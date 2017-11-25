LOOK: LeBron James trolls Michigan fans after Ohio State's win

Ohio State is headed to the Big Ten Championship Game on a positive note after beating Michigan 31-20. And since this is a game of ultimate bragging rights, leave it to noted Buckeyes fan LeBron James to have something to say about the win.

Following the victory -- Ohio State's sixth in a row over the Wolverines -- James posted on his Instagram account, crossing out the "Ms" as any Ohio State fan will do and also took a swipe with his image.

"I know y'all was hoping they lose so u could be all up in ❌y co❌❌ents that I never read but guess u can't now(you probably still will). 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Anyways S/O Urban and the boys on a job well done! #OH #GoBucks🌰 #StriveForGreatness."

James also tweeted about Karan Higdon's Silencer celebration -- a King James trademark -- during the game.