utah State on Thursday marks the last Old Wagon Wheel tilt for the foreseeable future. Accordingly, one Cougars defender seemed anxious to get all the emotions out in what's likely his final meeting with the Aggies.

Linebacker Max Tooley, along with three other BYU defenders, stuffed Utah State quarterback Cooper Legas for a loss of one on third-and-two late in the first quarter. But in the excitement of making the play, Tooley grabbed one of Legas' cleats and tossed it across the field, drawing an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and giving the Aggies a first down. Here's a look:

Thankfully for Tooley, his teammate Micah Harper saved the drive by forcing a Zegas fumble at the BYU 18.

Tooley is having quite an up-and-down first half for BYU. He helped his team grab a 14-7 lead earlier in the game by scoring a pick-six off Zegas, who's filling in for the injured Logan Bonner. Tooley also recorded a sack on the game's opening drive.

The No. 19-ranked Cougars came into the game 3-1 and most recently defeated Wyoming 38-24 at Provo. Utah State, meanwhile, has lost its past three games after opening the season with a 31-20 win over UConn.