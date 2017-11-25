LOOK: LeBron James trolls Michigan fans after Ohio State's win

James, a Buckeyes fan and Ohio native, couldn't help himself after Ohio State's big victory

Ohio State is headed to the Big Ten Championship Game on a positive note after beating Michigan 31-20. And since this is a game of ultimate bragging rights, leave it to noted Buckeyes fan LeBron James to have something to say about the win. 

Following the victory -- Ohio State's sixth in a row over the Wolverines -- James posted on his Instagram account, crossing out the "Ms" as any Ohio State fan will do and also took a swipe with his image. 

"I know y'all was hoping they lose so u could be all up in ❌y co❌❌ents that I never read but guess u can't now(you probably still will). 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Anyways S/O Urban and the boys on a job well done! #OH #GoBucks🌰 #StriveForGreatness." 

James also tweeted about Karan Higdon's Silencer celebration -- a King James trademark -- during the game. 

CBS Sports Writer

Ben Kercheval joined CBS Sports in 2016 and has been covering college football since 2010. Before CBS, Ben worked at Bleacher Report, UPROXX Sports and NBC Sports. As a long-suffering North Texas graduate,... Full Bio

